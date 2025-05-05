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The Consumer Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC) largely consists of Medical Assistance (MA) Program recipients and family members. The Subcommittee is a place for individuals to bring their ideas and life experiences, collaborate with each other and offer advice, feedback, and recommendations on the MA Program to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Meetings are held virtually or a hybrid of in-person and virtual, and are open to the public.
- Position 1
- Position 2
- Position with longer
Consumer Subcommittee meetings are open to the public to attend. Please see meeting dates before for the next scheduled meeting(s).
Meetings are open to the public; anyone may attend.
Most meetings are held virtually. Meetings may be attended through GoTo Webinar or by dialing in via phone. The links to register for the virtual meeting are found under the corresponding meeting dates below, along with the dial-in number. Some meetings are held as a hybrid meeting, in-person and virtually. The in-person meetings are indicated as such on the schedule, which includes the location address.
Potential members include current Medical Assistance (MA) recipients, their representatives or caregivers, and others knowledgeable and interested in matters that come before the Consumer Subcommittee. Please see the MAAC Operating Guidelines linked below for more details. Those interested in joining the Subcommittee should be eager to share ideas and collaborate with others to improve and positively impact the MA Program.
Members of the Consumer Subcommittee are responsible to attend meetings and bring ideas and suggestions on improving the MA Program. The standard appointment is two years. Members vote on suggestions or changes they would like made to the MA Program.
Members are not paid for their time on the Subcommittee, but they may be reimbursed for applicable travel expenses. Members will be provided information about reimbursement procedures before any in-person meeting.
Anyone interested in being considered for membership, or nominating a qualified candidate, can apply online. Please see the link under the “Public Engagement” heading. If you do not wish to apply online, you may contact the Department staff at RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov.
2026 Meeting Schedule
Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.
January 21, 2026
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
- Access Code: 831-373-616
February 25, 2026
Cancelled due to schedule conflict with Senate Appropriations Hearing.
March 25, 2026 (hybrid meeting)
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Location:
Keystone Building – Forest Room
400 North St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Dial-in: (415) 655-0052
- Access Code: 721-728-360
April 22, 2026
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
- Access Code: 432-905-415
May 27, 2026
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
- Access Code: 585-390-424
June 24, 2026
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Location:
Keystone Building – Forest Room
400 North St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Dial-in: (415) 655-0060
- Access Code: 193-649-561
July 22, 2026
Meeting is virtual only
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
- Access Code: 500-831-659
September 23, 2026 (hybrid meeting)
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Location:
Keystone Building – Forest Room
400 North St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
- Access Code: 437-223-371
October 21, 2026
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
- Access Code: 123-360-291
December 9, 2026
- Time:1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
- Access Code: 835-436-464
For Requests to the Consumer Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee
Primary Contact
Bureau of Policy, Analysis and Planning
ra-pwmaacandconsub@pa.gov
Sally Kozak (Ex-officio Co-Chair)
Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
Room 515 Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639
Ronel Baccus
ronelb724@gmail.com
Ashton Burrell
aburrellhp@gmail.com
Jayme Carreras-Scali
jaymescali@gmail.com
Spencer Duffee
s.duffee@yahoo.com
Lauren Hatcher
lrnhatcher@gmail.com
Liz Healey
healey.liz@gmail.com
Rochelle Jackson
mrslijackson@gmail.com
Meghann Luczkowski
meghannk@gmail.com
Bethany Pancoast
blpancoast@gmail.com
Deborah Shoemaker
Shoemaker0805@comcast.net
Marsha White-Mathis
Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
marshawm@yahoo.com