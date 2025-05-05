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    Councils & Committees

    Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC) Consumer Subcommittee

    The mission of the Consumer Subcommittee is to be a resource to the MAAC enabling the Committee to advise the Department of Human Services on issues regarding access to service and quality of service.

    Join the MAAC Consumer Subcommittee
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    On this page:

    Public Engagement
    Faqs
    Meetings
    Committee Members

    The Consumer Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC) largely consists of Medical Assistance (MA) Program recipients and family members. The Subcommittee is a place for individuals to bring their ideas and life experiences, collaborate with each other and offer advice, feedback, and recommendations on the MA Program to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Meetings are held virtually or a hybrid of in-person and virtual, and are open to the public. 

    Public Engagement

    If you are interested in sharing your experiences, perspective, and ideas to help improve the Medical Assistance Program, you may apply or nominate someone for the Consumer Subcommittee of the MAAC using the link below.

    Apply or Nominate someone for the MAAC Consumer Subcommittee.

    • Position 1
    • Position 2
    • Position with longer 

    Consumer Subcommittee meetings are open to the public to attend. Please see meeting dates before for the next scheduled meeting(s). 

    MAAC Consumer Subcommittee Faqs

    Meetings are open to the public; anyone may attend. 

    Most meetings are held virtually.  Meetings may be attended through GoTo Webinar or by dialing in via phone. The links to register for the virtual meeting are found under the corresponding meeting dates below, along with the dial-in number.  Some meetings are held as a hybrid meeting, in-person and virtually.  The in-person meetings are indicated as such on the schedule, which includes the location address. 

    Potential members include current Medical Assistance (MA) recipients, their representatives or caregivers, and others knowledgeable and interested in matters that come before the Consumer Subcommittee. Please see the MAAC Operating Guidelines linked below for more details. Those interested in joining the Subcommittee should be eager to share ideas and collaborate with others to improve and positively impact the MA Program. 

    Members of the Consumer Subcommittee are responsible to attend meetings and bring ideas and suggestions on improving the MA Program. The standard appointment is two years. Members vote on suggestions or changes they would like made to the MA Program.

    Members are not paid for their time on the Subcommittee, but they may be reimbursed for applicable travel expenses. Members will be provided information about reimbursement procedures before any in-person meeting.

    Anyone interested in being considered for membership, or nominating a qualified candidate, can apply online. Please see the link under the “Public Engagement” heading. If you do not wish to apply online, you may contact the Department staff at RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov

    2026 Meeting Schedule

    Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.

    January 21, 2026

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
    • Access Code: 831-373-616
    Register for the 1/21/2026 Meeting

    February 25, 2026

    Cancelled due to schedule conflict with Senate Appropriations Hearing.

    March 25, 2026 (hybrid meeting)

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Location:
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120

    • Dial-in: (415) 655-0052
    • Access Code: 721-728-360
    Register for the 3/25/2026 Meeting

    April 22, 2026

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
    • Access Code: 432-905-415
    Register for the 4/22/2026 Meeting

    May 27, 2026

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 585-390-424
    Register for the 5/27/2026 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    June 24, 2026

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Location: 
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120

    • Dial-in: (415) 655-0060
    • Access Code: 193-649-561
    Register for the 6/24/2026 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    July 22, 2026
    Meeting is virtual only

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
    • Access Code: 500-831-659
    Register for the 7/22/2026 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    September 23, 2026 (hybrid meeting)

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Location: 
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120

    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 437-223-371 
    Register for the 9/23/2026 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    October 21, 2026

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 123-360-291
    Register for the 10/21/2026 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    December 9, 2026

    • Time:1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 835-436-464
    Register for the 12/9/2026 Meeting

    Meeting Documents:

    For Requests to the Consumer Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee

    Primary Contact
    Bureau of Policy, Analysis and Planning
    ra-pwmaacandconsub@pa.gov

    Consumer Subcommittee Current Members

    Sally Kozak (Ex-officio Co-Chair)
    Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
    Room 515 Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639

    Sonia Brookins (Chair)
    Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
    soniabrookins@yahoo.com

    Minta Livengood (Vice Chair)
    Indiana County Welfare Rights
    Livengoodminta@gmail.com

    Ronel Baccus
    ronelb724@gmail.com

    Ashton Burrell
    aburrellhp@gmail.com

    Jayme Carreras-Scali
    jaymescali@gmail.com

    Spencer Duffee
    s.duffee@yahoo.com

    Lauren Hatcher
    lrnhatcher@gmail.com

    Liz Healey
    healey.liz@gmail.com

    Rochelle Jackson
    mrslijackson@gmail.com

    Meghann Luczkowski
    meghannk@gmail.com

    Bethany Pancoast
    blpancoast@gmail.com

    Deborah Shoemaker
    Shoemaker0805@comcast.net

    Marsha White-Mathis
    Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
    marshawm@yahoo.com