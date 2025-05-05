A PCS provider may use either the Department of Human Services' (DHS) Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system or an approved third-party EVV system chosen by the provider.
An approved EVV system is one that can provide the necessary data elements as outlined in the Alternate EVV technical specifications documentation (below) and that can align with the data being captured by the Sandata system. Providers using a third-party EVV system will need to review with their vendor and follow with the technical specifications and related addendums that are available on the DHS website. Effective July 1, 2019, providers interested in utilizing an approved third-party EVV system, or have questions prepared specific to Alternate EVV, may contact the Sandata Alternate EVV support team to ensure the data interfaces will align. Please note, initial contact with the Sandata Alternate EVV support group should be made by the providers and they should have their vendor contact information readily available, as it will be requested.
- DHS Alternate EVV Quick Reference Guide (New Vendor Certification) — April 2022
- DHS Alternate EVV Quick Reference Guide (Recertification) — April 2022
- Sandata Alternate EVV Error Handling Overview and Reference Guide — March 2022
- DHS Home Health Alternate EVV New Provider Registration Form — April 2022
Please Note: The Sandata Alternate EVV Town Hall information may be found on the EVV Public Meetings page. An updated list of the certified and recertified Alternate EVV vendors will be shared at a later date.
DHS Aggregator
The DHS Aggregator allows providers to continue to use a third-party system (also referred to as Alternate EVV) for visit verification. The six Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) data requirements are transmitted from the Alternate EVV system to the DHS Aggregator using DHS and Sandata's data specifications which will be made available once business rules are finalized. The DHS Aggregator includes a read-only web portal for the provider to view their data and a payer web portal which includes alerts, real-time data views, and reporting.
Technical Specifications Documents
- Alternate EVV Technical Specifications Version 1.5 — October 2026
In effort to assist vendors to complete DHS Alternate EVV Recertification/Certification timely, DHS has added clarifying language to the Alternate EVV Technical Specifications (V.1.1). Clarifying language updates have been documented in the Version History (see updates made associated with V.1.1), and are based upon feedback from Alternate EVV vendors in the midst of the recertification process. Please note: this clarifying language does not require a coding change.
- Alternate EVV OMAP PH-MCO Authorization Process — March 2022
- Vendors Certified for PA DHS EVV — March 1, 2026
- Sandata Service ID Crosswalk to Procedure Code/Modifier Combo and Service Description — August 2022
Contact Information
- Phone: 855-705-2407
- Email: PAAltEVV@sandata.com.
*Please note that this contact information is specific for inquires related to Alternate EVV.