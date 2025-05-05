If you are raising your grandchildren, one of your biggest worries may be how to keep them healthy and strong.

Now, more uninsured kids and teens than ever are getting health insurance through CHIP. CHIP offers free or low–cost health insurance to uninsured children and teens (up to age 19) who are not eligible for Medical Assistance.



Grandchildren that live with parents due to a legal adoption may be eligible for CHIP. When you apply for CHIP, your income will only be counted if you have legally adopted your grandchildren.

CHIP’s comprehensive, quality health care coverage includes:

Doctor visits

Prescriptions

Dental, vision, eye care

Emergency care

Immunizations

Hospital care



And more!

What if my grandchild doesn't live with me?



As a grandparent, you are concerned about your grandchildren’s health even if they are not living with you. If you are a grandparent whose uninsured grandchild does not live with you, download a printed English paper application or Spanish paper application or call a CHIP insurance company and they will send an application for you to give to your grandchild's parents or legal guardians.