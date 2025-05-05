​Apply for Health Care

How do I sign up?
You're ready to apply — GREAT! Applying for health care is easy. You can apply online, by phone, or by mail. You will need to have the following information handy:
- Income amounts for your entire household before taxes: This includes income from employment and all other forms of income (for example: social security, pension, workers' compensation, unemployment, child support, etc.)
- Social Security Numbers and birthdates for all applicants
- Day care expenses for your household (if any)
- Work transportation expenses for your household (if any)
- Private health insurance information (if you have or had private health insurance in the last 90 days)
Apply online with COMPASS
The online application walks you through all the questions you'll need to answer. Completed applications are submitted immediately and directly. From COMPASS, you can apply for different state services — CHIP, Medical Assistance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and more.
Note: Your application is for healthcare for children. Depending on household income and other factors, your child will be placed in the appropriate healthcare program. That may be Medical Assistance, CHIP, or a referral to the State Based Exchange, also known as Pennie.
Apply by Phone
Call the CHIP helpline at 1-800-986-KIDS (5437) and select prompt No. 2, then select prompt No. 1 for application assistance. A CHIP representative will assist you with applying for CHIP over the phone. Completed applications are submitted immediately and directly. It is not required but would be helpful to have the following information available:
- Your most recent tax return if you have filed;
- The names and Social Security numbers of everyone living in your household;
- Each individual applying for or receiving benefits must provide or apply for a Social Security number as a condition of eligibility; and
- A list of all income that comes into your household such as wages, child support and unemployment benefits
Apply by Mail
Note: Your application is for healthcare for children. Depending on household income and other factors, your child will be placed in the appropriate healthcare program. That may be Medical Assistance, CHIP, or a referral to the State Based Exchange, also known as Pennie.
Download a paper application in English OR download a paper application in Spanish. Once we receive your signed application, you should know within four to six weeks whether your children are eligible for CHIP. Incomplete applications will delay processing. After you're notified that your child is eligible for CHIP, benefits will usually start on the first day of the next month. For example, if you receive notice on April 15, benefits will start May 1.
You can check the status of your application through your online COMPASS account, through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or calling the Statewide Customer Service Center (CSC) at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.
You can submit questions through your COMPASS account, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the (CSC) at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.
Note: Your application for your child’s healthcare will be reviewed and eligibility determined for appropriate healthcare program. That may be Medical Assistance, CHIP, or a referral to the State Based Exchange, also known as Pennie.