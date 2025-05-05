​Apply for Health Care

Apply by Mail

Note: Your application is for healthcare for children. Depending on household income and other factors, your child will be placed in the appropriate healthcare program. That may be Medical Assistance, CHIP, or a referral to the State Based Exchange, also known as Pennie.



Download a paper application in English OR download a paper application in Spanish. Once we receive your signed application, you should know within four to six weeks whether your children are eligible for CHIP. Incomplete applications will delay processing. After you're notified that your child is eligible for CHIP, benefits will usually start on the first day of the next month. For example, if you receive notice on April 15, benefits will start May 1.



You can check the status of your application through your online COMPASS account, through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or calling the Statewide Customer Service Center (CSC) at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.



You can submit questions through your COMPASS account, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the (CSC) at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.



Note: Your application for your child’s healthcare will be reviewed and eligibility determined for appropriate healthcare program. That may be Medical Assistance, CHIP, or a referral to the State Based Exchange, also known as Pennie.