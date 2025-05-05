Reasons to be Insured

​Recommended vaccines are covered with CHIP. What's more, 96 percent of CHIP parents report they received an appointment for their child's vaccinations as soon as they wanted.

Vaccinations are some of the most important tools available for preventing disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccinations not only protect our children, but also protect the community by reducing the spread of potentially serious diseases.

Most get their necessary shots during childhood. CHIP encourages all parents to view the recommended vaccination schedule to be sure your kids are up to date.

Vaccine-preventable diseases have a severe impact, resulting in doctor's visits, hospitalizations and premature deaths. Read more about preventive pediatric health care (PDF) and/or visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website to learn more.