Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Children's Health Insurance Program

    CHIP Enrollment

    To find the current number of children enrolled with a Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) managed care organization (MCO) in your area, find your county in the list below.

    Enrollment by county as of: August 2025

    County Aetna Better Health Capital BlueCross Geisinger Health Partners Highmark Choice Keystone First-CHIP UPMC United Healthcare Total
    Statewide Total 23,638 10,785 22,528 20,479 19,351 15,539 38,171 24,889 175,380
    Adams 233 323 144 112 301 0 247 377 1,737
    Allegheny 1,181 0 905 831 1,626 0 6,045 1,673 12,261
    Armstrong 59 0 48 55 113 0 560 111 946
    Beaver 176 0 158 121 283 0 913 290 1,941
    Bedford 59 0 66 45 95 0 474 101 840
    Berks 1,003 1,489 702 804 1,223 0 1,347 1,245 7,813
    Blair 166 0 173 87 203 0 896 198 1,723
    Bradford 0 0 246 116 205 0 142 146 855
    Bucks 1,635 0 501 1,785 0 2,608 545 1,387 8,461
    Butler 114 0 97 77 278 0 1,039 239 1,844
    Cambria 106 0 72 69 202 0 871 184 1,504
    Cameron 0 0 7 10 12 0 32 0 61
    Carbon 2 0 271 76 252 0 131 166 898
    Centre 111 120 411 55 139 0 162 9 1,007
    Chester 1,080 0 422 631 0 1,378 522 1,338 5,371
    Clarion 0 0 47 30 130 0 295 70 572
    Clearfield 97 0 197 57 146 0 487 8 992
    Clinton 1 0 208 31 101 0 104 5 450
    Columbia 0 95 382 56 101 0 55 52 741
    Crawford 94 0 85 56 163 0 575 108 1,081
    Cumberland 581 669 346 311 676 0 575 472 3,630
    Dauphin 709 741 428 508 690 0 836 657 4,569
    Delaware 1,743 0 701 1,234 0 2,591 782 1,289 8,340
    Elk 0 0 50 42 101 0 159 4 356
    Erie 374 0 323 285 533 0 1,263 562 3,340
    Fayette 158 0 154 74 244 0 866 290 1,786
    Forest 0 0 4 3 7 0 10 5 29
    Franklin 756 591 225 187 489 0 345 291 2,884
    Fulton 39 41 10 14 55 0 53 37 249
    Greene 0 0 31 36 75 0 153 63 358
    Huntingdon 0 0 94 40 79 0 248 115 576
    Indiana 70 0 53 59 143 0 561 103 989
    Jefferson 0 0 51 29 126 0 389 78 673
    Juniata 0 79 122 13 52 0 60 3 329
    Lackawanna 338 0 1,187 195 514 0 327 347 2,908
    Lancaster 1,078 1,591 1,006 569 1,831 0 1,968 1,376 9,419
    Lawrence 64 0 111 57 147 0 527 159 1,065
    Lebanon 400 499 260 150 493 0 415 319 2,536
    Lehigh 967 1,217 807 766 1,020 0 978 969 6,724
    Luzerne 707 0 1,920 451 900 0 707 653 5,338
    Lycoming 192 0 536 118 301 0 286 10 1,443
    McKean 0 0 52 41 88 0 173 0 354
    Mercer 124 0 105 68 143 0 565 160 1,165
    Mifflin 0 130 221 60 118 0 100 3 632
    Monroe 365 0 718 199 453 0 280 389 2,404
    Montgomery 1,788 1 774 1,810 0 3,226 682 1,635 9,916
    Montour 0 14 86 10 23 0 0 10 143
    Northampton 583 904 529 490 612 0 519 543 4,180
    Northumberland 144 237 370 87 172 1 7 11 1,029
    Perry 109 145 73 31 136 0 89 85 668
    Philadelphia 4,100 1 2,333 5,884 0 5,735 2,193 3,600 23,846
    Pike 0 0 402 62 168 0 8 140 780
    Potter 0 0 26 11 27 0 90 0 154
    Schuylkill 218 377 500 173 261 0 229 228 1,986
    Snyder 0 169 273 48 99 0 68 0 657
    Somerset 79 0 57 50 122 0 512 104 924
    Sullivan 0 0 22 5 15 0 10 19 71
    Susquehanna 0 0 249 53 135 0 89 96 622
    Tioga 0 0 156 73 182 0 148 8 567
    Union 0 119 208 23 64 0 56 3 473
    Venango 0 0 69 49 128 0 396 89 731
    Warren 0 0 32 24 52 0 141 55 304
    Washington 263 0 140 121 314 0 1,305 356 2,499
    Wayne 1 0 265 47 169 0 149 3 634
    Westmoreland 354 0 309 179 568 0 2,296 616 4,322
    Wyoming 0 0 163 36 69 0 44 53 365
    York 1,217 1,233 835 600 1,184 0 1,072 1,174 7,315