CHIP Enrollment

Enrollment by county as of: August 2025
|County
|Aetna Better Health
|Capital BlueCross
|Geisinger
|Health Partners
|Highmark Choice
|Keystone First-CHIP
|UPMC
|United Healthcare
|Total
|Statewide Total
|23,638
|10,785
|22,528
|20,479
|19,351
|15,539
|38,171
|24,889
|175,380
|Adams
|233
|323
|144
|112
|301
|0
|247
|377
|1,737
|Allegheny
|1,181
|0
|905
|831
|1,626
|0
|6,045
|1,673
|12,261
|Armstrong
|59
|0
|48
|55
|113
|0
|560
|111
|946
|Beaver
|176
|0
|158
|121
|283
|0
|913
|290
|1,941
|Bedford
|59
|0
|66
|45
|95
|0
|474
|101
|840
|Berks
|1,003
|1,489
|702
|804
|1,223
|0
|1,347
|1,245
|7,813
|Blair
|166
|0
|173
|87
|203
|0
|896
|198
|1,723
|Bradford
|0
|0
|246
|116
|205
|0
|142
|146
|855
|Bucks
|1,635
|0
|501
|1,785
|0
|2,608
|545
|1,387
|8,461
|Butler
|114
|0
|97
|77
|278
|0
|1,039
|239
|1,844
|Cambria
|106
|0
|72
|69
|202
|0
|871
|184
|1,504
|Cameron
|0
|0
|7
|10
|12
|0
|32
|0
|61
|Carbon
|2
|0
|271
|76
|252
|0
|131
|166
|898
|Centre
|111
|120
|411
|55
|139
|0
|162
|9
|1,007
|Chester
|1,080
|0
|422
|631
|0
|1,378
|522
|1,338
|5,371
|Clarion
|0
|0
|47
|30
|130
|0
|295
|70
|572
|Clearfield
|97
|0
|197
|57
|146
|0
|487
|8
|992
|Clinton
|1
|0
|208
|31
|101
|0
|104
|5
|450
|Columbia
|0
|95
|382
|56
|101
|0
|55
|52
|741
|Crawford
|94
|0
|85
|56
|163
|0
|575
|108
|1,081
|Cumberland
|581
|669
|346
|311
|676
|0
|575
|472
|3,630
|Dauphin
|709
|741
|428
|508
|690
|0
|836
|657
|4,569
|Delaware
|1,743
|0
|701
|1,234
|0
|2,591
|782
|1,289
|8,340
|Elk
|0
|0
|50
|42
|101
|0
|159
|4
|356
|Erie
|374
|0
|323
|285
|533
|0
|1,263
|562
|3,340
|Fayette
|158
|0
|154
|74
|244
|0
|866
|290
|1,786
|Forest
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7
|0
|10
|5
|29
|Franklin
|756
|591
|225
|187
|489
|0
|345
|291
|2,884
|Fulton
|39
|41
|10
|14
|55
|0
|53
|37
|249
|Greene
|0
|0
|31
|36
|75
|0
|153
|63
|358
|Huntingdon
|0
|0
|94
|40
|79
|0
|248
|115
|576
|Indiana
|70
|0
|53
|59
|143
|0
|561
|103
|989
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|51
|29
|126
|0
|389
|78
|673
|Juniata
|0
|79
|122
|13
|52
|0
|60
|3
|329
|Lackawanna
|338
|0
|1,187
|195
|514
|0
|327
|347
|2,908
|Lancaster
|1,078
|1,591
|1,006
|569
|1,831
|0
|1,968
|1,376
|9,419
|Lawrence
|64
|0
|111
|57
|147
|0
|527
|159
|1,065
|Lebanon
|400
|499
|260
|150
|493
|0
|415
|319
|2,536
|Lehigh
|967
|1,217
|807
|766
|1,020
|0
|978
|969
|6,724
|Luzerne
|707
|0
|1,920
|451
|900
|0
|707
|653
|5,338
|Lycoming
|192
|0
|536
|118
|301
|0
|286
|10
|1,443
|McKean
|0
|0
|52
|41
|88
|0
|173
|0
|354
|Mercer
|124
|0
|105
|68
|143
|0
|565
|160
|1,165
|Mifflin
|0
|130
|221
|60
|118
|0
|100
|3
|632
|Monroe
|365
|0
|718
|199
|453
|0
|280
|389
|2,404
|Montgomery
|1,788
|1
|774
|1,810
|0
|3,226
|682
|1,635
|9,916
|Montour
|0
|14
|86
|10
|23
|0
|0
|10
|143
|Northampton
|583
|904
|529
|490
|612
|0
|519
|543
|4,180
|Northumberland
|144
|237
|370
|87
|172
|1
|7
|11
|1,029
|Perry
|109
|145
|73
|31
|136
|0
|89
|85
|668
|Philadelphia
|4,100
|1
|2,333
|5,884
|0
|5,735
|2,193
|3,600
|23,846
|Pike
|0
|0
|402
|62
|168
|0
|8
|140
|780
|Potter
|0
|0
|26
|11
|27
|0
|90
|0
|154
|Schuylkill
|218
|377
|500
|173
|261
|0
|229
|228
|1,986
|Snyder
|0
|169
|273
|48
|99
|0
|68
|0
|657
|Somerset
|79
|0
|57
|50
|122
|0
|512
|104
|924
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|22
|5
|15
|0
|10
|19
|71
|Susquehanna
|0
|0
|249
|53
|135
|0
|89
|96
|622
|Tioga
|0
|0
|156
|73
|182
|0
|148
|8
|567
|Union
|0
|119
|208
|23
|64
|0
|56
|3
|473
|Venango
|0
|0
|69
|49
|128
|0
|396
|89
|731
|Warren
|0
|0
|32
|24
|52
|0
|141
|55
|304
|Washington
|263
|0
|140
|121
|314
|0
|1,305
|356
|2,499
|Wayne
|1
|0
|265
|47
|169
|0
|149
|3
|634
|Westmoreland
|354
|0
|309
|179
|568
|0
|2,296
|616
|4,322
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|163
|36
|69
|0
|44
|53
|365
|York
|1,217
|1,233
|835
|600
|1,184
|0
|1,072
|1,174
|7,315