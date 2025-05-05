Mental Health in PA

The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is pleased to announce that the draft application for the Fiscal Year 2025 Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) grant is now available for public comments.

The PATH grant is a non-competitive formula grant available to all states and territories by the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Amendments Act of 1990. PATH programs serve individuals with serious mental illness experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. The PATH grant application is submitted to the federal agency Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) annually.

Please note this is the Pennsylvania application to SAMHSA. This is not a request for new PATH project proposals.

The PATH Application public comment period will remain open until 10:00 am Friday, March 21, 2025. If you have any questions or comments, please send them to Lauren MacWithey, Pennsylvania PATH Grant Coordinator, via e-mail to lmacwithey@pa.gov