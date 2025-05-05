Skip to agency navigation
    Mental Health in PA

    Mental Health in PA offers resources from the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) for mental health and substance use disorder. Get more information on OMHSAS, find Children/Adolescent Resources and Adult/Older Adults Resources. 

    988: A Direct Link For Suicide Prevention and Crisis Support

    It's now easier for Pennsylvanians to connect to behavioral or mental health crisis services.  Contacting 988 will connect individuals to 24/7 free and confidential support if they are in distress or in need of prevention and crisis resources for themselves or a loved one. Learn more about 988 in Pennsylvania.

    Call or Text 988 to start the converstion

    • Crisis Text Line: Text PA to 741741 
    • Veteran Crisis Line:  Dial 988 then Press 1 
      Online chat function
    • Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
    • The Trevor Project Lifeline (LGBTQ): 1-866-488-7386
      Text "Start" to 678-678 
      Online chat funtion
    • Trans Helpline: 877-565-8860

    FFY25-26 PATH Grant Application- Public Comment Period

    The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is pleased to announce that the draft application for the Fiscal Year 2025 Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) grant is now available for public comments.

    The PATH grant is a non-competitive formula grant available to all states and territories by the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Amendments Act of 1990. PATH programs serve individuals with serious mental illness experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. The PATH grant application is submitted to the federal agency Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) annually.

    Please note this is the Pennsylvania application to SAMHSA. This is not a request for new PATH project proposals.

    The PATH Application public comment period will remain open until 10:00 am Friday, March 21, 2025. If you have any questions or comments, please send them to Lauren MacWithey, Pennsylvania PATH Grant Coordinator, via e-mail to lmacwithey@pa.gov

    View the 2025-2026 PATH Grant Application.

    Adult Mental Health Commission

    Substance Use Disorder Treatment

    Suicide Prevention

