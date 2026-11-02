Shapiro Administration Now Accepting Applications for 2026-27 LIHEAP Season, Reminds Pennsylvanians of Moratorium on Electric and Gas Shutoffs

Pennsylvania's annual winter utility shutoff moratorium runs from December 1 through March 31, preventing regulated electric and gas utilities from terminating service.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) today announced the opening of 2026-27 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season, with applications being accepted now through April 23, 2027.

“Pennsylvanians need to be able to heat their homes and keep themselves and their families warm through the winter, and LIHEAP helps hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians each year stay safe and healthy during the coldest months of the year,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Anyone who may need help with heating costs and keeping their home safe through this winter should apply for LIHEAP as soon as possible.”

“LIHEAP is one of the strongest tools we have to help Pennsylvania families stay warm and manage their energy bills,” said Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Steve DeFrank. “We encourage anyone who may be struggling to apply early and also reach out to their utilities. When families use LIHEAP together with the many options available through utility assistance programs, they have a clearer path to staying safe and connected.”

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay their heating bills by sending payments directly to their utility company or fuel provider. LIHEAP assistance does not need to be paid back and is available in the form of cash or crisis grants.

The minimum 2026-27 LIHEAP cash grant is $200, and the maximum cash grant is $1,000. Households may receive one cash grant per LIHEAP season.

Pennsylvanians who meet income guidelines and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, have already had their heating utility service terminated, or who are out of or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel, such as fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood may be eligible for a LIHEAP crisis grant. The minimum crisis grant is $25 and the maximum grant is $1,000. Households may apply for and be eligible for more than one crisis grant – up to the $1,000 maximum – if they experience more than one emergency per LIHEAP season.

During the 2025-26 LIHEAP season, 278,910 households statewide received LIHEAP cash benefits, and these households received an average season benefit of $289. Approximately 121,329 households statewide received LIHEAP crisis benefits, and these households received an average payment of $566.

Additionally, Pennsylvania's annual winter utility shutoff moratorium runs from December 1 through March 31. The moratorium prevents regulated electric and gas utilities from terminating service to households at or below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. During the moratorium, public water utilities regulated by PUC are also prevented from terminating water services to households that use water to heat their homes. While this moratorium will prevent utility shutoffs during the coldest months of the year, it does not cancel a customer’s outstanding home heating bills.

Households can apply for LIHEAP benefits each year, so if a household was approved or denied previously, PA DHS encourages them to apply again for the 2026-27 season. Individuals and families are financially eligible for LIHEAP if their incomes are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit. For an individual, that is a gross income of $23,940 per year, and for a family of four, that is a gross income of $49,500 per year for the 2026-2027 LIHEAP season.

Many utility companies also offer programs that can provide reduced monthly bills, debt forgiveness, and other types of energy assistance. When applying for LIHEAP, households can choose to have their application information shared directly with their utility to help them enroll in these programs. Information about utility assistance programs is available on the PA Public Utility Commission’s website.

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or request a paper application by calling the LIHEAP Helpline at 1-866-857-7095. Pennsylvanians do not need to know their own eligibility to apply.

More information about LIHEAP is available on PA DHS’ website at dhs.pa.gov/liheap.