Apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

The 2024-2025 LIHEAP SEASON IS NOW CLOSED.
About LIHEAP
LIHEAP can help you keep your home warm and safe during the coldest seasons. From November 4, 2024, to April 18, 2025, you can apply for a cash grant to help pay your heating bill. You can receive from $200 to $1,000 based on your household size, income, and fuel type.
The cash grant is a one-time payment. The grant will be sent directly to your utility provider or fuel company to be credited on your bill.
Are you experiencing an emergency related to your household’s heat? You may be eligible to receive additional funds through a crisis grant.
Eligibility
To qualify for LIHEAP in Pennsylvania, you must meet income requirements, which are set based on your household size. Renters and homeowners are both eligible for benefits.
You do not need to be on another public assistance program or have unpaid heating bills to qualify.
Household Size
A household includes the person or group of people who live together. When determining your household size, you must list those who live at the residence, including:
- All children and adults
- All relatives who are rooming at the residence
- All unrelated people who are rooming at the residence and share household expenses
Income Requirements
Your eligibility for LIHEAP is determined by the total annual income and size of your household. The income limit includes cumulative yearly earnings of all members of your household. To determine your household income, you should include the income of:
- All related or unrelated household members
- Renters who are related to you by blood, marriage, or adoption to a household member
|Household Size
|Maximum Annual Income
|1
|$23,475
|2
|$31,725
|3
|$39,975
|4
|$48,225
|5
|$56,475
|6
|$64,725
|7
|$72,975
|8
|$81,225
|9
|$89,475
|10
|$97,725
For every additional person, add $8,250.
LIHEAP Crisis Grants
Is your household experiencing a heating crisis?
In addition to LIHEAP cash grants, crisis benefits are available to those who are experiencing a heating emergency. LIHEAP crisis benefits provide assistance for those experiencing:
- Broken heating equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replaced
- Lack of fuel
- The shut off of the main heating source or secondary heating source (a source that is used to operate the main heating source or used if the main heating source is not working)
- The danger of being without fuel (less than a 15-day supply)
- The danger of having utility service terminated
Eligible applicants will receive benefits within 10 business days of applying, or sooner for those who are experiencing a time-sensitive, life-threatening crisis.
Apply for a Crisis Grant
Frequently Asked Questions
The 2024-2025 LIHEAP application period for both cash and crisis grants is open from November 4, 2024, through April 4, 2025.
LIHEAP grants are available every year. The application period typically opens in November annually.
If you received benefits in the previous year’s LIHEAP season, you will receive notice to apply early during LIHEAP pre-season.
Households experiencing a heating crisis may be eligible for additional benefits through the LIHEAP crisis program. If your main heating source is broken, in danger of being shut off, or is currently shut off, you may be eligible.
LIHEAP cash grants range from $200 to $1,000 based on household size, income, and fuel type. Learn what benefits you qualify for based on your fuel type and location.
No, LIHEAP grants do not need to be repaid.
Yes. You must apply every year. Applying online through COMPASS can make your application process easier as a returning applicant.
The fastest way to confirm your fuel type is to check with your utility provider or fuel company.
In addition to using LIHEAP for immediate relief for your heating bills, there are ways to prepare your home for the winter months.
These resources can help you reduce your heating bills:
- Insulation Institute
Click "I'm A Homeowner" for home insulation basics that can help save money on heating and cooling.
- U.S. Department of Energy
Find weatherization tips, information on saving electricity and fuel, and more.
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission
- Provides resources to help keep Pennsylvanians warm throughout the winter.
- $1 Energy Fund
If you live outside Philadelphia, find information on programs that could help you pay your bill.
- Utility Emergency Services Fund
If you live in Philadelphia, find information on a program that could help you pay your utility bill.
How to apply
Contact LIHEAP
For Crisis Situations
Assistance with home heating crisis situations is available 24 hours a day. In most counties, you should contact your county assistance office.