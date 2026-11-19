Funding is made possible through Pennsylvania’s Rural Health Transformation Plan, which prioritizes creating a pipeline of future rural health workers from education and training through professional practice.

IUP’s program will offer educational awards to students from rural and medically underserved areas in exchange for a commitment to practice for five years in a rural community when they finish their education.

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, Department of Health (PA DOH) Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen, and leadership from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) today announced a more than $30 million award to IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine (IUPCOM) from Pennsylvania’s Rural Health Transformation Plan (RHTP). Scheduled to enroll its inaugural class of medical students in fall 2027, the funding will support educational programming at IUPCOM, partnerships to give students real-life experience training in rural communities, facilities improvements to provide stronger learning opportunities, and establishing more residency opportunities in rural communities.

“Pennsylvania is home to world-class medical education and training programs, and the Shapiro Administration is proud to build on this with our partnership with IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine as they prepare to welcome the next generation of physicians with a focus on training in rural and underserved areas,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Where future physicians are educated and train has been shown to have a significant impact on where they practice. We hope that by relieving the financial burden of paying for school from these students, they will remain where they’ve trained, calling rural communities their home and providing much-needed health care to their neighbors.”

IUPCOM will welcome its first class of students in fall 2027. IUPCOM’s financial support will prioritize students from medically underserved and rural communities. In its first year, because of the RHTP funding, the initial class of 64 students will receive educational awards program funding totaling $6.175 million. This support includes full tuition and fees; a stipend of $45,000 to cover costs of books, fees, lab supplies, insurances (required health and malpractice insurances for clinical rotations) and living expenses; and a rural transformation medical student kit valued at more than $11,000.

In exchange for this financial aid, students will commit to five years of health care practice in a Pennsylvania rural community when they graduate.

“Investing in our future doctors through IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine will have a direct impact on the health, safety, and resilience of rural Pennsylvania,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “By removing the financial barrier of medical school tuition in exchange for a five-year commitment to serve in rural areas, we are empowering a new generation of physicians to build lasting relationships with families and put down roots in the communities that need them most.”

Pending continued funding of the program, the total award supports medical education for the first three classes of students in IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine: four years of support for the 64-student cohort entering in fall 2027, four years of support for the 97-student cohort entering in fall 2028; and three years of support for the 129 student-cohort entering studies in fall 2029.

“This funding is an incredible boost to IUP’s work to address the rural health crisis in our commonwealth,” said IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll. “We are very grateful to Governor Shapiro and to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Department of Health, including Secretary Arkoosh and Secretary Bogen, for this important investment in IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.”

IUPCOM received more than $30.2 million in Year One of RHTP funding, making it the largest amount designated to a Pennsylvania college or university. In addition to the $6.175 million in student financial aid to assist in rural workforce development, IUPCOM will also use the this newly-announced funding to:

· Develop a community-based, osteopathic medical curriculum that integrates rural health priorities;

· Expand Graduate Medical Education opportunities in rural Pennsylvania by supporting the development of new residency programs and strengthening existing programs;

· Renovate or enhance campus facilities to enhance student learning experience and expand capacity for a growing, community-based medical education program; and,

· Establish a comprehensive, statewide rural recruitment and pipeline strategy designed to expand access to medical education for students from underserved and rural communities across Pennsylvania.

“This funding from the RHTP removes the economic barriers that all too often prevent promising prospective physicians from even dreaming of a career in medicine,” said IUP College of Osteopathic Medicine Founding Dean Dr. Miko Rose. “It also is key to incentivizing long-term rural practice and addressing the critical shortage of physicians in underserved communities, a principal goal for IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. We are extraordinarily grateful to Governor Shapiro and to the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services for this support and for their confidence in IUP and our College of Osteopathic Medicine.”

The IUP College of Osteopathic Medicine is dedicated to addressing the urgent need for healthcare professionals in rural and underserved communities by educating and training future osteopathic physicians committed to improving health outcomes in these areas. Its mission includes providing an affordable, high-quality education to qualified students who care about rural medicine and offering clinical opportunities throughout all four years of medical education at IUP, including additional clinical rotations in rural primary care and psychiatry, beyond what is required by national accreditation standards.

Pennsylvania was awarded $193 million in federal funding for the first year of its approved five-year RHTP. The Shapiro Administration’s RHTP was informed by extensive feedback and the priorities of stakeholders across rural Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s Departments of Human Services and Health, along with Aging, Insurance, and Drug and Alcohol Programs worked collaboratively with rural stakeholders, community and educational leaders, County Commissioners, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for more than two years, hosting listening sessions, regional rural health summits, and open feedback opportunities specific to the RHTP.

RHTP funding comes from the Rural Health Transformation Fund, which was established by the federal budget reconciliation bill in July 2025. The law included a five-year, $50 billion nationwide grant designed to support rural health. Under federal law, RHTP funds cannot replace existing federal dollars that may be cut or lost due to other program changes.

For more information on the RHTP and rural health initiatives in Pennsylvania, visit dhs.pa.gov/ruralhealth.

This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $384,024,545.99, with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

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