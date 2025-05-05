Skip to agency navigation
    Access to quality healthcare is essential for strong, thriving rural communities.

    The Governor and state leaders recognize the need to improve healthcare access in rural Pennsylvania. That’s why we’re hosting Regional Rural Healthcare Summits—bringing together local leaders, healthcare providers, businesses, and community members to identify challenges and find solutions that work.

    What to Expect at a Summit

    State and local experts will listen, collaborate, and support solutions tailored to each region. Each summit focuses on healthcare needs in a specific region, covering:

     

    An icon of a bar graph and trendline.

    Local health trends and challenges

    An icon of two hands forming a heart.

    Action planning through hands-on workgroups

    An icon of people.

    Workforce development and financial support

    Upcoming Summits

    Pennsylvania’s Regional Rural Health Summits bring local leaders and community members together to talk about ways to improve healthcare in their area. Each summit focuses on the unique needs and goals of that region.

    The goal is to build stronger partnerships, make better use of local resources, and create new paths for growing the healthcare workforce. These efforts are meant to help rural communities keep quality healthcare available and support long-term economic growth.

    ✔ Want to Host a Summit in Your Region?

    Submit a form and we'll contact you.

    July 24

    North Central Regional Rural Healthcare Summit

    Overcoming Regional Rural Health Challenges

    We want to spark regional collaboration that aligns limited resources, builds effective partnerships, and creates the healthcare and clinical workforce pipeline needed for lasting rural healthcare and economic vitality.

    WHEN: July 24, 2025
    WHERE:  University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Specific meeting room TBD)
    COUNTIES: McKean, Elk, Potter, Cameron, Jefferson, and Clearfield Counties

    Learn more about the July 24 Summit
    Join the July 24 Summit by Zoom
    October 24

    Susquehanna Regional Rural Healthcare Summit

    Organized around the 7 Vital Conditions for Well-Being

    WHEN: October 24, 2025
    WHERE:  Pine Barn Hotel, Danville PA
    COUNTIES: Columbia, Montour, Union, Synder, and Northumberland

    Checkback later for more information and to register

    Past Summits

    Western Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

    WHEN: April 16, 2025
    WHERE:  Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)
    COUNTIES: Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion & Armstrong

    Details, documents, and more info about the April 16 Western PA Regional Rural Health Summit

    Central Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

    WHEN: June 23, 2025
    WHERE:  Juniata College in Huntington
    COUNTIES: Juniata, Mifflin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, Bedford, and Franklin

    Details, documents, and more info about the June 3 Summit

    Rural Economic Development Summit: Health Ecosystems and Workforce Pipelines

    The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health are hosting a rural economic development summit to explore the important economic role of healthcare institutions in rural communities. 

    WHEN: June 3, 2025
    WHERE:  Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association, 212 Locust Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
    COUNTIES: Statewide

    Details, documents, and more info about the June 3 Summit