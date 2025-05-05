Regional Rural Health Summits
Access to quality healthcare is essential for strong, thriving rural communities.
The Governor and state leaders recognize the need to improve healthcare access in rural Pennsylvania. That’s why we’re hosting Regional Rural Healthcare Summits—bringing together local leaders, healthcare providers, businesses, and community members to identify challenges and find solutions that work.
What to Expect at a Summit
State and local experts will listen, collaborate, and support solutions tailored to each region. Each summit focuses on healthcare needs in a specific region, covering:
Local health trends and challenges
Action planning through hands-on workgroups
Workforce development and financial support
Upcoming Summits
Pennsylvania’s Regional Rural Health Summits bring local leaders and community members together to talk about ways to improve healthcare in their area. Each summit focuses on the unique needs and goals of that region.
The goal is to build stronger partnerships, make better use of local resources, and create new paths for growing the healthcare workforce. These efforts are meant to help rural communities keep quality healthcare available and support long-term economic growth.
North Central Regional Rural Healthcare Summit
Overcoming Regional Rural Health Challenges
We want to spark regional collaboration that aligns limited resources, builds effective partnerships, and creates the healthcare and clinical workforce pipeline needed for lasting rural healthcare and economic vitality.
WHEN: July 24, 2025
WHERE: University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Specific meeting room TBD)
COUNTIES: McKean, Elk, Potter, Cameron, Jefferson, and Clearfield Counties
Susquehanna Regional Rural Healthcare Summit
Organized around the 7 Vital Conditions for Well-Being
WHEN: October 24, 2025
WHERE: Pine Barn Hotel, Danville PA
COUNTIES: Columbia, Montour, Union, Synder, and Northumberland
Checkback later for more information and to register
Past Summits
Western Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit
WHEN: April 16, 2025
WHERE: Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)
COUNTIES: Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion & Armstrong
Central Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit
WHEN: June 23, 2025
WHERE: Juniata College in Huntington
COUNTIES: Juniata, Mifflin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, Bedford, and Franklin
Rural Economic Development Summit: Health Ecosystems and Workforce Pipelines
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health are hosting a rural economic development summit to explore the important economic role of healthcare institutions in rural communities.
WHEN: June 3, 2025
WHERE: Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association, 212 Locust Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
COUNTIES: Statewide