Shapiro Administration Opens Applications for $30 Million to Support Child Care Workers in Second Round of Recruitment and Retention Bonuses

Child care providers can now apply for bonuses of at least $540 for staff through the Child Care Staff Recruitment and Retention Program.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes a $5 million increase for the program – a total of $30 million -- to support Pennsylvania’s child care workforce for the second year.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) opened applications for the second round of Child Care Staff Recruitment and Retention Program bonuses. Increased funding secured in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget will provide a minimum bonus of $540 per employee at certified child care providers participating in the Child Care Works (CCW) program.

The additional bonuses further support access to child care by helping increase child care provider capacity and Pennsylvania’s dedicated child care workforce who fuel our broader economy by making it easier for parents to go to work.

The 2026-27 budget invested an additional $5 million to give bonuses to eligible child care workers of at least $540 – $100 more over last year’s bonuses – bringing the total investment to $30 million this year. To receive the funds, providers must complete applications online through the Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) before the November 30, 2026, deadline.

“Every child in Pennsylvania deserves access to excellent early learning opportunities, and every child care provider deserves fair compensation for the vital work they do every day,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “The Shapiro Administration is proud to continue our commitment to this workforce with investments that will directly support this essential field and strengthen our child care industry and our overall economy by investing in the dedicated workforce who care for our children. I encourage all eligible providers to apply now and receive this additional funding to support their staff and help recruit additional workers.”

Starting today, eligible providers will be able to submit their application for retention and recruitment bonuses to their local ELRC. The ELRC will then distribute retention payments to providers in the amount of at least $540 per qualified employee. Interested child care providers and their staff must meet DHS’ program eligibility requirements to receive funding. Once all retention bonuses for staff are paid, remaining funds will be distributed to child care providers to administer as recruitment payments to qualified staff hired after the application period closes.

The child care bonus program was created in the 2025-26 budget with $25 million in new funds to support child care workers with at least $450 retention bonuses. In its first year, more than 4,300 child care providers across the Commonwealth applied for the grant – resulting in Recruitment and Retention Bonuses going to nearly 39,000 individual child care workers.

In addition to staff bonus increases to further support Pennsylvania’s child care and early learning programs, the 2026-27 Budget includes an additional $3.5 million for the Pre-K Counts program to help providers raise wages and stabilize the early educator workforce.

These investments build on the work the Shapiro Administration has done during the past three years. Since 2023, DHS has invested in access to care by increasing base reimbursement rates for providers participating in Child Care Works, helping Pennsylvania meet federal best practices and providing greater financial support to child care providers and their dedicated workforce. This allows CCW providers to invest in quality of care and their workforce amid the continued challenges of operating.

Governor Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit that increases Pennsylvania’s match from 30 to 100 percent of the federal credit, increasing the maximum benefit from $630 to $2,100 per family. This increase has delivered more than $445 million through more than 858,000 tax credits, helping working families throughout PA since 2023. Last year, Governor Shapiro worked with the General Assembly to create the Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, which allows employers who contribute to employees’ child care costs to claim a tax credit of up to 30 percent of eligible contributions, capped at $500 per employee.

Providers can apply now and learn more about the Child Care Staff Recruitment and Retention Program.

Learn more about Child Care Works and find more information on certified child care providers at www.findchildcare.pa.gov.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025‑26 budget.