Land Application of Biosolids Training Course



Course Details

The Land Application of Biosolids and Residential Training course is generally scheduled on a triannual basis. Please refer to the Registration Process below to see the next scheduled course and associated cutoff deadline. Class size is limited.

Required Training

In compliance with Chapter 271, §271.915(j), anyone who land applies sewage sludge or residential septage, and at least one person who prepares sewage sludge or residential septage that will be land applied, is required to satisfactorily complete the training course provided by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) within one year of a person beginning to conduct land application operations.

Attendance:

This 11-hour course will be taught on two consecutive days. Only individuals who attend the entire two-day class will receive a course completion certificate. It will be necessary to have a copy of the certificate available when land applying biosolids.

DEP may suspend or revoke the individual permit, or coverage under a land application of sewage sludge general permit, if the person preparing or land applying biosolids or residential septage under a permit has not satisfactorily completed the training course sponsored by DEP.

Trainees are admitted without regard to race, color, age, religion, political affiliation, national origin, or disability.

Who Should Attend:

Responsible operators, appliers and septage haulers.

Registration Process:

Registration for this course is only available through the Department's Clean Water Academy and is a two-step process as follows:

Request a Login or Account in PA Clean Water Academy (please read the instructions carefully).

PA Clean Water Academy: Log in to the site Access the following course, make a payment and then sign up for the applicable date.

Course: Biosolids Classroom Training Course

If you have any questions, please call 717-787-6116. Please note that this class is in-person and subject to the Department’s Tobacco-Free Policy.

Contact Hours:

This course is DEP-approved for 11 Wastewater contact hours.

Fees:

The registration fee is $125 and is payable via electronic check/ACH or credit card during the registration process. The registration fee includes: interactive instruction, comprehensive workbook, materials, lunches and breaks. Fees are nonrefundable unless the maximum class size has been reached.

What You Will Learn:

This training course will address all aspects of the biosolids land application program. It will provide all attendees with basic training on regulatory requirements, collecting samples of biosolids, determining nutrients needed for crops, properly estimating the agronomic rate of biosolids for a field, etc.

What You Need To Bring:

All registrants should bring a calculator and pen or pencil. Septage haulers should bring their pH meter and instruction manual.

Course Agenda

Day 1

8:30 - 9:00 Registration Welcome Chapter 1- Course Introduction Chapter 2 - Biosolids and Residential Septage Characteristics Chapter 3 - Biosolids Quality Criteria, Sampling Protocols and Procedures / Residential Septage Processing, pH Monitoring and Sampling 10:15 - 10:30 Break Chapter 3 - Biosolids Quality Criteria, Sampling Protocols and Procedures / Residential Septage Processing, pH Monitoring and Sampling (continued) 12:00 - 1:00 Lunch Chapter 3 - Biosolids Quality Criteria, Sampling Protocols and Procedures / Residential Septage Processing, pH Monitoring and Sampling (continued) 2:15 - 2:30 Break 2:30- 4:15 Chapter 4 - Site Suitability, Site Selection and Notifications 4:15- 4:30 Day 1 Summation

Day 2

8:30- 9:00 Registration Welcome / Day 2 Roadmap Chapter 5 - Agronomic and Cumulative Pollutant Loading Rates /Residential Septage Annual Application Rates 10:30-10:45 Break Chapter 5 - Agronomic and Cumulative Pollutant Loading Rates /Residential Septage Annual Application Rates (continued) 12:00 - 1:00 Lunch Chapter 5 - Agronomic and Cumulative Pollutant Loading Rates / Residential Septage Annual Application Rates (continued) 2:30 - 2:45 Break Chapter 6 - Site Management Chapter 7 -Recordkeeping and Reporting Chapter 8 - Inspections and Compliance 4:15- 4:30 Chapter 9 and Course Summation

This course is DEP-approved for 11 Wastewater contact hours.