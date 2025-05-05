Register a Residential Septage Hauler

To register, complete and submit the Residential Septage Hauler Registration form and mail the form to:

Pa. Department of Environmental Protection

Bureau of Clean Water

Division of Municipal Facilities

11th Floor, Rachel Carson State Office Building

P.O. Box 8774

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8774

Once received, we will issue a 5-digit transporter number to the business or municipality transporting the septage.

The registration number must be displayed on the sides and rear of each vehicle the transporter uses. The number must be at least 3 inches tall and in a color contrasting with the background.

If the hauler has more than one vehicle for hauling septage, then the number will be the same on every vehicle since it identifies the business, not the vehicle.

DEP does not charge a fee for septage hauler registration.