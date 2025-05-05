Apply For a Biosolids Permit

Overview
We all create biosolids. Every year, Pennsylvanians generate about 2.2 million tons of wastewater solids. That's nearly a quarter ton per household.
These solids can be valuable. When managed well, they serve as fertilizer, reviving farmland, forests, and minelands.
Pennsylvania's program ensures biosolids are safe for use. It sets strict quality standards and holds producers accountable.
This method stems from research by the U.S. EPA and public feedback in Pennsylvania. They found land application safe and beneficial. Key organizations support these regulations.
Biosolids failing to meet standards must be incinerated or landfilled.
Biosolids Permits And Application Forms
- NOI for Coverage Under General Permit for Beneficial Use of Biosolids by Land Application
3800-PM-BCW0337 (July 2009)
- PAG-07 Beneficial Use of Exceptional Quality Biosolids
3800-PM-BPNPSM0339
- PAG-08 Beneficial Use of Biosolids by Land Application
3800-PM-WSFR0340
- PAG-09 Beneficial Use of Residential Septage by Land Application
3800-PM-BPNPSM0341
- Individual Generator Permit for Beneficial Use of Biosolids by Land Application
3800-PM-WSFR0030 (January 2008) (Instructions and Form)
- Individual Site Permit for Beneficial Use of Biosolids by Land Application
3800-PM-WSFR0031 (January 2008) (Instructions and Form)
- Transfer of Coverage Under a Biosolids PAG-07, 08, 09 General or Individual Permit
3800-PM-WSFR0479 (December 2007) (Instructions and Form)
30-day Notice Forms
Recordkeeping and Reporting Forms
- PAG-07 Recordkeeping and Reporting Form
3800-FM-WSFR0339 (July 2009) (Instructions and Form)
- PAG-08 Recordkeeping and Reporting Form
3800-FM-WSFR0340 (July 2009) (Instructions and Form)
- PAG-09 Recordkeeping and Reporting Form
3800-FM-WSFR0341 (July 2009) (Instructions and Form)
- Recordkeeping and Reporting Form, Individual Generator Permit
3800-FM-WSFR0345 (December 2007) (Instructions and Form)
Contact Us
If you have any questions please contact the Department at 717-787-8184.