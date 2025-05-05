Skip to main content

    department of environmental protection

    Apply For a Biosolids Permit

    In order to ensure safe use of biosolids, Pennsylvania's regulatory program focuses on setting strict standards for biosolids quality before land application and requiring generators to be more responsible. You can submit a permit application online via GreenPort.

    Apply online via GreenPort

    Overview

    We all create biosolids. Every year, Pennsylvanians generate about 2.2 million tons of wastewater solids. That's nearly a quarter ton per household.

    These solids can be valuable. When managed well, they serve as fertilizer, reviving farmland, forests, and minelands.

    Pennsylvania's program ensures biosolids are safe for use. It sets strict quality standards and holds producers accountable.

    This method stems from research by the U.S. EPA and public feedback in Pennsylvania. They found land application safe and beneficial. Key organizations support these regulations.

    Biosolids failing to meet standards must be incinerated or landfilled.

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions please contact the Department at 717-787-8184.