The Oil and Gas Act authorizes DEP to plug orphan and abandoned wells to address environmental, health and safety concerns. A surcharge paid by the oil and gas industry for each drilling permit issued in the commonwealth is deposited into an account available for plugging orphan or abandoned wells. Other funding is utilized for plugging projects, when it is available. For example, Pennsylvania’s Growing Greener Fund subsidized many plugging projects during the early to mid-2000s.

Some recent outside funding sources have included the Environmental Stewardship Fund (ESF) and contributions from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). These partnerships and alternate funding sources are an important component for addressing DEP’s ever-growing legacy well liability and allowing the agency to mitigate emergencies.