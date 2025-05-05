​​​Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)

The IIJA funding that pertains to the plugging of AO wells in the commonwealth by the Office of Oil and Gas Management (OOGM) is comprised of the following separate potential funding sources:

✔ Initial Grant $25 million available to Pennsylvania. This is a one-time grant issued in Year One of the IIJA. 90% of this Grant must be in contracts or grants within 90 days of receipt and obligated within one year.



DEADLINE: May 13, 2022.



STATUS: U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) released the Initial Grant guidance on April 11, 2022. DEP applied for the initial grant on May 12, 2022.



The U.S. Department of the Interior approved the application as submitted for the full $25 million on August 25, 2022 with an effective “date of receipt” of Initial Grant funding of October 1, 2022.



DEP successfully deployed all of that funding to plug 227 orphan and abandoned wells in 13 contracts. Currently around 184 wells are plugged and all funds will be expended by December 31, 2024​. For an update on the contracts visit our IIJA project tracker.



✔ Formula Grant Potentially over ​$300 million over five years. Money must be obligated within five years of receipt and spent over a ten-year period.



STATUS: On January 31, 2022, DOI announced eligibility for Formula Grant funding for the states. Pennsylvania was determined to be eligible for $305,626,000 in total Formula Grant funding. DOI released the State Formula Grant Guidance on July 7, 2023. This Grant Guidance allowed states such as Pennsylvania to apply for a maximum of 25% of the eligible Formula Grant funds by December 31, 2023 (see page 2 of the State Formula Grant Guidance). Given an overall eligibility adjustment to $305,625,896, that meant Pennsylvania was eligible to apply for $76,406,474 in the first phase of the Formula Grant funding (“Formula 1”). Pennsylvania submitted its Formula 1 grant application for the maximum available amount of $76,406,474 to DOI on December 18, 2023. In September 2024, DEP received an additional $76.4 million from DOI through a Phase 1 Formula Grant award to continue plugging orphan and abandoned wells. In March 2026, DEP received $114.6 million through a Phase 2 Formula Grant and remains eligible for additional funding through a Phase 3 Formula Grant.



✔ Performance Grant – Regulatory Improvement Potentially two $20 million grants for a total of $40 million are available until 2030 that must be spent in five years. Pennsylvania can qualify for these grants through (A) strengthening plugging standards and procedures designed to ensure that wells are plugged in an effective manner; and, (B) making improvements designed to reduce future orphaned well burdens, such as financial assurance reform, alternative funding mechanisms for orphaned well programs, and reforms to programs relating to well transfer or temporary abandonment.



STATUS: DOI is currently gathering information to develop draft guidance on the Regulatory Improvement grant program and has indicated that they hope to release the draft guidance for public comment before the end of 2024.



✔ Performance Grant – Matching Grant Potentially up to $30 million maximum over ten years. Pennsylvania can qualify for this Grant funding through certifying that it will expend more commonwealth funds for plugging wells in the upcoming Fiscal Year than the average annual amount expended by the State during the period of Fiscal Years 2010 through 2019 for plugging wells.



STATUS: DOI released Matching Grant guidance to the states on May 17, 2024. Pennsylvania has not applied for a Matching Grant to date.

