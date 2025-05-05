Program Accomplishments

Pennsylvania has long been a leader in the area of abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation and has completed reclamation of several thousand AML sites across the coal fields of Pennsylvania. The Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) of 1977 established national standards for coal mining and requirements for reclamation of mine sites. Title IV of SMCRA created the AML Program to reclaim mined areas that meet a legal definition of abandonment (no party with continuing reclamation responsibility for mine sites abandoned prior to 1977) and that pose significant health, safety or environmental hazards to the public. SMCRA requires all active coal mine operators to pay a reclamation fee on each ton of coal mined which is used to fund the AML program. The Pennsylvania AML Program received primacy approval from the Federal Office of Surface Mining in July 1982. Even before SMCRA, the commonwealth had already put forth years of committed effort to reclaim abandoned mine lands throughout Pennsylvania with a special state funded reclamation program known as 'Operation Scarlift'.
Under the SMCRA Title IV AML Program, Pennsylvania has reclaimed thousands of dangerous sites left by abandoned coal mines, resulting in increased safety for its residents including several projects which have been recognized nationally as award winning reclamation projects. As of the end of 2018, the federal eAMLIS database reports more than 98,737 acres of abandoned coal mine sites have been reclaimed, with a construction cost of $674 million. The majority of the reclamation is completed through competitively bid construction contracts which provide jobs and related economic activity. Additionally, the Pennsylvania AML Program maintains two in-house construction crews, one in Ebensburg (western Pennsylvania) and one in Wilkes-Barre (eastern Pennsylvania) which complete 100-200 small reclamation projects each year. Summaries of the accomplishments from the last several calendar years and a summary of the numbers and types of hazardous sites reclaimed through the end of 2018 under Pennsylvania's AML Program are included below.
The Pennsylvania AML program has developed many partnerships with outside groups, agencies and the industry to reclaim more AML acreage faster and with greater efficiencies. Through the cooperation of private land owners, industry representatives, federal agencies, local officials and watershed groups, thousands of acres of abandoned mined land have been transformed into productive land such as: woodland, farmland, pasture, open space, industrial sites, wildlife habitat and recreational areas. Even with the tremendous progress made to date, Pennsylvania still has thousands of unreclaimed, hazardous mine sites in need of remediation. The current funding under the SMCRA Title IV AML Program is currently set to continue through federal Fiscal Year 2021-22.
- Calendar Year 2022 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2021 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2020 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2019 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2018 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2017 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2016 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2015 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2014 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2013 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2012 PA AML Program Accomplishments (PDF)
- Calendar Years 2010-2021 AML Emergency Projects Summary (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2021 AML Emergency Projects Summary (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2020 AML Emergency Projects Summary (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2019 AML Emergency Projects Summary (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2018 AML Emergency Projects Summary (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2017 AML Emergency Projects Summary (PDF)
- Calendar Year 2016 AML Emergency Projects Summary (PDF)
- Belle Vernon Emergency Project Video (YouTube)
- DEP's AML Emergency Program: Cavehole Mine Subsidence in Centralia and Monroeville Video (YouTube)
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Alvan (Great Trough Creek), Broad Top & Wells Townships, Bedford & Fulton Counties (PDF)
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Forest City East - Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission Access, Forest City Borough, Susquehanna County & Clinton Township, Wayne County (PDF)
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Greenwood Heights North (206 South 9th Street), City of Connellsville, Fayette County (PDF)
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Luzerne Lumber Subsidence (Toby Creek), Luzerne Borough, Luzerne County (PDF)
- Beechwood Avenue, City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Eastmont Swim Club, Wilkins Township, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Glenwhite (North Site), Logan Township, Blair County (PDF)
- Skidmore Bed Cropfall Subsidences, Williams Township, Dauphin County (PDF)
- Black Dog Hollow, East Bethlehem Township, Washington County (PDF)
- Cresson Acid Mine Drainage Treatment Plant, Cresson Township, Cambria County (PDF)
- Gladden AMD Treatment Plant and Fishing Run Stream Sealing, South Fayette Township, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Coxes Village East, Banks Township, Luzerne County (PDF)
- Quakake Tunnel Subsidence, Packer Township, Carbon County (PDF)
- No. 1 Slope Fire Reclamation, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County (PDF)
- Bradenville, Derry Township, Westmoreland County (PDF)
- Fairhope (Koslasky Drive Subsidence), Washington Township, Fayette County (PDF)
- Rausch Creek Powersports Subsidences 2, Porter Township, Schuylkill County (PDF)
- Tresckow/Beaver Brook Surface Mine Restoration Project, Banks Township, Carbon County (PDF)
- 435 Foote Avenue Subsidence, Duryea Borough, Luzerne County (PDF)
- McDonald, North Fayette Township and McDonald Borough, Allegheny County and McDonald Borough and Robinson Township, Washington County (PDF)
- Fairhope (Multi-Structure Subsidence), Washington Township, Fayette County (PDF)
- Kohlmeyer Corner West, Venango Township, Butler County (PDF)
- Ehrenfeld, Ehrenfeld Borough and Croyle Township, Cambria County (PDF)
- Pine Grove North Glen Richey Waterline Project, Lawrence Township, Clearfield County (PDF)
- Fran Contracting Camp Run No. 2 (Cooks Run Restoration), East Keating Township, Clinton County (PDF)
- Fayette City (Cook Street) Dangerous Slide Emergency Project, Fayette City Borough, Fayette County (PDF)
- Rowe Tunnel and Discharge Emergency Project, Tremont Township, Schuylkill County (PDF)
- Elco-Allenport AML Emergency, California Borough, Washington County (PDF)
- Graham Avenue Subsidence AML Emergency, Belle Vernon Borough, Fayette County (PDF)
- Eckley Surface Mine and Hazle Creek Stream Restoration Project, Foster Township, Luzerne County (PDF)
- Powderly Creek Northeast Underground Mine Fire, Carbondale Township & City, Lackawanna County (PDF)
- Wheatley Engine Shaft Subsidence Emergency Project, Chester County (PDF)
- Saint Vladimir Vicinity Project, Luzerne County (PDF)
- Hazleton Airport Project, Luzerne County (PDF)
- LR 58059 South Project, Tioga County (PDF)
- Wolf Run/Barlow Hollow Project, Centre County (PDF)
- Boswell North Project, Somerset County (PDF)
- Bethlehem School Project, Clearfield County (PDF)
- Clinton Southeast PIT Radar Tower Spoil Fire Project, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Green Valley School Project, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Jeanesville Mine Fire Exploratory Drilling Project, Carbon and Luzerne Counties (PDF)
- Coaldale Project, Centre County (PDF)
- Salem Church Project, Clearfield County (PDF)
- Huling Branch (Wishbone Playground) Project, Clinton County (PDF)
- Mather Project, Greene County (PDF)
- Ed Staback Park Surface Refuse Fire Project, Lackawanna County (PDF)
- Bowmans Project, Schuylkill County (PDF)
- Ansonville East Project, Clearfield County (PDF)
- Boyers Knob Lookout Project, Northumberland County (PDF)
- Coal Run Project, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Glassport Project, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Green Mountain Project, Luzerne County (PDF)
- Redland Mine Drainage Treatment Project, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Rocks Works Bowood #1 Project, Fayette County (PDF)
- Simpson Northeast Project, Lackawanna County (PDF)
- Truittsburg Southwest Project, Clarion County (PDF)
- Weedville Project, Elk County (PDF)
- Hollywood AMD Treatment Plant, Clearfield and Elk Counties (PDF)
- Crown/Tylersburg Project, Clarion County (PDF)
- Grassflat Project, Clearfield County (PDF)
- Mill Creek Project, Luzerne County (PDF)
- Murray School East Project, Allegheny County (PDF)
- No. 2 Tunnel Opening Project, Luzerne County (PDF)
- North Belle Vernon Project, Westmoreland County (PDF)
- Pine City Project, Clarion County (PDF)
- Stackhouse Park Project, Cambria County (PDF)
- Airshaft Road Reclamation Project, Westmoreland County (PDF)
- Annandale South Reclamation Project, Butler County (PDF)
- BBS Coal Company Reclamation Project, Indiana County (PDF)
- Clinton Southeast – PIA Radar Tower Spoil Fire Project, Allegheny County (PDF)
- Lancashire No. 15 AMD Treatment Plant, Cambria County (PDF)
- Newtown South 2 Reclamation Project, Schuylkill County (PDF)
- Normalville South Reclamation Project, Fayette County (PDF)