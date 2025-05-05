Storage Tank Advisory Committee (STAC) will meet at 10 a.m. in Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

The STAC meeting schedule for 2026 was approved during the December 3, 2025 STAC meeting.

The STAC meeting dates for 2026 are as follows:

Wednesday, March 4 - CANCELED

Wednesday, June 3

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday, December 2

Recording or transcribing these meetings, in any manner, including through a third-party application, may not occur without the consent of all participants, as required by law, and must adhere to Commonwealth policies.

For more info click the legal link.

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