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    Cleanup and Brownfields Advisory Committees

    Storage Tank Advisory Committee

    Access information about the current year's meeting schedule, membership list, bylaws, and previous years' meeting information.

    View the Membership List
    View the Bylaws

    Meeting Schedule for 2026

    Storage Tank Advisory Committee (STAC) will meet at 10 a.m. in Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

    The STAC meeting schedule for 2026 was approved during the December 3, 2025 STAC meeting.

    The STAC meeting dates for 2026 are as follows:

    Wednesday, March 4 - CANCELED

    Wednesday, June 3

    Wednesday, September 2

    Wednesday, December 2 

    Recording or transcribing these meetings, in any manner, including through a third-party application, may not occur without the consent of all participants, as required by law, and must adhere to Commonwealth policies.

    For more info click the legal link.
    Learn More | Meeting options | Legal

    Contact Us

    You can write us at:

    Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields, Division of Storage Tanks
    P. O. Box 8762
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8762

    This address is not for formal Right-to-Know requests.

     

    Call us

    You can call us at:

    717-772-5599

    Email us

    You can email us at:

    tanks@pa.gov

    Formal Right-to-Know Request

    If you are seeking DEP records, please begin your inquiry by clicking here to obtain a request form. You may submit a Right to Know Law request form by e-mail to EP-DEP-RTK@pa.gov

    Accommodations for the Americans with Disabilities Act 

    People in need of accommodations as provided for in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 should contact the department as indicated above, or contact the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD) to discuss how the department may accommodate their needs.

    Accessing Archived Documents

    Archived documents from STAC meetings prior to 2017 may be obtained by contacting the Division of Storage Tanks at the phone numbers or email address above. 