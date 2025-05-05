Storage Tank Advisory Committee

Meeting Schedule for 2026
The STAC meeting schedule for 2026 was approved during the December 3, 2025 STAC meeting.
The STAC meeting dates for 2026 are as follows:
Wednesday, March 4 - CANCELED
Wednesday, June 3
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from the December 3, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- STAC Powerpoint (June 3, 2026) (PDF)
Wednesday, September 2
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from the June 3, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- STAC Powerpoint (September 2, 2026) (PDF)
Wednesday, December 2
Recording or transcribing these meetings, in any manner, including through a third-party application, may not occur without the consent of all participants, as required by law, and must adhere to Commonwealth policies.
For more info click the legal link.
Learn More | Meeting options | Legal
Contact Us
You can write us at:
Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields, Division of Storage Tanks
P. O. Box 8762
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8762
This address is not for formal Right-to-Know requests.
Formal Right-to-Know Request
If you are seeking DEP records, please begin your inquiry by clicking here to obtain a request form. You may submit a Right to Know Law request form by e-mail to EP-DEP-RTK@pa.gov
Accommodations for the Americans with Disabilities Act
People in need of accommodations as provided for in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 should contact the department as indicated above, or contact the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD) to discuss how the department may accommodate their needs.
Accessing Archived Documents
Archived documents from STAC meetings prior to 2017 may be obtained by contacting the Division of Storage Tanks at the phone numbers or email address above.