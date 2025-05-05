Fee Payment Instructions

Payment Change: Beginning May 1st, 2026, payments made to the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will include a 2% credit card processing fee. Customers have the option to select ACH (Telecheck) when submitting payments to avoid the new credit card processing fees. This change is specific to DEP; If you conduct business with another Commonwealth of PA Agency, please consult Agency specific guidance.

Storage tank owners may pay online using two different methods:

Quick Pay - pay registration fees and obtain your certificate with no login required!

Using your ePermitting Account.

Please Note: Storage tanks owners who use Quick Pay will receive a confirmation email that provides a link to their new registration certificate. They will not be able to access those certificates using the ePermitting system. Any storage tanks owners who would like to have future access to their registration certificates should log in to their ePermitting account using Greenport to complete payment.

Online Registration Instructions and User Guides

Storage tank owners may now pay annual Storage Tank registration fees and submit the below listed storage tank registration amendments online through the Department’s ePermitting application on Greenport. Follow the steps below to create a Greenport account and access the ePermitting application. Contact the Division of Storage Tanks at 717-772-5599 with any questions.

Registration amendments accepted through ePermitting Dashboard using the Create or Maintenance Tab (see step 4 below):

- New facility registrations (existing storage tank owner)

- Adding tank(s)

- Removing/closing tank(s)

- Changing tank status

- Changing tank substance

- Updating facility contact information

- Updating tank owner information

- Updating site information

- Updating facility information

- Change of Ownership