Fee Payment Instructions
Payment Change: Beginning May 1st, 2026, payments made to the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will include a 2% credit card processing fee. Customers have the option to select ACH (Telecheck) when submitting payments to avoid the new credit card processing fees. This change is specific to DEP; If you conduct business with another Commonwealth of PA Agency, please consult Agency specific guidance.
Storage tank owners may pay online using two different methods:
- Quick Pay - pay registration fees and obtain your certificate with no login required!
- Using your ePermitting Account.
Please Note: Storage tanks owners who use Quick Pay will receive a confirmation email that provides a link to their new registration certificate. They will not be able to access those certificates using the ePermitting system. Any storage tanks owners who would like to have future access to their registration certificates should log in to their ePermitting account using Greenport to complete payment.
Online Registration Instructions and User Guides
Storage tank owners may now pay annual Storage Tank registration fees and submit the below listed storage tank registration amendments online through the Department’s ePermitting application on Greenport. Follow the steps below to create a Greenport account and access the ePermitting application. Contact the Division of Storage Tanks at 717-772-5599 with any questions.
Registration amendments accepted through ePermitting Dashboard using the Create or Maintenance Tab (see step 4 below):
- - New facility registrations (existing storage tank owner)
- - Adding tank(s)
- - Removing/closing tank(s)
- - Changing tank status
- - Changing tank substance
- - Updating facility contact information
- - Updating tank owner information
- - Updating site information
- - Updating facility information
- - Change of Ownership
- Create an account in the DEP Greenport if you do not currently have one. From the Greenport home page, click the “Register” button and follow the instructions for creating a Greenport account. A user guide is available to explain the steps in registering a new account, or importing an existing Greenport account into the new Keystone Login system.
- Complete the enrollment process and Electronic Filing Administrator (EFA) Registration and Security Agreement. Follow the e-permitting Enrollment Guide for the steps needed to enroll as a storage tank owner, employee of a storage tank owner, DEP-certified storage tank installer/inspector, or DEP-certified company representative.
The EFA Registration and Security Agreement serves as your legal authorization to represent the storage tank owner in online business transactions with DEP. Once you have completed the agreement by providing your electronic signature, you will be directed to your ePermitting dashboard.
- Paying registration fees?
Reference the Storage Tank Registration Fee e-Permitting Payment Guide (PDF) for a tutorial on how to verify your facility information and pay registration fees in the e-permitting application. You must verify that the tank, owner, and facility information is correct before making payment. Any incorrect information must be corrected with DEP by submitting a registration amendment through e-permitting (see step 4 below).
Once payment is made, you will be able to view, print, and save a registration certificate for each paid facility. This registration certificate is valid through the end of the regional billing cycle.
- Submitting a registration amendment?
Use the Storage Tank Registration Submissions Quick Guide to assist you with the process of submitting registration amendments, registering new facilities, or updating contact information, or change of ownership.
Please contact the Storage Tank Program at 717-772-5599 if you need any assistance with the e-permitting application.
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2018 Revisions to Pennsylvania's Storage Tank Regulations
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About Storage Tanks
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Storage Tank Data / Searches
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Fact Sheets
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Technical Guidance Documents
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Forms and Applications
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Aboveground Storage Tanks
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Underground Storage Tanks
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Register a Storage Tank
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Storage Tank Permitting
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Installer and Inspector Certification
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Report Closure of Storage Tank System
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Storage Tank Delivery Prohibition
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Financial Assistance
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Pollution Prevention Grant
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Resources
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Storage Tank Advisory Committee