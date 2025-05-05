The GreenGov Council and Penn State Sustainability are co-hosting our seventh webinar series focused on various sustainability topics. All who are interested in expanding their knowledge of sustainability initiatives are invited to participate!
Our goal is to make this series a successful venture to support the commonwealth's progress in uplifting and delivering on sustainability. To that end, please forward this invitation along to all those who may be interested.
Purpose:
The series is intended to give participants opportunities to hear from subject matter experts and receive updates on each topic to enrich their knowledge while engaging in group conversations.
This series will also be a useful tool for agencies to explore options and develop sustainability initiatives while receiving credit within their GreenGov Agency Certification Checklist program areas. Specifically, the series supports Checklist efforts under the “Culture" category on Employee and Public Engagement (sections 13 and 14).
Format:
In respect of attendee's time, the webinars will be hosted monthly and consist of a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute question & answer session. All presentations will be held via Microsoft Teams webinars and participants should plan to connect utilizing their computers to view and engage.
Registration:
All interested attendees are asked to complete this sign-up survey and indicate which presentations they plan to attend. The GreenGov Council will review the survey sign-up submissions and send out Microsoft Teams meeting calendar invitations to each interested participant for their selected webinars.
Upcoming Webinars (Click to Register to Attend)
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Friday, October 16, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM Sustainability Program Highlights - Philadelphia & PittsburghInterested in sustainability actions within PA cities? Join us as we learn more about the sustainability efforts underway at the Philadelphia Energy Authority and the City of Pittsburgh!
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Friday, November 20, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM Energy Affordability – Residential SectorAs energy demand continues to increase, many are experiencing financial difficulties. Join in to learn how organizations are working to relieve some of these challenges across Pennsylvania.
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Friday, January 15, 2027, 12:00–1:00 PM Supporting Small Farms – Roadmap for Regional DigestersThe Commonwealth wishes to preserve our heritage as a significant agriculture producer and energy production leader in the US. Utility-scale anaerobic digesters help to preserve small farms and mitigate climate risks. Hear from the Departments of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, and our selected roadmap contractor on project goals & timeline and how you can get involved!
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Friday, February 19, 2027, 12:00–1:00 PM Leading the Way – Emerging Innovations in Sustainable DesignThe best way to address energy demands and pollution is to innovate production processes that reduce them from the outset. Learn about Pennsylvania’s leadership in innovative materials and processes that bake sustainability into their very design, including a new type of glass and a new way of producing concrete.
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Friday, March 19, 2027, 12:00–1:00 PM Equitability in the Energy Transition – Women in Trades and Manual WorkforceThe transition to a greener energy future holds great promise for economic development and workforce development. But the transition also presents a challenge of making sure those economic and job opportunities are equally available to all. Come hear from leaders building a more equitable energy transition in Pennsylvania.
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Friday, April 16, 2027, 12:00–1:30 PM Earth Week Sustainability Popcorn SessionIt’s Earth Week! Let’s celebrate progress being made across the Commonwealth to build more resilient communities. Join us as we learn about exciting actions and efforts from multiple communities all working to make Pennsylvania more sustainable.
March 20, 2026 - Emerging Water Issues in PA – Managing Pollutant Threats
Water is the source of all life. But in recent years, awareness of novel pollutants like microplastics and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or “forever chemicals” has raised new questions about how we can safely manage this critical resource and reduce the threats to human health and ecological integrity. As we celebrate World Water Day, come learn about these emerging issues and Pennsylvania’s waters.
Presenters
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Dr. Sherri A. “Sam” Mason, Director, Project NePTWNE, Gannon University
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Dr. Heather Preisendanz, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Agricultural, Food, and Environmental Science, Penn State University
January 16, 2026 - Reducing Environmental Impacts and Energy Use in Laboratories
For universities and commercial operations, laboratories are among the most environmentally impactful facilities, with huge demands for energy, material procurement, and hazardous waste handling. At Penn State, an innovative evolution of the national MyGreenLabs certification program is reducing labs’ footprint and costs while training students to be the next generation of leaders in sustainable lab management and giving them desired career competencies. Join us to learn more about the win-win-win benefits and scalability of this program.
Presenters
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Dr. Krista Bailey, Associate Director for Campus Sustainability, Penn State University
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Jack Rumery, M.Ed, Program Director, Sustainable Labs, Penn State University
November 21, 2025 - Forestry in Penn's Woods - Managing for Health and Resilience in a Changing Environment
Learn of forestry actions and best practices in making Pennsylvania’s forests more resilient. This educational & informative webinar will feature Pennsylvania’s State Forester, Seth Cassell – join-in to participate in this forest health conversation!
Presenters
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Seth Cassell, Director, Bureau of Forestry, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
October 17, 2025 - Building Sustainability & Resiliency in PA
The Allegheny Department of Sustainability and The Allegheny Airport Authority will discuss the benefits of microgrids and how renewable energy can improve resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability. Knowledge will be shared about functional microgrids in Allegheny County and the value that microgrids provide. The most recent information on “Safeguarding Pennsylvania Microgrid Study” will be shared by the Department of Environmental Protection’s Energy Programs Office along with opportunities to incorporate clean energy into the electric grid. Presenters: Brittany Prischak, Director, Allegheny County Department of Sustainability; Chad Willis, Vice President, Allegheny County Airport Authority; Jon Wetzel, Energy Program Specialist, PA Department of Environmental Protection
Presenters
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Brittany Prischak, Director, Allegheny County Department of Sustainability
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Chad Willis, Vice President, Allegheny County Airport Authority
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Jon Wetzel, Energy Program Specialist, PA Department of Environmental Protection
|Date
|Title
|Presenter
|Friday, October 18, 2024
Webinar Link
|Public Healthcare Sector Advancing Environmental Sustainability: Highlights from Danville State Hospital
Danville State Hospital is the oldest psychiatric facility currently in operation in Pennsylvania, opening in 1872! Learn how the public healthcare facilities are addressing sustainability and expanding outcomes within their operations.
|Friday, November 15, 2024
Webinar Link
|Innovation Mission to Denmark: Review of Danish Biogas Models and Technologies
Denmark is a world leader in the use of agricultural biogas – a key component in efforts to decarbonizing their economy. Recently, Mike Roth, Department of Agriculture visited Denmark to learn how it's done! Join this presentation to learn about these technologies and discuss Pennsylvania's opportunity in this space.
Friday, December 13, 2024
|The Importance of Social Infrastructure for Strengthening Community Preparedness and Adaptation to the Health Challenges Associated with Climate Change
Social infrastructure refers to “the networks of spaces, facilities, institutions, and groups that create affordances for social connection." Understanding current social contexts related to ageism, climate change, and social isolation brings to light the importance of social infrastructure to strengthen a community's capacity for responding to climate-related health events, such as extreme heat. This webinar will examine vulnerability of Pennsylvania's population and explore methods for improving social connectedness.
|Friday, January 17, 2025
Webinar Link
|Educating the Sustainability Leaders of Tomorrow: PA's New STEELS Standards
In 2025, Pennsylvania's new Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy & Sustainability (STEELS) teaching standards come into effect, mandating teaching sustainability for the first time. Learn about STEELS from PA Department of Education and how Penn State is trying to help K-12 school districts integrate sustainability into their curriculum with a new Community of Practice.
|Friday, March 21, 2025
Webinar Link
|Navigating Your Sustainability Journey: Exploring Government Careers in Sustainability
What unites students interested in sustainability and a desire for a career with impact? Careers in government! Learn of opportunities to make a difference in the future of your state and community. Yet too often students don't know what jobs in government are available or even what they do. Find out about the rewards of government work and hear examples of the surprising and non-linear pathway sustainability career journeys can take.
|Friday, April 18, 2025
12:00 – 1:00 PM
|Keystone State Challenge Academy: Army National Guard Program Helping PA Teens Graduate
Learn how the Army National Guard at Pennsylvania Fort Indiantown Gap is supporting high schoolers in danger of not graduating. The Keystone State Challenge Academy (Academy) is a tuition-free program for Pennsylvania teens (age 16-18) with the mission to achieve self-discipline, education, and skills necessary to succeed as productive and responsible citizens. The Academy offers a 22-week on-campus cadet training program with continued mentorship. Join in to hear from cadets who recently graduated!
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Title and Description
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Presenter
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Date
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Interface Carpet is one of the most sustainable corporations in the world, dedicated to net positive environmental impacts and "beyond zero" carbon emissions. Penn State is committed to green procurement procedures to minimize the impacts of its purchases. What happens when the two organizations synergize for Penn State's Smarter Carpet Initiative and how can you think similarly about making your procurement practices more sustainable?
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Duane Elmore, Director of Procurement Services and Chief Procurement Officer, Penn State University
Lisa Conway, VP of Sustainability, Interface Carpet Americas
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Friday, October 13th, 2023
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Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – Repair Cafes
Repair Cafes are gaining momentum! These Cafés provide a community response and engagement that is helping to address our "throw-away" culture. Hear about Pennsylvania's first Repair Café and how the model can be expanded within Pennsylvania.
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J. Tiffany Bregovi, Repair Café Co-Founder, Owner, The Bregovi Group
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Thursday, November 9th, 2023
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Climate & Environmental Health
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has been doing a significant amount of work recently around environmental health, environmental justice, and the impact of a changing climate on health. Learn how DOH is addressing its core objectives around ambient air quality, heat-related hospitalizations, and lead exposures.
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Nate Wardle, Special Response/Projects Manager, PA Dept. of Health
Stephanie Hasanali, Public Health Program Director, PA Dept. of Health
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Friday, January 12th, 2024
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Encouraging Sustainable Behavior – Sustainable Pittsburgh
Sustainable Pittsburgh was established in 1998 and has been advancing the goals of equity, environmental and economic success in Southwestern Pennsylvania ever since. Learn how Sustainable Pittsburgh works to encourage sustainable behavior by supporting Sustainable Pennsylvania Certifications, restaurant certifications, and many other initiatives that advance sustainable behavior.
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Matt Mahoney, Director of Government Affairs, Sustainable Pittsburgh
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Friday, February 9th, 2024
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Sustainable Transportation – PA Turnpike
The PA Turnpike was the first of its kind and received nationwide acclaim as an engineering marvel. It was touted as America's First Superhighway when it opened on October 1, 1940, and was the national standard for superhighway design and engineering. Now the PA Turnpike is leading the way on sustainable transportation initiatives - learn how this iconic highway is transforming into a roadway of the future!
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L. Keith Jack, Director of Facilities Operations, Sustainability Team Co-Chair, PA Turnpike
Kathryn Hartzell, PMP, PROSCI, Director of Technology and Innovation Management / Enterprise Planning Team, Sustainability Team Co-Chair, PA Turnpike
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Friday, March 15th, 2024
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Sustainable Buildings Initiative
Buildings are responsible for a large percentage greenhouse gas operational emissions nationally. Penn State and the Commonwealth are partnering to advance sustainable building education, with a goal of improving building designs and construction practices in our portfolios. Join in to learn what's coming next to advance sustainable buildings!
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Esther Obonyo, Executive Director, Penn State Global Building Network
John Bechtel, Assistant Director, Design & Construction, Penn State Physical Plant
Heidi J. Kunsch, LEED AP BD+C, Environmental Manager, PA Dept. of Environmental Protection
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Friday, April 12th, 2024
|Date
|Title
|Presenter
|January 14, 2022
1:00-1:45 PM
|Pennsylvania Climate Leadership Academy Overview
|Daniel M. Kreeger, Executive Director, Association of Climate Change Officers (ACCO)
|February 11, 2022
1:00-1:45 PM
|PA Recycling Markets – Recyclables & Lower Embodied Carbon in Facility Construction
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|March 11, 2022
1:00-1:45 PM
|Sustainability and Resilience in the Community, Part 1: Foodways & Healthcare
|Maureen Krouse, MPH, MCHES, Manager of Community Health and Outreach, Lankenau Medical Center
|April 8, 2022
1:00-1:45 PM
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|Friday, October 14, 2022
1:00-1:45 PM
|Decent Work & Economic Growth
|Stephen Herzenberg, Executive Director, Keystone Research Center
|Thursday, November 10, 2022
1:00-1:45 PM
|Household Carbon Reduction, Part 2 – Building Sciences Connection
|Jon Kautz, PA Housing Industry Advisory Council, PA Energy Smart
|Friday, January 13, 2022
1:00-1:45 PM
|Sustainability & Resilience in the Community, Part 2 – Food Systems
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|Friday, February 10, 2023
1:00-1:45 PM
|Water Resources & Resiliency
|Sean Furjanic, PE, Bureau of Clean Water, PA Department of Environmental Protection
|Friday, March 17, 2023
1:00-1:45 PM
|Water Justice, Community Health & Sustainable Communities
|Asher Rosinger, Ann Atherton Hertzler Early Career Professor in Global Health; Director of Water, Health and Nutrition Lab, Penn State
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Friday, April 14, 2023
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Land Management Best Practices for Ecosystem Health and Pollinators
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Christina Grozinger, Publius Vergilius Maro Professor of Entomology; Director, Center for Pollinator Research, Insect Biodiversity Center, Penn State
|Date
|Title
|Presenter
|February 12, 2021
1:00-1:45 PM
|Motivating Behavior Change for Sustainability
|Karen Winterich, Gerald I. Susman Professor in Sustainability, Penn State Smeal College of Business
March 12, 2021
1:00-1:45 PM
|Green Buildings
Emily Starr, Board Co-Chair, US Green Building Council Central PA, Senior Project Manager, KCI Technologies, and Leah Wirgau, Education and Engagement Director, Green Building United
|April 9, 2021
1:00-1:45 PM
|State Government Climate Actions
|Patrick McDonnell, Secretary, PA Department of Environmental Protection
|May 14, 2021
1:00-1:45 PM
|Hidden Burdens: Using Mapping to Advance PA’s Environmental Justice
|Peter Buck, Academic Programs Manager, Penn State Sustainability Institute; Nyla Holland and Nebraska Hernandez, Environmental Justice Interns
|June 11, 2021
1:00-1:45 PM
|Solar Electricity and REC Procurement
for State and Local Governments
|Devin Pennebaker, Energy Procurement Manager, Penn State FEI ; Greg Knerr, Commodity Manager, PA Department of General Services
|July 9, 2021
1:00-1:45 PM
|Climate Risk Assessment in PA
|November 12, 2021
1:00-1:45 PM
|Carbon Reduction Commitments – State Agencies, Universities & Businesses
Rob E. Cooper, Senior Director for Energy and Sustainability, Penn State University Office of Engineering
Meg Boyle, PhD, Dept. of Geography, Penn State University
|November 19, 2021
1:00-1:45 PM
|Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) Overview
|Hayley L. Book, Senior Advisor on Energy and Climate, PA Department of Environmental Protection
|Date
|Title
|Presenter
|June 24, 2020
1:00-1:45 PM
|UN Sustainable Development Goals & Pennsylvania
|Paul Shrivastava, Chief Sustainability Officer & Director of PSU Sustainability Institute
|July 10, 2020
1:00-1:45 PM
|Ensuring Food Security in Pennsylvania
|Nicole McGeehan, Certified ServSafe instructor, trained in Home Food Preservation, teaches Retail and Consumer Food Safety programs and Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer's Guide to Safe Food Handling
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August 14, 2020
|Carbon Emission Drawdown (CO2)
|Tom L. Richard, PhD, Director of PSU Institutes of Energy and the Environment, professor of Agricultural and Biological Engineering
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September 18, 2020
|Green Teams to Activate the Workplace
|Lydia Vandenbergh, Associate Director of Employee Engagement and Education at Penn State's Sustainability Institute
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October 16, 2020
|Water, Agriculture, and Pennsylvania
|Lara Fowler, Senior Lecturer, Penn State Law; Assistant Director for Outreach and Engagement, Penn State Institutes of Energy and the Environment
|November 13, 2020
1:00-1:45 PM
|Recycling Markets
|Lydia Vandenbergh, Associate Director of Employee Engagement and Education at Penn State's Sustainability Institute