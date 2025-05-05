The GreenGov Council and Penn State Sustainability are co-hosting our seventh webinar series focused on various sustainability topics. All who are interested in expanding their knowledge of sustainability initiatives are invited to participate!



Our goal is to make this series a successful venture to support the commonwealth's progress in uplifting and delivering on sustainability. To that end, please forward this invitation along to all those who may be interested.

Purpose:

The series is intended to give participants opportunities to hear from subject matter experts and receive updates on each topic to enrich their knowledge while engaging in group conversations.

This series will also be a useful tool for agencies to explore options and develop sustainability initiatives while receiving credit within their GreenGov Agency Certification Checklist program areas. Specifically, the series supports Checklist efforts under the “Culture" category on Employee and Public Engagement (sections 13 and 14).

Format:

In respect of attendee's time, the webinars will be hosted monthly and consist of a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute question & answer session. All presentations will be held via Microsoft Teams webinars and participants should plan to connect utilizing their computers to view and engage.

Registration:

All interested attendees are asked to complete this sign-up survey and indicate which presentations they plan to attend. The GreenGov Council will review the survey sign-up submissions and send out Microsoft Teams meeting calendar invitations to each interested participant for their selected webinars.​