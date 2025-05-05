2026 Sustainability Week
Thank you for joining us for the sixth annual Commonwealth Sustainability Week! View this year's webinars by selecting the webinar titles below.
The week's events will include daily webinars, featuring subject matter experts followed by open question & answer discussion providing attendees with the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback in real-time. For any questions, please contact the GreenGov Council at ra-gsgreengov@pa.gov.
Upcoming Webinars (Click to Register to Attend)
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Monday, October 5, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM Empowering the Future – It All Starts with the GridJoin in and learn the foundational basics of Pennsylvania’s electrical grid as well as our role & partnership in the PJM (Pennsylvania, (New) Jersey, Maryland). The PJM is the Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) that manages the electric grid and wholesale electricity markets across 13 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
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Tuesday, October 6, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM Energy Storage 101Hear from subject matter experts as they highlight why energy storage is growing in importance and how to address challenges! Additionally, learn of the best practices and opportunities associated with the siting of large-scale energy storage.
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Wednesday, October 7, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM Support Infrastructure for EVs, Energy and TransportationTune in to learn more about investments in Pennsylvania to support electric vehicles! Topics will include the status of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program’s EV charging portfolio and information on the electric grid as more EVs are in use.
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Thursday, October 8, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM Energy Efficiency, Auditing and Act 129 Program UpdateJoin us as we highlight energy saving opportunities & incentives available through the PA Act 129 Program. Additionally, we’ll highlight the benefits of energy saving measures & equipment including energy audits & heat pumps.
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Friday, October 9, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM Business Highlight – Industrial Sector SustainabilityJoin to learn how businesses are investing in clean energy and energy efficiency projects. Highlights will include details on RISE PA (Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania) program participants and their successes.
Previous Sustainability Weeks
10/6/2025: 2025 Sustainability Week Kickoff: The Work Continues – Framing Sustainability in a Shifting Economic and Political Landscape
Presenters:
- Abby Smith, President & CEO, Team Pennsylvania
- Adam Walters, Senior Energy Advisor, PA Department of Community & Economic Development
- Krista Johnson, US President of Johnson Matthey
Climate urgency hasn’t changed, but economic and political realities have. Markets are slower to adapt than expected, and how we talk about sustainability matters more than ever. This session explores how leaders are rethinking narratives, strategies, and partnerships to keep progress moving in a shifting world.
10/7/2025: PA Food Policy Council – A Recipe for Collaboration
Presenters:
- Dawn Plumer, Director of PA Food Policy Council, PA Department of Agriculture
- Denele Hughson, Executive Director of Grow Pittsburgh
- Julie Seby, Chief of the Older Americans Act Services Division, PA Department of Aging
- Jessica Shilladay, Organics Recycling Coordinator, PA Department of Environmental Protection
Join the PA Food Policy Council’s director along with its workgroup representatives to learn how state agencies and community leaders are working together to improve food security across the Commonwealth. They’ll highlight the Council’s goals, impact, and how interested stakeholders can get involved in building a stronger, more equitable food system in Pennsylvania.
10/8/2025: PREPARE PA Launch – Building Climate Resilience Together!
Presenters:
- Jacqueline O’Connor, Ph.D., Acting Director of PSU Climate Consortium, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Penn State University
- Peter Boger, Ph.D., Director for Engagement, Sustain Penn State, Penn State University
Join us for the launch of PREPARE PA – a new statewide initiative created through a partnership between Penn State and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. PREPARE PA welcomes community members into a collaborative space dedicated to advancing climate education, strengthening climate literacy and resilience, supporting community readiness, achieving climate goals, and developing innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.
10/9/2025: The Circular Economy – University of Pittsburgh’s Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation
Presenters:
- Melissa Bilec, PhD, Special Assistant to the Provost for Sustainability, Co-director, Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation
- Götz Veser, PhD, Leonard Peters Faculty Fellow, Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, University of Pittsburgh
Curious about the circular economy? In this session, we’ll feature how the Mascaro Center is leading circular efforts and then transit to highlight the Circularity Assessment Protocol – a tool that is being being used by cities and communities to develop, measure, and implement circular economy strategies.
10/10/2025: Lights Out – Protecting Wildlife and Ecosystems through Smarter Lighting
Presenter:
- Ali Bowling, Executive Policy Specialist, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources
- Leigh Altadonna, President Emeritus, Liberty Bird Alliance
- Mark Grosz, President, DarkSky International
- Peggy Butler, Founder, Pennsylvania Firefly Festival
- Steve Werner, Environmental Educator, Cherry Springs State Park
- Zach Richard, Previous President and Bird Safe Harrisburg Committee Leader, Appalachian Audubon Society
Discover how turning off unnecessary lights can protect wildlife and restore ecosystems. Our expert panel explores the impact of light pollution on migratory birds, insects, and natural habitats and how “Lights Out” initiatives make a difference. Featuring success stories like Cherry Springs State Park, this session is perfect for anyone in conservation, urban planning, or policy. Small changes in lighting can make big environmental impacts!
Our partners at the Penn State Sustainability define sustainability as the simultaneous pursuit of human health and happiness, environmental quality, and economic well-being for current and future generations.
The United Nations offer 17 Sustainable Development Goals that are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address the global challenges we face, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.
|No Poverty
|Zero Hunger
|Good Health & Well-Being
Quality Education
|Gender Equality
|Clean Water & Sanitation
|Affordable & Clean Energy
|Decent Work & Economic Growth
|Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure
|Reduced Inequalities
|Sustainable Cities & Communities
|Responsible Consumption & Production
|Climate Action
|Life Below Water
Life On Land
|Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions
|Partnerships For the Goals
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The Sustainability Teams Group is working to develop and implement Agency Sustainability Team models & policies, create employee & public engagement messaging templates, as well as the implementation of strategic business actions resulting in consolidation and reduction.