Presenters:

Abby Smith, President & CEO, Team Pennsylvania

Adam Walters, Senior Energy Advisor, PA Department of Community & Economic Development

Krista Johnson, US President of Johnson Matthey

Climate urgency hasn’t changed, but economic and political realities have. Markets are slower to adapt than expected, and how we talk about sustainability matters more than ever. This session explores how leaders are rethinking narratives, strategies, and partnerships to keep progress moving in a shifting world.

Presenters:

Dawn Plumer, Director of PA Food Policy Council, PA Department of Agriculture

Denele Hughson, Executive Director of Grow Pittsburgh

Julie Seby, Chief of the Older Americans Act Services Division, PA Department of Aging

Jessica Shilladay, Organics Recycling Coordinator, PA Department of Environmental Protection

Join the PA Food Policy Council’s director along with its workgroup representatives to learn how state agencies and community leaders are working together to improve food security across the Commonwealth. They’ll highlight the Council’s goals, impact, and how interested stakeholders can get involved in building a stronger, more equitable food system in Pennsylvania.

Presenters:

Jacqueline O’Connor, Ph.D., Acting Director of PSU Climate Consortium, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Penn State University

Peter Boger, Ph.D., ​Director for Engagement, Sustain Penn State, Penn State University

Join us for the launch of PREPARE PA – a new statewide initiative created through a partnership between Penn State and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. PREPARE PA welcomes community members into a collaborative space dedicated to advancing climate education, strengthening climate literacy and resilience, supporting community readiness, achieving climate goals, and developing innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.

Presenters:

Melissa Bilec, PhD, Special Assistant to the Provost for Sustainability, Co-director, Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation

Götz Veser, PhD, Leonard Peters Faculty Fellow, Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, University of Pittsburgh

Curious about the circular economy? In this session, we’ll feature how the Mascaro Center is leading circular efforts and then transit to highlight the Circularity Assessment Protocol – a tool that is being ​being used by cities and communities to develop, measure, and implement circular economy strategies.

Presenter:

Ali Bowling, Executive Policy Specialist, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources

Leigh Altadonna, President Emeritus, Liberty Bird Alliance

Mark Grosz, President, DarkSky International

Peggy Butler, Founder, Pennsylvania Firefly Festival

Steve Werner, Environmental Educator, Cherry Springs State Park

Zach Richard, Previous President and Bird Safe Harrisburg Committee Leader, Appalachian Audubon Society

Discover how turning off unnecessary lights can protect wildlife and restore ecosystems. Our expert panel explores the impact of light pollution on migratory birds, insects, and natural habitats and how “Lights Out” initiatives make a difference. Featuring success stories like Cherry Springs State Park, this session is perfect for anyone in conservation, urban planning, or policy. Small changes in lighting can make big environmental impacts! ​