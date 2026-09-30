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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Department of General Services (DGS)

    We provide shared services to support the business operations of all agencies of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

    Overview

    To support daily operations and infrastructure across state government, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services:

    • Procures Commonwealth goods and services
    • Helps businesses compete for state contracts
    • Manages state vehicles and surplus property
    • Oversees state buildings, construction, and maintenance
    • Supervises Capitol Complex security, events, and parking

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    Doing Business with the Commonwealth

    Learn more about our procurement processes, diverse opportunities, and cooperative purchasing programs.

    Doing Business with the Commonwealth

    Surplus Supplies, Equipment & Vehicles

    Discover how to access Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and federal surplus.

    Surplus Supplies, Equipment & Vehicles

    Real Estate, Construction & Facilities

    Learn how the Department of General Services manages the state's buildings, facilities, and related infrastructure.

    Real Estate, Construction & Facilities

    The Capitol Complex

    Explore hours, entry guidelines, tour options, and resources to plan your next visit or special event at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.

    The Capitol Complex

    Top tasks

    Explore the department's programs and services.

    Resources for Commonwealth agencies and employees

    Access services and support—from communications and publishing to facilities and fleet management.

    Learn more

    News

    View all DGS news