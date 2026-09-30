Overview
To support daily operations and infrastructure across state government, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services:
- Procures Commonwealth goods and services
- Helps businesses compete for state contracts
- Manages state vehicles and surplus property
- Oversees state buildings, construction, and maintenance
- Supervises Capitol Complex security, events, and parking
Doing Business with the Commonwealth
Learn more about our procurement processes, diverse opportunities, and cooperative purchasing programs.Doing Business with the Commonwealth
Surplus Supplies, Equipment & Vehicles
Discover how to access Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and federal surplus.Surplus Supplies, Equipment & Vehicles
Real Estate, Construction & Facilities
Learn how the Department of General Services manages the state's buildings, facilities, and related infrastructure.Real Estate, Construction & Facilities
The Capitol Complex
Explore hours, entry guidelines, tour options, and resources to plan your next visit or special event at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.The Capitol Complex
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Apply for business certification
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Submit project bids and proposals
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Respond to procurement opportunities
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Explore the COSTARS purchasing program
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Request a flag flown over the Capitol
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Request an event at the Capitol Complex
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Register to bid on used auto fleet
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Purchase surplus items
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Review the land and building inventory
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File a claim against the Commonwealth
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September 30, 2026 Shapiro Administration Opens Nursing Pod Pilot in Capitol Complex
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September 24, 2026 Shapiro Administration Unveils New Outdoor Tactical Training Area
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September 21, 2026 Shapiro Admin Celebrates Second Graduating Cohort of Mentor-Protégé Program
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August 14, 2026 Department of General Services to Auction Approximately 300 Vehicles