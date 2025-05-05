Request for Determination (RFD) for Online RFD Users

Overview
All Request for Determinations (RFDs) require a $800 fee. However, small business owners only pay $500. The fee aims to balance the Air Quality Program's budget. You can find the new regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
The RFD*Online project offers:
-
Owners/operators easy access to RFD information and online exemption status.
-
DEP staff a streamlined process with clear criteria and evaluation tools.
-
Electronic data storage for better permit management.
Moreover, the RFD*Online process:
-
Reduces confusion in submissions and evaluations.
-
Speeds up evaluations and cuts wait times.
-
Enhances data quality by minimizing errors.
-
Prepares data for other permit processes.
-
Uses automated, online tools.
Additional Resources
- Request for Determination of Requirement for Plan Approval/Operating Permit
Paper forms and instructions for both methods of submittal.
- RFD*Online Training Presentation
- RFD*Online Process Diagram
Learn more about the RFD*Online electronic submission process in a printer-friendly document.
- DEP GreenPort