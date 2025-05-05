Apply for an Air Quality General Permit

Note: Applications are to be submitted to the DEP Regional Office (PDF) serving you. Contact the Allegheny (PDF) or Philadelphia (PDF) air programs for permits in those counties.

GP-1 (2700-PM-BAQ0201)

Gas and No. 2 Oil Fired Small Combustion Units

Gas and No. 2 Oil Fired Small Combustion Units GP-2 (2700-PM-AQ0202)

Storage Tanks for Volatile Organic Liquids



Storage Tanks for Volatile Organic Liquids GP-3 (2700-PM-AQ0203)

Portable Nonmetallic Mineral Processing Plants

Portable Nonmetallic Mineral Processing Plants GP-4 (2700-PM-AQ0204)

Burn-Off Ovens

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is transitioning away from paper to online electronic permit applications. Provided here are links to the General Permit 5/5A ePermitting instructional video (WMV), EFA User Guide (DOCX), Non-EFA User Guide, (DOCX) and FAQ (PDF). On Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the Department held a training webinar during which the video was shown and questions were taken. The questions session was recorded (WMV) and a Question and Response Document was created.

The General Permit 5/5A ePermitting System is one of many applications on DEP's GreenPort website. You will need to create a GreenPort account to access the system if you don't already have one. Regardless of how many DEP systems you want to access, only one GreenPort account is necessary. However, you will need separate permissions for some DEP systems. Air Quality's ePermitting System is one such application. Once you create an account, please go to Application Enrollment on your GreenPort dashboard and self-register for ePermitting. If you are the designated Electronic Filing Administrator (EFA), you will need to select Air Quality, that you are representing your company/entity/organization, and that you have the authority to submit work/payments to DEP. All non-EFA users will need an Access ID provided to them by their EFA to enroll. After you have self-registered, you will be able to access ePermitting immediately and begin an application. However, you cannot make any submissions until DEP has verified and approved your registration for enrollment.

While we strongly encourage the use of the ePermitting System, links to the paper applications and instructions can be found on the eLibrary page for GP-05/GP-05A and supporting documents. Again, these General Permits are not applicable in either Allegheny or Philadelphia Counties. Please contact the Allegheny or Philadelphia air programs for permits in those counties.