Shapiro Administration Announces New Methane Rules to Reduce Pollution from Oil and Gas Operations

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced it will develop new regulations to reduce methane emissions from new and existing oil and gas operations across Pennsylvania, including requirements to detect and repair leaks and phase out routine venting and flaring — two major sources of methane pollution. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will develop rules requiring equipment and practices that reduce leaks from well sites, pipelines, and other oil and gas infrastructure, while reducing emissions from venting and flaring activities.

“As a greenhouse gas, methane is more potent that carbon dioxide and is a key driver in climate change. These commonsense regulations will prevent it from leaking into the atmosphere and improve air quality,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “This is the first step in the regulatory process, and we will hear from stakeholders and the public before these regulations are finalized.”

The proposal builds on the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to reduce harmful air pollution, protect public health, and ensure Pennsylvania’s energy industry remains competitive by reducing waste and improving operational efficiency. It also reflects Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to protecting the Commonwealth’s rich environment and ensuring Pennsylvanians’ Constitutional right to clean air, pure water, and the preservation of the environment for current and future generations.

"We commend DEP and Governor Shapiro for taking this important step toward methane protections for Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth has both an opportunity and a responsibility to reduce unnecessary emissions while strengthening the long-term competitiveness of its energy industry,” said Pennsylvania Environmental Council Senior Vice-President for Legal and Government Affairs John Walliser. “Environmental stewardship and economic growth are not competing priorities — a well-designed and durable methane rule will reduce waste, improve air quality, and provide regulatory certainty for operators investing in the Commonwealth's energy future.”

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and the principal component of natural gas. The new regulations will reduce leaks and emissions from wells, pipelines, and other infrastructure, and require regular monitoring to identify and plug any new leaks.

The Shapiro Administration is also investing in environmental protection while supporting Pennsylvania’s energy and manufacturing future. Through the RISE PA program, the Commonwealth is investing $396 million in projects that will create thousands of good-paying construction and manufacturing jobs while reducing carbon emissions and air pollution from industrial facilities. The Administration has also secured more than $210 million in federal funding to plug 400 orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells — more than were plugged in the previous ten years combined — and secured more than $29 million in state funding to continue this critical work and reduce methane emissions that contribute to climate change.

DEP announced the rulemaking in its updated Regulatory Agenda, which outlines the regulatory actions the Department expects to undertake over the coming year. The proposal will move through Pennsylvania's public regulatory review process, including opportunities for stakeholder and public comment before any final regulations are adopted. The full Regulatory Calendar can be found on the DEP website.

Advanced drafts of the regulation will be presented to the Citizen’s Advisory Council, Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee, the Small Business Compliance Advisory Committee, the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board, and the PA Grade Crude Advisory Council. After that the regulation will be presented to the Environmental Quality Board.

Learn more about the Environmental Regulatory Process in Pennsylvania.

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