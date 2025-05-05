Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee

2026 Meeting Information
Please Note: The order and timeframe of agenda items are subject to change. Interested parties should arrive early to ensure an opportunity to comment on agenda items.
Instructions for joining Teams Meetings (PDF)
2026 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
November 5, 2026
August 6, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft AQTAC Meeting Minutes May 14, 2026 (PDF)
- OOOOc State Plan Revisions (PDF)
- SP-014 Draft (PDF)
- RISE PA Update 8-2026 (PDF)
- 2025 PM SO2 Year In Review (PDF)
- DelCo Monitoring Project (PDF)
- SIP and Reg Update Presentation 8-2026 (PDF)
- AQTAC SIP and Reg Update 8-2026 (PDF)
Microsoft Teams Need help?
Join the meeting now
Meeting ID: 250 962 659 460 54
Passcode: es9Qa2qo
Dial in by phone
+1 267-332-8737,,688783664# United States, Philadelphia
Find a local number
Phone conference ID: 688 783 664#
May 14, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft AQTAC Meeting Minutes February 5, 2026 (PDF)
- Chapter 126 HDD Presentation (PDF)
- Chapter 126 HDD Draft Annex A (PDF)
- Chapters 121 and 127 Presentation (PDF)
- Chapters 121 and 127 Draft Annex A (PDF)
- Annual Monitoring Network Plan 2026 Presentation (PDF)
- Reg Development and SIP Update AQTAC May 14, 2026 (PDF)
- Reg Development and SIP Update Presentation (PDF)
February 5, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- AQTAC Final Meeting Minutes November 6, 2025 (PDF)
- Proposed CAP Revisions Presentation (PDF)
- Draft CAP for Hospital Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- Draft CAP for Municipal Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- CAP for Hospital Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- CAP for Municipal Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- Legal Authority for Delegation of Federal Plans in 40 CFR Part 62 Presentation (PDF)
- Draft Final Form Annex A Ch 122 (PDF)
- Ozone Year in Review Presentation (PDF)
- Regulatory Development and SIP Update Presentation (PDF)
- Report on Regulatory Development and SIP Updates (PDF)
- ACT 45 of 2025 (HB 416) Related to the Proposed Rulemaking for Administrative Amendments to 25 Pa. Code Chapters 121 and 127 (PDF)