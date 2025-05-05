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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Air Advisory Committees

    Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee

    Information about this year's meetings for the Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee as well as membership list, and bylaws.

    Membership List
    Bylaws

    2026 Meeting Information

    Please Note: The order and timeframe of agenda items are subject to change.  Interested parties should arrive early to ensure an opportunity to comment on agenda items.

    Instructions for joining Teams Meetings (PDF)

    2026 Meeting Schedule (PDF)

    November 5, 2026

    August 6, 2026

    Microsoft Teams Need help?
    Join the meeting now
    Meeting ID: 250 962 659 460 54
    Passcode: es9Qa2qo

    Dial in by phone
    +1 267-332-8737,,688783664# United States, Philadelphia
    Find a local number
    Phone conference ID: 688 783 664#

    May 14, 2026

    February 5, 2026