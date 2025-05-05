The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board will meet at 10:00 am in conference room 105 at the Rachel Carson State Office Building on the following days:
April 30, 2026
June 17, 2026 (Cancelled)
September 16, 2026
December 9, 2026
These meetings will also be delivered using Microsoft Teams. Individuals want to provide public comment are requested to submit written comments to the Department no later than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Public comment should relate directly to a topic that is included on the meeting agenda and each commenter will be allowed up to three minutes to provide verbal comment to the board.
Contact: Todd M. Wallace, DEP Office of Oil and Gas Management, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101 at twallace@pa.gov or (717) 783-6395.
2026 TAB Meetings, Agendas and Handouts
September 16, 2026
Meeting location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft April 30, 2026 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
To Participate via Microsoft Teams
Join the Meeting
Meeting ID: 242 502 749 778 82
Passcode: Q7oF3rW2
Or Call-in (audio only)
Phone Number: 1 (267) 332-8737
Phone conference ID: 328 777 395#
PUBLIC COMMENT: Any individual who wants to provide public comment is requested to contact Todd Wallace at twallace@pa.gov 24 hours in advance of the meeting and provide a written copy of the comments for the TAB members review and consideration.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
April 30, 2026
Meeting location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft September 11, 2025 Meeting Minutes (PDF)