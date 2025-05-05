The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board will meet at 10:00 am in conference room 105 at the Rachel Carson State Office Building on the following days:

April 30, 2026

June 17, 2026 (Cancelled)

September 16, 2026

December 9, 2026

These meetings will also be delivered using Microsoft Teams. Individuals want to provide public comment are requested to submit written comments to the Department no later than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Public comment should relate directly to a topic that is included on the meeting agenda and each commenter will be allowed up to three minutes to provide verbal comment to the board.

Contact: Todd M. Wallace, DEP Office of Oil and Gas Management, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101 at twallace@pa.gov or (717) 783-6395.

2026 TAB Meetings, Agendas and Handouts

September 16, 2026

Meeting location:

Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105

400 Market Street

Harrisburg, PA 17105

To Participate via Microsoft Teams

Join the Meeting

Meeting ID: 242 502 749 778 82

Passcode: Q7oF3rW2

Or Call-in (audio only)

Phone Number: 1 (267) 332-8737

Phone conference ID: 328 777 395#

PUBLIC COMMENT: Any individual who wants to provide public comment is requested to contact Todd Wallace at twallace@pa.gov 24 hours in advance of the meeting and provide a written copy of the comments for the TAB members review and consideration.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

April 30, 2026

Meeting location:

Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105

400 Market Street

Harrisburg, PA 17105