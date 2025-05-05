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    Oil and Gas Advisory Committees

    Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board

    Learn about the current meeting schedule for the Oil and Gas Techical Advisory Board. Access the membership list, bylaws, and previous years' meetings information.

    View the membership list
    View the Bylaws

    The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board  will meet at 10:00 am in conference room 105 at the Rachel Carson State Office Building on the following days:

    April 30, 2026
    June 17, 2026 (Cancelled)
    September 16, 2026
    December 9, 2026

    These meetings will also be delivered using Microsoft Teams. Individuals want to provide public comment are requested to submit written comments to the Department no later than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting.  Public comment should relate directly to a topic that is included on the meeting agenda and each commenter will be allowed up to three minutes to provide verbal comment to the board.

    Contact:  Todd M. Wallace, DEP Office of Oil and Gas Management, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101 at twallace@pa.gov or (717) 783-6395.

    2026 TAB Meetings, Agendas and Handouts

    September 16, 2026

    Meeting location:
    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    To Participate via Microsoft Teams
    Join the Meeting
    Meeting ID: 242 502 749 778 82
    Passcode: Q7oF3rW2

    Or Call-in (audio only)
    Phone Number: 1 (267) 332-8737
    Phone conference ID: 328 777 395#

    PUBLIC COMMENT:  Any individual who wants to provide public comment is requested to contact Todd Wallace at twallace@pa.gov 24 hours in advance of the meeting and provide a written copy of the comments for the TAB members review and consideration.  

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    April 30, 2026

    Meeting location:
    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board Meeting - April 30, 2026