Small Business Compliance Advisory Committee

2026 Meetings
Please note: Until further notice, SBCAC meetings will be held both in-person and virtually.
- Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Thursday, August 20, 2026: In Person and Virtual (via Teams)
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from May 21, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- Presentation: 40 CFR Part 60 Subpart OOOOc State Plan Revisions (PDF)
- Draft Standard Protocol for Human or Animal Crematory Incinerators (SP-014) concerning the Source Testing requirements in GP-014 (PDF)
- Presentation: RISE PA Program Update (PDF)
- Presentation: 2025 Year in Review: PM 2.5 and SO2 (PDF)
- Presentation: Delaware County Community Monitoring Project (PDF)
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Meeting ID: 298 334 681 811 50
Passcode: B8Nx99Ay
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Phone #: +1 267-332-8737
Phone Conference ID: 292 149 875#
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- Thursday, May 21, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from February 12, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- Presentation: Draft Proposed Regulation to Rescind 25 Pa. Code Chapter 126 Subchapter E (PDF)
- Annex A: Draft Proposed Regulation to Rescind 25 Pa. Code Chapter 126 Subchapter E (PDF)
- Presentation: Draft Proposed Regulation 25 Pa. Code Chapters 121 and 127 (PDF)
- Annex A: Draft Proposed Regulation 25 Pa. Code Chapters 121 and 127 (PDF)
- Annual Monitoring Network Plan (PDF)
- Thursday, February 12, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from November 20, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- Presentation: Draft Final-Form Rulemaking, Legal Authority for Delegation of Federal Plans (PDF)
- Annex A: Draft Final Form Rulemaking, Legal Authority for Delegation of Federal Plans (PDF)
- Presentation: Proposed Guidance Revisions: Compliance Assurance Policies for Incinerators (PDF)
- Draft CAP for Hospital Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- CAP for Hospital Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- Draft CAP for Municipal Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- CAP for Municipal Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- 2025 Ozone Year in Review (PDF)
- Act 45 of 2025, HB 416 (PDF
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Concurrence Letter: Proposed Rulemaking for Additional RACT Requirements for Major Sources of NOx and VOCs for the 2015 Ozone NAAQS (25 Pa. Code Chapters 121 and 129) (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Draft Final-Form Rulemaking to Revise Certain Existing Air Quality Fee Schedules and Establish New Air Quality Fee Schedules (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Draft Final-form Rulemaking to Amend Sulfur Limits in No. 2 and Lighter Commercial Fuel Oil (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Proposed rulemaking for control of VOC emissions from gasoline dispensing facilities (Stage I and II) (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Proposed rulemaking for control of VOC emissions from oil and natural gas sources (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Proposed Rulemaking to Revise Certain Existing Air Quality Fee Schedules and Establish New Air Quality Fee Schedules (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Proposed Rulemaking to Adopt Additional Requirements for Fine Particulate Matter in the Nonattainment New Source Review Program (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Final-omitted Rulemaking for the Electronic Submission of Air Quality General Plan Approval and General Operating Permit Applications (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Draft Final-Form Rulemaking for Industrial Cleaning Solvents, Aerospace Manufacturing and Rework, and Additional RACT Requirements for Major Sources of NOx and VOCs (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Draft Proposed Rulemaking To Amend Sulfur Limits in No. 2 and Lighter Commercial Fuel Oil (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Draft Final-Form Rulemaking for Auto and Light-Duty Truck Assembly Coating Operations (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Draft Final-Form Rulemaking for Miscellaneous Metal Parts Surface Coating Operations, Miscellaneous Plastic Parts Surface Coating Operations and Pleasure Craft Surface Coatings (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Proposed rulemaking amendments for the Repeal of Gasoline Volatility Requirements (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Final Rulemaking for Control of VOC Emissions from Fiberglass Boat Manufacturing Materials (25 Pa. Code, Chapter 129) (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Final Rulemaking Amendments for Additional Requirements for Major Sources of NOx and VOCs (PDF)
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Request for Proposal, Development and Management of the National Small Business Ombudsman/Small Business Environmental Assistance Provider 507 Program Website (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: HEDD (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Proposed Rulemaking Flexible Packaging Printing Presses and Offset Lithographic Printing and Letterpress Printing Presses (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Proposed Rulemaking for Amendments to Waste Management Chapters 271 and 284 (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Flexible Packaging Printing, Offset Lithographic Printing Presses and Letterpress Printing Presses; Adhesives, Sealants, Primers and Solvents Final-Form Rulemaking (PDF)
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Concurrence Letter: Draft Proposed Miscellaneous Metal Parts Surface Coating Processes, Miscellaneous Plastic Parts Surface Coating Processes, and Pleasure Craft Surface Coating (PDF)