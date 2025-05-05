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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Air Advisory Committees

    Small Business Compliance Advisory Committee

    Information the Small Business Compliance Advisory Committee, including membership list, bylaws, current year's meeting information, helpful links, and access to previous year's meeting information. 

    View the Membership List
    View the Bylaws

    2026 Meetings

    Please note: Until further notice, SBCAC meetings will be held both in-person and virtually.

    Microsoft Teams Meeting | Download MS Teams
    Join the meeting now
    Meeting ID: 298 334 681 811 50
    Passcode: B8Nx99Ay

    Or call in (audio only)  
    Phone #: +1 267-332-8737
    Phone Conference ID: 292 149 875#

    This meeting will be recorded. By participating in this meeting, you are consenting to the recording, retention, and use of this meeting.
     

     