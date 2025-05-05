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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of Human Services (DHS)

    Data Dashboards and Reports

    DHS is committed to data-driven decision making that supports Pennsylvanians who are eligible for our programs and services achieve good health, sustainable stability, and success for themselves and their families.

    Illustration of different types of data.

    On this page:

    HR1 Impact
    Medicaid Information
    SNAP Information
    Historical Data
    Other Programs

    DHS serves more than 3 million Pennsylvanians directly
    through programs we administer like Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and more.

    The agency reaches countless others in our Commonwealth through protective services, support for county-level human services programs, and work to oversee licensed providers that offer child care, behavioral health care, long-term care, disability supports, and other essential services. Download statewide, county, and localized data on Medicaid and SNAP (xlsx) — two of DHS' largest programs

    HR1 Impact

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    County with most closures

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    Total Statewide Closures

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    This Month's Closures

    PEER Closures by County

    County Name Mar26 Apr26 May26 Total since July 2025
    Statewide 6,487 10,956 9,899 106,253
    Adams 24 42 33 305
    Allegheny 515 929 852 8,602
    Armstrong 36 43 30 460
    Beaver 112 141 144 1,427
    Bedford 22 40 45 281
    Berks 158 316 301 2,604
    Blair 97 120 109 1,104
    Bradford 22 41 32 295
    Bucks 102 241 195 1,947
    Butler 59 80 99 666
    Cambria 92 106 122 1,264
    Cameron * 0 * 0
    Carbon 25 47 41 420
    Centre 24 53 35 275
    Chester 85 128 137 1,291
    Clarion 22 29 21 271
    Clearfield 34 80 68 665
    Clinton * 11 * 86
    Columbia 25 60 39 404
    Crawford 41 74 60 577
    Cumberland 54 108 124 952
    Dauphin 143 337 321 2,624
    Delaware 190 387 404 3,923
    Elk 12 22 11 137
    Erie 162 255 243 2,411
    Fayette 137 197 193 1,888
    Forest * * * 11
    Franklin 70 116 96 938
    Fulton * 11 * 58
    Greene 36 54 42 474
    Huntingdon 25 34 31 262
    Indiana 51 72 57 671
    Jefferson 30 31 27 274
    Juniata * 12 * 57
    Lackawanna 137 246 198 2,103
    Lancaster 143 264 261 2,545
    Lawrence 77 98 76 886
    Lebanon 50 114 81 732
    Lehigh 177 351 320 2,609
    Luzerne 191 332 310 3,052
    Lycoming 66 90 94 821
    McKean 23 34 35 386
    Mercer 42 87 85 836
    Mifflin 16 47 30 304
    Monroe 105 135 142 1,260
    Montgomery 204 330 328 3,188
    Montour * 13 13 53
    Northampton 109 204 194 1,583
    Northumberland 77 112 66 978
    Perry 18 30 21 220
    Philadelphia 1,829 2,854 2,538 35,603
    Pike 17 45 31 314
    Potter * 13 * 72
    Schuylkill 87 199 147 1,496
    Snyder * 22 * 69
    Somerset 29 53 49 519
    Sullivan * * * 0
    Susquehanna 25 25 20 139
    Tioga 28 35 34 284
    Union 14 14 12 120
    Venango 41 61 41 537
    Warren 21 25 32 294
    Washington 101 157 133 1,554
    Wayne 21 43 37 323
    Westmoreland 188 287 267 2,551
    Wyoming * 16 12 95
    York 195 399 324 3,103

    Medicaid Information

    Medicaid is a health care program overseen by the federal government but managed by states.

    In Pennsylvania, Medicaid covers approximately 3 million people who live in every county in the Commonwealth.

    23% of all Pennsylvanians

    Infographic of people icon showing 23 percent of icons shaded in.

    39% of Children
    (under 21)

    Infographic of people icon showing 39 percent of icons shaded in.

    34% of births
    in PA

    Infographic of people icon showing 34 percent of icons shaded in.

    21% of Adults
    (19-64)

    Infographic of people icon showing 21percent of icons shaded in.

    13% of Seniors
    (65 and over)

    Infographic of people icon showing 13 percent of icons shaded in.

    59% of Nursing Home Residents

    Infographic of people icon showing 59 percent of icons shaded in.

    Medicaid helps eligible people without health insurance and people with special health needs get the care they need to stay healthy, support their family, and participate in Pennsylvania’s workforce and economy.

    In 2015, Pennsylvania implemented Medicaid Expansion, part of the Affordable Care Act that allows low income people who don’t get health coverage from an employer or don’t make enough to qualify for subsidies from Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace, to get health coverage through Medicaid.

    Today, about 750,000 Pennsylvanians get health care because of Medicaid Expansion and since 2015, more than 2.5 million have received coverage at some point because of Medicaid Expansion.

    As of 2023, hospital uncompensated care is 27.7% less than it was prior to Medicaid expansion even though health care costs have increased during this time.

    A small graphic of a person next to a 2-times bigger graphic of a person. Text on graphic reads: "Medicaid positively impacts uninsured rates and long term outcomes in PA. 7.1% PA's Current Uninsured Rate. 13.6% PA's potential Uninsured Rate if Expansion is Rolled Back"

    Medicaid Data

    More Medicaid data

    Changes to our Medicaid program could jeopardize access to life-saving behavioral health care and worsen the already devastating mental health, suicide, addiction, and overdose crises in rural, suburban, and urban communities across Pennsylvania. Families facing serious mental health challenges or addiction could see their loved ones lose critical access to treatment and recovery supports that save lives.

    Potential changes wouldn’t just impact those on Medicaid. They would also affect working families who are a part of the behavioral health workforce by creating more turbulence for an essential field – impacts that can extend across our economy. 

    Data as of August 2026

    PA County Individuals receiving Medicaid
    STATE TOTAL 2,865,810
    Adams 15,410
    Allegheny 234,609
    Armstrong 13,995
    Beaver 34,147
    Bedford 10,302
    Berks 93,732
    Blair 32,579
    Bradford 13,500
    Bucks 86,693
    Butler 25,276
    Cambria 33,916
    Cameron 1,300
    Carbon 14,574
    Centre 14,037
    Chester 56,959
    Clarion 7,634
    Clearfield 18,398
    Clinton 8,626
    Columbia 12,684
    Crawford 18,395
    Cumberland 43,656
    Dauphin 74,526
    Delaware 119,808
    Elk 5,796
    Erie 73,250
    Fayette 38,646
    Forest 882
    Franklin 30,029
    Fulton 3,262
    Greene 9,104
    Huntingdon 9,005
    Indiana 17,526
    Jefferson 10,036
    Juniata 4,032
    Lackawanna 57,741
    Lancaster 94,724
    Lawrence 21,709
    Lebanon 28,694
    Lehigh 93,258
    Luzerne 96,338
    Lycoming 26,439
    McKean 9,946
    Mercer 25,727
    Mifflin 10,502
    Monroe 36,838
    Montgomery 117,822
    Montour 2,984
    Northampton 53,271
    Northumberland 24,918
    Perry 7,688
    Philadelphia 640,697
    Pike 10,332
    Potter 3,489
    Schuylkill 36,071
    Snyder 6,587
    Somerset 14,774
    Sullivan 1,144
    Susquehanna 8,634
    Tioga 9,233
    Union 5,585
    Venango 13,040
    Warren 8,089
    Washington 41,206
    Wayne 9,950
    Westmoreland 65,223
    Wyoming 5,724
    York 91,109

    Data as of August 2026

    US House District Number on Medicaid under 21 years of age Number on Medicaid ages 21 to 59 Number on Medicaid 60 and older Those eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid Expansion
    Total 1,199,523 1,198,056 464,486 2,862,065
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 45,189 38,766 17,681 101,636
    PA-02: Philadelphia County 132,372 139,200 56,865 328,437
    PA-03: Philadelphia County 104,812 123,236 50,805 278,853
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 44,761 38,841 16,077 99,679
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 76,369 69,570 27,614 173,553
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 58,100 45,799 18,927 122,826
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 71,031 65,413 26,960 163,404
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 85,858 85,321 29,837 201,016
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 71,933 70,516 26,876 169,325
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 77,078 70,474 24,079 171,631
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 56,942 52,906 16,901 126,749
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 66,412 71,043 26,587 164,042
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 67,516 68,650 25,966 162,132
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 65,936 75,257 29,368 170,561
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 55,883 61,341 23,957 141,181
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 70,493 72,481 26,601 169,575
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 48,838 49,242 19,385 117,465

    Data as of August 2026

    PA House District Under 21  Age 21-59  Age 60+  Total 
    Total 1,199,523 1,198,056 464,486 2,862,065
    HD-1: Erie County 11,965 13,387 4,196 29,548
    HD-2: Erie County 8,013 7,411 2,291 17,715
    HD-3: Erie County 4,414 4,477 1,821 10,712
    HD-4: Erie County 6,142 5,648 1,811 13,601
    HD-5: Berks County 3,696 3,287 1,058 8,041
    HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties 5,484 5,839 2,439 13,762
    HD-7: Mercer County 7,486 8,088 2,944 18,518
    HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties 3,661 3,747 1,383 8,791
    HD-9: Lawrence County 6,957 7,784 3,024 17,765
    HD-10: Philadelphia County 9,431 11,548 5,007 25,986
    HD-11: Butler County 4,833 5,412 2,113 12,358
    HD-12: Butler County 2,636 1,773 865 5,274
    HD-13: Chester County 4,489 2,848 1,059 8,396
    HD-14: Beaver County 5,526 5,548 2,033 13,107
    HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties 4,760 4,742 2,051 11,553
    HD-16: Beaver County 6,353 6,666 2,409 15,428
    HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties 4,260 4,234 1,719 10,213
    HD-18: Bucks County 5,548 4,834 2,753 13,135
    HD-19: Allegheny County 9,520 10,774 4,095 24,389
    HD-20: Allegheny County 3,578 3,773 1,590 8,941
    HD-21: Allegheny County 2,924 3,945 1,641 8,510
    HD-22: Lehigh County 12,848 11,800 4,265 28,913
    HD-23: Allegheny County 1,576 1,907 984 4,467
    HD-24: Allegheny County 5,689 6,613 3,129 15,431
    HD-25: Allegheny County: 6,325 6,289 2,025 14,639
    HD-26: Chester County 3,527 2,736 1,108 7,371
    HD-27: Allegheny County 4,720 4,796 1,988 11,504
    HD-28: Allegheny County 2,227 1,757 611 4,595
    HD-29: Bucks County 1,946 1,836 1,283 5,065
    HD-30: Allegheny County 2,030 1,621 664 4,315
    HD-31: Bucks County 1,748 1,496 744 3,988
    HD-32: Allegheny County 5,401 5,512 2,119 13,032
    HD-33: Allegheny County 4,181 4,566 1,934 10,681
    HD-34: Allegheny County 6,663 7,882 2,884 17,429
    HD-35: Allegheny County 9,560 10,218 3,874 23,652
    HD-36: Allegheny County 6,230 7,180 2,184 15,594
    HD-37: Lancaster County 3,453 2,944 967 7,364
    HD-38: Allegheny County 5,779 5,960 2,047 13,786
    HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County 4,566 4,563 1,607 10,736
    HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County 2,790 2,097 948 5,835
    HD-41: Lancaster County 5,616 5,272 1,846 12,734
    HD-42: Allegheny County 2,847 2,420 1,061 6,328
    HD-43: Lancaster County 4,174 3,592 1,140 8,906
    HD-44: Allegheny County 3,457 2,751 920 7,128
    HD-45: Allegheny County 5,374 5,930 2,316 13,620
    HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties 4,119 3,556 1,549 9,224
    HD-47: York County 5,079 4,392 1,480 10,951
    HD-48: Washington County 5,918 6,584 2,313 14,815
    HD-49: Lancaster County 9,231 9,640 3,353 22,224
    HD-50: Green & Washington Counties 6,967 8,467 2,939 18,373
    HD-51: Fayette County 7,394 9,315 4,047 20,756
    HD-52: Fayette County 6,706 7,968 3,040 17,714
    HD-53: Montgomery County 5,059 3,857 2,057 10,973
    HD-54: Montgomery County 9,139 6,280 2,198 17,617
    HD-55: Westmoreland County 4,989 5,317 2,023 12,329
    HD-56: Westmoreland County 4,220 4,213 1,519 9,952
    HD-57: Westmoreland County 4,921 5,700 2,389 13,010
    HD-58: Westmoreland County 5,573 6,138 2,247 13,958
    HD-59: Westmoreland County 4,477 5,109 2,184 11,770
    HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties 5,120 5,606 2,048 12,774
    HD-61: Montgomery County 2,379 2,072 1,307 5,758
    HD-62: Indiana County 5,164 6,333 2,236 13,733
    HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties 5,435 5,985 2,546 13,966
    HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties 6,672 7,022 2,860 16,554
    HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties 4,624 5,023 2,333 11,980
    HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties 5,482 6,053 2,470 14,005
    HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties 5,873 6,270 2,532 14,675
    HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties 6,120 6,077 2,355 14,552
    HD-69: Somerset County 4,961 5,561 2,328 12,850
    HD-70: Montgomery County 3,241 2,875 1,382 7,498
    HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County 4,585 5,261 2,058 11,904
    HD-72: Cambria County 7,873 8,958 3,478 20,309
    HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties 5,496 6,605 2,549 14,650
    HD-74: Chester County 7,035 5,456 1,640 14,131
    HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties 5,017 5,787 2,060 12,864
    HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties 4,903 5,399 2,133 12,435
    HD-77: Centre County 2,119 2,348 798 5,265
    HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties 5,439 5,563 2,440 13,442
    HD-79: Blair County 7,668 9,424 3,262 20,354
    HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County 5,110 5,264 2,026 12,400
    HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties 5,626 5,494 2,093 13,213
    HD-82: Centre County 1,805 1,969 890 4,664
    HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties 6,832 7,481 2,722 17,035
    HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties 4,633 4,890 1,977 11,500
    HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties 4,651 4,503 1,885 11,039
    HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties 4,761 4,355 1,834 10,950
    HD-87: Cumberland County 4,037 3,341 1,251 8,629
    HD-88: Cumberland County 4,744 3,963 1,357 10,064
    HD-89: Franklin County 6,903 5,823 2,129 14,855
    HD-90: Franklin County 4,969 4,524 1,369 10,862
    HD-91: Adams County 4,350 3,870 1,476 9,696
    HD-92: York County 4,544 3,992 1,161 9,697
    HD-93: York County 4,155 3,603 1,244 9,002
    HD-94: York County 5,058 4,475 1,262 10,795
    HD-95: York County 13,614 12,904 3,782 30,300
    HD-96: Lancaster County 5,145 5,892 2,074 13,111
    HD-97: Lancaster County 4,126 3,646 1,118 8,890
    HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County 4,173 3,894 1,263 9,330
    HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County 3,660 2,857 952 7,469
    HD-100: Lancaster County 3,664 3,286 953 7,903
    HD-101: Lebanon County 8,238 7,255 2,925 18,418
    HD-102: Lebanon County 4,231 3,495 1,164 8,890
    HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties 8,394 8,664 2,964 20,022
    HD-104: Dauphin County 11,765 10,211 3,483 25,459
    HD-105: Dauphin County 6,950 6,496 2,280 15,726
    HD-106: Dauphin County 3,965 3,732 1,297 8,994
    HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties 6,892 7,435 2,703 17,030
    HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties 5,746 5,959 2,665 14,370
    HD-109: Columbia County 5,032 5,339 2,167 12,538
    HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties 5,965 6,026 1,996 13,987
    HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties 5,747 5,798 2,173 13,718
    HD-112: Lackawanna County 6,065 6,721 2,284 15,070
    HD-113: Lackawanna County 8,846 9,201 3,604 21,651
    HD-114: Lackawanna County 6,049 6,258 2,379 14,686
    HD-115: Monroe County 6,392 6,506 2,004 14,902
    HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties 12,459 9,176 3,870 25,505
    HD-117: Luzerne County 4,935 4,885 1,604 11,424
    HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 5,785 6,035 2,239 14,059
    HD-119: Luzerne County 9,265 8,995 2,645 20,905
    HD-120: Luzerne County 5,725 5,725 2,026 13,476
    HD-121: Luzerne County 10,471 10,163 3,282 23,916
    HD-122: Carbon County 6,232 6,134 2,079 14,445
    HD-123: Schuylkill County 7,683 8,115 3,044 18,842
    HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County 4,850 4,515 1,951 11,316
    HD-125: Dauphin County; 4,450 4,319 1,609 10,378
    HD-126: Berks County 8,804 6,613 2,479 17,896
    HD-127: Berks County 12,240 10,259 4,775 27,274
    HD-128: Berks County 3,406 2,935 1,034 7,375
    HD-129: Berks County 8,259 7,219 3,255 18,733
    HD-130: Berks County 3,509 3,093 1,046 7,648
    HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties 3,245 2,797 1,074 7,116
    HD-132: Lehigh County 4,862 4,291 2,629 11,782
    HD-133: Lehigh County 6,798 6,184 3,117 16,099
    HD-134: Lehigh County 9,552 8,347 3,346 21,245
    HD-135: Northampton County 6,555 6,119 2,465 15,139
    HD-136: Northampton County 6,160 5,933 2,354 14,447
    HD-137: Northampton County 3,310 2,963 1,641 7,914
    HD-138: Northampton County 3,868 3,716 1,359 8,943
    HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties 4,521 4,834 1,686 11,041
    HD-140: Bucks County 4,908 4,370 1,557 10,835
    HD-141: Bucks County 6,840 7,147 2,353 16,340
    HD-142: Bucks County 3,957 3,301 1,505 8,763
    HD-143: Bucks County 3,157 2,500 824 6,481
    HD-144: Bucks County 3,827 2,667 1,286 7,780
    HD-145: Bucks County 3,573 3,121 1,379 8,073
    HD-146: Montgomery County 6,937 6,267 1,790 14,994
    HD-147: Montgomery County 3,454 2,625 898 6,977
    HD-148: Montgomery County 1,920 1,668 904 4,492
    HD-149: Montgomery County 3,123 2,783 1,089 6,995
    HD-150: Montgomery County 3,121 2,563 1,018 6,702
    HD-151: Montgomery County 3,092 2,447 1,366 6,905
    HD-152: Montgomery County 4,134 3,593 1,552 9,279
    HD-153: Montgomery County 3,337 2,839 1,494 7,670
    HD-154: Montgomery County 3,432 3,315 1,703 8,450
    HD-155: Chester County 2,698 2,100 755 5,553
    HD-156: Chester County 2,402 1,953 811 5,166
    HD-157: Chester County 1,667 1,491 730 3,888
    HD-158: Chester County 3,414 2,172 857 6,443
    HD-159: Delaware County 11,073 11,028 3,600 25,701
    HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties 1,645 1,459 577 3,681
    HD-161: Delaware County 4,835 4,334 1,752 10,921
    HD-162: Delaware County 6,825 6,411 2,219 15,455
    HD-163: Delaware County 7,189 6,550 2,073 15,812
    HD-164: Delaware County 9,991 8,806 3,628 22,425
    HD-165: Delaware County 2,180 2,188 1,026 5,394
    HD-166: Delaware County 2,358 2,053 1,307 5,718
    HD-167: Chester County 2,290 1,706 1,123 5,119
    HD-168: Delaware County 1,504 1,426 1,097 4,027
    HD-169: York County 4,997 4,210 1,147 10,354
    HD-170: Philadelphia County 7,923 6,952 3,886 18,761
    HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties 4,936 5,365 1,876 12,177
    HD-172: Philadelphia County 8,648 7,209 4,187 20,044
    HD-173: Philadelphia County 9,546 8,859 3,123 21,528
    HD-174: Philadelphia County 9,016 7,832 4,287 21,135
    HD-175: Philadelphia County 1,877 4,598 2,389 8,864
    HD-176: Monroe County 4,744 5,319 1,739 11,802
    HD-177: Philadelphia County 10,782 11,583 3,719 26,084
    HD-178: Bucks County 2,792 2,186 1,093 6,071
    HD-179: Philadelphia County 14,258 15,526 5,169 34,953
    HD-180: Philadelphia County 16,132 19,516 6,451 42,099
    HD-181: Philadelphia County 10,878 11,424 4,720 27,022
    HD-182: Philadelphia County 1,686 4,925 2,128 8,739
    HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 4,522 4,232 1,546 10,300
    HD-184: Philadelphia County 7,961 7,012 3,791 18,764
    HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 9,375 9,685 3,909 22,969
    HD-186: Philadelphia County 9,159 10,666 4,830 24,655
    HD-187: Lehigh County 3,673 3,108 1,179 7,960
    HD-188: Philadelphia County 5,093 7,872 2,641 15,606
    HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties 6,103 6,268 1,887 14,258
    HD-190: Philadelphia County 13,101 16,629 7,390 37,120
    HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 12,636 12,970 5,437 31,043
    HD-192: Philadelphia County 11,011 12,085 4,304 27,400
    HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties 4,959 4,120 1,460 10,539
    HD-194: Philadelphia County 2,541 4,207 1,420 8,168
    HD-195: Philadelphia County 11,291 12,788 4,475 28,554
    HD-196: York County 5,040 4,262 1,316 10,618
    HD-197: Philadelphia County 14,873 17,332 7,395 39,600
    HD-198: Philadelphia County 12,594 14,417 5,935 32,946
    HD-199: Cumberland County 5,849 5,250 2,208 13,307
    HD-200: Philadelphia County 6,368 8,001 3,778 18,147
    HD-201: Philadelphia County 12,692 14,327 6,029 33,048
    HD-202: Philadelphia County 14,419 11,049 4,162 29,630
    HD-203: Philadelphia County 11,983 11,185 4,589 27,757

    Data as of August 2026

    PA Senate District Under 21  Age 21-59  Age 60+  Total
    Total 1,199,523 1,198,056 464,486 2,862,065
    SD-01: Philadelphia County 18,060 22,799 10,765 51,624
    SD-02: Philadelphia County 57,506 59,309 21,098 137,913
    SD-03: Philadelphia County 52,248 59,511 24,085 135,844
    SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County 27,785 30,570 13,468 71,823
    SD-05: Philadelphia County 38,579 34,145 16,429 89,153
    SD-06: Bucks County 16,876 13,708 6,895 37,479
    SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties 33,939 42,101 16,980 93,020
    SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 41,096 44,596 17,803 103,495
    SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties 20,408 18,347 6,928 45,683
    SD-10: Bucks County 15,590 14,721 5,882 36,193
    SD-11: Berks County 33,277 27,462 11,861 72,600
    SD-12: Montgomery County 14,837 12,075 6,121 33,033
    SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties 22,192 21,867 7,283 51,342
    SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 33,236 30,164 11,915 75,315
    SD-15: Dauphin County 30,478 28,813 9,817 69,108
    SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties 15,555 13,368 5,995 34,918
    SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties 16,433 12,566 5,125 34,124
    SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 20,834 19,716 8,627 49,177
    SD-19: Chester County 14,097 10,653 3,905 28,655
    SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties 27,298 27,347 8,687 63,332
    SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties 20,335 22,239 8,979 51,553
    SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 31,593 32,272 11,806 75,671
    SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties 23,071 23,825 9,038 55,934
    SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties 16,878 14,474 5,056 36,408
    SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties 17,939 19,364 7,309 44,612
    SD-26: Delaware County 22,444 20,618 8,511 51,573
    SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties 22,159 22,979 9,131 54,269
    SD-28: York County 19,475 16,980 5,297 41,752
    SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties 32,546 29,262 11,344 73,152
    SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties 23,673 25,995 9,985 59,653
    SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties 27,640 24,829 7,329 59,798
    SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties 24,416 28,356 11,849 64,621
    SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties 20,950 18,176 6,214 45,340
    SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties 20,648 18,324 7,428 46,400
    SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties 21,561 25,117 9,566 56,244
    SD-36: Lancaster County 17,929 16,704 5,489 40,122
    SD-37: Allegheny County 11,895 10,186 4,096 26,177
    SD-38: Allegheny County 13,730 13,889 6,033 33,652
    SD-39: Westmoreland County 17,965 19,648 7,758 45,371
    SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties 23,547 25,154 8,294 56,995
    SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties 21,572 24,453 9,481 55,506
    SD-42: Allegheny County 21,453 23,843 9,210 54,506
    SD-43: Allegheny County 20,776 23,884 9,290 53,950
    SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 13,371 10,659 4,445 28,475
    SD-45: Allegheny County 26,643 27,566 9,504 63,713
    SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties 20,794 22,648 8,361 51,803
    SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties 18,354 17,709 6,988 43,051
    SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties 20,639 17,722 6,462 44,823
    SD-49: Erie County 30,099 30,627 10,056 70,782
    SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties 25,104 26,716 10,508 62,328

    Data as of July 2025

    Data in table below for this map of PA with the percentage of persons aged 18-64 covered with Medicaid Expansion.
    County Medicaid Expansion Count of Enrollees Count of Individuals aged 18-64 Percentage of Persons aged 18-64 covered with Medicaid Expansion (%)
    Adams 4,027 61,361 6.56
    Allegheny 63,058 754,761 8.35
    Armstrong 3,492 36,065 9.68
    Beaver 8,397 95,277 8.81
    Bedford 2,693 26,771 10.06
    Berks 23,027 259,365 8.88
    Blair 8,237 69,844 11.79
    Bradford 3,025 33,719 8.97
    Bucks 22,557 387,972 5.81
    Butler 6,306 117,834 5.35
    Cambria 8,394 74,741 11.23
    Cameron 316 2,375 13.31
    Carbon 3,614 37,713 9.58
    Centre 4,106 109,459 3.75
    Chester 14,010 328,757 4.26
    Clarion 1,753 22,496 7.79
    Clearfield 4,864 48,035 10.13
    Clinton 2,068 22,380 9.24
    Columbia 3,130 40,076 7.81
    Crawford 4,475 48,051 9.31
    Cumberland 10,673 161,395 6.61
    Dauphin 18,529 170,474 10.87
    Delaware 32,546 353,577 9.2
    Elk 1,314 17,718 7.42
    Erie 18,289 160,063 11.43
    Fayette 9,762 74,602 13.09
    Forest 227 4,801 4.73
    Franklin 7,249 89,987 8.06
    Fulton 771 8,480 9.09
    Greene 2,362 21,512 10.98
    Huntingdon 2,066 26,566 7.78
    Indiana 4,772 50,893 9.38
    Jefferson 2,312 24,652 9.38
    Juniata 977 13,190 7.41
    Lackawanna 15,443 126,475 12.21
    Lancaster 25,456 316,678 8.04
    Lawrence 5,438 47,048 11.56
    Lebanon 6,621 81,076 8.17
    Lehigh 23,837 225,845 10.55
    Luzerne 24,905 195,398 12.75
    Lycoming 6,247 67,092 9.31
    McKean 2,356 23,771 9.91
    Mercer 6,237 63,325 9.85
    Mifflin 2,452 25,915 9.46
    Monroe 10,981 104,872 10.47
    Montgomery 28,335 514,656 5.51
    Montour 679 10,236 6.63
    Northampton 13,114 191,267 6.86
    Northumberland 5,856 53,038 11.04
    Perry 1,864 27,337 6.82
    Philadelphia 183,159 1,013,190 18.08
    Pike 3,126 35,879 8.71
    Potter 904 8,522 10.61
    Schuylkill 8,444 85,225 9.91
    Snyder 1,508 23,347 6.46
    Somerset 3,782 41,804 9.05
    Sullivan 246 3,241 7.59
    Susquehanna 2,163 21,328 10.14
    Tioga 2,406 23,642 10.18
    Union 1,330 27,297 4.87
    Venango 3,158 27,631 11.43
    Warren 2,122 20,799 10.2
    Washington 11,483 122,253 9.39
    Wayne 2,736 29,018 9.43
    Westmoreland 16,523 201,816 8.19
    Wyoming 1,535 15,049 10.2
    York 23,248 272,637 8.53


    The data below represents payment amounts for Medicaid behavioral health services provided to persons eligible because of Medicaid Expansion. Medicaid Expansion, created by Affordable Care Act (ACA), extends health care coverage to low-income, working age adults.  Absent this coverage many individuals would not be able to access these services.

    Data as of July 2025

    County Distinct recipients who received at least one service Total behavioral health spending
    STATE-WIDE TOTALS 219,179 $892,306,959
    Adams 1,324 $2,370,512
    Allegheny 21,354 $96,489,552
    Armstrong 1,462 $4,841,741
    Beaver 3,050 $11,342,641
    Bedford 921 $2,573,691
    Berks 7,389 $28,070,591
    Blair 3,545 $14,281,324
    Bradford 919 $3,806,735
    Bucks 6,492 $38,745,446
    Butler 2,429 $10,729,526
    Cambria 2,831 $9,196,275
    Cameron 139 $300,268
    Carbon 1,292 $3,065,068
    Centre 1,558 $3,971,239
    Chester 3,420 $16,053,444
    Clarion 773 $2,823,825
    Clearfield 2,247 $7,344,352
    Clinton 682 $2,077,777
    Columbia 1,058 $3,414,157
    Crawford 1,629 $5,621,642
    Cumberland 3,241 $12,050,510
    Dauphin 6,194 $30,050,386
    Delaware 5,672 $29,608,181
    Elk 674 $1,847,216
    Erie 6,563 $28,084,694
    Fayette 3,593 $11,836,886
    Forest 67 $142,382
    Franklin 2,657 $8,080,777
    Fulton 193 $825,657
    Greene 896 $3,985,404
    Huntingdon 807 $2,103,013
    Indiana 1,723 $6,418,681
    Jefferson 1,028 $3,059,900
    Juniata 319 $772,779
    Lackawanna 6,430 $22,559,014
    Lancaster 8,077 $37,937,668
    Lawrence 2,155 $8,403,652
    Lebanon 2,215 $8,604,475
    Lehigh 7,036 $29,367,239
    Luzerne 7,757 $25,243,101
    Lycoming 2,517 $8,087,359
    McKean 999 $2,594,956
    Mercer 2,248 $8,157,278
    Mifflin 1,157 $3,150,505
    Monroe 3,162 $9,683,849
    Montgomery 6,947 $41,003,208
    Montour 218 $705,649
    Northampton 4,317 $17,923,182
    Northumberland 1,849 $5,574,732
    Perry 508 $2,027,823
    Philadelphia 33,865 $151,422,117
    Pike 980 $2,165,952
    Potter 273 $816,243
    Schuylkill 3,110 $11,761,076
    Snyder 422 $1,441,495
    Somerset 1,289 $3,702,428
    Sullivan 78 $288,262
    Susquehanna 788 $2,261,443
    Tioga 818 $2,742,900
    Union 380 $817,265
    Venango 1,181 $3,757,267
    Warren 883 $2,158,356
    Washington 3,931 $18,014,426
    Wayne 1,019 $3,389,534
    Westmoreland 6,219 $24,781,020
    Wyoming 599 $1,755,666
    York 7,611 $24,021,548

    The following data shows the economic impact of the implementation of Medicaid expansion which Pennsylvania implemented in 2015 under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If the federal government restricted Medicaid expansion, the below data shows the impact it could have on economic stimulus and jobs for a county.

    This is  calculated from statewide economic stimulus figure from Rand Health Quarterly / National Library of Medicine.

    PA State Total: $4.3 Billion
    PA County Avg: $64,385,871

    Data as of July 2025

    The data below provides the number of persons eligible because of Medicaid Expansion with a substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD) and serious mental illness by county.  Medicaid Expansion, created by Affordable Care Act (ACA), extends health care coverage to low-income, working age adults

    County Number of recipients with a substance use disorder diagnosis (alcohol, opiates, other) Number of recipients with an opioid use disorder diagnosis Number of recipients with a serious mental illness diagnosis
    STATE-WIDE TOTALS 62,246 31,073 129,125
    Adams 290 126 852
    Allegheny 6,655 3,747 12,380
    Armstrong 379 161 941
    Beaver 894 481 1,879
    Bedford 151 81 672
    Berks 2,095 854 4,359
    Blair 1,261 697 2,024
    Bradford 285 80 488
    Bucks 2,331 1,370 3,535
    Butler 795 469 1,387
    Cambria 780 549 1,802
    Cameron 30 10 94
    Carbon 322 161 851
    Centre 294 134 1,086
    Chester 1,149 441 1,828
    Clarion 178 40 524
    Clearfield 654 413 1,397
    Clinton 212 70 389
    Columbia 241 120 654
    Crawford 464 203 1,004
    Cumberland 752 368 1,947
    Dauphin 2,188 944 2,907
    Delaware 2,376 1,154 2,521
    Elk 160 90 466
    Erie 1,752 805 3,868
    Fayette 1,165 774 2,157
    Forest 16 <11 40
    Franklin 471 214 1,783
    Fulton 42 18 128
    Greene 324 210 494
    Huntingdon 197 94 532
    Indiana 443 207 1,118
    Jefferson 251 132 651
    Juniata 71 32 198
    Lackawanna 1,928 832 3,833
    Lancaster 2,086 845 4,607
    Lawrence 659 495 1,312
    Lebanon 657 350 1,215
    Lehigh 1,670 679 4,175
    Luzerne 2,054 1,093 4,725
    Lycoming 883 343 1,343
    McKean 180 71 716
    Mercer 584 328 1,403
    Mifflin 272 127 782
    Monroe 661 349 2,094
    Montgomery 1,858 970 4,095
    Montour 39 18 138
    Northampton 991 364 2,680
    Northumberland 497 230 1,080
    Perry 115 75 321
    Philadelphia 9,088 4,541 19,879
    Pike 180 71 699
    Potter 56 16 179
    Schuylkill 892 374 1,840
    Snyder 104 45 255
    Somerset 380 199 773
    Sullivan 16 <11 47
    Susquehanna 190 74 512
    Tioga 199 57 523
    Union 65 33 264
    Venango 266 91 776
    Warren 157 57 620
    Washington 1,307 812 2,294
    Wayne 215 111 696
    Westmoreland 1,867 1,038 3,735
    Wyoming 131 50 403
    York 2,331 1,086 4,155

    The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.

    Data as of July 2025

    US House District Recipients
    Total 421,637
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 12,868
    PA-02: Philadelphia County 45,380
    PA-03: Philadelphia County 42,741
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 12,345
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 22,797
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 14,898
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 21,269
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 26,862
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 25,446
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 22,053
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 16,947
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 24,721
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 26,782
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 31,691
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 27,223
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 29,473
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 18,141

    The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.

    Data as of July 2025

    PA House District Recipients
    Total 421,637
    HD-1: Erie County 5,381
    HD-2: Erie County 2,775
    HD-3: Erie County 1,600
    HD-4: Erie County 2,088
    HD-5: Berks County 983
    HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties 2,670
    HD-7: Mercer County 3,701
    HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties 1,475
    HD-9: Lawrence County 3,149
    HD-10: Philadelphia County 4,110
    HD-11: Butler County 2,393
    HD-12: Butler County 652
    HD-13: Chester County 793
    HD-14: Beaver County 2,260
    HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties 1,932
    HD-16: Beaver County 2,513
    HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties 1,682
    HD-18: Bucks County 1,544
    HD-19: Allegheny County 3,741
    HD-20: Allegheny County 1,305
    HD-21: Allegheny County 1,488
    HD-22: Lehigh County 3,632
    HD-23: Allegheny County 574
    HD-24: Allegheny County 2,540
    HD-25: Allegheny County: 2,003
    HD-26: Chester County 884
    HD-27: Allegheny County 1,556
    HD-28: Allegheny County 622
    HD-29: Bucks County 694
    HD-30: Allegheny County 587
    HD-31: Bucks County 444
    HD-32: Allegheny County 1,897
    HD-33: Allegheny County 1,721
    HD-34: Allegheny County 2,957
    HD-35: Allegheny County 3,666
    HD-36: Allegheny County 2,360
    HD-37: Lancaster County 1,036
    HD-38: Allegheny County 1,886
    HD-39: Allegheny & Washington County 1,570
    HD-40: Allegheny & Washington County 716
    HD-41: Lancaster County 1,840
    HD-42: Allegheny County 804
    HD-43: Lancaster County 1,205
    HD-44: Allegheny County 833
    HD-45: Allegheny County 2,317
    HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties 1,265
    HD-47: York County 1,324
    HD-48: Washington County 2,644
    HD-49: Lancaster County 3,252
    HD-50: Green & Washington Counties 3,300
    HD-51: Fayette County 4,120
    HD-52: Fayette County 3,463
    HD-53: Montgomery County 1,186
    HD-54: Montgomery County 2,318
    HD-55: Westmoreland County 2,238
    HD-56: Westmoreland County 1,730
    HD-57: Westmoreland County 2,480
    HD-58: Westmoreland County 2,526
    HD-59: Westmoreland County 2,251
    HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties 2,353
    HD-61: Montgomery County 673
    HD-62: Indiana County 2,723
    HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties 2,844
    HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties 3,001
    HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties 2,239
    HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties 3,078
    HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties 2,714
    HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties 2,332
    HD-69: Somerset County 2,376
    HD-70: Montgomery County 1,130
    HD-71: Cambria & Somerset County 2,168
    HD-72: Cambria County 3,719
    HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties 3,005
    HD-74: Chester County 1,710
    HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties 2,791
    HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties 2,433
    HD-77: Centre County 894
    HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties 2,251
    HD-79: Blair County 4,060
    HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon County 2,088
    HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties 2,280
    HD-82: Centre County 774
    HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties 3,176
    HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties 2,208
    HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties 1,739
    HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties 1,610
    HD-87: Cumberland County 1,062
    HD-88: Cumberland County 1,212
    HD-89: Franklin County 1,815
    HD-90: Franklin County 1,341
    HD-91: Adams County 1,312
    HD-92: York County 1,266
    HD-93: York County 1,099
    HD-94: York County 1,399
    HD-95: York County 4,109
    HD-96: Lancaster County 1,797
    HD-97: Lancaster County 1,227
    HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon County 1,194
    HD-99: Berks & Lancaster County 906
    HD-100: Lancaster County 1,009
    HD-101: Lebanon County 2,447
    HD-102: Lebanon County 1,098
    HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties 2,526
    HD-104: Dauphin County 3,160
    HD-105: Dauphin County 1,987
    HD-106: Dauphin County 1,143
    HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties 2,580
    HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties 2,307
    HD-109: Columbia County 1,968
    HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties 2,245
    HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties 2,022
    HD-112: Lackawanna County 2,290
    HD-113: Lackawanna County 3,182
    HD-114: Lackawanna County 2,016
    HD-115: Monroe County 1,802
    HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties 2,386
    HD-117: Luzerne County 1,613
    HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 2,039
    HD-119: Luzerne County 2,975
    HD-120: Luzerne County 1,798
    HD-121: Luzerne County 3,054
    HD-122: Carbon County 1,979
    HD-123: Schuylkill County 2,903
    HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County 1,515
    HD-125: Dauphin County; 1,266
    HD-126: Berks County 1,964
    HD-127: Berks County 3,730
    HD-128: Berks County 947
    HD-129: Berks County 2,320
    HD-130: Berks County 932
    HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties 904
    HD-132: Lehigh County 1,227
    HD-133: Lehigh County 1,882
    HD-134: Lehigh County 2,581
    HD-135: Northampton County 2,539
    HD-136: Northampton County 2,039
    HD-137: Northampton County 1,050
    HD-138: Northampton County 1,199
    HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties 1,711
    HD-140: Bucks County 1,398
    HD-141: Bucks County 2,344
    HD-142: Bucks County 1,130
    HD-143: Bucks County 820
    HD-144: Bucks County 882
    HD-145: Bucks County 1,169
    HD-146: Montgomery County 2,121
    HD-147: Montgomery County 851
    HD-148: Montgomery County 536
    HD-149: Montgomery County 831
    HD-150: Montgomery County 791
    HD-151: Montgomery County 746
    HD-152: Montgomery County 1,057
    HD-153: Montgomery County 896
    HD-154: Montgomery County 1,030
    HD-155: Chester County 688
    HD-156: Chester County 690
    HD-157: Chester County 582
    HD-158: Chester County 571
    HD-159: Delaware County 3,697
    HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties 486
    HD-161: Delaware County 1,481
    HD-162: Delaware County 2,219
    HD-163: Delaware County 1,913
    HD-164: Delaware County 2,475
    HD-165: Delaware County 775
    HD-166: Delaware County 684
    HD-167: Chester County 537
    HD-168: Delaware County 646
    HD-169: York County 1,149
    HD-170: Philadelphia County 1,779
    HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties 2,422
    HD-172: Philadelphia County 1,849
    HD-173: Philadelphia County 2,617
    HD-174: Philadelphia County 1,943
    HD-175: Philadelphia County 1,815
    HD-176: Monroe County 1,587
    HD-177: Philadelphia County 3,768
    HD-178: Bucks County 710
    HD-179: Philadelphia County 5,557
    HD-180: Philadelphia County 7,168
    HD-181: Philadelphia County 4,063
    HD-182: Philadelphia County 1,155
    HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 1,536
    HD-184: Philadelphia County 2,022
    HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 3,054
    HD-186: Philadelphia County 3,627
    HD-187: Lehigh County 831
    HD-188: Philadelphia County 2,511
    HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties 1,799
    HD-190: Philadelphia County 6,565
    HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 4,406
    HD-192: Philadelphia County 4,141
    HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties 1,413
    HD-194: Philadelphia County 1,192
    HD-195: Philadelphia County 4,636
    HD-196: York County 1,328
    HD-197: Philadelphia County 7,079
    HD-198: Philadelphia County 5,225
    HD-199: Cumberland County; 1,921
    HD-200: Philadelphia County 2,887
    HD-201: Philadelphia County 5,128
    HD-202: Philadelphia County 2,538
    HD-203: Philadelphia County 3,051

    The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.

    Data as of July 2025

    PA Senate District Recipients
    Total 421,637
    SD-01: Philadelphia County 6,854
    SD-02: Philadelphia County 19,778
    SD-03: Philadelphia County 21,868
    SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County 10,568
    SD-05: Philadelphia County 9,277
    SD-06: Bucks County 4,484
    SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties 14,984
    SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 14,686
    SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties 6,095
    SD-10: Bucks County 4,844
    SD-11: Berks County 9,024
    SD-12: Montgomery County 3,899
    SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties 7,213
    SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 9,359
    SD-15: Dauphin County 8,551
    SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties 4,287
    SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties 4,323
    SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 7,148
    SD-19: Chester County 3,458
    SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties 8,980
    SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties 9,870
    SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 10,548
    SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties 9,834
    SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties 4,697
    SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties 8,749
    SD-26: Delaware County 6,332
    SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties 8,392
    SD-28: York County 5,016
    SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties 9,248
    SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties 11,057
    SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties 7,928
    SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties 12,265
    SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties 5,756
    SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties 6,344
    SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties 10,737
    SD-36: Lancaster County 5,440
    SD-37: Allegheny County 3,649
    SD-38: Allegheny County 5,070
    SD-39: Westmoreland County 8,278
    SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties 7,755
    SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties 10,884
    SD-42: Allegheny County 8,105
    SD-43: Allegheny County 8,554
    SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 3,444
    SD-45: Allegheny County 9,230
    SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties 8,839
    SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties 6,949
    SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties 5,749
    SD-49: Erie County 11,675
    SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties 11,563

    SNAP

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a food assistance program that helps more than 2 million Pennsylvanians – mostly children, older adults, or disabled – buy groceries and feed their household each month.

    SNAP benefits are 100% federally funded, and benefits can only be spent on food.

    Each month, Pennsylvania receives more than $350 million in SNAP funds from the federal government that support grocers, food retailers, and Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry while also helping individuals and families put food on the table.

    While our charitable food network is a vital part of ensuring that Pennsylvanians have access to healthy food, this network cannot replace the benefit to the state from SNAP, which provides 9 meals for every 1 meal provided by our charitable network.

    About 1 in 6 Pennsylvanians use SNAP every month
    Infographic of people icon showing 35 percent of icons shaded in.

    35% percent of SNAP recipients are persons under the age of 18

    Infographic of people icon showing 25 percent of icons shaded in.

    25% percent of SNAP recipients are 55 years of age or older

    Infographic of people icon showing 11 percent of icons shaded in.

    11 percent of SNAP recipients ages 18 – 54 have a disability

    Due to work requirements implemented in 2016:

    Icons of people with 55% in teal color and the other 45% gray.

    55% people who lost SNAP Benefits
    had  at least 1 chronic medical condition.

    Icons of people with 1 teal colored and the other 3 gray.

    1 in 4 people who lost SNAP Benefits
    had a nutrition-sensitive chronic condition, like diabetes.

    SNAP Data

    More SNAP data

    Data as of August 2026

    PA County Individuals receiving SNAP
    STATE TOTAL 1,720,387
    Adams 8,039
    Allegheny 143,182
    Armstrong 9,241
    Beaver 21,552
    Bedford 6,117
    Berks 53,710
    Blair 20,595
    Bradford 7,538
    Bucks 40,794
    Butler 14,078
    Cambria 22,929
    Cameron 835
    Carbon 9,200
    Centre 7,928
    Chester 25,445
    Clarion 4,703
    Clearfield 11,276
    Clinton 5,338
    Columbia 8,177
    Crawford 11,578
    Cumberland 23,409
    Dauphin 45,726
    Delaware 64,968
    Elk 3,212
    Erie 47,181
    Fayette 26,664
    Forest 533
    Franklin 17,254
    Fulton 2,024
    Greene 6,066
    Huntingdon 5,126
    Indiana 10,668
    Jefferson 5,818
    Juniata 2,306
    Lackawanna 37,444
    Lancaster 49,625
    Lawrence 14,749
    Lebanon 16,775
    Lehigh 53,947
    Luzerne 62,860
    Lycoming 16,653
    McKean 6,871
    Mercer 17,365
    Mifflin 6,787
    Monroe 21,060
    Montgomery 55,883
    Montour 1,780
    Northampton 31,668
    Northumberland 16,481
    Perry 4,250
    Philadelphia 413,768
    Pike 5,984
    Potter 2,227
    Schuylkill 23,048
    Snyder 3,668
    Somerset 9,637
    Sullivan 531
    Susquehanna 4,992
    Tioga 5,694
    Union 3,243
    Venango 8,579
    Warren 5,062
    Washington 24,138
    Wayne 5,800
    Westmoreland 40,751
    Wyoming 3,479
    York 52,378

    Data as of August 2026

    US House District Number on SNAP under 21 years of age Number on SNAP ages 21 to 59 Number on SNAP 60 and older Total
    Total 671,215 667,504 386,180 1,724,899
    PA-01: Bucks & Montgomery Counties 16,957 17,653 13,033 47,643
    PA-02: Philadelphia County 84,136 76,893 46,839 207,868
    PA-03: Philadelphia County 71,273 71,951 43,028 186,252
    PA-04: Montgomery & Berks Counties 17,806 17,312 11,310 46,428
    PA-05: Delaware, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 42,137 35,740 20,376 98,253
    PA-06: Chester & Berks Counties 28,738 22,886 13,801 65,425
    PA-07: Carbon, Lehigh, & Northampton Counties: 39,462 35,856 20,971 96,289
    PA-08: Wayne, Pike, Lackawannna, Luzerne, & Monroe Counties 52,529 49,325 26,051 127,905
    PA-09: Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties 40,268 41,376 22,451 104,095
    PA-10: Dauphin, Cumberland, and York Counties 42,857 39,064 20,045 101,966
    PA-11: Lancaster & York Counties 26,600 26,731 13,664 66,995
    PA-12: Allegheny & Westmoreland Counties 39,812 40,672 24,519 105,003
    PA-13: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, & Perry Counties 36,632 39,419 22,416 98,467
    PA-14: Fayette, Greene, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Somerset Counties 36,993 45,177 27,091 109,261
    PA-15: Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union, Warren, Indiana, Lycoming, & Venango Counties 29,573 36,191 20,820 86,584
    PA-16: Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, & Venango Counties 40,864 44,629 23,111 108,604
    PA-17: Beaver & Allegheny Counties 24,578 26,629 16,654 67,861

    Data as of August 2026

    PA House District Under 21  Age 21-59  Age 60+  Total
    Total 671,215 667,504 386,180 1,724,899
    HD-1: Erie County 8,436 8,969 3,714 21,119
    HD-2: Erie County 4,932 4,414 2,023 11,369
    HD-3: Erie County 2,091 2,274 1,330 5,695
    HD-4: Erie County 3,318 3,289 1,634 8,241
    HD-5: Berks County 1,473 1,455 801 3,729
    HD-6: Crawford & Erie Counties 2,972 3,617 2,198 8,787
    HD-7: Mercer County 5,116 5,501 2,686 13,303
    HD-8: Butler & Lawrence Counties 1,641 1,998 1,448 5,087
    HD-9: Lawrence County 4,508 5,145 2,608 12,261
    HD-10: Philadelphia County 7,037 7,242 4,348 18,627
    HD-11: Butler County 2,583 3,373 1,913 7,869
    HD-12: Butler County 711 784 550 2,045
    HD-13: Chester County 1,655 1,113 854 3,622
    HD-14: Beaver County 3,185 3,294 1,921 8,400
    HD-15: Beaver & Washington Counties 2,421 2,630 1,779 6,830
    HD-16: Beaver County 3,865 3,997 2,188 10,050
    HD-17: Butler & Mercer Counties 2,027 2,376 1,369 5,772
    HD-18: Bucks County 2,455 2,449 2,287 7,191
    HD-19: Allegheny County 6,264 6,510 3,595 16,369
    HD-20: Allegheny County 1,679 1,930 1,328 4,937
    HD-21: Allegheny County 1,428 2,012 1,594 5,034
    HD-22: Lehigh County 8,714 7,053 3,447 19,214
    HD-23: Allegheny County 666 785 744 2,195
    HD-24: Allegheny County 4,270 4,191 2,888 11,349
    HD-25: Allegheny County 3,819 3,515 1,780 9,114
    HD-26: Chester County 1,428 1,134 884 3,446
    HD-27: Allegheny County 2,643 2,522 1,709 6,874
    HD-28: Allegheny County 549 666 414 1,629
    HD-29: Bucks County 371 580 568 1,519
    HD-30: Allegheny County 425 528 384 1,337
    HD-31: Bucks County 383 473 425 1,281
    HD-32: Allegheny County 3,130 3,109 1,894 8,133
    HD-33: Allegheny County 2,274 2,606 1,743 6,623
    HD-34: Allegheny County 4,709 4,900 2,805 12,414
    HD-35: Allegheny County 6,862 6,582 3,716 17,160
    HD-36: Allegheny County 3,896 4,204 2,154 10,254
    HD-37: Lancaster County 1,222 1,284 720 3,226
    HD-38: Allegheny County 2,998 3,160 1,827 7,985
    HD-39: Allegheny & Washington Counties 1,969 2,284 1,549 5,802
    HD-40: Allegheny & Washington Counties 668 751 637 2,056
    HD-41: Lancaster County 2,723 2,692 1,484 6,899
    HD-42: Allegheny County 939 1,052 810 2,801
    HD-43: Lancaster County 1,741 1,700 966 4,407
    HD-44: Allegheny County 1,286 1,279 733 3,298
    HD-45: Allegheny County 3,144 3,367 2,130 8,641
    HD-46: Allegheny & Washington Counties 1,508 1,732 1,135 4,375
    HD-47: York County 2,282 2,163 1,067 5,512
    HD-48: Washington County 3,140 3,895 2,086 9,121
    HD-49: Lancaster County 5,820 5,585 2,647 14,052
    HD-50: Green & Washington Counties 4,286 5,103 2,634 12,023
    HD-51: Fayette County 4,675 6,034 3,395 14,104
    HD-52: Fayette County 4,239 5,128 3,105 12,472
    HD-53: Montgomery County 2,194 1,806 1,526 5,526
    HD-54: Montgomery County 5,428 3,465 1,734 10,627
    HD-55: Westmoreland County 2,792 3,114 2,024 7,930
    HD-56: Westmoreland County 2,014 2,348 1,503 5,865
    HD-57: Westmoreland County 2,569 3,383 1,894 7,846
    HD-58: Westmoreland County 3,154 3,717 2,334 9,205
    HD-59: Westmoreland County 2,281 2,836 2,053 7,170
    HD-60: Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties 2,935 3,524 2,117 8,576
    HD-61: Montgomery County 725 783 934 2,442
    HD-62: Indiana County 2,736 3,689 2,058 8,483
    HD-63: Armstrong & Clarion Counties 2,900 3,666 2,251 8,817
    HD-64: Crawford & Venango Counties 3,919 4,521 2,406 10,846
    HD-65: Crawford, Forest, & Warren Counties 2,418 2,967 1,870 7,255
    HD-66: Indiana & Jefferson Counties 2,716 3,350 2,094 8,160
    HD-67: Cameron, McKean, & Potter Counties 3,553 4,225 2,140 9,918
    HD-68: Bradford & Tioga Counties 3,159 3,486 1,975 8,620
    HD-69: Somerset County 2,765 3,317 2,337 8,419
    HD-70: Montgomery County 1,160 1,278 1,005 3,443
    HD-71: Cambria & Somerset Counties 2,544 3,077 1,958 7,579
    HD-72: Cambria County 5,505 5,827 3,047 14,379
    HD-73: Cambria & Clearfield Counties 3,049 3,762 2,414 9,225
    HD-74: Chester County 4,167 3,106 1,496 8,769
    HD-75: Clearfield & Elk Counties 2,407 3,179 1,777 7,363
    HD-76: Clinton & Union Counties 2,645 3,150 1,859 7,654
    HD-77: Centre County 935 1,397 626 2,958
    HD-78: Bedford & Fulton Counties 2,818 3,074 2,165 8,057
    HD-79: Blair County 4,895 5,914 2,704 13,513
    HD-80: Blair & Huntingdon Counties 2,475 2,903 1,716 7,094
    HD-81: Franklin & Huntingdon Counties 2,714 2,929 1,823 7,466
    HD-82: Centre County 853 1,045 697 2,595
    HD-83: Lycoming & Union Counties 4,455 4,696 2,113 11,264
    HD-84: Lycoming & Sullivan Counties 2,252 2,563 1,659 6,474
    HD-85: Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, & Union Counties 2,299 2,481 1,375 6,155
    HD-86: Juniata & Perry Counties 2,320 2,344 1,475 6,139
    HD-87: Cumberland County 1,587 1,503 1,067 4,157
    HD-88: Cumberland County 2,201 1,966 1,182 5,349
    HD-89: Franklin County 3,485 3,125 1,685 8,295
    HD-90: Franklin County 2,710 2,580 1,272 6,562
    HD-91: Adams County 2,027 1,948 1,167 5,142
    HD-92: York County 2,091 2,025 1,149 5,265
    HD-93: York County 1,873 1,814 1,001 4,688
    HD-94: York County 2,397 2,267 1,077 5,741
    HD-95: York County 8,991 8,251 3,304 20,546
    HD-96: Lancaster County 2,409 3,069 1,657 7,135
    HD-97: Lancaster County 1,632 1,637 830 4,099
    HD-98: Lancaster & Lebanon Counties 1,576 1,847 960 4,383
    HD-99: Berks & Lancaster Counties 1,281 1,203 717 3,201
    HD-100: Lancaster County 1,559 1,493 762 3,814
    HD-101: Lebanon County 4,924 4,321 2,336 11,581
    HD-102: Lebanon County 1,908 1,813 1,019 4,740
    HD-103: Cumberland & Dauphin Counties 5,259 5,185 2,521 12,965
    HD-104: Dauphin County 8,010 6,289 2,922 17,221
    HD-105: Dauphin County 3,681 3,347 1,902 8,930
    HD-106: Dauphin County 1,900 1,801 1,165 4,866
    HD-107: Northumberland & Schuylkill Counties 4,361 4,649 2,411 11,421
    HD-108: Montour & Northumberland Counties 3,261 3,631 1,982 8,874
    HD-109: Columbia County 2,862 3,244 1,928 8,034
    HD-110: Bradford & Wyoming Counties 3,014 3,356 1,771 8,141
    HD-111: Susquehanna & Wayne Counties 2,886 3,170 1,843 7,899
    HD-112: Lackawanna County 3,718 4,080 2,127 9,925
    HD-113: Lackawanna County 5,796 5,566 3,090 14,452
    HD-114: Lackawanna County 3,709 3,568 1,939 9,216
    HD-115: Monroe County 3,530 3,399 1,798 8,727
    HD-116: Luzerne & Schuylkill Counties 8,370 5,277 2,988 16,635
    HD-117: Luzerne County 2,479 2,571 1,601 6,651
    HD-118: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 3,355 3,528 2,100 8,983
    HD-119: Luzerne County 6,411 5,907 2,438 14,756
    HD-120: Luzerne County 3,400 3,349 1,776 8,525
    HD-121: Luzerne County 7,007 6,294 2,894 16,195
    HD-122: Carbon County 3,560 3,608 1,911 9,079
    HD-123: Schuylkill County 4,605 5,089 2,624 12,318
    HD-124: Berks & Schuylkill County 2,574 2,551 1,506 6,631
    HD-125: Dauphin County 2,049 2,009 1,281 5,339
    HD-126: Berks County 4,916 3,536 1,891 10,343
    HD-127: Berks County 8,030 6,361 3,699 18,090
    HD-128: Berks County 1,302 1,303 733 3,338
    HD-129: Berks County 4,888 4,063 2,399 11,350
    HD-130: Berks County 1,293 1,435 919 3,647
    HD-131: Lehigh, Montgomery, & Northampton Counties 1,158 1,210 736 3,104
    HD-132: Lehigh County 2,236 1,977 1,593 5,806
    HD-133: Lehigh County 3,687 3,186 2,201 9,074
    HD-134: Lehigh County 5,802 4,751 2,710 13,263
    HD-135: Northampton County 4,160 3,846 2,239 10,245
    HD-136: Northampton County 3,712 3,622 1,962 9,296
    HD-137: Northampton County 1,249 1,361 877 3,487
    HD-138: Northampton County 1,775 1,894 1,174 4,843
    HD-139: Pike & Wayne Counties 2,277 2,512 1,560 6,349
    HD-140: Bucks County 2,252 2,338 1,315 5,905
    HD-141: Bucks County 3,518 3,946 2,010 9,474
    HD-142: Bucks County 1,373 1,412 1,008 3,793
    HD-143: Bucks County 1,024 1,058 681 2,763
    HD-144: Bucks County 1,266 1,125 938 3,329
    HD-145: Bucks County 1,222 1,312 1,029 3,563
    HD-146: Montgomery County 3,865 3,506 1,564 8,935
    HD-147: Montgomery County 1,135 1,124 754 3,013
    HD-148: Montgomery County 455 527 417 1,399
    HD-149: Montgomery County 1,246 1,161 734 3,141
    HD-150: Montgomery County 960 946 628 2,534
    HD-151: Montgomery County 938 867 783 2,588
    HD-152: Montgomery County 1,435 1,406 1,190 4,031
    HD-153: Montgomery County 1,155 1,202 878 3,235
    HD-154: Montgomery County 1,373 1,382 941 3,696
    HD-155: Chester County 794 808 493 2,095
    HD-156: Chester County 928 779 514 2,221
    HD-157: Chester County 297 414 465 1,176
    HD-158: Chester County 1,057 715 514 2,286
    HD-159: Delaware County 7,512 6,499 3,150 17,161
    HD-160: Chester & Delaware Counties 352 417 304 1,073
    HD-161: Delaware County 2,483 2,182 1,240 5,905
    HD-162: Delaware County 3,747 3,281 1,723 8,751
    HD-163: Delaware County 3,773 3,366 1,646 8,785
    HD-164: Delaware County 5,370 4,282 2,579 12,231
    HD-165: Delaware County 587 704 565 1,856
    HD-166: Delaware County 525 600 589 1,714
    HD-167: Chester County 556 546 354 1,456
    HD-168: Delaware County 345 420 390 1,155
    HD-169: York County 2,505 2,276 1,062 5,843
    HD-170: Philadelphia County 3,573 2,968 3,002 9,543
    HD-171: Centre & Mifflin Counties 2,586 3,282 1,881 7,749
    HD-172: Philadelphia County 4,244 3,192 3,082 10,518
    HD-173: Philadelphia County 5,761 4,623 2,412 12,796
    HD-174: Philadelphia County 4,687 3,619 3,462 11,768
    HD-175: Philadelphia County 932 2,092 2,002 5,026
    HD-176: Monroe County 2,320 2,561 1,523 6,404
    HD-177: Philadelphia County 7,162 6,771 3,269 17,202
    HD-178: Bucks County 640 711 681 2,032
    HD-179: Philadelphia County 9,900 9,300 4,393 23,593
    HD-180: Philadelphia County 11,990 12,063 5,572 29,625
    HD-181: Philadelphia County 6,785 7,177 4,129 18,091
    HD-182: Philadelphia County 838 2,351 1,807 4,996
    HD-183: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 2,223 2,187 1,364 5,774
    HD-184: Philadelphia County 4,547 3,259 3,110 10,916
    HD-185: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 5,641 5,297 3,364 14,302
    HD-186: Philadelphia County 6,309 6,248 4,184 16,741
    HD-187: Lehigh County 1,306 1,278 791 3,375
    HD-188: Philadelphia County 3,465 4,363 2,163 9,991
    HD-189: Monroe & Pike Counties 3,396 3,428 1,693 8,517
    HD-190: Philadelphia County 9,743 10,340 6,291 26,374
    HD-191: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 8,726 7,863 4,343 20,932
    HD-192: Philadelphia County 7,449 7,033 3,834 18,316
    HD-193: Adams & Cumberland Counties 2,291 2,071 1,292 5,654
    HD-194: Philadelphia County 1,233 1,787 996 4,016
    HD-195: Philadelphia County 8,855 8,218 3,919 20,992
    HD-196: York County 2,298 2,185 1,139 5,622
    HD-197: Philadelphia County 10,916 10,645 6,451 28,012
    HD-198: Philadelphia County 8,798 8,538 4,851 22,187
    HD-199: Cumberland County 3,066 2,866 1,572 7,504
    HD-200: Philadelphia County 3,693 4,180 2,965 10,838
    HD-201: Philadelphia County 8,888 8,661 5,058 22,607
    HD-202: Philadelphia County 8,562 5,377 3,238 17,177
    HD-203: Philadelphia County 7,084 5,631 3,686 16,401

    Data as of August 2026

    PA Senate District Under 21  Age 21-59  Age 60+  Total
    Total 671,215 667,504 386,180 1,724,899
    SD-01: Philadelphia County 9,174 10,911 9,020 29,105
    SD-02: Philadelphia County 38,577 34,219 17,665 90,461
    SD-03: Philadelphia County 37,943 36,284 20,625 94,852
    SD-04: Montgomery & Philadelphia County 16,386 16,644 10,269 43,299
    SD-05: Philadelphia County 20,680 16,389 12,791 49,860
    SD-06: Bucks County 6,113 6,095 5,090 17,298
    SD-07: Montngomery & Philadelphia Counties 23,447 24,571 14,204 62,222
    SD-08: Delaware & Philadelphia Counties 27,181 25,816 14,934 67,931
    SD-09: Chester & Delaware Counties 11,047 9,366 4,849 25,262
    SD-10: Bucks County 6,386 7,149 4,288 17,823
    SD-11: Berks County 19,449 15,502 8,947 43,898
    SD-12: Montgomery County 5,239 4,938 4,213 14,390
    SD-13: Berks & Lancaster Couties 11,426 11,513 5,890 28,829
    SD-14: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 19,893 16,770 9,319 45,982
    SD-15: Dauphin County 18,260 16,170 8,388 42,818
    SD-16: Bucks & Lehigh Counties 5,966 5,859 4,242 16,067
    SD-17: Delaware & Montgomery Counties 7,687 5,772 3,454 16,913
    SD-18: Lehigh & Northampton Counties 11,556 11,283 6,737 29,576
    SD-19: Chester County 6,020 4,686 2,999 13,705
    SD-20: Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, & Wyoming Counties 16,064 16,012 8,032 40,108
    SD-21: Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango, & Warren Counties 10,991 13,548 7,764 32,303
    SD-22: Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties 20,211 19,385 10,315 49,911
    SD-23: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, & Union Counties 12,607 13,710 7,372 33,689
    SD-24: Berks & Montgomery Counties 7,228 6,985 4,181 18,394
    SD-25: Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, & Potter Counties 9,459 11,708 6,300 27,467
    SD-26: Delaware County 10,810 9,658 5,943 26,411
    SD-27: Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, & Snyder Counties 12,568 13,724 7,602 33,894
    SD-28: York County 9,286 8,698 4,214 22,198
    SD-29: Carbon, Luzerne, & Schuylkill Counties 19,984 17,319 9,477 46,780
    SD-30: Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, & Mifflin Counties 13,047 15,412 8,485 36,944
    SD-31: Cumberland & York Counties 15,408 14,302 6,696 36,406
    SD-32: Bedford, Fayette, Somerset, & Westmoreland Counties 14,481 17,577 11,088 43,146
    SD-33: Adams & Franklin Counties 10,330 9,614 5,271 25,215
    SD-34: Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties 10,027 9,501 5,806 25,334
    SD-35: Cambria, Centre, & Clearfield Counties 12,704 14,943 8,666 36,313
    SD-36: Lancaster County 7,435 7,926 4,121 19,482
    SD-37: Allegheny County 3,979 4,451 3,276 11,706
    SD-38: Allegheny County 6,525 7,276 5,108 18,909
    SD-39: Westmoreland County 9,064 11,191 7,244 27,499
    SD-40: Lackawanna, Monroe, & Wayne Counties 12,974 13,629 7,344 33,947
    SD-41: Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson, & Westmoreland Counties 12,021 14,713 8,892 35,626
    SD-42: Allegheny County 12,430 13,304 8,266 34,000
    SD-43: Allegheny County 13,840 14,183 8,419 36,442
    SD-44: Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties 4,891 4,440 2,862 12,193
    SD-45: Allegheny County 16,453 16,094 8,896 41,443
    SD-46: Beaver, Greene, & Washington Counties 10,838 12,990 7,406 31,234
    SD-47: Beaver, Butler, & Lawrence Counties 9,597 10,125 6,081 25,803
    SD-48: Berks, Lancaster, & Lebanon Counties 9,948 9,293 5,250 24,491
    SD-49: Erie County 18,441 18,672 8,682 45,795
    SD-50: Crawford, Lawrence, & Mercer Counties 15,144 17,184 9,197 41,525

    SNAP benefits have a profound impact on the Commonwealth’s economy.

    In December 2024, SNAP brought $366,850,460 in federally funded food assistance benefits to our communities. See how much SNAP brings in for each county:

    Snap Economic Impact Map Adams $1,442,551 Allegheny $31,122,833 Armstrong $1,751,766 Beaver $4,516,789 Bedford $1,097,046 Berks $11,316,416 Blair $3,974,804 Bradford $1,401,889 Bucks $8,864,989 Butler $2,725,917 Cambria $4,383,274 Cameron $141,829 Carbon $1,719,049 Centre $1,544,855 Chester $5,542,385 Chester $850,542 Clarion $2,080,602 Clearfield $967,066 Clinton $1,494,057 Columbia $2,197,997 Crawford $4,644,125 Cumberland $10,160,082 Dauphin $15,012,141 Delaware $609,759 Elk $10,031,126 Erie $5,312,135 Fayette $86,564 Forest $3,350,290 Franklin $356,856 Fulton $1,258,088 Greene $865,452 Huntingdon $1,966,749 Indiana $1,001,528 Jefferson $414,492 Juniata $7,666,080 Lackawanna $10,301,706 Lancaster $2,926,564 Lawrence $3,162,329 Lebanon $11,446,527 Lehigh $12,836,599 Luzerne $3,182,460 Lycoming $1,303,870 McKean $3,452,017 Mercer $1,212,073 Mifflin $4,325,751 Monroe $12,513,857 Montgomery $303,534 Montour $6,307,791 Northampton $3,095,814 Northumberland $770,607 Perry $98,659,841 Philadelphia $1,161,841 Pike $381,040 Potter $4,437,493 Schuylkill $577,744 Snyder $1,663,189 Somerset $102,478 Sullivan $893,891 Susquehanna $1,013,737 Tioga $524,038 Union $1,645,205 Venango $987,032 Warren $5,102,452 Washington $1,075,462 Wayne $7,930,131 Westmoreland $677,005 Wyoming $11,004,259 York

    Data as of December 2024

    The United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Center found that
    for every $1 issued in federal SNAP benefits,
    it helps grow our economy by $1.54
    through job retention and creation and income for farms and other agricultural producers. This program is an important part of supporting a healthy economy for all Pennsylvanians in every county of our Commonwealth. 

    View data & learn more about DHS programs

    Enrollment Information

    Data By Topic

    Child Welfare

    Providing open data around child welfare helps keep Pennsylvania's children safer. An interactive dashboard around child welfare services is planned for a future release.

    County Block Grant Funds

    Annually, counties submit County Human Services Plans to DHS for approval. Funds included in this plan are a small but significant portion of the total funds allocated to counties for the delivery of human services. Thirty-eight counties have opted in to receive block grant funding via a pilot program, providing for the county-based human service needs of their residents.

    Early Childhood Education

    The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) has a research page where Pennsylvanians can review needs assessments, program information, and public data. Browse the data dashboards (please note that data maps will take some time to load).

    Developmental Programs

    Long-Term Care

    This workbook from the Office of Long-Term Living provides information about nursing facilities, such as demographics, cost, and how many residents within each facility receive Medical Assistance.

    Medicaid

    • The HealthChoices website hosts data books and provides historical data about the HealthChoices program in Pennsylvania.
    • Medicaid data dashboard — View our interactive data and see how many Pennsylvanians were able to get covered and get connected to critical health care services.

    Mental Health

    DHS is committed to improving the mental health and substance abuse programs it provides to all Pennsylvanians.

    Office of Long Term Living (OLTL)

    OLTL's Data Dash is a collection of documents regarding current OLTL enrollment data, market share between CHC-MCO's and other frequently requested information.

    Personal Care Homes

    Check out the number of licensed personal care homes in the state, information about residents, how many beds are available, and more.

    Human Services County Data

    In an effort to track outcomes, here are two interactive dashboards that capture county data around mental health and substance abuse programs, and home and community-based service programs for people with intellectual disabilities.