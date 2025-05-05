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DHS serves more than 3 million Pennsylvanians directly
through programs we administer like Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and more.
The agency reaches countless others in our Commonwealth through protective services, support for county-level human services programs, and work to oversee licensed providers that offer child care, behavioral health care, long-term care, disability supports, and other essential services. Download statewide, county, and localized data on Medicaid and SNAP (xlsx) — two of DHS' largest programs
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County with most closures
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Total Statewide Closures
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This Month's Closures
Medicaid helps eligible people without health insurance and people with special health needs get the care they need to stay healthy, support their family, and participate in Pennsylvania’s workforce and economy.
In 2015, Pennsylvania implemented Medicaid Expansion, part of the Affordable Care Act that allows low income people who don’t get health coverage from an employer or don’t make enough to qualify for subsidies from Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace, to get health coverage through Medicaid.
Today, about 750,000 Pennsylvanians get health care because of Medicaid Expansion and since 2015, more than 2.5 million have received coverage at some point because of Medicaid Expansion.
As of 2023, hospital uncompensated care is 27.7% less than it was prior to Medicaid expansion even though health care costs have increased during this time.
Medicaid Data
More Medicaid data
Changes to our Medicaid program could jeopardize access to life-saving behavioral health care and worsen the already devastating mental health, suicide, addiction, and overdose crises in rural, suburban, and urban communities across Pennsylvania. Families facing serious mental health challenges or addiction could see their loved ones lose critical access to treatment and recovery supports that save lives.
Potential changes wouldn’t just impact those on Medicaid. They would also affect working families who are a part of the behavioral health workforce by creating more turbulence for an essential field – impacts that can extend across our economy.
Data as of July 2025
The data below represents payment amounts for Medicaid behavioral health services provided to persons eligible because of Medicaid Expansion. Medicaid Expansion, created by Affordable Care Act (ACA), extends health care coverage to low-income, working age adults. Absent this coverage many individuals would not be able to access these services.
Data as of July 2025
The following data shows the economic impact of the implementation of Medicaid expansion which Pennsylvania implemented in 2015 under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). If the federal government restricted Medicaid expansion, the below data shows the impact it could have on economic stimulus and jobs for a county.
This is calculated from statewide economic stimulus figure from Rand Health Quarterly / National Library of Medicine.
Data as of July 2025
The data below provides the number of persons eligible because of Medicaid Expansion with a substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD) and serious mental illness by county. Medicaid Expansion, created by Affordable Care Act (ACA), extends health care coverage to low-income, working age adults
The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.
Data as of July 2025
The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.
Data as of July 2025
The following data is for persons ages 21 – 64 enrolled in Medicaid and have a disability. The disability status is based upon being in a Medicaid eligibility category which requires documented presence of a disability. There are others in Medicaid who have a disability that are not included in this count.
Data as of July 2025
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a food assistance program that helps more than 2 million Pennsylvanians – mostly children, older adults, or disabled – buy groceries and feed their household each month.
SNAP benefits are 100% federally funded, and benefits can only be spent on food.
Each month, Pennsylvania receives more than $350 million in SNAP funds from the federal government that support grocers, food retailers, and Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry while also helping individuals and families put food on the table.
While our charitable food network is a vital part of ensuring that Pennsylvanians have access to healthy food, this network cannot replace the benefit to the state from SNAP, which provides 9 meals for every 1 meal provided by our charitable network.
SNAP Data
More SNAP data
SNAP benefits have a profound impact on the Commonwealth’s economy.
In December 2024, SNAP brought $366,850,460 in federally funded food assistance benefits to our communities. See how much SNAP brings in for each county:
Data as of December 2024
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Center found that
for every $1 issued in federal SNAP benefits,
it helps grow our economy by $1.54
through job retention and creation and income for farms and other agricultural producers. This program is an important part of supporting a healthy economy for all Pennsylvanians in every county of our Commonwealth.
View data & learn more about DHS programs
Enrollment Information
- DHS Enrollment and Services Overview Report (by month) — August 2026
- View the Office of Income Maintenance Listserv for monthly enrollment data on Medical Assistance, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
- Download Historical Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF data
Data By Topic
Child Welfare
Providing open data around child welfare helps keep Pennsylvania's children safer. An interactive dashboard around child welfare services is planned for a future release.
- Annual Child Abuse and Protective Services Report
- Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities
County Block Grant Funds
Annually, counties submit County Human Services Plans to DHS for approval. Funds included in this plan are a small but significant portion of the total funds allocated to counties for the delivery of human services. Thirty-eight counties have opted in to receive block grant funding via a pilot program, providing for the county-based human service needs of their residents.
Early Childhood Education
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) has a research page where Pennsylvanians can review needs assessments, program information, and public data. Browse the data dashboards (please note that data maps will take some time to load).
Developmental Programs
- Visit the Office of Developmental Programs' to view data reports, rate schedules, and other announcements.
- View ODP’s Annual Data Reports on the Everyday Lives Publications page on MyODP.
- View ODP’s Employment First Reports on the Employment page on MyODP.
Long-Term Care
This workbook from the Office of Long-Term Living provides information about nursing facilities, such as demographics, cost, and how many residents within each facility receive Medical Assistance.
Medicaid
- The HealthChoices website hosts data books and provides historical data about the HealthChoices program in Pennsylvania.
- Medicaid data dashboard — View our interactive data and see how many Pennsylvanians were able to get covered and get connected to critical health care services.
Mental Health
DHS is committed to improving the mental health and substance abuse programs it provides to all Pennsylvanians.
Office of Long Term Living (OLTL)
OLTL's Data Dash is a collection of documents regarding current OLTL enrollment data, market share between CHC-MCO's and other frequently requested information.
- Current Report: Data Brief – June 2026
- View Past Reports: OLTL Data Dash Archive
Personal Care Homes
Check out the number of licensed personal care homes in the state, information about residents, how many beds are available, and more.
Human Services County Data
In an effort to track outcomes, here are two interactive dashboards that capture county data around mental health and substance abuse programs, and home and community-based service programs for people with intellectual disabilities.