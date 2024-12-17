Intermediate care facilities are supported by both federal and state funds and are specifically designed to furnish health and rehabilitative services to persons with intellectual disabilities or related conditions.

In Pennsylvania, the federal intermediate care facility standards found at 42 CFR 483.400 are used as the basis for both the licensure and certification of the facility programs. These facilities are licensed in Pennsylvania under 55 Pa. Code Chapter 6600, and the PA Department of Health is responsible for the survey and recommendations related to the licensure and certification of the intermediate care facility programs. The Department of Human Services' (DHS) Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) uses those survey recommendations from the Department of Health for the purpose of certification.

OMAP serves as the state agency responsible for administering Medicaid in Pennsylvania, including administration of the intermediate care facility program. The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) oversees the services provided for individuals with intellectual disabilities within the Medicaid program. Also within DHS, ODP is responsible for various functions such as rate setting, review of cost reports, and development and implementation of regulations and policies related to programs and services for individuals with intellectual disabilities, including those programs and services provided by intermediate care facilities.