Intermediate care facilities are supported by both federal and state funds and are specifically designed to furnish health and rehabilitative services to persons with intellectual disabilities or related conditions.
In Pennsylvania, the federal intermediate care facility standards found at 42 CFR 483.400 are used as the basis for both the licensure and certification of the facility programs. These facilities are licensed in Pennsylvania under 55 Pa. Code Chapter 6600, and the PA Department of Health is responsible for the survey and recommendations related to the licensure and certification of the intermediate care facility programs. The Department of Human Services' (DHS) Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) uses those survey recommendations from the Department of Health for the purpose of certification.
OMAP serves as the state agency responsible for administering Medicaid in Pennsylvania, including administration of the intermediate care facility program. The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) oversees the services provided for individuals with intellectual disabilities within the Medicaid program. Also within DHS, ODP is responsible for various functions such as rate setting, review of cost reports, and development and implementation of regulations and policies related to programs and services for individuals with intellectual disabilities, including those programs and services provided by intermediate care facilities.
Find Intermediate Care Facilities Near You
Under the Service Code category, select Intermediate Care Facility/ID and under the Program Office category, select Office of Developmental Programs. Choose a county or zip code to narrow the search for a particular area of Pennsylvania.
Basic Principles
- Each individual has the capacity for growth and development;
- Access to services that enhance development, well-being, and quality of life shall be provided to each individual;
- Access to the most normal and least restrictive social and physical environments shall be provided consistent with each individual's needs; and
- Each individual's services shall be delivered in accordance with a single, comprehensive individual rehabilitation plan that is developed, monitored, coordinated, and revised by members of a duly constituted interdisciplinary team.
In accordance with parameters in Medical Assistance regulations, intermediate care facilities provide services and supports to individuals with intellectual disabilities or other related conditions. To the maximum extent possible, services reflect person-centered planning, inclusion in community life, and control and choice by the individuals served. In addition, services place an emphasis on values including accountability, collaboration, permanency, security, freedom, prosperity, individuality, quality, safety, stability, success, relationships, recognition, privacy, and citizenship.
Pennsylvania serves approximately 2,000 people in 148 certified intermediate care facilities varying in size.
Intermediate Care Facilities Bulletins
Find the documents below in the DHS Bulletin Search:
- 00-08-03: Procedures for Service Delivery
- 00-06-09: Elimination of Restraints Through Positive Practices
- 00-06-08: Employment for Individuals in ICFs/ID
- 00-05-01: Issuance of Audit Guide for Non-State Operated Intermediate Care Facilities for persons with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/ID)
- 00-04-15: Alternative Sanction Guidelines for ICF/ID Medical Assistance Certification
- 00-03-07: Medication Administration Training Program
- 00-03-02: Site Visits and Access by Pennsylvania Protection and Advocacy
- 00-02-13: Need for ICF/ID Level of Care
- 4210-02-05: Clarifying Eligibility for ID Services and Supports
- 6000-96-01: Criteria for Approval of New ICFs/ID