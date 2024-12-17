Person-Centered Planning

What is My Responsibility?

You are responsible for letting your planning group know what you want. You also need to tell them what information you need about possible options available to you. Some examples are taking courses provided by a community agency or college, joining community service organizations, or living independently. Sometimes what you want for your life is different from what your family or other people want for you. It is important that you speak up for yourself and tell others what is important to you.

You need to explain what you want and also the things that you do not want in your life. Sometimes it is easier to know what you don't want, rather than what you do want, because you may not know what is available. One way you can learn about what is available is to ask a lot of questions. The questions you ask will depend upon your age, where you are in your life and your needs. The following are examples of some questions you might ask. "Where can I learn about things I can do in my community? Who can support me to do the things I want to do? How can I join a Scout troop? Who will help me get a job? Who will help me learn how to do a job? Are there organizations or people who can help me with transportation? Where can I learn to manage my money? Who will help me find a new place to live? How much will it cost to buy a house? Is financial help available for me?"

If you communicate in ways other than talking and other traditional ways of communicating, then you will need help from your planning group in expressing your interests and wants. People who know you best and love you will understand your actions and what you are communicating. They will have to make some assumptions about what they think you like and do not like from what they observe. In order for others to get a clear picture of how you feel about a particular activity, you need to have the opportunity to try something several times before they conclude whether you like it or not.

Even if you do not talk, use sign language or assistive communication, you can be an active participant in your planning process. You might answer "yes" or "no" to a question about something you might want by looking directly at the person asking the question for "yes" and looking away for "no." People in your planning group who know you well will know how to best communicate with you.

Who Will Plan With Me?

You will choose the people who will help you plan. They may be family members, friends, neighbors, people from school or work, advocates, your supports coordinator and other people who are paid to provide support to you. All of these people should be people who know you well and care about you. Some of the people you choose should also know the supports and services for which you might be eligible. You may also choose to include a qualified facilitator, a person who leads the process and has received training in use of a particular planning tool or tools. You also have the right to exclude people whom you don't like and don't want to be part of your planning group or any of your planning meetings.

What Should My Plan Be Like In Order To Be Useful To Me?

Simple format, organized with things put in logical groups. Concise, using words, phrases and/or drawings. Planning tools such as PATH and MAPS use many pictures. Interesting to read so you and those you share it with want to keep coming back to read more. Everyday language, not system words. If you don't use words to communicate, gestures you use may need to be pictured or described in the communication section of your plan so that other people will understand what you are saying with your gestures. An example would be if you look the person asking a question in the eye to answer "yes" and look away to answer "no."

What Kinds of Planning Tools Might I Use?

All person-centered planning methods have some basic things in common which are described in the section on What is Person-Centered Planning? Many different kinds of person-centered planning tools have been created but most of them require extensive training for a person to be able to facilitate them. Your planning group can help you choose the tool that makes the best sense for you. Sometimes parts of several different formal planning tools can be used together. The people you choose to help you plan also can help you find a qualified facilitator. The following are a few of the most often used planning tools that you might use.

The Charting the LifeCourse framework was created to help individuals and families of all abilities and all ages develop a vision for a good life, think about what they need to know and do, identify how to find or develop supports, and discover what it takes to live the lives they want to live. The framework is the keystone for supporting a community of learning that champions transformational change through knowledge exchange, capacity building, and collaborative engagement.

Essential Lifestyle Planning developed by Michael Smull may contain all or several of the following parts in order to develop the first plan: People Map; Great Things About You; Good Day/Bad Day; Good Weekend/Bad Weekend.



Communication; Positive Rituals; Characteristics of People Who Work Best With You; What Others Need to Know or Do to Support You; What Others Need to Know or Do to Keep You Healthy and Safe; and Things to Figure Out. You, as the focus person, along with the other people you choose to participate present information about what you enjoy, want and need. A facilitator leads the process of gathering and organizing the information so it can be put into your plan.

Biographical Timeline Planning developed by Dr. Beth Barol is an evolving process based in part on the work of Herb Lovett, William Bento, and Robert Post. It is a facilitated process that looks at life events and interventions. This tool is especially valuable if people are finding it challenging to support you and you want to develop a team that has a better understanding of how your life has influenced who you are today so that appropriate supports will be developed. A biographical timeline can be used as a preparation for other person-centered planning processes.

Personal Futures Planning was first used in Georgia in 1982 and was developed by Dr. Beth Mount. This method of planning identifies your interests, gifts, and contributions you make to your community. The following are some of the parts of personal futures planning: Relationships, Places, Background, Preferences, Dreams, Choices, Health, Respect, and Community Building.

PATH (Planning Alternative Tomorrows with Hope) developed by Jack Pearpoint, John O'Brien, and Marsha Forest contains eight steps. They are: Touching the Dream, Sensing the Goal, Now, Identifying People to Enroll, Ways to Build Strength, Actions for the Next Few Months, Next Month's Work, Committing to the First Step. A specific format, graphics, and color are used with this planning tool. One person facilitates this process while a second person records what is said.

MAPS (Making Action Plans) developed by Marsha Forest, Jack Pearpoint, Mary A. Falvey and Richard L. Rosenberg uses eight questions and graphics. The questions are: What's a MAP? What is your history or story? What are your dreams? What are your nightmares? Who are you? What are your strengths, gifts, and talents? What do you need to achieve your dream and avoid your nightmare? What is the plan of action? This planning process requires one person to facilitate the discussion and another person to record.

The Supports Intensity Scale (SIS), developed by the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AAIDD), was designed to be part of the person-centered planning process. It highlights key areas that are "Important To" you (preferences, values, and goals) and "Important For" you (health, safety, and well-being). The SIS provides a structured framework for assessing your needs, strengths and challenges.

What Happens If I Change My Mind?

Your plan will be a living plan that is flexible and can change as you change. You will need to have meetings of your planning group perhaps every year or more often if things are changing in your life. You, along with your planning group, will decide how often you need to meet to assess how things are going with your plan. At these follow-up meetings you will want to look at what has happened since you last met. What's working and what's not working in your life? What new strategies should be tried next? However, if you change your mind about the things in your plan, you do not have to wait until your next regular planning meeting. You can gather your planning group at any time to discuss your plan and make new plans for your future.

Will Having A Plan Make A Difference In My Life?

If your plan sits on a shelf not being used and not being shared with those who support you, then it is a waste. Your plan can only make a difference in your life when it is really used. People who support you need to write notes on your plan often so that when you and your planning team gather, new information can be discussed and added. Your plan needs to be modified as your needs change or you become aware of new things you would like to try to do.