Independent Monitoring for Quality

Individuals who are receiving services are asked if an IM4Q team can interview them. They can choose whether or not to participate.

The individual can choose whether they want to have the interview in person or virtually using Zoom. If they choose an in-person interview, the interview team can meet the individual where he or she feels most comfortable: at home or day program, or out in the community, for example.

The team, typically two or three people, has at least one member who is either an individual with a disability or a family member of an individual with a disability.

The team is independent, which means they are not from ODP, the county, or the individual's provider.

With the individual's permission, the team will ask a series of questions. Topics include: