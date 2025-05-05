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    Children's Health Inurance Program

    CHIP Toolkit

    CHIP informational materials such as advertisements, printable materials, newsletters, videos, and logos are available for public use. Please note: The CHIP logo may not be altered in any way.

    CHIP Materials Information

    Submit Materials for Review

    Please submit all pieces of communications containing the CHIP brand that you intend to use for review. Please allow two weeks for review, approval, and edits.

    Email Submissions

    Order CHIP Materials

    CHIP print materials are available for order. If interested, please fill out the CHIP Materials Order Form and we'll send you the materials you need to get started!

    Order Now

    CHIP Print Materials

    The below files — as well as additional resources — are available for order. If interested in ordering printed materials, we will send you the materials you need to get started!

    Use arrow keys to choose tabs. Content for the chosen tab will be revealed below.
    2026-thumb-chip-school-flyer-english.jpg

    CHIP School Flyer (English)
    File Information: 5.5 x 8.5 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download School Flyer
    2026-thumb-chip-school-flyer-spanish.jpg

    CHIP School Flyer (Spanish)
    File Information: 5.5 x 8.5 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download School Flyer (Spanish)

    CHIP Unemployment Flyer (English)
    File Information: 8.75 x 3.65 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Unemployment Flyer

    CHIP Unemployment Flyer (Spanish)
    File Information: 8.75 x 3.65 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Unemployment Flyer (Spanish)

    CHIP Brochure (English)
    File Information: 8.5x11 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Brochure

    CHIP Brochure (Spanish)
    File Information: 8.5x11 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Brochure (Spanish)

    CHIP Poster (English)
    File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Poster

    CHIP Unemployment Poster (English)
    File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Unemployment Poster

    CHIP Poster (Spanish)
    File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Poster (Spanish)

    CHIP Unemployment Poster (Spanish)
    File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Unemployment Poster (Spanish)

    CHIP Bookmark (English)
    File Information: 8.5x11 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Bookmark

    CHIP Bookmark (Spanish)
    File Information: 8.5x11 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download Bookmark (Spanish)

    CHIP Coloring Book
    File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)

    Download CHIP Coloring Book

    CHIP Marketing Materials

    Use arrow keys to choose tabs. Content for the chosen tab will be revealed below.

    Television advertisements are available in 30-, 15-, and 6-second versions. Two 15-second radio spots are also available. Examples of each can be found below. The entire 2022 CHIP Strong playlist can be viewed on Youtube.

    Parenting is Hard: 30 Second English

    Parenting is Hard: 30 Second Spanish

    Parenting is Hard: 15 Second English

    Parenting is Hard: 30 Second Spanish

    Parenting is Hard: 15 Second English Vertical

    Parenting is Hard: 15 Second Spanish Vertical

    Parenting is Hard: 15 Second English Square

    Parenting is Hard: 15 Second Spanish Square

    Parenting is Hard: 6 Second English

    Download CHIP Logos

    Files include color and black and white vector and high-resolution images.

    Disclaimer: We make the CHIP logo available so that partners are able to help spread awareness about CHIP. Please be mindful of the following dos and don'ts when using CHIP logo files. By downloading the CHIP logo files, you acknowledge that you have read and will adhere to these standards.

    • The primary and preferred version of the logo is shown above. Please attempt to use the horizontal version of the logo when space allows.
    • If space makes it difficult to use the horizontal version of the logo, you may use the centered version.
    • The black and white version of the logo also is available for printing in publications, such as children’s coloring and activity books. It also may be used if printing in color is not an option for you.

    • DO include the CHIP logo on any communications about the program. This includes:
      • Advertising (television, print, digital)
      • Websites
      • Print materials
      • Correspondence to CHIP applicants and enrollees
      • Applications
      • Signage
    • DO use the CHIP logo at a size that is greater than or equal to the size of any accompanying logos.
    • DO use the logo on promotional materials. There may be times when an unusual shape — such as a pencil — will require modification of the logo. Please email us for approval in these cases.

    • DON'T alter the provided logos in any way. This includes:
      • Cropping the logo
      • Changing spacing
      • Changing or altering colors
      • Changing the position of words within the logo
      • Moving elements within the logo
      • Deleting logo elements

    Please note: You may scale the full logo to fit your design as long as you do so proportionally.

    Questions About CHIP Materials?

    Please email CHIP with questions about ordering promotional materials or usage of logo files.

    Email CHIP