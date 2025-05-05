CHIP Toolkit

CHIP Print Materials
The below files — as well as additional resources — are available for order. If interested in ordering printed materials, we will send you the materials you need to get started!
CHIP School Flyer (English)
File Information: 5.5 x 8.5 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP School Flyer (Spanish)
File Information: 5.5 x 8.5 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Unemployment Flyer (English)
File Information: 8.75 x 3.65 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Unemployment Flyer (Spanish)
File Information: 8.75 x 3.65 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Brochure (English)
File Information: 8.5x11 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Brochure (Spanish)
File Information: 8.5x11 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Poster (English)
File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Unemployment Poster (English)
File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Poster (Spanish)
File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Unemployment Poster (Spanish)
File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Bookmark (English)
File Information: 8.5x11 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Bookmark (Spanish)
File Information: 8.5x11 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Coloring Book
File Information: 11 x 17 inches; Full Color (CMYK)
CHIP Marketing Materials
Television advertisements are available in 30-, 15-, and 6-second versions. Two 15-second radio spots are also available. Examples of each can be found below. The entire 2022 CHIP Strong playlist can be viewed on Youtube.
Parenting is Hard: 30 Second English
Parenting is Hard: 30 Second Spanish
Parenting is Hard: 15 Second English
Parenting is Hard: 30 Second Spanish
Parenting is Hard: 15 Second English Vertical
Parenting is Hard: 15 Second Spanish Vertical
Parenting is Hard: 15 Second English Square
Parenting is Hard: 15 Second Spanish Square
Parenting is Hard: 6 Second English
* Files include color and black and white vector and high-resolution images.
Disclaimer: We make the CHIP logo available so that partners are able to help spread awareness about CHIP. Please be mindful of the following dos and don'ts when using CHIP logo files. By downloading the CHIP logo files, you acknowledge that you have read and will adhere to these standards.
- The primary and preferred version of the logo is shown above. Please attempt to use the horizontal version of the logo when space allows.
- If space makes it difficult to use the horizontal version of the logo, you may use the centered version.
- The black and white version of the logo also is available for printing in publications, such as children’s coloring and activity books. It also may be used if printing in color is not an option for you.
- DO include the CHIP logo on any communications about the program. This includes:
- Advertising (television, print, digital)
- Websites
- Print materials
- Correspondence to CHIP applicants and enrollees
- Applications
- Signage
- DO use the CHIP logo at a size that is greater than or equal to the size of any accompanying logos.
- DO use the logo on promotional materials. There may be times when an unusual shape — such as a pencil — will require modification of the logo. Please email us for approval in these cases.
- DON'T alter the provided logos in any way. This includes:
- Cropping the logo
- Changing spacing
- Changing or altering colors
- Changing the position of words within the logo
- Moving elements within the logo
- Deleting logo elements
Please note: You may scale the full logo to fit your design as long as you do so proportionally.
Questions About CHIP Materials?
Please email CHIP with questions about ordering promotional materials or usage of logo files.