Service/Supports Coordinator Training Series

SHEA TANIS: Hello and welcome to the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator Supports Coordinator Training Series, Session 1, 2026. Today our session is titled The Self-Directed Model for Identifying Technology Solutions for Individual Goal Attainment.

My name is Dr. Shea Tanis. I am an associate research professor at the University of Kansas Center, Lifespan Institute, and I lead a project called the State of the States in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. It's a project of national significance that tracks what is expenditures for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the supports and services they receive across the nation.

As part of that worked, we have ventured into Technology First systems change. And this project, what you are receiving training through is the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator. The goal of the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator is to expand awareness of and access to assistive technologies and remote technologies in Pennsylvania to build capacity for users and measure effectiveness around use, access, and services all across the Commonwealth.

This partnership is led by the Office of Developmental programs and Office of Long-Term Living through American Rescue Plan Act funds. It is a contract to Temple University, who has partnered with us at the University of Kansas Center on Disabilities to bring you this specific training session.

So today we're going to go over some of the areas, really developing the model by which you follow and identify technology solutions for individuals with disabilities. But understanding why we are engaging in these conversations comes back to what is Technology First systems change? The investment where Pennsylvania has made investments since 2018 and has expanded those investments as a part of the Tech Accelerator.

Now, Technology First really began in Ohio as a first movement but has transformed into systems change as more and more states have adopted practices that are aligned with implementation science. And the definition follows. It's a framework for systems change where technology is considered first in the discussion of support options available to individuals and families through what is person centered and directed approaches to promote meaningful participation, social inclusion, self-determination, and quality of life.

This work has really been going on since 2017. Our program has been involved in the initiatives in Technology First since 2010. Really, we initiated a lot of research and practice in cognitive access and launched in 2015 the rights of people with cognitive disabilities to technology and information access nationally and internationally, adopted by the Federal Communications systems and endorsed by many national associations on disability.

And so we have traveled through this process and seen the promising practices. And Technology First has really come out of those promising practices and where people are looking to make their investments and see innovation.

Now, as we go through this training session, we're going to be using certain terms. You now have been introduced to what Technology First is, systems change. It is not a practice. It is not a single program. It is an integration of a series of different elements that lead to systemic and cultural change.

We're also going to talk to you about technology solutions. And this is a level set to ensure that we are all on the same page when we are talking about technologies, because technologies are constantly changing. They evolving over time. And we use the term in our practice and throughout this training series, we use the term technology solution.

And we use that term for a series-- for a number of reasons, because we've been tracking the policy and practice across the nation, particularly in home and community-based services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, where we have seen multiple definitions. And those definitions change.

And so when we talk about technology, we talk about technology solutions. And that is really an innovation applied in the environment to address what is a mismatch in the cultural, social, and contextual demands that are placed on individuals? The benefit of using this term is it addresses many of the common challenges we face with traditional technology terms.

This term is really an umbrella term that captures both mainstream, assistive, and enabling technologies. You'll hear that term, enabling technologies in other states. The term technology solution also allows for the inclusion of what are multifunctional and diverse technologies?

For a long time in the field of assistive technologies, we looked at technologies that served an individual function or mediated the impairment for an individual. It did one thing, may have encouraged or supported what were functional needs, vision, hearing, sensory needs. But as technologies have evolved, they have become multifunctional.

Think about your smartphone. It doesn't only allow you to communicate. It allows you to use it for reading, for other services, for games and leisure. And more and more technologies are multifunctional. And we've seen our traditional-- what our traditional descriptions and traditional definitions restrict adoption. And so we use the term technology solution because we know it can encompass these multifunctional and diverse technologies.

The term also implies a person directed and goal oriented approach to identification, acquisition and ongoing training of technologies. By talking about it as a solution, not a mediating impairment, it demonstrates that we are looking to involve the interaction between the individual and their environment to support someone to achieve their goals.

And this full session is really around how to do that in practice. How do we outline a process by which individuals can and their support coordinators can go through and identify technology solutions using the goals that individuals have as the guiding criteria?

The term also supports, as I said, this mismatch between the person and the environment. This is our social context of disability. That is not the person, but it is truly the mismatch between the individual and the demands placed on them from the environment.

And finally, the term allows for the inclusion of emerging and future technologies that have not yet been identified and allows the agility within policy and practice to adopt these new and emerging technologies.

So some may imply really that by using the term solution, it implies that there is a problem to solve. Oftentimes, and when we want to make sure that you're aware of, is oftentimes the solution that someone's looking for may not need a solution. It may actually be the wrong question or the wrong-- there may not be a problem to solve.

Oftentimes, we see people introducing technologies because of their own individual interest rather than the person they're supporting. So we have to emphasize looking at the problem statement or what an individual is motivated to solve in their own environment. So certainly, knowing that the problem in the investigation is where we start, not with the solution.

So even going back to Yale professor in industrial engineering, we see that if I-- and often, this is misattributed to Albert Einstein, but the quote is really, "if I had only one hour to solve a problem, I would spend up to 2/3 of that hour in attempting to define what the problem is." That is what we encourage you to do before you jump to a technology solution.

So important to understand from research and practice, prior to looking at solutions are the barriers, the barriers to technology access for individuals with disabilities. And there are a number of them. And these may prevent individuals from even having a technology or long-term sustainability.

So usually, first we start with equal opportunity and support coordinators as well as direct support professionals play a really critical role in being able to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities to explore technologies.

And unfortunately, often the case or sometimes is the case is that it is not that the individual does not want to try or utilize technologies, but it's the discomfort of the support or caregiver with those technologies that prevents events access, essentially creating a gatekeeper issue where it's not the individual. It's not their own advocacy that is preventing access. It's really the discomfort of those around them in using technologies.

The other thing we see are attitudinal barriers that remain with access for people with disabilities, that they may not utilize technologies. There's a lack of universal design or accessibility features built into technologies and the peer design of those.

We find a lot of our research points to the lack of knowledge of available technology solutions. The challenge with this space is that technology is ever evolving, and it's very difficult to keep up with the evolving and emerging and newly introduced technologies.

No one person can do it. And it really takes a community of practice or a community, which we encourage you to develop within your network, to be abreast of all the new innovations that are coming out and may be applicable to your clients or those that you're supporting.

We do see that there is a lack of digital literacy and technical skills for caregivers, for individuals themselves and practitioners. We're going to talk in session 4 around some of the digital literacy barriers and things that we can focus on in digital literacy to help the adoption of technologies.

We have seen that many times when individuals already do acquire their technologies, that as we all know, there are many updates, upgrades to technologies, and there may need to be technical support.

Now, we're very good at acquisition, but we are not good at providing sustainable technical support for those technologies. Knowledge translation and how to use technologies or how to gain support in them in cognitively accessible ways. Being able to use those technologies in social contexts. We've seen systemic barriers, such as policies preventing access to different types of technologies. And the one that I like to highlight specifically is this failure to access use worthiness alongside usability.

Now, this was a term-- useworthiness is a term that was coined in New York by a researcher in assistive technology in acquisition, who noted that we can have a technology solution that works. It solves the problem in terms of function, but sometimes motivation plays into whether someone wants to use it.

The example I like to give is a wheelchair. A wheelchair can get you from point A to point B. The function of it is to help you travel. But if that wheelchair is ugly, clunky, and the individual doesn't want to be seen in it, then it is not used worthy. It's not worth using. So those two items need to be considered in tandem when identifying technology solutions, both useworthiness alongside usability.

And then finally, I will note economic barriers. Our team does the evaluation of what our financial supports for technology solutions across the nation and within the states. And I list this lesson. And that is because it is always the first thing that people say is the barrier, but yet we know that there are so many solutions to it. It is not a barrier of whether the resources are there. It's whether people know it.

But we do want to acknowledge that certainly for the field of disability, for people with disabilities, there is a cycle of poverty that prevents them from being able to access using their own funds and their own capacity that prevents them from accessing services and supports. And that is truly the cycle of poverty. And it can be a barrier to technology solutions.

The other thing we've done research on is looking at what are the barriers that prevents advancement of access to technology for people with disabilities from the provider perspective, so providers of supports and services? The first one, as I noted, is always around financial resources.

In our most recent study with the American Network of Community Options and Resources, ANCOR, the national trade association for IDD service providers, they identified that 64% of their membership or those who responded to our survey identified financial resources as the primary barrier.

The secondary barrier, which aligned with funding, was reimbursement of services, reimbursement of different types of services like the installation broadband needed, the hardware itself. 63% of those surveyed identified reimbursement of services as a barrier.

Again, knowledge of available and emerging technologies, 57% occurred both in the individual and the provider side and training available on those emerging and nuanced technologies. 50% of providers indicated that. So there is a lot of barriers we have to address, but that is where systems change comes in. But systems change in our model is really focused on the individual. And what's beautiful of this is you can't have Technology First without person-directed and person-centered practices.

Over the years, there have been many terms that have addressed person-centered or person-directed approaches to being able to support individuals. Charting the LifeCourse is one approach, Circles of Support, Identity-First. Lots of these have been identified over the years, but the foundation is clear. It is all individual directed, meaning that you may have person centered, but individual should be directing those practices. And it's a positive approach to the planning process for supports and services based on what that individual's aspirations, needs, preferences, and values.

Now, one thing we do-- I think often gets forgotten in some of these practices is that many individuals may not have had the opportunities to even know what their aspirations, needs, preferences are. And so being able to introduce or provide opportunities for what are new experiences but placing those new experiences in self-direction, making sure that self-direction is at the core, the individual is directing what is occurring within their environment. And this is where we will focus. We will focus on a self-directed approach to technology identification.

When we look at person directed, we also know that individuals are asking for technology. Technology has become ubiquitous in our environments. Just to exemplify the ubiquity of technology, we know that 393 billion emails are sent daily. 97% of money in circulation is now digital. We see e-learning markets growing across the world in terms of individuals being able to access new information, social media. So social connectedness has grown to 5.24 billion users globally.

We see employers allowing still continuing, although this is closing down a little bit now, individuals to work remotely. So using those technologies. Probably the biggest thing that will continue to rise is the utilization of time spent on devices. So on average, Americans are spending six hours and 38 minutes per day on the internet. And the advancement of the internet of things or connected devices is predicted to increase to $20 billion worldwide by 2025. So lots of growth here.

It's hard to argue that technology isn't an integral piece to our everyday living when you look at some of these numbers, yet we do see what is this gap between users with and without disabilities and accessing technology. But we also need to comprehend-- we can spout out the statistics and why people want them.

But there is psychology behind why individuals seek out technologies themselves, not just because they're there, which is a piece, but there is a psychology behind technology solutions. In fact, it's called cyber psychology, the connection between human mind and technology. And includes really the multi-intersecting disciplines such as human-computer interaction, computer science, engineering, and psychology.

I really love this Medieval historian T.J. Rivers, who stated "technology doesn't cause the need rather, it's the effect of our ability to use technology to satisfy needs that are necessitated by human conditions or human choice."

So we're seeing this growth, that we are creating more needs for technology and yet preventing folks with cognitive disabilities or disabilities in general from accessing. But they have the same demands. They seek technology solutions for several reasons. And this is research-based normalization. How many times have you heard that we all use technologies, and you see those technologies when you look around in the world you're interacting with?

So normalization or being part of the community is a key reason why people seek out technology solutions. It feels very difficult if you're in a room with everybody looking at a smartphone and you don't own one. You feel left out in that environment.

Technology has suddenly become a status symbol. For a very long time, money or your wealth was considered a status symbol. Now we're looking-- younger generations are looking at nontangibles that provide status. Consider what are influencers on social networks? Consider how many likes individuals have.

The new commodity for social status becomes your presence on the internet. It's no longer tangibles but the ability to interact with those online or to be seen by those online. That has become a new symbol of a status that many are seeking in our environment with younger generations.

Also, community, we talk of our foundations are in community living, home and community-based services, but what is the community? It's really being able to belong and contribute to a group, to an environment. And it is truly a component-- when we look at community and belonging, it's a component of happiness. Or if we look at the principle and theories behind happiness, it is one of the things that leads to happiness for individuals. And it's being part of that community and being able to meaningfully contribute.

And so social and interactions are very much engaged now online or in digital community forums. We even see community being built through platforms like Nextdoor, or those that are in the neighborhoods of individuals to connect. And so technology solutions are really becoming the tool for connecting to and building community.

And finally, motivation. Motivation plays a big role in everybody wanting to use technology solutions, both that normalization but also wanting to use it. What we're seeing is there used to be-- when you look at motivation-- motivation also drives which technology solutions you choose, one over another. Does it have more features, or does someone else I know use it? That motivation plays a critical role in long-term sustainable use of technology solutions, but it is a reason behind why we seek out technologies.

So when I talked about our team at the State of the States collecting national data, we're fortunate to have the partnership with the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disability Services, NASDDDS. And now we have been working with NASDDDS since 2018 to track longitudinally the issues around policies and practices in the United States, in technology solutions. And here's one of the things we're finding.

While many people will say that technology can't be funded, or we can't find funding, we're seeing the diversification of funding sources as well as the diversification of the types of technologies that are funding growing. So while we started with the three-- actually, we would call them the four big technology solutions in our field, adaptive aids and equipment, assistive technology, durable medical equipment, and personal emergency response systems. These technologies have really been in the books for policy and funding for many years.

Newly emerging and newly utilized during the pandemic was electronic or remote supports monitoring that increased significantly, but we're seeing while those four funding sources-- or four types of technologies have been funded for a long time, we're seeing diversification of things that are funded from state agencies, things like what? Our wearables, smart home technologies, video conferencing services, technology based or virtual companion care.

Ongoing technology training was a big one that has occurred, recognizing that you can't just acquire a technology, but you need to be trained to use it. And then also vehicle modifications, which has also been on the books for some time. But we're seeing this real diversification of the influence of New and emerging technologies and supports and services.

So ultimately, the conclusion here really is that the ubiquity of technology is changing the world around us. And it's not only changing the world, but it is really influencing how we interact with one another, how we survive economically, also health wise, and how we thrive within that world. And those are three key words I want you to think about when you think about the applications of technologies, interactions, surviving, and thriving. Because so much of what we do is digital now and information.

All of those features are really being driven in the digital environment for people in everyday living. And what we seek to do is ensure that people with disabilities have the same and equal opportunities to interact, survive, and thrive within our world. But unfortunately, what we see in some practices is, as technology solutions are being introduced, they're introduced because they're bright and shiny. They're introduced because there's someone who said, hey, this looks great. Joe should use this technology solutions.

And it's the problem of the bright and shiny syndrome, often called SOS, shiny object syndrome. And it's a challenge that we face, particularly with technology. Lots of technologies look bright and shiny. They look exciting. We have early adopters, but the sustainability and the maintenance of those technologies, if that's the goal, then we have to move on beyond what is the bright and shiny syndrome.

And we really need to look at technologies as the bridge and accelerator to allow people to identify their goals and solutions. And so this is a great time where we see that what is really our social model here is this mismatch between the person's competence, their skill sets, their strengths, and the environment.

What technology solutions really do is they bridge and accelerate the individuals' opportunity to fit within their environment, using those as tools to find where the mismatch may be. And that is where we're going to start in our process. So you've heard a lot about technology, you've heard about what the barriers are, but we need the solutions. We need to know how to do it. And we're going to walk you through what is the self-directed model for identifying technology solutions for goal attainment.

This research and practice is really based on the self-determined learning model of instruction. It's what we use and what's evidence based for students with disabilities and being able to set their educational goals and being able to problem solve to achieve those goals.

And so we applied this model to technology solutions, not just setting the goal but working through a problem-solving method to ensure that the goal is achieved. And so this follows our model, that you will see next, follows what is the problem-solving construct, how to attain goals using problem solving.

And so this is a lot of our model. And you will hear different people take different approaches to technology solutions. We believe based on research and practice and evidence base that you begin with the individual setting the goal. What is it you want to achieve?

If you think about your own experience in identifying technologies, you start the same way. If you're looking to purchase a new technology, you start with what you want to do with that technology. You're not going to select what is a remote support monitor. If you're looking to walk outside the home. If your goal is to create more steps, you're looking at technologies that fit that.

Now, one of the biggest challenge we hear from people is there is so much out there. We don't even know where to start. There's so many different technology solutions that we can't narrow it down.

Well, if you use this approach, you naturally narrow down the field of the available options, and it really allows you to start with a handful of technologies versus billions of technologies, because you're honing in on the function and the needs that those technologies start with. And so we begin with the individual goal. What are they trying to do? What is the gap? Then we look at the person's strengths.

So part of being able to know where the mismatch is is being able to leverage the individual's strengths first and use technologies that also leverage the individual's strengths. So what are the personal strengths and assets that are going to help the individual achieve that goal? It is then when we look at the demands. So we look at the demands on the environment that creates barriers to goal attainment.

So the goal cannot be attained because A, B, and C barriers within the environment. It is only then that we begin to search for technology solutions that eliminate the barriers, eliminate what are those environmental contacts that allow the individual to accelerate their strengths and do the things they want to do.

And so again, we encourage folks not to start with the technology, but have technology be the fourth step in your process. Let me give you an example. Example is Jimmy lives in a home with three other middle-aged adults as roommates. He would like to prepare his own breakfast but needs support in doing so.

He often forgets to turn off the stove. He also likes a lot of variety in his meals, which is hard on staff who do not have time to identify new recipes and shop for various groceries. The question is, what technologies could provide Jimmy with the support to independently prepare his own meal?

Now this is a time where I'm going to put up what is the model. I want you to think about and take a couple of minutes to consider, what are the pieces that need to be in place? So starting with one, step one, what is Jimmy's goal? Step number two, what are the strengths and assets that Jimmy has to achieve his goal?

Step three, what are the barriers in Jimmy's environment that prevent him from achieving his goal? And number four, with that knowledge that you already have, what are the technologies that you would search for to help Jimmy support his own meal development?

A lot of times what we hear, those that engage-- and I'll give you a moment to think about what potential solutions would help leverage his engagement. Now, there's not a lot of information here about some of the other strengths he may have, which would be mobility and use but just considering what his passions are and the environmental barriers.

So we look at the environmental barrier of first turning off the stove. That's an environmental barrier. So what technology solutions are available? And there are a number of different technologies solutions available, things like smart appliances or even attachments that go on new appliances to turn stoves off automatically. That's one technology solution that might be available to Jimmy because right now, if he is not able to turn off the stove, my guess is he's being prevented, or there's fear that he cannot cook on his own. So solving that first issue in the environment.

The second challenge that we see is his staff may not have time to identify new recipes and/or shop for various groceries. So that's an environmental context. The motivation for him to is there. He likes a lot of variety. So what are ways or what are potential technology solutions that could help him discover or solve that issue with lack of access to information, which is really what it is, and identifying new recipes-- [SNEEZES] excuse me-- and then shopping for various groceries.

I'll give you some examples. Some examples of solutions may be online catalogs that he could read or have read to him, picture catalogs of recipes, and also making lists, making lists of the potential grocery items that he may need. He could have home delivery if that is a resource for him, but at minimum, being able to identify what are the ingredients for particular recipes that he's interested in and putting them together in a list. There are technologies that can support in doing so.

So what you've seen here is we started with not what type of cool technologies are out there for him to cook but what technologies fill the gaps to allow him to most independently achieve his goals. So in considering what your technology solutions are, I'm going to help even further narrow your scope. Because again, one of the challenges we hear is there's too many things available. We don't know where to start.

So we've given you your very first starting point, which is going through the self-directed process. Then there are other things to consider to help narrow your scope. And there are a lot of-- we often call this the out-of-the-box problem of you can have a technology solution, but lots of things influence whether someone uses it.

One of the challenges and things that isn't brought up frequently enough is cultural expectations of technologies. Different cultures have different perceptions of technologies, the utilization of them, and any solution has to take into full consideration what those cultural expectations are in that person's environment to use technologies.

Funding can be an issue. Are you looking to utilize waiver funds or additional funds? So you may have some limitations in funding sources that narrow your scope. Accessibility features, another consideration that often is ignored is the accessibility that is built into technology solutions already on the market.

As a provider and as a supporter of individuals with disabilities, you should be looking for the most accessible products on the market. And in fact, Medicaid does reinforce and has guidelines that even in digital forms, you need to be looking at the most accessible products available. And there are accessibility features. Often, it's simply easy enough to when you're looking at a new product, look for the term accessibility features and see what's listed there.

Policies and programs may prevent or influence the type of technologies you can use. Feature matching-- and when we talk about feature matching, that generally when you're working with your Assistive Technology Act programs, that is usually where they're looking. They're looking to see, is the individual's sensory, physical mobility needs match the device?

So we're going to select different devices if individuals have access to only one part of their body, if their vision or hearing or sensory needs are different. That's going to narrow the scope. So feature matching is a process by which we look at a technology solution and make sure it matches the individual.

The environmental fit, making sure that even though you may have selected something that works in that environment is an environmental fit. Meaning is the environment going to allow for that to be used? We've seen challenges with technology solutions being used in group settings and needing to make sure that the group in that environment is comfortable with some of those technologies that may be interfering or interacting with them in that environment.

Acquisition time, sometimes that is a barrier or something to consider often-- or there may be waitlist times for certain technologies that make them out of reach for time period. And then certainly, you want to make sure that the individual is motivated and desires use. It's great to identify technology solutions for an individual, but if they aren't interested in using it, if they aren't interested in trying it, you may be looking at something else. Might be a different problem to identify. So making sure motivation and desire are there.

One thing we do know, too, is that families and those engaged with the individual on a regular basis play extremely critical role in the acquisition, maintenance, and sustainability of technology solutions. We often call this our auxiliary market because they have so much influence on the type of technologies that individuals with disabilities use, that they often become the primary market by which vendors are looking to attract attention. So think about those family plans that come out with phones or products.

Often, it's going to be technology solutions that those in the environment the family is already familiar with. So family members are critical to producing successful outcomes. We talked about what are considerations of cultural, linguistic, behavioral preferences of those technology solutions. You also want to consider the entire family unit. We call this collective family empowerment. And the reason we use that term is because collective family empowerment focuses on the family as an entire unit.

You move one piece of that, and that's where the wind chime picture on the screen comes from. You move one piece, and it has a cascading or ripple effect amongst all others. And so you have to consider not just one individual within the family. You should be considering the entire family unit. And they have been-- family members are often drivers and will be able to show you some data of the technology solutions use and learning those technologies.

From our National Research on the State of the States, we track how many people live with family members. On average, it's about 70% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their adult lives with their family members.

So you can see why family engagement is a high level of importance when you're considering technologies and also consider the family supports or supports to families to use those technologies and train on them. Because when service providers are not around, the ones that pick up and are engaged with the individual are often the family members.

We also want to encourage you to think about-- when you're identifying technologies in an individual service plan is that you don't just have a single checkbox. You don't just ask a single question. You really take the technology first approach, which is if you are not looking at technologies, why are you not looking at technology solutions?

We worked with Missouri, which was the first state to introduce this in technology first within their individual service plan, where it's not just are you not using tech, but they expect within the individual service plan an explanation of why technology is not being used within the individual goals. And so we encourage you to think about that when your goal setting or working with individuals.

So you will see now that we've given you the baseline on where to start and what to do. And now there are going to be evolving expectations for you. Lots of what the technology Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator did was set the high bar of expectations and provide resources for those within the Commonwealth to advance technology solutions.

So really, how can you specifically look and advance technology efforts? Well, we're going to give you some deliverables. We're going to give you some takeaways, things you can do today that you can walk away with. The first is really looking at joining or initiating systems change efforts. Much has been going on within the Commonwealth to advance Technology First. Communities of practice are being built. Collaborations are expanding.

Joining that conversation is something you can do. And if you haven't already established network and technology, you can start one yourself, starting with looking at advisory councils, advisory councils within your own network to do so. We really, truly believe that no one can keep up with technologies on their own, and so communities of practice become a primary resource for those to look at implementation, barriers they're facing and share problem solving.

We do look at modernizing policies and collecting data. Data is one thing that will help you to advance technologies, starting with who wants to use it, what do they want to use, and why, looking for opportunities to combine activities. We see pilot programs, and we see a lot of overlap because technology can be used in any domain of living.

We encourage you to look at where can new technology solutions be applied? Many times we see it in vocational rehabilitation or employment settings, independent living plans, education. Technology has the opportunity to be embedded across domains, so looking for opportunities to combine the use of technologies within a different domain.

We also have lots of partners. About 27 states are working in Technology First, many of which are already partnering with the Commonwealth to identify new solutions. But there are lots of people you can learn from that have already started down this path to modernize and advance policies but also look at practice.

Look at greater efficiencies and sustainability. We do not want the flash in a pan of technology solutions. One great solution we have seen is learning labs, technology learning labs, where folks can look and test technologies and then try them before purchasing them. This is a best practice in assistive technology, but applying it across the board is another way to have greater efficiencies of expenditures but also sustainability and utilization.

And finally, we encourage folks and providers and individuals to begin to build a culture of innovation and environment that really supports exploration, it supports new ideas, and opportunities to partner with who may be the next series of innovators.

One of the things that we did within the Commonwealth under the Technology Accelerator program was create a provider readiness assessment. This was intended for providers of supports and services, both aging and disability, across the Commonwealth. It was developed by those providers, getting direct feedback from them and really evidence-based strategies and organizational and culture change.

So we outlined what are the pieces that need to be in place to advance a culture of innovation, gave recommendations based on what is our technology for systems change, and help organizations really set a strategy for them to align with new policies and practices.

The final thing we want to remind you is that we really want to have these realistic expectations in driving action. There should be some of the foundations. People with disabilities should have the opportunities to be technology enthusiasts. Those who get excited about new technologies have information about technologies, but we need to provide a culture and environment by which they can have those opportunities.

People with disabilities really have the right to be able to access technologies across all living domains and should have access to those technologies. They should be trained to be the next generation of technology solution specialists.

You're fortunate to have several of those individuals trained within then the Commonwealth, but they are the ones-- really, if we look at inclusive design, the best technology products have been designed and developed by individuals with lived experience, and they should be trained to be that next generation, influencing the policies and doing the advocacy across the state and across your organizations.

They should be educated on their own data agency and have control of their digital footprints, things that are assumed on their behalf without them being engaged now. These are very realistic expectations available. People with disabilities should be those co-designers of personalized ecosystems or environments. And finally, they should be used to develop new environments and products that adapt to people with disabilities, not the other way around.

So now it's time for you to take some action. We encourage you to be action oriented. You have now been given many of the tools to be able to advance and begin your practices.

Please come join us for our next training session. The next training session will be number two, Technology Solutions Specialist, Leaders and Peer Mentorships, things that we believe is integral to the success of technology solutions. And you can see the other training series topics on the slide here.

Please stay in touch with us in our team as well as those at ODP and OLTL who are advancing this initiative. So much has occurred in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to you taking on the next step. Thank you for your time and have a nice day.