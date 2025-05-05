About the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator
The Institute on Disabilities at Temple University, College of Education and Human Development is partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Programs and Office of Long-Term Living, and the University of Kansas Center on Disabilities' State of the States team on a statewide initiative called PA Tech Accelerator.
The goal of the program is to expand the awareness of, and access to, assistive technology (AT), to build capacity of AT users and to measure effectiveness around AT use, access and service across the Commonwealth.
Watch recorded webinars from the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator. The sessions delve into what assistive technology is available and where to find it. Find insights into ways that assistive technology can change lives by increasing access to employment, social interaction, and everyday life.
The recordings include text captions, ASL interpretation, and transcripts.
On this page:
We discuss supporting and enabling technologies to empower all of us. Recorded July 2024.
Assistive Technology Essentials
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for attending this session. Today's session is called Assistive Technology Basics, where we will be discussing supporting and enabling technologies to empower all of us. This presentation is coming to you from TechOWL and the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University.
On the screen, I have three logos. I have the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator logo through the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University. We also have the Temple University College of Education Institute on Disabilities logo, as well as the TechOWL logo on the bottom of the screen.
So an accessibility check before we get started with this session. We are going to be providing image descriptions of all of the images on the slide. We also have ASL interpreters who are making the session accessible to all of us with ASL. In addition, we have a CART captioner who is captioning.
So you're able to turn on your captions, and we have a CART captioner professionally captioning this session. And also if there's any other accommodation that you need during this session, please do let us know. You're able to message myself or Alanna in the chat with any needs that you might have or any questions.
On the slide, I have four images representing the four accessibility features that we have on this presentation. Image descriptions, ASL interpretation, CART, and other accommodations.
So why are we here? So we are here because of a program called the Tech Accelerator program. This is a program in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that is funded by ODP, the Office of Developmental Programs, and OLTL, the Office of Long Term Living. Because of these funders through-- or because of these programs, we are able to provide a really robust series of events and series of resources to the whole Commonwealth of Pennsylvania around supportive technologies.
So this Tech Accelerator first is providing robust training and resources to build capacity in the entire Commonwealth for people who work with those who have disabilities or are involved with those who have disabilities, or even disabled people themselves. So this is in the form of webinars as well as asynchronous learning modules, which I will speak on in the next slide.
There's also different evaluations and research going on on this theme of supportive technologies in the state. They're also going to be hosting technology summits in 2025. And again, this project is made possible by Pennsylvania Department of Human Services through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
To find out more information about the Tech Accelerator program, you're more than welcome to visit the Institute on Disabilities website for the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator program. If you Google Tech Accelerator Temple University, you will easily find that link. It's the first link.
So the Tech Accelerator program's webinar series is a monthly webinar series for the next 18 months. So that starts this month, today, July of 2024, and it goes until December of 2025. We're going to be meeting monthly every third Thursday of the month from noon until 1:00 and from 4:00 until 5:00. So today, for example, we presented this exact same presentation from noon until 1:00, and we're presenting this exact same presentation right now from 4:00 until 5:00. So you can choose what time works best for you.
For all of our sessions, we strive to be as accessible as possible. Our presentations will be screen reader accessible, the slides that we send out afterward for your records. We also will have ASL interpreters every session. We will have CART captions every session. We will also verbally describe the images on slides. And you have the ability to request additional accommodations if needed. We will also be recording one of the sessions that day, and we will publish them afterwards with the transcript and the slides.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Tom, can you make sure that both the interpreters have co-host? I think you have to do it because you're the host.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: I believe they do.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Someone doesn't.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Oh. One moment. Perfect. Awesome.
So the lectures that we're going to have for the Tech Accelerator, we have three confirmed for the next three months and some topics in the future that we're going to explore. So today is assistive technology basics. Next month in August, we're going to be talking about built in accessibility tools for everyday devices, things that we have. And the third session that's confirmed is in September.
We're going to have a panel discussion from a group of people who utilize ODP and OLTL services called A Day In The Life, Work, Home, and Community, where they're going to share about their experience using receiving services and getting assistive technology from OLTL, ODP, and resources like that.
Other topics that we're going to provide is augmentative and alternative communication, some remote support topics, topics around tools for specific needs and employment independence. Also some recreation and regulation in the community topics.
All right. So now that we've got through some of the PA Accelerator information, we're going to get into the session. So I would love to introduce myself and my co-presenter, Alanna. So my name is Tom. I've worked at TechOWL for the last five years. My title is Senior Assistive Technology Coordinator, and I'm incredibly passionate about accessibility, digital accessibility, and the work that I do here in assistive technology. And Alanna.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Hi, everyone, I'm Alanna Raffel. I'm an occupational therapist and assistive technology specialist here at TechOWL. Was an OT in lots of different settings, including rehab, hospital, outpatient, early intervention, schools. And so now I love thinking about my work as an OT in a different way. Here is a picture of Tom and I at a workshop with Swoop from the Eagles.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Great. So this webinar is designed to help you. So first we're going to define the term assistive technology. We've talked about that term quite a bit. And we're going to then identify different assistive devices along a continuum to address a variety of options and needs. We're then going to identify a wide range of supportive technologies, and end the presentation talking about how you can utilize Tech Owl services and programs moving forward.
ALANNA RAFFEL: All right. So a little bit about us at Tech Owl. First, I'd also love to hear who has been involved with TechOWL before? Who has heard of TechOWL? Who's never heard of TechOWL? So just let us in the comments in the chat right now if you've heard of TechOWL, have used TechOWL services, never heard of it. We'd love to hear and see what everyone's level of involvement has been so far.
And while you let us know that, I'll tell you a little bit more about us. So TechOWL stands for Technology for Our Whole Lives. So owl is the mascot of Temple, of course. But we also say it stands for Our Whole Lives because we serve everyone across the lifespan. We are the state Assistive Technology Act program for Pennsylvania.
Every state and territory has a program. There's 56 of them across the country. And we all do some similar kinds of activities. So even though we're based at Temple University, we're based at the Institute on Disability, we're an outward facing program. That means we serve everyone across the Commonwealth. And that includes people at Temple, too.
This picture is from a project called Disabled And Here to increase authentic disability representation and stock photos. I'll put the link to that in the chat. It's always a great resource to have as well. And no one has let us in the chat whether they've heard of us yet or not, so I'm going to just assume you've all heard of us a little bit. Oh, someone says they say they love TechOWL. OK, great.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Wait, we know Shelley. Hi.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Also assume most of you have heard of us a little bit maybe. But let us know. Maybe you've never heard of us before. And we're happy to share a little bit about what we do.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Great. A little bit more about TechOWL. We're federally funded and state funded. We're a non-profit organization. We also believe or view disability through a social and holistic model. We believe that we can make our environment more accessible. We can incorporate technologies to make our environment more accessible.
But also the holistic model. We truly believe that pain is pain and sometimes we need to respect that. There are limitations and there are boundaries and barriers that we experience as people. And so we try to combine some of these different models of disability in our work. But most importantly, through these models, we are centering the disabled experience in everything that we do and everything that we promote. Genuinely, we are just here to educate, inform, and empower Pennsylvanians about all areas and all topics of assistive technology.
On the screen, there is an image of a person using a VR headset, Virtual Reality headset. I believe they were exploring a zoo. And a student who was interacting with this person is also modeling augmentative and alternative communication with the iPad that's sitting in front of them.
So this is a map of Pennsylvania. Oh, sorry. So this is a map of Pennsylvania. TechOWL, we serve the whole Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is a massive state, so we strive to make our resources localized. We have nine centers across the state with TechOWL staff. Our main office is in Philadelphia at Temple University. And this main office serves the five counties around Philadelphia. So that's Philly, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delco.
However, if you live in Pike County, which is where I'm from, that part of the state, you would go to your local resource at United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast PA. So I'd love to in the chat where everyone else is from in the state of Pennsylvania, if you are, what county you're from. And just know that wherever you are in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, you have a local representative in your region that will help you connect to tech owl and other resources in the area. We have a Delco. So you're our local. And if you're not in Pennsylvania-- yeah, absolutely.
ALANNA RAFFEL: While you're telling us where you're from, I'll share a little bit more about the AT Act programs. And I also popped a link in the chat if you're not from Pennsylvania, how you can find your AT Act program. Someone from [INAUDIBLE]. Great. So all 56 state programs do some of the same things. So no matter where you are in the country, your state AT Act program-- paused for a second for a swap.
Awesome. So no matter where you are in the country, you'll have access to some of these programs that all state programs do. So we all do device demonstrations. That means we meet with people either one on one or in a group or with their team or their family to show them different kinds of devices, help them problem solve, compare and contrast things, and just help people figure out what works best for them. There's a little graphic of a communication device there. We do a ton of device demonstrations with regard to augmentative and alternative communication, AAC.
All state programs do some kind of equipment lending. In Pennsylvania, we mostly do ours via UPS. So you go on our website, techowlpa.org/library. You browse our options. You can search things. Put them in your cart. Check out. It gets shipped to your house for free with a prepaid return label. And that's the way that we allow people to try things out in Pennsylvania. We also have some things on site here at our community space. If you're local to Philly or the area, you can come here and check things out and borrow things from here as well.
Every state program has some kind of equipment donation. So here in Pennsylvania, we have about 12 partner programs across the state that take in equipment. Things like walkers, wheelchairs, durable medical equipment, and other tools that we take and give back out to people in the community. Here in this region, in Philadelphia area, we have our stuff back in that room there. And so you can stop by our community space to drop things off and pick things up.
And we all do presentations, training, technical assistance. So things like this where we teach people about assistive technology. All the state programs are trying to educate people about assistive tech and all kinds of devices.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. So we've been using this term assistive technology. So what is assistive technology? Also, it is known as supportive technology or enabling technology. There's a few terms that we can throw around. So assistive. Oh, you got this one, Alanna.
ALANNA RAFFEL: What are assistive technology devices? The technical definition that's used in legislation is an item or a piece of equipment that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capacities of individuals with disabilities. Basically, tools that make life easier, safer, or more independent.
So while we're starting to think about assistive technology and all of these kinds of devices, feel free to put something in the chat that you think is assistive tech. What's something that you think is assistive tech? Maybe it's something you've seen, something you use, something a client uses, a family member. Give us one example of supportive technology that you can think of.
It might even be like something you see in the room around you. I don't know. Take a guess. We'll give it a couple of seconds and then we'll tell you the answer. All right. Go ahead.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Cool. So as you're thinking of some assistive technologies too, let's talk a little bit about why we're saying this term assistive technology. So really, the term assistive technology comes from legislation. So the Technology Related Assistance For Individuals With Disabilities Act of 1988, also known as the Tech Act, provided this term in a comprehensive definition in law of assistive technology, which promoted its development and dissemination. So that's why we have this term assistive technology.
And also, most funding streams like insurance, waivers, even the IEP and IFSP use this term and definition to financially support the purchase of assistive devices. So that's why this term assistive technology is so important.
However, in more common days and also as we kind of transform in our field, there are other terms as well that we're going to be using interchangeably. So those terms are adaptive equipment, assistive device, supporting technology or supportive technology, enabling technology, tools, gadgets, gizmos.
Language is a tool that we use to communicate meaning. So please use the term that feels best and most comfortable with you. Throughout this presentation, we're going to be using all of these terms interchangeably, but know that in a lot of cases, when you're looking for funding, the term assistive technology has a definition and also has a financial power to it.
ALANNA RAFFEL: All right. So when we're considering adaptive devices, we're really thinking about what the person wants or needs to do. So while it may be sometimes helpful to know someone's diagnosis, maybe that could help me understand what their prognosis looks like or it might help me reflect on other people I've worked with that have similar conditions, ultimately, that's not the most important information to me. I want to know what do you want to do? What do you need to do? What's working? What's not? What are the barriers? So it's really more about the functional need.
I always say Tom and will get messages on social media. Often that'll say something like, hey, I have ADHD. What should I do? What app should I get? Or something like that. Or my sister has cerebral palsy. What should I get her? Unfortunately, that's not enough information for us to share some ideas. I wish I had some magic answer, but I don't.
We really need to know what are you trying to do? What do you want to do? What do you need to do? And what's not working? What is the barrier? And there's some pictures here of all the kinds of activities that we might help with. A toothbrush, a t-shirt, getting dressed, playing tennis, using a computer, using a phone. So really want to know what's working, what's not, and how can I help you access this activity?
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Great. So now let's get the conversation going. Please get your chat box open. I would love to know in the chat if you believe that straws, plastic straws, would be considered supportive technology, using that kind of definition of assistive technology that we described earlier. Do you think that this could support a person with disabilities? Cool. We got a yes. Anyone think no? Two yeses. Yeah, absolutely.
So plastic straws very much can be assistive technology if you struggle maybe closing your lips around a cup. Maybe you struggle lifting a cup right to your mouth. And so a straw gives you more access to liquid. Maybe you struggle with the sensation or the sensation of cold liquid is overwhelming on your teeth or lips and you want to bypass that. There are multiple ways in which a straw can be assistive.
ALANNA RAFFEL: What about a fidget spinner or some kind of fidget tool? Is this considered assistive tech? Is this enabling? What do you think? You can put yes or no. I think all those responses are from before.
All right. Someone said yes. Awesome. So yeah, I think this can be assistive tech. We're really just looking for things that help a person with a disability do something that they maybe would have trouble with otherwise. So if you have trouble learning, listening, focusing, and this helps you do that, great. That's assistive technology.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: And the last one. So this one is a little interesting. This is a KitchenAid stand mixer. So this is something that you might see in a kitchen or really any place. Do you think that this could be assistive or is this more just a generic thing that we all have? Yeah, what do you think in the chat?
Yeah, we got a couple yeses. I agree. I think this could absolutely be assistive for a person who might not be able to hold a hand mixer, for example, or mix something like making whipped cream or meringue. If you need it for meal prep, this could absolutely be assistive. But for some people, this is generic technology.
So within this whole assistive technology field, we see the incorporation of generic devices that can really be assistive for someone. Thank you, Alana. So this is an example of a generic device that could really be assistive for a person, again. So that is something that we run into all the time. And so again, with straws as well, very generic, but could be assistive. So that's how we have to think in regards to adaptive technologies.
So now let's take this knowledge of assistive technology and apply it to this concept called the assistive technology continuum. This also is sometimes written as the continuum of considerations. So that's another thing that you might find this as well online.
So the assistive technology continuum is just a continuum of how we can conceptualize technology in low or light, medium, and high tech. So the first category in this continuum is light tech. Light tech is free or inexpensive. It's readily available. It doesn't require much training to utilize, and it's not really overly complex.
So on the screen, I have a pencil grip as an idea. Does anyone else have any ideas of some low or light tech devices that could help a person with disabilities? I always like to think of this as the types of devices that you can find at the dollar store, for example. And maybe the DIY hack. I know a few people on this call who are educators, so I'm sure you have some ideas.
Yep, clamps. You can find some clamps at the dollar store and use them to hold things. A reacher. I've actually seen reachers at CVS. I would consider that in this category as well. I always think too any DIYers, I'm a big DIYer, so built up pool noodle. You can cut some pool noodle and wrap it around a spoon so you have a bigger grip. Things like that is this category.
So moving into mid tech, this is a little bit more complicated. It's like a lower cost, but not dollar store level. It may require some training and ongoing support. And it's somewhat sophisticated. It's not 1,000% intuitive. On the screen, we have an image of an ergonomic keyboard. So yeah. So what other devices do you think might fit in this range? This is the harder of the three categories to fit, this big gray area. Yeah, maybe one or two examples of things that might fit in this category of mid tech.
Yeah, larger key pads. Absolutely. Larger buttons. That totally works. I think for me in this category, I like to talk about maybe noise canceling headphones, audiobooks, maybe even some apps on our phone could be really assistive and really helpful.
And then we get high tech. I feel like of the three, this is the easier one because these are things that are kind of very extravagant. So in the high tech, we're really thinking of expensive devices. We're thinking things that require a bit of training. And they're usually a little bit more sophisticated.
So on the screen, we have an image of Stephen Hawking. So Stephen Hawking is in a power chair that is very customized to his body. He also is using a communication device to generate speech. So what other devices have you might seen in your work or that kind of fit this category of high tech?
Yep, eye recognition keypad or eye tracking on the computer for sure. I think maybe in this category an accessible button for the door to open the door. That's very expensive. Yeah. Wonderful. So now let's put the principles to practice. I believe we're right at the 30 minute mark, so maybe our two interpreters want to switch. Wonderful.
So the AT continuum. So let's put principles to practice. So let's use these concepts of light, mid, and high tech to maybe generate some ideas around art making. So what are some kind of light tech ways in which we can make art, making art, more accessible?
AI art. Honestly, I'm going to save that for the high tech. I think AI art is a new, interesting concept. I love that. But I feel like that's very high tech. I don't know if anyone uses Paint, but I know Paint now has a really interesting AI tool, which is awesome. Yeah, built up crayons. Anything that you can build up with a foam or a pool noodle. Absolutely.
So I have some examples of low tech stuff here. So I do have, as Shelley mentioned, a foam thing, a foam roller that you get at the dollar store. I love cutting up pool noodles. I also have this interesting 3D printed paint brush holder. We 3D print those here at Temple. So happy to send that to anyone if they see use for that. There are also some ergonomic paint brushes you can purchase on Amazon. This is just an example of just ergonomic paint brush. There are also easy hold universal cuffs. It's a silicone cuff. Really intuitive, easy. It's pretty inexpensive.
And then we get mid tech. I think this is the harder of the three, again, categories. But mid tech, we have things like an easel. An easel set up for this person. This is actually the image is from a really great disabled business owner, Janey. She has a company called Paper By Janey and she creates stationery and other art that she sells online.
On the lower part of the screen, we have the Guided Hands device. This is a device out of Canada made by a college sophomore, which is super awesome. This device uses the larger gross muscles in your shoulder to write and to navigate a tablet, iPad, or painting, accessing art. Especially if you are a person that maybe doesn't have much strength or control or stability of your wrist and arm, this allows you to use your shoulder to navigate that plane where the paper is.
And some higher tech devices that we have here. Getting back to the AI art. So we have a head stick that's very customized. Speaking of AI and computers, Paper By Janey, her company, this is Janey and this is how she does her graphic design. So she uses something called a GlassOuse, which is a head tracking mouse.
So there's a little light that connects to that Bluetooth to the computer. And so she's using her head to navigate the mouse. And she has that attached to a bite switch. And so she's biting down on that little thing in her mouth, and that is the click function. So Janey uses that to do all of her graphic designs for her stationery company.
And then also on the bottom of the screen, we have a power chair which has a paintbrush attached to it, which just seems really fun, a little messy, but fun can sometimes be messy too. So this is just an example in practice of the AT continuum.
But really, regardless of where you kind of are falling on this AT continuum, the most important part is that the tool reflects your need. So it doesn't matter if it's light tech or if it's high tech. If the assistive device is fitting your need, that's all that matters. The image on the slide, the four images on the slide, is of two people using noise canceling headphones, one person using a earbud for noise canceling, and then the fourth image is of bone conduction headphones.
All right. So now we're going to be discussing examples of supportive technologies for people's specific needs. So all of the devices that you're going to see from here on out are all devices that you can request to borrow from our assistive technology lending library.
So the first category of device is moving and controlling the environment. So I have six images on the screen. I'm going to start from the top left, go over, and then I'm going to go bottom left to right. And this is going to be for the next subsequent slides as well.
So first, we have Guided Hands, like we showed in the continuum slide. Guided Hands is amazing. We have one on site. We have one or two in our inventory. It's a really empowering tool. The second image is smart home technology. We have smart home tech kits that people can borrow to test out if smart home tech can benefit them in any way.
We also have this Obi Dining Robot. It's a robot feeder. So there are four bowls you can set up with four different foods. And the first button that you press, there's two buttons, is the scan button. So that scan button scans the plate. So you can choose what bowl you want to pick from. And then the other button is the button where you select and then the arm comes down, picks up the food, and brings it to your face so you can eat. So if you don't have the ability to feed yourself, this is a robot that can feed you. Oops.
The last image on that top part is the Xbox adaptive controller. In our community space, we have the Xbox as well as the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch adaptive controllers. But in our inventory, we have the Xbox. This amazing kit also comes with an Xbox. So you don't need an Xbox to borrow this. And this is a really great tool and incredibly interactive and customizable. We also have some ADL stuff. So an adaptive nail clipper we have as well as different types of adaptive utensils. This is the Liftware level spoon, but we have other types of weighted spoons as well.
The next category we have is hearing technology. So on the top left, we have a pocket talker. It has a little microphone and it comes with a headset so you can have a one on one conversation. We have amplified doorbells that also flash. We have the Contego listening system. It is designed to have one speaker with multiple receivers. There's also headphones.
We have bed shaking alarm clocks. We have the BeHear personal amplifier, which bluetooths to cell phones. And we also have bone conduction headphones, which is really great for anyone that has internal ear hearing loss or inner ear hearing loss. Also, it's really great to multitask your ears. A lot of people who are blind actually like bone conduction headphones because they can hear their phone's directions as they're navigating the outside, but they also still have the ability to hear what's going on around them. So they can multitask their ears while using their phone as the directions. So again, this falls into both hearing and vision.
So speaking of vision, we have a bunch of vision tools. So the first two images on the left side of the screen, the top one is the Envision Glass, and the bottom one is the OrCam MyEye. Both of them use artificial intelligence as well as optical character recognition to read text, as well as identify objects and people in the space.
Interestingly, with the Envision glasses, the Envision glasses has an app that can attach to it where you can remote someone in to your camera so that they can see what's happening. And so you can remote someone into your glasses and they can see your surroundings and have a conversation and potentially act as a sighted guide.
We have many types of magnifiers as well. The top part of the screen, we have a handheld magnifier, digital magnifier. We also have larger ones that kind of can sit on a table. We have desktop magnifiers, which is the largest one. We also have different types of Braillers. So Braille label makers. We also have refreshable Braille displays. So the one we have down here is the BrailleSense.
We have a bunch of sensory tools. We have liquid motion bubblers, compression vests, noise canceling headphones, various fidgets, and different types of weighted lap pads. In our inventory, we have a kit that you can borrow a bunch of different sensory tools depending. Sometimes it's important because you don't know quite what tool is going to work best for you, since sensory can be so multifaceted. So we have this kit so that you can test out a whole bunch of different options.
And lastly, we have a ton of communication tools. We have some mid tech kind of single use devices like the GoTalk and the QuickTalker. These ones are really, really great, especially for just quick, easy, click one thing, it says one word type deals. We also have the talking buttons. The BIGmack switch is the one that we have on the slide. So this is a button that you press and then it creates speech. You can record multiple messages as well on the BIGmack.
And we have some very high tech devices. So we have the Accent 1,400. We also have the accent 1,000. We also have the iPad with Skyle on it, which is a eye tracking technology. In addition to what you see on the screen, we have a bunch of iPads and we're able to remotely launch most AAC apps. So we have subscriptions to most of the major competitors in AAC. So Lamp, Proloquo, TouchChat, GoTalk Now, CoughDrop, and those larger apps. Wonderful.
So now we're going to talk very specifically about all of the ways in which you can get, learn, and explore assistive devices with Tech Owl. So this is the program part of the presentation.
So let's talk first about exploring technology. So the best way, like the biggest way I think we can explore assistive technology is through borrowing from our lending library, our assistive technology lending library. This is amazing, because it gives you that hands on experience to know if that device is going to work for you or not. Our lending library, like all of the devices you just saw that I mentioned, you can borrow any of those on our website. The loans are between five and nine weeks long. So five weeks is for most everything in our library except for iPads and Chromebooks.
The reason why iPads and Chromebooks are nine weeks long is, one, we have a lot of them. So we don't really have any issues with inventory. And two, speech pathologists who are trying to apply for funding for an AAC app, they need an eight week long trial. And so to accommodate the need of the community, we allow nine week loans for our AAC apps for that purpose.
This is free for all Pennsylvanians. You just need a Pennsylvania address. We will mail you through UPS the item. And inside of that box is going to be a prepaid return label. So when you're done with your five to nine week long loan, you can even reuse the same box and you can just put that prepaid label on there and send it back.
If you don't have the ability to get to UPS store, we can schedule a pickup with you. And if you don't live in Pennsylvania, again, every single state has a lending program. So this is across the United States, all 56 programs. The image on the slide is of a person holding a box probably received by UPS.
So in our inventory, if you see that the item that you're looking for is not there, we do have a Suggest A New Library Item button. Sometimes the system might be difficult to use, and you might not have the right search terms, and that's totally fine. So if you put a suggest a new library item, we're happy to reach out to you to tell you stuff that we might have that could fit that need. But if it is something that is new and interesting, we're really excited to continue to expand our inventory.
Another way to explore assistive technology is through a community space. So Tech Owl was very fortunate to receive funding to open this amazing community space right on campus. It is at 1392 Cecil B. Moore Avenue. It's across the street from our main office, which is where I'm currently at. And it's also just outside of the Cecil B. Moore SEPTA stop. So if you're in Philadelphia, it's right off of a major Broad Street line SEPTA stop.
In this community space, we have a makerspace where we 3D print assistive technology. We have an accessible gaming station where we have a PlayStation, an Xbox, and a Nintendo Switch, all with adaptive controls. We have room to do demos. We have a ton of equipment there as well. Not as much as our inventory, our centralized inventory of devices, but we do have a lot of devices.
We also host many types of workshops and events. We have a sensory space for people to regulate in case they need to just come in and sit down and relax. In the back, we have our used equipment storage area where people can receive used equipment donations. People can also donate used equipment if they no longer have a need for the equipment that they have in their home. And we also have our mobility equipment lending. So we have wheelchairs, walkers, and things like that that people can borrow from us. We're just going to take a break to switch interpreters. Wonderful.
Awesome. So now we are going to talk about learning about technology with Tech Owl. So first, you received the loan from the lending library. How are you going to know how to use it? So Tech Owl provides consults and demonstrations of all things assistive tech. In these consults, we can talk about potential technologies that might work for you. We can talk about also different programs that we have. We can get you signed up for programs and things of that nature.
These demonstrations will also, you'll receive a written email kind of describing the visit, describing the different types of things you can borrow, and we usually will always give next steps. The image inside is of me demonstrating a 3D printed magnifier and the built in magnification feature on an iPhone with a group of people who had various levels of vision.
TechOWL also has AC services. So we are lucky to have four speech language pathologists here at TechOWL, and we provide general AAC consults and speech consults like that. We do not provide speech therapy through any of our programs. We are in addition to speech therapy. So we do have our general consults. We recommend to have those consults with the speech team. If possible, if at all possible. We have a birth to three EI program as well, where we provide consultations for like little, little ones.
And we have some adult programs which are through ODP. Specifically the Just SO speech services program, which is specifically for ODP consumers as well as the Philly IDS consumers program. To find out more information as well, we have a link on the slide. You'll be getting these slides soon, next week, with the transcript and the recording. So I will send all this information to you. Do not worry. We have on this slide, we have an image of a person attending a Zoom meeting.
We also provide technical assistance, which we help people just make things more accessible. So we can provide recommendations to improve accessibility on your website or potentially a flyer or any digital imprint. We also will do some physical space assessments. So the image on the slide is of a physical space assessment that we did for the Temple University's honors program. We can help people understanding emergency preparedness to be inclusive of those with disabilities and preparing for emergencies. We also can help with just general inquiries around being more accessible and how that looks.
And last but not least, getting devices from the TechOWL program. This is a really amazing part of our program. We're able to provide people with free devices and that's just wonderful. So the first program that I want to highlight is our used equipment program, which is now based out of our community space. This used equipment program provides people with used, secondhand equipment that works really well, typically.
We have 12 locations across the Commonwealth that also can facilitate this program. So you don't need to be located in Philadelphia to utilize this program. We accept donations specifically of mobility devices such as manual wheelchairs. We at Philadelphia don't accept power chairs. Some people do across the state, and we can recommend other programs.
We also accept walkers, crutches, and canes. There are DME, Durable Medical Equipment, that we accept, such as shower chairs and commodes, and other assorted assistive technologies. So these are all things that we accept as donations and that we also have. You can check out our most up to date inventory on our website.
We also have a robust 3D printing program called CreATe Together. This program, we have three pillars to this program, so we have an easy, quick device catalog that anyone can request a device from. There's about 30 items on that catalog. You fill out a form and say what of the 30 devices you would like. And we are able to send that out to you via mail. It's very easy for us, because we're able to stockpile and print when the demand is low so that whenever someone requests something, we're able to quickly get you the device you need.
We have capacity to do some individualized projects. On the screen, I have an image of a little girl walking with a PVC walker that we were able to make with some OT students. Commonly, our individualized projects are surrounded in augmentative communication, and so we make key cards, custom key cards for people's augmentative communication devices.
And lastly, we love having maker events. This is where we can get people in a room for about three hours and make a bunch of devices. Typically, we're making Switch adapted toys, which we give out throughout the year, but predominantly we do a big adapted toy drive around the holiday season where we give families with children who could use Switch adapted toys a Switch adapted toy for free. So we do about 150 to 200 toys a year around the holiday season. And this is an image of me leading a Switch adapted toy workshop.
The next program that I want to highlight is our free phone program, which is wonderful. It provides people with smartphones and landline phones that have the accessibility features needed for a person to use their phone if they struggle using their phone in a traditional way. The phones that we have in this program are notably iPhone 13, Samsung phone, Google Pixel phone. We have a MiniVision, which is designed for people with low vision. We also have many different adapted landline phones.
This is a program that we facilitate through the state, specifically funded through the PUC. So there is a lot of paperwork involved in this program since we facilitate it through the state. So we're able to help you walk through that application process. But there is an income threshold of 200% of the poverty threshold, which is around $30,000 for a single person. On our website, you're able to find more information about family size and income and see if you qualify. If you have any questions, you're more than welcome to also just reach out to us directly.
There is the iCanConnect program, which is the deaf blind equipment distribution program. We're very passionate about this program as well. This is a program we facilitate through the state. It is specifically for people who have both vision and hearing loss. There is an income requirement as well.
And basically, if you just know anyone who has both vision and hearing loss combined, send them our way so that we can get them connected to this amazing program. It provides one on one support and training with devices. It also allows a wide range of devices that we're able to fund for that person. On the screen, there is an image of a person who received equipment from this program. They're playing with an iPhone and a tablet.
And we have a scholarship through tech owl called the Del Sordo fund. This is a last resort funding source, which provides $400 of financial assistance for the purchase of assistive technology. This fund, we need to know that you also have tried other funding sources. So if waiver funding does not work, if insurance is not working, if other funding sources are not working, we need to know that you tried those avenues and then you can apply to us.
This is also a one time only so that you use this once and that's it. You're not allowed to use this a second or a third time. Some things that we were able to fund through this is a magnifier, a wheelchair battery, a sip and puff video game switch, which is also known as a quad stick, and a Roomba vacuum.
All right. So we made it to the end of the presentation. We are on time, thankfully. So now I just want to ensure that you have the ability to reach out to us and to continue to follow along on our journey, especially as we continue these presentations month by month.
So TechOWL's main office, we're at Temple University. We are a program of the Institute on Disabilities. And our main number is 800-204-7428. You can reach out to our general email at any time, techowl@temple.edu. Also on our website, there is a chat function. So during office hours, 8:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday, you're able to talk to any one of us. We are always monitoring the website chat. So if you have a quick question, feel free to also chat us on the website. Our community space is located at 1392 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
And the Institute of Disabilities, Their phone number is 215-204-1356. Their email is iod@temple.edu. And you can visit their website as well, disabilities.temple.edu. You can also follow us on social media. TechOWL specifically has a really robust program and a large, large following. So especially on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. So would love for you to follow along to learn more about assistive devices. Also follow the IOD, @IODtempleU.
And now that we are at the end, I do request that you please fill out this survey. There's a QR code on the screen as well as a bitly. I will put the link in the chat in one second. I'm going to let you all do the QR code. We are required by the state to prove that we do these presentations, and so it would be amazing if you could take one minute to give us your feedback on this presentation.
And if anyone has any questions, you're welcome to write them in the chat. Or if you would prefer to speak them, you're allowed to unmute yourself. I'm going to stop recording now so that our questions are not in the recording.
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We talk about built-in accessibility features of everyday tools that we have. Recorded August 2024.
Built-in Accessibility of Everyday Tools
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining. I think we're going to have some people rolling in as well. So we'll make sure that we get people in as the session continues.
But today, we're going to be talking about built-in accessibility features for everyday tools that we have. So we're really going to be focusing on smartphones, but it could also be extended to tablet use as well. On the slide, we have a few logos. We have the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator logo from the Institute on Disabilities. We also have the Temple University Institute of Disabilities logo based in the College of Education and Human Development. And we have TechOWL's logo, which is a program of the Institute on Disabilities.
A little bit about the accessibility features that are going to be present during this presentation today, first, we're going to be describing our images. So as you noticed, I described the images in the previous slide. We're going to be describing the images throughout this presentation to ensure that everyone knows what is on the screen. You don't have to see what's on the screen.
We also are so fortunate to have two amazing ASL interpreters for this presentation today. And for the recording of this presentation, we will have ASL superimposed on the video. We have CART captions on this video. We will also be be getting this video professionally captioned for the recording. And if there's any other accommodations that anyone needs on this call, please let us know. You can also type in the chat any questions you have throughout this presentation and we'll be happy to answer those.
On the slide, I have four images representing the four accessibility features that we have in this presentation, that being image descriptions, ASL interpretation, CART, and other accommodations. So, Alanna, tell us why we're here.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yeah. So why are we here? So this is our second live-- well, second today, but also our second chunk of live webinars as part of the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator, which is a project that was made possible by Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. So we are facilitating this grant. We're going to tell you all about the kinds of things that we're doing through this project.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: And we have three logos on the slide. The logos are the American Rescue Plan Act logo, the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator logo, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services logo.
So this large kind of project that we're working on, we are calling the Tech Accelerator program. And in this initiative, there are six major components to this initiative. These presentations are just a part of one of the larger six initiatives.
Those initiatives are enhancing technology resources throughout the state, developing a readiness evaluation program and tool, advancing technology for statewide assessment and planning, to execute statewide technology solution providers and assessments, to build capacity through online trainings-- webinars, just like this one-- and regional centers, and to plan and execute a statewide technology summit. So a large event, which is going to be happening in March of 2025. On the slide, I have six icons representing the six main functions of this Tech Accelerator initiative.
ALANNA RAFFEL: So our webinar series, as I said, this is the second month that we're doing this. We're doing 18 months of webinars. It's every third Thursday. Are we already at the third Thursday of August? That's confusing.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Isn't it wild?
ALANNA RAFFEL: OK. It's every third Thursday at 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM until December 2025. That date threw me off for a second, too. So this is our second month that we're doing this.
Every month, we do it two times in the day. We want everyone to be able to access these, as many people as possible. So we do one at 12 o'clock and one at 4 o'clock. But we also are recording the webinars to put them up on the Institute on Disabilities website. So you'll have access to the slides, you'll have access to the recordings, you can look back at the content if you want to make sure that you're registered for future webinars, you can find all of the information at bit.ly/patechaccelator, and I'll pop that link in the chat momentarily.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. So to tell you a little bit about us, the two presenters for this presentation today, my name is Tom DiAgostino. I have worked at TechOWL for about-- a little over five years now.
And I am a person who is very passionate about accessibility on my phone and tablet because I use accessibility features for my personal self and my personal disabilities, as well as supporting people in my life and my family with their accessibilities, because our phones can sometimes become the most important tool in our day to day lives. So I'm very excited to be able to share some of my personal experience as well as a variety of accessibility features on our phones. And Alanna?
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yes. And my name is Alanna Raffel. I'm an occupational therapist and assistive technology specialist at TechOWL. I'm just love thinking about accessibility in all kinds of ways, so excited to share this with you. I think like every OT and every clinician and every person should have some information about all of these different features.
I wish this was something I learned about in OT school. So maybe some OTs are getting some of this content in school. I did not. But it's fun to learn about and really important and impactful for many people. So this is a picture of Tom and I with Swoop from the Eagles.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Cool. So today, we're going to be talking about basically adjusting our phone settings to make it easier to use. We want to help people turn their phone into a tool that helps them better see, hear, and enjoy the world around them. And last, we're going to talk about some resources through TechOWL and otherwise to help support you acquiring a phone that fits your needs as well as adjusting your phone to fit your needs.
ALANNA RAFFEL: A little bit about us, I don't know how many of you all are familiar with TechOWL, but a little bit about our organization. So TechOWL stands for Technology for Our Whole Lives because we serve everyone across the lifespan with any kind of disability experience. We represent the state Assistive Technology Act program for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So every state and territory in the US has an Assistive Technology Act program, so there are 56 of them. And we serve the whole state of Pennsylvania. And you'll see a little bit more about what that means.
We are based at the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University. We're part of the College of Education and Human Development. So we're based at Temple, but we serve everyone. We're an outward-facing organization. That includes Temple, of course, but everyone in Pennsylvania can use our services.
And of course, we may have some folks from other states on this call. So you also are welcome to learn from us, to connect with us. There may be certain things that will refer to your state organization to help you get access to some resources, but we're happy that you're all here. And I'll pop that link in the chat.
The picture here is a bunch of people with disabilities using mobility equipment hanging out on a roof. This picture is from a project called Disabled and Here that seeks to increase disability representation in stock photos. And I'll put a link to that in the chat as well because it's a great resource.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. A little bit more about TechOWL is we are a federally and state funded nonprofit organization based here at Temple University in Philadelphia. We view disability through both a social and holistic model. We believe that we can make our society more accessible for all, but also we respect that people have pain and limitations, and that's just a very real reality, right?
We also want to center disabled people in the middle of the conversation. We want to center everything around people who are using the devices. We also are here to educate, inform, and empower Pennsylvanians about assistive technology. So in any way we can help you in the state of Pennsylvania, we will.
The image on the slide is from our ACES program. Our summer ACES program happens every two years. Augmentative communication users can come to Temple University and learn more about their device and get to talk to others who use AAC and explore different, amazing things.
This person is exploring a VR headset and exploring like, I think a zoo in like Spain or something. And the graduate student who's working with him is exploring that with his AAC and monitoring the experience on another iPad. So it's a really interesting, amazing experience, and we always combine different technologies.
ALANNA RAFFEL: So as I mentioned, we serve the entire state of Pennsylvania. And that means that we have assistive technology resource centers across the state. So Tom and I are based in Philadelphia at Pennsylvania's Initiative on Assistive Technology, so the kind of TechOWL mothership. But we have folks throughout the state-- some of them are on this call-- who help support our consumers across the state. Tom and I aren't going to be able to support folks in Scranton and Pittsburgh as thoroughly as someone in those areas could.
So if you are in a different part of Pennsylvania, not just the five-county region near Philadelphia, then you may connect with an assistive technology resource center near you who can provide services and consultation and help you find assistive technology that works for you. So lots of different regions here. And this is on our website. I'm going to actually pop the link to that in the chat as well.
So if you live elsewhere-- and this is actually a great moment to say, I would love to hear where everyone's from. So take a moment and pop your location in the chat. Let us are, you from Pennsylvania? Which county? Where are you?
Tom's in Philly, so am I. So we'd love to hear where everyone is from. It's nice to get a sense of where everyone is joining us from. And I'll share the link in the chat so you can find your ATRC.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. As we're receiving your locations, I'm going to talk a little bit about the AT Act program. And the thing that every single AT Act program does. So like Alanna said earlier, there are 56 Assistive Technology Act programs in the United States. Every single state and territory has one. And we all are required to do very similar things.
So these are the four things that all of us are required to do. First is demonstrating devices. We all have an inventory of devices. And we are mandated to teach people about how to use them, what exists, how to acquire them. So that's something that all AT Act programs can help you do.
Secondly, we all have some type of equipment lending program. So you can borrow a device to test it out, to see if you like it, if it works for your disability, if it works for you in general. It's so important when we're investing into these devices to really know how to use those devices. So this equipment lending and this device demonstration is an integral piece to all AT Act programs.
The third program to share is we all do some type of equipment donation. So we have wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches, commode chairs, shower chairs, and things like that that we take in donations for. Many states-- every state does this, and we have 12 regional centers that do equipment donations for us in Pennsylvania.
The last thing is we all do some type of education. So that could be a presentation or a training like this or a technical assistant. So helping someone just be more accessible or helping an organization understand accessibility and accommodation. So on the slide, I have four icons, all representing the four different aspects that every single AT Act program does.
ALANNA RAFFEL: So let's jump into talking about technology and the changing role of technology. We know that 75% of older adults have used the internet and 61% have a smartphone. This is based on research from the Pew Research Center. 72% of adults with disabilities in the US own a smartphone.
And really, this is important because the internet and internet access is more like a utility now than a luxury. It is necessary to access your medical records and apply for jobs and pay your bills. And there are many reasons that having access to technology and internet is essential to our daily lives.
And being online can have many social and emotional benefits. I think we all know that. There's a picture here of an older adult on his phone, on his computer. And so we think technology is really powerful, obviously. We think all kinds of technology are powerful, but this is something that we really think everyone deserves access to. So let's talk more about that.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: So I'm going to launch a poll really quickly, and I would love to know what type of device that you use. So specifically, I would like to know what phone you use as well as what tablet you use. But I have to find where this poll is. Here it is.
All right. So the poll should be launched, so you all should be able to answer. We only have 14 participants, so I think-- and there's like six of us that are from the same institution. So for those who are here participating, if you could please answer those questions, that would be great.
Awesome. So we have six responses. I feel like-- oh, now we have 10 responses. Cool. Yeah. I'll give it like maybe two more seconds then to see if people can finish up.
All right. I'm going to end the poll. We have 11 responses. I'm going to share the results. So as you can see, this is an iPhone-heavy crowd. We have 9 of the 11 people who responded who use iPhones and two people use Androids. So this presentation will be balancing between both iPhone and Android kind of accessibility features. So I'm glad that we have some Android users here.
And when it comes to tablets as well, it's a very similar kind of breakdown. A lot of Apple tablet users versus Android tablet users. So again, we're going to try to strike that balance between Android and iPhone. I'm going to stop sharing. Cool.
So we're going to get started talking about built-in accessibility features. So the accessibility settings on phones are incredible because they're free. On many smartphones and tablets, assistive technology in general is really expensive. So to be able to have this item that's in our lives to have free accessibility features that can help us see better and hear better and experience our environment in a more accessible way is amazing.
Your phone also can be customized in so many ways to your needs. And so that's what we're going to be exploring today. On the slide, there's a little accessibility icon. That accessibility icon is very universal on phones. And so you might see this on your phone, and that's exactly where your accessibility features will be.
ALANNA RAFFEL: So where do you change the settings? It's always in the Settings. So you might see an icon with little gear. The one on the left is for iPhone. The one on the right is for Android. And that's where you'll find all these different settings.
So we're actually going to jump into a bunch of different settings that you might want to test out. If you are not using your phone to watch the Zoom, you might want to go to your settings right now and open it up so you can kind of follow along with us and check out all different kinds of settings. If you're having any issue finding that, let us know.
Quick Android disclaimer, Tom mentioned this a little bit, we're going to be sharing a little bit of both, but iPhones are much more consistent. So there's really like one kind of iPhone operating system. And so we can show you things on iPhone, and we know that everyone with an iPhone will kind of have a similar experience.
Android operating system is much more varied. And so it's a little bit hard to show like, this is what it looks like on an Android, because it's sort of different depending on what kind of device you're using. But we are here to help you.
If you want to set up a time to do a consult with us or problem solving, one-on-one training, especially if you have an Android, but either way, we're here to support you and help you figure these things out. So even if we don't totally jump into every single detail of any of this, especially for Androids, we're here to work with you and figure that out. And there's a bunch of Android phones and little Android robots on the screen.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. So Alanna is going to kick it off with hearing tools.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yes. OK. Fantastic. So we're going to share a bunch of different settings features with you. Again, you'll have access to all of this and time to explore. And we're here to help you work this all out. So we're just going to share a bunch of stuff.
So the first tool that we want to share is live captioning. Live captioning allows you to display automatic captions across all apps. On iPhone, you can actually turn on live captions for FaceTime. It's not 100% accurate, but it's a tool that can be used.
And here, it just tells you on Android how to turn live captioning on and off. You press the volume button, and under the volume controls, you tap Live Captions. So that's one way to interact with captions.
There's a picture here of what live captioning looks like on iPhone. There's a picture of the ocean and it says, I feel so relaxed when I'm near the ocean. So I'm actually going to open up my phone right now, I encourage you to do the same. In Settings I'm typing in Live Caption.
It's easier for me. Sometimes I just type things in to the Settings to find it. I'm turning on Live Captions in beta. And now my microphone is listening to me and it's saying everything, it's typing everything that I'm saying right now. So live captions, it's a tool that can be used during a conversation if you want to see some captions that are helpful.
You can also pair your hearing devices with your phone. So if you use hearing aids, you can turn on hearing aid compatibility to improve audio quality, take calls. In Android, its Connected Devices in Settings.
Another cool feature that your phone can do is sound recognition. So your phone can listen for certain sounds in the environment and notify you. So there's a ton of different sound options like alarms, animals, household sounds, and people. And the way you turn that on is in Accessibility.
So this first video will show you what it looks like. It's just me scrolling through Sound Recognition. if you want to start that one, Tom, I'll kind of talk through it.
So it's me scrolling down to Sound Recognition, turning that on. And when you click sounds, you can choose which ones you want to turn on. So I turned on a fire alarm, siren, smoke alarm, I'm scrolling down. Now I'm turning on the alert for water running.
And so now, you'll see you in the next video, I brought my-- I turned on the alert for water running. I brought it into the bathroom and turned the water on. And you'll see that it alerts me about the water running. So yeah, it says water running. A sound has been recognized that may be water running.
So this is not 100% accurate. And I don't recommend using it for emergency purposes. Like this shouldn't be your main smoke alarm if you are deaf or hard of hearing. This is an extra tool. But it can even be used for things like glass breaking or things like that, just an extra reminder, a feature on your phone.
And a few more hearing tools. So we have things like Real Time Text where you can use text to communicate during a phone call. I can call someone and be texting them so they can see on their phone in real time what I'm texting them. Maybe I am not able to talk right now, or for someone who's hard of hearing, and they can see in real time. So not just when you press Send, but actually every-- in real time while you're typing.
There's Flash Notifications. You can set your device to flash its camera flashlight or the screen to alert you of an incoming notification rather than a sound or vibrate. And then Sound Amplifier, which is native actually on Android phones, you can use this with headphones to filter and amplify the sounds in your environment or your device. And this is a photo of what Sound Amplifier looks like on Android.
So that's built into the Android device. Often, people prefer Android for hearing tools and iPhone for vision tools. But iPhone, you can try downloading a Sound Amplifier app. It's just not built into the operating system.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: All right. So now I'm going to take over and talk a lot about vision tools. So specifically when talking about vision tools the iPhone is incredibly helpful with screen readers because it's consistent across many iOS devices. So screen readers are aspects to a phone or a tablet or computer that can help a blind person or someone who has low vision interact with the device by using touch that also provides some type of spoken feedback.
So on iPhone, this is Voiceover. And on Android phone, it's typically considered TalkBack. And they both are gesture-based kind of ways in which you can navigate. So by swiping over, the phone will go from app to app to app, and then you can double-tap to then select. You can also navigate by link with the two-finger gesture. There are many different types of gestures you can use to control your screen reader on your phone.
In addition, there are many ways that you can change the display and text size on your phone. You can make the text bold or larger. You can reduce transparency to increase legibility. You can increase color contrast. You can invert contrast, as well, to have dark mode on your phone, which is what I currently have. As you can see, my phone is dark with white text. That just works better for my eyes.
There's also color filters for color blindness, which can be helpful if someone is colorblind. I don't have that on my phone, but I should try it because I am colorblind. And so you see here, we have some images on the screen to show you bold text on the iPhone-- the differences between the first image on top and the second image on bottom is that the text on top is not bolded and the text on bottom is bolded.
We also have the ability to zoom in on your iPhone. So this is not zoom like the app, this is literally to zoom or to magnify your screen on your iPhone. So you can turn on zoom to magnify the entire screen. The gesture to do that, if you have it enabled, is to double-tap with three fingers on your screen, which then it will just like magnify your screen.
Or you could drag your three fingers down and move it across the screen. And that also kind of triggers your phone to enable zoom. But to do that, you have to enable zoom on your phone first to recognize that gesture.
And lastly, we have spoken content. So spoken content is something that I use every day. This allows you to read on your phone. So you can also actually hear typing feedback, too. So you can enable that to-- when you type, you hear the letters that you're typing feed back to you. So the recording that we have on this slide is of that. So I'm going to play that recording so you can see this example of spoken content.
[VIDEO PLAYBACK]
- Tap H I T H I S I S.
[END PLAYBACK]
TOM DIAGOSTINO: So this is super helpful if you need to hear kind of auditorily what you're typing. In addition, you can use spoken content and accessibility to read what's on your screen. So you can select and highlight a chunk of text to have that then get spoken back to you.
So when you highlight and select, you have Copy/Paste, but then one of the options is to Speak. And then it speaks to you. The other way that you can do this is you could do Speak Screen. So I have this currently on my screen right now. And I can use my two fingers and swipe down-- whoopsies-- this gesture is a little hard.
SCREEN READER: Speak screen on. Swipe down with two fingers from the top of the screen to hear the content of the screen. Speech controller off. Highlight content. [INAUDIBLE]
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Whoopsies. Ah, stop. OK, so that's Speak Screen on my phone. I just swipe down with the two fingers and it's just reading everything on my screen. My favorite hack with this is that I can read Kindle on the Kindle ebook app. I can just make my Kindle ebook into an audiobook by just swiping down and having it read. I also do this with PDFs.
There's, additionally, for Android, you have spoken assistance, which reads the keyboard aloud. Tap Accessibility button and then you could use a shortcut as well with the two-finger swipe or the three-finger swipe for TalkBack. I find that the spoken content on the iPhone is significantly more dynamic than what I've experienced in Androids.
All right. And Alanna is going to take over with some of that physical access.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yes. All right. And I hope-- I know this is kind of a lot of information. It's so, ugh, much going on. It's all there, and we're happy to share lots of resources so you can kind of review this stuff. And we'll make sure we can answer your questions at the end.
So Assistive Touch is a feature that allows you to create custom gestures and to be able to access all of these kind of important things that you might not be able to access otherwise. So especially if you have trouble pressing physical buttons or doing kind of multifinger gestures-- sometimes there's complicated multifinger gestures-- this little Assistive Touch menu, which usually on your screen looks like that-- in the red box, it looks like a little black circle. And then you press it to open up the control center and all these other options.
It allows you to have all of these custom options for interacting with your phone. So that's native to iPhone. On Android, you can download an assistive touch app.
Some more touch tools-- some touch accommodations that you can set up. For example, you can turn on ignore repeat. So multiple touches are treated as a single touch. Maybe if someone has a tremor and they're accidentally clicking letters too many times, it would just act like one touch. And there's things like Back Tap, which is when you double or triple-tap on the back of your phone to perform actions quickly.
So, for example, I have mine set up to turn the camera on when I back tap my phone. So let's see if it works. Aha. OK. So for me, I double-tap the back of my phone with two fingers twice. This is very meta to like have my camera looking at me right now. Great thing that it makes your life a little bit easier, especially if there are some other access difficulties.
Some more physical and motor tools are Switch Control, which allows you to use switches to control your phone rather than the touch screen. So maybe you're letting it sequentially scan and using a switch to select something or using two switches to scan and select. So there's a photo here of switch scanning on an iPhone. So it's showing you-- it's allowing you to select the row when it gets to the row that you want. And then you select the row and then it allows you to select the icon that you want. And so for someone who can't have direct access with their phone, this allows you to interact.
There's also Head Tracking on iPhone and Camera Switches on Android, which basically same thing. It allows you to navigate your phone with your head and a few simple facial gestures. So it takes practice. I recommend checking it out if you're interested in getting good at it or helping someone else with it. I've been practicing with it. So if you turn this on, you can move a mouse around your screen and then raise your eyebrows or smile or open your mouth to select. So you can browse, select apps, and it's using your front camera to do all of that interaction.
And then we have Voice Control and Voice Access. So it's called Voice Control and iPhone and Voice Access on Android. This is basically allowing you to use your voice to interact with your phone, to open apps, to navigate, edit text. So there's a little photo here of the different kinds of things you can say in Voice Control, things like open blank application, or open control center, go home, go back, go to sleep.
And you can also work with what's on screen by saying things like show grid, show names, tap a number, tap an item name, or long press an item name. And we're going to show you a video of what that looks like. So you'll hear my voice interacting with Instagram using a number grid.
[VIDEO PLAYBACK]
- Start listening. 17. Scroll down. Scroll down. 10. 17. Scroll up. Scroll up. 26.
[END PLAYBACK]
ALANNA RAFFEL: So that's just me looking at the grid, using the numbers to choose what I want to open and interact with. And there's lots of other voice commands that you can use. You can do a little training in your phone to practice using all these different commands. It's very cool.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: All right. And so now we're going to talk a little bit about some cognitive tools and accessibility features that we can enable on our phones. So first, we're going to talk about assistive access on the iPhones. So there is a way in which you can adjust the apps so that they are larger and contain like core features that can be customized.
So again, as you see on the screen, we have seven apps that are kind of isolated as these are our core apps and they're big, they're highlighted, they're bold. This offers a much easier way for us to navigate our phones. As we navigate, we see we have a million apps. It's really complicated, especially if these phones can be overwhelming to some people. So you can use this type of assisted access to limit the cognitive load that you have on your screen.
Also, there's ways in which you can have specific actions. So on the second image, this is for an Android phone. You can also have add images to like, call daughter for like common actions. So having Action Blocks that allow you to then have things in your day. So we have call my daughter with a picture of my daughter. We have call to-- car to doctor. So getting your doctor's appointment. So you have these different Action Blocks on the Android phone to just help with that cognitive load, making your phone the appropriate tool to allow you to kind of like navigate your day and environment.
Some other cognitive tools. So there's Accessibility Shortcuts. So on iPhone, the Accessibility Shortcut is to triple-click the side button. There's a list, actually, in your Accessibility app of many different shortcuts that you can enable with that triple-click. So what I personally have triple-clicked as my shortcut is a magnifier because I often demonstrate to people with low vision the iPhone's magnifier.
So if I click my side button three times, what's going to pop up is this magnifier, which I have currently set on a yellow color contrast. But I can change many aspects of it. I can zoom in and zoom out. So this is the iPhone's digital magnifier that's enabled on all Apple devices. So you can do that with your triple-click, but there's many other things you could use that triple-click for in that Accessibility shortcut.
Android, they also have accessibility apps. So you could choose shortcuts as well on your Android phone. There's Guided Access on iPhone or Screen Pinning for Android. So this keeps your phone in a single app. So it allows you to control the features that are available on that.
And then there's also amazing voice assistants that you could utilize. So Siri is the voice assistant for iPhone. Android, you can enable Google Assistant as well. So you can ask Siri or your Google Assistant questions. You can set calendar reminders. You can ask to call someone. You can even say, where's my phone, if you don't know where my phone is.
You can set timers. You can send text messages, make phone calls, turn on the flashlight, and things like that. This is a really very, very intuitive way to interact with your phone and to do many actions without necessarily needing to navigate your phone screen. You could just use your voice to then navigate.
The amazing thing about Siri, as well, that I like to say is that Siri learns your voice. So if you're a person that might have a complex speech pattern that most technology might not understand you, Siri is quite good at learning your voice because you have to train Siri when you first set it up with your voice, which is a really great feature as well.
Awesome. So do we have time, do you think, Alanna, to do this activity? Great. So we would love for everyone in the audience to choose one of the accessibility tools to try out. And so we have here all of the accessibility tools we just mentioned throughout this presentation. So whatever kind of area of interest that interests you the most, whether that's hearing, vision, touch tools, physical/fine motor, or cognitive, take a moment, explore that, and then tell us in the chat what you've done and what you think of it.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yeah. So we'd love to hear what everyone tries out. So maybe pop in the chat what you are trying. What are you planning to try? Have you tried live captioning? That's a fun one to try.
I think it's also fun to try-- I will say, if you're trying Assistive Access or Android Action Blocks or Guided Access, you want to make sure you know how to exit those features. When you put that on, it's really like limiting what your ability to interact with your phone is.
So if you put on Guided Access or Screen Pinning, it's just putting you in one certain app. So you want to make sure that how to exit. Sometimes it's like a triple-click. If anyone gets stuck in an app, let us know.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Turn on Sound Recognition. Yes. Great. You've been scared that you won't hear your apartment fire alarm. Thank you for to-- yeah.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Great.
ALANNA RAFFEL: I was going to say, like, let me turn on a fire alarm right now so you can test it, but I won't do that. Emily loves [INAUDIBLE]
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Spoken content.
ALANNA RAFFEL: --spoken content. So helpful to have a built-in text-to-speech program on the phone. Absolutely. Sharon, said I made my font bigger and I can read it without my glasses. Love it. Love it.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: That's wonderful. Yes.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Live Captions is very cool. Yes. Did anyone try Back Tap? That's cool. I love that one. That feels like [INAUDIBLE].
TOM DIAGOSTINO: I want to set the Back Ta up on my phone now.
ALANNA RAFFEL: It's really cool. It's kind of magical.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Great.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Sound Recognition, nice.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: So we would also love to know in the chat, now that we're in the chat typing away, what are some of your favorite apps that you like to use? We're going to now transition into talking about apps, but we'd love to hear if you're using any apps right now that are assistive or help you. Sound recognition, Back Tap.
Oh, yeah. Yeah. If you have your wallet on the back of your phone, that might not work. Otter.ai for meetings is a great app. We actually have that in our presentation, which is great.
Perfect. Well, as you're also typing, I want to be cognizant of time. Alanna is going to take it away with the apps, so.
ALANNA RAFFEL: All right. So I'm going to share a bunch of apps again. Grab a couple of these that you think are interesting. And also, we love to hear about other apps, too. So if you have apps that you think are good for these kinds of things, pop them in the chat. I'm sure everyone would love to see them.
So some apps for hearing include Rogervoice, which transcribes phone calls. This app is free for people with hearing loss, but you do need to confirm eligibility through the FCC's telecommunications relay service. So you'll see when you download the app, it'll ask you for all those different things. But if someone has hearing loss, they would qualify for this.
Ava is an app that provides live captions and transcripts, and it captions who said what. It does text-to-speech with a natural voice, so that's a great option to have. Live Transcribe, which is free on Android-- and there are paid versions on iPhone-- this app can caption in 70 languages, but it does require Wi-Fi or a network connection.
And finally, Otter.ai, as Emily mentioned, is an automated meeting note-taker, which does real-time transcription. And there are free versions that allow you to use 300 monthly transcription minutes and 30 minutes per conversation. So something that-- a great example of something you can test out and see if you like it before you pay for something.
Some apps for seeing include Seeing AI which Tom and I talk about all the time. We think this is such a cool app. It does a ton of different things. It can speak short text in real time.
So there's a video of a guy demonstrating this. He's in a cab and he's using Seeing AI, the short text feature of Seeing AI, while he's in the cab, just holding up his phone and is reading out to him all the different stores that he's passing and signs on the street. So it can kind of just, in real time, capture all the different things that it's seeing.
It can do color and currency identification. It can recognize saved faces. So I think Tom us saved in mine. If I like hold it up to his face, it'll tell me who I'm looking at. You can ask-- if it's capturing a photo, you can ask more specific questions about it.
It recognizes handwriting. It's a really cool app, and it's free on both iPhone and Android. So we always recommend using that as kind of your first line of defense before you maybe purchase something more complicated.
TapTapSee is another similar app that uses image recognition, and it's pretty user friendly. It does, however, require voiceover or screen reader to be on. So this would only be for someone who's using a screen reader.
Be My Eyes is a great app that I'm sure many people have heard of. It connects blind and low vision users to sighted assistance. So it calls a volunteer. I've taken Be My Eyes phone calls before. It's really fun. So if you are not blind or low vision, you might want to be a volunteer on this app, and you can answer someone's questions, help them figure something out. There's also an AI beta version of Be My Eyes, which can provide descriptions of images and scenes without having to connect to a volunteer.
And finally, Aira is a service that connects blind users to a professional sighted assistant. So someone who's paid. It's a little bit more formal, professional, if that's a service that you'll be needing a lot, and maybe if you need it for more private documents or things like that. That is free for five minutes a month, or you can pay for a service plan.
Some apps for memory, these are things that I personally use all the time. So things like Alarmed, which would allow you to set reminders for when you arrive or leave a specific location. I think that is, to me, like one of the most amazing things about smart technology, is being able to have it to tell me things at a certain time. Like to me, that is so powerful that I can have my phone remind me of something when I'm leaving the house or when I arrive to work.
Reminder with Voice Reminders can do recurring reminders. And this is cool. It can use your own voice or a song. So you can have your voice remind you of something, or a loved one's voice remind a person to do something, take their medicine, or something like that. That can kind of be an important feature of a reminder.
Remember the Milk is a cool app that can send reminders via all kinds of platforms, like email, text, Twitter or mobile apps. And it breaks tasks down into subtasks in a really helpful way.
And the Medisafe medication management app allows for family scheduling and tracking, and it integrates with Apple Health and Google to track all different kinds of health features. But it does this whole family scheduling thing, which is really cool. Oh, Kurt. yeah, that's cool. Remember the Milk.
And finally, some apps for organization. I'm like always trying out different apps for organization. I always love hearing about what people use. There are things like Recipe Keeper, which allows you to search by name, ingredient, and course, and it has a built-in shopping list.
Todoist, which is a task tracker that's very easy to navigate. It can create daily lists, custom lists. I really like to use native functions on my phone. To me, something that's native is the most helpful tool, typically, so I don't have to like add an additional thing into my brain. So I often am using the Notes app on my phone.
And you can even use Siri to add things to the Notes app. And so maybe the Notes app in your iPhone is what works best. There's pictures here of the Recipe Keeper app with lots of different yummy-looking food, and the Todoist app as well.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. So now we're going to end off this conversation talking about TechOWL programs, how they can help you, specifically around getting access to a phone or a tablet. So the first program that I want to highlight from TechOWL is our assistive technology lending library.
This is a place where you can borrow equipment to see if it just works for you. Specifically, we have a lot of iPads. And so if you're considering getting or acquiring an iPad and using that for its accessibility features, you are welcome to borrow one from us for nine weeks. Our iPads are uniquely loaned for nine weeks long. Everything else pretty much in our inventory is five weeks long, But. Because we have so many iPads, we extend that to nine.
This is a free program for all Pennsylvanians. So you can go through our library as well to see if there's any other devices that you might want to utilize. We can get on a call with you or meet you in the office to demonstrate that device, maybe even set up some of these accessibility features that we demonstrated today.
And if you don't live in Pennsylvania, again, don't worry. This is something that every single state and territory does. Every state and territory does some type of equipment lending program. So there is a link in on the slide, but I believe Alanna already put the link in the chat earlier to find your local Assistive Technology Act program.
Another program that we have is called the Free Special Phone Program, which is exactly how it sounds. We are able to get people access to a smartphone and/or a landline phone for free. This program currently provides an iPhone 13 and, I believe, a Galaxy 11. I can't remember the Samsung that we offer.
But this program is wonderful. It works with people who have disabilities like hearing loss, vision loss, cognitive disabilities, and physical disabilities to get access to a phone and the accessibility features that they need. This program does have an income requirement of 200% of the poverty threshold, which is around $30,000 for a single person. But if you have a larger family size, you can go to our website to look to see the family income breakdown if you qualify for this program.
So this program also is only providing you the phone itself and not the service that comes with the phone. So you need to provide your own service for the phone once you receive it. You can apply online. If you have any questions, you are more than welcome to reach out to anyone at TechOWL, and we are happy to assist you to apply to this program.
Another program we have is called ICanConnect. This program is designed specifically for people who have a combination of vision and hearing loss. It's a fantastic program to get people phones, tablets, laptops, refreshable Braille displays, any equipment that will allow that person to interact with a computer and telecommunication.
So this program not only provides you with the devices, and multiple devices, but it also provides you with one-on-one support and training to learn how to use the device, which is so important, especially if you have to integrate so many aspects like a screen reader, a refreshable Braille display, the tablet.
There's just a lot that goes into that. And so having that one-on-one support is so, so important. So if you know anyone, or if you yourself are deaf-blind, please, please reach out to us. This is a program that I personally try so hard to push out into the world.
And last we have the Del Sordo Fund. So this is a $400 mini-grant that we provide at TechOWL. And it is a last resort funding source. So you have to have already tried other funding sources, and you have to tell us what other funding sources you've tried or looked into that just don't work out for your specific need. And this is $400 to purchase an assistive device.
So this is also, again, another income requirement. So it's 400% of the poverty threshold, has to be your individual income, so-- which is around $60,000 per individual. And again, you can go to our website to see the family size breakdown.
Some devices that we've been able to fund through this program are things like a digital magnifier, a Roomba vacuum, a wheelchair battery, and a Quadstick, which is a sip and puff switch to help you play video games. So these are just some of the things that we've helped fund through this scholarship. But, yes, if you are a person who is looking for financial assistance and you want this one-time only, last resort funding source, this is an option for you through TechOWL to fund the device you need.
So please, stay in touch with us. We are doing-- as we said, we are doing these webinars every month. But we also are all over the place on social media. We have so many events at our community space. We have events throughout the state.
So we really want you to follow along on our journey and to keep learning about assistive technology with us. So you can follow us on social media at TechOWLPA, that's for TechOWL-specific social media accounts. You're also welcome to follow the IOD, iod@templeu-- or @iodtempleu
On TechOWL's social media account, you'll see both Alanna and myself, and we always post about upcoming events that are happening. Anything else on this slide before we go to the--
ALANNA RAFFEL: No, I just realized it's not templeu, it's just iodtemple.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: IODTemple I think is their Facebook.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Oh, got it.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah. I know. I get confused with their handles.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Got it.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Great. So we made it to the finish line, everyone. Thank you so much for coming along on this journey. I would love for everyone to please, if you're not using your phone, you could use this QR code to access the survey. Alanna is also going to put the link in the chat for this survey to please take this survey.
We need to prove to the state that we do these demonstrations and that we do these presentations. So we would greatly appreciate your feedback, first and foremost, and also for-- to continue showing that we're doing amazing work that we're doing. I'm going to turn off the recording now and open up the floor for questions. So give me one moment to stop the recording.
In this panel discussion, we talk about, through the perspective of people who use assistive technology (AT), how we can use AT to make work, home, and community engagement safe, fun, and more independent. Recorded September 2024.
A Day in the Life – Work, Home, and Community
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Perfect. OK, so welcome, everyone. Hi. Thank you for coming today. It's 4:00 PM. And we're here for an hour. And we're going to share so much information about assistive technology, and just talking about, through the perspective of people who use assistive technology, how we can use that to make work, home, and community engagement safe, fun, and more independent.
So we titled this A Day In Our Lives-- A Day In The Life. And it's a panel discussion. We have three amazing people that are going to be sharing their experience. And we have some really great questions to share with you, as well.
On the slide, there are two logos. The first logo is the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator Programs logo, as well as the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University's logo, which is next to the Tech Owl logo.
For every presentation that we give virtually, we provide accessibility. Especially for our tech accelerator webinars, we are providing accessibility. So first, you might have noticed that I described the images on the first slide. I describe the logos. We will be providing verbal descriptions of every image that is on the slides today. We don't want to assume that everyone here has the ability to see the slides. And so we just verbalize that for everyone.
We also have two amazing ASL interpreters on this call. Thank you so much for your help making this accessible. And third, we have CART captioning. So we have a real-time CART captioner, who is typing. So you can enable the closed captions or the CC button on the menu, on the lower part of your screen, and then you'll be able to see the live captions.
And if you have any other accommodation or need, I'm going to have my chat open. My colleague, Lydia, is on the chat as well, is going to be helping us out. So if you have any questions as well, me and Lydia will be responding to the chat frequently.
There are four images on the slide, representing the four main accessibility features we have for all of our presentations, image descriptions, represented by a person using voice over on their phone, which is a gesture-based way to navigate your phone if you don't have the ability to see the phone. We have an image of an ASL interpreter, interpreting on a camera. We have a picture of a YouTube video with CART--
SOLOMON BENSON: And I'm a recent graduate.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: We have a picture of a YouTube video with captions on it. And we also have another picture of a person raising their hand for any other accommodations.
So to give a little background of what the Tech Accelerator Project is, The tech accelerator is a term that reflects a wide variety of different initiatives and projects that are all encompassing. So it's almost an umbrella term. So one aspect of this large project is training and resources.
So what we're doing here today, part of this project is to build capacity through different trainings and webinars for stakeholders in the Pennsylvania system, that works with disabilities, people with disabilities, as well. Everyone is welcome to come to these open-access webinars.
We also have readiness evaluation, where we're developing tools to help people adopt assistive technology and remote supports. We're doing statewide assessments, hopefully to become a tech first state. We have provider surveys, as well.
So we're going to be researching and surveying many providers. And we also are going to have tech summits in March of 2025. The Philadelphia version is going to be from March 5 through 7, March 6 being the tech version of that summit. And in Pittsburgh, it's going to be March 12 through 14, March 13 being the tech day of that summit.
On the screen, I have five different categories and five different icons representing the five different aspects of this larger Tech Accelerator Project, those being training and resources, readiness evaluation, statewide assessment, provider survey, and the tech summit.
Sorry about that. So the Tech Accelerator webinars, to give a background, this is one aspect of this large project. It is going to be monthly webinars that have been occurring since July of 2024, so July of this year. And they will occur until December of next year, 2025. This is happening every third Thursday of the month.
The sessions are 12:00 to 1:00 and they are 4:00 to 5:00. So these sessions are identical sessions. They are the same session, just happening at two different times in the day. We want to give people the flexibility to choose what time works best for them. We don't want to assume that the same time is going to work for everyone every month. So we offer two different time slots, as well.
Every single session that we do will have screen-reader accessible slides. They will also have ASL interpreters. They will have CART captions. There will be verbal descriptions of images on the slides and the ability to request any other accommodations that you might need. So this is going to happen for every webinar in this series. And we're also recording every single webinar and publishing one of the two versions after the fact.
So a little bit about these webinar recordings because we don't want to assume that everyone can go to every one. Or maybe you found out about this later on, you just found out about this month, but you didn't see the first two. Don't worry because we're going to record every single one. And we're also going to ensure that they have ASL captions, as well as word captions, underneath the screen.
So on the screen, there are three screen captures of our most recent recording. Thank you, Amy Letson, who is on this call, for your hard work. So we have, on the screen, an image of the slide. You actually see my face in the tiny little caption, or a tiny little square on the top. That's the Zoom recording.
So that's me, presenting the information, the slide itself. And then next to that is an ASL interpreter. And underneath it is open captions. And so those are captions that you cannot turn off. So all of the webinars are going to be recorded. And they're going to be captioned in this way to ensure full access and accessibility.
For today's session, we are going to be learning firsthand from people who use assistive technology in their everyday lives to make things easier, safer, and more independent. Also, we want people to know about how people can utilize funding sources through ODP and resources through ODP and OLTL to help them access assistive technologies, and also how we can continue to support people with disabilities to acquire and learn about assistive technologies, which is so important.
I also want to share a little bit about TechOWL before we get into the content of this presentation today. So TechOWL, which is who I work for and the organization that is helping with facilitating a large part of this tech accelerator grant. TechOWL stands for Technology for Our Whole Lives. We are the Assistive Technology Act Program for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
However, if you're not located in Pennsylvania, do not worry. Every single state and territory in the nation has access to an Assistive Technology Act program. There are 56 of us total. So territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands all have an Assistive Tech Program, just like every state in the United States does.
And Lydia, if you could please put in the chat that link, the 83 AT3center.net/stateprogram. That is the directory in which you can find your local state program if you're outside of Pennsylvania. Also, TechOWL is a program at the Institute on Disabilities here, at Temple University.
On the slide, there's an image of a group of people with disabilities, using mobility aids on a roof deck, laughing and having a good time. I like to share this image on all of my presentations because it is from an open-source video project-- or I'm sorry, photo project-- where people with disabilities got together and they took open-source photos of just doing fun, everyday things. It's authentic disability representation.
And I highly encourage you to go through the photo project and use these images for presentations, PowerPoints, or any type of media you might want to publish. And Lydia, if you could put "disabled" in here, in the chat, that would be awesome.
Also, a little bit more about TechOWL is that we are a federally and state-funded organization, non-profit organization. We believe and we view disability through both social and holistic models. We believe that we can make our society more accessible, that assistive technology can make our society more accessible, but also that we respect that sometimes pain is pain, and sometimes limitations is limitations. And so we can do what we can. We can incorporate technology. We can make our society more accessible. But also, we respect that our disability sometimes-- maybe we don't have the spoons in the day to do what we need to do.
We also believe in a user-centered experience. We want to put people with disabilities and people who need to use assistive technology in the center of the conversation. We also are here to inform, empower, and educate Pennsylvanians on all aspects of assistive technology.
On the slide, I have an image of two people. One person is using a VR headset. They're also using a device to communicate. And we have one of our grad students here, that is modeling how to use their assistive device while also exploring a zoo through virtual reality.
On this slide, it's just an image of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, cut up into different regions with various colors. This is representing that TechOWL has nine regional centers across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So we provide our services locally, across the state. So we have our home office, our main office in Philadelphia. But no matter where you are in the state of Pennsylvania, there is a local representative that will connect you not only to our services, but also local services in your area.
And lastly, I just want to share that no matter where you are in the country, that the Assistive Technology Act programs, across the board, share four core services. So no matter where you are, you're going to receive these services in the United States and the six territories that we have. So that is first, the device demonstrations, so we can get on a call with you and go through a few devices and a few options.
We also do equipment lending. Every state does this. In Pennsylvania, our equipment lending is through UPS. So we have a warehouse in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. And you can request online, the devices you would like to borrow. And we ship it to your door through UPS. And inside that box, we have a prepaid return label. So when you're done with that loan, you send it right back to us, and it's all good.
Third is equipment donations. So all of us do some type of equipment donation. We have 12 equipment donation centers in Pennsylvania, where they will take donated equipment, clean it up, fix it up, and send it out to people for free. And lastly, we do trainings and presentations just like this. Every state does this, as well.
So on the screen, there are four icons, representing the four core services that all ATA programs do. That is device demonstration represented by a tablet, equipment lending represented by a box, equipment donation represented by a heart and a hand, and presentations represented by a person holding their hands up.
All right, so now, I want us all to meet the speakers. So I have talked a lot. So I'm not going to talk much more. But my name is Tom. I've been at TechOWL for over 5 and 1/2 years. I'm very passionate about the use of assistive technology as a person who uses it in my day-to-day life, but also as someone who has supported my sibling through my whole life and her whole life, in using assistive technology.
And I have my colleague, Liam, I'm going to make as a co-host right now so that he can share his screen. And I'm going to stop sharing mine so that he can share his screen with his communication device. Liam, I believe you're a co-host, and I believe you have the ability to-- to share.
LIAM HOLLAND: Hi, everyone. I'm Liam. And I'm a recent graduate of Villanova University. I'm passionate about accessible gaming and disability advocacy. And I'm currently interning at TechOWL at Temple, where I'm working on projects related to assistive technology, more specifically, AAC devices and accessible gaming.
As someone who uses an AAC device and assistive technology in my daily life, I love to connect with others who share an interest of making the world more accessible through technology.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. Cool. Cool. I'm going to take back control of the screen--
SUBJECT: Hey, Ms. Bungee.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: --for a second. OK And now I would like to introduce our panelists.
SUBJECT: The panel. OK. Thank you. OK, bye bye.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: So I would like to introduce the panelists. So we have three amazing panelists today. And I'm going to spotlight them in just a second. So first we have Solomon, or Sam, Benson, who is a resident at KenCrest, and will speak about utilizing ODP's services.
Second, we have Emma. And Emma is a second-year OTA student and also a TechOWL PADDC tech champion. And lastly, we have Alexa Brill. Alexa is a TechOWL PADDC tech champion. Also, Alexa is the president of the Board of Self Advocates United as 1, or SAU1, and is a Social Media Manager for the Arc of Pennsylvania.
I'm going to spotlight everyone really quickly. That's spotlight. That spotlight. OK, so we should be good on our spotlights. And we're going to get to the conversation. Also on the slide, I have three head shots of our three amazing panelists. So introductions, now, again, I'm going to stop sharing my slides. And Liam is going to take over.
LIAM HOLLAND: Could you all briefly introduce yourself to us?
SOLOMON BENSON: Yes. I'm Solomon Benson.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: And tell us a little bit more about where you are and how you got involved with ODP and KenCrest.
SOLOMON BENSON: OK, how I got with KenCrest-- simple. It gave me an opportunity to have a better living arrangement. ODP helped me with the technology that I have in my room, in my house, period. It works perfectly for my safety. And it's amazing to have.
EMMA RUSSEK: Cool.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Thank you. Emma.
EMMA RUSSEK: My name is Emma Russek. I work with the PADCC tech champions. I am currently in school to be an OTA. I use assistive technology in my everyday life. And I also work in an autism-support classroom in an elementary school. So I'm teaching the next generation how to use assistive technology, as well.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. And Alexa.
ALEXA BRILL: I am Alexa. I'm also a PADDC [INAUDIBLE]. And I also am president of the Board of SAU1, and also the social media manager of the local PA, which is how I got involved with [INAUDIBLE] in the first place, because I was looking for social-media posts that we could see on our page.
And I came across the flyers [INAUDIBLE]. So I decided to apply because I'm very passionate about it. It's the technology for people with disabilities because I believe it should be available to people with all disabilities so they can be independent.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: That's amazing. Thank you so much. And I put, for people to be able to follow you, I put the Arc of PA handle, Instagram handle, in the chat.
ALEXA BRILL: Yeah.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Absolutely. I'm so glad that you found us also, because both and Emma are amazing tech champs. So, so happy to have you here. And Izzy Kaufman's on the call. So that's such a proud tech champion mentor. Great. So let's get to the first question. I'll copy and paste it, as well, into the comment-- or in the chat.
[DOG BARKS]
LIAM HOLLAND: What assistive tech do you use on a daily basis?
SOLOMON BENSON: I use Echo. I use Akari. And I use Blink, Alexa Blink cameras.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Great. How does that-- and how do you use them? What are they used for?
SOLOMON BENSON: They're basically used for my protection, my safety, to make sure that I'm safe. The people that work with me at KenCrest have the opportunity to make sure that I'm safe, also. They watch me, make sure-- well, not watch me, but make sure that I don't have intruders and stuff like that, trying to destroy what I have.
SUBJECT: What does your--
SOLOMON BENSON: Oh, so my Echo reminds me and tells me everything. It tells me the weather. It reminds me to take my medicine. It reminds me to drink water. It reminds me to wake up in the morning when I ask what-- set an alarm for a certain time to wake up.
It actually lets me drop in. If I'm not home, I can watch everything from off my Alexa, on my phone, inside my house, to make sure-- well, everything be locked anyway. But still, it's always good to check. And like I said, I can control my TV from my Echo also.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. Great. That's like an incredible system you have there. Emma, what about you?
EMMA RUSSEK: Yeah, so I use mobility devices and braces as my main assistive tech. Fidgets are, I feel like, a very overlooked part of assistive technology. I have Thinking Putty, right here. It's the only way I can sit through this without having to get up and walk around.
I have medicine organizers. And recently, I've begun using an app called Guava Health, so I can track my symptoms. And it reminds me to take my medication, reminds me to conserve my energy. I also use Loop earplugs for over stimulation.
And my Google Calendar is a vital part of my life. That's a great example of how everyday things can also be used as assistive technology.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. I just put some links in the chat. I love that Guava Health, that you mentioned. So I put that there. I also, for anyone who doesn't Loop earplugs, I put that in the chat as well. Such great devices. I actually looked up the Guava after last session. And it's actually really cool. And Alexa, I see you turned your camera around to show us your [INAUDIBLE] arm. Can you tell us a little bit about That?
ALEXA BRILL: Well, I've only had it since August 28. It's a hand that helps me pick out clothes so if I want to drink, I can pick it up from a table. And it also can tilt it so it's not like a regular cup holder, where it just sits there and then you can't get out the straw.
You can't tilt it towards you. And you can't raise it up or do whatever you need to do, just like a human hand, to reach that stuff. And it also helps me pick things up, off the floor or through a case or things that I didn't used to be able to do independently.
And also live in my house. I've been living here for about nine years, nine years now. And I can open doors, the vertical blinds, the lights. And I have an incident like that, which I renamed to a different name because it would be complicated if I left it at the default constant.
Like my name, it would always be going off. But when I think about this, when I'm in bed, I don't' have to worry so much because I can drop in to the other Echos in my house, to get my helper's attention so that I don't have to scream throughout the house.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah. I also love that you've renamed your Alexa because your name is Alexa.
ALEXA BRILL: Yeah. Yeah.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: I've always wondered if that's something that people named Alexa have to do.
ALEXA BRILL: Yeah.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Oh, cool. That's awesome. So it seems like a lot of us have some smart technology in our house. That's seems like a common thread. It's so interesting how all of us use it a little differently too. I think we're switching interpreters real quick. Great. Awesome. So yeah, and then now we have our third-- our second question. Sorry.
LIAM HOLLAND: What assistive tech do you use on a daily basis?
SOLOMON BENSON: I use my echo all the time for my [INAUDIBLE].
TOM DIAGOSTINO: I think we're on--
LIAM HOLLAND: How has using assistive tech made your life easier, safer, and more independent.
SOLOMON BENSON: It made my life very easy and very independent, having my cameras, having my Echo make sure everything is OK here. Like I said, I can control it. Listening to music, watching TV, I can control it from-- I can drop in any time I want, when I'm not home, make sure--
I can look at my Blink cameras, my detectors. I can look also, on them too, to see what's moving around in my house. But other than that, everything works. And it makes my life very, very easy.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. Emma, how about you?
EMMA RUSSEK: Yeah, so I have a dynamic condition. So I never know, one day to the next, what I'm going to be able to do. So having all of these resources, I just have a little cart in my house, I call my flare-up cart, full of my mobility devices and assistive technology.
It's a big peace of mind thing for me, knowing that even if I can't physically do these things the next day, I have things there that will help me do them. It allows for mobility during my flare ups and just better self management.
Growing up, I never pictured myself being able to handle all these things on my own, like medications and doctor's appointments and all that. It all seemed very scary. But having these resources makes it all much more manageable.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. Thank you so much. I'm actually really-- it's interesting how you have a cart that's almost like-- because of those dynamic conditions, you have to almost over prepare.
EMMA RUSSEK: Prepare for whatever may come.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah, and Alexa, how about you? What tech do you use to-- or has tech helped make life easier, simpler or more independent?
ALEXA BRILL: Safety, for me, it would be, because like I said, once I'm in bed, I don't really have access to anything because everything that I can access is in my [INAUDIBLE], iPad.
It works through my [INAUDIBLE] through Bluetooth and a cursor pops up on my iPad screen so I can use it like a computer mouse. And so when I'm in bed, it's very important to me that I be able to [INAUDIBLE].
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Absolutely. I think too, like you saying when you're in bed, you have different access-- When you're in your chair, it's one system of technology. But when you're in bed, also having that access is so important.
ALEXA BRILL: Yeah.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah. I can imagine. And that's the great thing about using your voice with the Alexa, the Echos and all of that. It just gives you that same dynamicism. That's awesome.
ALEXA BRILL: Yeah, it got easier once technology started evolving and mainstream my own style, making its way out because when I moved in here, there was no such thing as the mainstream smart-home technology.
So I had this big unit code URC. It was Universal Remote Control systems. But my dad found, and it was hooked up by an electrician. And it was at least going offline. So once I found that [INAUDIBLE], it made me feel so much safer because these don't go outside very often at all.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah. And not to mention how much cheaper the Echo systems is, compared to the older smart-home systems, like the Ree or-- yeah.
ALEXA BRILL: When I first got them, my dad thought it was a toy. And he was like, what are you doing with this? Until I started telling him how I could turn on and off lights and the different things I could do with it.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Wow, that's awesome. But it's weird. It does look like-- could look like a toy, like especially, those older remotes. I'm glad now, that Alexas are just everywhere.
ALEXA BRILL: Yeah.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: I think that brings us into our next question really well, also.
LIAM HOLLAND: What resources helped you get your assistive tech?
ALEXA BRILL: What helped me get my research-- my DOC? DOP? ODP, sorry. I don't know why I keep-- I don't know why it sounds different than me, but yeah, ODP gave me-- They worked with KenCrest for me to get my technology built in my house.
Well, not built, but secure my home, my safe living, my safe environment. Thanks to ODP and KenCrest for, like I said before, the opportunity to have this awesome technology in my house, for my safety.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah, and the fact that you didn't have to pay for it, that those funds, that program was there for you--
SOLOMON BENSON: Yeah. And I'm very grateful for that, for that opportunity and having amazing technology in my house.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah. Awesome. And Emma, how about you? Because you're here. You're a TechOWL. You're our TechOWL rep, right? So what resources have helped you acquire assistive tech or maybe even not helped?
EMMA RUSSEK: Yeah, so TechOWL was a real game changer for me because due to the dynamic nature of my disability, it's really difficult to get funding just because I don't need it every day. So they don't deem it medically necessary, even though it may be medically necessary on Tuesday, but not Friday.
But free programs like the free 3D printed devices from TechOWL have been huge, as well as going to school for occupational therapy, I learned how to make a lot of my own low-tech devices. I love-- Dollar-store assistive tech is so close to my heart. And yeah, but unfortunately, a lot of my stuff has to be self-funded.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Totally. And that's sometimes the reality, and why I think fabrication has been such a great, such a fun aspect of my work. And so I put the link for the 3D printing program in the chat for anyone, if you're curious. Also, I think you've used the lending library a few times.
EMMA RUSSEK: Yes, I have. I borrowed a bed shaker from there, initially for a project. But as someone who-- it's made for people with hearing difficulties. But I found it works a lot better than an alarm for me because I have a lot of trouble getting up. And also, I always forget the name of the medication management system I borrowed. but it's--
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Medready.
EMMA RUSSEK: What was that? I'm sorry.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: The Medready.
EMMA RUSSEK: Medready. It's a more complex system. But it helps you really keep track, and will not leave you alone if you forget to take your meds, which is what I need. So the lending library has been very helpful because it lets you test out these more expensive equipments before buying them, to make sure they work for you and to make sure it's going to be worth your money.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. Yeah, we are always encouraging people to borrow, which is why it's one of the tech champions projects. And then the last thing that I just want to throw out there too, because self-funding is so difficult sometimes, that TechOWL does have a $400 mini grant, called the Del Sordo Fund.
And I just put the link in the chat. And everyone, you're welcome, if you know someone that you support or you, yourself would need funding for some type of assistive device, this is a program that we offer through us. And you can see if you're eligible. There is a income limit. And you do have to apply and justify why something is an assistive device.
But we're not as strict as some of these other public fundings would be. If you can justify why something is so important, we're most likely going to say yes. And then Alexa, yeah so can you share a little bit about the resources that have helped you get some of your tech?
ALEXA BRILL: Well, when I moved in, there was a bunch of different funding streams, like OVR, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, will help you pay for things that are necessary for you to get to work. So they paid for-- I don't know.
It's hard to remember, now that I have a bathroom and a ceiling. So they paid for that so that I could-- it's necessary for me to get ready for work. And then I know when I got involved in take over [INAUDIBLE],
I actually borrowed a Furbo treat dispenser, which my dog loves. And so go straight to the Furbo every time she comes in from outside because she knows I can either buy it on my iPad or I can say, give Chloe a treat, and it'll-- because it interfaces with the internet Echo.
So I can use my voice too. So the funny thing is, she loves it so much that she knocked it over a couple times when I was trialing it. So when I got my own, I put a piece of wood underneath it so she wouldn't be able to knock it over, and it would just slide, instead of her knocking it over to get all the treats.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: I love that story. I just put the Furbo dog-treat dispenser in the chat. And the thing that I love about it too is, there's a camera attached to it so you can command it. Then you can also monitor, if you're out outside the house. That's so funny that your dog was so into it that they were knocking it over, to try to get the treats out.
ALEXA BRILL: Yeah. Yeah.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: I love it. And it's kind of an expensive device. And so I'm glad that you trialed it before you bought it, so you knew that it worked. I mean, clearly your dog loved it. Awesome.
And then I have a million tabs. But I'm going to get to the next question. We have two questions to go.
LIAM HOLLAND: Was it difficult to get assistive tech? How did you overcome the barriers?
SOLOMON BENSON: It was very hard to get the tech. Like I said earlier, it was very hard for DOP to put the technology in my house. The first time, they were having difficulties for the size of the camera, the device where, on the wall and everything, it was hard to put it up there and figure out where they were going to put it at. And it was difficult. But they got it done. And it works perfectly.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: So when you were in the system, it was easier, but getting in the system was a little hard?
SOLOMON BENSON: Exactly. I had to come up-- the technology guy, he had to figure out what to put, asking for different types of what I want my password to be, how I want this. And it was difficult and confusing. So that was that. And it works now, so--
TOM DIAGOSTINO: And how you overcame-- now, was it the people helping you, you think, at KenCrest?
SOLOMON BENSON: It was KenCrest who did it, who helped me with the tech.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: That's awesome. I'm glad that you have people KenCrest and that work through ODP, that were able to support you through that whole process.
SOLOMON BENSON: Yes. And I'm very grateful for it.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Great. Cool. Emma, what about you?
EMMA RUSSEK: Yeah, like I said earlier, it's really not been supported by any public funding or insurance for me, just because of that "deemed medically necessary all the time" aspect. But-- wow, another brain zap. I am so sorry.
Through TechOWL and everything and learning how to make my own stuff, I suppose that was how I overcame that barrier. But as my diagnostic journey continues and I get a little more documentation, hopefully, I will be able to reach out to the public-funding place because it is quite a process.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Absolutely, especially with-- I think you mentioned EDS--
EMMA RUSSEK: I have Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: --especially because that's one of those, I would say disabilities, that are not newer-- it's been around. People have had it Ehlers-Danlos forever. But it's catching wind as being something where accommodations are needed.
EMMA RUSSEK: Yes.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: It's one of those transitional dynamic disabilities that we're running into.
EMMA RUSSEK: Exactly.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Yeah. So I'm so glad that you're going on that journey, and you're using your resources and the makers movement to fill in some gaps. Yeah, also the barrier of the diagnostic process and the paperwork process, absolutely. Alexa, was there any difficulties that you found in getting assistive technology?
ALEXA BRILL: Well, like Emma said, you run into the "medically necessary" thing all the time. And they go, that's not medically necessary. But I do hope-- enable like how, as well, with things like a savings account for people with disabilities, that does not count against your SSI benefits, which are very important.
And so that's how I pay for my iPad. And then they come here and actually went through my internet, which was a surprise. I didn't think it were going to go through, that I wasn't going to get it if it didn't go through. But it ended up going through.
But I haven't told many people that I have also many people because not everyone has access to this kind of technology and knows how to get it. So you don't really, necessarily make them say like, saying, look what I can do.
And I don't want them to be like, well, that's great for you, but I can't do that. I want to change that so that every person with a disability has access to the technology they need.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Absolutely. I can't agree more with your statements around-- people have such different responses to applying to insurance. Sometimes people just get it covered and get it passed the first time, whereas other people have to just constantly reapply. It's that weird-- almost like you're self-conscious to celebrate the fact that you've got something covered.
And it's just such a unfortunate reality. But I'm so happy, personally, that you did receive your [INAUDIBLE] arm because what an amazing device, truly, because we're running out of time. We were a chatty group this time around. I love it. So let's go to our final question, which need to pull up, as well.
LIAM HOLLAND: And finally, how can we continue to improve supports for assistive technology?
SOLOMON BENSON: How y'all can improve on your technology? By keep supporting us, like DOP, is it?
TOM DIAGOSTINO: ODP.
SOLOMON BENSON: ODP, sorry, ODP. It sounds funny, but yeah, ODP helping me with my technology and the rest of the folks that's on here, helping them with their technology is amazing. Listening to their stories and understanding where they're coming from with their technology that they have, it's amazing, probably even better than mine. But I'm getting there. Don't worry. It's going to come.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Good.
SOLOMON BENSON: I don't see it here.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome.
SOLOMON BENSON: Don't worry. You might beat me to the punch, but I'm getting used to all the technology now.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Awesome. Yeah, so continue supporting and just having those people in resources, whether family or otherwise, just help out. I love that. I will do my job. Emma, how about you? How can we continue to improve supporting assistive tech?
SOLOMON BENSON: I think a huge part of it is unlearning the shame and normalizing assistive technology. My favorite example of that is all the infomercials for assistive tech that have been rebranded as a handy device. So that universal design, curb cuts, are great for people with strollers, but they are great for people with wheelchairs.
The more we embed these things in their society, honestly, the cheaper they will get, more towards the low-tech side of things, but yeah, just embracing that there's no right way to use assistive technology. You don't have to be a certain amount of disabled. If it's something that can help you, you should use it.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: I love that. And you're right. Tools are tools. They'll help us no matter what. And yeah, I believe a huge motivation of TechOWL is to lessen the stigma of assistive technology through social media and otherwise. So I love that. And Alexa, final word.
ALEXA BRILL: The funding and making sure people know that they're there, and that it could be easy to make it easier to get, because society gives us this false idea that it's our bodies that need to change, when it's actually the environment, the world technology developed for the world.
I'm understanding that it's not the disability that needs to change. Its the environment, so people with disabilities have the same right as other groups [INAUDIBLE] to access things.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Absolutely. We're getting some reactions to your last statement. I could not agree more. We need to make things clearer. We need to make funding sources clearer. We need to understand, why is funding and getting things paid for so difficult? And more so, we all just need to collectively come together and understand this. I love everything that you said. And Liam's typing a statement.
ALEXA BRILL: Yeah. Yeah. Uh-huh.
LIAM HOLLAND: It's a human right.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Absolutely. Technology is a human, right. Awesome. So we are five minutes till, so I'm going to take back control of the slides-- and finish up the presentation. Whoopsies. All right.
And thank you, everyone. Thank you, Sam. Thank you, Emma. Thank you, Alexa. This is the second time we did this today. And I continue to learn through you guys. So I really appreciate all of-- everything that you shared.
SOLOMON BENSON: You're very welcome.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Exceptional.
SOLOMON BENSON: Thank you.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: So--
SOLOMON BENSON: Everybody on here.
TOM DIAGOSTINO: Absolutely. So to end things off, I just want to say, TechOWL is a resource for you. We are here. The Institute on Disabilities is here. You can contact us via phone, by email, on TechOWL's website. You can also live chat us during our office hours. We have a community space at 1392 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, which is right off the Broad Street line, Cecil B. Moore stop.
Please, as we mentioned, TechOWL loves sharing about assistive technology on social media. We really try to reduce the stigma of assistive technology through putting it online and showing people how amazing devices can be and how much independence it can bring us.
So please follow along. Join our 600,000-plus followers on our social media. So you can follow us at TechOWLpa, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or LinkedIn. Those are the four icons that I have on the screen. Or you can follow the Institute on Disabilities at-- [? IOD@temple.edu ?] is their handle on Facebook and Instagram.
So right now, I would love for people to please take the survey. If you could take out your phone and scan the QR code to take the survey, we really take your recommendations and feedback seriously for this presentation and for all the presentations we do. I also put-- oh, whoopsies. I also put the link in the chat. So you can also click the link in the chat, as well.
Thank you so much. If anyone has any questions, I'm happy to take any questions right now and monitor the chat. But please take two minutes to complete that survey for us.
Awesome. Well, I appreciate everyone on this call. I want to say a special thank you to our ASL interpreters, Jesse and Sarah, for being here for the second time today. Thank you so much. I want to thank our captioner, as well, for providing live captions and accurate captions for us. I want to thank our panelists again, Emma, Sam, and Alexa for sharing your knowledge.
I want to thank our TechOWL intern, Liam. Thank you so much for co-facilitating. You're wonderful. I really appreciate your help here. It's so much easier to do this with another person. And I want to thank everyone for your engagement, your kindness, and for opening your hearts and your minds today to learn with us. So on that note, have a wonderful afternoon. It's 5 o'clock. Enjoy your evenings.
Julie Mochon of the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) joins us with an overview of ODP's functions, how technology is funded through ODP, and types of technology that are funded. Recorded October 2024.
Funding and How to Get It
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Thank you all so much for joining us today for the October installment of our Tech Accelerator webinar series. Our topic this month is technology funding through the Office of Developmental Programs. Before we get started, I do want to make an announcement that live ASL and CART services are not available for this session.
I do sincerely apologize for that. And those accommodations will be in place when the recording comes out. So this session is being recorded, and the video will include picture-in-picture ASL translation, as well as a full transcript. You'll be able to access that video on our website at disabilities.temple.edu. And I'm going to go ahead and put that link in the chat for you as well.
And that website is also where you can register for future webinars. So TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics running from July of 2024 to December of 2025. Each one is being held on the third Thursday of the month and offered at two times, 12:00 noon and 4:00 PM so that, hopefully, you can find something that will fit your schedule.
And this series is part of the Tech Accelerator program, an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long-Term Living here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And this is made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Here, on the screen, I have some major components of what that PA Tech Accelerator project includes.
It includes training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, readiness evaluation to develop tools for a successful adoption of remote supports and assistive technology, statewide assessment to plan and benchmark a technology for systems change, a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and, finally, two technology summits, which will be live events hosted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh this coming March to enhance awareness of tech solutions. We're really looking forward to being able to get together with people in person at those as well. You can learn more about all of these fantastic projects that are part of the Tech Accelerator initiative on our website at disabilities.temple.edu using the link in the chat.
And, with that, I'm going to introduce our guest speaker for today. We have Julie here from the Office of Developmental Programs, who is a wealth of knowledge about all the funding sources available for those stakeholders. So I'm going to go ahead and turn it over to Julie to introduce herself.
JULIE MOCHON: Thank you so much. And Thank you, everyone, for joining us today as we talk about technology funding through the Office of Developmental Programs. As mentioned, my name is Julie Mochon. I am the director for the Division of Policy and Innovation with the Office of Developmental Programs.
So our agenda today is I'm going to give a high-level overview of the Office of Developmental programs for anybody that might not really understand who the Office of Developmental Programs is and what the Office of Developmental Programs does. I'll talk about how technology is funded through the Office of Developmental Programs, and that's through waivers and base funding. And I will describe what those are and what the differences are between the two.
Then we'll talk about service definitions that cover technology and the types of technology that are funded. We also have some additional resources. Like I said, this is going to be fairly high level.
Often, any one slide could be an hour presentation in and of itself if we wanted to really dive into the details. And, also, we left some time at the end for questions. Feel free to enter questions into the chat at any time. It's just we will answer as many questions as we can at the end of the presentation.
All right, so starting with an overview of the Office of Developmental Programs, or ODP, I will try not to use acronyms today. But some people know the Offices by their acronym. So I at least wanted to acknowledge both Office of Developmental Programs, or ODP, whatever you prefer.
So the Office of Developmental Programs is one of many state government offices within the Department of Human Services. Some other offices that you might be aware of are the Office of Long-Term Living, or OLTL, the Office of Medical Assistance Programs, or OMAP. So each office, they serve a different population of people, or they have a different purpose to their services.
So I will describe where the Office of Developmental Programs fits in in relation to this scope and the services and the purpose. The Office of Developmental Programs has responsibility over the system of services for people with developmental disabilities. The mission of the Office of Developmental Programs is to support Pennsylvanians with developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence, choice, and opportunity and live everyday lives. The Office of Developmental Programs seeks to continuously improve and effective system of accessible services and supports that are flexible, innovative, and person-centered to recognize and support dignity for all Pennsylvanians.
All right, so kind of having a broader understanding that office serves people with developmental disabilities, more specifically, to be eligible for services through the Office of Developmental Programs, an individual must have a diagnosis of at least one of the following-- intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, or a developmental disability. And we have two categories of developmental disability. One is for youth aged 0 through age 8, who have a high probability of resulting in an intellectual disability or autism.
Sometimes, at those younger ages, it's more difficult for professionals to determine what the diagnosis-- what the correct diagnosis is, the most accurate diagnosis is for youth. So we have this category for them. And then we also have a category for youth aged 0 through 21 who have a medically complex condition.
So, in addition to having at least one of those diagnoses, the individual must also have adaptive skills deficits in-- and I know this slide says three-- it's two for base funded, three for waiver funded. So two or three or more areas of major life activity. And those major life activities are self-care understanding and use of language, learning, mobility, self-direction, and/or capacity for independent living based on an assessment of adaptive functioning.
And then everyday lives, values, and action is a document that was developed by individuals, families, and organizations that support individuals and their families. The Office of Developmental Programs uses everyday lives, values, and actions as a guide when developing policy, services, and designing programs. Providers of services will use these recommendations to support individuals and their families to achieve everyday lives.
So there are 14 recommendations. And they are assure effective communication; promote self-direction, choice, and control; increase employment; support families through throughout the lifespan; promote health, wellness, and safety; support people with complex needs; develop and support qualified staff; simplify the system; improve quality; expand options for community living; increase community participation; provide community services to everyone; evaluate future innovations based on everyday lives principles; and promote racial equity. So you might already be thinking of different ways that technology can be used to help people achieve these recommendations. And if you are, that's great. I'm hoping that I will catch up with you later in this presentation.
So funding-- and this is just a general-- this isn't specific to technology yet. Once again, just kind of high level how funding works with the Office of Developmental Programs. OK, so, in 1966, the Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities Act was passed.
And this act officially established and founded-- and funded county mental health and intellectual disability programs. The funding is 100% state funded. No federal funds are used.
County mental health and intellectual disability programs determine eligibility and decide how the funding is used. County programs are required to use some of the base funding to pay for some services, including some of the technology services that we're going to talk about if a person's needs indicate it. And these county mental health intellectual disability programs use base funding to support people who are not eligible for waivers and those who are on the waiting list to receive waiver services.
So then, with waivers, since I'd already alluded to those in the previous slide, waivers were federally established in 1981 and incorporated into the Social Security Act. Waivers give people the option to choose between home- and community-based services or settings that are considered more segregated and institutional, such as nursing facilities or Intermediate Care Facilities, or ICFs. Pennsylvania implemented the consolidated waiver in 1983 and has since created additional waiver programs.
The Office of Developmental Programs administers the five waivers on this slide-- the consolidated waiver the community living waiver, person/family directed support waiver, adult autism waiver, and adult community autism program. The Office of Developmental Programs is not the only office that has waiver programs. The Office of Long-Term Living and the Office of Child development and Early Learning also have waiver programs.
Waivers are funded with state and federal funds. So, remember, base funds were just state funding. Waivers use federal and state funds. And the percentages change for the funding from state and federal from year to year. But it's approximately 50% federal and 50% state.
County mental health and intellectual disability programs. Not only do they determine eligibility for base funding, they also determine eligibility for the waivers administered by the Office of Developmental Programs. Being determined eligible for the waivers-- I feel like we need to point this out for people who might not be aware. Being determined eligible for the waivers does not mean services will start right away.
There are more people in Pennsylvania who need a waiver than ODP can provide services to. So each person will have their urgency of need for services determined. If services are not available, the person will be placed on the wait list.
The vast majority of people will have a supports coordinator. Or if the term case manager means more to you than the term supports coordinator, it's very similar. That's kind of the term that the Office of Developmental Programs uses is supports coordinator. Vast majority of people will have a supports coordinator while on the wait list. And we will talk about what supports coordinators do and how they help people in a couple of slides.
So if you saw that list, and you saw five different waivers, and you were wondering, why do you need to have five different waivers? There are differences between the waivers. And I'm going to-- so this slide shows one of the differences. And that's that some of our waivers have annual limits on the services that people can receive in that waiver.
So there's a long list of services that are available through each one of these waivers. And then, in the person/family directed support waiver, there is a $47,000 annual limit or yearly limit on those services. And you can see that there are some services, such as supports coordination and supports broker that are outside of that limit. And then there are some services where you can get additional funds above and beyond that $47,000.
The community living waiver has a $97,000 yearly limit with an exception for supports coordination. So, like I said, that's one difference. And then what's not on the slide? There are some differences in eligibility.
And the name of these waivers gives it away. So the adult autism waiver. And the adult community autism program require individuals to be aged 21 or older.
So that's where the adult part of the title comes in. And they also need to have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. So that's another difference.
So, as I promised, supports coordinators. Most people who are determined eligible for services through the Office of Developmental Programs will receive supports coordination services. These supports coordination services locate, coordinate, and monitor needed services and supports. And this can include services and supports that are not funded through the Office of Developmental Programs.
Supports coordinators also help individuals plan for the life that they want to live. The individual and their team discuss the individual's needs and explore options to meet those needs. If a service paid through the Office of Developmental Programs is identified, It will be added to the individual support plan for authorization.
And then, at the bottom of the slide, you'll see a picture of three buckets. And these come from the LifeCourse tools and framework, which I'm also going to talk about a little bit more later on in the presentation. But, just to give you, why am I talking about the three buckets.
So we encourage individuals, families, and professionals to use the tools and framework to have life experiences that move the individual toward their goals, encourage high expectations for the individuals, and integrate multiple types of supports. A lot of times, as professionals, in fields that work directly with families, when we are talking about providing supports to families, we focus on actual goods and services. But we know that families need more. Sometimes they need information about a disability diagnosis or about a particular type of technology.
Sometimes they need opportunities to connect with others who have been in their shoes. So the blue bucket represents discovery and navigation, having the information and tools you need to navigate life. Sometimes we don't need anything but information about a topic so we can make a decision or simply know what's going on. And that applies to technology as well.
The orange bucket represents connecting and networking. Making connections with peers and resources to help you navigate who has been in your shoes. And, once again, you might want to talk to somebody who has a similar need for technology and what has worked for them and what hasn't worked for them.
The green bucket represents the goods and services, the day-to-day tangible items you buy or use from public and private organizations in your community. These are the things that we connect with to make our daily lives possible and successful. So, while this presentation focuses on technology funding available through the Office of Developmental Programs, these buckets help remind us that there might be information and tools available through other sources, such as-- and I'll talk about the school districts, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Or it might be helpful to talk with others who have used technology. And so I'm going to, throughout the presentation, give you some of those other resources that might be available to you.
Now, we're going to talk about technology and services covered through the Office of Developmental Programs. OK, assistive technology is a service covered through the Office of Developmental Programs waivers and through base funding. So the definition of assistive technology is an item, piece of equipment, or product system acquired commercially off the shelf, modified, or customized that is used to increase, maintain, or improve an individual's functioning or increase their ability to exercise choice and control.
So there are three different pictures on this slide. On the bottom left, there are five different speakers for voice assistant devices. And this is one example of assistive technology.
And so these speakers use Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's Siri. And these devices respond to voice commands and can help people turn their lights on and off, turn the television on and off, control the temperature in their home, play music, call people, keep a shopping list. I know a lot of people already use these in their homes.
But they're also very useful to the people that we serve and help them be more independent in their home. Another example of assistive technology-- and that's the second picture-- are different types of locks that don't require keys because a lot of people have difficulty using keys to lock and unlock their doors. So the type of lock would depend on the person and their needs.
Some use number pads. Some use fingerprints. And then the picture on this slide uses an application on the person's phone. And then, just as a reminder, the third picture is that assistive technology does not always have to use a sophisticated electronic device. Some people prefer physical printed documents like a graphic organizer, visual schedule, or a communication board.
OK, within the assistive technology service, the Office of Developmental Programs has separate requirements for electronic devices. And so, for our purposes, within the Office of Developmental Programs, electronic devices are specifically used to meet a communication or prompting need or to enable individuals to independently control devices and appliances in their home and community. Examples of electronic devices include tablets, computers, and electronic communication aids.
Applications for electronic devices that assist an individual with an identified need are also covered. So, as we discussed in the previous slide, the assistive technology service covers other items that are not considered electronic devices. There are just some different requirements that are specific to what we consider electronic devices that we will cover shortly.
All right, so now let's talk about some of the questions the individual's team should think about when determining the individual's need for assistive technology. Once again, these are questions that help think about any type of assistive technology, not just electronic devices. We want to make sure that the individual will use and benefit from the technology.
So sometimes we hear about people-- got a device, got some type of technology, and it's now in the closet because it just really didn't work out for them. And sometimes that's going to happen. But, when we can avoid that, we would like to.
So some of the questions to think about are, how will the item increase, maintain, or improve the individual's functioning as the individual used a device in the past to address a similar need? And if they did, what worked well with the device? And what didn't work well with the device, if anything? Because that can help inform if you need a different type of technology.
Have free lending programs been explored for new devices or apps? These programs allow individuals to borrow and use a device or application for a short period of time at no cost. And that can help people determine whether it will meet their needs or not.
And some of those programs are TechOWL and has a short-term loan program as well. And then another question-- and this is just part of waiver requirements-- is, is the device cost effective? And one example of that is if there are multiple similar devices that meet a person's needs, the least expensive option must be chosen.
Now, evaluations are also for assistive technology. They are covered. They can be covered under the assistive technology service, but they could also be covered under physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language therapy. And, while those therapy services are waiver-covered services, a person might also have a physical therapist through medical assistants or through their private insurance.
And they've done an evaluation and are recommending a specific device. That is also OK. Any one of those is fine.
The independent evaluator must be familiar with the specific type of technology being sought and may not be a related party to the assistive technology provider. The evaluation must include the development of a list of all devices, supplies, software, equipment, product systems, and/or waiver services, including a combination of any of those things that would be most effective to meet the needs of the individual. And then, once again, the least expensive option from the list that would meet the person's needs must be selected for inclusion on the individual support plan. And these assessments, if an item costs $750 or more and will be purchased through the assistive technology service, that type of evaluation is required.
OK, so there are some limits to the assistive technology service. And one is that there is a lifetime limit of $10,000 per individual for all assistive technology. But if additional funding is needed, we do have-- the Office of Developmental Programs does have a process. We call it the variance process, can be used to request funding above that $10,000 lifetime limit.
And then the second one is that no more than one replacement electronic device-- so this is what I was talking about why we have electronic devices spelled out as a kind of a separate thing because no more than one replacement electronic device is allowed every five years. And, remember, those are like the tablets, the computers, the communication assistance devices. And then there are federal rules around what the waivers can and cannot cover. So one of those rules is that the waivers cannot pay for things that other offices are required to cover.
And I'll talk a little bit more about that because this applies to all services that I'm going to talk about today. But, specifically, you see assistive technology covered through medical assistance. We can't cover any assistive technology covered through medical assistance, such as durable medical equipment and hearing aids for youth under 21 years of age. So durable medical equipment that's covered through medical assistance includes wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds, alternating pressure mattresses, lifts, so they're things usually to meet a medical need or a mobility need, a need to help a person move around in their home or community. Federal requirements, federal rules also say that we-- the waivers can't pay for recreational items and technology, technology that would purely be used for recreational purposes.
So there are some additional limits regarding technology not covered by the waivers that we don't have time to discuss today. But, once again, your supports coordinator should be able to help you out. OK, so that was assistive technology.
We also have a separate and unique service called remote supports, and that is covered by the Office of Developmental Programs waiver and base funding. The purpose of remote support services is to assist individuals aged 16 and older in obtaining and/or maintaining their independence and safety within their private home or community and to decrease their need for assistance from others. So remote supports involve the use of technology that uses two-way real-time communication in the individual's home or community that allows awake staff from an agency who is off-site to monitor and respond to the individual's health and safety needs.
So, when we talk about two-way real-time communications, very similar to what we're doing today, which is you have a device, a computer or a tablet or a smartphone where you can talk with and communicate with someone else. You can see them. You can hear them if you can. And so that's what-- when we talk about two-way real-time communication, that's like it's-- you're actively engaging with somebody. And you can use video and audio to do so.
So interaction with a professional occurs as needed as part of remote supports. But that is not the main function of this service. So this means that the individual should be fairly independent during the delivery of remote supports or have unpaid supports meeting the individual's needs during remote supports.
And remote supports is used during periods of time that direct services are not required. And direct services are when a professional is actively engaging with the individual to meet their needs. They're actively teaching a person a skill or helping a person maintain a skill or giving prompts that are needed to help a person complete an activity.
So that's a different type of support. Remote supports, like I said, is really more about monitoring technology and responding to those devices. So remote supports include-- staff, so those staff that was talking about who monitor the devices and respond to the individual's needs. So that's included in the service.
The technology utilized in the home and community that is monitored by the remote support staff. The technology utilized for that two-way real-time communication. If it's different, then the technology is utilized in the home community that's monitored. The equipment necessary to operate the technology and the costs for delivery, installation, adjustments, monthly testing, monitoring, maintenance, and repairs to the technology and equipment necessary to operate the remote supports technology.
So some examples of what these technology devices are. So they can be installed in the person's home. And some examples include door sensors, window sensors, stove sensors, and water sensors.
They can be worn by the person. So that includes the GPS-tracking watches or pendants, or they could be carried by the person. And those would include things like smartphones, tablets. Depending on the size of the laptop, it could be a laptop.
So the staff that work for the remote supports agency monitor these devices and respond to the person's safety needs, utilizing details in the individual support plan. And we've also included a link for a supportive technology page on my ODP. And this includes some videos of people who successfully use remote supports. And one of those is called "Brandon's journey to independence with remote support". So if you want to see how this works for someone in real life, there are some videos on that web page.
All right, the implementation plan. An implementation plan must be completed by the remote supports provider and reviewed by the individual support plan team. The remote supports implementation plan must include how the individual's rights, including their right to privacy, will be protected?
And this would include-- so things like recording of the individual via audio, like listening in, or videos, seeing the person on the screen. Recording those is prohibited. The use of video monitoring equipment and bathrooms and bedrooms is prohibited.
And individuals and/or unpaid supports who will be present during the provision of remote supports must be able to turn off all audio or video monitoring devices using any part of the home or community during the provision of service. And there are more. Those are just some of the examples. So, as you can hear, privacy is a big concern with these services.
So there have to be protections for people with their privacy. The implementation plan also has to include how the individual's health, welfare, and safety needs will be met, including completion of a backup plan that will be implemented. If there is a problem with the remote supports, say, power goes out or you have problems with your internet, so there needs to be a backup plan to address those types of things.
The plan would also include the training that individuals and any other designated persons will receive to enable them to successfully utilize the technology and equipment. And how remote supports are more cost effective than other waiver services. And, as I kind of alluded to earlier, there are some limits on remote supports. One is that it's only for individuals aged 16 and older.
And internet services cannot be covered through the waivers. The federal government considers internet to be kind of like a utility. Everybody uses internet now, so they consider it to be a utility like our electricity. So it can't be covered.
All right. So, now that I've gone through those two different services that cover technology, I want to talk-- there's still some confusion, and rightfully so, of, what is the difference between the two? So we wanted to create a slide that compares them side by side. So, for remote supports technology, that technology is monitored partially or fully by paid professionals as part of the remote support service to ensure the individual's needs are met.
And we say partially because we know that sometimes unpaid supports might be monitoring the devices or equipment during times that remote supports aren't provided. That's not required. It's just some people have a preference to do that, and that's fine.
And so that acknowledges that that might be somebody's preference. So the technology's monitored. Assistive technology, the technology is either not monitored at all or is only monitored by unpaid supports.
With remote supports technology, it can be leased short term or long term. Assistive technology can only be leased short term for specific reasons. An individual may have both remote supports and assistive technology on their individual support plan.
And so an example of that is a person-- we had talked earlier about those voice assistant devices covered through assistive technology. So a person might have one of those, once again, to turn their lights on and off, to turn their television on and off, control the temperature, all of those good things. Nobody is monitoring that voice assistance device. So that's assistive technology.
The individual may also have those sensors, those stove sensors and the door sensors and the window sensors covered through remote supports that are monitored by paid professionals who are delivering the remote support service. So that's an example of how a person might have both.
And then, to continue to help people understand the difference between those we developed a decision tree. And I believe that we have included it as an attachment with this presentation for people who are interested. But there's also a link on this slide for accessing the full decision tree because this is not-- this is just a screenshot of part of the decision tree.
This decision tree can be used when an individual family member or individual support plan team member identifies a need for a device or wants to explore supportive technology. This decision tree can assist in determining available service options. So, like I said, the picture on the screen's just part of it.
But you can see that the first question is, will someone monitor the device? If the answer is no, the device is most likely assistive technology. If the device will be monitored by someone, there are questions about, who will be monitoring the device? And then it helps people understand whether it's remote supports or assistive technology.
OK, and then there are other services that are available through the Office of Developmental Programs waivers and base funding that can cover technology. We don't have time to go over all of them in detail today. But, once again, if you have questions, please put them in the chat, and I'm happy to try to answer them.
High-level home accessibility adaptations cover technologies such as accessible alerting systems for smoke, fire, or carbon monoxide for individuals with sensory impairments and modifications needed to accommodate an individual's special sensitivity to sound, light, or other environmental conditions. Vehicle accessibility adaptations can include vehicular lifts and customized devices necessary for the individual to be transported safely in the community. And then residential rehabilitation, life sharing, and supported living are the Office of Developmental Programs, residential services.
And, just due to how those services are-- what they cover, how they're paid, they're a service available-- really, one provider is responsible for individuals in these residential services 24/7 to meet their needs and provide support that's needed. And because of that, there are types of technology that is covered under those services. And an example is if technology is used by multiple people in a residential home, that would be covered under the residential service versus assistive technology or remote supports.
OK, and then I kind of talked about this under assistive technology, but there are some limits that apply to all of the services under the waiver. So it's assistive technology, it's remote supports, all the services that I just talked about. So it is a federal rule that the waivers cannot pay for technology that other offices are required to cover.
So, once again. durable medical equipment or technology that meets a person's medical or mobility needs, that's covered through medical assistance. Technology that youth need for school to participate in school activities, that should be covered by their school district. And then people who are receiving services through the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation can receive assistive technology to aid in employment and daily tasks from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. And the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation really focuses on employment skills and helping people obtain employment if you haven't worked with them before.
Waivers can only pay for technology needed due to the individual's disability. Waivers cannot pay for goods and services that a household does not-- that a household that does not include a person with a disability would be expected to pay for as household expenses. And waivers cannot pay for something that the federal government calls room and board costs. And these include furnishings, food, and clothing. But waivers can be used to modify furnishings, and that's usually covered under home accessibility adaptations.
OK, and, at the very beginning with the buckets, I briefly spoke about the LifeCourse tools and frameworks. But there are other tools. And, like I said, a framework for having conversations that can be used to help anyone think about how technology can be used to help them live the life they want to live through all of their life stages.
So the Office of Developmental Programs supports people from birth through end of life. And these tools can help think about the different needs that a person has through all of those different life stages. So some of the questions that are included with this framework for having conversations are, does my school provide assistive technology to assist or support me?
Could they? Should they? Would assistive technology help me with college or career? And how can technology assist me to live as independently as possible?
And, also, on the right-hand side of the screen, you're going to see an integrated support star. And that can be used by anyone, individuals, families, or professionals, for mapping current services and supports, problem-solving for a specific need or planning next steps. It can be used to explore current needs, identify gaps, or plan how to access supports for the future.
The tool can be used to guide a conversation over the phone or facilitate an in-person planning meeting with one person or a group of people. The integrated support star can be used by anyone to guide their thinking. So, as you can see, there is a section devoted specifically to technology in the support star. As mentioned, this could be used to identify technology already used, or if there is a gap that technology could fill, to reach a certain goal. There's also-- included there is a link to lifecoursetools.com, and there is a short-- when you look at the Integrated Support Star, there's a short 2 and 1/2-minute video for people to learn about how technology can be used as a support and how the star can help you identify gaps and explore how technology can help people be more independent.
And then, as promised, there are some resources. And, once again, going back to those three buckets, we talked about the networking and connection. The Office of Developmental Programs, contracts with and partners with self-advocates united as one. And the Pennsylvania family network.
And they have a wealth of trainings about waivers. If you want to know more about-- sometimes about technology employment, it's just a whole wide variety of trainings and resources. And they'll also do some peer mentoring. As I mentioned before, we have that supportive technology page on my ODP.
And that has a quarterly newsletter specific to technology and some things you might want to think about or consider. And there are a lot of different videos from different conferences and presentations that you might find helpful. The Gold Book is-- it was developed by the Office of Developmental Programs to try to help explain what the Office of Developmental Programs does in kind of a user-friendly way.
The waivers themselves, each one is over 300 pages long. They are incredibly difficult to read and understand. So the Office of Developmental Programs developed a Gold Book to try to explain those-- explain the waivers and the Office in more user-friendly terms.
And then there are just some other resources on here for how eligibility works, how services works. And then we also have the paautism.org and ASERT Autism Resource Guide. And, as promised, we have some time left for questions.
So thank you again. I hope this information was useful. And I am happy to try to answer any questions because it was a lot. It's a lot of information that you might have.
This session explores the features of popular Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) apps. Learn about: AAC apps available from our Assistive Technology Lending Library, differences between popular AAC apps, and more. Recorded November 2024.
Learn about:
- AAC apps available from AT Lending Library
- Basic edits to AAC apps
- Differences between popular AAC apps
AAC Apps: Deep Dive and Demo
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Welcome, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today for November's Tech Accelerator webinar. Our topic this month is Alternative and Augmentative Communication, or AAC Apps. This session is being recorded and the video will include picture-in-picture ASL translation, as well as a full transcript. You'll be able to access that on our website at disabilities.temple.edu, where you can also register for future webinars.
TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics running from July 2024 through December 2025, and each one is offered the third Thursday of the month at two times, 12:00 and 4:00. This series is part of the Tech Accelerator Program. This is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long Term Living, here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It is made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator Project includes five major focus areas-- training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, readiness evaluation to develop tools for successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech, statewide assessment to plan and benchmark a technology-first systems change, a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and finally, two technology summits, which will be live events hosted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh this coming March to enhance awareness of tech solutions.
You can learn more about all of these fantastic projects on our website, and I will post that link in the chat as well. So without further ado, I'd like to introduce today's speakers, Hali and Cassie, two of the wonderful speech language pathologists on the TechOWL team who have joined us today to share their expertise on communication apps.
HALI STRICKLER: OK. Hi, everyone. I'm going to go ahead and share some slides to get started. So while I'm getting this pulled up, I do want to give a little disclaimer. Later in the presentation, we will be taking the slides down and then sharing our iPad screens with the Zoom. Sometimes, as with any technology, that can be a little glitchy. There might be a little bit of a delay. We may have to stop sharing and then reshare depending on how the connection is cooperating with that. So just bear with us when we get to that point in the presentation.
Also, feel free to type any questions or comments that you have throughout in the chat. We will keep an eye on that, and we'll try to make sure we answer any of those throughout the presentation. Especially if they're related to a particular app or a feature that you might want to see when we're doing the demo, let us know so we can make sure we're giving you the information that you're looking for and you want to see today.
So before we jump into more specifics, just to go over a couple acronyms, so we're all on the same page with some of the terms you might hear us use. AAC-- that stands for Augmentative and Alternative Communication. There's a slide, as well, dedicated to a more specific definition of this term, but we're using it as an umbrella term for all forms of communication other than oral or spoken language. Talking speech. So using devices.
For our purposes today, AAC is really going to refer to those specific AAC apps that we're going to take a look at. And while we will be focusing on mostly iPad-based iOS apps, there are also apps that are available on other platforms such as Android. Microsoft tablets. Some other types of products as well. But we're going to be focused more on the iOS-based apps assistive technology.
You might hear us say AT. So AAC is a form of assistive technology that, of course, is specific for communication. You might also hear us talk about DD or ID. So developmental disability. Intellectual disability. SGD-- that stands for Speech Generating Device. Now, speech generating devices are AAC systems that somebody might use. Not all speech generating devices are iPad-based. But again, since we're talking about apps, the ones we're focusing on today are going to be speech generating devices as iPads, or iPads as speech generating devices.
Another thought, too, to keep in mind is that even though some of the software and apps that we're looking at are specific to iPads, some of the layouts and organization of the software is also available on other platforms and devices as well. So some language organization options are going to be available on non-iPad based products. non-iPad-based speech generating devices. And then also, SLP, like myself and Cassie. And then our two other SLPs on our TechOWL institute on Disabilities team. SLP stands for speech language pathologist or speech therapist.
So some of our learning objectives today. This is just the main goals that we hope you take away from our presentation. We want you to be able to recall at least three AAC apps that are available from the TechOWL statewide lending library. The majority of the apps that we're going to be showing today are some of the most popular. Not just that folks borrow from the lending library, but also in the wider AAC world.
Of course, there are so many more out there, and we have lots of other AAC apps available to borrow from the lending library, and you can always request new apps as well to be able to borrow and try out. For the ones that we discussed today, we're hoping that you'll be able to take away some basic programming and basic understanding of the apps. How to make those edits and adjustments and customizations to them.
And then we also hope that you'll be able to describe and compare and contrast some of the different elements about the specific apps. So describe a difference between, two or a couple of the different AAC apps that we talk about today to help you make determinations for either yourself or the person that you support in finding the best fit of an AAC app.
So just some disclaimers that we do like to give before any presentation. We are speaking from the perspective of speech language pathologists. We like to consider ourselves AAC specialists, but it's also important to note that some of the perspectives of the people that use these products, of AAC users, will be maybe different than some of the things that we say.
So if you're seeking more information, especially on the use of these devices in a person's everyday life-- that it's good to seek out that information from AAC users so that they can share their lived experiences, so you can get a more holistic picture of what it's like to use this equipment or to see if it's a good fit for you, or again, that person that you might support.
You're also going to hear us use a variety of identity first and person first language. And we do that to accommodate both preferences. So for example, you might hear us say AAC user or person who uses AAC. Another example, you might hear us say person with autism or autistic person.
So what is AAC? So I talked a little bit about it, but here's a more in depth definition. So again, AAC stands for Augmentative and Alternative Communication. Those two A words, we kind of break them down. So augmentative is the devices or the equipment that might add to somebody's speech. And then alternative is used instead of somebody's speech.
So in a lot of cases, some folks might be using these devices to do one or the other, or they might be using these devices to do both. Every person is different, and their needs for AAC are going to look different as well. But overall, AAC-- it really can be any form of communication beyond oral speaking or talking. So things like gestures, facial expressions, whether you send a text or an email. Maybe you wrote a note on a piece of paper. Gave a thumbs up. Those are all forms of AAC.
We all use forms of AAC throughout our day. Throughout our communication. Some of us just use more than others. So here on the slide are also a few examples of different types of AAC systems. When we talk about AAC devices and systems, we tend to use a hierarchy to describe these things. So we use phrases like light and low tech devices, mid, tech and then high tech.
Even though we talk about them on a hierarchy, that doesn't mean that somebody has to master the low or the light tech before they can move up to a high tech device. Sometimes that is the strategy that works best for a person, but sometimes somebody might go right to a high tech system.
So an example of a low or light tech AAC system would be like the one here on the slide, the paper-based printout. That's actually just a printout of screenshots from a high tech system, but on a paper-based layout. Laminated. Put in a binder. Other types of light tech might be individual picture cards with Velcro.
Sometimes you might hear people use the word PECS to describe that. PECS is a formal protocol, but a lot of folks will tend to use that as a phrase to refer to those individual cards that somebody might have.
Other devices that kind of come next in that hierarchy are those mid tech systems. So those are the two systems on the bottom towards the left. So the big red button, that's called a BIGmack. And then the green one with the four images, that is a GoTalk device. These are mid tech systems, and they get that classification because they have batteries and they have recordable speech on them.
So when you're using both of these systems you would record somebody else's voice. And then when the person goes and either activates that button or presses a button on the GoTalk one, then it will activate whatever that recording was.
Things to keep in mind when using these types of systems is that sometimes the voice output doesn't always match the speaker. So for example, maybe a 15-year-old high school student who identifies as male, they're not going to want to sound like me in most cases. So the voice that's coming out of the device might not match the identity of the individual. So that's just one of those-- every device has pros and cons. That's a con with maybe one of these systems sometimes.
Now the next kind of side of devices would be our high tech systems. Those are going to be your more specialized-- think computerized devices. Tablets. So those are the two on the far right. The upper right side is a Tobii Dynavox Eye Gaze device. So this is a computer system that basically reads somebody's eye movements. It has a camera built in to do that. And the person will then be able to use their eyes essentially as the mouse to activate the icons-- the buttons on the computer screen to share their messages or to navigate the system.
The one on the bottom right is an iPad in a case with an AAC app on it. So there are all kinds of different AAC apps that can come on iPads, and we're going to take a look at some of those. So when we're talking about our AAC apps, regardless of what the app is-- and keep in mind too, that some of these concepts and key words here can be used beyond just apps to greater AAC software on maybe like that Eye Gaze device we looked at as well.
These are just some terms that you might hear us talk about, and they're words that are used when we're looking at our AAC systems. So I'm also going to just hold my iPad screen up, too, just so we can take a better look. So this app on both the slide as well that I'm holding up is the TouchChat app. And this is a word power vocabulary set.
We're going to do more of a deep dive in a little bit of this one. But just to talk about some of the terms and the parts-- so this top bar here, that's blank. It's white in this particular case. This is a speech display bar. So whatever message that I've constructed--
AUTOMATED VOICE: I--
HALI STRICKLER: I'm just going to type one out.
AUTOMATED VOICE: --love--
HALI STRICKLER: I love--
AUTOMATED VOICE: --going--
HALI STRICKLER: Going. I don't know. Home.
AUTOMATED VOICE: --home.
HALI STRICKLER: My message that I constructed is now here. And now I can press it and activate it so it can then speak. One thing to note about the speech bar is, if I don't clear it and use my clear button up at the top, everything that I've said and typed out all day will then be activated if I accidentally hit this. So it's always good to clear your message so that you can say something new without re-repeating yourself all day long.
So those are features that you might see on lots of different devices. So not only is there a clear bar here in this particular layout. There's also another clear bar on the system elsewhere. So that locate or that clear bar or that speech display bar might look a little different depending on what your system is, or it might be located in a different spot. A lot of these things can be customized and set up based on a person's preferences or needs.
Other things, too. We have a Home button. So each device is really-- or app is going to really have a starting page. So think of that as your home page, like you would on maybe your computer or your cell phone. There's always a starting point. So if I'm somewhere else in the app-- let's say I'm on this page to talk about money. In here, there's a house button. That's then going to take me back to my starting point or my home page.
Other words that we might use are folders. Folders are going to be buttons, basically, that when you touch them or select them, it opens up another page with related vocabulary. So for example, when I do Groups, it brings me to all kinds of different groups or categories. If I select this one that says Art, now it opens up a folder and a page that has all kinds of different words related to art vocabulary there.
Another thing that you're going to hear us say a lot today too is core vocabulary. So a lot of AAC apps and systems are based on the idea of core vocabulary. Core vocabulary are high frequency, everyday words. They make up about 80% of what we say, and they can be used across multiple contexts. So they're not words that are dedicated for one specific activity or conversation topic. They can be used across a lot of different contexts.
So for example, those are going to be words that a lot of your verbs. Some of your pronouns. Prepositions. Those are going to be some of your core vocabulary examples. In a lot of systems, you're going to see some of that core vocabulary available on the home page. So for example, with this particular layout, you have words like I want. Stop. Go. Eat. I like. And then some of our pronouns here. Those are examples of core vocabulary within the device.
So, too, we also want to talk about what these iPads look like in terms of funding. So there's a phrase called bundled iPad. Bundled iPads are basically an iPad that can be purchased using insurance funds. So there are companies that are dedicated for speech generating devices to be durable medical equipment, meaning that medical insurance will pay for the particular device.
You can't just go and get an iPad at Target or Walmart or Amazon and then have insurance reimburse you or purchase that equipment. It has to go through one of these specialized, vendors. And these specialized vendors will have their own unique names for their product. But at the end of the day, their product is going to be an iPad with a communication app and a case.
So another thing, too, to mention about when you're getting them through vendors is some vendors are going to sell more apps or have more variety and selection with what you can choose between. Other companies are going to only sell maybe their dedicated product.
So for example, when we look at some of the ones here on the slide, the Quick Talker Freestyle, that is an iPad product sold by the company AbleNet. Their company allows you to choose from a variety of different apps. But then the next one is the PRC via iPads. That is from the company PRC-Saltillo. You're going to be limited to their specific app products.
Same thing with the next one-- is the Tobii SC tablet. That's from the company Tobii Dynavox. You're going to be limited to their software, TD Snap, on that one. Next up we have the TalkPad Wego edition from the company Talk to Me Technologies Smartbox, now that they've merged. And you're going to have the choice there. They have some proprietary software, but they also can sometimes cover other apps as well.
So when you're looking to get equipment or devices funded, your choice and who you can go with might be limited or dependent based on what app that you're selecting. Sometimes you'll be able to go with one company and have a lot more choices. Other times, you may only have one or two options. So that's something to think about when you're maybe starting the funding journey after you've identified which app is a good fit for you.
And so now for the fun part. We're going to do some app demo here. So we do have some slides, but we're going to skip the slides so we can share our screen and you can take a look at some of the different apps live. So just bear with us. This is the part where it might get a little messy with sharing our screen and making sure all the tech works. And if anyone has any questions while we're getting the apps shared and set up, please feel free to type those in the chat.
So the first app that we're going to take a peek at once the screen sharing decides to work-- here it is-- is Proloquo2Go. So Proloquo2Go is-- I like to say it's one of the more original AAC apps. So back when the iPads first came out, this was one of the apps that was available. So you might see a lot of folks using the system and be familiar with this layout and organization.
Also, keep in mind that when we're looking at some of these, you're going to see a lot of similarities between the devices. Some of the pictures might look similar. Some of the layouts and organization are going to look similar. And also, a lot of these devices too can be completely customized. So right now when we're looking at Proloquo, I just downloaded it and I turned it on and I set it up. I didn't do any customizations or major edits here. But this can be completely customized based on the person's needs.
If they need more buttons, they can have more buttons. If they need less or we need to hide some, that can absolutely be done. If we need high contrast, meaning we need to change the background of the icons or the borders, the text, all of those types of things in a lot of these apps can be edited and changed. That also being said, sometimes, depending on the app, some of those editing features might be limited. It really just depends on the particular app.
I will say that a lot of the big hitters in the AAC app world kind of steal ideas from each other. If we were having this conversation when apps first came out. There were a lot more deal breakers of features between app A, app B, and app C. Nowadays, a lot of the apps do have similar features in terms of customizations and editing.
So right now, when we're looking at Proloquo, it has stick figure pictures. It doesn't have to have stick figures. You can take photos directly from the app using the camera. It's integrated into the system. You can import them from your camera roll of the iPad or from the internet. You can do that with a lot of other apps, too. So this can be completely customized. Doesn't just have to look like this.
But what's nice about this app, too, is that Proloquo also has different levels for the vocabulary. So right now, we're looking at advanced. There's also an intermediate level, and then a basic one. So if I click on Basic, this simplified my screen a little bit and took some of those words and moved them into folders. So it made things a little easier to navigate. So somebody can communicate by tapping on the folder they want. If they open Food, now they can talk about their different food choices.
It's really easy to add more vocabulary in here. So I can go to my little pencil button down at the bottom and tap that, and it pulls up my editing mode. I can add an individual icon, or I can add a folder, meaning that when I tap it, it's going to move to somewhere else. To show you what I mean by that, when I tap on McDonald's, you'll see it has that manila folder shape. Now it opened up my McDonald's order here on the screen.
But I want to go back and I want to add a new button. So right now, we have ice cream. Maybe let's add brownies. So if I start typing in-- oh, it's giving me other words-- brownie, it'll fill in the blank for me. It'll predict what I'm typing out with words related to those letters. But if I didn't like this particular picture, I could maybe take a look and see more symbols that are built in to the system. Or if I actually wanted to take a photo of the particular brownies that I like to eat, you can take a photo of that and import that into your device.
And, of course, it decided to freeze because it's connected to the computer. Oh, there we go. It caught up. So now I have my new button for brownies. So if you can't hear the output on the screen, it might be because of the screen sharing. But take my word for it. When you touched it, it talked and it said brownies. But somebody could build a sentence. They could request, or they could say they're all done. [INAUDIBLE] built into this particular page. You can have more words in here. You can have less. This can be super customized to the needs of the individual.
Another thing, too, with Proloquo2Go as well is if we have our built in grammar turned on, we can access our conjugations of verbs and pronouns-- so our other parts of speech, by just holding down that particular verb. And that will open up in a pop-up, which is a nice feature for somebody who is generating their sentences and wants that more advanced grammar in here as well. Proloquo2Go also can be set up for some bilingual features. So you'd be able to access it here. If I had it set up for Spanish, there would be a little button here that has my language, and I can tap it and it'll switch into that other language. So there's some great features that are built in to the system.
The next app, unless anyone has any questions about Proloquo2Go-- the next one we're going to take a look at is GoTalk NOW. So GoTalk NOW comes in a couple different versions. Right now, I'm showing you the GoTalk NOW Lite version. So that just means that I can only have a certain number of pages on my system. So a page meaning this is one page. This is two pages. I think you can have up to maybe four or five-ish pages on the free version, but that can be a really great start for somebody to see if this app is a good fit.
The full paid for version of the app-- that one, I believe it's under $200-ish, if I'm correct. That version of the app, then you can have more pages based on the capacity of your iPad. So with this app-- I tend to recommend this one a lot for people that really want a fully customized system. There are other page sets or layouts that you can use or pay extra to have access to, but a lot of the folks that I work with, they choose this app so they can have something that's completely unique to themselves.
That being said, it's a little more work up front to get it programmed initially off the ground running. It doesn't. It comes as a completely blank slate, and we have to build our pages and our folders for that person. So we hold this Home button down, and it'll take us back to this main starting point. You have a couple different options here, but the main areas to focus on are Player. That's going to be the speaking mode. So when I want to use this app to communicate, I need to make sure it's in Player mode. Otherwise, if I'm in Page Editor, it's not going to necessarily talk to me. It's going to be set up for me to make those adjustments and customizations.
So you'll see here I have lots of real estate on the screen to add buttons. I tap these little toggles, and you'll see that I can have buttons ranging from one on the screen all the way up to 49. Compared to some of the other apps with GoTalk, we're a little more set with the numbers that they provide here. So that does limit us with what our grid size or the number of icons that are available at once-- what they look like.
I'm going to change it to four. I can show you how quick that was. Now these are all pages or buttons that I've already pre-programmed. That's why it filled in the blanks so nicely. But we would have to create our own. And you would do that just by tapping on the screen. And I can add my text. I could change this text in here. I can drag it around. I can make it bigger. I can make it smaller.
What else is nice about this, too, is we can add in multiple photos on the page. I can make some of them big again. Small. Change the sizes, which is a nice customization feature. So then the way that that looks when I'm in the speaking mode-- I can tap on my activities, and now it opens up my choice board for all my different activities here. And this can be, again, customized to whatever the person wants. And we don't have to have the same four button option on every page. If I have more activities I can choose from, I can have more buttons and icons available on here as well.
You can also flip through the device, kind of like pages in a book, rather than having to only access it through individual icons on the screen. So I can use the arrows to flip through the pages. If maybe using those categories as a starting point is hard, but flipping through is a little easier for me to navigate, that can be an option for somebody as well.
Another feature here, too. Right now, this is just one big picture. I'm going to go back into our editing mode so you can see what I'm talking about. We can have a visual scene display. So this creates basically these blue boxes on the screen. Those are hotspots that, when it's in the talking mode, if I tap where that hotspot is, it will then say whatever message I have programmed and recorded.
So you could use this for different routines. You could use it to label the parts of the bus or whatever image you have in here. You could use it with maybe somebody who likes music. Maybe they like the song, Wheels on the Bus. Maybe you're working in early intervention and wanted to teach that cause and effect with learning how to access the tablet. That can be a way to also use other features within the app. Doesn't just necessarily have to be for that face to face communication. You can use the built-in features for other things as well, but that is also a nice feature within the GoTalk NOW app.
And then the next one I'm going to pull up-- bear with me. So this one is going to look like a lot, and it is a lot. But for the right person, it can be a really good fit. So this app is called LAMP Words for Life. And so right now, you see I have less buttons on the screen, and there's a lot of white space here. What's specific or special about this app is that every word in this system has its own pattern and its own location. The idea is that the person learns to navigate their system through muscle memory for those particular words.
So when I turn off this particular feature I have on, which we'll talk about in one second-- when I turn what's called Vocab Builder off, now you see LAMP in its full glory. This is all of the language and all of the words that you have access to in this system. What makes this system a little different from some of the other apps is that this grid size-- I think there's real estate on here at once for 80-something icons-- is you can't change the button size. You have to be able to access these smaller buttons. And that can be a deal breaker from some for some folks-- that these buttons can be really small and hard to navigate size wise.
But when you learn how to use this system, all of the buttons are located in the same spot. Except, I noticed that my one screen is not set up in the way it should. So I'm going to pull up another copy of it. One second. So in this screen here, you see all of these icons, the bright green ones. These are all of, basically, your verbs and your conjugations of these verbs. You'll see that we have-- the past tense is in its own little spot right here. No matter what verb I'm saying to actually generate that verb, it'll be in this spot.
So, for example, if I want to say go, I find this icon. And now go is there. If I want to say went, it's in that past tense location. Now, if I'm looking at another verb like, let's say, eat. It's down here at the bottom. Eat is in that same spot there. And then ate, past tense, is there. So you learn the pattern for your words in your parts of speech.
Other words are stored in certain locations. So when we have our root-- think of it as our root word here is eat on this page, and it opens up a folder or a new page that has all kinds of vocabulary related to sensory stuff related to foods. A lot of our categories are located up here along this top row. So we have all of our different categories of types of foods. If I want to talk about snacks, I can tap that one. And now it opens up my more specific snack words.
So there's a lot of pattern based learning that goes into this. And one of the ways that folks use LAMP to make it a little easier to learn different words-- what I'm going to do is I'm actually going to make a copy so we can practice with some of our editing. I'm going to go in here and I'm going to turn on this feature called Vocab Builder. And when I turn this on, it basically takes everything away and makes it a little easier.
And I can have a specific word list. I'm going to add the word play. I'm going to add more. I'm going to add bubbles. And maybe I'm going to add ball. And now when I hit Done, all of those words are going to go away except for the ones that I want to talk about and that I want to use. So this can help somebody now learn that pattern. There's less going on on the screen, so I can learn that muscle memory. My toys. Bubble.
So one of the things too with this is even though it looks like a lot, there's less hits involved than maybe some of the other systems. Some other systems, you might have to go through multiple folders, multiple layers to find the words you want. With LAMP, you really-- 1, 2, 3 hits in most cases to find the particular word that you're using. And you can pair your words together and generate sentences and utterances as you gain more words, get more practice, and get more familiar with your system. So for the right person, this can be a really good fit.
OK, so I'm going to pass things over to Cassie. I'm going to stop sharing. And if anyone has any questions, feel free to ask those now while we're getting things switched over.
CASSANDRA CALLIA: Thanks, Hali. Just give me one moment to share my iPad screen, and we're going to jump into talking about our next app. Here we go. All right, so we are going to talk about the next app, which is called Grid. Grid is a really unique app in the sense that it gives us the capability to do many, many things and have access to language in many formats.
What I mean by that is, in the previous apps that we just saw, we looked primarily at grid-based vocabulary. Something that looked like this that had different grid options with different words on the home page. And this is a great fit for a lot of folks. There are a lot of grid-based language files in the Grid app. This is an example of Super Core, which is a core vocabulary-based app that, upon first glance, looks similar to some of the other ones that we've seen.
However, you'll notice that the home page of Grid is actually also a grid of other apps and other language systems. So, for example, you can have access to a keyboard for somebody who might be using text to speech or typing to send or communicate a message. They would have access to this vocabulary file within the Grid app.
You might also have somebody who might benefit from more pragmatically-based organization for their language. So this is Voco Chat, which is a vocabulary file in the Grid app that's organized by-- it's organized pragmatically, which helps people walk through a conversation by determining what buttons come next based on the last button that they pressed. So I just clicked, something is wrong. I might say, I don't feel well. And then the next icon that comes up is words about what might be wrong. So this could be a really good fit for somebody who really needs to focus on communication in the moment, rather than using some of those core vocabulary words that are on the homepage of some of the other apps.
Grid is also super easy to program. So this is an example of the Vocabulary for Life page file in Grid. This is folder-based, so you'll notice that the homepage is a lot of folders. But let's say that I'm ready to add a word. I am looking at my places. And when I open the Places folder, the yellow words are going to be that core vocabulary. The sentence starters. And then the rest of the vocabulary on here is words specific to places.
So if I wanted to add a word on any of the Grid page sets, I would click the three buttons on top. Edit grid. And then I'd be able to click on a blank button, write, and speak. And let's say I want my new place to be-- oh, I don't know. Maybe Target. I do like Target. Let's see if they have a good picture for Target. Here we go. Target. I click Done, Finish Editing. And there's my new button for Target. So regardless of which page set you look in the Grid app, the editing is exactly the same.
The other nice thing about the Grid app is it has some accessible media and internet browsing capabilities. So it has an accessible web browser. It has access to accessible Facebook and accessible Twitter. Grid also has games, which is one of my favorite ways to encourage cause and effect. If you're just starting a device with somebody and looking to get buy-in from themselves or the team, you can play a game that is not necessarily [INAUDIBLE], but to intend to learn to interact with the device.
I could talk about Grid all day long, but the last thing I'll say about Grid that makes it unique is that you can add grid sets at any time. So you can see that Smart Box has a variety of grid sets that come pre-made, including those accessible apps that I discussed earlier, as well as different symbol and text-based communication apps. But you can also browse the online Grids inventory.
So people make grids online for different purposes, and they share them out to the community. So you can have access to boards that somebody else made. Here's one of a Ukrainian and English medical communication board. You can click that and have it download right on your app. You can also create your own and remote edit from the Grid website too. Really cool app. Very versatile for a lot of different people.
The next app we'll look at is called TouchChat. TouchChat is a very popular and common app. It has the proprietary language system called WordPower, and this is an example of the WordPower 42 basic SS page set. That means that it has 42 buttons on the page, and it uses symbols as the primary mode of communication. But the WordPower page sets also have text-based-- hence WordPower, capabilities as well.
What I hear a lot of people say that they like about the TouchChat app specifically is that it does something unique, which is that it links pages. So if I want to make a sentence, I will click on the [INAUDIBLE] I. I'll click on the next word. You'll notice that the page changed so that it's all verbs. I'll say, love. Let's see. What do I love? I love eating. I love eating peanut butter. So you can see that as I go to create my sentence, the page changes in anticipation of what the next word might be. So this can be really great for people who are working on creating sentences to facilitate putting words together to request or ask for things or share information.
It should be noted that this app, like all of the other apps, is very customizable. You'll notice these are stick figures. They can be real photographs. You can upload real pictures of people or places that the individual likes to go, as well as changing the buttons on the screen. So this is 42 buttons. There are some more simple page sets called MultiChat 15 that are just 15 buttons on the screen. And this is more phrase-based. So each of these buttons is a [INAUDIBLE] that will help you still build a sentence, just with less icons on the screen.
Editing is also a breeze with the TouchChat app. Let me pull up [INAUDIBLE] pages. Here we go. Let's add a drink. I'll click Menu at the top right. Edit Page. And then just click on a blank button, Edit this Button, and add in whatever drink I'm thinking about. I like Diet Coke. Let's see if they have that on here. Let's see. Here we go. Oh, I like these picture options. Easy. I click Done. My new button is right there. So people find this one easy to program, easy to navigate, and look at aesthetically. It is color coded. Great app.
Yeah, let's keep moving. The next app I'm looking for-- my iPad is very disorganized. I apologize-- is TD Snap. TD Snap is another really robust communication system. You'll also notice that this one is color coded by parts of speech. The center of the board from the yellow to the orange icons are going to be your core vocabulary words. And then the pink folders on the side are where a lot of those nouns are going to live in different folders.
So if I were to open up the Feelings folder, I would be able to see all of my feelings words. And you'll notice that there's no core vocabulary in this folder. It's really just that specific folder's vocabulary, organized by itself. So in terms of sentence creation, it's going to be more individualized. Looking for each button and navigating into the right folder, versus the pages changing like they do in TouchChat.
One of my favorite things about TD Snap is the Topics folder over here. So this yellow-orange bar contains some more navigation. They have a QuickFires folder with easily accessible words that you might need to say. And the Topics folder, I find a lot of people really enjoy for creating topic-specific phrases. So if somebody is less concerned about individual words and wants to be able to engage and participate in an activity using phrases, we can create a Topics folder for them.
So on the Readings Topics folder, you'll notice that all of these buttons when I press it-- well, maybe you can't hear it, but it says a phrase out loud instead of a single word. So this can be really great. If somebody is out in the community and wants to order something at their favorite restaurant, we would be able to program phrases in that Topics folder for McDonald's, so to say. Or, I also like they have jokes in here, too. We all need to be able to tell jokes.
Finally, the unique thing about TD Snap is the built-in behavioral supports. It has a visual timer that can be run concurrently while the app is going. It has a little first-then board that you can create and edit for somebody to have reference to, as well as many schedules and social narratives and scripts. It's important to note that while these behavioral supports are up and active on the app, you're not able to access the rest of the vocabulary, so that is a consideration when using the behavioral supports that are integrated in the TD Snap app.
TD Snap recently-- so this is their Core First page set. But TD snap recently released an Express page set which looks significantly different than Core First. An Express page set is based on those folders. Like the topics folder, each folder opens up different vocabulary related to that concept. And this is meant for contextual communication. Quicker, in real time communication for somebody. This is a brand new release, so very exciting to have something slightly different for folks that maybe don't need access or aren't able to access all of the vocabulary in the Core First page set.
I'll talk briefly about Avaz, which is the third app that I'll be talking about. Avaz looks again very similar to many of the other apps that we've looked at today. You'll notice that it does have the core vocabulary, which is in that orange-red color on the home page, as well as different folders containing specific vocabulary related to that topic.
A few things that make Avaz really different than other apps-- number one is the use of tone up here at the top. So typically when you press a button on an AAC device, it will just say the word in the voice that you choose. But Avaz uses machine learning, I believe, to change the tone of the voice so that you can make it whisper. You can make it sound angry or excited, which is really, really great, and a wonderful way to help people engage and really express themselves with this app.
The second feature that makes Avaz unique is that when you press a button, it will visually get larger on the screen to indicate that it was selected. This can be a really nice visual cue for people who are just beginning to use AAC, or to help people know that they selected the right message.
And the last thing I'll say about Avaz is that you can create new pages really easily. Programming is a breeze with Avaz. So if you wanted to create a new page, you could click Edit Words. Let's actually open up a word right here. Add New. I want to add many words at once. And instead of going through and creating a button for each word, I could type in a word. A couple words. Biscuit, ketchup, If I could spell, and egg. We'll click Save, and it created those three buttons for me right away. You can do the same with folders. You can, of course, go in and change the button if you want a different picture. But it makes editing really easy, and folks really like that feature about this app.
Finally, we'll talk really quickly about Predictable, which is a text to speech-based option available in our lending library as well. Predictable is keyboard-based. There are several different keyboards you can select from. You'll notice that when you start typing, Predictable uses word prediction at the top in this blue bar to help you create your message even faster.
And then the other neat thing about Predictable is that it also has symbol support. So you can see that we have some various folders with symbols in them. And these are programmed with phrases based on the category. The folder that you've clicked on. This is all completely customizable. You can type your message and then save it in a folder and use that symbol support for added support if you so choose. So that's Predictable in a nutshell. Really cool app. And I'm going to toss it back to Haley.
HALI STRICKLER: OK. So I'm going to reshare my slides so we can take a look at a few more things before we wrap up today's session. OK, there we go. So we want to take a look at just some free apps that are available. So if you already own an iPad, these are some options that you can download and try out and see if they are a good fit, or at least be an option to get started for a no-cost method. You can also request to borrow these from our lending library at TechOWLs as well.
So here we have Weave Chat and ChatterBoards. And then we also have a couple more options. Cboard. GoTalk Lite, which-- we did look GoTalk as well. So a lot of the same features in the full version are available on the free version. But the free one, the lite version, can be a good placeholder to get you started. And then SoundingBoard. So these are just some examples of other apps to consider.
A lot of the main AAC apps, or the more popular ones that we did take a look at during the demo, though, they do come with a pretty hefty price tag, some of them right out of pocket. So a lot of them-- The heavy hitters range from about $150 up to almost $400 plus tax, depending on the particular app. So that is a hefty price for a lot of people to pay out of pocket. So that is why there are insurance options to get these types of devices funded for folks.
So a few more additional resources, just to talk a little bit more about TechOWL and AAC. If you ever have any AAC-related questions, you can absolutely reach out to us. We can be a great resource to help you get started on. Answer some questions. Or if you borrow an AAC device or an iPad with apps on it from the TechOWL lending library, we're happy to meet with you and answer questions. Go over some of that basic programming, and provide some troubleshooting support with that device you borrowed.
We do also have some specific project contracts that do offer some more additional services for individuals who are eligible for those programs. For example, we have a program for adults 21 and older who receive services through Philadelphia Intellectual Disabilities Services, as well as through Philadelphia Early Intervention for assistive technology and AAC. And we also have our Just SO Speech Services program for consumers of Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs, or ODP.
And Just SO is short-term online speech services. And neither of these programs are direct ongoing speech therapy. But they can be a great way to get some information about AAC and navigating that AAC funding process, if that's what's needed and recommended for the individual. Even for folks that may not be eligible for those programs, if you are a Pennsylvania resident, you can meet with us again for that device demonstration. A video chat. While we're not going to give formal recommendations, we can answer some of those questions you might have on that more informal basis. Just have a conversation about AAC. Where to get started.
We also have our ACES program-- Augmentative Communication Empowerment Supports. We have a slide for that in just a few. And then our aaccommunity.net website is a great way to stay up to date, see more initiatives that we're offering, as well as find more information about our AAC-related services and programs.
This is just a slide on borrowing from the lending library. If you go to techowl.pa.org and hit the Borrow tab, that'll take you to the lending library. If you are borrowing an iPad and you want apps, there will be a notes section text box when you go to check out, and that's where you'll type the names of all the apps that you want to request.
If you want to learn more about AAC, we also offer our AAC Essentials, which is an online asynchronous learning modules. These are free. You can take them at your own speed and get a free certificate at the end of your learning. And our ACES program-- we are offering this again on this coming July in 2025. So this is a program for young adults at least 18 and older. They get they get to come to campus, take classes on communication, get some coaching and supports, participate in different types of leisure activities, maybe like adaptive recreation, adaptive art, listen to speakers.
Every ACES looks a little different depending on the cohort and their needs and their goals. But this is a great program to get more training and support for young adult AAC users. And our application is live online, so check out the techowl.pa.org website for that. And the program is one week at Temple's main campus in Philadelphia. You also don't have to be a resident of Pennsylvania to be able to attend. Anyone is welcome to attend. There is an application process, though. So just keep that in mind.
And then here's TechOWL's social media. General contact information. Contact information for the Institute on Disabilities. Cassie and I, as well as many of our other colleagues-- we work at the Institute, even though we're part of the TechOWL program. TechOWL is a subprogram of the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University, so there's lots of great initiatives supporting and working with individuals with disabilities there. So lots of great projects to check out.
And then we just ask that you complete the survey. So if you hold your phone up and scan the QR code, that will take you to a survey just to let us know how we're doing. What other information that you might want in the future as well. And it looks like Caitlin did put the survey link in the chat for us. And so if anyone has any questions, please feel free to let us know. We're happy to try to answer those for you. And if you think of something down the road, please do feel free to reach out to us at TechOWL and the Institute. If there's no other questions, Caitlin, I'll pass it back to you.
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: -- Wonderful. Thank you so much for joining us all this evening. These resources will be sent out in a follow-up email as well. And we hope you join us again in December for an AAC funding session. Have a good evening, everyone.
How do you get a communication device? Where do you start and what steps are involved? Learn about AAC assessment processes and submitting an insurance request for a speech-generating device, with a focus on funding options available in PA. Recorded December 2024.
Learn about:
- Language needed for a speech-generating device insurance request
- The concept of medical necessity
- Potential funding sources for AAC in Pennsylvania
Finding and Funding AAC
HOST: Thank you so much for joining us today for December's Tech Accelerator Webinar. Our topic this month is funding for alternative and augmentative communication, or AAC devices. And this session is being recorded. The video will include picture in picture ASL translation, as well as a full transcript. You can access that video on our website at disabilities.temple.edu. I will put that link in the chat as well.
That website is also where you can register for future webinars. So TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics running from July 2024 to December 2025. Each is held on the third Thursday of the month, and is offered at two times, 12:00, noon, and 4:00 PM.
The series is part of the Tech Accelerator program, which is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs, and the Office of Long-Term Living here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And this is made possible through funding from the American Rescue Act. The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator project includes five major focus areas, training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, readiness evaluation, to develop tools for successful adaptation of remote supports and assistive technology, statewide assessment to plan and benchmark a technology first system change, a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and finally, two technology summits, which will be live events hosted in Philadelphia, and in Pittsburgh this coming March to enhance awareness of tech solutions. You can learn more about all of those fantastic projects at our website at disabilities.temple.edu using the link in the chat.
All right, I'm going to turn it over to our speaker this month, Hali, for finding and funding AAC. Thank you, Hali.
HALI STRICKLER: I'll introduce myself in the meantime. So, like Caitlin said, I am one of the speech language pathologists and AAC services coordinators at the Institute on Disabilities at TechOWL program at Temple University. We are a part of Temple's college of Education and Human Development. And so today, we're going to be talking about finding and funding AAC. If you have any questions, feel free to put those in the chat, and I'm going to try to keep an eye on that while I'm talking at you for the next hour or so.
Just some disclaimers that we like to give before we do any presentation, so I am speaking from the perspective of a speech language pathologist. I consider myself someone who specializes in AAC, but I am not a person who I identify as someone with a disability, and I am not an AAC user. So kind of that being said, it's good to seek out the perspectives of disabled folks and AAC users for a more comprehensive and holistic viewpoint about these types of topics and information as well.
So a lot of the information I'm going to be giving today is based on my experience as a professional in this field, not as a person with lived experience. So just keep that in mind. And then we-- and I'm going to be using a variety of identity first and person first language throughout the presentation.
I do this to accommodate both preferences for each type of language. So you might hear me say AAC user. And you might also then hear me say person who uses AAC. A few other examples, autistic person, person with autism, disabled person, person with disability. So again, we do that to include and accommodate both preferences for each type of language.
So just to break down the terms that I've already probably been using a little bit, and that you've probably heard, we're going to be focusing on AAC. So you're going to hear that phrase, or that acronym a lot. AAC stands for augmentative and alternative communication. We'll go more into that definition, and what AAC is briefly on the next few slides.
We are also going to look at AT, and talk about AT, that's assistive technology, so any of those tools that a person with disabilities might use to complete a task, or participate in an activity that they want to. You might also hear me use things like DD or ID to refer to developmental mental disability or intellectual disability. And then one of the big ones we're going to be talking about today is SGD, so speech-generating device.
We're going to be using that kind of as an umbrella blanket term to refer to the physical AAC type devices, but you might also hear me say AAC device to refer to a speech-generating device. So I might use those types of terms interchangeably, but just know that not every form of AAC is a speech-generating device. And then also, SLP, that stands for speech language pathologist, or speech therapist like myself.
So just to go in a little bit more about what is AAC. Again, AAC stands for augmentative and alternative communication. So we kind of have two points there. So it's augmentative, meaning, that it can add to someone's speech, or it can also be alternative. So it's used instead of someone's speech.
And some folks might use their AAC in a combination of those types of ways. It's not just an either/or type of thing for every person. Some people may be able to use their oral speech some of the time, but then they might not be able to use it other parts of the time. So that might be when they use a device to supplement their existing speech.
So AAC does include any other type of communication method beyond oral speaking, oral speech or talking. So this can include things like gestures, facial expressions, pictures, symbols, sending an email, giving a thumbs up, or sending an emoji over a text. Those are all forms of AAC. And we all use AAC in our daily lives, but some of us just use AAC a little bit more than others.
On the slide we also have some visual examples of different types of systems. When we talk about AT and AAC specifically, we tend to use a hierarchy ranging from low and light tech, to mid tech, and then up to high tech. That being said, a person doesn't have to work their way through the hierarchy before they graduate, or move on to the next level. So somebody doesn't have to start at a low tech device or system, and then move up to that high tech.
Some people might start with a high tech system, and some people might decide to just stick with a light tech, paper based AAC, and that's OK. One's not inherently better than the other. One's just better for the individual. And so that's all on an individual basis.
So here on the slide, we do have an example of a light tech paper based system. So that is the little flip book that you see. On the bottom row towards the left and in the center are two examples of mid tech devices. So the one with the red button is called a BIGmack. And then the green device with the four images, including the cat and the ball, this is an example of a GoTalk device.
So both of these require somebody else to record their voice, their speech. And then when the person using the device activates the button, or presses the picture, then that recording will be voiced. So those are examples of mid tech devices.
And then on the right, in the top corner and in the bottom corner are two examples of high tech systems. So the one on the top right is a Tobii eye gaze device, so eye gaze meaning that somebody is using their eyes basically as a mouse. So a camera picks up and tracks their eye movements, and then they're able to use their eye gaze and eye movements to control that screen and make their selections on the device. And then the bottom one is an iPad based system with an AAC app.
So kind of moving on to the next phase, we're going to be talking about finding AAC. So how do we get devices? And how do we identify which ones are a good fit? So some more terms to know. Keep in mind that as we're talking throughout this presentation, there is going to be a large focus on the insurance funding process, so using medical insurance to pay for an AAC device. That's not the only way to pay for an AAC device, but a lot of the other types of forms, and a lot of the language we use to talk about funding kind of comes from the more insurancey world of things.
So here's just some more terms to know while we're talking today. So DME, that stands for durable medical equipment. Durable medical equipment can be really any type of medical device that somebody might use. And in this case, a piece of DME for communication, that would be one of our AAC systems. A bundled iPad, that is going to be an-- we're going to use that term to refer to iPads that are funded through a specific AAC vendor.
Different vendors are going to sell iPad products. Basically, their bundled iPads are an iPad in a case with a communication app on it, but they're going to have a specific name. So the examples we have here on the slide say the TalkPad Wego edition, that's from the company Talk To Me Technologies and Smartbox. The Quick Talker Freestyle is from the company Ablenet. And then Choice Communicator is from the company ACCI.
Even though they have different names, at the end of the day, they're still an iPad in a case with an app, but insurance doesn't outright like to pay for a kind of consumer grade iPad. You can't just go to Target, or Walmart, or Amazon, and buy an iPad and pay for it yourself out of pocket, and then have insurance reimburse you. That's not really an option. You have to go through one of these special vendors to purchase the iPad preloaded with the AAC software.
Next, we have dedicated communication device. So this is another one of those umbrella terms. A dedicated communication device is a device that is funded through insurance, and it's dedicated only for communication. That means that it's locked down to the communication software.
If you look at the bottom of the screen, there's images of all kinds of different AAC devices from different companies. And you'll notice that they're all kind of computerized fancy tablets. At the end of the day, they're computers, they have access to the internet. You can do other types of things besides just communicating on most of these products.
It's just that when insurance pays for them, they are locked down, meaning, you can't get to the internet. You can't get to those external features. A lot of times, that's offered behind a paywall. So you can pay out of pocket, then maybe like a small fee, sometimes, it ranges from $20 to $50. Some companies, it's free. You just have to ask. But you can then get your AAC device unlocked and then be able to use it as basically a functioning computer.
You can go on the internet, you can watch Netflix on a lot of these systems. You can send emails, get text messages depending on what type of device you have. So especially for someone with a complex body and complex access needs, they can do a lot more than just communicate using their device. It can be integrated for home environmental controls, all kinds of different things. But in a lot of those cases, insurance doesn't want to pay for those other things, those environmental controls, or the leisure access that you can have on one of these devices.
And then we already said speech-generating device, dedicated communication devices can come as speech-generating devices. And those bundled iPads are dedicated communication devices. And they are also speech generating devices. So a lot of these terms kind of blend together.
So the next part, what is an AAC evaluation? In my practice, we tend to look at AAC evaluations as either formal or informal. So when I talk about them being formal, that's usually for evaluations that are needed for insurance funding purposes.
So that being said, there's a lot of steps and information that needs to be collected if you're going down the insurance funding route. Sometimes, if you're going to pay for a device out of pocket, or through a grant program, or other avenues, you don't necessarily need to go through all those bells and whistles to find the right choice. But when we're talking about the evaluations, we're going to be looking at that from more of that insurance focused perspective.
So an AAC evaluation can be a lot of different things. But really, overall, we're going to use this as an opportunity to identify the person's best communication modalities, and also, those areas of communication where they might need some additional support. We're going to also explore what types of systems, and devices, and strategies are out there and available for that individual.
And then we're going to find the solutions that are going to work for that person. So we do that really by one, identifying all the things that a person can do, what they want to do, and what they need, and then taking the devices that are available on the market, and matching them to the individual. So there's a phrase, or a term that they use that's called feature matching. We want to match the person to the features that exist within a device.
And then we're going to determine which one is appropriate for the individual. Sometimes, in a lot of cases, that's through device trials. We might try out one, and it's great. Yay, perfect. But then other times, we might get some feedback and say, hey, we need to go and revisit, and try some other options out there to find a better fit, or a better solution. Whenever you are going through medical insurance, that's when you're going to need that big, fancy formal evaluation. And that evaluation is going to need to be conducted by a licensed and certified speech language pathologist, especially in the state of Pennsylvania, if you're looking for insurance funding purposes.
So here's just a visual to go over that evaluation process. We're going to gather that information. Then we're going to take that information about the person, about what they want to do, what tools exist. And then we're going to look into device and system trials.
So sometimes, the devices, a lot of companies are going to offer similar systems. Some are going to offer more specialized systems. And so we might have to determine how many trials, or where we're doing our trials based on the products that the company sells, or the different companies sell. So, for example, if we're looking for one particular app, we might have a lot of options and can pick from different companies that have different cases, and different size devices.
But if we're looking for a very specific type of language software, or a very specific app, not every company might offer that one. Some companies might only offer their proprietary language and AAC software, so that might narrow down some of our choices. That's kind of the same thing too, with some of our access methods.
So if somebody needs eye gaze, that's not necessarily available on every single system. Or every single eye gaze camera is not compatible with every single AAC device. So we have to narrow down and find the best combination, the best pros and cons, to get a person closest to their ultimate solution. And then we're going to look at funding sources after we decide what product is the best fit. And then hopefully, we go through the funding process, and then we obtain that AAC device for the person to own.
So some information, when we are doing any type of evaluation, but especially one with the goal for insurance funding purposes, the SLP on the case, or that the person is working with, they're going to collect information like case history and background, and that's going to include things like medical diagnosis. All that information is needed to submit in these reports. We're going to look at the person from a holistic perspective as well, so we're going to get information about their sensory needs, cognition, fine, and gross motor abilities, hearing, and vision. We're going to need to know if that person is using a wheelchair or a power chair, that they might need some additional accessories, whether they're going to be able to use their finger to interact with the screen of a device, or if they need other accessories to be able to access and navigate their system.
And then we're going to again, look at their communication overall. So how do they communicate? And then also, where are they communicating? Who are they communicating with? We want to look at all of those things.
And then we take a peek at your speech and language skills overall. So a person might be able to use some of their speech. But when we're writing up this big, fancy report as an SLP, we don't really want to focus on all the things that the person can do. In a lot of cases, we really want to highlight the things that are hard, or that a person can't do. And that's because we have to really battle the insurance company, and we need to unfortunately, come from a more deficit and impairment based approach when we're getting funding for these types of devices.
We don't want the insurance to come back and say, oh, well, they can use their speech sometimes, so they don't need this device. Sometimes isn't good enough when it comes to communication. We need to be able to have an effective and efficient way to communicate all the time, not just sometimes.
And then we're also going to need to look at that access method, that again, either if it's eye gaze, is it switch? Do they need something to help them with their fine motor to physically touch the device with a finger, or a toe, or a different body part? We might need additional accessories to be successful with navigating and using our system.
So if we're a powerchair or a wheelchair user, we might need a mounting system to attach our communication device. We might need a key guard. So that's a screen overlay that can act like a bumper on the surface of a device to help somebody with making more accurate selections.
We might need those switches. We might need an eye gaze camera accessory. So all of those things we're going to need to identify as having a need for that person to be successful with their device. And we're going to need to be able to justify why they need that and why is it medically necessary.
So device trials, after we've kind of done that evaluation, and narrowed down, and talked about some options, in a lot of cases, it's probably really good to do a device trial. Sometimes, your insurance is also going to require a device trial. And what that trial looks like the length of that, how many devices it needs to be, is dependent on the type of insurance and plan that the person has. But a overall like, very similar idea is that most insurance companies do require about three options were considered, or actually trialed. Some get a little more specific with those requirements, but it's always good to at least in the report, include information about three things that were considered, including the device that was selected.
So some options for device trials you can borrow. If you are a person in Pennsylvania, you can borrow equipment from the TechOWL Lending Library. We have lots of iPads that can come with multiple AAC apps on them. And that's a free service.
We do also have some more dedicated systems as well, like, some gaze devices. We have switch accessories. But I will say that sometimes, we can't necessarily keep up with the companies in terms of staying with the latest and greatest tech that's available on the market. So if somebody really wants to try out the features of the latest model, it might be a good option to go and look to the vendor directly to trial their specific products.
Another thing too, about the device vendors is, there's usually folks that worked for those companies that can come out and provide more hands-on support to individuals, families, teams with getting some of those more specific setups of devices set correctly for the person. Like I said, I consider myself an AAC specialist, but there are so many products out there on the market. It's hard for me to know the ins and outs of every single device from every single company out there.
So I tend to rely a lot on the device vendors to assist with especially like, access modes, and some of those more nitty-gritty type programming things that were computer functions of these communication devices, so that we're giving the individual and their family the best chance at trying it out in a more successful way than maybe me doing some trial and error and guess and check. That might not be the best solution. So definitely, reach out to vendors. I highly recommend that.
Other options for device loans would be through PaTTAN, and that is for school districts. So that is another option that exists for folks in Pennsylvania. So some things to think about when you're doing the device trials, and then after device trials, during it, especially initially, we want to make sure that we're providing access to this AAC in all settings. A lot of insurances are going to require examples of how this device was used, how it was successful for the person. And they're going to want to hear where the person used the device, and especially if they used it out in the community, and what that looked like.
We want to make sure too that support persons are modeling language throughout the day, especially for emerging communicators, where this might be the first AAC system that they've actually tried. It's not just fair to hand the person the device and go, here you go. Try it out, see if you like it. In some cases, this is brand new information, and the person needs to see it be used. Caregivers and support persons should use it together with the individual to give them the best chance of learning how to use that system, and the best chance of being successful.
We also want the trials to be realistic, so we don't want to make this an unpleasant experience for a person, or for it to feel like work. So if it's being used with rather than at a person, that can be a lot easier to introduce, and give it a fair chance. We also want team members to take relevant data. For a lot of the teams that I work with, I usually ask for like, anecdotal information, or qualitative information.
I want to know how was the device used? Did he like it? Why did she like the device? Like, what worked? What didn't work?
And I want to hear examples of what was said on the device. If you can tell me that we used it to order at a restaurant, or he brought it to his doctor's appointment and asked a question, that's great information. We want to be able to include that in the person's report when we submit to insurance.
And then all throughout the device trial, we want to make sure, again, we're using it, we're sharing data, we're celebrating victories, we're setting the person up for easy wins. But we also want to make sure too, that we're customizing that device, so that it has vocabulary that's useful and familiar to the individual. A lot of devices kind of come out of the box with lots of things pre-programmed, but some of that might not be what the person wants or needs to say.
Now, when I say this, you don't want to spend so much time customizing during a trial, especially if you only have a couple weeks with the device, that you're actually doing more editing and programming than actually using the device. But you do want to make sure that there are choices and options there that are relevant and meaningful to the person. And then after trials, I really do encourage teams to meet and discuss how it went.
And then that discussion can help provide the direction for next steps, whether that's saying, yes, this worked, we're going to move right into our device funding, or hey, this didn't work so well. Let's go back and look at some other options. Maybe we need to revisit the trials. Maybe we need to tweak some things, or try it again.
So all that information is super useful. And even if you do have to do another trial, or do try a completely different device, or go in a different direction, that's not time wasted. That's information that's going to be useful down the road for when you do find the solution that you want to get funded.
So more on our funding, so I already mentioned medical necessity a little bit. But just to focus a little bit more, here on the slide are just some definitions. Every company, insurance company is going to have their specific definition of what medical necessity means. But overall, it's kind of a way to say that this device is needed for the person's medical functioning, their day to day.
Medical necessity is different than educational needs. So when I write a report, meaning, that we're going to look for insurance funding, I can say that this person needs this communication device to participate in school. But the medical insurance, they don't really care that the device is needed for academic purposes.
They care more about that this device is needed for the person to get their wants, their needs, and like, to talk about their health, to request care, those types of self-concepts. So that's kind of a little bit of the difference when we're writing reports, and we're trying to justify why a person needs a device, we really focus more on that kind of medical talking about our health care, talking with doctors, with emergency personnel. Those types of things tend to be like, good key phrases that insurance seems to like.
So here is just a visual to break down what these insurance funded devices look like. So we have the starting point is that AAC device. And then we kind of have funding broken down. So the items that are dedicated AAC devices, and then branch off from there, those are our insurance ones.
We can have our dedicated systems. And technically, somebody could pay for them outright, out of pocket if they want, but a lot of these devices are really expensive. Then you also have your iPad based systems, which tend to be a little easier, or more consumer market friendly to be able to have purchased.
You don't need a prescription to be able to go and buy an iPad from Target, and then download an AAC app. Anybody can do that, but some of these apps are pretty costly. Some are free, and that's great. Others can be over $400, including tax.
So when a person does want to make an out of pocket payment for an app, it's always good to maybe have tried it, unless you're 100% sure this is the app for me, or the person I'm working with. So that's kind of when we might encourage you to borrow from the TechOWL Lending Library, or another resource. So that you're making sure that you've tried out the app, you know what it is before you invest your own money into that system.
And that's good too, with of course, insurance funding as well. Usually, in the insurance world, you can get a device funded once every five or so years, unless there's some sort of big problem or big issue. But a lot of times, if it's just like, oh, we made a mistake, I actually don't like this app, I like this other one better, that's not often going to be the easiest fix. So when we look at our AAC devices, we have our more specialized speech-generating devices, and then we have our bundled iPads. Those are the two big ones that we'll talk about in terms of getting funded.
So here on this slide, are just a few more examples of different types of dedicated speech-generating devices. This is not the end-all-be-all list of devices. There's a lot more out there, and we're constantly seeing new ones come out on the market, but these are just some examples to make you familiar with some names.
So we have the PRC Accent, the Grid Pad, that's from SmartBox. Then we have the Tobii I-Series. So these are eye gaze devices from the company Tobii Dynavox. And then last, we have the NeuroNode Trilogy, which is from the company Control Bionics.
And here are some more examples of those bundled iPads. I talked about a couple of them earlier, but now, here's some pictures to go along with that view. So we have the QuickTalker Freestyle. That's from the company Ablenet. We have the PRC Via, the Tobii SC Tablet. That's another one from Tobii Dynavox, and then the TalkPad Wego edition. That's from Talk To Me Technologies and Smartbox, now that those two companies have merged.
One thing to reiterate here is that with the bundled iPads, some companies are going to offer a whole list of apps that you can choose from. Other companies are going to be limited in that they're only going to sell you an iPad, or have iPads available with their proprietary apps and software. So that can be a deal breaker depending on which company you might want to go with.
So you might really like the case, and the options that you have with company A, but the app that you need is only available from company B. So you might then have to make a choice with which is more important. And sometimes, too, that if you have specific accessories, a lot of companies might be able to work with you to get you a different case and things like that. So stuff's not necessarily always a deal breaker. There's always workarounds and other creative solutions, but those are things that you might have to determine. Sometimes, we do have to make choices and weigh our options.
So cost estimates, when we're looking at an iPad and creating a speech-generating device just from consumer products, so meaning, I went to the Apple store, I picked up an iPad, and then I downloaded an app, we're looking anywhere between probably 500 to $800, depending on the accessories, or if we're getting different gigabytes, and memory, and things like that, they might be more expensive. But in most of those cases, you can get an iPad with an app and all the bells and whistles for about under $1,000 out of pocket.
When we're looking at our dedicated devices, those are usually going to be over $1,000 plus. Our eye gaze devices are going to cost as much as a car, in a lot of cases, out of pocket. So that's really where insurance is going to come into play, because most people don't have an extra 16,000-$20,000 to pay for a eye gaze communication system.
And then anytime we're adding accessories, so things like mounting equipment, key guards, anything like that, those additional accessories are also going to have additional costs that go into them. And any time there's an additional cost, or an additional request, we have to then be able to justify that request, especially when we're looking at funding sources where we're asking other people to purchase the equipment. So think insurance, grants, waiver funding, those types of things. We're always going to need to be able to justify and argue for what we need.
So an overview of some of those different funding options, there's a variety depending on what the person is involved in, maybe their age, things like that. So one doesn't have to be the end-all-be-all for your funding, but these are just some options to get you started. So we have waivers. We have your insurance, whether that's your private or supplemental, Medicaid and Medicare. Sometimes, OVR, or an employer can pay for devices. Also, if a student is still school age, and they have an IEP, that device can possibly be funded through their IEP.
There's also things like, grants available, or the Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation, PATF. They also offer low and no interest loans for assistive technology. Keep in mind, that's not just limited to AAC, but other forms of AT as well. And then you also have the out of pocket, private pay, or crowdsourcing options as well.
So looking at some of our public and private funding sources, so here on this slide, it's just breaking it down into some public options that might be available for a person. Some other ones that weren't on the slide previously, was early intervention, the CHIP program, and then other special programs that people might be eligible for, and then our private funding sources. You can also look at things like private foundations or charities.
A lot of them might have special grant programs, or they might offer kind of like, a one off thing that they might be able to fund a device for a person. There's also options to get reused equipment. So at TechOWL we do run a reuse program, where if people donate their AAC device, or other types of AT that they no longer need or use, that it can then find a new home for somebody that does need it.
And sometimes, you can get equipment made depending on what it is. I would say, it might be really difficult to make a fancy, eye gaze communication device out of nothing. But you might be able to get a light tech AAC system made for you, or an accessory made for you, maybe like a keyguard through 3D printing. And we do have a slide later that does look at the 3D printed key cards that TechOWL does make.
So to go over more information about our general funding process, this slide is just a visual about starting that funding process. So we want to really know what that person needs, and what they want. So looking at, again, the person holistically, all their features that they're looking for in a device, what's going to work best for them. That helps us narrow down what our options are.
We want to also know what potential funding sources are out there and available to that person. Sometimes, for example, some insurance companies don't have a co-pay, and they'll cover a device all the way. We've also seen some companies charge a $1,000 co-pay for an iPad based system, which at that point, you might as well just go and buy the device out of pocket yourself. But even that can be really hard for some individuals and families. So they might need to find another funding option to go along with their insurance to cover that copay fee. So being able to think ahead, and looking at all the different possible avenues is usually a good plan to start.
And then you need to apply to those funding sources. So each funding source is going to have maybe some different rules and steps. Some grant programs might only run on a certain time frame of the year, like, for example, a quarterly basis. And then other funding sources might be a pair of last resort, meaning that you've tried other options, and you need to have proof that you've tried, say, insurance, and were denied before that they will jump in and cover something.
And a lot of times, too, you're going to have a wait, especially with insurance. I've had devices get funded after all the paperwork is in within a week, and they're shipped out the next week. And then I've had other ones where it's taken almost over a year for a device to be funded, and be in the hands of the individual. So it really just depends on the funding source, and honestly, whose desk I think it gets on. So there's a lot that goes into funding, and it can be a timely process in a lot of cases.
And especially with the insurance world, we might get a denial, and then we have to fight the insurance company to get that person a device. Just because we get a denial letter doesn't mean it's over. Usually, in a lot of cases, we can just write a letter further justifying why they need it, and there's a good chance then it'll get approved.
But then sometimes, you have to do what we call a peer-to-peer. So in that case, the SLP will need to meet-- most likely, it's a phone call-- with a doctor from the insurance company, and then kind of further justify to them in a conversation about why the person needs this device funded. And then hopefully, after all that, then the device will be approved, and the person will get the equipment that they needed.
So the next couple of slides are just going to show some different considerations for some of the funding source options. And this isn't-- you have to do this. This is just to help teams navigate some of these funding solutions. So one thing to mention when we're looking at schools is, what kind of school does the person go to, if they're a student in their school age.
So if they're in a private school, there might be a chance that there is some sort of discretionary funds to pay for some sort of equipment like this. There might be charitable contributions that can go towards students. Also, if the student has an IEP, whether they're in the private or the public school, if the device is in the IEP, then the school district does need to provide that device for them.
When an AAC device is purchased with school funds, however, that device does not necessarily belong to the student. If it's purchased with medical insurance funds, like the school SLP uses, or writes a report, and uses the student's medical insurance to pay for it, or their access funds, then the device belongs to the student. But if the school district just pays for it outright, then that's where that question of ownership comes into play.
And if the student, for whatever reason, moves in the middle of the year, or maybe they graduate, they might not be able to take that device with them, because it doesn't belong to them. And that's something to consider. Just because you graduated doesn't mean you no longer have to communicate. So we want to think about those things before making decisions of how we're obtaining devices.
Other things too that you might see is when a school district pays for a device, there might be the question of whether the student is allowed to bring it home on the weekends, or over holiday, or summer breaks. Just because you go home, again, doesn't mean you stop communicating. You still need to be able to communicate, and do your homework, talk about school, those types of things. But sometimes, then that becomes up to debate with the IEP team and the school district. So those are things-- I don't have a magic answer-- but those are things that individuals, and their teams, and families should consider when maybe working with schools for funding.
Same thing for early intervention, if a child is receiving early intervention services, we might identify that they need an AAC device, but the AAC device process might be taking a little bit of time. And when a child ages out of early intervention, especially in the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania area, there tends to be a little bit of a limbo for that child between when their early intervention services end, and when they enter in and get their next stages of services, whatever those look like for the child. So we might have started the AAC funding process, but now, they no longer have that SOP, they no longer have that provider.
And then it becomes a question of, well, how are we going to get a device? What if they need to do an appeal? What do we do next? That's another situation. I don't have a magic answer, but those are things that families and teams can consider when making decisions about whether they want to move forward now. Maybe they want to wait, try other things, or how they pursue funding.
Same thing with waivers. We want to look at what kind of waiver the individual has. Some waivers will have a cap for assistive technology in AAC, especially if equipment is over a certain cost, it might then require additional paperwork, additional justifications for a waiver funding monies to be used. So those are, again, things to consider.
Another thing as well is that some waivers might have a lifetime cap. And with a lifetime cap, that can be a little tricky, because a person might need that technology now, but especially if they're a younger individual, we don't know where they're going to be in, the later part of their life, what type of AT technology they're going to need down the road, and what that looks like. So we don't necessarily want to use a huge chunk of their money right away right now when they're younger, and then have nothing left over for later. Of course, there's always loopholes and exceptions to things, but these are conversations that individuals, families, teams need to be having with their supports coordinators before making official decisions.
So now, the next couple of slides are going to focus more in depth on that SLP, so that speech language pathologist funding process. I've kind of already mentioned some of this funding information, or this report information a little bit. But when we're-- especially if you're the SLP working with an individual and their family, you want to make sure that you really kind of know the process, and are familiar with those steps involved. We want to make sure that we've identified what the person needs and how we're going to move forward with that. Do we have backup plans if the first funding source we tried falls through?
Another thing, too, is that not every single device does need to go through medical insurance. Sometimes, maybe, we want to be creative and look at other options, whether that's because we know their insurance is going to take a long time, or maybe it's because we need to actually use the device for things like leisure or job supports. So we need it to be unlocked, and we need to navigate through a different avenue.
So when we're starting that insurance process, we want to make sure that we've completed device trials, especially if they're needed. Again, you can borrow from the TechOWL Lending Library directly through vendors, again, PATTAN for school students. We also want to make sure that we're gathering all the documents that are needed. So that being said, when we are anticipating using insurance funding, I tend to recommend to the families I work with that you don't call your insurance company directly and ask which devices and network, because nine times out of 10, the device that they're going to tell you, or the company that sells AAC that they're going to tell you is in network is not the right fit for the individual.
Sometimes, it is. But in my experience, it's usually not. And we don't want the insurance company to dictate what the person needs, or what they should have. We need to identify that based on an unbiased evaluation and trials, and then go to the insurance company, and tell them this is what we need, approved and funded.
Of course, that doesn't work in every single case. Sometimes, it's a long, drawn out battle. And sometimes, we have to pivot. But we want to make sure that we're at least fighting from the get go for what the person needs, rather than what the insurance company says they can have.
So we need to gather different materials, because we're going to create a packet that we're going to submit to that device vendor, the person selling the AAC device. They're going to take all those documents, and submit them, and deal with the insurance company. So they tend to act as a go between the SLP, the family, the individual and the medical insurance, which is kind of nice, because they'll tell you, they'll hold your hand, they'll tell you what to do throughout the process in most cases.
So typically, you're going to need copies of your insurance cards front and back. And that includes any and all insurance that you have. What can delay the process is if you know, oh, we also get it. We have our access insurance, but then we also get supplemental from a parent's work, but that was forgot to be mentioned. And now, when the company runs the insurance information, it gets flagged that there was another policy. And so what happens is, then that delays getting them that device, or getting that approval, and that submission. So it's good to get all that information up front.
What's also needed is a doctor's prescription, or a certificate of medical necessity. Most AAC vendors are going to have a special form that they use with the correct wording that's needed on that form, and they'll reach out to the doctor directly in most cases. The prescription is not like a traditional medication prescription. Other things, too, is that a lot of insurances might require a visit to the doctor within the last six months, so that's something that the family might need to get updated. They might also require face-to-face visit notes as well. So any paperwork from the doctor might need to be gathered as well.
There's a lot of forms, including the assignment of medical benefits form, that the family or the individual will need to sign. And then there's the SLP's super long and detailed insurance funding report. So all of that gets submitted to the device vendor, who then deals with the insurance company.
So here on this slide is just a list of information that's needed in most SLP report formats. A lot of vendors will have online forms or templates to fill out with the information that you need to get the devices approved. But here's just a list that goes over the basic information that you need. So it's a lot of background information, an overview of the person's communication. There's a really detailed, comprehensive assessment looking at the person from a holistic perspective.
And then we also want to talk about how things like vision, and hearing, and cognition does that, or does it not impact their ability to use an AAC device? We have to look at their daily communication needs, who, and where, and what they're talking about, and need to be able to communicate with and where. And then we also need to talk about how their needs cannot be met by other non AAC device options.
So for example, how does sign language might not fit their needs? How does using a writing utensil and paper not meet their needs? How does going to speech therapy, maybe that's not going to meet their needs? Or using a light tech paper based system, how that doesn't meet their needs. So we need to be able to justify and rule all those options out as alternatives that don't work for this person.
And then even more information, we're going to talk about all the devices we've trialed, and we're going to say why they weren't a good fit, why we're not considering them anymore. And then we're going to justify the one that we are recommending. We're going to say why this one was the best, that it has all the features that the person needs, and why we're recommending it.
We're then going to include things like treatment goals. We're going to say that the SLP is-- they're not biased. They don't work or have any financial stake with any of the AAC companies. And they're going to sign off on that report and send it, and hopefully, it gets the device funded.
So that is funding in a very general sense. A lot of more specific information can be shared. Each insurance company, each device vendor is a little different with their process. So if at any time anybody ever has questions, you can always reach out to us at TechOWL, and we're happy to help guide you through that process, or answer any of those questions you might have.
The next couple slides are just going to look at some general resources. So here are some additional programs that TechOWL offers. We have some programs that can help folks get other forms of assistive technology, for example, like, our free special phone program, where ICanConnect, which is to help folks who are deafblind get equipment.
Our Fabrication program, CreATe Together, can help 3D print a keyguard for your AAC device. And we have a slide with some examples of that coming up. Another program we have is a mini grant program. This one that we offer, as well as many others that are outside of our organization, a lot of times, grant programs are going to be what we consider a payer of last resort. So you will need to have tried other options as well.
And a lot of times too, with grants, it's good to mention and look into that sometimes, they will be like a one time use you. You apply, you've gotten accepted, you get the funds, you're not able to apply again. So those are things to just keep in mind when you're looking at some more creative or alternative funding options. And then we talked about reuse, TechOWL, if you're looking for equipment in your part of the state, sometimes, there might be AAC devices that come through our reuse partners.
Here's some examples of those 3D printed key guards. So if you need one of these for your AAC device, we can provide them for you for free through our 3D printing program at TechOWL. We just need the dimensions of your AAC device, and we can get that customized and sent to you if you are a Pennsylvania resident.
Here is some more specific information for PATF for low interest and zero interest loans for assistive technology. Some additional information about TechOWL's AAC services. We do have specific project contracts, for example, with Philadelphia Intellectual Disability Services and Early Intervention, as well as with Pennsylvania's Office of Developmental Programs. That specific program that we run is called JustSO Speech Services. There are specific requirements for eligibility with these programs.
So if you have any questions, or know somebody who might benefit from getting some more AAC supports, you can always reach out to us and we can see if that person may be eligible for one of these. And if they are, if they're not, we are still going to be going to answer questions. We can provide a free device demonstration. We can do informal video chats as well to talk about which AAC options are out there, or answer questions you might have.
We also have our ACES program. Show a slide for that in a minute. And then we also have more information at our website, AACCommunity.net. There are additional resources about funding and the insurance process on there as well.
ACES, so that is our Augmentative Communication, Empowerment, and Supports program. That's a program at Temple where young adult AAC users of at least 18 years and older can come to Temple for about a week, and get different types of training, and participate in communication class, learning new skills with their AAC, as well as participating in different leisure, listening to speakers, attending different sessions. And so we'll be offering it this July upcoming in 2025. If you are interested, or know someone who might be interested in attending, we encourage anyone to apply at our TechOWL website. Here on the slide is a link for the ACES program.
And then we also encourage you to follow us on social media. We have a pretty active Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, so we're always sharing new information about new learning opportunities, trainings, as well as just sharing information about assistive technology. So please do follow us to stay up to date with all that exciting info.
Our general TechOWL contact information, our information for the Institute on Disabilities as well. And then I just ask if for attendees to please complete this survey to let us know how we're doing, and what information that you would like to see us cover in the future. This helps us also tell our funders that we're doing a hopefully, a great job, or an OK job, if that is what we're doing as well, so that we can continue to provide training opportunities like this, and making sure that we're sharing the information that the community wants and needs to hear and learn.
Learn about communication on topics surrounding relationships, sexuality, and self-advocacy in the context of AAC. We will talk about how these topics are represented (or not!) in the vocabulary of communication devices. Recorded January 2025.
Communication, Connection, and Consent
CAITLIN: OK, welcome. Thank you all for joining us today for January's Tech Accelerator webinar. Our presentation this month highlights AAC vocabulary access on the subject of communication, connection, and consent. This session is being recorded, and the video will include picture in picture, ASL translation, as well as a full transcript.
You can access that video on our website at disabilities.temple.edu, and I've put that link in the chat as well. That website is also where you can register for future webinars. So TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics, running from July 2024 to December 2025, and each will be held on the third Thursday of the month, and is being offered at two times-- 12:00 noon and 4:00 PM.
This series is part of the Tech Accelerator project, which includes five major focus areas-- training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, a readiness evaluation to develop tools for the successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech, a statewide assessment to plan and benchmark a Technology First systems change, a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and finally, two technology summits, which will be live events hosted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh this coming March to enhance awareness of tech solutions. And you can learn more about all of these fantastic projects on our website using the link in the chat.
I'd like to introduce now our speaker for the day, Hali Strickler.
HALI STRICKLER: Hi, everyone. Just give me one second while we get our slides switched over and pulled up for you all to see.
So like Caitlin mentioned, our topic today is Communication, Connection, and consent, with a focus on AAC Vocabulary Access for Sexual Health. I'm Hali Strickler. I am one of the speech language pathologists and AAC services coordinator at the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University, as well as part of the TechOWL team.
So our learning objectives for today-- this is just some of the bare minimum that I hope that you get out of today's presentation. Hopefully you'll be able to take a lot more with you, but here's our objectives. So develop at least two rationales to support access to sexual health, intimacy, and/or relationship vocabulary for AAC users. Describe three or more examples of sexual health, intimacy, and/or relationship vocabulary to include in AAC systems or devices for each life stage, and then describe at least two implementation strategies for AAC inclusive sex education.
So throughout the presentation as well, I do like to give a disclaimer. You'll notice that there's quite a few disclaimers and content warnings that you will see throughout the slides today. One of the first ones here is that I am speaking from the perspective of a speech language pathologist, and I do consider myself somebody who specializes in AAC. I mostly work with individuals who use AAC, so my practice is very AAC-focused.
That being said as well, I am also not a person with disabilities and I am not an AAC user. So when I'm speaking, I am speaking through the lens of a person who practices in this area of the field, but I'm not a person with lived experience. So it's really good to go and seek out the voices of AAC users, and listen to their experiences, read their works and publications as well, so that you can get a more rounded picture and idea of this topic.
I will have lots of resources, and citations, and references at the end of the slides, and you can find some works by AAC users included there, so the links and titles of articles and things will all be included in the reference slides. So definitely feel free to check those out. I highly encourage you to do so.
I'm also going to use a variety of identity first and person first language, and I do that to accommodate both preferences. So you're going to hear me say things AAC user, person who uses AAC, autistic person, person with autism, disabled person, person with a disability. Again, we do that to accommodate both preferences for that type of language use.
There's also lots of conversation around how we talk about people who use AAC devices or speech-generating devices. There isn't one magic term that describes everyone with the way that feels authentic to themselves, so you might hear me use a variety of different language also to refer to folks who use this type of equipment to enhance their communication.
So probably the main term you're going to hear me use is AAC user, but just keep in mind, though, that there are other terms to describe individuals. And of course, if you're working or you are supporting somebody who uses AAC, I just ask them what term they prefer to use and what feels authentic to themselves.
Other content warnings for today, this presentation, it's kind of in the title, but with this presentation, we are going to be talking and using some explicit language. There's going to be a big focus on sexual health terminology, so you'll see words for reproductive body parts and sexual anatomy written on the screen, as well as images related to those body parts or sexual health and activity as well. We also will be discussing abuse more in a general sense, talking about maybe some of the statistics, how we represent vocabulary to talk about violence and abuse as well.
So just please keep that in mind, that some of this content is a bit sensitive. So if you do need to excuse yourself or minimize the screen at any time, please feel free to do so. Again, we will be looking at images later of how these types of concepts and vocabulary are symbolized and represented on various AAC systems, so this is going to include images. Additional disclaimer-- the images with violence and abuse, I will say, are not explicitly graphic in any way for most people's preferences or viewpoint, but they do include some imagery that does symbolize violence and abuse, so just be aware of yourself and your boundaries.
So just a brief introduction to AAC. I'm going to fly through this because I'm going to assume that most people are here because they know a little bit about AAC and are ready to hear more about this specific topic and how we can look at AAC for sexual health, relationships, intimacy, those types of things.
So our acronyms-- AAC is going to stand for augmentative and alternative communication, AT-- assistive technology, DD or ID is going to refer to our developmental disabilities or intellectual disability, SGD-- speech-generating device, and then an SLP, like myself, that's a speech language pathologist or a speech therapist.
So assistive technology, just to give us the brief definition, any item, piece of equipment, or product system that's used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capacities of individuals with disabilities. So think of it as any tool that somebody uses to complete or participate in a task or activity that they want to do.
So here on the slide is a variety of different images of people using different types of assistive technology. So we have some for communication on here, we have power chairs, a white cane for someone who's blind or with low vision, adaptive equipment for daily life activities, as well as someone participating in art, using a paintbrush attached to a head stick pointer. So there's lots of different types of AT. This is not an exhaustive list of images by any means, but just to give you an idea of some different solutions that folks might use.
And then AAC-- AAC tends to be an umbrella term for any method of communication that's beyond oral, or what we think of as oral speaking or talking. So that can include gestures, facial expressions, writing, drawing, using symbols, using a speech-generating device. We all use forms of AAC throughout our day, some of us just use AAC a little bit more than others.
So when I'm talking about AAC or an AAC device for the purposes of this presentation, if the focus is mostly going to be on high tech speech-generating devices, iPads with communication apps, or even light text, so print outs, communication boards, picture cards, things like that. So we're going to be really focusing on AAC that's symbolized through picture symbols, or pre-stored messages, things like that.
So just some additional examples to give us an idea of what some of these devices and systems can look like. We have some light tech or low tech device options. These are often paper-based, books, sometimes you might see individual picture cards with Velcro, or you might have print outs that are just screenshots of a high tech system. So there's lots of different variation within our light or low tech systems.
Then the other two images on the upper right, we have a Big Mac button, so that's the one with the red button. These and the other devices that go talk, these are both devices where you record someone else's speech, and then when you press the button or activate the button, it then plays that message.
And then the bottom row includes some high tech speech-generating devices. So one is an iPad and the other two are more specialized AAC systems, including a Tobii Dynavox eye gaze device. That means that somebody can control the computer and use their eyes to activate the system.
You will have noticed that I used high, mid, and lower light to describe these devices. Even though we might use a hierarchy-type language to talk about them, that doesn't mean that somebody has to move through that hierarchy and start with a lower light tech system before moving on to a mid or high tech. Whatever device works the best for the individual is the best tech, even if it is considered a lower light tech system. Just because we call it a high tech device doesn't mean it's inherently better than a mid or a low tech device as a solution for an individual.
So jumping into the content today. And before I do continue on, if anybody has any questions, or comments, or thoughts, please feel free to type those into the chat. I will do my best to keep an eye on the chat as we go along, but feel free to interrupt, ask those questions, and so we can have a discussion as well.
So we're going to look at some of the research related to this topic. So to start, we're going to look at the state of sex education for youth with disabilities. And to be transparent, it's not great. We know that the state of sex education in general for all students with or without disabilities is not the best, and it varies depending on what part of the country you live in and how sex education is politicized in your area.
When we look at some of these statistics that they do that are published, we do find that students who receive special education, students with disabilities receive even less quality sex education in the schools than their peers without disabilities. So students with developmental and intellectual disability are often left out of the conversation, and the content that they do receive is often limited, it's censored, it's not necessarily the same that their peers without disabilities or who do not receive special education are receiving.
One example-- I can speak from my high school. When I was in grad school or maybe in undergrad, I don't remember exactly, but I had to get hours shadowing an SLP, and I went back to my high school, and was able to shadow the SLP there. And I remember that we went to the life skills class the one day, and the students happened to be getting sex education that day. And I will never forget the exact wordage one of the students read from a worksheet that said, "Sex is when sperm and egg collide."
And I thought to myself, that doesn't sound right. And then I saw the worksheet, and it had a cute little picture of a little circle with a face to represent the egg, and it had a cute little picture of a sperm with a smiley face to represent that, and then that was the end of the discussion. And I'd say that is not a proper sex education. I can't say from my high school experience myself that the general education curriculum at the time was that much better, but that was not ideal for those students in the life skills classroom.
And we look at the research and taking more stories and examples from more students, content is really going to often be censored or super vague. It's going to also not be the most accessible for a lot of our students in special education. The materials may not be the most interactive for them to be able to participate, and the information is not being presented in a way that's accessible to them overall.
Also, we're going to see, too, that adult competencies in sex education or about sexual health, and then also their willingness to implement this type of education or talk about these topics, also influences the type of education and information that children and students are receiving. And then, without proper sex education, without the opportunity to learn about your bodies and your health, you are then unfortunately going to be more at risk for abuse and violence in a sexual nature as well, and we do see that in the statistics.
So these stats are quite outdated, and unfortunately, more recent stats are limited, and they're also not better. So people with severe physical and speech disabilities are more likely to experience abuse than non-disabled peers. Looking at studies as well that interview AAC users, we find that a big majority of individuals who've participated in these studies and in these interviews have experienced crime, but very few have reported then to the police.
We also look at other interviews and research, where adults who use AAC devices don't have or report not having a way to be able to talk about healthy sexuality or related topics within their vocabulary systems. Now, this statistic is from a 2006 study or it's 2006 publication, and we are starting to see that right out of the box some AAC systems and devices language systems are starting to have more vocabulary pre-programmed on there. So we've made some great strides as an AAC community in the last couple of years, but we still have a long way to go. So we're going to look some more at specific application of this information to AAC and AAC practice.
So why is this important for our AAC users? And that's because AAC users will often have limited or no access to the words or vocabulary to talk about taboo topics, and that includes topics like sexual health, sexuality, intimacy, all those types of things. Even access to profanity is often excluded on a lot of AAC devices. When you just download the app, turn it on, you have to be able to go in, in a lot of cases, and either type out the word you're looking for or have somebody type it out and program that in for you if you don't have the literacy skills to program your device yourself.
And so that can be a big factor that limits somebody's vocabulary, and it doesn't always have to be intentional. Sometimes parents or teachers don't think that, oh, you need x, y, and z vocabulary on your device, until we realize that it's not there. But sometimes, too, people do remove words from devices because they think it's inappropriate, or this person doesn't need to be able to say that, and sometimes that is due to the infantilization of individuals with disabilities. So there's lots of factors that can go into this, but it's super important and I can't stress it enough that we advocate for AAC users, advocate for age-appropriate vocabulary throughout the lifespan.
So current barriers that are reported and observed. Like I mentioned, there's limitations in the systems. We are getting better, but we still have a long way to go. And I had already said that, if you are an individual who uses a device and you require somebody else or you need assistance to program that device, your device might be censored. So the language that you have access to might not be the exact language that you want to say to be able to be your true and authentic self using your device.
And so there's a lot of things that go into that censorship. I talked about the infantilization of people with disabilities. I talked about just the not being aware, not noticing that that vocabulary isn't on the device until it's a little too late and we needed it to be able to talk about. But then there's also just the not updating the vocabulary throughout a person's lifespan. So
The vocabulary that a young child is going to have to talk about body parts, and bodily functions, and things like that, and relationships, is going to look a lot different than for a 40-year-old adult who is in a consensual sexual relationship. The vocabulary is going to look completely different, and we want to make sure that you're updating the vocabulary throughout somebody's life. So that being said, teenagers, younger adolescents, preteens, they need to have that vocabulary to talk about puberty and those types of changes with their bodies. And then you still will want that vocabulary to talk about later in life as well. So as you age, your needs are going to change, and you want to make sure that vocabulary is constantly updated to reflect those changes in your life.
And of course, that's not just limited to sexual health. That includes all kinds of topics, but sexual health is our focus for today. And then there's limitations in how we teach and support individuals using AAC, especially emergent communicators with these topics. A lot of times these topics, again, are very censored or we tiptoe around these ideas, these conversations. And so then when we do need a person to be able to talk about these things or access vocabulary for their body, this might be a newer topic or a newer concept. And we want to make sure, if we're starting when children are younger and we're building it up throughout their whole life, where we will have better outcomes.
So we're going to look at some vocabulary selection. So on this slide is some broken down examples of different parts of a person's life, so young children all the way up to adults, and looking at some of the vocabulary that might be relevant for individuals within that age group. This is just suggestions. There's no magic answer for really any of these questions or what words. When we give them to a person, it's going to look different for everybody and everybody's life experience, but this is just a list compiled from multiple studies, research on the topics of profanity, taboos, and sexual health concept knowledge.
But keep in mind, too, that personal choice-- I always say word choice is a personal choice, and there's also going to be other factors, like your family values and preferences, your cultural and community values, too. Those are going to influence when you might introduce and talk about certain concepts and words. And this is an extremely sensitive topic. There's going to be no magic one size fits all solution for everyone, but these are ideas to get you started in this conversation with advocating for why this is important.
The big idea or the big takeaway from today is to hopefully change the mindset around talking about this type of topic, especially in the space of disability and AAC. Talking about sex isn't dirty, it's not bad. So by talking about it as a part of normal human life and human experience, we can help have better outcomes for individuals down the road, hopefully. That's the idea.
So when we look at younger children, we want to include names for body parts and use that proper body part vocabulary. When we use cutesy words for body parts, that influences if a child is maybe reporting an instance or saying that something happened to them. I don't know if this story is true. I just heard it in the teacher's school-based sphere of an example of somebody saying that an uncle kissed their cookie. And, well, what does that mean? Does it mean that it a bite of somebody's actual cookie, or is this referring to an instance that this child's referring to their vulva as a cookie, using a cutesy name for it? So that can create misinterpretations, but can also then limit the instance of a child getting the support, being removed from an unsafe environment if they're not able to use proper names for body parts. It can delay in them getting the supports that they need.
But then, too, bodily functions are important to talk about. Kids love to talk about farts and poop. Those are great ways to get somebody to want to use their AAC device. It's funny. There's a video on YouTube of siblings talking at the table, and a sibling is using AAC, and he's talking about diarrhea at the dinner table. Mom redirects, says it's not appropriate, but it gets a good laugh from all the siblings. And that that person using the AAC device, or that child, he was able to then joke around with his brother and sister in the way and using the words that they were doing. So that's really important for social inclusion.
And then we can teach words for boundaries and consent early on with young children. So things like stop, and no, and no in regards to a hug, or no touch, those can be great ways to start teaching those concepts that promote autonomy and boundaries. It's super important. So then as children age, we want to expand on the previous vocabulary, but then we also maybe want to start adding more body part vocabulary.
Maybe this is when we can introduce some of those slang concepts, especially if students, when they're with their peers, their friends, they use different words. So that's where other types of words and slang can fit. It helps students fit in and relate to their peers. Also our relationships change when we're in elementary school and we start to enter middle school, things like that. We need new words to be able to talk about our new types of relationships we're having.
And then vocabulary related to puberty and hygiene is super important. As we enter middle school, you're going to change that slang, but it's always updating. But it's important for kids to be able to use the same words that their peers are using. And we want to start encouraging use of proper terms for sexual health because usually in middle school, that's when kids start to get that sex education, so they need to be able to participate in the classroom.
And then continued expansion of looking at how vocabulary changes for puberty and updated hygiene needs as you're getting older. And as children become teens, they're in high school, and then becoming college age, or adults, sexual health and intimacy, those types of relationships enter a person's life. And so vocabulary needs are going to change then to be able to talk about personal preferences, to talk about their sexual needs, or just health in general.
So when we look at content areas for vocabulary, the next couple of slides are going to take these content areas that are derived from the National Sex Education Standards for core content and skills, but then give you ideas of what types of words or what questions can we ask ourselves? Does the person have the words or vocabulary to talk about these areas on their device? So we're looking at consent in healthy relationships, anatomy and physiology, puberty and adolescent sexual development, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and identity, sexual health from a more medical lens, and then interpersonal violence.
So the next couple slides, you will start to see some of those images that symbol representation of these types of vocabularies. So just be aware if you need to minimize that screen, there will be images of genitalia on some of the slides to show how that vocabulary is represented.
So when we're looking at consent in healthy relationships, here on the slide is an example from TouchChat, the My Core SS vocabulary set. And you'll see that there's phrase and text-based vocabulary here on the screen, so some pre-programmed messages. So vocabulary for talking about those relationships, whether that's family, peers, friends, coworkers, partners, those are all important things to be able to have.
You want to be able to talk about personal boundaries, the things that you like, the things that you don't like, and then your sexual agency, your preferences, things like that. And of course, the idea of consent in healthy relationships isn't just exclusive to romantic relationships or sexual relationships. This is for all relationships that a person has throughout their life. But of course, people need to also be able to talk about their bodily autonomy, being able to consent not just in sexual situations, but just in general. Like, no, I don't want to do that. Being able to have a way to advocate for yourself and your preferences, your needs, your wants, those are important things to include on a device.
So when you look here with this example, you have things like, it gets easier, I'm OK with you if, I'm uncomfortable, I can't do that, go slower, don't do that, no way I want it. So those are all kinds of different ways that you can represent or say the things that you want to say.
Anatomy and physiology. The example here on this slide is from a Lingraphica device. But having the vocabulary to be able to talk about body parts. So including the reproductive system, as well as external body parts, internal body parts, and then bodily functions is super important as well. So being able to include that vocabulary as detailed as a person needs, as well as using age-appropriate representations for individuals.
So going along with that age-appropriate idea for puberty and adolescent sexual development, people need the vocabulary to be able to talk about their bodies changing, being able to talk about those emotions that are changing. When you're a teenager or a preteen, their emotions are high. There's a lot going on, so you need to be able to express these new feelings, whether they're emotional, they're physical. Being able to have words related to menstruation, that's important too. So you'll see here there's a pre-programmed page set from the VocoChart vocabulary sets with the app Grid for iPad.
And then being able to talk about hygiene and personal care. These change as a person might age. For folks with complex bodies, they might need assistance from other people to have their hygiene routines completed. And having vocabulary to be able to talk about those routines that are happening, or for communication partners to model what's about to happen in the hygiene routine. Is also really important, so then it's not just happening to the person. That they're able to maybe see it visualized, hear it said to them using their system, so they're not just having somebody else invasive in private areas, do it during private moments. These are ways to really help teach people to be able to differentiate between safe hygiene routines being completed and then instances of abuse as well.
So then, of course, gender identity and expression. Everyone is different. We all have different ways that we want to be able to talk about our identity, and so it's good to have that vocabulary included on a system for an individual. So here on the slide is an example from Grid. You'll notice that a lot of the screenshots that I have are from the Grid app, and so this is from the Super Core 50 vocabulary set.
So this isn't, of course, an exhaustive list here of identities that somebody might have or want to talk about, but this is a start with a pre-downloaded system. But of course, adding that vocabulary for a person to talk about their authentic self is important, and also to be able to talk about safety and to advocate for equity.
Same idea as well, with sexual orientation and identity. So a person needs to have the vocabulary to talk about their sexual orientation to, again, advocate for their self, safety, and their equity. And here's an example of TD Snap. Again, not the most inclusive default list here, but it's a start. We're starting to see more vocabulary and more symbols come pre-loaded onto AAC devices.
There's also some great resources with more inclusive gender and sexual identity page sets that AAC users themselves have created and shared for the community to be able to access. There is one, I think, if you go on CoughDrop, like CoughDrop website, you can search for pride, and there's a really good page set that includes all kinds of different pride flags and identities there. That's a great place to get started for some different vocabulary to create a new list or a new page set.
And then sexual health. Another screenshot from Grid. This one's a vocabulary for life page set. What you'll see here is that the vocabulary is a little more medical in nature. So having vocabulary to talk about STDs, STIs, also prevention, and symptoms, and treatment. Being able to talk about all those things that might be happening to your body, so you can have that conversation with a doctor or other type of medical professional.
And then also being able to talk about pregnancy, how it happens, prevention, the options that a person might have. That's important too, to be able to talk about as well. Vocabulary or having pre-stored messages to participate in your health care appointments, and also advocate for your own preferences, your decision making. Those are all important things to include. And then any other medical concerns that a person might have, you want to include on their device. Maybe that includes information about your medical history or your concerns. So it's really important to be able to express all of those types of things.
There's one story from one of the research articles, where a man noticed on the news they were talking about HIV transmission. I think through blood transfusions or something like that, and he was concerned because he had had blood transfusions throughout his life and wanted to know if this was something he needed to be able to talk about with his doctor. He wanted to ask those questions, but when he went to his health care page in his AAC system, he realized he didn't have any way to express that or talk about that. And he did not have the literacy skills at the time to be able to use the keyboard feature within his system to then express that.
So he's an adult man. He needs to be able to ask the questions about his body, his healthcare history, and get those answers, but he wasn't able to. And so in those situations, what does a person do if they don't have the keyboarding or the literacy ability to type out those things that they want to say, but there isn't a symbol already added on their device? And I don't have the answer. Sometimes it might be that they have to wait for somebody to bring it up to them, and that's not a great way to get health care. You need to be able to advocate for yourself and get the health care that you need when you need it.
And then also being able to talk about interpersonal violence. So not just being able to report the abuse, but asking for help. Being able to have prevention and intervention options to participate. And maybe if you're going to therapy, you want to be able to talk about certain things. You want to have that information in there so you can participate in your mental health sessions, or counseling, and then also having ways to talk about the resources or local services. Having Planned Parenthood or a domestic hotline access in here. Being able to access and talk about those resources. And of course, sharing those resources with friends or people you witness. If you're an AAC user and you know somebody else might need these, being able to share that information with others too is very important.
So some implementation strategies. So looking at how we can support AAC users, especially emergent communicators, with using and learning how to use this type of vocabulary. So just some more, again, I said that there's lots of disclaimers and considerations here. Word choice, again, personal choice. Can't stress that enough. So we want to make sure that we're really considering the age of the person, the environment, so where they're communicating, what they need to be able to talk about. And then personal preferences. Some people might choose that they just don't want to talk about these things at all. As a support person, or a professional, or a peer, you can advocate and say why this is important, but at the end of the day, it is the choice of the individual. And sometimes we have to be OK with somebody might not be ready or they're uncomfortable with this. But as a supporter, we're here when they choose to be ready to talk about these things or add that vocabulary to their system.
We also, too, want to be sensitive to those family and cultural, maybe even religious considerations that might be influencing the decisions on whether vocabulary is on a person's device, and then looking at children versus teens versus adults. So being able to tell parents. It's understandable why a parent might be uncomfortable with certain vocabulary on a young child's device, but then maybe that vocabulary, they might still be uncomfortable with it if their child is an adult, but then advocating that they're an adult, this is more age-appropriate for that individual.
And of course, not every strategy that we look at or we try out is going to work for every single person. Everyone's different, and we never just stick with something. If we're a speech therapist or a teacher, we don't just keep doing something if it's not working. We want to make sure that we're meeting the needs of the person and we're switching things up to support them.
And then, of course, it's also important to talk about these words, not just giving access to them, but also talking about how we use them, what they mean, making sure that the person understands and knows what these words are and these concepts as well. And this is more for profanity, but sometimes, in certain situations, you shouldn't be using that sexual health vocabulary. That words can be offensive, they can be harmful, and we might want to reserve those words for instances of reporting name calling, or bullying, or abuse, harassment, things like that. We don't use certain words in every single interaction, so being cognizant and encouraging appropriate use of words can also be important too.
So that goes into the idea of private or public. So awareness of words and concepts as bad and things like privacy, those are learned at a really young age, whether they're really explicitly taught or not. We can say, as a parent, oh, I don't curse around my child. They've never heard curse words. There's a good chance that they have. They probably know how to curse more than you think. And so that's something that people, we're were humans, we're going to learn these things, whether we're explicitly taught them or not. Again, it's that concept of things being taboo, things being bad.
And then we want to make sure, though, that we don't confuse bad and private with things like secret. We want to make sure that private isn't kept. We might have certain people we talk about with, but we don't want it to be secret. It's that idea that sometimes if things are kept secret, then that creates more of an opportunity for abuse. And we also don't want things to be shameful. Even if words are bad, we don't need to feel shame necessarily for using them in every single instance, especially if it's for advocating for ourselves or reporting abuse, those types of things.
And this really does include those words for sexual health and anatomy. And a good way to really teach that idea of private versus public, is that we can have these private conversations about certain topics, about our bodies, with our trusted and familiar communication partners, and maybe identifying who those people are. We can have private conversations with family, and some of our friends, and our support person, our caregivers, our health care, but we probably don't want to tell our neighbor about our hygiene routine or our talking about bathroom and body parts to them. That might not be the best situation.
Maybe we don't want to talk about that at the grocery store, unless we are having an emergency, of course, and we need some assistance. But that might be an instance where maybe we wait and we talk about this at another time. So these are things that you can use as tools to help you start to support someone in these concepts.
And then talking about intimacy and consent. So just because we have this vocabulary, doesn't mean that we necessarily know how to use it. So we want to make sure that we are modeling and using this vocabulary during those hygiene routines. That can be a really great way, especially with young children as well, like during diaper changes, and then for hygiene routines as well as people age to teach that body vocabulary. That this is happening. We're going to clean this area now, and making sure that they're learning the difference between, this is safe touch. This is how my hygiene routine is executed properly and safely, so that this person can then be able to better differentiate when something is unsafe. Something is not happening in the way that it should be. That maybe this is entering a more abusive type of situation.
So then, of course, modeling consent, too, in everyday situations doesn't have to just always be thought of in a sexual context. Hugs, high fives, do you want me to turn the TV on for you? Can I help you? Even those types of things are ways and opportunities to model consent throughout the day.
And then, as individuals get older, we want to support them in having the vocabulary for more intimate relationships. And of course, intimacy doesn't just have to refer to sexual acts. It can be having those more intimate friendships, those deeper personal relationships, those are also important to be able to talk about as well. And then, again, of course, reporting when consent was violated. So when abuse does occur or somebody took advantage of you, being able to talk about those things and report it.
Other considerations too. So considerations for adults with acquired communication disorders. So sometimes when folks maybe experience a traumatic brain injury or have a stroke, their body, their communication changes. And sex and intimacy might have been a really important part in that person's life, but now it looks a lot different. It might even be challenging now.
And communication really plays a huge role in sexual relationships, in that physical intimacy. So if you're a professional working with somebody with an acquired communication disorder, being able to support them in this type of-- having conversations about this. Seeing if that this is an area that they want support in, that they want to talk about, this can be a great way to be able to help them have better quality of life now with those changes in their body that they might be experiencing.
So clinicians, especially speech therapists, this isn't really something that we often think of as, oh yes, we talk about this and do, but you can have these conversations and support individuals. So working with them and their client, just talking about different communication strategies that they might use. If somebody is using an AAC device, this might be that instance where we're going to identify specific vocabulary that we're going to program, and it's going to look different. Maybe we want our more spicy bedroom talk versus using that exact medical terminology. So that might be that instance where we might use our cutesy vocabulary and have that come into play, rather than just those proper terms, because some words aren't the most sexy. So those are just, again, things to think about are going to look different for every person.
And especially for SLPs, there is an online course, if you Google Spice Institute, there's some good resources there for talking about these concepts as a speech pathologist. And then there's also a online course from a Lingraphica that also looks into this more in depth from a individual, and I have some of her work also cited at the end, if you're looking for more information for this particular population.
So now the next couple slides, we're going to be looking at some more AAC examples. So again, another warning-- the next few slides are going to contain more of that explicit language, and we're going to have more of those images of reproductive and sexual anatomy. So just again, if you need to minimize that screen, the pictures are coming up.
So here is how we have some representation on TD Snap of sexuality. We saw one of these screenshots a little bit earlier, but then here is another example. So I'm just going to go through these, explain which app they are, and then leave them just up on the slides for a couple of seconds so you can scan through visually and look at some of the words.
So these sexuality page sets, they're just when we go to that page set, that there's no additional edits. If I have made edits to any page set, they will be noted on the slide and I'll share that as well. Because some of the devices, keep in mind, that every app does have some limitations, has different features. Sometimes you do have to go in and turn on access to more explicit images.
So Proloquo2Go body parts. This is one with edits, so I had to go in and purposefully add vagina, penis, and breast to this particular page set. So the symbols did exist within the system, but they were something that I had to then go and purposefully seek out. So just keep that in mind, that that looks different for every app.
So this is Proloquo, so not Proloquo2Go, and how they symbolize body parts. So a little different on here. You'll see in the bottom corner of the left is a button to access private parts. And then on the image on the right, you'll see that then private parts pops up the window, or the little pop up, with the vocabulary written with text. So not necessarily images or symbols with the default of the app, but you do have the vocabulary written out in text form within Proloquo.
So when we look at Grid, again, disclaimer, there's a lot of images from Grid. They have a lot of really more robust default vocabulary sets. So some of the particular vocabulary sets, you do have to select the adult page sets or adult and teen to be able to have this more expanded vocabulary, access to things for sexual health, intimacy, those kind of more traditionally adult topics. They're not going to automatically be on the child vocabulary sets.
And one thing here, too, that you'll notice is you'll see on the left image a screenshot that there are some blurred out or censored images. For some reason foreskin is not censored. I'm not sure why, but that's just a glitch in the system at the time I took this screenshot. But then they do have more comprehensive vocabulary and images here.
Same thing-- another sample from Grid. So this is their Super Core with their body parts vocabulary. You'll see that they have more detailed vocabulary on here as well. So they have the body parts more broken down, so you can talk about those more specific areas, for example vulva, labia, testes. You have that more specific vocabulary, rather than the more general holistic vocabulary to talk about these body parts.
Moving on, again, more examples from Grid. You have a page set for puberty, so lots of things to talk about with those big life changes. And of course, these words aren't just limited to people actively going through puberty. These types of words can be used throughout your whole life as well, but can be a great way to introduce to somebody when they're participating in that lesson in their Sex Ed class about, oh, your body's changing. So having them to now be able to access that vocabulary here on their system.
And then a page specific for sex. Again, this is just the default. It can be completely updated and edited based on a person's preferences and the vocabulary that they might want to use for actual sex acts. And then reproduction as well, so being able to talk about pregnancy, conception, and all that stuff that's involved with reproductive health here, like C-section, delivery, and birth, all kinds of different things.
And then some more examples of different boards. So this is a board that's for just more general sexual health communication. And then using visual scenes, so this can also be a way to be able to symbolize vocabulary using these types of images. And keep in mind, too, that even though a lot of these are limited to certain apps, that you can always take these ideas or take these word lists and apply them to different apps. So if you're using a system that does have the feature, for example, like the GoTalk NOW app, you could create a visual scene using anatomical images that's a little more interactive rather than the Grid-based language for symbols, so lots of options out there.
So just some final thoughts, and of course, as we're wrapping up, if anyone has any questions or comments, please do feel free to share those in the chat, but these are just some things to take with you today. So what are some vocabulary examples related to intimacy and sexual health to include on AAC devices? Are you an AAC user? Do you know someone who uses or supports AAC users? Are there words that come to mind that you are like, oh, this is missing. I really need to have this on my device, or oh, my child should really have this vocabulary. Let me check and see if it's there. So think about those types of things.
And then, how do we improve AAC user outcomes for sexual health, intimacy, and relationships? That's a bigger, I think, loaded question there. So we can have this information, we can have this vocabulary, and we can talk about here's strategies to teach it, but is this actually happening out in the real world, and then what does it look like? Are we starting to see better outcomes for individuals out in the world? Are we seeing people have more autonomy with their bodies? I don't have the answer to that, but let's get this mindset shifted. Let's be more open and think about how we can do this and advocate for this as stakeholders in this community.
And then, as promised, lots of references here. I highly recommend, too, some great ones to check out would be the works by Donnie Denome. They are an AAC user and have some great publications through assistive wear as well as their personal blog, so I highly recommend that you check those out. And then some additional resources here as well.
And then please do follow TechOWL on social media. We do lots of posts of information and content, as well as posting about new training opportunities, so please give us a follow so you can stay up to date. Just the general TechOWL contact information. Contact information for the Institute on Disabilities.
And then I just ask if you give a chance, if you can complete this survey that lets us know how we're doing. And then also other things that we can include so that we can make sure that one, we keep getting funded to be able to provide you with this great information, and then also so that we know the topics that you want to hear as a community so we can make sure that we are giving the people what they want and need. So please let us know as well.
And I'll leave this one up for a second, and I see that the link is in the chat as well. I'm also going to type my email in the chat. So if you have any other questions, or you'd like a copy of the slide deck, or to talk about any of those resources, feel free to shoot me an email. I'm happy to share any information that I have or send you those slides too.
And then just for on the slide, here is my email again. And I just thank you all for attending. Again, if you think of any questions or you want additional information, you can always feel free to shoot me an email. I'm happy to have a private conversation too. So thank you all for attending today, and have a great rest of your day.
Explore how to make the most of smart home technologies. We discuss how to control appliances or entertainment systems with your voice, program your lights or thermostat to fit your schedule, and use keyless entry systems to support independence. Recorded February 2025.
Home Automation
CAITLIN MCKENNY: Welcome. Thank you all for joining us today for February's tech accelerator webinar. Our presentation topic this month is home automation for being self-sufficient. And this session is being recorded, and the video will include picture in picture ASL translation, as well as a full transcript. So you'll be able to access that recording on our website at disabilities.temple.edu, and I'll put that link in the chat for everybody to access later, as well.
And that website is also where you can register for future webinars. So TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics, running from July of 2024 to December of 2025. Each is being held on the third Thursday of the month and is offered at two times, 12:00 noon and at 4:00 PM, so you can pick whichever fits your schedule. They are the same content.
We have a guest speaker scheduled for next month. Tiffany Wilson will be coming to talk to us about safety and privacy issues that intersect with implementing smart home technology. So that will be a wonderful session. We're looking forward to that, and especially useful for those of you in attendance today who will already have a nice base of knowledge about the types of devices and the functions that are available through smart home equipment, so make sure to join us again next month for that session on March 20.
And all of these webinars are part of the Tech Accelerator program. So this is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long Term Living here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and this project is made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator Project includes five major focus areas, training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, readiness evaluation to develop tools for successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech, a statewide assessment to plan and benchmark the technology for systems change, a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and finally, two technology summits, which will be live events hosted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh this coming March to enhance awareness of tech solutions. So you can learn more about all of these fantastic projects on our website at disabilities.temple.edu by using the link that I put in the chat.
And with that, I would like to turn it over to today's speaker, Laura Sarnoff, who's going to share with us some wonderful information about smart home technology.
LAURA SLOTKOFF: Hello, everyone. Let me pull up the presentation.
All right. And as Caitlin said, this presentation is to give an overview of smart home automation for being self-sufficient.
My name is Laura Slotkoff. I'm the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at TechOWL. I'm also an occupational therapist and RESNA-certified assistive technology professional. And my experience with smart home equipment is having been on an AT evaluation team. I participated in evaluations of adults and for the Office of Vocational Rehab, including how they can use smart home technology to help them perform tasks in their job or in college with their schoolwork.
And I also participated in the Pennsylvania AT Foundation's Smart Homes Made Simple advisory committee. I have a few links related to that later on. That was a project by the Pennsylvania AT Foundation, where they created a website and guide with a lot of very helpful information for how smart home equipment and devices can be helpful for people with disabilities, and making that information accessible for people with disabilities.
So this is just an outline of what I'm going to be talking about, just general overview of smart home equipment. Talk a little bit about can benefit from that equipment. I'll give examples of different types of devices, talk about how to get started installation and setup of devices. And then I'll talk a little bit about funding and answer any questions you all may have.
So what is smart home technology? These are devices that allow you to more easily monitor and control your home. They are mainstream off the shelf devices, which tends to mean that they are more affordable and accessible than certain past environmental control units that were made specifically for people with disabilities that used to exist.
And these devices can allow you to manage your lighting, heating and cooling, appliances, security, and entertainment at home. And part of what's so great about them is they have a lot of different features about how you act that can help you activate them in different ways than just turning a light switch with your hand.
Most are controlled through a central hub or through their own individual devices and have apps of their own that they come with. You need a smartphone, usually, to operate them. And they also need to be connected through a network. Usually that is Wi-Fi internet access. Sometimes that is a different type of network, like Bluetooth, or a mesh network like Zigbee.
Some of the different ways these devices can be activated is by touch, voice command, or through the use of assistive technology devices, like switches, joysticks, gaze, and augmentative and alternative communication systems.
So who could benefit from smart home technology? The answer is honestly anyone. It can make your life much simpler and more streamlined, which is really nice, but it can be especially helpful for those with disabilities or older adults to be able to increase their independence and participation in activities at home.
While not every device has every feature to accommodate any type of need, I'm going to go through and give a few examples of the accessibility features that can help to empower you in home with smart home devices. So for somebody who has difficulty with mobility or using their hands, a lot of these devices can be activated with switches, eye gaze, or voice control, making operating a variety of appliances and devices hands free, which can be a real game changer for somebody who has limited use of their hands or mobility.
There's also, if somebody uses a motorized wheelchair, whatever input they use to control the wheelchair, like a joystick, for example, they could use Bluetooth to connect to their smartphone and to smart devices throughout their home through that smartphone, and use the joystick to operate it.
If someone has learning disabilities, difficulty with their memory or cognition, they can benefit from the variety of options for auditory, visual, and/or tactile cues and reminders. Things-- so like auditory, if they have a smart speaker, it can say reminders to them, like you need to leave for work in 15 minutes, you have a meeting starting in five minutes, if they need that verbal cue. Visually, if they have-- it can send a text or alert to either a smartwatch or their phone. And tactile cues usually mean, say, if they have a wearable device, a smart device like a watch, it'll vibrate to give them a cue to check on something.
You can also set up automatic schedules, which only need to be set up once, and then you don't have to think about it again, so, for example, a smart vacuum to go on at 4:00 PM every day. And smart sensors, such as movement sensors that can automatically turn on lights when you walk into a room, so you don't have to have the cognitive load of thinking about and making as many choices throughout the day. You can have things just set up for you.
If somebody has a speech-related disability, I will say that while they have made some strides with smart speakers to be more inclusive of recognizing different types of voices and enunciations and speech speeds, it's still not great. If you have impaired speech, it may make it hard to operate devices by voice. There is, fortunately, a variety of other inputs that can be used, such as the different ways of controlling touch and with switches. And also, fortunately, my experience has been that they tend to recognize a lot of voices used in alternative and augmentative communication devices, as well.
And if somebody has a hearing loss related disability, the tactile cues, the vibration from wearables and smart devices can be very helpful, as well as the visual alerts, like flashing lights. So that can be used with anything from you get a flashing light alert or a vibration when someone rings the doorbell, or maybe you have a smart smoke alarm that instead of setting off an alarm that you can't hear, it flashes a light and sends a message to you to your device.
I'm just going to go through a few examples of different types of smart home equipment that are out there, and how those can be helpful. For lighting control, a dark house can be intimidating, but also dangerous for people of any age. With smart lighting in the form of in-wall switches or dimmers and LED bulbs, you have so many more options. It allows you to put lighting on a schedule. You can have lights triggered by movement or other devices, or simply turn the lights on and off with a voice command or a smartphone.
This can also improve safety, such as by being able to turn off the light easily at the end of the day from in bed, rather than needing to-- if it's set up like the way my bedroom is, the overhead light switch is right by the door, and if I didn't use smart home technology, I would have to at the end of the day turn off the light by the door and then stumble in the dark to my bed. This changes that. No need for that.
Smart bulbs can also give you the flexibility to change the brightness and color of the light, which is very nice. It can also be helpful for outdoor lighting, which you can set to automatically come on when it gets dark.
Smart thermostat and other such devices like fans, smart fireplaces, smart blinds, these can all be helpful for controlling the temperature within the home and give somebody more independence for controlling that. You can even have this to be integrated as part of a routine, such as by giving a voice command at nighttime can trigger the window blinds to close, a fan to start, and the thermostat to be set to 70 degrees or whatever you want it to be at. And these features might be especially important for somebody who isn't able to turn on or off or set these things with their hands, and maybe have a condition where symptoms are triggered by heat.
And it would also really be helpful for home access. With smart locks for doors, you never have to worry about a forgotten key again. There's smart locks that can be unlocked through a fingerprint, a code, or a phone app. Also, smart doorbells often have a camera, so you can see on your phone or smart display who's at the door, when packages are delivered, even if you're not there at the time.
Also, if you're somebody who has caregivers frequently coming in and out of the home, it can make it easier to track who arrives and when, and easier to be able to let them in and out safely without having to leave the door unlocked all day or a key outside.
Another important area is safety and security. There are indoor and outdoor smart cameras and security systems, smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. One thing that's nice about the security system is they usually contain multiple things, like maybe the camera and the detectors all in one. So you know that they're compatible and you don't need to juggle different devices and different apps.
One thing that's nice about the smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in particular is that you can, as I was saying before, you can set how change how the alarm works. So it doesn't have to be sound. It can be in addition to a siren, have a flashing light. You can have a message sent to your phone or another type of device. And it can also send messages to caregivers and neighbors, loved ones, to alert them, as well.
Wearables such as smartwatches can help with tracking health information and alert caregivers or emergency providers in the event of a fall. This is actually something that has been really helpful for my mother, who has some conditions that have made her as she's gotten older, her balance is not as good, and that has been a big concern that she might fall when no one else was around. So her having a smartwatch has actually helped her to get help when she was home alone and had a fall.
There's also a variety of supports for caregivers to monitor and provide support for an individual remotely, and to be easily alerted in the event of an emergency. This can allow for the person at home to have increased independence while also giving peace of mind for caregivers.
One example is a smart medication dispenser, which provides alerts, can send a text, a verbal reminder, vibration cue, whatever it's set up for, to a smartwatch or to a phone, with a reminder to take a medication, and can also let when you're close to running out and need a refill. And if you do miss a dose, it can then alert your caregiver or like a parent, for example, instead of maybe that parent otherwise would be constantly reminding and nagging, which isn't great for either side. So this is a way that can help.
These different types of smart home equipment can also help for access to TV shows, movies, podcasts, music, radio, a lot of smart speakers. You can use them to get the news, hear a joke. It might not be a good joke, but it can tell you jokes. Also to stream different apps and things on the TV, which is really nice, having the option to do that through eye gaze or through a switch or through voice. The other nice thing is, if you're playing music or a podcast, the devices can actually provide suggestions for what to listen to next.
Use of smart home speakers and apps can be really helpful for different types, all different types of home management tasks, such as finding out information, paying bills and managing finances, coordinating transportation, managing your calendar, and creating reminders and lists. For example, you could create your grocery list just using your voice and have it show up on the smart display, and possibly even use an app to order groceries through the smart display.
You can also use smart speaker and/or various smart apps to make grocery lists. And-- I said that. I'm sorry.
You can also have it send a reminder before an appointment, or when it's time to leave to get somewhere. And smart vacuums and mops can ensure messes and spills are cleaned up right away and clean the floors on a schedule. So if you want it done every-- if you want the vacuum to go every day at 4:00 PM, you can set it once and it'll go every day at 4:00 PM. Automatic food and water dispensers can also that only need to be occasionally refilled can also be helpful for taking care of pets.
There are also smart plugs that can turn most simple, not smart electronic devices, if they have a simple on and off like a coffee machine, if you plug it into the smart plug, it becomes a smart home tool.
There are also smart larger appliances, like smart fridges, smart ovens, and stove tops. These tend to be more expensive and sometimes just something to keep in mind, the technology that makes them smart may not last as long as its not smart counterpart, meaning they may need to replace the entire appliance sooner if the chip inside of it dies. So that's just something to keep in mind.
Smart speakers and displays can also connect you to a variety of other smart devices. If you do have a display and you have difficulty with your vision, it can be helpful for Alexa has something called show and tell. There's an app called Be My Eyes app, and they can actually use the camera inside the smart device. If you put an object in front of it, it can verbally identify the object.
So this can be used to help streamline your schedule. I just wanted to talk for a minute about automation and routines. So automation is when you set the time and schedule for a smart device. And it just goes, like I was saying with the smart vacuum, if you want it to run every day at 4:00 PM, you set it once and it goes. You set your alarm clock for a certain time five days a week, it's done. It stays, it goes.
While routines, for this, one command can trigger multiple smart home devices to take actions. So if an alarm goes off to wake you up in the morning or you a smart speaker reports the weather and the appointments you have that day, smart coffee maker turns on, all of that can happen with one trigger. Or at the end of the day, if you say, Alexa, good night, maybe that cues other smart home devices to turn off the lights, turn the overhead fan on, and turn a white noise machine on. So it's really nice having that option to really set up routines and make it all smooth and connected.
So just figured I'd walk you through a little possible smart morning routine. Just an example of how it can enhance that routine. Say I wake up in the morning. I use the wake word, Alexa, and say, good morning, Alexa, good morning. This triggers my smart speaker to tell me the weather, whatever appointments and meetings I have scheduled for that day. And also, my coffee machine turns on and all that happens with just the one trigger.
I may also have previously set up smart home features on an automatic schedule, so I have my reminder going off to take my medication. I do that, and then if I'm losing track of time, I can have the smart speaker send a voice alert out and a message to my phone saying, 30 minute warning to go to work in 30 minutes, and then again at 15 minutes, it can tell me. So do I need to go in 15.
The watch, so having a smart watch can be especially helpful for this. Say I'm in a different room than where my speaker is, so I may have forgotten my phone somewhere and don't have the speaker in the room. I will still get the alert because of my watch. And then when I do leave for work, I can double check on my phone that all my kitchen appliances and lights are turned off and my door automatically locks. If I need to go back in because I forgot something, maybe I can just use my fingerprint or a code on my phone to quickly go back in and grab whatever it is.
So I know that's a lot of information, and there's a lot of devices out there. So it can be a little overwhelming where to get started. It's OK to start small. A lot of people start with just either like a smart speaker or a smart display, since there's so much you can do with just that, and then can grow from there. It does get more complicated as you add more devices, because you do have to be really thoughtful about device compatibility and make sure they work together.
So as you consider what devices might be best for you, you really want to think about what you want to accomplish, where in your home you want to accomplish it, and what features you need. The Smart Home Made Simple website has a really nice assessment guide that walks you through with a bunch of questions and checklists to help you determine that information, and also to figure out the compatibility, all the different pieces. And I'll show you an example of that at the end.
So this I did take right from the smart home website. I thought it was a really nice and helpful list of the basics of what you need to install, connect, and set up your devices. You do need a mobile device. While a tablet can work, a smartphone tends to be preferred. It's more secure, and there may be features that you can't get on a tablet that you can on a smartphone. And you want to make sure you have the latest version of Android or iOS, the Apple operating system.
You definitely want to make sure you have a dependable Wi-Fi internet service at the location where you want the device to be installed, and there is a Wi-Fi extender, if needed, for internet access in certain places.
You also need access to your router, its ID and password, and a system for creating and managing multiple secure passwords. Fortunately, there are apps that can help with that.
And you may need somebody to help you, either you or someone else who has the comfort and ability to install and support the devices. This might include rebooting the router, plugging devices in, and understanding how devices connect to Wi-Fi.
You also want an understanding of the limits of your home construction, electrical system, and internet connection. So you want to make sure your internet speed isn't too slow for it to work on. If you need something hardwired, you may need to hire an electrician, such as for a smart switch. In home construction, that might be something such as putting in a smart lock on a door.
So you can look into getting professional support if it is necessary. If you do need more, if your team, you and your team need some extra help, like I said, maybe for an electrician or a handyman to help with the construction tasks, you can find a lot of handymen through the app Handy and Angie's List, things like that. A lot of them are able to help with simple setup of devices and attaching, say, a smart camera to the outside wall, something like that.
Also, if you buy a device from somewhere like Best Buy or Lowe's, they may have installation service they can provide. I know Best Buy definitely does. You can also get help from professionals like occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, and assistive technology specialists.
If you're still having a really hard time, It's a more complex smart home setup you're going for, there are also professional smart home installation companies. You can usually find them by searching on Google. One good one in the Philly area I know is called Sun Curb.
So I also wanted to talk a little bit about funding, some considerations for that. The prices of smart home equipment can really range depending on what it is, from $20 for a smart plug to thousands for a smart fridge. If you do want to try some smart home equipment for free before purchasing, not a smart fridge, but we have smart speakers and displays and some sensors, things like that. The TechOWL assistive technology lending library has a few smart home kits that anyone in Pennsylvania can borrow for free for five weeks.
Another thing you might want to consider when purchasing is seeing if it's a one time fee or an ongoing subscription fee. Some may charge a subscription to get all the features of the device or storage, if it's like a camera and you want to store the video that it's been taking over time. There also can be a fee for some health monitoring communication systems.
Also, you want to consider if you need funding for any accessories, such as a mount for a smart display or the installation costs, like having smart windows installed or a smart fan hardwired.
Even though smart home technology is considered mainstream off the shelf, it is also assistive technology. And because of that, there are some programs that can help with funding for it, such as Pennsylvania's HCBS waiver program, as well as the Office of Vocational Rehab, if you're working with them and you show smart home equipment that it could help you at work or in college, they may be able to help fund that. The Pennsylvania AT Foundation also has an alternate financing program where they can provide no interest and low interest loans. There's also private grants out there.
So here's our contact information. Please feel free to reach out and talk to us and get in touch at any time. Now I'm going to see if you guys-- well, I'm going to show you-- I said questions, but let me-- first. I'm going to actually show you guys some of the resources I was talking about.
So this is in our TechOWL lending library. You can get a smart home kit that includes one Echo Plus and one Echo Dot, so there's two smart speakers, a smart light bulb, one contact center, and two smart plugs to try out. We also have two Echo Show displays available to lend out for free.
We also have on our website a bit more information. As I was saying, you really have to think about compatibility with devices. If you go, say, to the Amazon Smart Home page, you can find all of their Amazon-specific smart home equipment, which of course, is all going to be compatible with each other. Same thing if you go with Google Home, which is a very common one. If you go to their site, you're able to find all of their devices. And if you buy it from the same company and organization, it does tend to be easier to set it all up and have it work together.
This is Best Buy's smart home page. I just wanted to show that they are able to help with setup of smart home equipment bought through them, which is really nice. They also have some really nice resources on their page.
And here's Home Depot's. They also have some nice resources, buying guides that can provide a lot of good tips, as well.
OK, I got one more page to show you. So this is the self-assessment tool I mentioned from Smart Homes Made Simple. It starts with just a simple checklist asking about what are the daily and routine activities you want to be able to do more independently at home, and then it goes on asking about some more specifics about your disability and technology, information about your home, the areas of your home you may want to have devices in, and information about your technology brand preference, if you prefer Android versus Apple and what technology you currently have. So you can-- it makes it really nice and streamlined to be able to see it all in one place and see how it'll all work together.
And this is something, along with the Smart Home Made Simple guide, that is available for free on the Smart Homes Made Simple website. And this was put together by the Pennsylvania AT Foundation.
So here's the table of contents. It also has that self-assessment tool right in there. And it gives information about stories from people with disabilities who have smart home technology and how they use it in their homes, as well as advice for getting started, how to set it up, where to find support, where to find funding, a lot of good tips and information in a way that's nice and accessible, which is great.
If you also go on the website for the smarthomesmadesimple.org, you can also find videos of webinars talking more about different aspects of smart home equipment and videos showing people with disabilities in their home environment, using that smart home equipment, and how they use it.
Yeah, so it has a lot of good information. Nice layout. It's easy to look at in here.
CAITLIN MCKENNY: Laura, if I can interrupt you, we do have a few questions in the chat that you might want to discuss.
So the first question, you did partially answer that, but if there's anything else you'd like to add, who could help this get this tech running smoothly? So was this something that TechOWL would guide someone with, or what would your installation options be?
LAURA SLOTKOFF: Yeah, so I see you put Sun Curb in there. They are a good resource if you need a lot more help. It depends on what type of help you need with it, I would think. So especially if you're going to borrow from us, I would think that we might be able to help somewhat. We do have a hotline number for TechOWL, and I can pull that up, if you need.
CAITLIN MCKENNY: Certainly. And especially if you're in a decision making part of your process, if you're interested in speaking with someone about access methods for your controls, if you want to know about will my AC device be compatible with voice control, or do I need an adaptation to be able to use a switch or a touch screen differently? We'd love to help you problem solve that if you live in Pennsylvania. So TechOWL is limited to Pennsylvania, but every state and US territory has a state AT Act program. And I could put a link in the chat for you to find your local program if you're not in Pennsylvania.
LAURA SLOTKOFF: Yeah, I was just going to say the same thing. And like you said, there's a lot of-- if you just get a handyman, sometimes that's all-- That might be all you need to help install it. A locksmith at this point, and most of them would probably know how to install a smart lock.
If you're renting, I would definitely say talk to your landlord if you need something installed that's going to change the environment. And if you do have any therapists who come into the home or who you see to help support you on a regular basis, they might be able to help, as well.
And we can definitely, like she was saying, help with the decision making process. And oops, sorry. Here is our number and email and chat feature if you want any support at any point.
You say there's any other questions? Caitlin?
CAITLIN MCKENNY: It looks like that was most of our questions. You already mentioned that if you are in a rental, you'll want to get permission from your landlord before making any structural changes, like installing an alternative door lock. But that is a reasonable accommodation, so they'll just let you know if they want you to uninstall it and replace the original lock when you move out.
And we also had a question about some specific devices, some interest in a smart pill box. That would be a wonderful thing to be able to try out from the TechOWL lending library or through your local AT Act program if you're not in Pennsylvania. They do come in lots of different shapes and sizes, with different functions and features, depending on if you need them to be locked or if it's OK for them to be accessible. So it's a great opportunity to use the library there.
LAURA SLOTKOFF: Thanks. Are there any devices that will allow you to amplify your voice? So we actually were just talking about it's something that I know that they've been working on behind the scenes for improving recognition of voices better. But I don't know that it's totally there yet.
CAITLIN MCKENNY: Anyone who has a low volume voice might already want to consider personal wearable voice amplifiers for conversational purposes anyway, and those same tools will also be helpful for helping Alexa hear you better, as well.
LAURA SLOTKOFF: And I do think there are some smart home features, like on an iPhone, to help with that, as well.
I know if you have a stutter or speak slowly, that can be an issue at times, that it has a set time that it listens for, and if you don't say what it's listening for fast enough, sometimes it won't catch it, which can be an issue.
CAITLIN MCKENNY: Another option could potentially be if you are using your phone, to have a Bluetooth microphone connected to your phone, so you're wearing a little lapel microphone or something maybe on a headset, and that will bring your voice directly to your phone to give the commands if you happen to be using your phone for that.
Great. Well, I will-- can we put up the survey link? Yes, you got it. You know it's going.
LAURA SLOTKOFF: Yeah, sorry. For some reason, it wasn't letting me see the chat at the same time as I was sharing my screen. So I took it down so I could read any questions and comments.
So here's the link to our survey, title of presentation, Home Automation, presenter, Laura S. That's me. And hope this was helpful. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any further questions that we can help with.
CAITLIN MCKENNY: And there will be a follow up email that contains the materials from today's presentation, as well as a link to register for any future webinars that you might be interested in attending, such as that March 20 smart home privacy topic. We'd love to see you there, as well, so look for a follow up email sometime over the next couple of days that will have the slides from today and have a link to additional opportunities.
Learn appropriate boundaries and strategies for empowering digital choice through practical scenarios and structured learning. This training is built on evidence-based, person centered principles and addresses digital autonomy and privacy considerations. Recorded March 2025.
Smart Home Safety
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Hey, welcome. Thank you all for joining us today for the March tech accelerator webinar. Our presentation topic this month is smart home safety and supporting digital choice. This session is being recorded, and the video will include picture-in-picture ASL interpretation as well as a full transcript. You'll be able to access that on our website at Disabilities.Temple.edu. I will put that link in the chat for everyone as well. And that website is also where you can register for future webinars.
TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics that began in July of 2024 and will be running through this December of 2025. They are held on the third Thursday of the month, offered at two times 12:00 and 4:00. This series is part of the Tech Accelerator program, which is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long-Term Living here in Pennsylvania. This project is made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator project includes five major focus areas-- training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, readiness evaluation to develop tools for successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech, statewide assessment to plan and benchmark a technology first systems change, a provider survey to assess technology and awareness among providers, and then two technology summits, which we just held as live events in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh within the past two weeks. You can learn more about all of those projects on our website.
Without further ado, I would like to introduce our guest speaker for today. So Tiffany Wilson is the owner of Wilson Inclusive Solutions, and Tiffany has over 15 years of experience in disability services and has published work on the unintended harm of smart home devices as assistive technology. So thank you, Tiffany.
TIFFANY WILSON: Thank you. I just realized I left my slides from this morning, or this afternoon's presentation if you're in Pennsylvania. So now I have the slides up and ready to go. And I want to thank Caitlin. I want to thank the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University and also the AT Act program, TechOWL, that is also housed within the Institute on Disabilities, for having me here today to discuss the importance of digital autonomy. And the presentation is supporting digital choice-- smart home safety.
Through implementing large scale assistive technology initiatives, including Alaska's Federal AT program, I've witnessed how smart home technology is changing lives. However, I've also seen complex challenges that go along with internet-based and off-the-shelf technology used as assistive technology. These situations have often caused unintended harm, and we're going to talk about that today. These experiences and observations are outlined in various scenarios, and if we don't cover a specific scenario that you're concerned about, please wait for the question and answer session and hopefully, we can get your questions answered.
I believe that the successful implementation of smart home and internet-based assistive technology requires clear professional boundaries, ones that protect boundaries and privacy while empowering genuine independence. Today, we will explore how to apply person-centered principles to digital environments, establish professional boundaries in digital environments, and connect end users with resources and supports for their digital independence. Throughout this presentation, I will refer to people receiving your support as in users.
This is to emphasize their role as active technology users with agency and choice. I'll also be using the term direct service provider or direct service support professional in a general manner, and it just means any provider who provides disability support services who is maybe not an assistive technology assessor or not within the assistive technology equipment distribution programs. So this is for more our general audience to talk about smart home safety for your participants, your clients, whatever term that you use in your program. You can access the slide by going to change ChangeAccess.com/Slides or use a QR code.
Let's get into considerations in our communication framework. I gotta say the disclaimer. If I mention the name of a product or company, all of their trademarks, names, everything is property of the owners. And mentioning it is not a specific product endorsement. Attendees, implement any strategies at your own risk and discretion, and also be aware that privacy regulations and policies vary by state, agency, and setting.
Today, our communication access framework is that all communication styles are important and welcome. We respect diverse perspectives and contributions. What may work in one environment may not work in another environment. Questions will be answered at the end of the presentation. Please direct all your questions to the Q&A section in Zoom. We'll try to grab questions from chat, but no promises as things move quickly. We will also have alternative ways for asking questions if text-based communication is not accessible to you, or if you prefer to use American Sign Language.
So let's talk about person-centered digital autonomy. Person-centered digital autonomy is a person-centered approach to digital choice. Just like we apply these principles in physical environments, care planning, and promote personal choice in person, we should also extend these same principles into the digital environment as we modernize with new technology and provide access with digital technologies.
To create this extension into the digital space, we first need to understand what self-determination means in a digital world. Simply put, digital self-determination means people should be able to use and control their own technology according to their own choices. This concept of digital self-determination was first coined by Doctor Jorn Lengsfeld It's about ensuring individuals have the power to make informed decisions about the technology in their lives rather than have others control it for them.
For this reason, I created the digital choice framework. I built it on established and researched person-centered principles, and it focuses on one fundamental principle-- end users must drive their own technology decisions. True digital support means respecting end users as technology decision makers and never using technology for control or personal convenience at the expense of autonomy. This is important as we move into talking about boundaries and implementing smart home tools safely.
First, let's just talk about digital spaces and the types of boundaries we should have. They can be less visible than physical ones. They're equally important. Just as there are clear lines we don't cross in someone's home, we need similar frameworks for digital environments. Professional boundaries and digital spaces protect both end users and service providers. These essential boundaries include account ownership.
End users should control their own accounts and login information. There should be professional separation. We should never use our personal device, accounts, or phone numbers. Our phone numbers should not be used for multi-factor authentication for our clients. We should also have privacy boundaries. We should protect sensitive information and respect digital spaces. There should be financial separation with clear boundaries in regard to purchases and subscriptions and all the costs that come along with assistive technology acquisition.
We should understand there are limits to our roles as technical supports or providing technical advice. We should connect end users to qualified or appointed tech specialists rather than trying to figure it out as a care provider. Know this-- even well-intentioned tech support can create significant risks from dependency to-- let me say that again. From dependency and all the way to privacy violations to financial entanglement and regulatory problems. I've seen it. This is far from limiting support from end users. Clear professional boundaries actually enhance support by preserving genuine autonomy and protecting everyone involved.
When we talk about privacy, we should also talk about HIPAA, the US Health care law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. And a lot of us are bound by HIPAA, not all of us, but we should really understand and think about privacy boundaries when we're implementing smart home technology or assisting others with theirs. And it becomes very critical when we cause unintended harm with end users' private information. This technology often captures, stores, and transmits information that could contain protected health information.
It creates challenges and considerations that we should make now that we weren't having to make in the past. Now, the technology is modernizing, and we should consider how these devices send and receive data. Did you know that HIPAA identifies 18 data elements as Protected Health Information, or PHI? This includes data-- a data point is a name, a location, et cetera. It covers more than just the diagnosis. Just because you don't mention a diagnosis doesn't mean you may not inadvertently-- you may inadvertently cross a privacy or HIPAA violation.
For privacy boundaries in a digital setting, I believe that PHI belongs to the end user, and they decide how it is used and transmitted in their smart home devices. Support staff should not have independent access to digital accounts for end users. And end users, or their legal guardians, not support staff, should control account setup and management.
One example was a well-meaning direct service provider who bought iPads for the participants in their program. They thought they were being helpful setting up all the Apple ID accounts for the iPads on the behalf of their participants. And what they did to set it up without consent and without talking to their participants or about account management or anything like that, they took the protected health information from their agency intake form and created the Apple ID account without consent.
So they took private information from a disability service intake registration form, protected by HIPAA, and created Apple ID account on their behalf. For them, it was a HIPAA violation and not good practice. As support environments become increasingly digital, we must think differently about privacy protection. Maintaining proper boundaries respects and protects everyone involved. When in doubt, we should always err on the side of protecting end user privacy and refer to our agency policies. It's better to be cautious than cause unintended harm.
Now that we've examined some specific boundaries and privacy considerations, let's summarize your role supporting digital choice. Our role as direct service provider is to champion digital autonomy not control technology decisions and empower others to learn to control their own technology or have self-determination. You are, or hopefully by the end of this course, digital choice advocates. And what that means is that you promote technological self-determination and privacy practices in assistive technology implementation.
Remember, our goal is not to prevent or limit technology access or adoption. It is to support it while maintaining appropriate professional boundaries. Let's talk about specific scenarios to illustrate these principles in action and give you more specific ideas. In the handouts, you'll find a tool called the digital choice decision pathway. For the sake of time, I'll summarize it for you.
The framework assists you in evaluating a technology support requests from end users potentially cross professional boundaries. It guides you through steps with considerations about account creation, device sharing, financial handling, and information access. It's not comprehensive. It's a simple tool to help you find the right way to say "yes" while respecting boundaries and supporting digital autonomy.
Let's talk about how smart home devices are changing lives and providing access. Every day tech is becoming more popular and affordable, making it easier for people to use off-the-shelf devices, like smart home speakers, as assistive technology instead of expensive specialized tools or specialized assistive technology. There are also cell phones, smart assistants, tablets, and we're seeing more and more all of these devices being distributed in assistive technology program. Also, more and more people are able to afford it individually.
This is what's great about smart home technology. This slide shows a person controlling various smart home devices in their living room. Consider a person with a physical mobility challenges and how they can control their home and environment with off-the-shelf devices instead of costly proprietary environmental controls. The example has a robot vacuum. The individual is controlling their lights, the temperature, speakers.
And this slide shows more examples. Smart cameras can enable those with mobility challenges or limitations to see visitors. Tablets can do many things. They can control environments, provide vital communication apps. Smart assistants can support memory, time keeping, and even provide visual descriptions. Not only do these technologies offer convenient and affordable options, they can also create genuine autonomy and connection.
In the next section, we will explore common situations you might encounter and couple ideas on supporting end users who have smart home technology. These scenarios come from real life experience from various support environments. For each, we'll discuss the situation and potential responses. Again, if your situation is not discussed, feel free to put it in the Q&A or ask us at the end, and we'll see if we can get it covered.
Let's talk about account management. One of the most common boundary challenges involves managing accounts. For various reasons, end s often request or need assistance setting up accounts. And these days, there's an account for everything-- the device, the app, online services. And in my observation in Alaska, the most common reason people needed assistance was lack of digital literacy.
I've observed consistent challenges when support staff create accounts for end users. Ownership becomes unclear. Privacy violations happen. The end user becomes dependent on staff for access, and digital independence is compromised. This can be particularly concerning with accounts that require payment information, like an Amazon account that is required to use an Alexa device. Setting up these accounts for someone else creates financial and privacy boundary issues.
In one case, a well-meaning support professional created digital accounts for everyone they served, not the same one who used the protected health information. And they provided several different smart devices. When that staff member left the organization, several individuals lost access to their assistive technology because no one else knew their login information.
Let's talk about a scenario with account management. Maria received an Amazon Echo as a gift and asked, "can you just set it up for me? I don't understand technical things." What would you do? Think about your answer privately or drop it in the chat. I am locating-- there is my Zoom bar, so I can open my chat.
So A is go ahead and set it up using your Amazon account. B, create an account in her name. C, explain you can't set it up, but connect her with Amazon or other resources for digital literacy, or even possibly an AT program. D, tell her she shouldn't use technology she doesn't understand. What would you do? Feel free to throw it in the chat.
So I feel the best answer is C to connect Maria. And I'm seeing some C's coming in. Thank you for your responses in the chat. Connecting Maria with resources maintains boundaries while still providing support. A and B cross boundaries by controlling account creation, and D dismisses her autonomy and interest in technology.
Now let's talk about privacy boundaries. Smart home technologies, especially cameras and monitoring devices, they capture, store, and potentially share deeply personal information out to that device company server outside the home. Most smart devices store data in cloud services that are not HIPAA compliant.
End users can use these devices, of course, however they want. But as direct service providers, we need to be careful about using these smart home devices, encouraging their use, or setting up accounts because we may potentially violate HIPAA. Other things that these devices capture are voice recordings, activity patterns, could be eye movements for VR headsets, health data is collected. Does anybody use the Apple Watch and your health data on it? I use it for assistive technology.
In the end, it's about end users maintaining control over what devices capture their information and how their data is used. They can choose to use it however they want. But it's not up to me to decide for them or use their protected health information. So remember, this data could sit on third party servers with limited to no privacy protection.
Let's talk about a scenario. "Robert's family wants to install a camera in his bedroom to quote, 'keep an eye on him' at night. They ask for your help to set it up. Robert hasn't expressed an opinion." What would you do? Feel free to drop it in the chat.
A, install the camera since family members requested it. They should know what's best, right? B, connect them with AT specialists or experts who can discuss different monitoring options or alternatives. C, install the camera, but position it to avoid capturing personal activities. And D, tell them it's not your problem. They need to figure it out themselves.
What would you do? Yes, we've got some B's. And yes, that is right, in my opinion. Connecting the family with experts who can advise on appropriate monitoring options, talk about various tools, and maybe not-- it may not even be a monitoring option that this person needs. There's other tools that could assist. This connects them with the experts and respects privacy while fulfilling your role as a resource connector.
And I love the comment in the chat about the family needing opportunity to learn about supports other than cameras. I wholeheartedly agree. They may not have been exposed to other options. A and C violate privacy boundaries by implementing surveillance without consent. And option D is dismissive.
And yes, this has happened, and even to the point of where an assisted living home considered using smart cameras to monitor their residents. Some had guardians, some did not. And of course, we educated them and discussed with them how, in this particular case, it was not appropriate, and how the assisted living home would be violating HIPAA with a smart camera because those recordings live on the cloud. There are more closed systems, and there are systems that may offer more strict privacy protections, but it's really important to connect them with the right resources.
Financial boundaries-- many smart devices require payment information or they require subscriptions or ongoing purchases. Key points-- never share your payment information. Yes, it's happened. Oh, I helped somebody download an app or it's just $0.99. Let me get that for you. You should maintain clear financial separation and be cautious about encouraging purchases that has a long-term financial impact or long-term financial implications.
Are you encouraging someone to use their funds in a certain way? Even well-intentioned financial entanglements can lead to complicated situations that blur professional boundaries and potentially violate organizational policies. Let's consider the next scenario. James asks, "can you just help me set up my account and figure out how to pay for apps on my iPad? What would you do?
A, set up the account using his credit card information. B, connect him with appropriate resources or supports to learn how to get assistance for creating the account or learning how to set up an account from Apple, like the Apple Store. D, create the account, but tell him to add the payment later. So you don't touch his financial information. D, set it up using your card until he can add his own. Access is access, right? I'm seeing some B's.
Yes, yes, I believe that the best answer is B to connect James with resources maintains financial boundaries while providing support. It keeps payment information separate while ensuring James gets the assistance he needs. A and C cross boundaries by directly handling account and financial information, while D creates an appropriate financial entanglement by using your own payment method.
Let's talk about tech support boundaries. As digital environments become more complex, there's often pressure to solve technical problems for individuals who are still learning about technology and increasing their digital literacy. However, we must recognize when these technical problems may beyond our role or expertise to provide support.
The key principle-- know when to refer to specialists. Ensure information stays with the end user. Understand the limits of your technical role. Just because you understand something does not mean it is your role to assist technically.
In most situations, it can be best to connect folks with appropriate resources that increase their independence and their learning for digital portfolio-- managing their digital portfolios. This is often more empowering than implementing solutions yourself. Account ownership and digital portfolio management are fundamental aspects of digital autonomy and literacy.
Let's consider this scenario. Susan has forgotten her email password again. She asked, can you just create a new account for me and just keep the password? It'll help me out in case I forget it again. What would you do? A, create the account and store the passwords securely somewhere. B, create the account but have her store the password securely. C, recommend specific password solutions. D, connect her to her natural supports in her life or other resources.
Oh, the answers here. We've got D. Yes, the band's best-- I believe the best answer is D to connect Susan with digital literacy resources or AT specialists or other natural supports or guardians can maintain boundaries and respect her autonomy while still ensuring she gets proper assistance. A and B cross boundaries by creating and managing her account. C crosses a boundary by making a specific technical recommendations that may not match her needs or abilities.
Also consider this-- many service providers and assistive technology assessors recommended the password management tool LastPass. Guess what? LastPass had a privacy breach in 2022. Could we potentially be held liable or accountable for recommending a tool that became insecure and experienced a privacy breach?
That is something that we should consider, and allow the other person to make their own informed choice about the appropriate tools that they need. And AT centers and other supports trained in that will be helpful-- be able to help the individual make that determination.
Which brings us to our next slide. You have a lot of excellent resources in Pennsylvania. It was really great to work with Caitlin on this, to put it together. In the handouts, you will find the full document.
And for here, I'm just going to be brief, but the document has contact information and websites. Because I know it's difficult to watch someone struggle, and we do want to create digital autonomy, and we want to improve digital independence-- excuse me, access for digital autonomy. And we can do that by connecting to resources.
So in southeast Pennsylvania, you do have your digital navigator programs. Their website isn't currently working, but you can connect with 211. There's Computer Reach in western Pennsylvania. Online programs, local libraries and community centers. And it's really important that individuals understand their technology, they understand their accounts, and we raise the digital literacy. Well, I would say everyone, but I also believe that it's very important that if we're providing devices or supporting devices, that's digital literacy and autonomy, very important.
You also have your assistive technology resource center through TechOWL or your centers across the state. And then TechOWL holds the assistive technology program funding through the federal government that allows them to provide free demonstrations, loans, and awareness about assistive technology for free statewide. So when in doubt, you could call your AT program, and they may be able to direct you to the right resource. But they're also a great local support.
The technical support section does not have specific phone numbers or websites. It can vary by device. For instance, there's manufacturer specific support for devices. If somebody needs assistance for setting up an Amazon Alexa account, have them call-- maybe one option is having them call Amazon, and have their customer service rep assist them with help setting it up.
For instance, I attend these assistive technology conferences, like CSUN, in California. And all of these companies, like Amazon and Google, are there telling us about their accessible customer service options. Let's try them out. Let's help Amazon be better and more accessible. So let's work together to increase literacy on all sides. There's also repair-- authorized repair locations, specialized accessibility helplines. Excuse me. Excuse me.
Companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, they have accessibility helplines. Some of them even have partnered with apps like Be My Eyes to also provide visual access or direct calling through Be My Eyes for support. The power of these resources isn't in handling technical issues yourself but in connecting end users with the right expertise to maintain their digital autonomy. This approach empowers independence while respecting professional boundaries.
In closing, please remember the goal isn't to avoid technology or not promote smart home technology or say that it's bad. The goal is to empower digital autonomy. By understanding these digital boundaries and having resources ready for referral, you become true digital choice advocates, and you champion digital autonomy.
Remember, unintended harm is still harm. Let's work together to promote and empower digital autonomy while reducing the potential harm to those we support. Brings me to the question slide. I'm going to describe the slide and the process, and then turn it over to Caitlin to manage the questions.
So the communication framework-- your communication and your questions are important to us. We offer two ways to ask questions, through the Zoom Q&A or you can ask it live, if you prefer an alternative to text-based communication, or if you would like to use American Sign Language. We'll rotate between these methods.
If you would like to ask a question live, please follow these steps. Use the Raise Hand tool and wait for approval. If you're unable to use the tool, please connect with Caitlin. Once you are approved, please turn on your camera to ensure lip reading access for others, if you're using your mouth to speak. Keep your question brief and allow time for processing. And after asking your question, please turn off your camera and microphone unless instructed otherwise.
Sometimes I might want to ask you more questions. I'll ask you to stay on the line. The Zoom, I guess it's not the line. You can find my contact information by using the QR code or going to the website. pxl.to/Tiffany. And if you would like a certificate of attendance for this session, please email Questions@ChangeAccess.com, and we'll be happy to send you one next week. Over to Caitlin.
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Wonderful. Thank you, Tiffany. So I don't see any text-based questions coming in through the Q&A or the chat yet. Let's see, does anyone have a question that they would like to raise their hand to ask in person?
And we have a little bit of time here, so if y'all want to chat, I'm here. Tiffany, I have a question for you.
TIFFANY WILSON: OK.
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: We discussed a little bit earlier today the different policies that smart home speaker companies, like Amazon and Google, have regarding storage of data. In terms of figuring out when they're listening or not listening. And I know that some of those change relatively frequently. Amazon seems to be just changing theirs. Some point in the next couple of weeks, sometime this month, they're going to be changing it so that you can no longer opt out of sending your requests to the cloud.
Is there a good way to keep on top of that stuff? How often do you recheck the privacy settings? Is it every time you install a device for someone? Or how do you keep on track of those?
TIFFANY WILSON: That's a great question. And you're asking from the perspective of an assistive technology provider?
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Right.
TIFFANY WILSON: OK. Great question. And so you're right. It looks like you stay up on the news. I just read that article too. So with devices, we're not-- they're not necessarily bound by regulations in the way they implement their privacy practices.
And so with that, that means a lot of these devices are not secure. And in the past, smart home-- the smart speakers and these companies we talked about Amazon, Amazon would say that they did not save the recordings and that it would only be activated on the wake word. And we're learning in the news recently that these companies are changing their policies.
And because they're private companies that are selling us a product, they can decide their own privacy practices. And they are not medical devices. And so, to answer your question, Caitlin, what I normally do is I try to follow any newsletters I can find from the company or notifications. There are some companies that every time they have an update, they'll email it out what the patch is, what the update is.
You could check their current privacy policy practices. And so what I would do is I would also flip that in more learn where these companies host their privacy practices, and do they offer it in plain language? If they don't, can you take it and put it into plain language and understanding it? And honestly, they could change it tomorrow.
They could tell us, they could not tell us. And so instead of getting into the details of what parts are protected and what's not, it's best to just say that smart home devices are not secure, and they don't have robust privacy practices, and that we encourage individuals to learn what that means. As an assistive technology provider, I have used more plain language tools to explain privacy practices. But you also have to be careful interpreting these practices because then you might be interpreting wrong.
So I know that there's not a black and white answer, but I think it's more looking at smart home technology is not secure. Cybersecurity professionals will tell you that. And I think it's just a good rule of thumb that people know that. And then you just explain that "not secure" means that their information is not in a contained environment in their home. And that it goes out to the company and may live there, we don't know how long. And that is a risk that they take.
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: That's a fantastic answer. Thank you. Tiffany, I think seeing all of these different updates tempts me to get into the weeds with making sure that I know all the nitty gritty about it. And it's really much simpler to just make sure we all know that it's not perfect.
TIFFANY WILSON: Yes And I did try to get in the weeds. And with each company changing, and it varies why, there is a website I recently learned about-- I haven't used, but I'll send it to you, Caitlin. And this company claims to take terms and conditions and put it in plain language.
It's a tool for people to use. I haven't used it and people would have to use it at their own risk. Although I do caution being careful because terms and conditions are potentially legal agreements. So if you're setting up an account on somebody's behalf, you may be potentially agreeing to something legally for them. Or if you decide to explain terms and conditions to someone, are you potentially explaining a legal document to them? And is that appropriate? So those are other privacy considerations for terms and conditions.
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Does anyone else have a question or a scenario they wanted to share and get an opinion on? Well, you do have Tiffany's contact information here on the slide and on the link in the chat. You all have my contact information as well from the Zoom registration, and you're more than welcome to reach out to TechOWL if you're in Pennsylvania or to your local assistive technology ACT program if any questions arise for you later and you're looking to continue this conversation.
Thank you all so much for joining us today. And, Tiffany, I really appreciate your time here. Thank you so much for having this conversation with us and providing these resources.
TIFFANY WILSON: Thank you. And thank you Temple University and everyone for attending.
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: All right. Have a good evening.
Explore the range of tools that support our memory, planning, and organizational skills. Learn how to use visual and audio cues to pace your day; recognize opportunities for customization through technology such as NFC tags; or take advantage of apps built specifically for neurodivergent minds. Recorded April 2025.
Supporting Executive Function at Home and Work
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: OK, welcome. Thank you all for joining us today for April's Tech Accelerator webinar. Our presentation topic this month is, tools for organization and daily planning. This session is being recorded, and the video will include picture-in-picture ASL translation, as well as a full transcript. So you'll be able to access that video on our website at disabilities.temple.edu. And I will put that link in the chat for everyone as well.
That website is also where you can register for future webinars. So TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics, running from July 2024 to December 2025. And each will be held on the third Thursday of the month, and is offered at two times, at 12:00 noon and at 4:00 PM. This series is part of the Tech Accelerator program. This is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long Term Living, here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This is made possible by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator Project includes five major focus areas. Training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, a readiness evaluation to develop tools for successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech, a statewide assessment to plan and benchmark a technology for systems change, a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and finally, two technology summits, which were live events hosted in Philadelphia and in Pittsburgh back in March.
You can learn more about all of these fantastic projects on our website at that link, disabilities.temple.edu in the chat. OK, so let's move on to tonight's subject, supporting executive function at home and at work. For anyone who is joining us for the first time, welcome. I am so excited to have you here. My name is Caitlin, and I am an assistive technology professional at TechOWL. So that means my job is to help people of all ages and disabilities find tools to make their lives easier, safer, or more independent.
And I'm excited to have some people from different states joining us today. So I do want to let you know that TechOWL is a Pennsylvania program, and we are able to offer one-to-one demonstrations, and to lend devices out to people who live in Pennsylvania. So if you happen to live in a different state, or if you have family members or people that you support who live in a different state, then I do encourage you to check out your local Assistive Technology Act program, because they might be able to provide more training or hands-on experience with some of the tools that we talk about today.
So you can find a directory for the contact information of those programs at at3center.net/state-at-programs. That link is in the chat for you as well. And all this information will be available on handouts in a follow-up email. And finally, before we begin, I just want to encourage everyone to make the most of our time together today by honoring each other's access needs. So you are free and encouraged to move around, stim, take breaks, do whatever it is you need to do. I myself certainly utilizing fidgets, and I might need a water break at some point here.
But I do ask that anyone who is not speaking or signing, please keep their cameras off tonight to help reduce visual clutter and to help our participants focus on the slides and the interpreters, as needed. Do feel free to utilize the Raise Hand button if you have something you want to say, or to put any questions and comments in the chat box. If I don't see it right away, I will certainly come back to it at the end during Q&A time.
So at the end of our time together today, what do I want you to be able to walk away with? So our objectives for learning are to be able to describe three skills related to executive function, to compare the features of built-in calendar tools to third-party apps. And I'm going to show lots of examples. But my goal isn't to endorse or advertise specific products, although I do hope that I can introduce you to something new that might be worth exploring. More importantly, we're looking at features, at what questions you might want to ask yourself when making decisions about your planning tools.
So those concepts are what I want you to take away today more than the brand names, or specific products. Finally, our third objective is to identify two ways to incorporate environmental cues into your routines. So we'll be talking about using our senses of vision and hearing. But this could also be applied to your sense of touch. Maybe you have a watch that vibrates every hour to help you feel the passage of time. Or even your sense of smell. Is the scent of coffee brewing what gets you up in the morning maybe?
What is executive function? So I like to think of executive function as being the management system of the brain. It's like there's a little hamster up there wearing a power suit in my frontal lobe. And he is responsible for self control, organization, and flexible thinking. So this includes skills like regulating emotions and attention, keeping track of what you're doing, following multi-step directions, prioritizing information, transitioning from one activity to another, and considering multiple perspectives, or taking multiple pieces of information into account when you're making a decision.
We often hear about the flip side of executive function, meaning executive dysfunction. So challenges in this area can be especially common for folks with ADHD or other disabilities. And that might show up as forgetting to turn in homework, or forgetting to pay bills. Maybe you notice a lot of emotional dysregulation, so coping with anger or frustration over difficult tasks.
Then again, for anyone who's working with teens or young adults, I also want to remind us that the frontal lobe of our brains are still developing into our mid 20s. So even if you don't have a disability, or any individual challenges, your executive function skills won't peak until your 30s. And then they're going to start declining again as we age. So this topic and these tools are really for everyone.
Some strategies. How do we support executive function? So we're going to focus on three areas of strategy today. And those are building routines, breaking tasks into smaller chunks, and creating visual reminders. So we're going to look at technology and tools that can help us do all three of those things.
Now that we've defined what executive function is, can you think of some examples of tools and technology that support your organizational and planning skills? Feel free to put examples in the chat. Some examples that I've thought up to get us started are Post-it notes, wall calendars, using the built-in features on your smartphone, like timers, or navigation maps, using reminders from a voice assistant like Siri or Alexa. Or maybe we use the integrated calendar features from our email providers, like we use a Google Calendar on our phone or our desktop.
Feel free to share your own examples in the chat. And there's no right or wrong answer here. Just like with any form of assistive technology, my goal as a professional is to match the right tools to a person's needs. Can be low tech or high tech. Yes, we have some people who use reminders on the laptop, phone, and iPad, Outlook Calendar, Apple Watch timers, Post-it notes. Great examples. Thank you, guys. So some high-tech things, some low-tech things.
And this decision-making process starts just by looking at an individual's abilities and challenges, and then looking at what tasks it is that that person needs to do, and what environments they'll be working and living in. So there are going to be some tools that are really appropriate for using at home, but might not be able to go with you out into the community. Or maybe, they're not appropriate to be able to set up at work or at school. So we're really considering all three of those factors, the person, their tasks or activities, and the environment.
I did see a couple people say that they use some of those built-in tools during their daily life. So here's one example of tools that are associated with whatever devices or services that you already have access to. This might include an email provider like Google or Microsoft. And these platforms can be a great choice if you want to collaborate with other people in your school or in your workplace, if you need the ability to toggle multiple calendars in or out of view during the day, and if you'd like to manage your to do list in the same software that you use for emails or for file storage.
So in the screenshot on the right here, I have a split view of a Google Calendar alongside the Google platforms task list feature. And when I look at this picture, a couple techniques stand out to me. So I see first that the person has color coding on their calendar. Maybe that represents different categories of activity for them. I also see that they've used subtasks on their to-do list.
So the example of lunch with clients, it's got three smaller checkboxes under there with the steps that are needed to complete that task. So you need to pick out a restaurant. You need to make reservations. You need to send invitations. Those are awesome features in Google. And here are some similar, the same features, in a Microsoft platform. Similar capabilities. In this view, you see symbols along the left column here. So we have tabs for email, for calendar, for contacts, to-do list, and files.
And I find it helpful to have all of these features on one platform, because a lot of my to-do list involves things like sending emails to people or creating files. There are also a lot of tasks that I do repetitively, such as submitting reports. So Microsoft makes it easy for me to stay on top of those things by scheduling repeating tasks. Example of how to do that is I just click the Add Task icon, and then I can, for example, type in, call Nana. And there's drop-down menus that let me set a due date, set a reminder notification if I'd like that, and then say how often that activity should repeat.
So if this is something I want to do once every week, I can say, repeat weekly. And now, that task will automatically be filled in on my to-do list every single week. So when I check it off for this week, it's going to just move itself to next week's list.
Now, this platform is pretty wordy. There's a lot of text on the screen. Same thing with Google. And that's not going to be accessible or motivating to everyone. So let's look at some examples of visual planning apps. These type of apps could be a good choice if you want to be able to see how long an activity will take, or if you need help from artificial intelligence from the computer to break tasks into smaller steps. Also might be a good choice just for anyone who could benefit from using icons, using color coding, and other visual cues that could help increase your understanding and your engagement.
The screenshot on the right is from an app called Tiimo. And you can see a visual timer, which is a colored ring around the symbol for the current activity. And the color advances to complete the ring as time passes. And timers can be super helpful, both for staying on task, and even for task initiation. So some people might find it less overwhelming to commit to, I'm going to work on this for 20 minutes rather than, I need to complete this task.
In this example, it looks like they're using the timer to stay on track with a morning routine. So there's a checklist below that has items like, brush teeth, feed the dog, make coffee, which all fall into the same block of time. And you can check the individual tasks off as you go an assist for both your memory and your motivation, again, with being able to see your progress.
This slide has links to three examples of similar apps, Tiimo, Thruday, and Structured. And they were all designed specifically with neurodivergent users in mind. So all of these apps are free to download, but each of them have some free features and some paid features. The artificial intelligence feature specifically is a paid feature. You can also get maybe extra color palettes or different icons if you subscribe, and using different integration features to import calendars and reminders from multiple accounts. So those are the kinds of functions that you might need to pay for.
But the free versions are completely functional. And if you find that you really like them, then definitely look at the payment options, because it's typically going to be much cheaper to pay upfront for a lifetime or a yearly subscription. For example, the structured app is $5.00 per month, or you can pay just $15 for the whole year. So definitely look at those kinds of things if you're deciding to pursue some of these apps.
Here's one example of the structured daily planner app. So I've copied a screenshot from an iPhone here. I should also mention that all of these softwares come in web browser versions for your computer, as well as apps for your phone or tablet. But in this screenshot, we see a vertical timeline of the person's day with different colorful symbols and a few features that stand out to me about how they're using this app. I noticed that the horizontal bar at the top has a to-do list.
So these are items that aren't tied to a specific time of the day. And then for other activities, I see that the size of the bar corresponds to the length of the activity. So this creates a really nice timeline effect that helps you understand a 15-minute commitment versus a 90-minute commitment.
One last thing I noticed here is that some of the activities expand into checklists when you click on them so that you can see the steps involved in completing that task. OK, what if you need additional features to support your routines? For example, audio narration, or maybe video modeling to coach you through a task? There are apps for that too.
So on this slide, I have a screenshot of an app called Visual Schedule Planner by Good Karma Applications. It's open right now to the daily view. So their activity is broken into three columns for morning, afternoon, and evening. And some of the activities, like brush teeth, have a place to click to open a checklist of the steps to complete that task.
I see other activities like the chores block have an icon to click to watch a video of that task being completed. So those are some great extra support tools. These two examples, the Choiceworks Calendar or the Visual Schedule Planner, are paid apps. One is them is $6.00 and one of them is $15. So those are one-time purchases, not a subscription. So not too expensive. But what I want everyone to keep in mind is that we have these apps available to borrow for free on an iPad from TechOWL's lending library.
If you're in Pennsylvania, then that can be a great opportunity to see if it's a good fit for you before you spend your own money on it. And I'll give you some more information about using the library services towards the end of the presentation. But you would just be adding the iPad itself to your library cart, and then in the notes field, writing in the names of which apps you'd like to try.
All right. That was a lot of information about software. I'll pause for one moment to see if we have any questions so far in the chat. So we've covered some digital platforms for viewing your schedule. And now, I want to take a step back and make some connections with other parts of our environment non-digitally. Whether you're using an app or a wall calendar, there are ways we can incorporate more of our senses into building routines.
Let's look at how things like lights, or music, and other visual and tangible cues in our home, in our workspace, can support our daily tasks and transitions. And I should clarify that I'm not just talking about a sensory diet or self-regulation tools in kind of the broader sense. What I'm looking for here are associations and automations. So I had a high school teacher who swore by the notion that sensory associations strengthen memory. She would tell us to chew gum while we studied for a test, for example, with the idea that the flavor of the gum would become associated not only with the act of focusing, but also with the retrieval of the specific content we were studying.
So then bring gum to the exam, perform more efficiently because your brain is primed by the flavor to access that information. I have no idea if that is a scientifically-verified strategy, and ultimately it didn't matter because none of the other teachers in the school allowed gum or food in class. But I do know that sensory cues help me to prepare for and transition between tasks and environments.
So at any rate, with that in mind, some of you might be familiar with the concept of if-then charts for behavior. Well, this slide is an if-then chart for the behavior of a piece of technology. On our first line, we have the example, if the time is 4:00 PM, then turn the smart light bulb in my office to blue so that I know it's time to start wrapping up what I'm working on. Might be more effective environmental cue for me than just a buzzing reminder on my phone, or a slot of time on my calendar.
Our second example is, if my phone connects to the home wifi network, if it knows I'm home, then turn on my decompression playlist so that I can regulate and prepare for my next task. Our third example here is, if I tap the NFC tag, maybe near my rice cooker, then show me a video of a cooking tutorial for my favorite meal.
So here's an example of an evening routine that incorporates multiple ways of getting information, including those visual and auditory cues. In this routine, the trigger is being used is an NFC tag, which we'll talk more about in a moment. But so it says, when I am done with dinner, I go to my room and I tap the card on the nightstand.
So the actions triggered by that are going to be a checklist of personal care tasks is displayed on my phone. So I've got a list for what to do for my nighttime routine. And then, a timed lighting sequence is going to be activated. So my lights are going to change color every five minutes until the end of my getting-ready time, when the lights will turn off. And that's helping me to have a more tangible understanding of the passage of time, and how much time I have left.
Then meanwhile, the third action being simultaneously triggered is that the voice assistant is going to tell me the weather forecast for tomorrow so that I can pick out my clothes. So that example was using an NFC tag. But it could have been done just as easily using a voice assistant in a smart home hub, saying something like, Alexa, start my evening routine. But the reason I mentioned NFC tags is because they offer the flexibility for more tasks for people who don't have a smart home hub, maybe.
And all of the examples on this next slide are automations that you could program without an Amazon Echo, or Google Hub, or anything like that. They just use your phone and the tag. So the NFC, the Near-Field Communication tags, are a set of directions for your phone. If you have an iPhone, you can program these through the built in app called shortcuts. If you have an Android smartphone, then you'll need to download an NFC programming app. This is one arena in which an Android is potentially an advantage, because you have more choices.
The iPhone, you have to use their shortcuts app. And what that initial setup process looks like is shown here. So this screenshot shows someone setting up a shortcut for playing the radio with their morning coffee. And they want to be able to tap the tag in their kitchen and have it do the work of opening the correct app for them. So I see that it says, if the date is Saturday, then play BBC Radio. Otherwise, meaning on other days of the week, I want to listen to the first unplayed episode on my podcast station.
So the NFC tag is taking on some of the physical and cognitive load of that task by being pre-programmed to run the right app on each day. Here are some examples of other things that an NFC tag could be programmed to do. It can add a specific line of text to a pre-existing note. So maybe that note is a medication log or a hydration log. And the text it's adding is the name of the item and a timestamp of what time you took it.
Or maybe that existing note is a grocery list. And I've got an NFC tag over by my cat litter box, and I tap the tag to add cat litter onto my grocery list. Another example of an action that an NFC tag can do is activate a predetermined timer. So I know that the wash cycle on my laundry machine is 37 minutes long. So I can program an NFC tag that when I tap it, it'll automatically set a timer for 37 minutes.
Another thing would be calling a designated contact, or sending a pre-written text message. So a really obvious example for this one is when my mom always tells me, will you let me know when you get home? Will you text me to say that you've got home safe? And my answer to her is always, maybe, because I figured that way, I haven't committed, and she won't stress about it if I forget. I'm sure my mother would much rather I put an NFC tag by my doorway that I would tap with my phone, and the phone would automatically send her a message that says, Caitlin got home safe. Love you.
So these are just some examples of actions that could be pre-programmed with a tag. But the sky is the limit. It's up to your imagination to decide what it is you need an automation to do for you.
We've covered a lot of wifi-connected devices today, a lot of how to use a smartphone in conjunction with other tools. And the reason for that is that this little segment of our Tech Accelerator series is meant to highlight technology that can be used remotely to support someone. So if it's based in an app, then your support people are able to help monitor it, help assist with setting it up, making those schedules for you to follow from afar. But that doesn't mean that there aren't other organizational supports for people who don't own smartphones, or don't have wifi access.
So I do want to touch base on some of those examples. What are some standalone devices that can still give someone auditory or interactive components, more than just a traditional paper calendar or a picture-based task list? The first category I have here is auditory labeling pens. So products like the PenFriend or the Talking Label Wand are traditionally made for customers with low vision, but could be very meaningful supports for people with print-based learning disabilities or with other access needs.
There's a picture of one of these on the bottom-left corner. This is the PenFriend and it operates completely on its own. You use the pen both to record your voice and to play it back. So in this picture, someone has put a yellow tactile sticker on a medication bottle. And they've recorded a voice note saying what the medication is, and what time of day they're supposed to take it.
Other places this could be used would be in a kitchen, on an appliance, and directions for a paper calendar to read out if there's a recurring routine that you want auditory cues for. There are also options for longer messages. So if you need to record a longer message, perhaps you want to read out the parts of a recipe, or to give instructions for how to complete a load of laundry. Then you could consider using the kind of smart pen that's designed for note taking.
These smart pens offer what's called positional replay of audio. So that means you can link the sounds segment to specific keywords, or specific icons in your written notes. It does require, though, that you use special paper. So some of these pens also might have a microphone accessory that's separate from the pen rather than built into the pen. But this could be a great option for someone who wants to have longer audio files that won't necessarily fit on a labeling pen.
And then we have two more standalone non-wifi devices pictured here. And these are products that are marketed towards older adults with dementia. But again, anyone can use them. I only mention that to let you know what places you can look for these tools. So if you want auditory-based tools, be looking at the low-vision store. Or if you want visual non wifi-based tasks, be looking at those dementia or Alzheimer's manufacturers, even if your own access needs are not specifically related to that.
But in the top-right corner here, we have a device called the day range clock. So this is for a recurring schedule for someone whose daily tasks or daily schedule isn't going to change much because the written parts on this list don't change. You write it once, and then there are clickable, tactile, light-up buttons running along the far-right column there. So every morning at 8:00 AM, this person has breakfast, then presses the button to check off, OK, I had breakfast.
Now, the clock on the left there, that is an actual digital clock that the time changes on it, and there can be alerts that will come up. Reminders. So if you have a reminder set for maybe 8:00 AM, 12:30, and 6:30, looks like this person's meal times. So maybe you have a auditory beeping reminder, and it will flash a little notice to complete the task at those times.
Then below that, we have a product called the Reminder Rosie. And this is again a completely independent non-wifi device that you program right at the source. So you record your own voice speaking into the device. And then it will play back those auditory recordings at the designated times. So I had someone who really strongly preferred this device to having a smart home hub in their home because they did not like rings, or beeps, or other alarm tones. But they were OK with hearing their own voice, or a caregiver's voice, read instructions out to them.
So this person used the Reminder Rosie to remind them of their medication times and their meal times. And again, those can be programmed right into the device. It can be recurring reminders, it can be a one-time reminder for, oh, it's so-and-so's birthday today. It gives you lots of options. And this device is something also that the PenFriend and the Reminder Rosie that we have available to try from TechOWL's free lending library.
Oh, here's an example of using audio tags for breakfast. So that pen labeling wand. Mary's kitchen has those bright yellow textured stickers that she can tap with her handheld labeling wand. So she gets up in the morning, there's a sticker on the oatmeal container that tells her how much water to add to it, and how long to put it in the microwave for. And then she's waiting for her microwave, she's got a sticker on her refrigerator she can tap to hear her morning affirmations while she waits.
Then she's done eating. She wants to go do the dishes. There's a sticker on the dishwasher that she can listen to to remind her where the detergent is stored, and what settings she needs to turn the knob to turn on the dishwasher. So those are all reminders that she was able to get in auditory format without any smartphone or wifi needed.
The biggest step here in implementing technology solutions is identifying what the opportunities are for support in your life, or in the life of a loved one or a client. So what tasks are other people organizing for you right now? Is there something that a support person currently coaches you through that you would like to be more independent with? Or what tasks are slipping through the cracks, and not getting done at all? If anyone would like to share any examples of situations that have come to mind as we've spoken, ways that they could implement technology, please feel free to share those in the chat.
At the earlier session today, we also had some great collaboration, some fantastic problem solving among participants in the chat. So feel free to share ideas. My example of an opportunity to implement supportive tools was forgetting to eat meals. So meal planning requires a lot of steps, from shopping to following directions, and then remembering to actually eat meals.
And I have pretty poor interoception, which is a fancy way of saying that my brain doesn't always recognize when my body is hungry, or hot, or in pain. And I do have a couple trusted people that know to pop reminders to me. So to just send me a quick text if it's a particularly busy week that says, hey, have you eaten today? But equally often, I come to the realization that I just feel bad. I feel dysregulated and I don't know why. So I do have a flowchart tool to use in those moments. And sometimes, I forget it exists.
So what would help me is a visual reminder. So one thing I could do is make myself a QR code attached to the specific emoji symbol that I personally use as a shorthand for those reminders. And then when I scan the code, it would bring up the interactive flowchart for me. So this increases the odds of me thinking about my body's needs, and it decreases access resistance by eliminating the step of me having to swipe open the chart on my phone, or type in the URL.
And this is definitely something I could use an NFC tag for, but the chart happens to be a web URL. And QR codes are free. So that's kind of the reason I landed on that as being plan A. Incidentally, this chart is not something that I made. So y'all are welcome to also use it. I will share the URL for that in the follow-up email as well. What other ideas do we have? Love the idea of having the color of lights programmed to change when getting ready to go somewhere. Yes, to help you maintain awareness of that passage of time.
Finding another person who also needs an initial structure and doing it together would be a great experience if possible. Absolutely. All right. I also want to talk about ways that TechOWL can help. So TechOWL is a Pennsylvania program, as I had mentioned before. But a lot of these same services and programs are offered in other state AT-AC. So if you go to that web link that I provided in the chat, you'll be able to find your state AT-AC program and see which of these things they offer.
But TechOWL is a great place to learn about and try new devices. So we do offer demonstrations, which can be in person in one of our nine regional offices, or it can be virtual through Zoom, or over a phone call to help you problem solve what might meet your needs. So talk about where it is you're having trouble, or what your goals are, and we can suggest different tools for you to try out. And we do have a free lending library. So that is mailed straight to your home or to your workplace. Devices can be tried for five weeks. And just like borrowing a book from a regular public library, if there's not a waitlist, we can all usually offer an extension as well.
And TechOWL staff are available for support with setting up, troubleshooting, or learning how to use these devices. Some examples of devices available from TechOWL that are relevant to our conversation today, that Reminder Rosie, so that non-wifi reminder device that has voice notes, that's available from TechOWL. And there's a wristband device called SafeWave that's now available from TechOWL. That one's new.
And what this one is a vibrating wristband that coordinates with alerts from your smartphone. So it's made specifically for deaf audiences, but again, could be used by anyone. And you can program the vibration speed and frequency in order to indicate different alerts. So if there's a specific sound, if there's a fire alarm alert, or something, maybe that's a different frequency than your change tasks alert, or a different frequency than your incoming phone call alert.
So the benefit of that SafeWave wristband is that you can make those vibrations, and that tactile feedback, match the action that's needed to be taken. And then finally, smart home devices like the Echo Show. So if you do have wifi and you are interested in a connected device that a remote support person could help set up, the Echo Show, or other Echo smart home hubs might be helpful for you.
Library also has a lot of sensory regulation tools. We didn't talk as much about these today, but they are an important support for executive functioning as well. So we have compression vests in all different sizes, from children to adults. Same thing with headphones. We have all different sizes, from children to adults. We have the little ones made for 12-month-olds, and we have the ones made for full-grown men. We also have lots of fidget tools, sensory tools, things like inflated balance cushions for dynamic seating supports.
And reading and note taking tools. So on this slide, we have a picture of a scanning stand that you could use, for instance, read a recipe out loud to you, a digital recorder for voice notes, some of those smart pens that I had mentioned previously, or other reading devices. And finally, we are always open to suggestion. So if there is a new item that you would be interested in trying, you can go to our website and click the Suggest A New Library Item button.
Some of the items that have come up recently of interest are things like the plaud notes audio note taker. So this is a wearable device that records the lecture, or the meeting, the conversation around you, and transcribes it into written notes. It also has an AI feature, an artificial intelligence feature, that would summarize those notes for you. Another device that has come up recently is the Skylight Calendar. So this is a app-based calendar that you can coordinate to-do lists and calendars for multiple people in your household, all in one physical, framed device.
So for instance, if you have some of the members of your household don't own a smartphone or a tablet, this could be a great way to still have everyone be on the same page. Right here is some contact information for how to reach TechOWL. I will bring that slide back up for anyone who needs it later as well. But first, I want to pause and head over to the chat, and see if we have questions or comments. If anyone would like to ask a question, or make a comment out loud, or through video, please feel free to raise your hand to do that as well.
Some great conversation in the chat. Thank you, guys. I see that someone was experiencing some problems with the lending library site. That can sometimes be difficult to use, and especially if you're trying to use it on a mobile device. It's not super functional on mobile. So I would invite you to also, if you are ever frustrated with that website, please feel free to call us or email us. We'd be happy to take your order in a different format, and make sure that you get your devices sent out to you still.
All right. Well, if no one has other questions or examples they wanted to talk about, I will give you an opportunity to complete the presentation survey. So this gives us information about who is able to access and benefit from our programs, and what topics people might want to hear more about.
Remote support uses tools like motion detectors, medication dispensers, and smart appliances to increase your safety while maintaining independence. During this session we will introduce some of these technologies, as well as how to access them. Participants will be able to compare technology monitored by a family member to the setups that are provided by professional monitoring services. Recorded May 2025.
Remote Supports 101
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: OK, welcome. Thank you all for joining us today for the May Tech Accelerator webinar. Our presentation topic this month is Remote Supports. This session is being recorded, and the video will include picture-in-picture ASL translation, as well as a full transcript.
You can access that video on our website at disabilities.temple.edu. And I have put that link in the chat as well. That website is also where you can register for future webinars.
TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics running from July of 2024 through December of 2025. Each session will be held twice on the third Thursday of the month, offered at two times-- 12:00 noon and 4:00 PM. Both sessions have the same content, so you can attend whichever is most convenient for your schedule.
This series is part of the Tech Accelerator program. This is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long-Term Living here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And this is made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator project includes five major focus areas-- training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, a readiness evaluation to develop tools for successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech, a statewide assessment to plan and benchmark Technology First Systems Change, a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and finally, two technology summits, which we enjoyed as live events hosted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh this past March. So you can learn more about all of these fantastic projects at our website, disabilities.temple.edu, using the link in the chat. That information will also be sent to you in a follow-up email, along with the PowerPoint and other materials from today's session.
For those of you who are joining us for the first time, TechOWL, which stands for Technology for Our Whole Lives, is the federally designated Assistive Technology Act program serving the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So every US state and territory has one of these programs, and they share some commonalities, such as having a device lending library, DME utilization programs, and offering training and education opportunities. So if you live or if someone who you love or serve lives outside of Pennsylvania, then you'll want to look up their local AT Act program in order to fully take advantage of those services.
By way of introduction for myself, my name is Caitlin, and I am a RESNA-certified assistive technology professional. So this is my sixth year working with TechOWL. And my job here is to help seniors and people with disabilities to find the tools and technology they need to live safer, or easier, or more independent lives.
And today, we're going to be doing that by talking about remote supports. Objectives for the end of our time together today-- my hope is that you will be able to describe three functions supported by remote technology, compare professional monitoring services to technology that's monitored by a family member, and to name two people that should be involved in the decision-making process when implementing remote supports.
You'll notice that I'm focused on understanding the functions and the underlying considerations for technology selection. So today's session is not meant to exhaustively list all of the individual products that are out there. I will provide lots of examples, but those are for illustration purposes. And I'm not endorsing any specific brand, company, or product. All right. With that disclaimer, let's get started.
Today's topic is understanding remote supports. So we do live in a truly delightful time for the uptake of assistive technology. There are lots of exciting opportunities and tech-first initiatives happening around the country. And this also means that there might be some new words and phrases to understand.
I'm seeing the adoption of words like "supportive technology," or "enabling technology," and "inclusive technology." So these terms are not official. They don't have a universally agreed-upon definition. But they help describe tools in a way that might feel more approachable or more inclusive for some people.
So what is remote supports? How is that distinct from any of these other categories and phrases that we're hearing? Well, the defining feature of remote supports is that it involves communication with another live person. So there's a support team or caregiver that's going to either be monitoring internal or environmental conditions, responding to changes in your routine, or intervening with remote coaching.
On this slide, I have a Venn diagram. To the left are items that can be accessed remotely and are used by a support person-- so fall alerts, GPS trackers, motion detectors, biometric sensors. And to the right are items that cannot be accessed remotely and are used only by the individual. That would be magnifying glass, a wheelchair, maybe a printed visual schedule, adapted kitchen tools. In the center of the Venn diagram, though, we have things like a medication dispenser, environmental controls, smart appliances, and task tracker apps.
So we're starting to see that the idea of remote supports technologies being distinct from assistive technology is a superficial separation. The hardware is not what defines it. The service is.
If I, for example, have a medication dispenser that sorts my pills for me, maybe has a timer that goes off in the morning when it's time to take my medication and gives me those reminders, then that's a technology that's being used just by myself to support my own independence. But if that same technology sends an alert to a caregiver to let them know that I haven't gotten my meds today so that they can check in, now that's part of a remote supports system.
Same thing with environmental controls-- maybe I have smart-home technology that can help me monitor video cameras to see who's at the door, to unlock the door to let in caregivers. Maybe I have something that's helping me control my entertainment system, my lights, my thermostat. If I'm the one who's controlling all of that and it's just for my own independence, then that's just an assistive technology.
But if it's part of a greater remote support plan, if there's an outside caregiver who's able to access those technologies and help me monitor who's an appropriate visitor to be in my home, or help me monitor whether my thermostat is set at a good, comfortable level for living, then that becomes part of a remote supports system. So it really depends on the services.
Remote supports is an action. So it's a method of service delivery, and it requires a human to be available. Remote supports are just one optional way of delivering residential services. But the bottom line is that you can have assistive technology without remote supports, but you cannot have remote supports without assistive technology.
I know we have some people joining us today from other states. So you'll want to look up the waivers in your state. So if you are a participant or a potential participant in a Medicaid waiver, you'll want to see what language your state uses to define assistive technology and any limitations that may be included.
So assistive technology under Pennsylvania's ODP waivers is defined as a piece of equipment, or product system, whether bought commercially off the shelf, modified, or customized, that is used to "increase, maintain, or improve a participant's functioning or to increase their ability to exercise choice and control." I really love that last addition.
Exercising choice and control is a great way to describe a concept that otherwise might be simply named as independence, because we are all interdependent upon one another in lots of different ways. But what we're looking for is autonomy, for us to have choice over our environment and over who is helping us and how we are receiving that help.
So the ODP waivers cover devices as well as services for assistive technology. This includes evaluation to determine what the right tech for you is, installation of the tech, any repairs that might be needed, or extended warranties. It can also pay for training for the participant and their family members or their staff on how to use and care for the assistive technology that they're getting.
Things to note that are not considered assistive technology under the waivers would be anything that is durable medical equipment under your regular medical insurance plan. So we're supposed to get things like AAC communication devices or things like wheelchairs through our normal insurance processes first. But then the waiver could step in to pay for any remaining cost or uncovered items. Assistive technology under the waiver also excludes recreational equipment-- so anything that's purely for fun, for leisure.
There is also a lifetime cap of $10,000 on assistive technology. But there is a variance process available. So individuals who need additional support can ask for an exception to that. So that's what assistive technology is under the ODP waivers.
They also are going to define who can recommend it-- so who is able to evaluate and suggest assistive technology. There are six specific professionals named. Assistive technology. Evaluations may be done by a physical therapist, an occupational therapist, a speech-language pathologist, an assistive technology professional, or an enabling technology integration specialist.
Most of those professionals are probably familiar to you and share a lot of commonalities in terms of they've completed a course of study, they've passed an exam, they're bound by a code of ethics. They answer to a nationally or internationally recognized professional organization. So those are people who are required to complete ongoing professional development to keep their certification. And there are accrediting bodies for that, too.
You might be familiar with ASHA, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association-- they certify speech therapists-- or RESNA, the Rehabilitation and Engineering Society of North America. They certify ATPs. The one that might be less familiar to you is that last example. The enabling technology integration specialist is a newer designation. So that credential from SHIFT is a 15-hour online certificate focused on enabling technologies from a home and community-based provider and a service coordinator type of viewpoint.
Right now, there are only seven states in the US who have organizations accredited by SHIFT, although probably another two dozen have providers with SHIFT education. So it may or may not be applicable if you live in a state outside of Pennsylvania. Here in Pennsylvania, though, our home and community-based service funding does recognize that credential. And you can learn more about it at their website, techfirstshift.com.
But no matter what state you live in, you're definitely going to be able to find an occupational therapist, a speech therapist, or an ATP, or even other assistive technology professionals not named by the Pennsylvania waiver. One that comes to mind is a certified low-vision specialist. They could be very relevant to help with environmental modifications or assistive devices for the blind-- so lots of different people who you might be able to consult with for recommendations in your selection process.
It's also worth noting that devices less than $750 don't require a formal recommendation. So you don't need a professional to recommend those if your service coordinator and your support team agree that it's something which would be beneficial for you.
OK, so that's what assistive technology is. And now we are going to look at the definition for remote supports. So under the ODP waiver, remote supports involve the use of two-way, real-time communication that allows someone from off site to monitor and respond to a participant's health and safety needs. A key point is that these supports have to enhance independence and reduce the need for direct support.
So who can recommend it? ODP uses the term, "supportive technology professional," and specifies that this is someone with either an assistive technology professional certification or an enabling technology integration specialist certification. So it's a much shorter list than the list of people who are eligible to recommend assistive technology.
There are also some additional obligations. So this professional has to evaluate what the participant needs and how remote supports are going to ensure their health, their welfare, their independence. They're also going to need to determine the training needs-- so how to implement that technology and backup plans.
Usually remote support technology we'll see is going to be things that involve Wi-Fi, things that require power. So we're going to need a backup plan for if the power goes out or if we lose internet access. Is there someone on call who's going to be an in-person support? Or what is the plan in the event of that kind of emergency?
And finally, the professional will need to inform the participant using a effective and meaningful method of communication for them of how the tech is going to impact their privacy-- so making sure you explain and they can fully consent to the technology being used.
There are some built-in protections for participant privacy in that we stipulate that recording is prohibited. So there's no recording of either audio or video with any of these remote supports technologies. I know a lot of times, people envision video cameras when I say remote monitoring. They think there's a camera in the house following you around. That is very seldom the case. As we'll see, there are lots of other ways to monitor that don't involve video. And when video is involved, it is only going to be a live stream, never a recording.
Our second stipulation here is that video monitoring is prohibited in bedrooms and bathrooms for participant privacy. Sometimes you might use live audio prompts. If someone, for example, needs prompting for the steps to properly clean themselves in the shower, maybe that would be an audio prompt, but not a video in the bathroom. And any monitors, wherever they are in the house, are always going to have some sort of indicator, usually a light, to tell you and your staff and your guests when that video or audio feed is live, when the device is turned on.
OK, we've talked a little bit about the basic introduction to the definition of this technology. Now let's talk about the fun stuff. What does this technology do? How can it help us? We're going to look at a few different core functions of things that remote supports are commonly used for.
The first one is medication management. So medication management might look like a regularly scheduled prompt-- someone actively calling you at the same time each day, saying it's time to take your medication, maybe video chatting with you while you do that. Or it also can be an as-needed intervention. So maybe someone only calls if you've missed your medication.
The picture on the right here is a system called PillDrill. And again, all the pictures I'm showing are just for illustration purposes, not an endorsement of any specific brands. This particular device does happen to be available to borrow from TechOWL's library if you'd like to try it.
But the PillDrill is a bedside alarm-clock-sized device, which is a medication reminder and tracking system. So it comes with this little medication tray. You can see the push button compartments. And it will also come with either a website or a companion app that a caregiver can use to set up your reminder schedule. So when the clock gives you a reminder, you then pick up the pill compartment, swipe it over the top of the hub, and it will mark that you have taken that dose.
So you can use a total of 14 different compartments-- so maybe a AM and PM meds for a week. And you also have the option of extra scanning tags to put on things that are inhalers or liquid medication, things that don't fit in that pill container.
The other thing that comes with this system that could be an opportunity for remote supports is this little mood indicator die. So you'll see it's a six-sided die. It has emojis on it. So you could say if you're feeling great, if you are angry or sad, something's wrong.
And you can swipe that over the pill drill hub to do a mood check-in. And maybe that would prompt a remote support provider or a caregiver to call and check on you and see if there's anything that you can-- any tools you can utilize, any techniques you can practice to improve your anxiety, or your anger, or whatever it is you might be managing.
All right, so after medication management, another core function of remote supports might be monitoring vital signs. We know that older adults, as well as people with cognitive disabilities, might not always be aware of or be able to accurately communicate early symptoms of illness.
So things like changes in heart rate, changes in respiration rate and how fast or slow you're breathing, or changes in your movement patterns, how often you're getting up in the night, how much you're walking around your house-- changes in those routines could be early Warning signs of a health concern. And it's important to be able to monitor that for someone who maybe won't be able to communicate themselves.
In long-term care, we have this concept of the fatal five. So these are preventable health conditions that cause just disproportionate risk to individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities especially. Those things are choking, dehydration, constipation, sepsis, and seizures. So a lot of those things could potentially be detected, may be picked up through symptoms of lethargy or through changing respiration rates using remote monitoring of vital signs.
This picture on the right here is a little sensor mounted on the wall. In this picture, it's above someone's headboard while they're sleeping. But you might also mount it in the living room, maybe facing an armchair or a sofa that they utilize frequently. Mount one in a couple different places around the house so it can get samples of your heart rate, respiration rate, and those sort of things throughout the day.
And many of these systems fulfill multiple functions. So that Xander Kardian monitoring system that we just saw, as well as the Vayyar radar system on this page, both do many of the same things. Both do vital signs as well as fall response. So a lot of these tools are multifunctional.
But our third function for remote monitoring is fall response. So caregivers can be alerted to a fall based on either the presence of or the absence of motion. We'll talk more about what a fall alert based on the absence of motion means in a minute. But a fall alert based on the presence of motion is what most people think about when they think about Life Alert pendants, for instance. Or if you have an Apple Watch, then that will sense the sudden movement, the sudden change in location where you've fallen to the ground and send an alert to a caregiver.
In this radar illustration, this is, once again, something that requires no interaction from the individual. They don't have to remember to put it on to wear it. It's just a device that's mounted on the wall and is using radar to sense that person's position and movement. So in this picture, you can see it's a device mounted maybe a little bit above the headboard in a bedroom.
And it's almost like a heat map of the room, where you can see that there's been some sort of disturbance near the floor on the foot of the bed, as if maybe someone fell while they were getting out of bed. So the system has detected either the fact that person is in an unexpected position, or maybe they detected the rapidity of the movements. And they're going to now alert a caregiver that, hey, we think a fall has happened. This person might need assistance getting up.
The really wonderful thing about that is there's no recording involved. There's no video camera in that bedroom. There's no audio system in that bedroom. And it requires no interaction on the part of the user. They don't have to remember to wear anything. So it's not foolproof, but a system with far more failure factors than some other options.
Our next example of functions that remote monitoring can serve is wandering. So again, this example here the Boundary Care app, is going to do several of these functions. It does also monitor vital signs. It does also do fall alerts. But what I want to highlight here is its wandering capabilities.
So Boundary Care is a subscription-based app. It runs on Apple Watch. And the features that are relevant to wandering include GPS tracking and geofencing. Geofencing is when you set on a map the boundary of where you expect that person to be at that time of day. And if they exit that boundary, it alerts you.
This watch also has automatic call pickup. So as a caregiver, you can talk to the wearer through their watch to provide prompts or to check in with them, see what's happening. And you don't have to wait for them to click a button to accept your call. So having a timely alert to someone who has maybe gotten out of bed at night unexpectedly, or who has exited the home unexpectedly can really reduce the need for what they call just-in-case staffing. So if someone otherwise doesn't need any support overnight, you don't have to have someone sitting in their house all night just in case. That function could be done remotely. It gives them a little more privacy, perhaps.
And our final function for remote supports is food access and cooking safety. Oftentimes, food access might just look like reminders at meal times. So we know that older adults have a tendency to forget to eat, to be at high risk for dehydration. Maybe they lose track of time, or their body doesn't have the same hunger signals that it used to. So offering just reminders that it's time to go eat a meal might be all the intervention that they need.
Another type of intervention or support might be for monitoring oven or stove usage. So if they are at risk of forgetting that the stove is on, for instance, there are lots of devices that can monitor motion in the kitchen and remind them, potentially alerting a caregiver as well, or devices that can sense heat for that same function. And the example I've put on this slide is Brava. And Brava is a countertop-size smart oven, and it uses infrared lamps. The benefit of infrared lamps is that it cooks faster and with much more specific precision-- so much more targeted heat than a traditional oven.
It gives you multiple cooking zones. So in this picture, someone is cooking three different foods all on one tray. They've got their veggies and their fish, and the oven is going to cook those different foods simultaneously, all to the correct degree of doneness. This reduces cognitive load, makes it much easier to cook for oneself. And it also means that there isn't a lot of excess heat because the infrared light is targeting each of these three food zones very specifically. The surface of the oven itself is not going to be hot to the touch, so that reduces burn risk.
And the smart oven is also app-connected, so you can pre-program meal combinations. They have tutorials, so you can make a full healthy meal like this person has here. Or maybe it's just reheating frozen French fries next to frozen chicken nuggets. And maybe that's what you need. It also has a camera inside the oven, so a remote caregiver could see what's cooking inside and could even shut off the oven remotely if needed.
All right, when we talk about responding to a fall alert or shutting off the oven remotely, who's doing those things? Who's implementing the remote supports? We have two options. Remote support systems can be monitored by natural support providers, like your family members, your friends, your neighbors, people who are already trusted individuals involved in your life. Or it could be monitored by professional support providers through remote monitoring services.
There are benefits to both options. So some of the reasons to consider setting up a system monitored by natural supports by family members and caregivers could include acceptance to the user. So if I would be more comfortable with people I already know and my family checking in on me, that might be a reason to utilize this method.
Another reason could be cost effectiveness. So if you are not eligible for any waiver services, if you don't have funding available and maybe can't afford to pay out of pocket for a professional monitoring service, then it could be a much more affordable option to set up your own sensors and do your own monitoring.
When you're choosing this method, though, it's important that both parties are involved in the decision making. So you really have to factor in the tech skills of the caregiver as well as the tech skills and preferences of the user. And personal device compatibility-- so you want to make sure that whoever is going to be notified as a caregiver has the devices they need to be able to respond to alerts effectively and has the tech skills they need to be able to help maintain and troubleshoot any of that technology.
One way to make this easier for caregivers is to consider using a preconfigured kit. So the example I have on this slide is called Nomo, which is working off of the concept of normal motion. So what does it mean if your routines change, if your normal is disrupted? As an example, if somebody usually gets up from bed, walks through the hallway, goes into their kitchen, then what might it mean if you have a motion sensor in the hallway that hasn't been activated and it's late in the day? It might mean that person hasn't gone out of bed. Maybe they are feeling sick, or maybe they fell somewhere and need help getting up.
Similarly, what might it mean if someone hasn't opened the pantry or the refrigerator today? So if I have a contact sensor on the refrigerator door and I see that it hasn't been opened all day, does that perhaps mean that the person hasn't eaten any meals yet? So we're really looking at the absence of motion as a functional data point.
Or if you have a sensor in the bathroom-- so if the bathroom door has been opened much more frequently than usual or hasn't been opened at all, what might that mean for the person's health and wellbeing? Do they perhaps have a bladder infection going on? Or are they not hydrated enough?
So we're getting lots of really rich, usable information from really simple technology. All it is is motion detectors and contact sensors. And those are things that you could certainly buy off the shelf and set up yourself using your own smart home hub and whatever brand of your choice.
If you've got an Amazon Echo device or a Google Home device and you buy some generic motion detectors and contact sensors, you can certainly replicate that on your own. It's a lot of setup though. And not everyone has the time or the tech savvy to program those devices and to set up the commands and alerts the way that they want them. So Nomo just takes that guesswork out of it and has everything all pre-configured for you to be able to make those decisions of when alerts should be sent.
As another example, there is also a company called Caregiver Smart Solutions that makes a monitoring kit similar to this. There are somewhat more pieces to deal with because it uses separate accessories for detecting temperature, having emergency call buttons rather than those functions being built right into the motion sensors and contact sensors like they are with the Nomo kit. It is, however, a one-time payment.
And the Nomo kit is, I think, a $10 a month subscription, maybe. Whereas the Caregiver Smart Solution kit is a $800 one-time payment. So depending on what your funding sources are, if you're using a waiver or grants to pay for something and it needs to be a one lump sum, that might influence your decision making with some of these tools.
OK. What if you don't have a caregiver available or you would rather have a professional do the monitoring? There are service providers who can take care of this whole process for you-- so everything from the assessment of the individual's need for remote support technology to installing the technology in your home for you, and then the actual 24/7 monitoring and live assistance. So you know there's always going to be someone on the other end of the phone. When you pick up that help tablet, or you press that panic button on the wall, you're always going to get a response.
Who else is available to assist with your decision making about these technologies? So as an Assistive Technology Act program, TechOWL has a number of professionals on staff who can also help you learn about and try out some of these related technologies. The first thing we're going to be able to do is give demonstrations related to some of these devices. We're also going to be able to lend some related things through our lending library and to provide presentations and training on these topics.
TechOWL staff has speech-language therapists, has occupational therapists, assistive technology professionals. So we're going to be those same kinds of people who can write a written recommendation for assistive technology funding, people who are keeping up with the tech in the field and can teach you about what's available because it is ever-changing. No one person can keep up with all of the things out there.
We're also going to be able to give you a personalized consult. So I would love to hear about some examples of how you all are using assistive technology in the chat or during our Q&A period later. But if you're looking for specific, personalized recommendations, the best way to reach us is going to be to set up a time to come into our demonstration center, or to do a consult with us over the phone or over a video call so that we can really get to know your abilities and challenges as a person, what tasks you want to be able to do within your home, and any information about the context and routines of your household and your support providers in order to match you with the assistive technology that is going to be the best possible solution for you.
I will show you some examples of related devices that are available through TechOWL's Lending Library. And for anyone who's not familiar, the Lending Library is a completely free service. So you can place a request online, just like online shopping. The device will ship right to your home with a return shipping label included in the box. So at the end of your five weeks, you put the label on the box and mail it back.
Just like borrowing a book from a regular public library, if there's not a waitlist of other patrons waiting for that item, we're happy to grant you an extension as well if you need a little extra time to try that tech out in your home. And staff are available for support with setting up, troubleshooting, and learning about how to use these devices.
Our first example of devices available from the library are alerting devices for caregivers. On the far left here, we have something called the SafeWander Wake-Up Sensor. So this is a device that attaches to your shirt, to your pajamas. It's just a lightweight plastic sensor, and it detects when you sit up, so then sets an alert to a caregiver through a free app to let you know that this person has woken up. Maybe they need supervision getting out of bed, some assistance.
The device in the center there is just another kind of wake-up sensor. This one's a motion sensor. So this one would go at the foot of the bed, maybe on two sides so that you know whichever side the person's feet go down to when they stand up out of bed, it's detecting the presence of their feet on the floor. And again, going to send an alert using that pager to say, this person's up, so that you can assist them if they need help maybe getting out of bed or if they need supervision before going out into the home.
And then on the far right here, we have an attendant call chime. This is just like a doorbell-size device. This one happens to also be switch-adapted. So if someone doesn't have the fine motor skills to isolate the finger and push that doorbell button, they can attach any switch to it that can be pressed with any other body part in order to call for assistance.
We also have a variety of reminder devices available from the Lending Library. So this first device on the left here is the Reminder Rosie. This is actually not a smart device. It doesn't require Wi-Fi. But it allows you to record your own voice messages.
And I've had people use it to remember medication, to remember meal times, even to remember appointments. So it doesn't have to be a recurring reminder. It can be a one-time reminder. And the nice thing about that is for someone who either doesn't have Wi-Fi access or doesn't like things beeping at them can be a really easy, user-friendly option for a reminder display.
This item in the middle, the SafeWave band, is a new inventory offering. It's a tactile notification band designed for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. And it can be worn on its own, or you can attach it to an Apple Watch, for instance. What the band does is it vibrates.
So this boosts the notification power of your smartphone by translating notifications from existing apps. So you might have an app for a security system or a smart doorbell. Maybe you have an app for baby monitor or an app for your alarm clock. And it will turn all of those alerts into different vibrations on your wrist. So you can customize the frequency and the strength of the vibration for those different functions.
And then finally, on the far right, we have the Echo Show. We've got a number of different smart home devices, including things like smart plugs or those contact sensors for people to try out smart home technology.
We also have a number of medication management tools available. So the MedReady is the classic example of just a rotating pill dispenser. If you've got maybe a complex medication routine, or if you maybe have a tendency to forget what you've already taken and be at risk of overdosing, this could be a really great solution to boost safety. So it holds, I think, 28 compartments. So that could be 28 days of medication. Or if you take medication maybe three times a day, four times a day, it'll hold a lower amount.
But the pill compartments are ramped. So you can just stick your finger in and take them out. Or you can tip the whole thing upside-down to pour out your pills. And it will display the time of day on it. And it'll beep until you open that medication door and actually take your medication. If you don't take your medication, then the nice thing is the door stays closed. The tray advances to the next scheduled compartment. So this prevents double dosing and other related medication errors.
On the far right here is the ePill. It's a very similar device. One of the main differences is that it has a voice alarm. Instead of the beeping, it will tell you out loud, it's time for your medications, and give you a blinking light. The PillDrill in the center there, I think we already talked about-- just another medication system. This one is a smart device that will notify caregivers of missed doses or mood changes.
And then we have personal care tools-- so things like the toothbrush pillow for personal hygiene or an automatic nail clipper to be able to gain more independence with those tasks. Also, things like an auto-shutoff outlet. So this doesn't require connectivity to Wi-Fi or to a remote caregiver. You can just plug it into your existing outlet, and it has a timer built into it. So you push the button when you're going to use the outlet.
And then within 30 minutes, it will turn itself off. So this could be used for things like curling irons, coffee pots, toaster ovens, anything that you might turn on and then accidentally forget to turn off. You can rest assured that your curling iron is not still running on your bathroom counter because you know that it was plugged into this outlet. It will have automatically turned itself off.
And then finally, kitchen tools-- so the automatic pot stirrer here can be a nice choice for someone who is at risk of burning things, perhaps, or letting things boil down on the stove. We also have the iGuardStove shutoff. So this device will actually physically turn off the stove if you've left your cooking unattended.
It's using a motion sensor, so it's not waiting for something to actively catch fire and start smoking. It's going to stop it before we get to that point. So it's sensing that lack of motion in the kitchen, that no one is there supervising the stove, and then it's shutting off the whole outlet, shutting off the power to the stove.
This particular model is for electric stoves. They do make one for gas stoves. But the installation is a little more complicated, so TechOWL does not lend that particular model in our library. But we'd be happy to talk to you about it and see if it'd be something that would meet your needs.
On the right here, the picture is of an Attento Board, which is a peg board that can be used to hold stable various items. This person has used it to hold their bowl of macaroni as they carry it from the countertop to the table. It's completely customizable in how you position those pegs, so it could be used to help grip and avoid spilling lots of different items.
At the bottom, we have the one-handed cutting board. This can be a great safety tool even for people who have use of both hands because when you've put something into the vise or into the peg grip to cut it, that means your second hand is not in there next to the knife, holding the food. So you're not at risk of accidentally nicking or cutting your fingers.
Another tool to increase kitchen safety is the KiddiKutter knife. So this is a serrated blade ceramic knife. It'll cut through fruits, vegetables, meats, all those sorts of things. But it won't cut skin, so it won't cut through your fingers.
And then the automatic can opener-- again, another tool that could be great for someone who has fine motor challenges, has arthritis, or other reasons they can't use a traditional can opener. But it's also just great for safety of not having your fingers near sharp edges. So when this takes off the top of the can, it's entirely smooth-- all things that can increase your independence and safety in the kitchen.
We do have the option for suggesting new library items. So right now, we are looking at our budget for the upcoming year and making some purchasing decisions. And we would love to make those decisions based on the real-life needs of our consumers. So if there's something you've seen that you would like the chance to try, please let us know, either by using this suggestion form or just by calling us, sending us an email, sending us a quick web chat. Let us know what devices you've seen out there that you'd be interested in trialing for yourself or for your clients and consumers.
You can utilize any of these contact methods to reach us. We have an 800 number, and email, as well as live web chat. All of those are available 8:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday. Or you can leave a message using any of those methods, and we will get back to you.
We also have walk-in hours at our local community space for anyone who's local to Philadelphia. And if you're not in Philadelphia but you are in Pennsylvania, then go ahead to our website or reach out to us to learn where your nearest TechOWL Resource Center is because we have resource centers that can provide demonstrations and consults all across Pennsylvania.
I will also put in the chat again the link for finding your local AT Act program if you are not in Pennsylvania. And while I do that, I will give you guys the opportunity to utilize our feedback survey and to put any questions/comments in the chat. Or if you'd like to raise your hand to speak or sign a comment, please feel free to do so. We want to know what everyone is thinking about some of these technologies, what your experiences have been so far with remote support technologies.
Does anyone have any questions or experiences they would like to share with the group today?
AUDIENCE: Hi. This is Christine Breakstone. I'm a coordinator for Self-Advocates United as One. And I just want to say how much I really enjoyed this presentation, and am very inspired by some of the independence that I think these technologies can provide. And so I'm just glad that I had the opportunity to hear about it. And I'd like for-- if there's ways that I can share this information with the Self-Advocates, that would be wonderful.
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Absolutely. Thank you for joining us, Christine. And we'd love to come to a workshop or a presentation with your group if people want to learn more. This exact presentation itself will also be available as a recording. So it will be loaded on our website within the next couple of weeks. We send it out for polishing up first. But when it's available, it'll be on that disabilities.temple.edu website. And all of the past Tech Accelerator webinars are also already loaded up there too if there are any other topics that you could potentially be interested in. Thanks so much for joining us.
If no one has any other questions, I did put in the chat the link to see our past or future webinars, the link to find your state AT Act program, as well as the link to read the full text of the Pennsylvania Medicaid waivers. If you are someone who has a home and community-based services in Pennsylvania and you want to know my sources for things like the lifetime AT limits and the recommending professional qualifications, you can read that for yourself in the full text of the waivers on that website.
I hope you will all consider joining us again next month. Our next few sessions are going to be about hearing technology, vision technology, and reading technology. So please feel free to register for any of those. The links for registration are in the chat, the disabilities.temple.edu site. And they will also be included in a follow-up email, along with the materials from this presentation.
Discover technology that is assisting the way we approach hearing loss. For professionals, caregivers, or anyone experiencing hearing loss, this session provides valuable insights into the latest advancements and practical applications of hearing tools. We explore a range of innovative and empowering tools designed to enhance communication, accessibility, and overall quality of life for individuals with hearing loss. Recorded June 2025.
Tools for Hearing
KIRK BEHNKE: Thank you for joining us this afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for our June Tech Accelerator webinar. My name is Kirk Behnke and I will be your moderator for today's session.
Our presentation topic this month is Tools For Hearing. This is the first session of our current series, which is called Tools For Employment, Independence, and Socialization. So we'll be having tools for hearing, we'll have tools for vision, we'll have tools for reading, and then we'll also talk about switch and switch access.
This session is being recorded and the video will include a picture in picture for American Sign Language translation, as well as a full transcript. You can access that video on our website at disabilities.temple.edu. And I will put that link in the chat. That website is also where you can register for future webinars.
TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics, which we have run from July of last year and will continue through December of this year. Each session will be held twice on the third Thursday of the month and offered at two times, one at 12:00 noon and then one at 4:00 PM Eastern. Both the sessions will have the same content, so you can attend whichever one is most convenient for you.
This series is part of the Tech Accelerator program, and this is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and also the Office of Long Term Living here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And this is made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. You can learn more about the Tech Accelerator program and the fantastic projects on our website, using the link in the chat that either I will provide or someone from TechOWL will provide. Thank you. You did that. The information will also be sent to you in a follow up email, along with the PowerPoint and any other materials from today's sessions.
For those of you who are joining us for the first time, TechOWL stands for Technology for Our Whole Lives and is a federally designated Assistive Technology Act program serving the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So just so you know that every US state and territory has one of these programs, and they share some commonalities, such as having a device lending library, durable medical equipment utilization programs, and they also offer training as well as educational opportunities just like this one. So if you live, or if someone who you love lives outside of Pennsylvania, then you'll want to look up their local AT Act program in order to fully take advantage of those services within their state.
OK, now to introduce you to our speaker. I'm sorry, I didn't even switch my slides here. OK. Now to introduce our speaker for today, Laura. Laura is our speaker, and she's been Pennsylvania's telecommunication device distribution program manager since October of 2018. Prior to joining the Institute on Disabilities TechOWL team at Temple University, Laura worked with adults and aging in long term care settings since 1999.
She attained a Bachelor of music and master of arts in music therapy from Immaculata University. Laura also has an active role as the business manager and singer of the longest running feminist choir in the country, called ANNA Crusis Feminist Choir. If you don't know that, you might want to look it up. She is also actively learning American Sign Language, and of course, she enjoys baking traditional Italian cookies, cakes, and pastries for friends and families. So without further ado, Laura, take it away.
LAURA GRASSIA: Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I'm just getting my slide deck up here. And as Kirk said, we will be sharing this with you after the presentation. And I just need to make this smaller. Perfect. And I'm thankful for the captioner today. I have a microphone issue during this session and I tried everything to rectify it, but I cannot.
So again, thanks for joining us. We're going to talk about tools for hearing. Let me see. So this is me and my contact information. So email and phone numbers. So please feel free to reach out if you have any questions, concerns, thoughts or if you can tell me something I missed I'd love to learn.
This presentation is going to be-- it has image descriptions. So I'm going to describe the slides. I also have alt texted all the pictures and images. We have a captioner. And there are other accommodations such as the CART provider and ASL interpreters. So accessibility is on point, hopefully, and is helpful to you.
So our goals today are going to be to discover tech that can assist your approach to hearing loss. So whether it's you or a loved one or a classroom setting or a senior citizen place anywhere, hopefully this will help teach you something new or tell you about some equipment that we might have or that is available in the world. So we're going to explore a range of tools made to enhance communication, accessibility, and the quality of life.
We're also going to learn about the practical applications of hearing tools. And we're going to make what you already have work for you. So if you have a smartphone or if you have something that's amplified or captioned, a tablet or something, this is the place for you in case you need a quick fix or somebody you encounter in your daily life could use something to help them hear.
Some terms. These terms are going to be mentioned. Some of them are old fashioned or antiquated. Hearing impaired. That is a term that seniors or the people of the silent or golden generation use a lot. It is not the term that the youngins use. They use hearing loss. Some folks use hard of hearing. Some folks use hearing disability. Nothing is wrong. It's just preference. Deafness. Deaf with a capital D and deaf with a lowercase d. So these are all some terms that you might hear or read in this presentation.
I want to go through some lofty things first and then we'll get to the specialized equipment. So some hearing facts. And this is from the Hearing Loss Association of America, which is hearingloss.org. And please feel free to visit the website below. They have a great knowledge. They have a great repository of data and also some suggestions. And it's just a great website and a great organization.
More than 50 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss. Hearing loss is the third most chronic physical condition in the US, twice as prevalent as diabetes or cancer. Hearing health tells us, and that is the Hearing Industry's Association, that hearing losses associated with other common health issues, such as diabetes and heart disease, and hearing loss is on the rise and is expected to affect 2.5 billion people worldwide by 2050.
So when granny told you to lower the volume on your headphones, she wasn't wrong. So make sure you practice that hearing safety and turn down the headphones. Turn down the music. Your hearing is very important and it doesn't last forever.
So some impacts of untreated hearing loss are avoiding and withdrawing from social activities, reduced alertness, and increase risk to personal safety. The number one way I could tell if I had the attention of my seniors and my activities is if they were nodding off, then we would check the hearing aid or I would move closer to them and they would be wide awake again. So that's an important tell.
Impaired memory and the ability to learn new tasks. You might be irritable. You might be angry or frustrated. The people around you might be that way as well, because they can't communicate properly with you because you can't hear. Fatigue, tension, stress, depression. This is a loss. So hearing loss means all these things could happen.
Social rejection, loneliness, and relationship strain. When my dad's hearing aids are not working correctly, my mom is the first person to know and the first person to tell him or yell at him, I should say. It can reduce job performance and it diminishes psychological and overall health in general. So betterhearing.org, that is that Hearing Industries Association, they have some great resources. I put the website at the bottom for you to review.
I'd like to talk about now the Telecommunications Relay Service. And it's commonly referred to as TRS. And that is a well established system in telecommunications. So telecommunications is communicating distantly. So not face to face. It is through the telephone, through the internet. And that could be a video, voice, or text message. It allows people who are deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or have speech disabilities to communicate with standard telephone users through a communication assistant or artificial intelligence.
And AI, Artificial Intelligence, is kind of newer. It's within the last couple years that people have been-- manufacturers and the creators of equipment and apps and things have been using that. Most commonly, AI is like Google Live Transcribe. But we're going to get into that.
So this is right off the FCC's website. So the Federal Commission on Communication. So this is offered federally. So not all of the services are in each state, but most of them, like the traditional PTY based TRS's, and that uses a teletypewriter, a TTY. And that's for text communication relayed by the communication assistant. So TTYs are kind of becoming extinct in the world, and that is because the analog copper lines are disintegrating and there is no push to service those lines.
Now the push is to go to a digital line such as fiber optics. There's also satellite. There's a whole bunch of other types of digital services for telephone lines. This is a problem because there are still folks that use TTYs. And we do have an option for those folks if they want to learned something new, and that would be a wireless device, a cell phone or a tablet. So we'll get into that.
The next one is voice carryover, so VCO. It allows someone who has a hearing disability to speak directly and receive text responses from the communication assistant. Hearing carryover is kind of the opposite. It allows someone with a speech disability to hear the conversation and type their responses, which the communication assistant reads out loud.
Deafblind service allows people with combined vision and hearing loss to place and receive telephone calls. So DBS users type their messages and read the other person's responses typed by a communication assistant on a Braille display. So this service is for people that have both combined hearing and vision loss. And they use a Braille display. So they have to know Braille.
Speech to speech. That's when the communication assistant who is specially trained to understand speech disorder, that person re-voices what the caller with the speech disability is saying so that their message is understood by the other person on the line.
Video V-- sorry, Video Relay Services, VRS, uses video conferencing for ASL communication with the communication assistant who acts as an interpreter. So there are video phones and there are specialized equipment for this type of service. Now there's an app for that. So there's quite a few apps and we'll get through them at the end of the presentation.
So way back I think in the 20-- not sure exactly when, but at least by 2015, internet protocol caption telephone services and internet protocol relay services, IP relay, these were introduced. So this is a specialized piece of equipment and it uses internet connectivity. So whether it's ethernet or hardwired or Wi-Fi to provide captions of the other party's conversation, allowing the user to simultaneously read and listen. That's so that they don't miss any words that they hear. So it's pretty important for understanding. But IP, Internet Protocol, is all through the internet and not through the traditional telephone lines.
So if you'd like to learn more, Pennsylvania's relay service is provided by Hamilton Relay. And they have a website and you could search PA relay or dial 711 if you have to call someone with a hearing disability. What's wonderful about the communication assistance is if you've never used relay services, they will tell you how to do that before the call is placed.
So I think that's a really amazing thing, because there is a special, I don't want to say code, but it's a code, to use that service so that you know when to stop talking or even to end the call. So that communication assistant is very helpful. This service is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. So they never take a vacation. There's always someone there to answer the call.
All right. So if you have any questions, please put them in the chat. And then there will be time at the end so you can ask your questions by voice if you prefer. So we're going to discover tech right now. And device demonstrations are available at your local assistive technology resource center. So if you wanted to compare and contrast devices, you would be able to make an appointment and try those devices.
And if you wanted to further try them, you could borrow equipment from the statewide lending library. So we have a statewide lending library. Every state does. And that library can provide you with specialized equipment. It's shipped to your house. You can use it for five weeks and then you would send it back. And this is kind of like the try before you buy process. I think it's a great idea so that you're not buying all this expensive equipment and then it doesn't work for you and then what do you do with it.
So next, you could ask your primary care physician or see an audiologist. Audiologists can be nestled in the ear, nose, and throat doctor's offices. They have experience with equipment and they might have referrals. So it's a great resource there.
And finally, you can join a support group and crowdsource. So support groups for hearing loss. They are the Hearing Loss Association of America, HLAA. They provide regional support groups and events. So you could look on the HLAA website and find a support group near you. You might just catch me or one of my colleagues chatting with them as well. We do a lot of presentations with those groups.
So I wanted to include this slide, hearing tests or audiometry, just in case. Or maybe hold this in the back pocket in case this potentially would help you. Now, in this picture, I picked this one because I figured a few folks on the call might be on here who went to school in the '50s and the '60s. This is a woman who is working her audiometer. And she is sitting across from a child with headphones on, and she's adjusting the dials and hoping that the child can hear the different frequencies.
So I'm sure that you've had this done at school. So these types of tests evaluate your ability to hear, and they can also detect what type of hearing loss you have. So there's mild, moderate, and severe. There is also profoundly severe. But we're just going to go to the severe level at this time. Audiologists can recommend treatments like hearing aids and cochlear implants.
Most people in the US have had hearing screenings during their lifetime. So you might not remember this one, but right after you were born, you had one to confirm whether you could hear or not. Children as part of their well checks or at school. And I remember distinctly at school, even though I went in the '80s, we had hearing tests in grade school or elementary school. And adults. So if you have an issue with hearing, you can hear people talk, you have to turn up the volume on the TV or radio, it might be time to go get a hearing test. It's always good to have a baseline as well.
So the audiologist has a certain amount of tests. They have types of tests that you can learn about. And so pure tone testing is pretty common. And this finds the quietest volume that you can hear. And that's the one where it's the high and the low frequencies. And you raise your hand if you can hear them. There is also bone conduction testing. And this shows any issues with the tiny hairs in your cochlea. So it sends vibrations to the auditory nerve and then they hopefully will go to the brain.
Speech testing shows how you understand speech. So this one was a great one for me, and it showed that I did not understand speech. So you're given a whole bunch of words and you have to say them back. And sometimes you hear them. Sometimes it sounds like Charlie Brown's teacher. So auditory brain stem response checks the connection between your inner ear and your brain. Otoacoustic emissions checks inner ear function. And tympanometry checks how well your eardrum moves. So I did include a source there for the Cleveland Clinic. It's a pretty good source for learning about things, medical diagnostic stuff.
Alrighty. So now we're going to learn and explore some equipment here. Now, this is actual tactile equipment. You can touch it. You can wear it. I encourage you to reach out to your AT program in your state and get a demo and try this stuff out. It's pretty neat.
So we have amplified phones and accessories. You'll see here that we have the Clarity BT 914 on the left. It's a cordless phone with large handset buttons and also an answering machine. So some landline equipment. It is drastically reduce requests for this type of equipment, but we still have those folks with landlines that need a little boost.
So that BT means Bluetooth, and that means you can Bluetooth up to two, either a cell phone or a headset or something, so that you don't have to hold the handset or you can have that amplified phone call on your cell phone. So it's pretty neat equipment there. There is no talking keypad, but the buttons are pretty big, the numbers and stuff. So that might be good for someone with low vision.
To the left, there we have that box with the strobe light. That is a clear sounds ringer flasher signaler for a landline. We see these paired with TTYs or with amplified phones. There is a speaker there on the right side with a very loud ringer. And then there's that strobe light. There's toggles on the bottom. You can adjust the tone, how many times, or the flashing pattern, I should say. And also how loud the alerter alerts.
Down on the bottom there, underneath that signaler there is a amplified answering machine. It's a lovely piece of equipment. It amplifies louder than the subway runs. So there's also big buttons. And you also have three slow talk modes. So if you can't understand the message, you could play it again at a slower speaking rate. And if you can't understand that, then you can also go down two more speaking rates. So that's pretty neat.
There's also an inline phone amplifier and that's that clarity telephone amplifier. It's that kind of white device with that little cord sticking up at the top. And that would bypass the handset of a corded phone. And there's that toggle there that you can adjust. This one really is only-- it really only works well with an analog phone line, those old fashioned copper lines that come from the wall, because there is a lot of static on a digital line.
We have our tried and true up top there, the Clarity Alto Plus. It has a lovely volume wheel that you can adjust the ringer and also the voice on the other line with that little rolly volume button. And has awesome backlit buttons and a really large caller ID display. And on the right side, that is the cell phone amplifier.
And you'll notice that it kind of resembles a handset. So that thing up top there, where you put your ear, is an acoustic cup. And it has a rubberized gasket on it. So it forms a great seal to your ear. And you would Bluetooth your existing cell phone to that. You could also pop this on the car visor and have amplified phone calls in the car.
And we're going to go right over to our caption telephones. I'm going to go to the middle one that says, "hi, grandma, how are you?" That is the a Cadillac version of our CapTel 2400I, I meaning Internet. So this is one of the phones that requires a phone line and internet in order to generate the captions. What's really cool about it is it could be a speakerphone. It's also a touchtone phone.
There's a way to turn off the captions if someone that doesn't have hearing loss wants to use the phone. Then there's also a one button dialing to the customer service agent at the CapTel. So it would be the PA relay or Hamilton. And they would be able to troubleshoot phone issues or service issues or something like that. This phone is very easy to set up. And it's also amplified to a certain degree.
Now, on the left side here, we have the Clarity XLC8. And this is a voice carryover. So basically someone would pick up that handset and speak and then read the captions from the caller. This requires a phone line and Wi-Fi in the home. And it also uses the artificial intelligence. So there's no relay person. It's a completely private call.
And it's a really great phone for someone with hearing loss. It can amplify up to 50 decibels. It rings at 90 decibels, which is when the subway passes. That's how loud that is. It comes with a little wireless hub that would hook on to the Wi-Fi at your house. So it's a pretty inexpensive way to have captions in the home.
We also have a Clarity Alto. And that top right corner there. This one is another option for folks that don't have internet at their house. So this would work on the phone line. And on that left side, that black box there, that's called a voice to text converter. So that voice to text converter does exactly what the name is. It converts a voice to text. And that text is displayed on the screen via AI. So there's no relay person in the middle. This is a very expensive way. This is about a $1,200, $1,500 phone combo pack here. Not a combo, but a package, I should say. So this is for folks that don't want internet but want the captioning.
Next, we have some alerting devices and signallers. So these are for folks to use in the home. So if they would need extra alerting if they couldn't hear certain things. So the first thing we have here is on the left at the top is our Bowman. Sorry, Symfon and Bellman. Or Bellman and Symfon Vibio Bed Shaker. This little square device, it's probably the size of a coaster.
I love this device. It has a snooze tail. So if you want to snooze the alarm, you pull the tail and that will snooze it. And you can set how many minutes your snooze is on the app that you have to download. What's really neat is that once you set it through the app, you can turn off your phone, and that bed shaker will still work. So that's cool. Deaf and hard of hearing people, they put this under their pillow or under the mattress, between the mattresses, and it will vibrate and wake them up.
Next is a bright light signaler. So this will flash. It can be hooked up to a transmitter, to the doorbell, or to a phone. So another Bellman and Symfon bright light signaler. The next device over. So that blue portion where that phone is resting is the flasher. And it rings and flashes when a notification comes through. Now that phones are a little bit more techier, it actually works through radio waves.
So not through a digital app or something. It's a little bit primitive now. But you used to be able to plug in through your earphone jack and plug into it, and that's how it would signal. Now it just knows. It just rings and flashes. This is a really great model for-- you can charge your phone. It's not wireless charging, but you can plug it in through the cords go through that underneath part where the phone rests. There's also some settings on the side. You can adjust for the flashing patterns and the ringing signalers as well.
So over to the right is the home aware system from Sonic Alert. This is a receiver. It can be hooked up to your smoke alarm, your doorbell, a baby monitor. So there's lots of accessories that could be hooked up. And this lets the user know what is happening around them. So if the smoke detector's going off, it will say smoke. If the baby is crying, it will say baby. So there's some other settings you can go through that.
On the bottom left is the Sonic Alert alarm clock. So this alarm clock, it rings at-- it alerts, sorry, at 98 decibels. And it has additional accessories like a corded bed shaker. And that's all the way to the right. Also, I love this one because it has a lamp feature. So the alerting could be a lamp flashing on and off. And then if you wanted to use the lamp to read, you would just hit that yellow button that says Lamp and the lamp would go on. So it's pretty neat. We see a lot of these go out in the lending library when kids go to college, because they're not home anymore and their mom won't be waking them up anymore. So they have to get up on their own.
And the next and final thing on the page in the middle of that bottom row is called the square glow. And you'll see in the picture there are two squares and they glow. And they also have some ringing patterns as well. All the colors you could think of. And this is a doorbell model. So the doorbell is the little black piece in there, the black button. And then there is a receiver there. I'm sorry, a transmitter.
And you can hook this up so that when someone rings the doorbell, it will flash. There's home kits that you can hook up to your phone to alert that your phone is ringing and other accessories. So this is an amazing piece of equipment created by a deaf guy named Julio. And he's really taken deaf folks' suggestions and really made this into a really neat piece of equipment. So we also have this in our community space on campus. It lets us know when the door opens so we can serve the customer.
So we have our assistive listening devices. And so these are some options. I'm going to briefly go through them. On the top left, we have a bone conduction headset. So the gentleman is wearing this. You can see that it's not stuck in his ear canal. It is on the outside of the ear. And that way he can hear his surroundings. So this creates a vibration in that bone there. And that's what the sounds passes through. We see these a lot used with active people, whether you're on a bicycle or running. I use these when I run and they are fabulous because I can hear everything around me.
So these are some-- the next few items we have on the top is called the Conversor Pro Plus. And below that, we have the Bellman Audio Domino Pro FM system. So these are some devices. You place one of them where the sounds is happening and then you can hook headphones up. So you plug it into the remote. And that will put the sounds in your ear.
So that way you can hear the speaker or the television. Some folks even wear something that's around their neck, and you have the headphones in your ears and they would hear you. I'm sorry. You would hear them. Pardon me. So these devices are usually rechargeable batteries.
And they're pretty neat pieces of equipment. We're going to get into smartphones in a little bit, and you're going to see some other ways to have assistive listening on your smartphone. But these are actual physical devices. Some folks just like an added piece, especially if they're senior or if they're old school. They don't want to have a phone. They want to have something else.
So this other thing on the bottom here on the left is called the BeHear Axis. And what's really cool about this one is that that little thing in the middle that looks like Pac-Man is the charging cradle. So this is great for folks with arthritis or have trouble plugging in things, like plugging into little ports.
So this is a really great way to charge it. You would place that around your neck like a scarf and put those earbuds in, and you would be able to adjust the sound. And also mono directional and omnidirectional. So mono is one way. Omni is always. So you can adjust that as well.
There's the next one over is great for seniors. That's called the BeHear SMARTO. And that little remote in the middle has some great big buttons. And there's some colored buttons there as well, red and green. You pop the headphones on and it's sort of like a-- it'll pick up the sounds around you. That way you can hear conversations better and things like that.
We also have to the right is one of my favorites. It's the amplified TV listener. And that's the stethoscope style. And basically, there is a transmitter you place by the television, and that transmits the sound into these little headset, into the ears. So listening ears. There's a whole bunch of different brands. But this is the G mark brand. And they even used to make hearing aids stethoscope style as well. So I had a vet one time in the veterans hospital back in 2002, and he had this type of model hearing aid. So very bulky, but he couldn't hear without it.
And last but not least, we have the Williams Sound Pocket Talker. And you would plug in a headset into this thing. And that little black thing on top is the microphone. And you would point it in the direction of the sound you wanted to hear, and it would amplify into your earphones. So all of this is available to borrow in the lending library at TechOWL.
And I couldn't get away without saying something about over-the-counter hearing aids. So if you wanted to learn more about that, the HLAA website, hearingloss.org, has lots of great information. I left the website there at the bottom. And over-the-counter hearing aids, they're not installed by a hearing aid fitter.
You find some and you put them in and you Bluetooth them to a device and that's how they work. Some of them come with a little box that you can use as a transmitter. So they come in all shapes and styles. They're also less expensive than your hearing aids that would be prescribed. They range between 250 and 1,200, $1,250. So some of them are very small and some of them are not so small.
Now, my favorite topic is smart devices or smartphones, tablets. So they can do most of all what we talked about before here. So to the left here I have an emergency notification screen from the Android operating device. I also have in the middle there, that's the iPhone sound recognition app or accessibility feature. It's a siren, a sound that has been recognized as a siren.
And that's how folks-- some folks don't use those bulky devices. They use their smartphone to be their ears. And then I have a screenshot of the CapTel. So this is Hamilton by CapTel app. This is a captioning app for phone calls. And this is available on both operating systems.
So these are all the things that smart devices can do. They still can do most of it. And I put most because they can't do everything. They can't make you a cup of coffee. Or can they? I think they might. There are Wi-Fi and apps for that for Keurig and things like that. But alerting device. The smartphone has vibration or it uses flashing notifications with the camera flash. Live caption or live-- so Google Live Transcribe.
They can caption conversations. They can caption calls. You have your personal listening device, hearing aids, cochlear implants, or just your Bluetooth headset or earbuds. I use mine all the time to listen to the television, because I can't understand. The distance from the television sound speaker to my ear is just too far away, and it just gets wonky. So instead of that, we have the earbud right in the ear, and the phone hears and transmits that sounds to the ear.
You have voice assistants, Siri or Google. Real time text is the cell phone's way of making a TTY. So you can have AI generated captions, or you can actually have a communication assistant come in and caption that call. This is a newer option. It's not as well known. It is like text messaging, but without having to hit send. So you can't write crazy things. You have to just be direct and not delete when you want to type something, but then delete it. The other person will see it.
There is also text to speech, speech to text, video relay services with an app, hearing devices, hearing aid compatibility and applications, and also those headphone listening safeguards. So it can be very helpful to save your hearing.
And I spoke about this just a few seconds ago. Your smartphone accessories. So Apple has what's called Made For iPhone and then Made For iPad, iPod, MFI. So that's what that stands for. They can act as a listening device, TV ears. There's models that have noise cancellation and transparency modes so that you can run or ride your bicycle and hear your surroundings. They are more expensive, but they have a more unified user experience.
When you go to the Android system, it's everything else. So there's no certification. They don't have MFA. It doesn't exist for Android. So any Bluetooth hearing, any Bluetooth earphones will work. There's more choices. There's a better price range, but it's a less unified experience. So sometimes those cheaper or less expensive devices, they're not as good. Sometimes the Bluetooth doesn't connect. So that's something to think about.
Here are all the hearing aid and smartphone apps. Not all of them, but there's a lot of them. I listed them just in case you wanted to do research later. There's a lot of companies out there. So I have the black device is a cochlear implant with processor. And then on the right there, that silver thing is a hearing aid.
And apps for phone calls and video calls. So on the left, we have Caption Call, InnoCaption, Nagish, which is a newer one, and then our Hamilton Mobile CapTel app. So this is just a couple of them. This isn't all of them. And we have the video call apps, VRS. So Convo. nTouch is the Sorenson app. Sorenson is a big name in relay video calls and things. And then there's also purple. So P is for purple.
And finally, I want to encourage you to talk the talk. So when speaking with someone who is hard of hearing in person, it's really great to face the person at a close enough distance for them to understand you. So speak slowly and clearly. Speak loudly, but there's no need to yell.
And when speaking with someone who's hard of hearing on the phone, you want to speak directly into the receiver. So no shoulder balancing or speakerphone or anything. You speak directly into that receiver. Speak slowly and clearly. Offer to spell your name using a word that begins with each letter. And I suggest that you learn the military alphabet. I've done that. I actually have a laminated military alphabet in front of my computer so that I can limit the pauses of having to think of what word goes with each letter. So the military alphabet that is most used in the world.
And a pro tip when leaving your phone number on a voicemail, say each number slowly and deliberately, so you only need to say it once. I can't tell you how many calls I can't return because they either rush through the number or I just can't understand the message because they're speaking too fast. So just think everybody's hard of hearing and just slow down a little.
Now, I'd like to open it up for some questions. If you'd like to unmute. Or Kirk, can you check the chat for me, see if there's any questions?
KIRK BEHNKE: Sure. Michelle asks, are there any over-the-counter hearing aids available for children?
LAURA GRASSIA: Oh, I'm not exactly sure of that. I would totally go with the primary, their pediatrician for that. I think children need that extra help. And who would pay for that? I would think that their insurance could cover hearing equipment. I just think adults are Medicare, Medicaid. They don't cover the insurance. They don't cover the hearing aids. But I haven't heard of any. Yeah, I would check with HLAA or even ask your audiologist, Michelle.
KIRK BEHNKE: Michelle said the law said not for under age 18, but maybe it changed. Is that for Medicare?
LAURA GRASSIA: So I know the law was from the Biden administration, or I think that's when it came into effect. But yeah, I'm not aware of any changes.
KIRK BEHNKE: Yeah, I'm not either. Good question though. But I would also say that check with, as Laura said, check with your primary care physician. And then they might make a referral to an audiologist and/or a speech language pathologist if you feel like there's a deficit there. And then they could then either make the referral and/or other suggestions for possibly an audiogram, find out where the child is missing, any type of hearing deficits, et cetera, and then move on from there.
LAURA GRASSIA: Yeah, I think children-- I don't think I would mess around with that, just because the impacts of hearing loss in children and their speech. And that's important to get services right away to help that so there's no delay in school.
KIRK BEHNKE: Yeah. It is becoming a little bit more blurred. The whole over-the-counter devices that are available and the accommodations, it's one of the double edged swords about having more universally designed accommodations available to you. But then again, are those available to you at all times and all places and who will be responsible for purchasing those or acquiring those? And then also who's there for the maintenance and the follow up and all that? So that's a really great question, Michelle. Thank you.
LAURA GRASSIA: It is, yeah. A lot of gray area. Any other questions?
KIRK BEHNKE: I don't see any other chats, Laura. We're just right on time. So I want to thank you once again for your presentation today. It was very comprehensive and I love the flow and it was great. If you could also, our participants, if you would take a short survey, we would really appreciate that. There's a QR code there. And we look forward to seeing you at another webinar next month, in July. Third Thursday of the month. And we will be doing AT for reading, I believe.
Presented by Jennifer West, Assistive Technology and Student Services Coordinator at Temple's Disability Resources and Services, this insightful webinar dives into the latest innovations designed to support individuals with reading disabilities. From text-to-speech solutions and adaptive reading software to adjustments on your phone, you'll gain an understanding of how these tools can enhance learning, communication, and independence. Recorded August 2025.
Tools for Vision
KIRK BEHNKE: Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's webinar from the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator program, sponsored by TechOWL and Temple University Institute on Disabilities. We're going to give 30 more seconds to let people come in, but please know that we will get started right away. Thank you.
OK, great. Thanks, everybody, for coming today and joining us for our July Tech Accelerator webinar. My name is Kirk Behnke, and I will be your moderator for today's session. Our presentation topic this month is tools for vision. This is the second session of our current series entitled Tools For Employment, Independence, and Socialization.
This particular session is being recorded, and the video will include a picture in picture ASL and translation, as well as a full transcript. Jule Ann will also be highlighting a few of her technologies that she uses in her video. So if you wanted to see what she's pointing to, you would just highlight or spotlight her when she is presenting. That way you can see her and then see the PowerPoint slides as well.
So you could also access this recorded video on our website at disabilities.temple.edu. And someone will put a link in the chat with all the resources for today's webinar. So at that website, you also can register for future webinars. The TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics, which we have run from last July of 2024, and it will continue until December of this particular calendar year.
So each session is held twice, the third Thursday of the month, and it's offered two times, one at 12:00 noon and one at 4 o'clock, which is this time slot. So both sessions have the same content. So you can attend whichever one you most convenient for you and for your schedule.
So this series is part of the Tech Accelerator program. This is an affiliate-- sorry, this is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long Term Living here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And this is also made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. You can learn more about the Technology Accelerator Program and the other projects that we have on our website by using that link in the chat. And the information could also be sent to you in a follow up email, along with a PowerPoint and other materials from today's sessions.
For those of you who are joining us for the first time, TechOWL, which stands for Technology for Our Whole Lives, is the federally funded, designated assistive technology program serving the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So every US state and territory has one of these programs, and they share some commonalities, such as having a device lending library, durable medical equipment utilization programs, offers training, education, and other opportunities. So if you're not from Pennsylvania, just contact your state Tech Act program, and you can follow up with them to find out what other services they provide for you.
So today, we are very fortunate to have Jule Ann Lieberman. She is a certified low vision therapist and certified assistive technology instruction specialist at TechOWL, the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University. So Jule Ann, I know that you will want to probably introduce yourself, so I'm going to pass it right over on to you. And again, thank you all for joining us today.
JULE ANN LIEBERMAN: OK. I'm going to try to get over to my slideshow here. Come on. Oh, not that one. There we go.
KIRK BEHNKE: Looks good. We're seeing it. Thank you.
JULE ANN LIEBERMAN: OK, good. OK, so a little bit about me. Again, I have lived a life with low vision. Started losing my vision early on, in elementary school. And by the time I was in high school, I was legally blind, 20 over 200. For those that may not be familiar with that term, that think about the old eye chart, and that would be the big E. So at the very top. That would be all that I could see by the time I was 16.
And then over time, since it is a progressive loss due to a genetic retinal disorder called cone rod dystrophy, I also have the genetic markers for Stargardt's, so I have both. Lucky me. Which means over time, I've lost more and more acuity. So now I'm defined as profound vision loss. So I can see the light on the computer here that the screen is lit up. But as far as reading any content or seeing anything beyond that, that's beyond me at this point.
So with that said, I also then used technology going into undergraduate way back when. And the technology was pretty antique, if you look at it now. But it did provide me an opportunity to be able to read all my textbooks again, without having to hold it two inches from my nose with magnifying spectacles on.
So it did provide me-- they used to call them closed circuit TVs. Some still call them that. They're technically video magnifiers, but they can allow to zoom in. And we'll talk a little bit more about that coming up on print and displayed on a screen. So I went from a mediocre student to Dean's list in one semester once I got the technology that I needed.
So technology is very near and dear to my heart. And so I used technology in graduate school. I was a person that was entering as a mature person, shall we say. And by then, the computer technology caught up. So I was using screen readers and screen magnification software in order for me to access the information on my coursework, which was all online. So therefore, I had to read a lot of material and participate in discussion board threads.
I'm married for almost 43 years now, have three adult children, and recently became a grandmother, which I'm very proud of, of a little baby girl. And so I'm, again, living life to the fullest, as we say. I've been living, again, on my own without any assistance other than from my family's support. That helps me out with some of the activities of daily living.
But as I pointed out yesterday to one of my callers, I said, yes, indeed, I'm very fortunate. I do have the support. So when I need a ride, I can ask for a ride to get to one place to another. But I have to be careful how often I ask for help. And I don't want to take advantage of people or make them feel like I'm a burden.
So with technology, things like using Uber, using not so much paratransit, but the regional rail system, the SEPTA transportation system, which what we have here, public transit. I've been very fortunate that as much as I can, I do remain as independent as possible.
Then it goes into presentation view. Hang on. It didn't move this time. That's better. OK. That's me. There we go. Let's move on.
Our goals for today. Since it's such a broad-- there's a lot. I'm sorry. I jumped past that one. There's a lot of conversations we can have about all different kinds of the technology. And since this is such a broad audience, I wanted to make sure that we try to cover everything that we needed to do in a very brief, short manner. So we're going to be talking about some of the simple adaptations that you can make, which technically sort of tools.
Then we'll also move on to some devices, technology for reading. We'll get into technology for getting around, orientation and mobility a little bit. And so then we'll talk about some of the tasks that we can accomplish by using apps and technology, including wearable technology that's the latest greatest things that's out there.
So simple adaptations. Sometimes the simplest things are the most effective. So for me to use my microwave, for example, I have tactile marks on the buttons so that I can find the Start button, the Cancel button, and I usually put the tack, a little locator dot, on number 5 on the keypad. That is the same parallel I use on a telephone.
So every phone that you have will have a tactile mark. When I'm talking about the desktop phones, home phones, I'll have a tactile mark on number 5. Even some cell phones that have keypads that have the numeric keypad will have some kind of indication at number 5.
And what that does for me is it tells me that above it is 2, on the left of it is 4, on the right is 6. So below an 8 is, again, below the number 5. So I can find my orientation very quickly. I keep getting things on my watch. I'm sorry. So hang on. Let me stop that. It's the timer. Stop.
OK, so with that said there are some of the simple things that you can do. Yes, I do use an Apple Watch and I set a timer, which now keeps going off, and I don't know why it's not talking to me [INAUDIBLE]. In any case, we'll move on.
OK, technology for magnification. Now, again, optical magnifiers are usually the first thing people go to. The problem with optical magnifiers is it can only magnify to the degree of the curve of the lens, which means is that you might need more than one magnifier. For example, your medication bottles may have font in 0.4 font size. And your newspaper, for example, might be in 10 point font. So with that said, you would probably need multiple magnifiers to get to the size that you need to be able to read it effectively.
So what technology does in our magnification devices, it allows you to zoom in. And you can also use your smartphone to zoom in by using the camera on the smartphone. There's also specialty apps that can do that. There's a whole plethora of apps out there for persons with vision loss. And I'd be happy to share that if you contact me directly rather than going through each one of them.
But to give you an example of the devices for magnification, I put them in two different categories. The first one is a portable device, and I'm going to hold it up. This is the Ruby Video Magnifier. This is a portable device. I opened up the handle.
And when you open up the handle, it becomes a variable magnification device, which means you can put it closer. It zooms it in. You pull it away. It makes it smaller, which means you can find more on the page. The larger you make the magnification, the less you're going to be able to see on this little screen.
But it's perfect for things like reading price tags, reading short passages, looking something up in your cookbook, for example. I used to say phone books, but they don't make them anymore. But they give you an idea.
You also can change the color contrast. Some people with low vision do better if they have a black background with white letters. You can also make it full color. You can also make it high contrast white with black letters. And there's also some other color options on there. So you can switch that out.
You can also change the magnification. I'm going to turn this upside down here. You can also turn the magnification level up by pressing one of the buttons that will increase it. And it then cycles all the way through four different sizes.
You can also then freeze the image as well, and that image then will remain on the screen until you, quote, "unfreeze" it. That's really helpful if you're looking at something at a distance like prices on a shelf at the grocery store. You can snap the freeze image and then bring it closer to you. It also will still magnify if you increase the magnification at that point too. So again, handy for things like menus, reading short passages in a book. Reading for long periods is going to be very tedious, as you'll have to move across the screen in order to get all the information depending on the size of the magnification at one time.
If you do fold the handle down, as right now, you can lay it flat, which makes it a little more comfortable. Because if you do have the handle extended, it will keep trying to refocus, which might get blurry. So I usually tell people, if you're going to be reading for more than a spot check, then you may want to put it in this position so that you're able to move it across the page more effectively.
The next one I have here is-- and there are multiple devices in our lending library that you could try out if you live in Pennsylvania. This particular one is our Ruby 10, which includes OCR. I have it upside down. Here we go. And what it can do then is it can snap a picture of the image that you want to take as far as text, and then perform what they call optical character recognition.
So it takes that picture and then turns it back into text that can be read aloud on the screen. It also can be magnified and you can move across the screen using the cursor arrows should you need to move it that way. So it does provide an awful lot of flexibility. This is something that was something I dreamed of maybe 10 years ago, that they would have something portable that can do the OCR.
Now, you also can do that on your phone. Some of the apps that are very good at that are Microsoft produced one called Seeing, S-E-E-I-N-G, capital A-I. That's a free app on both Android and iOS. We also have one called Envision. And Envision does similar things that the Seeing AI app, also available on both Google and Android. So yeah, Android and iOS.
It also has-- one of the nice things about Envision is that you can also export what you've read into another app. So in other words, if you wanted to save that priceless letter that you won that sweepstakes, which I know we still get sometimes, then you can actually save it as a file on your smartphone to read it later. So there's a little bit more flexibility with Envision.
I just had students evaluate that in my course that I was teaching, and they actually found some of the features of Seeing AI a little bit more user friendly, but they liked some of the extra features that the Envision app had as well. So again, there's a lot of ways to get around reading with large print and magnification as well as having it take a picture and read it back. That's called audio supported reading.
OK, so I do have a picture of the Ruby here. By the way, if you do need accessible content, the PowerPoint does have alt text included in it, so it does describe it. The second image on here is the Topaz desktop video magnification system. They've come a long way since 1975, trust me, where it took up a whole desk. It was two separate devices.
Now this particular one is in something called an inline system. So the camera is underneath the monitor. The tray below is where you would place the object that you want magnified, including text. The tray, they call it an xy table, and that can move forward, up and down, right to left so that no matter what size magnification enlargement you're using, you'll be able to follow the line of text that you're reading, for example, or examine an image. I like putting pictures of my grandbaby under there and making her real big and cute so I can possibly see some of the image of her on the screen.
And audio and Braille technology for reading. Sometimes it's just better to listen to something, especially if you're listening for something for a long period of time. And also the Braille technology. Braille is very important for literacy. I like to emphasize that. Unfortunately, I don't read Braille. I have neuropathy in my fingers at this point, so it's a little hard for me to decipher all the Braille cells.
But if you have a young person, I highly encourage them, even if they have low vision, to learn how to read Braille, because it does make a big difference in the long run, especially if you have a progressive vision loss like myself. And it's not dead. Braille is not dead. Now, with Braille technology, you can take advantage of using Braille, which is, again, includes things like punctuation, whereas an audio recording will not do the punctuation for you.
So with that said, there are some of the great options out there now for technology, some of which can be paired with a phone or connected to a computer so that you have the advantage of having the refreshable Braille display. You can follow the Braille along the line of text.
The Talking Book players. Again, I've been a member of the Talking Book program since probably 1974. So the equipment over the years has changed dramatically. Right now, they have a digital player, a Talking Book player, and they also have options where you can download from their mobile website on your phone, as well as on a portable player. And I'm going to show you first the one from the Talking Book program that you receive. And this is, again, provided by the library service.
What's great about this device is that the buttons are very tactile. They also, if you just put the power button on and don't insert a book, it will read the-- I have it upside down. Thank you. It will read what that key does. What's great also is that it has a sleep timer. Some of us fall asleep while we're listening to books, especially when we're tired. So often you can set a sleep timer there so it can turn off automatically, so you never lose your place. You can also insert bookmarks on it.
It has volume control. The speaker on this is very good. It also has tone control. Some people hear things better if, indeed, it's a different pitch. Children's voices that are high pitched, for example, may be harder to understand, especially as we age. So you can lower the tone of it. You can also change the rate of speed that it's read aloud. People that have been listening to books as long as I have, have a tendency to make it faster because our comprehension by listening has gone up over the years. So that's the one from the Talking Book player.
The books come in a cartridge. And that can be sent to you, again, free of charge by the US Postal Service. And as soon as I get there. And it comes in a container like this, which would have your name on it. When you first receive it, you flip the card over, then it goes back to your library. This is an example of a cartridge that comes in it. And a lot of the libraries go typically would be one book on the cartridge.
But you can also request multiple books be put on the cartridge, and you can navigate using that player. You can't put it in wrong. There's only one way that will fit in, and you slide it in the slot on it. And also it has that little finger hole here that persons with physical motor control disabilities or arthritis, like me, can actually find it and pull it out easily.
The Talking Book program recently, in Pennsylvania, it's called LAMP, Library of Accessible Media Pennsylvania. And so it's open to anybody that has a print disability, a physical disability that makes it difficult for you to hold or read a book, a regular book. So there are a lot of opportunities now for people expanded access to reading these books.
I have a portable player that happens to be mine that I like. I have a joke that I like to say, so I hope people aren't offended. I was at a conference years ago and I demonstrated three different Talking Book players, portable ones like this one here. This happens to be the Victor Reader Stream, I think version two, I think they call this now, and it's the latest edition of it. And at this conference, I was explaining that I like different aspects of each one of the book players out there. Some are better at recording. Some can do navigation in recordings. So there was a lot of different features of it.
And when I was asked at the end when I opened up the questions, I'm pretty sure it was the vendor or the manufacturer, asked me which one did I like the best. And I said, I like all of them, for different reasons. However, I said, I'm married to a man named John, but I sleep with Victor. So in other words, this is on my bedside. So when I can't sleep at night, something will wake me up. I can go back to sleep listening to a book.
So again, these also have sleep timers on it. So it's a really very useful way. I download books either through my computer for the website, which is BARD, Braille and Audio Reading Download service, the Talking Book program. Or I can also use this as a Wi-Fi capability. I can download the books on there. Now, you have to be a member. But again, the membership has now been expanded.
Another nice thing about these players, this particular player, is that I can add Bookshare books to it. And in Pennsylvania, if you're a member of LAMP, you can get your Bookshare books without a membership fee. You also can listen to NFB Newsline without any type of fee downloaded right on this particular device. So those are some of my favorites. And yes, I read an awful lot of books. On my last vacation, I read three books in two weeks. One was 17 hours long. So I do like to use these players.
Now, that has examples of the Braille technology. It's a Braille display. They all have Braille keyboard entry options in there, which is the Perkins style keyboard, which is the six keys plus you can add an eighth or eight keys for computer Braille. It also has navigation cursor movements so you can move across the line.
Typically they're single line. There are some new devices coming out, one of which is from American Printing House for the Blind, which is known as the Monarch, which is a full page of Braille. It doesn't have the pins that pop up like you do on these Braille, but it's more of a membrane that you can feel the Braille cells. It also allows you for tactile graphics as well. But currently right now, these devices are what's available in our lending library, as well as options for people to, again, obtain them through whatever assistive technology program is there.
The other device that I have is from the library, if I can find it. Yes. Here we are. This is one that in our lending library is called the Orbit Reader. It can read the books from the Talking Book program. I always turn it upside down, because I don't have the display, which would be down here. The refreshable Braille would be on here.
You can download books directly by using their Wi-Fi. You can also connect it to the computer and then download books like I did with the audiobooks from the BARD website. And also there are ones that the libraries do provide. In Pennsylvania, they're providing the Zoomax version. There's also the HumanWare version that other states are providing. So it kind of depends. Check with your national Talking Book program in your state to find out what particular device would be available.
But it's really nice, because it's pocket size in some ways. Well, I guess you need a big pocket. But you can put it in your purse or your backpack. And that way when you get stuck at the doctor's office, like happened to me two weeks ago for two hours, I could be entertained by listening to a book in my case. Or someone had a one of those Braille devices, they can actually be sitting there reading. Just like someone else picks up a magazine, you can be able to do that with these particular devices, portable devices.
So I mention the Kindle here because some of them do-- well, all of them have display options in the books. And that means that it can make the print larger. It can also make the spacing between the lines bigger. It also could do contrast settings. So the persons that like that black background with white letters can benefit from a switch in the contrast. That also has on, not all of them, however, but some of the Kindle devices have what they call voice view, which means its text is speech.
So it would read the menus and it will read any of the content that's been allowed through digital rights management to be accessed using a screen reader. So not every book on the Kindle store has that capability to be read aloud to you with voice view, but more and more are available. So that it's something to take-- if you have a Kindle, especially if you need the text to speech, to give it a try.
They don't have a speaker jack on these devices anymore. However, if you use the Kindle app on a tablet device, then you can, obviously, if it has a speaker jack, excuse me, a headphone jack, you can attach it that way. But what you can do, though, and one of the recent advancements in these Kindle devices, is that once you pair Bluetooth headphones to it and now when you power it on, it will find, as long as the headset's turned on, headphones are turned on, it will find it.
Previously, it was one of those things you had to keep it powered on in order for it to find, which really drove me crazy. I didn't like keeping it plugged in all the time. So make sure that it would connect using the text to speech screen reader. But they've come a long way in this capability. So again, if that's an option for you, especially your low vision clients or students, give that in mind. It's a possibility.
As an AT professional, kind of our brains go to what is the simplest first. So I look at things first as in and what's already available on the devices. And over the years, each one of the operating systems, Windows and Mac, as well as the mobile devices, include an option to enable accessibility features for vision. So if you haven't tried them out, I suggest you do.
And over the years, things have improved dramatically on you have options for choosing which voice, which synthesizer. You can change the rate of speech so that you can either speed it up, like some of my friends do, or slow it down like I do sometimes, so that I can understand it when the text to speech is reading it. You can also change the, again, the voice and the pitch as well. So there's a lot of customizations that you can do on these particular devices that are built in. So Windows has it. Mac has it, as well as iOS and the Android tablets, as well as the Chromebooks.
So Windows accessibility for vision. The first thing I'm going to tell you is that it does have options for a magnifier. It also has options for text to speech, and that's called a narrator. Currently with magnifier, I believe that you can enable a screen read aloud feature, but I'm not sure how well it works totally with Narrator. I haven't checked the updates lately since Windows just updated. So who knows? It might be available to do that now to run them both at the same time.
But it is a great option out there for individuals, especially if you think about it in the workplace. If indeed your employer doesn't provide a reasonable accommodation for a third party software, this is a quick fix is Narrator. So you go to Settings and go to Accessibility, Vision, and you choose Magnifier. And you choose from this screen enlargement.
You can also choose how the enlargement goes, whether it's just a magnifying glass that follows the cursor, or a split screen where some of it's magnified and some of it's not, or a full screen magnification. Again, it can go up quite high. The higher you make it, just like with a video magnifier, the higher the magnification, the more mousing around you're going to have to do. But for people that are new to vision loss, it's really a great step into using accessibility.
And on Macs, you want to go to System Preferences and then choose Accessibility and choose Vision. That allows you to then choose what their magnifier is called Zoom. And it, again, can enlarge text. It can do different type of displays. It also can have contrast-- both of them can have contrast changes as well. I usually start with individuals to see first if, indeed, if you just change the font sizes, make it bold, change the color contrast and display settings, whether that helps first. And if that's not enough increase in visibility, then we start looking at the magnifiers that are built in like Zoom.
Likewise, with the text to speech, I introduce Voice Over to individuals. And I'll be totally honest, I am not a great Mac user with Voice Over. It's just a matter of when you learned one way to do something in Windows, it's hard to make that quick switch over to a Mac. But that's one of my goals for the next year, is to get more proficient in using Voice Over on a Mac. But it is available there.
Again, same type of settings in Voice Over as you can do with Narrator. You can change the rate of speech. You can change the pitch. You can change the synthesizer. So you can have one voice reading one component of the computer screen and another reading the text aloud. So there's a lot of different options that you can set up in all these screen readers.
One thing I did want to mention about screen readers is how does that work? Again, I'm a geek. And it really does interpret the video signal. So whatever's going to be displayed on the screen will then be verbalized. It also reads the things in the background. So when I open up, say, Microsoft Word, it will tell me that Microsoft Word is opening. It'll also tell me the title of the document. It reads a lot of information that may or may not be visible on the screen.
So when I tell people I use mine on beginner mode, because I teach a lot new people, you can change the settings on the screen reader so it doesn't have to say all that much. But bear in mind, that's how it's presenting to this screen reader, the speech synthesizer. It's actually taking the information that's on the background that's being sent to the display.
So let's go back to Chromebook here. Chromebook also has features for accessibility. You can enable it by going to the system's tray, choosing Accessibility, and then choose Vision. Their screen magnification is called Magnifier. And their text to speech is called Chromevox, V-O-X. C-H-R-O-M-E-V-O-X.
Things to note about this on the Chromebook. Yes, Chromebooks are typically less expensive. They are browser based, so everything you're doing is on the internet. So you have to have an internet connection to do much of anything on a Chromebook.
The other thing is that Chromebooks have a very small display compared to what you can buy on laptops or tablets, for example. So with that said, keep that in mind if you're using Magnifier. So as I mentioned, the higher the magnification, the less you're going to see of the content on the screen, the more mousing around you're going to have to do and move the cursor along. So think carefully if you're going to be purchasing a Chromebook or using a Chromebook.
Likewise with Chromevox, one of the things about these computers that you can-- or excuse me, Chromebooks that you can get very cheaply is they don't have an awful lot of processor speed, how quickly the computer operates, as well as enough RAM, Random Access Memory. And when you're running an accessibility feature, plus doing whatever activity you're doing on the internet, it's going to grab up memory.
So I usually recommend a minimum of 16 gigabytes of RAM on a Chromebook. So that might mean that you might need a little higher end device, higher processor speed for able to effectively work well with Chromevox or the Magnifier.
iPhones and iPads likewise has the screen reader Voice Over. It also has Zoom Magnifier on it. You go to the Settings icon and then you choose Accessibility, and then you choose Vision. And you have an option for Magnifier-- excuse me, Zoom, as well as Voice Over, which is the text to speech.
And I highly recommend that people try out the tutorials that come along with it. For example, there are gesture commands that will enable magnification very quickly and to the custom setting that you chose. So that's a gesture command. So it's not just tapping once on what you would see under your finger. It's involving different gesture commands. So these tutorials come in handy, especially so with voiceover users.
And I know sometimes people that aren't used to listening to a screen synthesis or using a mobile device with text to speech on it, it's a hard transition for them for some cases. It's not that hard, but I've heard people get frustrated because when you use Voice Over, for example, anything that's under your finger, it's going to talk to you. And in order for you to activate it, you're going to have to double tap. So each time you put your finger on an icon, you're going to have to double tap to get that activated. And if you just swipe from left to right, it's going to move from one icon to another, so instead of moving from page to page. So paying attention to those tutorials, I think is very important, whether you're using an iPhone or an iPad.
Likewise, Android phones and tablets, they have their own accessibility features. Surprise, surprise. You go to Settings, you go to Accessibility, you go to Vision. And their screen magnification is called Magnifier. And also their text to speech is called Talk Back. Likewise, they have gesture commands. The difference that I found between Talk Back and Voice Over, they have some very similar commands, but they also have some unique commands in Talk Back that it's worth going through the tutorial to get comfortable using it on an Android phone.
Visibility, as far as vision, just display settings, comparing the two of them, there are a little bit more options in the iOS for clarity in different font sizes than you do standard in the Android operating system. It doesn't mean that it won't work for that individual, but it just may be that if, indeed, those display options, you are more limited in the Android, so they may have to go to magnifier faster than they would have to do so on a Zoom on an iPad or an iPhone.
Devices for safe travel. They come in categories. GPS for navigation. You also go to obstacle detection. You also have for indoor wayfinding navigation. I can get to a building using a GPS app. I can get to the front door and then inside. Depending on how well I know the building, I might need help getting from point A to point B, because I can't read the signs on the wall. There are some apps, of course, that I could probably take a picture and have it read it back to me, but again, that's tedious. So the new frontier, as I say, is indoor wayfinding. We'll get into that a little bit in a minute.
Obstacle detection. Some of the most common devices that are used are the WEWalk cane and the Mini Guide, for example. There are a few other ones that you can purchase through specialty catalogs. And they all kind of have a different form factors, different shapes and sizes. The WEWalk cane is something that you can attach to a white cane. It includes both GPS and obstacle detection. You'll need to activate the GPS through the app on your smartphone, however.
But one thing about obstacle detection you really shouldn't be using WEWalk cane unless you've had good mobility training using a white cane. Because relying on the obstacle detection may not be your best option. Because if you're in a very dense environment, like say, traveling on the streets of Philadelphia and there's a lot of people, you're going to get a lot of signals bouncing back at you.
So it's a matter of determining, OK, what is that? I call it the cognitive load. What does that vibration mean? And if you're using a white cane, you're going to be able to determine what obstacle's ahead of when you encounter it rather than listening, or again, waiting for the vibrations on the obstacle detection.
But again, for those that it would benefit, for somebody who walks rather slow, is what I say, is a WEWalk cane, that they can actually get a warning ahead of them outside. Also, it has indoor door. Obstacle detection. So some times that you're in an unfamiliar location, that might be helpful to have that so that you can determine that a cubicle wall is there rather than waiting to encounter it with your white cane. So there are some advantages and disadvantages of using obstacle detection, as you can tell.
GPS. Some of them do include some indoor wayfinding. I was happy to discover one day by accident when I had Blind Square, which is one of the apps that I have on my phone, announced to me as I walked by our kitchen area, which is called, and somebody had dropped what they call a cookie or a tag. And they called it IOD pantry. I was like, whoa. The first time I heard indoor wayfinding.
Now, that is also, again, dependent on how good the signal it is, because it's still using GPS satellites in order for it to work that way. There are some new apps out there that will allow you to have some indoor wayfinding. Let's see. Am I on the next slide? Let's go to the next slide. There we go. Indoor wayfinding.
Good Maps is one of the apps that I actually tried out when I was at a conference. The Marriott in Anaheim, when I was at the CSUN conference, did have it mapped with Good Maps. What they do is that the venue or the location can request for Good Maps to come out for a cost, square footage by square footage. They literally use a scanning device that then records the layout of that environment. They label it and then they save that map to a cloud.
So the end user, for example, like myself, could download the app, use it for free, and if that venue or location has a Good Maps cloud map in there, I can activate it by choosing that location. It'll come up on the list of the app. So it can be very effective. And I found that very helpful from getting from one workshop room to another. I only got lost once, so I think that's pretty good considering it was a four day conference. And again, it's all a matter how interpreting that information and what information has been coded in their.
Navi-Lens is a different approach. They actually provide you with ability to create tags, which would be then coded to identify that location. And they're usually discretely placed on a sign, like, say, a room sign. They do recommend not using it on a glossy surface. So if you have a really fancy sign that it's in Cyrillic font, for example, and is on a glossy background, it's not as effective.
However, what it does do, though, is that within about 8 to 10 feet, it will announce the next tag that's on there. So that's really helpful for getting around in an environment. Again, depending how close you put these tags, the more information you're going to get, which also can be bombarding like the obstacle detection. But we're going to experiment with that here at TechOWL's space coming up in a few months. So we're going to try that out.
The next one I mentioned here is also the WayAround tags. And I got to experience that by when I got trained for my new guide dog. They decided to put ADA signs next to various residents' rooms that you were using while you were there. And as long as you knew where the sign was, it was great. You can also then-- but you needed to be close to it with your phone. So within about eight inches, I had to hold it so that it could recognize the tag.
But you can customize the tag and you can change it very easily through the website application. And when I put the phone up to the tag, my dorm room, it said "welcome Jule Ann," which kind of freaked me out a little bit, and also then described how the room was laid out inside.
So again, I call that the least expensive alternative of all of them, WayAround tags. Also, the app is free. The tags are not, but it's also commonly used by people that are blind or low vision to identify objects that they've pre-recorded a tag. So in other words, they can help you sort your clothing in your closet, for example.
Voice assistance and artificial assistance. Now we're getting into some of the hotter topics of voice assistants. The speaker devices, like the Amazon Echo and the Google Assistant devices, they're great for getting information, quick answers to questions, as long as you learn their wake up calls and how to ask a question. And again, they are using artificial intelligence to retrieve the answer. You have to be connected to a Wi-Fi in order for it to work. Most of these devices will require you to have an app on a smart device, whether it be a tablet or an iPhone, at least for the setup process, so that you can use that.
On your smartphone, though, however, you already have some built in. On an iPhone, the voice assistant is called Siri. And on an Android phone, it's the Google Assistant. And again, with the wake up call, you can get a great deal of information there. I always caution, though, however, not to rely totally as the access point. As good as these assistants are, there are some limitations of what they can do.
In other words, I use as an example that Siri can place a call for you. Siri can answer a call for you. Siri can hang up a call for you. But if you get a call in at the same time while you're talking to someone, you have to hang up that first call in order to answer the second call. So little things like that, which again, if you don't know enough about how to use accessibility devices on the phone in general, you're probably at a disadvantage. So I always encourage people to take advantage of both using the voice assistants as well as the accessibility devices on the phone.
Wearable options. Now, this is, again, the latest, greatest hot things out there. They come in various price points and various types. I have here with me the OrCam MyEye 2. I also have the Envision AI glasses. I also have a AIRx bone conduction headphones that connect to an iPhone. All three of these devices, for setup, it helps to have an app.
The OrCam, you don't necessarily need an app. So you don't need to have your smartphone with you. It can perform certain functions without using connected to a smartphone. For example, it can take a picture and read a text back to you. It can also describe a scene, I think whatever is limited to what they've already have in their database. It can recognize people if you've recorded that image of that person.
And again, the other ones do involve using Wi-Fi access or, in this case, with an iPhone or a mobile device, you can make that as your hotspot to connect it. So they're really a great alternative for use. Again, the AIRx vision is tethered to the phone. So the disadvantage for me is I don't like too many cables. But it's a great alternative for people that don't like using the touch screen type of devices.
So first I'm going to start with-- where is my OrCam? Here it is. OK. The OrCam MyEye is a device that gets mounted onto your glasses. So I'm going to take this off first. And it has a little mount that you can order extra ones. So if you have a different pair of glasses like maybe your computer glasses, or maybe your sunglasses and your regular spectacles. You can put that on there. When we loan these out, we loan them with this pair of spectacles so that it's already mounted.
The mount is now a magnetic device. So you might have seen me. I'll do it again. It quickly attaches to it. The camera is here in that little circle, as I feel with my finger in the front. It is a touch screen. So you can activate different menus and different activities by using that touchscreen, which I'll turn on the side here so you can see it better. You can also use voice commands.
And again, the OrCam is somewhat limited in some of the features compared to the other devices. However, there are individuals that would prefer to have this type of device because, again, it's quick and easy to learn. Again, the voice commands. And they only want it to do for certain tasks anyway. So, it might be a good option. For me, the disadvantage also too is that it's also $4,999. So a little bit pricey for individuals out of pocket.
The next one I'm going to show you is the Envision AI glasses. This is my own personal one. It is set on the old Google glasses. There are other options, and I'll hold it up, there are other options out there for frames that you can choose. It is a camera, like I say, a little geeky here, that's mounted here on the temple of the device. So it's already pre-mounted.
You can also then remove this temple and put it on a different frame that you can also purchase from them. Of course, they want you to buy accessory, right? So that's kind of nice. It does have a touchpad feature like the OrCam does. It also has a voice activation so that you can actually give it a voice command to take a picture, read it back to you the text on the screen.
Also, it really did a nice job of describing a scene. I was really kind of impressed with it at a conference when I took a picture of the front of the room. It told me that there was a slide presentation on the screen, as well as told me how many people were sitting in front as presenters, which I thought was kind of cool. So it does have that ability to describe scene.
The difference between this and the OrCam, for example, it also allows you to take advantage of something called Be My Eyes, which is an app you can download on your phone. But this can also call using Be My Eyes, using your smartphone, and the camera here. So it makes it hands free. Will allow the Be My Eyes volunteer to see what's going on through that camera lens.
It also has something called Envision Ally, which means it's a group of people that have agreed to be your assistant. So when they'll get a notice on their smartphone, they open up the app, and then they can literally see what you're looking at through that camera on there.
That's just things that you can use both these devices for, like currency identification, color identification, scan and read text, read text by taking a picture and it will do the optical character recognition, which I mentioned earlier. So that's some of, again, the advantages.
Now, again, we're stepping down a little bit in the price. These are the home edition, and that was $2,400. You can buy a professional edition for $3,500. I believe that's still a price. They also have just a read version, which will only take a picture and read it back to you. So it doesn't have that calling features and all that into it. And that's less expensive. That's $1,500. So compared to the OrCam, yeah, we're talking price points a little bit better. But again, it really comes down to what the individual prefers to use.
The last one I'm going to show you is the RX AI Vision. AIRx Vision.
KIRK BEHNKE: Jule, I just want to interrupt here. You have two more minutes.
JULE ANN LIEBERMAN: Two more minutes. OK, I'll speed it up. They're bone conduction headphones. And so if you have an Android phone, you just connect it into the power connection there. And the camera's up here on that.
What's nice about this is that it's not a touchpad. It has the navigation keys for pause, fast forward, and rewind. You can also then choose different menus that are involved in the device. They just came out with this year an adapter so that I can use it with an app on my iPhone as well. So I would plug that cable into this, and then this becomes the navigation pad for the iPhone edition. So that's some of the cool things.
One that I don't have yet is the Echo Vision, which is coming out next month supposedly. And that provides the options for, again, similar type of things where it can take a picture, read it back to you. That one is I think they're retailing that one for $600. The next one down is the Meta glasses, mainstream devices that we're now having the capability to do that. They're very popular, can do a lot of the same functions here, and also now just recently added Be My Eyes ability.
And I believe maybe still pending, but it might have been approved recently, to include the contacting an IRA agent. An IRA agent, compared to Be My Eyes, is that the IRA agent is a trained person who knows how to work with blind people, not just a volunteer. But it is a subscription, so you will have a monthly fee on that.
There you go. Conclusions. So with this, there are a lot of options out there for everyday tasks and in the workplace that you can use these devices. If you have questions that didn't get answered on the chat, don't hesitate to contact me.
I'm sure that Caitlin or Kirk can put up in the chat feature my web-- or excuse me, my email address is jule.ann.lieberman L-I-E-B-E-R-M-A-N @temple.edu. You can also send a message to TechOWL, T-E-C-H-O-W-L @temple.edu. Also visit our website, www.techowlpa.org.
We have a chat feature. They can direct a message to me that way. Also just visit the website. It's just got oodles of great information there on all our different services that are out there. And worst case scenario, you can always call 800-204-7428, because I answer the calls Monday through Friday in the morning, Eastern Standard Time. Eastern Daylight savings time right now. And I'd be happy to.
And otherwise, if you want to have a question for me, I'm sure the AT staff in the afternoon would be happy to get that information connections made with me. So hopefully we've answered some of your questions, and I thank you so much for taking the time to join us today.
KIRK BEHNKE: Yes, thanks, everybody. Jule Ann, thank you so much for your continuous expertise in this particular area as well as the lived experiences as well. So thank you for sharing your stories, your technologies, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today.
JULE ANN LIEBERMAN: Have a great day, everybody.
Presented by Jennifer West, Assistive Technology and Student Services Coordinator at Temple's Disability Resources and Services, this insightful webinar dives into the latest innovations designed to support individuals with reading disabilities. From text-to-speech solutions and adaptive reading software to adjustments on your phone, you'll gain an understanding of how these tools can enhance learning, communication, and independence. Recorded August 2025.
Presenter: Jennifer West is the Assistive Technology Coordinator and a Student Services Coordinator at Temple University's Disability Resources and Services, where she helps students with assistive technology and accommodations for academic access. She is dedicated to fostering an accessible and empowering campus environment for all learners.
Tools for Reading
KIRK BEHNKE: OK. Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining us. It's 4 o'clock, and we will get started. Welcome to everyone. Thank you for joining us for our August Tech Accelerator webinar. My name is Kirk, and I will be your moderator for today's session along with Caitlin.
Our presentation topic, of course, is tools for reading. And this is our third of our current series of tools for employment, independence, and socialization. So, as you know, this session will be recorded. And the video will include picture-in-picture ASL translation, as well as a full transcript. And you can find that on our website. And I think Caitlin will put that in the chat, as well, if you wanted to see the recording of this webinar.
This website is also where you can also register for future websites-- future webinars, as well. I'm sorry. It's 4 o'clock at the end of a very busy day. My apologies.
Anyway, TechOWL has a wonderful series of 18 topics, which has run from July of last year and will continue through December of this year. And so each session will be held twice, as you know, on the third Thursday of the month. And we'll offer it two times, one at 12 o'clock, and one at 4 o'clock. Both of these sessions will have the same content, so you can attend whichever one you like.
This series is part of our Tech Accelerator program. It's an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental programs, or ODP, and the Office of Long-Term Living, or OLTL, here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And this is made possible through a grant of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
You can learn more about our Tech Accelerator program and the fantastic projects that we are offering on our website using the link in the chat. Information will also be sent to you in a follow-up email, along with the PowerPoint and other materials from today's sessions.
So, for those of you who are joining us for the first time, TechOWL Al stands for Technology For Our Whole Lives. It's our federally-designated Assistive Technology Act program, which serves the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Every US state has-- and a territory has one of these programs. And they share some commonalities, such as having a device-lending library, durable medical equipment utilization programs. And they also offer training and education opportunities, just like we do here. So if you live, or if someone you love or served outside of Pennsylvania, you'll want to look up their local AT Tech Act program in order to take advantage of those services within their state and/or territory.
So now, without further ado, I'm going to introduce you to Jennifer West. And Jennifer is going to introduce herself as part of her presentation. So take it away, Jennifer. And thank you all again for joining us today.
JENNIFER WEST: Great. Thank you so much. I'm going to go ahead and share my screen with you. One moment.
So again, hello, everyone. And welcome to today's webinar, "Reading Tools." This webinar is part of the Technology Accelerator Project, and my name is Jennifer West. And I'll be presenting the webinar today. And I'm absolutely thrilled to be here and share some information, demos, and resources on reading tools.
And I'd like to thank Alana, Caitlin, and Kirk for inviting me to present on this topic. And I'm really excited about this opportunity. And I'd also like to thank everyone for coming to the webinar today. And here we go.
And this is the outline for my presentation today. So first, I'll provide some introductions for myself, ODP, TechOWL, and the Technology Accelerator Project. And second, I'll share some background information on the importance of reading tools.
And finally, I'll give some information and provide demos on four AT tools for reading. And these tools are Bookshare, Kurzweil, Microsoft Read Aloud, and Seeing AI. And it's my hope that by the end of this presentation, you will take away knowledge about the reading tools in general, who potential users are for these reading tools, the benefits these tools provide, and practical information on how to access and use them effectively.
All right. So now I'd like to share some introductory material. So again, my name is Jennifer West, and I'm a student services coordinator. And I'm the assistive technology, or AT, coordinator at Temple University's Disability Resources and services. So I help university students at Temple with their academic housing and meal plan accommodations, as well as their AT needs.
So what are ODP and TechOWL? So ODP is Pennsylvania's Office of Developmental Programs. They help support individuals with disabilities and their families. They connect people to services, resources, and technologies. And TechOWL is Technology for Our Whole Lives. It's Pennsylvania's Assistive Technology Act program. And they provide access to AT tools for people with disabilities.
And what's the Technology Accelerator Project? So this is a joint effort between ODP and TechOWL to create more inclusive learning, living, and working environments. They provide training and resources on AT, and they focus on practical tools that enhance independence and the quality of life for disabled people in Pennsylvania. The audience for these projects include people with disabilities, caregivers, educators, and advocates.
Now I'd like to move on to the importance of reading tools. So many Americans experience disability related barriers to reading, and these could include things like dyslexia, brain injury, processing disabilities, or being blind, or have low vision.
And these reading tools can be life-changing. They can help level the playing field by opening doors to education, employment, and daily living. And they can also help support independence and empowerment, again, in these areas of daily living, education, and community involvement. So these reading tools and others like them are very important.
The first tool that I'd like to talk about is Bookshare. So, what is Bookshare? Bookshare is the world's largest online library of accessible books for people with print or other disabilities. They have accessible formats, such as audio, Braille, and large print. It was created by Benetech, a nonprofit focused on software for social good. It offers more than 1.3 million titles, and these include textbooks, bestsellers, novels, and many more.
And here are some potential Bookshare users. This is not an exhaustive list, but I just want to give you some examples. So Bookshare can help support students. So K through 12, as well as higher education students, adults, and seniors. It's typically free for us K through 12 and higher education students with documented disabilities. And if you're not a student with a documented disability, you could join for a yearly membership. And right now it's $79.99 per year.
So what disabilities qualify students for Bookshare? So you could have a learning or reading disability, such as dyslexia, that significantly interferes with decoding words and reading comprehension. You could have a visual impairment, such as blindness, low vision, macular degeneration, or another type of vision loss that makes it difficult to see words on a page or screen, or read without enlarged font, audiobooks, or Braille.
You could also have physical disabilities that make it difficult for students to hold a book, turn a page, move their heads, or physically manage a book or the act of reading a book in the way that someone without such a condition would.
And I'd like to share some key features of Bookshare. So again, they have multiple accessible formats of their books. So they have DAISY, MP3 audio, Braille, and large print. They offer customizable reading experiences. So you can adjust the font size, the color of the text, and the background and spacing to suit your needs.
You can also listen with many high quality text-to-speech voices. And you can also follow along with synchronized text highlighting. And you can read these books on a wide range of devices. So you can read them on computers, tablets, and smartphones.
And here are some benefits of Bookshare. Again, this is not an exhaustive list, but I just wanted to share some examples. They could help students with their homework. They could help people with professional work. And they can also help people with just leisure reading.
And this is what Bookshare looks like. So you would log in, and this would be your home page. And you can search for your title-- for your book using title, author, ISBN in the Search Bar on the top of the page. So I'm going to share a demo with you now.
[VIDEO PLAYBACK]
- You will log into Bookshare using your credentials. Then you can search for the book you would like to read by typing the title, author, or IS--
[END PLAYBACK]
JENNIFER WEST: OK. Sorry, I lost the screen here. Give me one second.
[VIDEO PLAYBACK]
- --ISBN in this-- You will log into Bookshare using your credentials. Then you can search for the book you would like to read by typing the title, author, or ISBN in this text box at the top of the screen. I'm going to use Julia Child as our example for today.
[TYPING]
Now I can look at the search results and find the book I was looking for. If you go to the far right, you can either download the book in various formats, like DAISY with images, audio, or Word, by clicking this dropdown menu and selecting the format that best meets your needs. And then you would need to click the Download button to download it onto your device.
You can also read the book now by clicking the Read Now button. You can change the settings by going to the gear at the upper right of the screen. If you click on the Audio button, you can change the audio settings, like the voice, with this dropdown menu, the audio speed by using the scroll bar or the Minus or Plus buttons.
If you click the Text button, you can change the text size by using the Plus or Minus buttons here, or the scroll bar, the font style by using this dropdown menu here. And the character spacing by selecting the dot next to the spacing that looks good to you. You can also change the color by clicking the Color button. And you can change the background and text color by using one of these presets here.
Or you can customize the background color and text color by using these dropdown menus here and here. You can also change the sentence highlights and the word highlights by using these dropdown menus here.
When you are done changing the settings, you can double-click anywhere on the text, and it will begin to read it aloud to you.
- Julia rarely turned down a request for an interview, and one of the questions that came up frequently over the years was about the food she remembered from childhood. What did she eat growing up?
[END PLAYBACK]
JENNIFER WEST: OK, so that shared a lot about what Bookshare is. So I'd like to move on to our next at tool, and it's called Kurzweil. So what is Kurzweil? Kurzweil 3000 is a comprehensive reading, writing, and learning software designed for people with learning disabilities, dyslexia, and other print related barriers.
You can upload books, articles, or other documents and then use their features. It was developed by Kurzweil Education, and it combines text-to-speech, study skills, and writing support tools in one platform. It's widely used in schools, workplaces, and for personal use to improve literacy and comprehension.
And here are some potential Kurzweil users. Again, this is just to provide some examples. The list is not exhaustive. So it could maybe be children and adults with reading disabilities, such as dyslexia, or maybe ADHD, or people who are blind or low vision who need text-to-speech support. And it's really good for anyone struggling with reading fluency or comprehension.
That's available to students and adults. Students could potentially get Kurzweil for free through their schools. So that'd be K through 12 and higher education. But if not, if you're an adult and you're not a student anymore, you could do a paid membership. And they have these based on different tiers. But they tend to be a couple hundred dollars per year for a membership.
Here are some key features of Kurzweil. It supports reading comprehension and independence. It integrates seamlessly with Bookshare, and this is something that several of my students do. They will find their books on Bookshare, and then they will upload them to Kurzweil. So they can use some of the study tools.
And some have said that they prefer the voices that they use for text-to-speech on Kurzweil over Bookshare. They sound maybe a little more natural and less robotic on Kurzweil. So like I said, they have text-to-speech with natural-sounding voices. And they also have highlighting words as they're read aloud. So that helps some students and other people, as well.
It supports multiple file formats, including PDFs and Word documents. And they have some great study tools that are integrated into Kurzweil. So they have some dictionaries, highlighters, and note-taking supports.
And here are some benefits of Kurzweil. It enhances reading comprehension and retention with dual input. So we have audio and visual inputs. They help users become more independent learners and workers by reducing barriers to accessing text, and it promotes academic success and workplace productivity by increasing confidence and efficiency with reading tasks.
And this is what Kurzweil looks like when you log in. On the upper right, these buttons here are how you upload your documents. So you can upload them from Google Drive, OneDrive, Bookshare, or from your computer. Your files will be uploaded on this page, and you can make folders to keep them organized on the left. So I have a demo here that I want to share with you that will go over some of the key features that we just talked about.
[VIDEO PLAYBACK]
- You will log in to Kurzweil using your credentials. You can upload your documents, such as PDFs or books, by going to the far right and clicking one of these options here. Your files will show up in the folders on the right side of the screen. You will select the one that you want.
It will upload it here. And then you can change the audio options by clicking the gear on the far left side of the screen. You can change the voice by using this dropdown menu here. And you can change the reading speed by using the arrow keys here.
You can change the document view by clicking the page with the magnifier on it on the upper left side of the screen. You can adjust the zoom. Here at the top, you can rotate the pages in this section here and change the background color by clicking this dropdown button here.
And you can change the highlight word color here by clicking this dropdown menu button here, and the highlight unit color here by clicking on the dropdown menu here. And you can get a preview of the highlights you've selected in this box here. You can chan--
To have the document read aloud, you can click the Play button at the top middle of the screen.
- Or almost everything. A tiny black fly buzzes around looking for food. All of a sudden, it smells nectar, a sugary--
- If you look to the left side of the screen, we can go over a few useful features. The first one is the bookmark, and this is great if you have a very long text to read. The next one I'd like to go over is the Highlight feature. I would suggest having it toggled on so you can have all four highlights available to you at once.
The next one that I'd like to go over is the Sticky Note feature. To have the document--
The next feature I'd like to go over is the Sticky Notes feature. So if you click on this button, the Document Notes, and you click on the Plus button here, this is to add a Sticky Note. And you can draw the Sticky Note wherever you'd like. And you can just type anything that you want.
You need to click the pointer feature again after you're done with your note. There are also some great study tools that we can look at. So it's this button here on the far left, looks like a piece of paper. There's the Dictionary feature. There's a Picture Dictionary feature, a Synonym feature, and a Translate feature.
[END PLAYBACK]
JENNIFER WEST: All right. So I kind of shared a little bit about the features we talked-- that we talked about with Kurzweil. So I'd like to move on to our next AT tool. And this is Microsoft Read Aloud.
So what is Microsoft Read Aloud? It's a built-in text-to-speech feature commonly used in Word. It's designed to support readers with learning disabilities, people who are blind, low vision, and anyone who benefits from auditory learning. It provides a simple, accessible way to listen to written content directly within a commonly-used software.
So here are some potential Microsoft Read Aloud users. So it could be students needing support with reading schoolwork, emails, or research materials, or perhaps adults with dyslexia, ADHD, or who are blind or low vision who need audio support. And, really, anyone seeking an easy-to-use tool for improved comprehension and reading engagement.
I'd like to share some key features of the Microsoft Read Aloud tool. It reads text aloud with natural-sounding voices. So with this tool, there are only two voice options, male and female. But they do sounds pretty natural. And they highlight each word as it's read aloud. And this helps users follow along visually.
It does offer adjustable reading speed and voice options, so you can customize the listening experience. And it's easily accessible in Microsoft Word. So this would be great for students who need to write their homework or essays, and perhaps professionals who need to write up documents for their work.
And here are some benefits of the Microsoft Read Aloud feature. It enhances comprehension by combining auditory and visual input. It supports literacy development and reading fluency. It enables independent access to a wide range of digital content without extra cost or software.
So it is included in your Microsoft. You don't have to buy it or add an extension. So it's already there. I think that's important to point out. And it would help people reading work or school documents. So this is what the Read Aloud looks like. So I have a Word document here that I typed up.
And then I clicked on the Review button, and that gives me the option to select the Read Aloud feature. So I'm going to go ahead and share a demo with you about this tool.
[VIDEO PLAYBACK]
- To use the Microsoft Read Aloud, you need to go to the Review button first. Then click Read Aloud. And you will get a control panel over here on the right. You can adjust the settings. So you can adjust the reading speed using the scroll bar here, and you can change the voice selection to male or female.
You just need to click anywhere on the screen and click the Play button.
- Microsoft Read Aloud helps you listen to your documents by reading the text out loud. You can adjust the reading speed or switch voices.
[END PLAYBACK]
JENNIFER WEST: And I didn't forget about Mac users. So Apple products have similar features for pages, and what they use is Speak Screen. So it reads aloud and highlights in a similar fashion to Microsoft's Read Aloud. And again, it would be very useful in their pages. So this would be great, again, if you're writing a paper, doing homework, or need to write up something for work.
The last AT tool for reading that I'd like to discuss is Seeing AI. So what is Seeing AI? It's a free phone app for people who are blind, low vision, or have print disabilities or other disabilities. The app leverages a smartphone's camera and AI to read printed text, describe scenes, recognize objects and people in real time. So it supports independence in daily tasks by providing spoken word descriptions of the environment. I would not recommend this for reading more than one or two pages, though.
Here are some potential Seeing AI users. So perhaps people who are blind or low vision, who have print disabilities, or even some people who are colorblind who want to better understand their environment. So also individuals needing assistance identifying text, currency, colors, products, or faces. And, really, anybody seeking a portable, easy-to-use tool for daily life and social interactions.
And some key features of Seeing AI are that it recognizes print text instantaneously and reads it aloud. It identifies and describes people, including facial expressions and approximate age. So this one is quite accurate. So you need to be careful with it, because it could get you in trouble with some people, if they're sensitive about their age.
It also can scan barcodes to identify products and currencies to assist with money management. It also describes scenes and objects which would help users navigate new environments, and it can support long short and long text recognition with real-time audio feedback. And again, this is a free app available for iPhone and Android phones.
And here are some benefits of Seeing AI. So, potentially, people who are blind or low vision could use it to read the label on a canned food item. Dyslexic students could also read a flyer, pamphlet, or brochure. And I've actually had a lot of dyslexic students use Seeing AI for this particular purpose. Let's go ahead and take a look at a Seeing AI demo video from Microsoft.
Give me one second here, because it's saying it's paused. OK, let's try this again.
[VIDEO PLAYBACK]
- Seeing AI is a Microsoft Research project for people with visual impairments. The app narrates the world around you by turning the visual world into an audible experience. Point your phone's camera, select a channel, and hear a description. The app recognizes saved friends.
- Jenny near top right, 3 feet away.
- Describes the people around you, including their emotions.
- 28-year-old female wearing glasses, looking happy.
- It reads text out loud as it comes into view, like on an envelope.
- Kim Lawrence, PO Box--
- Or a room entrance.
- Conference 2005.
- Or scan and read documents, like books and letters. The app will guide you and recognize the text with its formatting.
- Top and left edge is not visible. Hold steady.
[CAMERA SNAP]
Lease agreement. This agreement--
- When paying with cash, the app identifies currency bills.
- $20 US.
- When looking for something in your pantry or at the store, use the barcode scanner with audio cues to help you find what you want.
- Campbell's tomato soup.
- When available, hear additional product details.
- Heat and microwave bowl on high--
- And even here descriptions of images. In other apps, like Twitter, by importing them into Seeing AI.
- A close-up of Bill Gates.
- Finally, explore our experimental features, like scene descriptions, to get a glimpse of the future.
- I think it's a young girl throwing a Frisbee in the park.
- Experience the world around you with the Seeing AI app from Microsoft.
[END PLAYBACK]
JENNIFER WEST: So I think you can see that that could be very useful for many people with various disabilities. Yeah. All right. So that brings us to the end of my presentation. I'd like to share some summaries and concluding remarks.
So today, we explored a range of AT reading tools designed to make reading accessible. So we covered four key tools Bookshare, Kurzweil 3000, Microsoft Read Aloud, and Seeing AI. And each had different features for different user needs. And these tools support independence, promote inclusion, and help people of all ages overcome barriers to reading.
I hope that you'll leave this presentation with new knowledge about reading tools, who can benefit from them, what they offer, and how to access them. And I have a reading tool-- a summary chart here, if this is how you prefer to learn. So I have the tools on the left side that we've gone over.
So with Bookshare, it is an online library. You can access it on the web. And you will either download or stream the titles. And again, potential users could be students, adults, seniors with print disabilities. And some key features are that it has accessible books in different formats.
The next tool was Kurzweil 3000. And this one you can use on the web or download to your device. And potential users could be people with learning disabilities. And it's useful for students and workers. And the key features are that it has text-to-speech, and extensive reading, and writing, note-taking skills, and support.
The next one is the Microsoft Read Aloud, and this is part of Microsoft 365. And we looked at how you can use it in Word documents. And again, this would be useful for anyone who needs text-to-speech. And it has built-in text-to-speech. It has natural voices and highlighting.
And the last one was Seeing AI. So again, this is a free iOS and Android app for your phone, and this could help a wide range of people with various disabilities like dyslexia. And the key features are that it has an AI narration of the text, objects, people, and scenes.
This is my resource list with links. So I have links to Bookshare, Kurzweil, Microsoft, and Seeing AI. I also included the links to download the ISO version and the Android version of Seeing AI for your phone.
I'd like to say thank you once again to Alana, Caitlin, and Kirk for inviting me to present today. And I really had a great time sharing this information with everyone. I'd also like to thank all of you for your time and attention throughout this session. And I hope you found it informative and helpful.
And these are my contact details. So again, my name is Jennifer West. And I work at Temple University's DRS department in the Student Center. You can contact me via phone or email, but email is the best. If you have any questions or want to discuss AT further, please feel free to reach out. I'm happy to connect with you. And I'm open to answering any questions or hear any comments that you want to share at this point.
So if there are any questions, I'm happy to answer them now.
KIRK BEHNKE: Yeah, sorry, I was talking and I forgot I was muted. I don't see any questions in the message section. But I really did enjoy learning more about the AI piece. That was really nice. Thank you.
JENNIFER WEST: Thanks. All right. Well, if there are no questions now, once again, thank you, everyone. I hope you have a wonderful day. And if you do have any AT questions, you can always reach out and contact me.
KIRK BEHNKE: Thanks so much, Jennifer.
JENNIFER WEST: Thank you.
Explore how customized technologies are reshaping accessibility for individuals with motor disabilities. This webinar delves into adapted switches and alternative access solutions that enable people to interact with devices, environments, and tools in innovative ways. From customizable input methods to hands-free controls, discover how these advancements are enhancing independence and functionality. Recorded September 2025.
Presenter: Mike Marotta. Mike is a RESNA Certified Assistive Technology Professional and the 2017 ISTE Inclusive Learning Network Outstanding Educator. Mike is a nationally and internationally recognized presenter providing practical training to professionals interested in assistive and inclusive technology and the Director of the Richard West Assistive Technology Advocacy Center. In addition, Mike is an adjunct professor at Ramapo College of New Jersey (NJ) teaching Masters level educators in Assistive Technology and Universal Design for Learning and one of the co-authors of the book Inclusive Learning 365: Edtech Strategies for Every Day of the Year.
Alternative Access and Switches
KIRK BEHNKE: Fantastic, thank you. Hi, everybody. Welcome to the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator webinar for today. My name is Kirk Behnke, and I'm a contractor for the Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator being sponsored by Temple University. Our presentation topic for this month is Alternate Access and Switches. So that's our presentation for today at 4 o'clock.
This is the last session of our current series, which is called Tools for Employment, Independence and Socialization. This session is being recorded, and the video will include picture-in-picture ASL translation as well as a full transcript. You can access the video on our website at disabilities.temple.edu. And Caitlin is going to put a link and a couple of other resource links in the chat as well for your viewing and linkage pleasure. That website is where you can also register for our future webinars.
And I would like to announce that our next and final series will be on recreation and regulation, and that starts next month in October, and it goes until the end of December. TechOWL has a wonderful series of these 18 topics, and we have run these webinars since July of last year. We do have the recordings on our website as well. So each session is held twice on the third Thursday of the month. We offer it at 12:00 and at 4:00. Both sessions have the same information, so you can attend whichever one is most convenient for your schedule.
So the series is part of this Tech Accelerator Program, which is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long-Term Living here in the Commonwealth. And this is made possible through the funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. And then you can learn more about the Technology Accelerator Program and the fantastic projects that we're still working on with the link in the chat. That information will also be sent to you in a follow-up email with the PowerPoint or slides and other materials from today's session.
So for those of you who are joining us for the first time, TechOWL stands for Technology for Our Whole Lives, is a federally designated Assistive Technology Act program, and that serves the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Every state and territory does have a state Tech Act project. And actually, Mike will talk a little bit about his in New Jersey. But each state and territory has some commonalities, such as having device lending libraries or DME utilization programs.
Most of them also offer training and educational opportunities. So if you live in another state and you want to know more about the Tech Act projects, feel free to let us know and we can look up your local AT program so that you can take advantage of those services. OK, so without further ado, I'm going to hand it over to Mike Marotta, who is our guest speaker for today. And Mike, take it away.
MIKE MAROTTA: Thank you, Kirk. I appreciate it. Hello, everybody. Good afternoon. Give me one second to share my slides. There you go. I am excited to be here with you today. I'm looking forward to sharing this information about alternative access and switches. If you would like the slides, I know Caitlin's going to send things to you afterwards, so you'll get a follow-up with the link and also, I'm sure, the link to the recording.
But if you really want them right now-- and by the way, I would say get the slides, not just because they're mine and I would say get them. But get them either through the QR code on the screen. There is a Bitly on the screen, which is bit.ly/mmatp091825. Or if you're joining us here in person, I just put the link in the chat. You can click on it and open it-- a bunch of different ways to get to it.
Like I was saying a second ago, I would encourage you to get the slides because I'm going to talk about a lot of things-- a lot of technology tools-- and there'll be pictures of them. And I've tried really hard to link out to where you could get those tools. So if you're interested in learning more about that, I've tried to add a bunch of links in the slide. So anytime there's an image in the slides, hopefully, unless I missed one or two, it will take you out to some website that you can get more information about that device.
I'll do my best to explain them as we're here, but I do recognize that we're kind of overviewing it right now. We're going to talk about a lot of things in an hour. We did this earlier today, and we talked about a lot of things, and it was exactly an hour. So I think we're going to run right up on the end as we go. But I'll try to tighten it up and move it along a little bit. But there's good information there.
But I think, like anything else, when you come to a webinar, I feel like a lot of it is introduction of information. That is, you find something that's interesting to you. I would encourage you to go out and learn more about that-- find more information about that. So hopefully you got the link to the slides, and you have all that. Kirk mentioned one of my jobs. So I have several jobs in assistive technology. I am an AT specialist. Ultimately, I think it all boils down to that. I am an AT specialist. I've been an AT specialist for 35 years now. So that's a long time.
Kirk and I made a joke before. Kirk and I have worked together a very long time ago, too. We are seasoned, not old. So we're going to say seasoned. But I've been an assistive tech specialist for very long. As Kirk mentioned, I am the director of the New Jersey Assistive Technology Act Program. So similar to how Kirk described the activities that TechOWL does, we do the same activities in New Jersey. So if you're watching us from New Jersey, find us. We're at the ATAC Center at Disability Rights New Jersey. So you can check us out there.
I'm also an adjunct professor at a college here in New Jersey. And then I was lucky enough to author a couple of books about technology in education, and those are listed there. I'll give you my email address at the end so you can reach out if you want any more information or you want to chat about things. I always offer that up to people in webinars.
If you take a minute and process this information and you have a question or a thought, I know those thoughts never hit me when I'm in a webinar. They usually hit the second the webinar ends. If that happens to you, I feel your pain. Email me. I'm happy to chat with you about anything as we go forward. And definitely reach out to our friends there at TechOWL. They have some great information that they can share with you.
So what's our plan? Here's our afternoon plan. Talking about the idea of technology tools that allow us to access whatever it is we're trying to do. I mentioned earlier-- and I love this idea of this topic-- the concept here is the idea of tools for access. So assistive tech tools for access is one of these umbrella areas where it touches everything.
If we're talking about driving a wheelchair or using a computer, or using your phone, or using technology to read or write-- whatever it might be that you're using technology for-- access is part of that conversation. It always is. How are you going to do whatever you're trying to do on that technology? And that's where the access comes in. So we'll talk about that. We'll break it down into a couple of different categories, show some examples, talk about some ways you might use technology for that.
So we'll start with the idea of matching a person to the technology. If you've ever seen me talk, I will talk process first. I will always talk about the idea of how we find the right tool for someone. I don't want to start with just tools, because then we end up potentially looking at a bunch of tools that aren't even appropriate for us or the person that we're working with. So let's talk about how we figure that out first.
And then we'll branch out into the other areas of access. We'll talk about touch, voice. We'll look at keyboards and cursor control, so we'll look at mouse alternatives. We will talk about switches. And then my favorite topic, which is number 6, other-- just some other things that fit into this general idea of access but don't really fit into any of those other categories. So we'll hit those towards the end. As we go, I would encourage you, if you have ideas, thoughts, or questions, drop them in the chat. I'm watching the chat as we go.
If I see something that's in the chat that relates to what we're talking about in that moment, I'll probably just answer or comment then. If I see something that one of you posts and it's about something I know we're going to talk about, I'm going to hold off and I'll talk about your comment then. But I wanted to put that out there so no one feels like, well, wait a second, he answered that person. Why is he not answering me? I'll see if I can get it to fit somewhere in the context of our conversation. And then at the end, we'll catch up on anything we didn't answer as we went through. So that's our plan. Let's do it.
So let's start here because this is the most critical part to start in-- this idea of feature matching. How do we make sure that the technology the person has is the technology they need? We see instances where-- I've seen this both at the Tech Act and also as a consultant. I've seen this where people say, well, I got this assistive tech because someone else had it, and it worked really well for them. But I have it, and it stinks.
And my comment usually is, well, that tech doesn't stink. It just stinks for you. It's not the right tool for you. We can't lead with the technology, because a lot of times when we lead with the technology, we end up with the wrong thing. And so sometimes it's important to take a step back from this and say, what is it I'm trying to accomplish? And so I'm going to present to you here quickly this idea of the HAAT model, H-A-A-T.
The HAAT model breaks down the way we would approach things. And it has these three components. The human is the person. What are their skills and abilities, likes and dislikes? What are things they've tried in the past that have worked? What are things they've tried in the past that didn't work? Give me the context-- the idea of the person. What is the person about? And then the activity-- the activity is key here.
We are trying to find a piece of technology to meet a need the person has. What is the activity they're trying to accomplish? Then we'll be able to find the right technology. If we lead with technology and then work backwards to, I have this thing-- this piece of technology-- and I wonder if it'll work here in this activity, and I wonder if it'll work for this person. We're working backwards.
So instead, always thinking about that person first, who they are, sometimes I'll say, what's that person's story? Just what are they about? What's happening there? Give me the details of that person and then move through it that way. If you're someone who works in education and assistive technology, you might have heard of the SETT framework-- another way to approach consideration of, what does the person need?
And again, that puts the person first, the technology last. I'm a big fan of that. And you'll learn quickly. I love technology, by the way. I'll put that out right here in the first slide. I love technology. I love the right technology is what I love. I've seen far too many examples of the wrong technology for people. So thinking about that, coming from a space of understanding the person and what it is they're trying to accomplish, will help us get a good tool match at the end because, ultimately, that's what we're doing.
We're doing something called the feature-match process. This model is pretty straightforward. On one side is the person, their needs, their abilities, their expectations, likes, dislikes-- all of those things I just mentioned on the one side, the individual. The other side of this coin here is the technology. And the technology, really, broken into three parts-- how I input into the technology. That's what we're going to talk about today-- access. How do I get into the technology to complete my task? The processing is what that technology does for you. The output is what you get. What you're trying to accomplish is the output.
So we will focus our conversation today on that input part, which is the access piece. And we'll move through these choices as we go and look at some examples of that. But as long as we start from an idea that learning the person and their needs and wants first before we jump into tech is critical. I think I said enough of that. You get my point there. I could pull my soapbox out one more time, but I don't think I need to.
So let's start with touch. I start here because I think in the context of technology now, this is where a lot of our tools live. We have a lot of tools with touchscreens. I mean, look around you just in front of you right now or maybe even the device you're sitting at watching this. It's probably a touchscreen device. And touchscreens are no longer only in very high end devices. I mean, we're talking about every single device.
I'm eyeballing my whole desk right now, and every single item on my desk has a touchscreen. My phone, my tablet, my computer and my laptop all have touchscreens, so it didn't matter what I had. Touch is an option for access. Now, as we dig deeper into access, our conversation has to go with those considerations we think about. Is touch the right tool for us? Is that the right access method?
And I guess it depends, right? These considerations become really important when we start thinking about these different areas of tech. What is it the person is able to do? Are they able to isolate a finger and directly select something on a screen? Are they able to do that? Do they have the functionality and the fine motor control to perhaps touch that? Do they have some of that functionality? And maybe we can use additional tools or customizations to allow them to do all of the activities they want to do.
When we think about that, those become part of our questions. What is the person trying to do? People will say sometimes to me when I talk with them, well, this person needs to use an iPad. OK, great. Can you guess what my first question might be? The first question is, why? Why are they using the iPad? What are they trying to do? Help me understand what they're trying to do, then let's talk about how they might access it. If it's simply the direct select, great.
Do they need access to apps? Do they need access to the menus within an app? Do they need access to different settings to control them? And what does that look like as far as the touch access? If you think about your phone, using your finger to isolate and tap on an app icon on the screen, those are relatively a good size. Maybe on your phone, maybe they're, like, a half inch, 5/8 of an inch square, or something like that.
You might be able to do that. But think about when you get in an app. How many times do you get in an app, and to change the settings of that, it's a dot in the top corner or something? And can the person do that? So what do I need them to have access to? Does that change the way they might use that device? One of my other considerations I always like to remind people is touch devices predominantly are not about pressure. It's not about pushing hard. It's about touch-- simply contact on the screen.
And so if someone has a very light touch, that's OK because as long as they're making contact, they're going to be able to select the things they want. However, when we start thinking about touch and using touchscreens, there are some things we need to think about. We probably do these a lot and don't even think about it. Think about all the times we use a gesture on a touchscreen device to do something-- to perform some action.
Do we drag things? Do we tap? Do we double tap? Do we tap and hold-- I'm just kind of going through some of them here-- a pinch or a spread to adjust the size of things? Those are all functions that someone might need to do on a touch device. Can they do that? Perhaps they have very good access with one pointing finger but lack the ability to use two fingers simultaneously to pinch or spread, or something along that line, or to hold their finger on the screen and slide, or slide and tap, any number of things.
So if that becomes an issue, we have to look at some of the settings. Can we customize our device? And luckily, if you're using an iPhone or an iPad, part of your accessibility settings is there is a whole section called Touch. And there is a function in there. It was previously called Assistive Touch. Now it's just called Touch.
That allows you to mimic gestures by simply tapping an icon on the screen. So if I'm still able to tap, the device thinks I've done something else because of the built in accessibility features. So these are the questions we have to ask of what does the person need to access. What do we need to help them to customize their experience so they can do that?
This is my moment where I take a step out of our presentation for a second and I say, if you have never played with the accessibility settings in your phone or your tablet or your computer, I'm giving you a little homework. If you're here right now, you can't do the homework now. If you're watching this recording, I might say to you, pause it for a second and find your accessibility settings and just see what's there. There's a whole wealth of information there in our devices.
It doesn't matter what device you have. They all have something built in that is very powerful and can go a long way to providing an assistive technology support for a person to use in order to be successful. So look at those. I will push my soapbox back under my desk now, but that's really important to me. I think it's important to share. That's a great place to start is built-in accessibility features and looking at your touch devices in this case.
We talked about the idea of touch needs you, too. In theory-- this is my air quote, first one. Air quote, "in theory," I need to use my finger to point at the device and tap on it. The majority of people, that's how they access a touch device. That doesn't mean that's the only way to access a touch device. There are styluses. There are pointers, lots of options out there. I just got in the mail today a free random pen because they want me to buy a whole bunch of pens, and what's on the end of it but a stylus.
So we can get styluses anywhere. They come in all shapes and sizes. The conversation for this has to be with the individual. What does this person need? Are they going to be using a finger? Are they going to be using a head pointer? Are they going to be using something-- I work with someone who puts something on a cuff on their arm, and that's how they're tapping on a device. Great, that works. So we have to find the right stylus and pointer for that.
So looking at some of these, if you have a 3D printer, there are so many options out there on the web of the 3D-printing files to create styluses and various pointers. The one is on the screen here from Makers Making Change called the Finger-- the 6th Finger is what they call this, or the Toe Stylus. So it's giving you another pointer. It's a stylus, but it has a bit of a ring at the end of it. So I could slide it on a finger and end up with another pointer option off of that finger.
So thinking of something like that, keyguards to provide some boundaries for people when they're using touch devices because we think about a touch device, what is it? A piece of glass. And so how can I get some boundaries on there? A keyguard is a sheet of plastic with holes cut out that correspond to the items underneath. So it gives me some boundaries as I access apps and settings and things like that.
Here's some more 3D printing things. There's just three you've seen, but there's so many more out there. Any of these, you click on the picture, it will take you out to that page on their website to print that. So if you have a 3D printer, you could be well on your way to printing these kinds of things-- these kind of adaptive styluses for people.
We'll move on to voice. I think these two-- I put these first because I think we're in a point now where these two are the most predominant access methods we are using. Like I said, most of our devices have touch. Most of our devices have voice access at some point now-- some kind of voice access, whether that is voice access for typing.
So on our computers, tablets, and smartphones, is that something that's providing me speech to text? So I say something, and the text shows up on the screen. Or is that something that is allowing me to speak to it, like an Alexa or something like that? Or even my phone, am I talking to it? And it is either responding back to me or performing some action. So two kinds of things that can happen here-- writing or doing something else.
And so all of our devices have speech now. What's interesting is that all these devices with speech-- couple things that are unique now that that's happened to us-- most of our devices, even though they have speech, it's not speech that we train anymore. We don't train it to know our voice. We just turn it on. And if our voice fits into its bank of what it thinks words sounds like, it will produce the desired result.
The trick that we have sometimes is that if we're working with individuals where their speech is affected in some way, they are sometimes on the outside looking in for tools like this because it doesn't give us enough flexibility to recognize some voices. And so that's been-- as good as speech has gotten and as advanced as it's gotten, it's almost that's the step backwards it's taken for us in assistive technology because the first voice systems that we had, you would train it to understand your voice. And it would learn over time how you say things.
So it didn't matter how I said a word. As long as I said a word consistently every time, it didn't matter. And so it's unfortunate that some of our tools have gotten away from that. There is some tools on the market that can help us with that. If someone has a voice that's what I would probably call a non-traditional speaking voice-- what this tool is not expecting to hear-- there are some different apps that can help you where you train them. You train the app to recognize your voice.
There's one called Voiceitt-- Voice and then I-T-T I believe. there are two T's. That is a tool where you speak to the app which you have trained to recognize your voice. It recognizes your voice and then speaks out loud in a computer-generated voice. So the theory would be, if I had my Alexa in front of me, I would speak directly to my iPad. It would speak out loud and the Alexa would do something. So it's giving you an in-between, which is allowing for that customization.
Other warnings I would give you with speech-- not warnings. We'll call them considerations, not warnings. But microphones. Get a good microphone if this is what you're going to use. If you're buying a headset mic from the dollar store, you're not getting a good microphone. If you're using a laptop and you're expecting a good microphone, chances are high you probably don't have a good microphone. So think about a microphone.
Think about a quality microphone. Can you get something that's a headset or the person wears so that regardless of where they turn the microphone is picking up the speech consistently? Now, I've said that word twice. These systems like consistency. They want to expect to hear a word said the same way every time. So where you are in relation to the mic is really important.
The environment is really important. Quiet is obviously better. That doesn't mean you can't use it in a louder environment. It just means you need to be a little more aware. Your microphone needs to be a little better. It needs to be a little closer to you. Maybe you need to position yourself in a way, in this kind of louder space, to where you're limiting the noise as best as you can. So some of these things to think about with speech recognition now, really interesting as we go.
I mentioned the idea of these two ways we use speech. One is for writing. I share with you this picture from Kelly Fonner, which I love, which talks about the process of writing with your voice. I use this a lot because people will say things to me as an AT specialist like, that person talks all day long. They're going to do amazing with speech to text. And then I remind them that talking is not the same as writing with your voice.
Here's what you do when you write with your voice. Just look at the steps involved here. We'll go through them, but think about this idea. I have to think about what I'm going to say, and I have to compose it in my head. I do two steps before I've even said anything out loud-- think and compose, speak it out loud. The computer picks it up, or the device picks it up, and prints it on the screen for me. Then I have to read it in order to check it to make sure it's accurate.
If I also struggle with reading, there's another barrier that's happening now. So I might need to give that person another tool to help them perhaps read the text out loud so I can hear what the system wrote when I spoke. So now I might have two tools all of a sudden. So I think, and I compose. I speak it out loud. I read it. I check it. I edit the work. It doesn't always get it wrong. It also doesn't always get it right.
If I gave you a off-the-cuff guess, 95% accuracy is what people see, which sounds great. So out of every 100 words I say, it gets 95 of them right. Awesome. The interesting part here is, how long does it take me to fix the five words it got wrong? And what is my process to fix those five words? Am I able to do that independently? That becomes part of the solution here that we have to figure out for the person.
So then they revise their work and they fix it, and then they do this whole thing over again. One of the most cognitively demanding tools we have is speech to text because of these steps and how involved it is to get something-- to get quality out of it. I was going to say perfect, but as perfect as it can be, I suppose, to get what I wanted out of it.
I've given you some resources, just in case. I know we're talking about perhaps youth and adults today. While these resources are more geared-- two of them are more geared towards students in school, the concepts are the same. So moving from left to right, you have a podcast with OTs talking about using speech to text effectively.
You have in the center a self-paced web learning module from a group called OCALI that talks about speech to text. And then on the right, you have a training guide that would help you as a professional teach someone how to do speech to text effectively. Those are all linked under the pictures. So if you have the slides, those will be there. You can get to them. I'll show you the link to the slides at the end again. So we'll have it, so don't worry.
The other part of voice that we're talking about here-- we had the writing part, speech to text for writing-- now we have voice for the other things we do. And I'll take a little side trip into voice assistance right now, personal assistants using these, and Alexa or the Apple HomePod, which is what the colorful items on the bottom are. Two different kinds of devices directed by speech. So I use speech to control them, and then they in turn do other things for me.
What are some of those other things? Here's a great example of an infographic of what most people ask their Alexas to do. And I don't know that there's any big shocks here-- listen to music, ask it a question, check the weather. Those seem pretty straightforward. That seems pretty accurate there. Set a timer. Set an alarm. Those are very typical things.
What becomes closer to our interest area here when we think about these devices as AT supports is a little further down-- not as used as some of these other features, but just as valuable. Control smart-home devices. Looking at or finding a recipe, cooking instructions, that kind of thing. So I think those are pieces. I was trying to see if there was something else, but no, those are the ones I want to hit on. Those become part of how we can use these tools to be more independent.
And so we see here this is another graph, which shows what people are using smart-home applications for. We see control and connectivity. That would just be connecting to the internet, controlling the device itself, home entertainment. Then we start to see some of the other pieces that we would look at-- comfort and lighting, security, and then at the very bottom, smart appliances. And I'd like to think that there's got to be a new graphic of this. I just can't find it from this group.
But I'm curious where we're at now. If I had to guess, I think our smart appliances usage is much higher up this list now. I think we're seeing a lot more manufacturers providing us examples of speech-enabled appliances, refrigerators, coffee makers, microwave ovens-- those kinds of things where I can speak to it, and it performs tasks for me. Again, consumer electronics equipment, but incredibly powerful for us as assistive technology tools as we go forward.
And so we look at some of this home automation. We look at things like, as we go from left to right across this slide, thermostats that are voice controlled, wireless smart plugs that connect to my devices that allow me to control other items in my house strictly with my voice. So even if I have, for lack of a better word, a dumb appliance-- so not a smart appliance but just something that just plugs right in the wall-- a fan. No disrespect to fans, but maybe the fan's not very smart. It just plugs in the wall.
But I want to control when that fan comes on and off. I can plug it into one of these wireless-enabled plugs and then connect my Alexa to that plug to control that item. And again, these are the kind of things that at one point were very expensive. And now, smart plugs, you could probably get a three pack of those for maybe $20. Control a few things with your Amazon Alexa.
I showed you the picture of the Amazon Alexa before. The smallest one with the screen, so that's the Show, the 5-inch Show. It's probably not even $50. So we have an opportunity to get things that are relatively inexpensive but set people up to be very, very successful and independent in their environment. The last two pictures are more appliances that I mentioned, so microwaves that have Alexa built in, coffee makers that have Alexa built in. So I can simply announce to my items to do something for me, and they do it.
Controlling lights, we mentioned before, through plugs. There are lights themselves that are Alexa enabled, so there is a receiver built into the actual light bulb itself. So I can control lights with a voice assistant, turning them on and off, dimming them to whatever I need to do. The item on the right on this screen is a similar smart home tool. This works from an app. This is not necessarily through your Alexa, but I like throwing it in because I like the idea. This is a very physical tool, which I like. It's called the SwitchBot.
It's a small little square. It connects to an app that you put on a smartphone or a tablet. And when I hit the button on the app, a little finger extends out of this SwitchBot and turns on and off buttons and switches. So imagine-- the picture that they show is a great example. That person has a printer with an on/off button, but perhaps they can't turn the on/off button-- they can't use it. They can't physically access it.
So the SwitchBot gets taped to the printer, and when they hit the button on their device, the little pointer comes out and turns the button on. When they hit it again, the little pointer comes out and turns it off. So it's an extension of a finger. I used that yesterday, and somebody did not like that. They were like, ooh, we don't like this idea little finger coming out of it. But it's a little like a arm, like that made it better, sorry. Should I call it a thing? I mean, I'm an AT person. I'm supposed to say better words than "thing." But yeah, a little thing comes out of it.
This person wants to be independent and in control. I consider curtains and blinds security. I would think of that in that realm when I think about independence. So there's a couple items that are Alexa enabled. That's the one on the right, which is some blinds. The one on the left is the SwitchBot company again, so the same device we saw before. This one is app enabled, and it mounts on a curtain rod. And when I ask it to open my curtains, the little rollers just roll my curtain across to open it. And when I'm ready to close it, I hit the button and the little rollers on the curtain rod just come across and close it again.
In my mind, that's fairly low tech. That's all about just putting batteries in it and using the app on your phone. I like that because it's a little easier sometimes for people. They don't feel that's as complex. But it's a good option for some people if they have curtains they need to open and close. Security for doors opening and closing-- we can get as high tech as a fingerprint-enabled, voice-controlled lock, which is on the right.
So that has pretty much everything, fingerprint, Bluetooth. There is a key. There is a touchpad. It is voice enabled. So I can open in all those ways. That might be an option for someone. Another option could be the device on the left. If your door has a traditional doorknob on it, this device simply snaps over your doorknob. And the device that snaps over the knob is voice enabled with Alexa.
So I tell the Alexa I want to open the door. And that piece that I've snapped over the doorknob actually spins and opens the door. So that one works, too-- a little less complex, a little maybe easier for people to use. And it doesn't require replacing everything. I simply snap that over the knob that is already there.
And then, finally, I think this is the last one. Security, as we go further, video doorbells, Ring cameras, looking at little security cameras. All of these can be fed through the Alexa and make that-- the Alexas with a screen, so the Alexa Show. All of these can be fed through, so they become a bit of a hub for security. So someone can be independent and not open the door when they're not supposed to, and see who's there, and keep track of their surroundings around all their environment. So really nice options-- also not expensive anymore.
It's funny. I think back to the late '90s or early 2000s when we would work to help someone design an environmental control system for their house. And you had to get a company in that specifically did this. And they had to plan it. And you were talking at the end maybe $10,000 to $15,000. Now I'm showing you devices that come right from Amazon.
I think the most expensive thing I just showed you was the actual fingerprint doorknob lock, which I think was about $300. The rest of these things, $100, $50, $40. You could put together a really quality system for somebody relatively inexpensive and build it over time so someone could be independent in their space.
All right, we'll continue on our discussion here on keyboards and mice because, although we live in a world of smartphones and tablets, there is still use for the keyboard. I have a keyboard right in front of me right now. There are still people that need those supports as access. And so what can we do to help them be more successful? Maybe it's low-tech, or even in some cases in this slide, no-tech solutions.
And for me, a no-tech solution is a large print letter sticker to put on my keyboard. That's no-tech. It doesn't require anything. Sure, I have to buy something, but there's no technology there. You can get those in different colors, so different contrasts, and just simply stick them on the keyboard. Maybe that's the solution someone needs. Maybe they need a keyguard like we talked about with the tablets before. So they need something that goes over their keyboard to help them isolate into the key they want to press.
Maybe they need a little more modifications, like the lady at the bottom. She's using a mouth pointer to type and to use her trackball for her mouse. Maybe that's a solution. There's simpler, low-tech solutions. The nice thing about the pointer at the bottom and even the keyguard is they are also 3D-printed things. If we have somebody that has a 3D printer, another opportunity to put that into action creating assistive technology devices for us. So I'm going to keep plugging that into your brain to talk to somebody that has a 3D printer.
Maybe we need an alternate keyboard of any kind. It's another area where, at one point, adapted keyboards were very expensive. But now a lot of gaming keyboards are very similar to adapted keyboards we might use. The keyboard on the far left there is a one-handed gaming keyboard. It's not a one-handed keyboard for people with disabilities. It's a one-handed gaming keyboard right off Amazon. I think it was $30.
So these are not-- suddenly we're not talking about very expensive things anymore, which is great because they're more mainstream. And we have this ability to go to places like Amazon and potentially purchase these. So we have that one on the left, which is a one handed. We have the item at the very top is also a one-handed keyboard. It's a different key layout, but the idea is I could place my hand in the center. And then because it's kind of a fan in front of my fingers, I would be able to access all the keys with just one hand.
Of course, with that, because it's an alternate layout, I need to learn that layout. So there's that. That has to fit into our plan here with someone if they're going to use this. The bottom keyboard at the center and the bottom, is called the BAT keyboard, like the animal, a bat. And what that is is that is a chordic keyboard similar to a court stenographer. Letters are made by combinations of keystrokes.
So that picture there, they make a right-handed and a left-handed of that. That one is the right-handed keyboard. So I place my hand on the pad in the center. My thumb accesses the three keys at the bottom-- the blue, the black and the red-- and then my fingers are all placed on the four keys along the top. Every letter I want to create is a combination of keys.
So that is, again, another instance where I have to learn something new because it is-- and I've had people just call these strange, and they're weird, and I don't know if I want to use these. And I point out to people that if you're not familiar with this traditional keyboard that we use, that layout is just as strange as one of these. The difference being that if someone knows the traditional keyboard already, they may have to unlearn that keyboard in order to learn this new one. So that might be different.
But besides that, it's just one of those things that will get better and faster over time. As the person uses it, they will become more familiar with the keys. And they will slowly build up their speed with perhaps a more comfortable position for them to type or, in some cases, a more safe position for them to type in, especially somebody who has repetitive stress injuries. We're constantly looking for ways. How do we get that person access to everything they need without causing any harm? So we see that with a lot of keyboard alternatives.
Maybe those keyboard alternatives are app based. So the two on the left are grouped together. They are the same, where you see groupings of letters. And it makes it easier for someone to navigate around. Color is thrown in there to help someone with visual distinguishing the letters within the colored groups to make it easier for them to break that keyboard up. Or the keyboard on the right is a virtual keyboard, where the keyboard gets projected on any flat surface in front of you.
And so I could make anything my keyboard. I could make my desk my keyboard or my table. I could sit in my car and just put a book on my lap, and the keyboard would project there. And so I could just tap on the display that's been placed on the flat surface in front of me for that keyboard. That's a great example. I don't know the name of that one offhand, but that one is linked in the picture. That's a keyboard that at one point was hundreds of dollars. And now that's something I can buy on Amazon, and it was $49.
So I think there's really nice opportunities to find some of these options. And this feels like a good time to remind you what Kirk reminded you at the beginning. Think about the loan program. Don't forget about borrowing equipment, trying things out. These might look great when you see them. In the two minutes I show them on a slide right now, they might look like the answer to everything. And then you might get it home or get it to work and start using it and realize, oh no, I don't like this at all. But you might need to explore it in order to know that. So take advantage of a lending program. That's what they're there for-- to make sure that people make the right decisions for themselves with tech.
All right, we'll keep moving on. I'm watching the time at the same point. We're OK, I think. We'll find out in a second. We have mouse control. So thinking about, is that person not going to be able to use a traditional mouse or a trackpad that might show up on a laptop? Are they unable to do that? So can we look at different kinds? Can we look at trackballs like the one in the center there, which is a handheld trackball that I use my thumb to move the cursor on the screen?
Can I use ergonomic mice that are more vertical? If you look at the mouse on the top right corner, that is a vertical mouse is what that's called. The idea being that, traditionally, if you want to put your hand in a neutral position-- a neutral position is the handshake position, your band out in front of you-- that is the position your hand wants to be in. Now, how do we use a mouse or a keyboard? You take that same hand and you twist it.
Right away, without us even doing anything, you feel the twist in your wrist. So over time, that's what causes those potentials for injury. So if we start thinking about how can I position the equipment so someone's hand is left in that neutral position, that's what a vertical mouse does. It keeps my hand in what they call the handshake position so that I can continue my task without that strain on my wrist. So thinking of different options, so many options out there for mice, so many for mouse alternatives.
Maybe we go one step above and we look at head control. So with this, there is some kind of camera on the top of whatever screen you are looking at for your item, whether it's your laptop, your desktop, a tablet, whatever it might be, the screen you're looking at. There's a camera at the top. That camera is tracking your movement in space. So right now, I'm moving left to right, just in the camera that you're watching me from.
But if it was connected to a head control for the cursor, my mouse on my screen would be moving and following me. And as I moved around, it would move around the screen. And then perhaps I'd set it up to where if I stayed still for a certain period of time, it would automatically click for me. It's called the dwell feature. So as long as you're staying still, it clicks. Those might be an option. So we're looking at more of this.
We're getting into the alternate access tools now that require training. They are much harder to use than you think they're going to be. Similar to speech to text, using a head control is surprisingly tiring because there's a lot of movement to get that cursor to go where you want it to. And so keeping that in mind, these tend to be more expensive as technology solutions are. These I would definitely look to borrow, so I could try this out before I actually went and purchased one.
If you're using a Chromebook, Chromebook has something built into their accessibility features now called Face Control, which is head control. So it's using the camera built into your Chromebook to watch you as you move in space, and it moves your cursor. Where the face part comes in is that if you make gestures with your face. Perhaps I blink and it clicks on the screen somewhere. Maybe I open my mouth and it activates the dictation feature to allow me to talk. So I can use different facial gestures to do functions on the Chromebook. So that is in your accessibility settings called Face Control.
And then eye gaze. Eye gaze, as we move up the chart here, this is now requiring less movement from me as a user because I don't have to move my head anymore. I'm simply moving my eyes to locations on the screen in front of me, and I'm being tracked by the camera that's pointed directly at me. The two items on the right are third-party devices you purchase. They are kind of expensive-- a couple thousand dollars potentially.
What we're now seeing, which is exciting-- picture on the left-- is the latest version of iOS that works on your iPhone. And they have a beta version of eye tracking now. So you can use the camera on your iPhone to watch your eyes, and it will move a cursor on the screen of your phone. Then when you stay still, a box will pop up and give you some options that you might be able to select things.
It's pretty good. It's a good start. I think as we see the next versions of the iOS software in our phones and iPads, it will get even better. It makes for a really nice option for people. Now, I might not need to get something that costs $3,000. Perhaps I can use something that's built into my iPad-- perhaps. I'm putting a big perhaps there. Maybe I would try it. I think the good part about it being one of the built-in features is that you'll be able to try it first. See if it works, get familiar with the way that technology works, and then you might find this was good, but it didn't do everything I needed. So maybe I need to go purchase something.
Or maybe I go to the lending center and explore another tool. But just the idea that this is now built into our phones, this is a really nice development for us as assistive technology enthusiasts, whatever we might be, why we're here today. This is a good sign because this means that technology is continuing to move in the right direction to provide us options as someone goes forward. And those options are being built into the tools we carry around with us all day, which is great. I love that.
All right, let's talk switches. As we think about access, and we look at alternate access where the individual may have limited mobility or limited ability to consistently select choices, then we look for switch access. So we look at external switches that we can position near the person and then use an interface to connect into the technology that we want to control, whether that's an AAC device, a computer, a tablet.
In the case of the young child playing with the toys on the top, that's connected into a device called a PowerLink. And then the PowerLink has a hairdryer plugged into it. And when the student hits the switch, the hairdryer blows the ball into the bowling pins and we, let's assume, get a strike. So that switch is the replacement for physically touching the hairdryer and turning it on. So as we think about switch considerations, lots of choices.
Another great example of borrowing things from a lending center. There's so many. What do they do? What are some of the considerations we have to think about? We have to think about where we're going to be potentially putting them. So where's the access site? What is the access method? How is someone going to use it to activate it?
I'm thinking of a person I work with now who's an adult with cerebral palsy, and he is incredibly hard on his switches, and he breaks them. And so as we start thinking about switches, the last time we got switches for him, we actually went to a manufacturing catalog. And we found switches that they use in different manufacturing sites for machinery. And it's a very heavy, metal switch, but it stands up to the hitting that he gives it. He uses his foot, so he's stomping on a switch all day. And so we looked at that as something that's very durable for him.
So think about the type of switch you're going to use, where it's going to be mounted, how you're going to mount it. The person is going to need it positioned alongside of their head, perhaps. What does that look like? How do you get it there? How do you make sure that it stays in that position? How do you make sure that the switch you're using is able to interface into the other devices this person needs? If this person uses an iPad and they're a single-switch user, you don't plug a switch into an iPad.
There has to be some in-between, maybe some kind of interface that happens in between. And the interface plugs into the iPad, and the switch plugs into the interface. Maybe you use a wireless switch that wirelessly connects. These are part of the questions and the considerations we have to think about. What are you trying to connect? How are you going to connect it? Where are you going to put it? Switches have probably the most considerations for us to really think about.
I love this picture on the right because it reminds us of all the places we could potentially put a switch. So consider that it's not just about someone's hand. It could be any spot on them. What we're looking for is consistent movement. As we do that, we're thinking about how much force someone's going to use. The gentleman I just spoke about before with his foot, he uses bunches of force. So he breaks switches all the time.
The amount of travel is how far the switch has to be pushed in before it connects, before it clicks, before it makes the connection to do something. Size and color and texture-- these are just all the things we have to think about. Does it give feedback? If you use a keyboard that is more flat and doesn't have physical keys that push down, don't you sometimes miss, like, oh, did I really push the key or not? Sometimes you need that feedback. Maybe it's physical of pushing it down. Maybe it's a visual feedback of a light, or auditory, a click, or a beep, something like that. So what are we doing to make sure the person knows the switch has been activated?
This is a great resource. The link is behind the picture here. It's a website that gives you some strategies of how to help people develop their switch skills. Switches tend to be a slower access method at first. But I've seen people be very successful with switches and be very quick at their use. So don't always assume that a switch user is going to be a slow user of technology. They won't. They will continue to get better, and those skills will continue to develop as you go. So there's a great resource for that.
All right, a couple of minutes. I got to tell you, this is exactly where I was on the first webinar, too, which is kind of weird. But here we are. Access-- other. Maybe video game access-- is the person looking to control some video games? We live in this great time where there are commercially available adapted video game controllers. No longer do you need a guy like me who's willing to take apart a game and wire it up and solder things into it. You don't need that anymore, which is great. You can purchase these items, and they are controllers that allow you to customize them for whatever somebody needs.
The picture in the center is an Xbox controller and all the pieces that can plug into it. The item at the top is the new PlayStation adapted controller, which is customizable. And all those little white pieces that are around that disk can be removed and plugged back in, and so you can customize all of the way you use that. So I would definitely check those out if you want. If you have a gamer in your vicinity who wants to use an adapted game, definitely check that out.
Remember these access methods we've been talking about-- any of these. Someone might use them for wheelchairs-- to drive a wheelchair. Great. Just remember that whatever it is that we're talking about as far as access still needs to be able to plug into a mobility device. So there might be a need to get a mobility device interface that these things plug into. The other thing I would remind you is, if you use a joystick on a wheelchair to control the wheelchair and something else, many times people will control a wheelchair and an augmentative communication device. Great.
Have a backup plan for when the wheelchair breaks. I've seen, unfortunately, times where someone's wheelchair breaks, and now they don't have a wheelchair and they don't have a way to speak, because they only had a joystick that used their electronics and their wheelchair. So if you use your wheelchair joystick for your AAC device, have a separate joystick that plugs directly into it so that person is not out of both of those pieces of technology if one breaks. And I shouldn't even say if. I say when one breaks.
Finally, I show you one that is very new, very interesting. This is called the MouthPad by a group called Augmental. And what you are seeing is a molded retainer that fits into the top of your mouth. And you use your tongue to control whatever it is you're using it for-- a mouse on a screen, a wheelchair, whatever it might be. Your tongue is the access method through this little embedded retainer piece. Really cool. I just saw this at a conference last year.
There were items like this before Kirk and I were talking about it in the first session that were around for a little while and then went away. This is just back. And it's kind of interesting, and it's really very nice. The electronics are very nice on this. I won't show the video now, but if you get the slides, go in and watch the video. This is Keely. She's a student who uses this little joystick to drive her wheelchair but also uses the MouthPad to control her electronics, which is really cool to check out. So that gives you some homework to watch that video and check out her using the MouthPad.
And with that, I will put the slide up with the link. I will check the chat, but I didn't see anything come through. Questions or comments? I'll put the slides in there. There's the link to the slides one more time. If you want to reach out, there's the way to get me. Feel free. I'd be happy to chat with you about anything. You can tell I love talking, so sure, I'll talk with you. Why not? This will be great if you have questions and comments, for sure.
KIRK BEHNKE: Thanks so much, Mike, for that great presentation. We really do appreciate it. And if anybody has any other questions or comments, we're going to give you probably, like, 30 more seconds. Otherwise, we're going to end for the day. So thanks, every--
Video games are for every body! Join TechOWL's Caitlin and Jenn on a walk-through of adaptive controllers and accessibility settings for three major gaming consoles: Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. Recorded October 2025.
Adaptive Gaming
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Hello, hello. All right, I'll get started with introductions as people trickle in. Welcome. Thank you all for joining us today for the October Tech Accelerator webinar. Our presentation topic this month is going to be Accessibility and Video Gaming.
This session is being recorded and will include picture-in-picture ASL translation, as well as a full transcript on our website. That'll be posted at disabilities.temple.edu. And I will put that link in the Chat for everyone as well. So all of 18 webinars running from July of 2024 to December of 2025 are going to be available there for viewing.
We do have two more live topics coming up after this month's. So November is going to be Adaptive Art. And then December will have a presentation highlighting Assistive Tech in Rec Therapy. We're going to have guest speakers for both of those topics, so we're looking forward to them.
This series is a part of the Tech Accelerator program, so this is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long-Term Living here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And that's made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator project includes five major focus areas-- Training and Resources to build capacity for stakeholders, a Readiness Evaluation to develop tools for the successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech, a Statewide Assessment to plan and benchmark Technology First Systems Change, a Provider Survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and finally, two Technology Summits, which were live events hosted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh this past spring. So you can learn more about all of those fantastic projects on our website at disabilities.temple.edu, using the link in the Chat.
All right, so let's get started to our topic for the day. My name is Caitlin. I am an Assistive Technology professional here at TechOWL.
And I am also joined by my colleague Jenn, one of our SLPs here on the TechOWL team today. We both have experience working with students who have complex access needs such as switches and eye gaze. And we're both very enthusiastic about the notion of accessibility in general and also the idea that play is the work of children and these are transferable skills.
So before we get started here, I wanted to see if anybody felt like sharing in the Chat what your experience with gaming is, whether for yourself or a child or a student or a consumer that you support. What are the benefits you see? Why do you gain?
This could include functional benefits, like practicing physical and cognitive skills that are going to translate to other tasks. It could include social benefits, building community, and fostering supportive relationships. There are also potential mental and emotional benefits to gaming, so some people play video games in order to relax. Feel free to add your comments to the Chat as we go along, too. I don't want to rush anybody.
So as we get started here today, we're going to first work on identifying what our interests are. So what kind of games do you or a person you support want to play? You might be looking at games from different genres, like racing games, battle games, puzzles, sports, first-person shooters, sandbox games, et cetera.
You also might be looking at specific franchises or platforms in your decision making. So if you know that you really, really want to be able to play Mario Kart, then you know it's going to have to be on a Nintendo platform. So that's going to influence which console and perhaps even which controllers you decide to use.
The other thing we'll look at for our decision making about where to get started in games is what your support needs are. How might your disability and also your level of experience with gaming impact your setup? And your adaptive setup could also be impacted by the level of tech experience of caregivers or support personnel around you, making sure we choose something that's going to be utilized and effectively utilized by everybody who's in charge of helping to set it up. If motor control is a concern for your disability, you'll want to start by identifying some access points at your body. And if motivation or frustration tolerance might be a challenge for you, we'll take that into consideration when looking at what kind of games we're going to play.
So some examples of what does it look like to have games from different genres-- so racing games, for example-- what kind of skills in terms of reaction time, precision, or what kind of hardware, such as number of buttons, switches, triggers, joysticks, do these games typically require? Racing games typically do require a joystick of some sort to steer, access to at least two buttons for things like acceleration and drifting, plus a way to trigger traps or to use object boosts. So a lot of those features can be automated with accessibility settings depending on the game. Auto steering, for instance, is an option in Disney Speedstorm as well as in Mario Kart.
And these types of games are also accommodating of different frustration tolerances. I like that Mario and Disney lift you back onto the track automatically if you fall, for example. And they tell you if you're going backwards. So overall, racing games are a nice intro point for lots of different people. They've got limited time-sensitive components. It's possible to play without a great deal of precision and still have a very fun and rewarding experience.
So asking these same questions of ourselves, what skills or hardware does this type of game require? If we look at side-scroller games, so these are games that are kind of just a two-dimensional, one-directional playing field here, you're going to be able to do that with just arrow keys. You don't necessarily need a joystick. So you could have a switch array with switches representing up, down, left, right. Maybe you control those with your feet. Maybe you control those with your head or different body parts.
If it's a battle game, you will want to consider reaction time. But there are lots of side scrollers that are more adventure and exploration based, so those might not require fast reactions or much precision. And they also might have save points to avoid losing progress, so knowing how to take advantage of those.
On the screen here, I have an example of the Brawlhalla video game on the left and then a screenshot from a game called Ori and the Blind Forest on the right. And Ori and the Blind Forest is an adventure and exploration game. It does allow you to save your progress at any point, so you can restart from a saved point if a challenge becomes too difficult.
Then finally, our third genre example is going to be first-person shooters. These are probably the most demanding type of gameplay to adapt. They do need complex controls like access to two joysticks, typically, because you want to be able to direct navigation as well as aim. These types of games are also more cognitively demanding because the game requires fast reaction time and sometimes high levels of precision.
So the examples here are Apex Legends on the left. We have someone who looks like they're reaching up to go down some sort of zipline or wire to the ground. And then on the right, we have a screenshot from Call of Duty and the first-person point of view of someone aiming a gun.
So a lot of you might not be gamers. I didn't see a whole lot of answers in the Chat to our reasons for gaming questions. So what do we do if we don't know what kind of games you might be interested in or what game has features that are going to be most conducive to your success? So there are tons of resources out there to help you identify options. And I'll be sharing a list of these types of databases at the end of the presentation but also giving you a little sneak peek of them throughout.
So here is a sneak peek of the Accessible Games Database. And along the left side, there's a filtered search function. For this example, I've checked off the Narrator box under Visual Features. So it's giving me a list of 17 games that provide narration for visually impaired players.
And they include Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Forza titles. Madden NFL is further down this list. And from here, I can narrow my search by selecting a specific platform that I want games to be compatible with. If I own an Xbox or a PlayStation or I want to play on a PC, I could narrow my search down that way. I could also select a specific content rating maybe if I were selecting a game for a child, for instance.
Here is another such resource. This one is called the Family Gaming Database. And on the launch page, we get a list of tags, everything from what controls this game needs to whether or not it has specific in-game features like a tutorial or practice arena. So if I click on one of these tags, for example, the one-button tag to see games under that tag, these are things that can be played with a single button. So Mario Kart can be played with a single button.
I've done that one before. You can take advantage of their auto accelerator and their steering assist features for that. The next game listed is called The Alto Collection. It looks like a side scroller where your character is a snowboarder, and that sounds fun, and then the third on their list, called OCO.
It looks like some sort of colorful pong-type of platformer game. And I think that one is inherently a one-button game for all players, so no modifications required. But this is a list of 40 games. So again, you might need to filter by compatibility with the console that you intend to play on or by age range, et cetera. So you could go up to the top and click on Show Filters in order to access all of those other additional settings.
OK, so we've identified some potential games we might be interested in or might be suitable for our needs. And we're excited to get started, to jump in, to start playing. What do we need? How do we play? So I'm going to tell you a little bit about the adaptive controllers that are available on the market. And then Jenn's going to tell us a little bit about accessories for them and how to combine and position these things.
The first and perhaps most flexible controller option is the Xbox Adaptive Controller. So this was released in 2018. And it's available for purchase at major retailers. You can get it from Best Buy, from the Microsoft stores. You can buy it at Target.
This controller is a flat rectangle with two large black buttons. There's also to the left a small directional arrow pad. But the most important feature is going to be the 3.5 millimeter switch ports that line all along the back of the controller. So here, you can plug in external buttons to mimic every single function on a traditional Xbox gaming controller. You have your X, Y, B, A buttons.
And now as external buttons, they can travel, so you can position them near any part of your body for easier access. This setup is highly customizable. It's all about the accessories. So the Xbox Adaptive Controller supports pretty much any type of switch. It also supports both USB and 3.5 millimeter joysticks.
That makes it more flexible than any of the other adaptive controller options we're going to see. That's one reason why you might choose to use this controller, even if you don't own an Xbox. So even if you're using a Nintendo or a PlayStation console, it's possible to do that. So you just need an adapter in order to connect the Xbox controller to one of those other manufacturers' platforms. And we'll talk about how to do that after.
I also wanted to mention that Xbox did release an Adaptive Joystick this year. So it brings all the functions of one half of a controller into your palm. So you've got the four buttons, the two triggers, and one joystick.
In addition to holding it in your hand, another way you can use this adaptive joystick is you can mount it for use with your chin, for instance. So it does, like all the other Xbox accessories, it has a threaded hole in the base so that you can screw it on to mounting equipment. So the controller, the joystick, and even the individual switches from Microsoft and from Xbox can all be mounted that way, which is pretty thoughtful design.
All right, so the next accessible controller to come out after the Xbox is we now also have a PlayStation Access Controller. This is a circular device with circumferential buttons, so almost like petals on a flower. And it's a really strong choice for one-handed gamers because you can access all of those petals with the fingers and palm of one hand.
It's also the only adaptive controller that comes with an integrated joystick. The downside to the PlayStation Access Controller is that it only has four switch inputs, so I would not recommend this one for someone who is primarily a switch user. Great for one-handed gamers, though.
And then finally, so our third major brand is Nintendo. This is the Nintendo HORI Flex controller. This one is not sold at major retailers, so it's only available for online purchase through one partner in the US, which would be AbleGamers. But similar to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, it offers those 3.5 millimeter switch inputs to mimic every function of the regular handheld gaming controller.
However, it also provides the option of accessing those controls in the form of mid-sized buttons built right into the face of the controller. So if someone were to just need buttons enlarged and not need them repositioned, this could be a decent controller option for them. Another strength is that this is the only console-based controller that can be paired with eye gaze. So you can plug a USB-based eye tracker into the HORI Flex and get eye-gaze gaming with minimal setup. One thing to be aware of is that this controller is only comparable with a couple brands of joysticks, such as the Optima. So in that regard, it doesn't give us nearly as many options for accessories as the Xbox Adaptive Controller did.
The same company does also make a couple other potentially useful pieces of hardware. One of them would be the Fighting Stick, which is an arcade style controller, so it doesn't have switch inputs. But it does come with a joystick built in. And you might also consider things like their racing wheel or their flight controls as potentially adaptive hardware. So the racing wheel and the flight controls aren't specifically designed for disability. But the ergonomics of it, the different grip options, might happen to work better for some people than having to grip a joystick.
Similarly, there are third-party controllers by a company called 8BitDo that could have adaptive applications. So the first is the 8BitDo Lite SE, which is the Xbox Wireless Controller. And the second is the 8BitDo Arcade Stick, which can be used on an Nintendo Switch or on a computer. And both of those controllers include two programmable macro buttons.
So this is in the form of an external switch on the Xbox version and in the form of the two top black buttons on the arcade-stick version. So those are two buttons that can be programmed without any software just by holding down a programming key on the controller to do whatever it is you need that button to do when you press it. So it could be a series of button presses. It could be to hold down something. It could be just to relocate a button that's difficult for you to reach otherwise.
And finally, the last of our truly adaptive controllers is going to be the QuadStick. So remember, when we touched on the cognitive load and the level of physical access-- it's required for a first-person shooter game. So this is the adaptation you need for that. The QuadStick is going to be the best option for anyone who wants to play those intensive, joystick-dependent games but doesn't have good wrist movement.
So it uses a combination of a mouse-controlled joystick that you can move with your lips and a series of sip and puff straws built into the mouthpiece. This was designed for users who have limited upper extremity movement, maybe don't have any control of their arms at all. And the mouthpiece includes three holes that you can access individually or in groups and combinations.
So it's like playing different notes on a harmonica. If you suck in air, it's going to trigger one function. If you blow out air, it's going to trigger a different function. So between three holes, two options of in or out-- that's like the equivalent of having 20 something different buttons at your disposal.
And someone can fact check me on that. It's been a while since I did factorials. If anyone in the Chat is a high school math teacher, let us know. Three button options, two in-out combinations-- the math there comes out to 20 something. But as you can imagine, there is a bit of a learning curve to using this device.
So the nature of being so customizable means it can take some programming to get it to work the way you want it to work. But it also means that you don't have to use it to its full potential. You could just use it as a mouse joystick and program one or two functions in with the sip and puffs. And that would get you pretty far in gaming.
An additional accessory that's sometimes used in conjunction with the QuadStick would be voice controls. There's a software called VoiceAttack, which offers free programming of up to 20 commands. And this screenshot here shows programming of a test command. So when I say the word test, the computer will press and hold down the S key for 0.3 seconds and then release it.
That's just an example. But you can imagine the possibilities here of making one-word commands for a whole series of different button combinations. You can hold things down. It can press multiple things in a row, press things simultaneously, and all just used with your voice.
Honorable mentions-- some other third-party controllers from manufacturers with an interest in accessibility-- Blue Tip Gaming designs arcade-style controllers for Xbox. ByoWave manufacturers the Proteus Controller, which is a modular device. So you can take it apart and put it back together in new shapes. You've got these four cubes here. You've got two that have joysticks and two that have the set of four-button pads. And you can imagine if you were to take those apart and rearrange them into maybe a single vertical or horizontal line. It's like building LEGOs where you can combine them in whatever way fits your needs.
And then finally, on the far right, we have an example of a custom one-handed controller from a company called Evil Controllers. I'm told that they are named that because they are one of the first big operations to modify controllers. And that was sketchy business in the gaming world because it's automatically assumed that mods are for cheating. But in this example, what we're seeing here is a one-handed controller.
So they've wired an external thumbstick to replace the left joystick. And they've also moved the left triggers onto the right-side grip. So this controller can be used by someone without a left hand. All right, I'm going to turn it over to Jenn to tell us a little bit about other accessories to use with our controllers.
JENN LISBERGER: Thank you. Hi, everyone. So we're going to talk a little bit about the different accessories you might want to explore that will allow you to better customize the adaptive controllers and ensure that they are accessible.
So first, we're going to talk about switches. As discussed, the various controllers have switch ports which allow you to connect a switch that you've mapped out for a specific gaming function. As Caitlin mentioned, you can use any 3.5 millimeter switch. So if you have switches already, you can use them.
What you see in the picture on the screen is the Logitech Adaptive Gaming Kit. This is to give an example of a affordable gaming kit that has a lot of options available. It comes with 12 switches, different sizes, a Velcro pad for those switches, and labels, so you can clearly see which switch does which function. And again, it's for a pretty reasonable price.
If you're in the field, you know that switches are very expensive. [CHUCKLES] So this is a really nice all-inclusive package. But again, any switches that you have available that have that 3.5 millimeters should be compatible.
We're going to talk a little bit about joysticks. So you can also connect an external joystick to your adaptive controllers. These are really helpful for racing games or games that require directional control. There are different options available on the market. You'll see it says UltraStik and Zik-Zak, they come with different grip styles, so you can find something that is comfortable for your hand and for you to rest on and utilize.
So once you have your controller, your switches, and joystick if needed, you want to make sure that you look at how all of these are positioned around you and in front of you. This can vary depending on the game that you're playing in terms of the positioning of the switches. Different games utilize different functions and different buttons more frequently than others, so you want to take that into consideration.
When setting up your controllers, a good rule of thumb is to prioritize controls that are the most essential for the game and most frequently used. You want to make sure that you can quickly access the controls that require fast reaction time. So if you're doing a game that has attacking or dodging and you want to respond quickly, you want to make sure that that is in a position that you're able to access as quickly as possible.
You want to take into consideration where you'll be playing, so you can find the best surface to attach your controller and switches and joystick if needed. As previously mentioned, the Logitech Adaptive Gaming Kit comes with a pad to attach switches with Velcro. But you can also explore lap trays or if you or an individual you're working with has a wheelchair that has a tray already attached, you can place the controller and accessories directly on that tray. Keep in mind you might need additional accessories to help secure the controller switches and joystick.
So Dycem is a great option for the controller itself as well as the joystick if you don't want to attach Velcro to it. You can use Velcro on your switches. Or if you need heavy-duty Velcro, that exists as well. So you just want to take a look at what that best surface is to make gaming fun, accessible, and comfortable.
And there are mounting options. I know Caitlin had talked a lot about this earlier. But you are able to mount the controller itself, which is great. If you don't want to or don't have a table or tray available, you can explore mounting options for the controller as well as the accessories. You want to make sure you're considering any other items you already have mounted.
When you're setting up the mounts for gaming specifically, you can explore different options that would meet your specific needs. And when we were talking about switches, again, we're looking at anywhere that your switch access point is, we can find a mounting position for it. So the one picture shows a head array. But again, you can mount things to be accessible at your knee, at your elbow, at your chin-- H to T-- anywhere that we want to have those things mounted.
CAITLIN MCKENNEY: Thank you, Jenn. OK, so we've talked a little bit now about features in the hardware of the game and accessories that we can buy to physically interact with it. Now we're going to talk about the other side, meaning features within the console or features within the Accessibility menu of the game.
So we'll start with Xbox. Xbox is probably the most reliable console in terms of accessibility over time. So their features, their devices, tend to have continued support across editions and be backwards compatible as well. The first feature we'll talk about is Controller Assist. So this was formerly-- not formally-- that's a typo-- called copilot.
And copilot or Controller Assist is when you have two different controllers representing the same player or the same character in the game. So, for instance, if I'm playing with some switch-user students who are maybe new to using their switches more at a cause and effect level, they might be interested in making the objects move, making the bombs be thrown at someone in Mario Kart or making the goose pick up the keys in the Untitled Goose Game. Or they might be interested in making the goose honk in the Untitled Goose Game.
So they could be doing whatever button presses interest and motivate them. And meanwhile, the second person can be holding a standard controller to do the navigation to move the character. And both those controllers, the standard one and the adaptive controller, are going to be working collaboratively, so it becomes a multiplayer game.
The second feature we'll look at within the console is button remapping. So this is when you go into the Settings menu and you change the function of a button on the controller. We'll see what this looks like on the adaptive controller in just a moment. But this picture on this screen is showing what it looks like on a standard controller.
So you can have a profile set in which maybe the A button is turned into the X button because for some reason, that's easier for you to press in that location. And then there are settings for navigating the console itself, so screen reader, high contrast, magnification, et cetera, to help you with the setup of your game. Another feature in service I want to highlight is the Disability Answer Desk to get support from Microsoft.
So sometimes when companies put out a product that has accessibility features or adaptive applications to it, you call their customer support line. And nobody on the other end understands those particular features or functions of the product. So that can be really frustrating. And Microsoft has solved this problem by having a dedicated customer service team specifically knowledgeable about accessibility features and about their adaptive products. So Microsoft has that Disability Answer Desk.
So here's what the button mapping looks like for the adaptive controller, which can be configured either right on the Xbox or you can also configure it using the Xbox accessories app on a computer. You'll see that there are lines pointing to each of the ports and keys on the adaptive controller. And there's a grayed-out icon showing you what that key or port is currently programmed to do.
And you can go ahead and click on that picture and change what it's programmed to do. So most frequently, we would want to be remapping the two large buttons. And then you might remap one of the smaller ports in order to reassign those A and B functions that you moved from large buttons.
The same thing can be done on PlayStation and Nintendo as well. So customizing button assignments on PlayStation-- and you can do it with a standard controller. Or you can do it with an adaptive controller. It also has that copilot feature. On PlayStation, they call it Assist Controller.
So you can have an adaptive controller and a standard controller or even two adaptive controllers programmed to control the same player. We used this recently in the community space for playing with the Astro's playgrounds on PlayStation because there's one feature that the adaptive controllers don't have, which is that touch pad that's built into PlayStation's standard controllers. So you needed access to that touch pad in order to get through that particular game. So we had the access controller and the typical regular controller both controlling the same little Astro character so that we could make it through together.
One option that PlayStation offers on their button remapping that the other consoles don't is a toggle feature. This is super helpful for things like acceleration in a racing game. So instead of having to hold down the trigger that controls acceleration or to keep going, you can press it once.
It'll be toggled on. And then you press it again to toggle it off when you're done with it. So that's very helpful to have that as a controller setting and not have to rely on the game offering that as an in-game setting. And then again, there are accessibility settings such as screen reader, high-contrast settings, magnification, captions, et cetera for navigating within the console itself.
OK, looking at the accessibility settings in Nintendo, so they do have button mapping. However, you have to use a computer in order to remap the adaptive controller. So PlayStation and Xbox, you can remap all the controllers right on the console. Nintendo, you can only remap the traditional standard JoyCons or Nintendo controllers on the console. You have to connect it to a computer in order to remap the adaptive controller.
It does have screen reader, high contrast, magnification, et cetera, under Accessibility Settings in the console. And overall, Nintendo doesn't have a lot of accessibility support. But the nature of the games on this platform, it has a lot of arcade-style games. For instance, it means that it still tends to be a strong contender for a lot of adaptive gamers. There are plenty of adaptive gamers that prefer and choose Nintendo as a platform, particularly beginning gamers or people who are into those arcade-style games or looking for something that only Nintendo offers.
Well, another thing I wanted to point out about the Nintendo is with the latest addition of the Nintendo Switch, you now can plug the adaptive controller right into the handheld console without having to attach it to a television. So I think we're going to see a lot more uptake of adaptive controller use on this platform now that that's an option that you can use the handheld.
All right, so I mentioned before that many of these controllers can be used on competitors' consoles. So you could plug in an Xbox adaptive controller to a PlayStation, for example. You just need to have the right adapter. So I'm going to take a moment here to highlight another one of those resource databases that I will be linking to at the end of the presentation.
So this is Gaming Readapted, a website run by Drew Redepenning. He is an assistive technology professional and a biomedical engineer who has a lot of experience working in rehab contexts. And he gives walkthroughs of various controllers, including guides to using adapters. So here is an illustration of that feature.
If we go to the Adapters tab at the top of the Gaming Readapted website, we see the Controller Connect tool. And then here, it's going to list in drop-down menus the names of each console that we might want to connect, either the QuadStick, the Xbox Adaptive Controller, or the PlayStation Access Controller too. So we have the name of the controller at that top of the column and then links to each console type.
For example, if we wanted to connect an Xbox Adaptive Controller to a PlayStation 5 console, how would I do that? So I'll click the PlayStation 5 link under Xbox Adaptive Controller. And it shows me one option is to use a Brook adapter. So that gives me a video of how to do that as well as giving me a link of where I could purchase that kind of adapter.
And if we scroll down more, we see that we also have a second option called the PS5 MATE. So we can get some information about what accessories that adapter is compatible with. And if we think we might use some of those other tools down the road, such as the QuadStick, maybe we go with an adapter that can handle that second accessory as well. So it gives us all the information we might need in order to make a decision about what types of adapters to buy.
All right, let's see. We've learned about button mapping. We saw some console accessibility settings. But our gameplay experience is also going to depend upon the accessibility features for the individual game. So in-game settings cover everything from color contrast to captions.
And some of those settings, by the way, are being used by non-disabled gamers as well, so curb-cut effect, right? Increasing ease of access is good for everyone. You have competitive Fortnite players out there using those on-screen visual cues for audio effects to tell them what direction the sound's coming from or changing their color palette to high contrast because research supposedly says that our brains react fastest to the color yellow. So we're looking for that competitive advantage of processing alert faster than their opponent.
But some other examples of options to look for in games-- racing games, you might have auto-acceleration or steering-assist features. You can find those in Mario Kart for sure and in Disney Speedstorm. In first-person shooter games, look for options like auto reloading, single-stick movement, or swap sticks while aimed so that you can use the joystick for aiming and then switch it back automatically to navigation. Those are features available in games like The Last of Us and Gears 5.
Then in role-playing and battle games and lots of other-- even some of the puzzle and adventure games-- you'll have adjustable difficulty level, so you can choose to play the game on easy. That's available in games like Baldur's Gate, Elder Scrolls, and Forza. And then finally, in puzzle and adventure games, some of the options to look for might be things like audio panning or colorblind mode. I wanted to highlight here that there is an entire genre, if you will, of games that are specifically audio games, so they have a main output of sound rather than graphics.
Two examples of this are The Vale-- Shadow of the Crown and the game called Ear Monsters. So the premise of The Vale is that the main character is blind, so there are, therefore, no visuals in the game. Instead, you're using directional sound. For example, if the next task on my adventure requires a blacksmith, then I need to go into the town square and listen for the sound of the hammer. And I can tell when wearing headphones which direction that sound is coming from and walk that way.
Similarly, the premise of Ear Monsters is that monsters from a parallel dimension are invisible when they worm-hole into our universe. So we can't see the monsters. But we can hear them. And I haven't played this one yet.
But I know that similar games like Audio Pong sometimes use the frequency of the sound as well as the volume in order to indicate proximity. So in both of these games, all players must rely on their sound, not their vision, to complete the goals. So it's a cool example of inclusivity without any accommodations, that sighted and blind players are just automatically on an even playing field here.
All right, demonstrations and acquisition-- where can we get our hands on trying out or learning more about some of these games, some of these devices? You might be surprised to learn that there are opportunities for in-person gaming potentially near you. So the first photo on the left here is from the Inglis Innovation Center here in Philadelphia. They do one-to-one demos as well as community events-- even in some cases, home visits to help players set up their assistive technology needs.
The picture on the right is from Abilities in Motion. They are the Center for Independent Living out in Berks County. They have an esports and gaming center that's primarily PC-based. They hold community events.
And they also hold tournaments there. I was able to go to one of their tournaments over the summer. It was a lot of fun. And they also have pay-per-hour individual gaming sessions.
Of course, TechOWL does have our own community space here in Philadelphia as well. Our community space has all three consoles. We have the Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo, along with the adaptive controllers for each and other accessories like switches and various styles of joystick for people to try. If you live in Pennsylvania, you can also try many of those materials from the comfort of your own home by borrowing them through TechOWL's lending library, which is a free online service available to anyone who lives in Pennsylvania. Items are mailed right to your home to try for free, with a return shipping label prepaid in the box.
So if you don't know where in-person services might be near you, first of all, you can ask your local AT Act Program for ideas. But also, you can consider some online play options. So we have two organizations here. The first is SpecialEffect. They host multiplayer online games for eye gaze and switch users.
And then the second is the Adaptive Esports Tournaments series. Adaptive Esports Tournaments is a collaboration between the charity AbleGamers and Adaptive Action Sports, which is sponsored by Logitech. So these are competitive, paid esports tournaments that just happen to be disabled players.
OK, here is that promised Additional Resources slide-- other places you can go for support. You can submit a peer-support request at the AbleGamers website. You can ask your question or browse other people's ideas and experiences on Discord and Reddit in the DisabledGamers communities. And you can look up how-to videos and other educational resources on things like how to choose a controller or a game on the Gaming Readapted website.
In addition to those resources, we have a list of game review sites-- Accessible Games Database, Can I Play That, Game Accessibility Nexus, GameAccess Knowledgebase, and the Family Gaming Database. These are places you can go to filter by keyword, by accessibility feature, by content type, to learn about what games might interest you and meet your access needs.
Now, whenever I present on any type of assistive technology, I know I'm going to get questions on how to buy things because assistive tech is expensive. The Xbox Adaptive Controller costs $100, plus another 100 for the switch kit-- maybe another $30 if you need a joystick. If you need a tray or a mount, that's more. So the typical official providers like medical or educational or vocational entities are not super likely to fund your gaming equipment. An exception would be if you can make it cross over from gaming to other computer-related tasks.
And say, for example, the QuadStick, which runs upwards of $500 now, can give you access to a computer, so things like sending emails, attending online classes or meetings, completing data-entry tasks. I don't know-- being a computer programmer. The sky's the limit. So the point being, if you can make the case that your computer equipment is good for something other than gaming, then do it. You might be able to get it funded that way.
Otherwise, there are charitable foundations and grassroots networks-- places such as AbleGamers, which helps provide adaptive equipment to people who need it. You can also get free 3D-printed controller modifications from The Controller Project. That would do things like building up a joystick to be larger or installing a lever to be able to reach a trigger with the opposite hand. A number of grants for assistive technology are happy to fund rec and leisure items. And you can get information about grants that you might qualify for, as well as any loan programs that exist in your state, by contacting your Assistive Technology Act Program.
So most states have an alternative financing program. Sometimes it's run directly within the AT Act Program's other offerings. And sometimes, such as here in Pennsylvania, it's run by a third party. Like, we have had the Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation-- PATF-- to offer 0 interest or low interest loans and payment assistance.
All right, before I pause for questions here, I do have an opportunity for you all to give us feedback about this presentation, about topics you hope to see in future presentations, and help give us the data we need in order to keep offering programming like this. I will put that link in the Chat as well. So if you are able to take a moment to fill out our survey, we would appreciate it. And then I'm also going to take questions from the audience.
"AT" is Assistive Technology! Jefferson Moss Magee art therapist Alex Lee explores how adaptive tools and technologies can expand artistic possibilities and promote access to art making. Recorded November 2025.
Putting the "AT" in Art
ALANNA RAFFEL: All right, it looks like we are good to go. So welcome, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today for the November Tech Accelerator Webinar. Our presentation topic this month is Assistive Technology for Art.
This session is being recorded. And the video will include picture-in-picture, sign language interpretation, as well as a full transcript. You'll be able to access that video on our website. And I will put that link in the chat. The website is also where you can register for the next and final webinar in this series, which is on December 11, 2025.
This series is part of the Tech Accelerator Program. It's an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long-Term Living here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It's made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator project includes five major focus areas-- training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders; readiness evaluation to develop tools for successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech; statewide assessment to plan and benchmark a Technology First Systems Change; a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers; and finally, two technology summits, which were live events hosted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh this past spring.
You can learn more about all of these fantastic projects on our website at disabilities.temple.edu using the links I'll put in the chat shortly.
ALEX LEE: [LAUGHS] Yes, this is Putting the AT in ArT. First of all, hi, I'm Alex. I have my master's in Art Therapy and Counseling from Drexel. And I'm a board-certified art therapist. I'm also working towards my licensure for professional counseling. This is my colleague, Colleen.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Hello. I am a recreation therapist. I went to East Stroudsburg University a very, very long time ago. And I'm a certified ATR Recreation Specialist. So I've been at Magee for 18 years in our inpatient acute rehab hospital for five years, six years, something like that. And then I've been down at our outpatient facility in our day rehab program for the past 13 years.
ALEX LEE: Yeah, I've been at Magee for about 2 and 1/2 years now. I also did my internship here when I was in school. And I spend both time here at our outpatient as well as our inpatient hospital, which brings us to what art therapy and rec therapy look like at Moss-Magee.
Again, we have our inpatient hospital. It's much more acute. We tend to be working more acutely towards physical cognitive goals. And then we have outpatient facility where people can continue to get that treatment and reintegrate into the community. So a lot more focus on that community building and that transition as people return home with maybe a change in functioning or a new disability.
We do individual sessions, co-treatment sessions with physical, occupational, and speech therapies. And then we do a lot of group sessions down here as well. We exist primarily to support PT, OT, and speech. And that's definitely a part of our skill set and adapting, for me, art to meet those goals.
And then also, it's a great way to touch on mental health and building coping skills and adapting and coping with, again, a change in function. We also, again, have a really great community down here and are working on building community resources outside of Magee as well, to help people reintegrate into their communities and remain involved in some of the creative arts and recreational and leisure activities.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: The other thing is our main hospital has a AT room where patients get set up with learning about what AT is and how they can use it in their personal life as well as their home, for smart homes.
A lot of their hospital rooms are set up with AT being voice controlled, so to control their lights, their shades, their TV, all of that kind of stuff. So they get really introduced to it there. Then they have an actual room where they have a smart wall. And they can learn all different types of AT stuff there.
And then when they transition down to here, we have a smaller AT room where we can continue growing and exploring and then adding in all the different aspects that they want, whether it's going back to school, going back to home, or exploring the creative arts world.
ALEX LEE: So we'll start off with talking about some of our low-tech adaptive tools that we use. Then, we'll move into some high-tech stuff and then art materials and specific adaptations of art processes.
To start off, we have foam grip tubing, which is a great addition to any paintbrush, pencil, marker, crochet hooks. They have different sizes. They fit different-sized things. There are different options. And they can be cut to size.
Yeah, but they're just a really great option to build up the handle of any tool that you might be working with. Also, all the slides, I have links to these materials. So if anybody wants to explore that, they will be in the slides. Alanna is going to send those out to everybody.
The next one is Dycem. It's a rubbery, non-slip mat just to help keep things from sliding. You can buy it in thinner rolls and cut it to size. Or they have thicker, coaster-like squares and circles that can be used as well.
As Colleen brought up in our earlier session, they're also really reusable. They clean very easily with just soap and water. So any fuzz that builds up, they can be cleaned up to stick for forever, basically. [LAUGHS] Even paint you can peel off of it.
Next is Coban tape. Tape, in general, can just come really in handy. And it's a really simple low-budget thing. But Coban, in particular, similar to the foam tubing, can build up the thickness of whatever writing or painting utensil you're using, or whatever tool.
We've even used it to tape things to people's hands to help stabilize it. If they need a certain angle that they can't get with another device, we'll just tape it right on.
Next, we have a U-cuff. So a universal cuff fits most pens, pencils, brushes. And you can tape things to it. But it has an adjustable Velcro strap that goes right over your hand into your palm. They have silicone ones that attach around your hand onto both ends of whatever utensil you're using, and then these fabric ones that your utensil would slide into a little sleeve or a little pocket on the inside of it.
We also have wrist supports. Some have U-cuffs attached, but you can also put a U-cuff over this. And it's really similar, but just gives that additional support throughout the wrist and forearm to help stabilize and get as much control as possible.
And the next one is mouthsticks. So they're a great option for folks that don't have any arm movement. But I also find that some people that have some movement still prefer mouthsticks because they can use it with more control. So again, it's like a stylus that has a screw on the end to put in your writing utensil. And then the opposite end has a flat mouth guard that would fit right between your teeth.
Another lower cost option that we've played a lot with is a plastic Popsicle stick or tongue depressor, and attaching a Pen Pal Holder to the end of it. It's like an adhesive, little rubbery holder that you can put pens and pencils into. Or even, we'll stabilize it with some tape sometimes. I like to give people options for trying both of these.
Because different people have different preferences. Some people like the tongue depressor because they can use their tongue more to help control what they're doing, not just their head. And some people will prefer the mouth guard shape. They find that it's easier on their jaw, things like that.
What else? We have easels. Pretty straightforward in the art world, I feel like. They're a great to way to prop up materials for better reach and visibility. And posturally, it's a little bit easier, so you're not leaning over what you're working on.
But they usually have a lip at the bottom that holds your paper or your canvas, whatever you're working on. This one here also holds some art materials within it. But there's a lot of good options for those. A lap desk.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: So then, lap desks are good so that if you either don't have a table that's adjustable or your chair just doesn't fit under things nicely, you can put it on your lap. It's a beanbag on the one side. And then the top part is hard plastic. It has a ledge so that whatever you're working with doesn't slide off.
Or you can tape it or use Dycem underneath it. It's very, very lightweight. And it has, I think, a handle so people can carry it and take it and be versatile with it out in the community as well-- especially if they're going somewhere and they need to eat or something like that. So you can use it for many, many things, not just art. Next slide.
ALEX LEE: Yeah. I would say this one's good, too, if it really just needs to be that much closer--
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Closer, yeah.
ALEX LEE: --than the table is. From here, we're going to move into some of our high-tech adaptive stuff. Colleen's going to lead the way here.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: So with high tech, most people think it's more technology-based, and it's true. Glassouse is a great option if you don't have a lot of arm movement or fine motor skills, that you put the glasses on and your head acts as the mouse. So you can look side to side, up and down. You do need a little bit good cervical range of motion.
If you just have slight, you can't calibrate it on there because you need to turn all the way to the side. So there is that little downfall if you don't have great cervical range of motion. But typically, we can figure something out, depending on what you're using it with. But there's different attachments to what people's needs are. So the first one is the blue foam and is a bite switch.
The next one is a foot pedal. Then the pink, round circular one is a press switch. But they have other ones on the website. These are the three that we typically use. There is a chin switch. There's a sip and puff. And there's one other one. I can't think of it right now. A finger switch, a clicker, if you have just a little bit of a digit movement.
They I'll just click up into it. It's Bluetooth. It pairs with pretty much all devices. I've used it on a cell phone. I used it on an iPad. I've used it on a laptop, a desktop. And it's no problem. It's just Bluetooth. It has about a six-hour battery, I believe. It is a little tight when you first get it on the heads, as people have to, their heads have to stretch it out a little bit.
But yeah, you can click, drag, scroll. You can get a keyboard put up and then you can type stuff out. I also like to use this with people's voices, if they can, so that you're using your head and your voice so you're not individually typing out every single word. But you can do painting, drawing all with it. It's a great resource.
The Apple pen, it only works with MacBooks and, I believe, iPads. It does not work with an iPhone. But you can easily fit it into a U-cuff. You can weave it between your fingers. You can wrap stuff with it.
It's just a fine-point tip, which is really nice if you're into drawing and you really want to get that defined line versus a stylus tip, which is thicker. And it's flexible, so sometimes you have to really press hard. So if you don't have a great pressure to press, it just basically can glide on it. You don't really have to do much with it. So it's a nice aspect.
The Magic Trackpad, that is an Apple product as well. It does not work with a cell phone. It's basically a square mousepad. As you can see, the patient using it with a stylus. You have to have a light touch to click it. But you also don't have to have really grandiose movements on the trackpad.
You can be very subtle with a slight movement, and then just pick up. And then your mouse will just follow it. So you don't have to go really crazy movement with it. I also like it because once we start thinking of high-tech stuff, from my point of view, we really think about posturing and body mechanics.
So if somebody is really like stretching an arm out to get to the iPad screen or their head is really looking down and you're doing something that you enjoy doing for hours, you're going to eventually get pain in those areas. So trying to think about body mechanics and proper positioning so that you can enjoy what you're doing for longer periods of time.
So the trackpad, you don't have to look at it. All you have to do is look at your device that you're using it with ahead of you and just follow the mouse and whatever you're doing. So it's Bluetooth connected as well. It's pretty small, but you can take it and do whatever you want with it. So that's a nice option.
The Augmental MouthPad, it's a newer device that's out. It was originally designed for ALS patients. We met with the rep. He came down here to show us how to use it. And we got a personal trial. So basically what you do is that copper piece is your mouse pad.
And you use your tongue to swipe up, down, side so your cursor will move all over to where you want. And then you tap your tongue to double click where you want to go. It's a learning curve. You can change the speed, how much pressure, how much force you have to click.
You can use head gestures with it. You have to download the app onto a PC or a laptop, as long as it has Windows 11 or it's a MacBook. And then once that's downloaded and you change all your settings the way you want it to, you can use it on a cell phone. You can use it on an iPad.
The retainer gets custom built to you. Say, you want to order it, they find a local dentist in your area and they do a 3D scan of your mouth. And then it takes a few weeks, maybe about a month for them to design it. They ship it to you. And then, basically, mine fit perfect.
But if it's slightly off, you can dip it into a little bit of warm water. And it softens. And then just remold it. So if you ever have dental changes or something like that, as long as it's not super drastic, it should stay fit to your mouth. But the middle picture is a 3D printing box where it charges.
And it lasts about, I think, it's six to eight hours as well, if you need to use it. But I'm still learning it. But you do have a slight little lisp when you're talking with it, but it's pretty minor. But your tongue's not necessarily fatigued with it. It's just a learning curve because you don't realize all the ways your tongue can do things.
And you're just like, oh, crap. And you have to be, depending on the settings that you have, either really precise with it. So I'm still actively learning. But they help you with it and navigate. And they have customer service that you can touch base. They're out of California, I believe. But it's great, a great option if you don't have arm movement or anything like that.
Tobii Dynavox Eye Gaze, so we use these a lot at Magee, if our patients have language deficits and they can't communicate as well. The speech therapist will usually initiate this for the patient if they feel like their cognition is appropriate to use it. Because it is training, a lot of training to know all the ins and outs.
But also it's very tiring on the eyes. So they have to get used to and adjusted. So a rep from Tobii will come out and work with the patient. But then once they get the hang of it and they can do it, they can use just their eye movements to click on anything that you would on a computer.
You can have apps downloaded. So you can pretty much do social media, drawing, anything that you want with it. It is a process. Some insurances will cover it. I don't know what this would be out of pocket, but I know it's not cheap. But if you need a communication device, usually, insurance, typically, we can justify it for you.
Another great thing that is now out there everywhere. IKEA has them. You can get them on Amazon. This is a high-low desk. There are ones that are manual where you can have somebody crank it to the adjusted height that you want.
But the powered ones are great because all you have to do is press an up or down button, and the table will go up and down-- so if you're in a manual chair and then you want to get in your power chair, or vice versa. Or for those that maybe want to do some standing, you can make it a standing desk. It's great. Some of them, you can preset the heights that you want.
So all you have to do is press it once, and then it goes to that height and you're good. But it's nice that you can get close to things. You're not far away. Your legs are not scraping the top of a table. But yeah, these are great. And they come in different widths and different lengths. So depending on what you're using it for, there's all different kinds.
ALEX LEE: So we're going to jump back to some art materials and specific adaptations of those, just starting out some general materials, drawing supplies, painting supplies, clay. And then I have listed whether it's more fine motor or whether it's more gross motor, visual, tactile. It's all about finding a right fit for you, in addition to the adaptive materials.
And another consideration that I always think for folks, especially at home, is how clean it is, or how messy, if it's something that you can do independently or if you're going to need help cleaning it up, or it's going to take hours to clean up. We want obviously it to be a good fit for your creative process, but also realistically and logistically that it matches what you're looking for.
So drawing, painting, both really easily adaptable. Some are messier, but there are very low-mess options. The same thing goes for clay. There's a little bit of a steeper learning curve sometimes. But there are options like Model Magic, which is very, very soft and not messy at all.
There's ceramic clay, which can be a little bit harder. What was I going to say? Oh, but it's much messier. But they're really great for low vision and folks that really are trying to engage in something much more tactile. What else? We have mosaic materials, other textiles, yarn, felt, macramé.
We have paper. And we do a lot of 3D crafts here as well. These are all things that I think a little bit can be out of the norm, but can be really accessible for some folks. Mosaics can be much more abstract. They can get messy, but they're generally very structured. And you can do them in all different ways using stuff at home.
Textile stuff is very fine-motor and very tactile, but it's very low mess. Not always the most easily adaptable, but we've done things like felt collages, which is a lot more adaptable than maybe crocheting or knitting. We do paper stuff, collage, origami-- same thing, pretty fine-motor heavy.
And precision can be an issue, but otherwise generally pretty clean and structured. And like I said, we do a lot of painting of wooden bird houses or ceramic flowerpots, things like that that can be a little bit easier and a little bit less messy, very structured and adaptable to what you're working on.
These are some of the very specific adaptive devices about art. So one is an adaptive ceramic wheel. They have tabletop wheels as well. They have a wide access to them. They're very wide, so you can fit powered wheelchairs into them. They raise and lower and adapt to whatever height is best for you.
This is the ceramic wheel or the adaptive wheel. They have a foot pedal that can be doubled as a hand pedal. So it can be raised up to the side and a knob can be attached to it so that you're controlling the speed of the wheel with your hand instead of your foot. And they actually have arm supports on the side as well that also can be doubled for just tabletop space that's a little bit closer to your body.
A tabletop wheel is another option. Not as many bells and whistles as the adaptive wheel, but a little bit more portable, probably, if you have your own setup at home. I don't have a link for these because they are quite expensive.
I am working on building a list of community resources and seeing if there's anywhere in the community that has access to these things. And that is something that I can certainly share down the line. But just so that if this is something you're interested in, you have a starting point of what to ask for and what to look for when looking for adaptive art centers.
Another one is adaptive photography. They have a lot of different arms, tripods, stabilizers, and attachments that can be attached to wheelchairs. They have body equipment that you can wear as well as bite and tongue switches. So this link at the bottom is a link that kind of gives you a breakdown and some examples of those equipment pieces.
Photography can be great with photo editing. Ir can be a really fun, creative process in Photoshop as well as Procreate. Another option that came up was drones. And doing photography with drones can be kind of cool. And I know there's a lot of adaptive devices that relate to that as well.
And there's adaptive crochet. This is super DIY. This photo is an adaptive crochet hook that somebody I found on Instagram, her name is Helen Zhao. I don't want to butcher her name, but it's on the screen. She has an Instagram and a YouTube channel.
She crochet's one handed. So she created this device. I have recreated it myself using things that I already had at the studio. So for me, it was very no-cost, but you could do these things at a really low cost as well. There is a very steep learning curve to adapting crochet. But it's a really cool process. And she has a lot of great videos and tutorials online.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: The other thing, we had a patient who had a hemi-arm that was not necessarily super functional. So we put a U-cuff on her, put the crocheting thing so that it just rested where her arm naturally just lays. And we were able to use her good arm and just have that be stationary, too.
So some people, if they don't want to necessarily adapt-- if they want to use their other arm, but it's maybe just not functional enough-- that's something you can use your other arm, maybe, as a stationary and have it gripped in there. And then you're just using your good hand to crochet and do those skills.
ALEX LEE: Yeah. I think, generally, with all of this stuff, it is not a one-size-fits-all. And there are a million different ways to make it work. It's just putting in the time and the energy to figure it out. Lastly, this is Procreate-- and more generally, digital art. But Procreate is a digital art app that's really great for accessible art making.
It's no-mess. It's great for people with limited range of motion, though there is a bit of a learning curve. But there are a lot of free tutorials online. And they do have a lot of great accessibility settings. We have a quad amputee that does a lot of digital art making--
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Without her prosthesis.
ALEX LEE: Without her prosthesis, yeah. So it's great for that one-handed use or limited, fine-motor even. So it's really versatile, a lot of different brushes, layering, special effects that can mimic other forms of art. And it was designed specifically for Apple products.
So it does work best on an iPad with an Apple Pencil, but it can be used elsewhere. And again, the accessibility settings are great, particularly with the iPads. Because Apple already has really good accessibility programming. So they pair together really well. And it's a really fun one to explore.
Lastly, I just wanted to share that the biggest thing is-- what am I trying to say? It's late in the day. The biggest thing is adapting your mindset to the materials that you have and the things that you want to create. All day long, I just take what we have and make it work.
I've taken paint brushes and taken the metal tip and bent it sideways so that somebody that uses their prosthesis could paint without having to bring their shoulder all the way up to their ear, to bring their prosthesis down. So really, just taking things and thinking outside of the box can be really fun. And I think it's just really important when adapting your creative process.
Final considerations, chairs that raise and lower or offer additional lumbar or arm support-- this is a good one, especially, again, for pain and sitting in a position for a long period of time. It's just important to have good supports. Again, tape is something that we use for everything and anything, just to make our own DIY art materials and art setups.
Another one is 3D printing. I shared this example earlier of, I had our 3D printing team print an ashtray as a shallow water bowl that has little divots in the side that your paintbrush can rest on, so that folks with limited like dexterity were able to clean their brushes really easily and make sure that they didn't roll away from them on the lip of whatever cup they would have used otherwise.
So 3D printing can be a cool way to adapt some stuff and to repurpose stuff. Other considerations-- cost of materials and community resources. Things can be expensive. So again, I recommend adapting what you have first.
I also think that trying things out in the community, if possible, is a great way to see if you like something and envision how you might engage with that process or that material before going all-in on it and investing time and money on something that might not be a good fit.
Yeah, I think that is all we had. I am happy to answer general or very specific questions. Again, we take things case by case. So, yeah, I'll open it back up.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Thank you, Alex and Colleen I know, it feels much later than it is. It feels like--
ALEX LEE: The sun is down and my brain is off.
ALANNA RAFFEL: I'm like, is it not 8 o'clock?
ALEX LEE: [LAUGHS]
ALANNA RAFFEL: Thank you again so much for sharing all that great information. I'll open it up, if anyone has any questions they want to ask. I asked them in the earlier session, people have asked me about accessible beading, do you have any ideas for that? If you have any issues that have been plaguing you in your practice or anything like that, feel free to ask any questions, either in the chat or you can unmute yourself.
As you're pondering your questions, I will pop a couple more links in the chat for you. So I'm sharing a link to the PA Tech Accelerator website, in general. That's where a recording of this with an ASL interpreter, picture-in-picture, will go once it's edited. And there are recordings of all the past, there are 16 other webinars that we've done so far.
And we have one more after this one in December, on December 11, about assistive tech for rec and leisure, with some rec therapists from Inglis. I also put a link to the state AT Act Program. So here at TechOWL, we represent the state assistive technology program for Pennsylvania. But if you don't live in Pennsylvania, you might be interested in connecting with your state's assistive technology program.
I'd actually love to hear maybe who's in the room, what states. Are you all from Pennsylvania? Are you from other states? Feel free to pop in the chat where you're from. And I also put a link-- Tennessee, cool. I put a link to a feedback survey. If you have a moment to fill that out, the link is there. Another Pennsylvania, great.
So in Pennsylvania, we represent the Assistive Technology Act Program. We do have some accessible adaptive art things in our Lending Library. We have a water painting tool. That's pretty cool. I don't know if you've seen that, Alex and Colleen.
We have Guided Hands, which you could use it for art making, lots of cool things that anyone in Pennsylvania can borrow from our library. I will put that link in the chat as well, in case you are not familiar with it. That is the place where you can borrow all kinds of tools.
If there is an adaptive art tool-- and this goes for you too, Alex and Colleen-- that we don't have in our Lending Library that you think we should have in our Lending Library that you'd be interested in being able to trial with patients, or if anyone else has any suggestions, there's a button on that website to request specific devices to be added to our library.
And we really do seek out what-- we want to have the things that people want. Otherwise, we don't want to just put random things in our Lending Library that nobody wants. So we really want to know what people want. So please use that button to suggest items that maybe we can add to the Lending Library.
And obviously, I want to make sure there's lots of cool adaptive art stuff in there, but that goes for any kind of adaptive tools, assistive technology. Does anyone have any questions before we wrap up?
LINDA GONZALEZ: I have a quick question.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yeah, Linda, go ahead.
LINDA GONZALEZ: So I'm working with someone who, she'll make some advocacy presentations. And we're working on making a PowerPoint of one of her presentations. And she can use the computer and keyboard and mouse and everything.
It is a little challenging sometimes using the mouse. In PowerPoint, it has to be very precise. If she's going to resize a text box, she has to hover the mouse just so over the edge of the box. And it's very easy to lose the cursor she needs to resize. Or if she clicks when she has the right cursor, if it moves slightly, then she loses what she's doing.
So I was wondering if something like the Magic Trackpad is a little easier, as far as the moving and clicking. I feel like getting the mouse in a very precise spot and then clicking it without having it move out of place has been a challenge. So I wonder if you have experience with the Magic Trackpad and if it's kind of like that.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: I've never used it for a text box, trying to drag it to make it bigger. But it's your speed that's controlling it. So where a mouse, it's kind of on a ball and it can go all over. It's your hand. So if you're clicking and then dragging, it's however your movement of your arm is is how fast it's going to go. So you don't necessarily lose it.
Because even if, let's say you're dragging it, and you get to here and you unclick it, then you go back; your hand can be anywhere on the [INAUDIBLE]. It still stays in that spot. So you can rest it and then go back and then click and then drag. You could be fast. You could be slow. It's to what your ability is.
So a lot of our tetraplegics use it in U-cuffs. And they're zipping around. These young people, they beat me. I'm like, oh, I can't even find the mouse. And you can change the color of the mouse.
So sometimes your dot on it is different, so you can change it and brighten it and make it bigger or smaller so that it's easy to find, too. And then where you're hovering to click on stuff, it's like a dot, but then there's a circle around it. And it makes it a little bit bigger to where you can click.
So you don't have to be so precise on clicking certain things. We stumbled upon this because one of our patients was very limited with his range of motion with his arm. And he can now use his iPad with no problem.
So it might be a little bit easier than a trackball or a regular mouse to navigate. Because I feel like you can get wild and crazy with the balls. A trackball, you can't really slow down that-- if you're going like this, it's like, shoop, off, up on the page or whatever. But I feel like the trackpad is a little bit easier.
LINDA GONZALEZ: OK.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: If you have a laptop that has that little mouse pad on it, you might be able to trial that with a stylus or their finger and see how they do with it.
LINDA GONZALEZ: Does it work similar to the trackpad on a laptop?
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: It does. It's just a little bit, I feel like, bigger than laptops. And I feel like because it's so small, you sometimes have to-- I'm able-bodied with my hand, so I'm able to just whatever and do.
I feel like it's bigger, so you don't have to readjust for a while. So if you want to try something like that and see if that's easy for them. Because I think with that trackpad on a laptop, though, I think you have the buttons below it, if I'm correct.
LINDA GONZALEZ: Yeah.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: So you still have to click them, whereas this you just have to press down on the trackpad.
LINDA GONZALEZ: Oh, I see, OK. Yeah, that sounds interesting.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Yeah. So I feel like our patients that are tetras that maybe only have tenodesis available, they're zipping through it with no issues.
LINDA GONZALEZ: Awesome. Thank you.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: You're welcome. I hope that answers it.
LINDA GONZALEZ: Mhm, yeah.
ALANNA RAFFEL: I don't know if we have that in the Lending Library. And I'm wondering--
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Honestly, I didn't even know Apple made it.
ALANNA RAFFEL: OK.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: I just was trying to figure out, there's gotta be something out there. And their last update was 2018. But they sell it. It's still on their website. They're selling them.
ALANNA RAFFEL: All right, I'll have to check that out. Maybe it's something we need to add to the Lending Library. I'll also take an opportunity, I feel like I'm always learning so much from other people and other people that are part of this conversation.
So I just wanted to give an opportunity, if anyone else has a favorite adaptive art tool or cool thing that they have discovered that other people might be interested in, feel free to pop that in the chat, if you want to share with other people something that you think is cool, or a social media account of a cool-- like the one you mentioned, Alex, or any--
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: What we have tried-- sorry to cut you off.
ALANNA RAFFEL: No, go for it.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Because we're at an outpatient, sometimes I'll just make things for splinting material. I've done a two, it's like two circles connected together with a little one. And if they don't do well with the U-cuff, it's like two fingers hooked. And then it's kind of like-- can I have your pen?
ALEX LEE: Yeah.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: --kind of angled like this. And then they can do it a little bit better that way. I just make things up. I've done it for mascara, if you're making mascara. And then tetras can do that, or lipstick. We'll find a way and make it work for them. And not everything works the same for everybody.
Even if you're the same diagnosis, the same level, you always present a little bit different. So we're tweaking things left and right and just trying to be creative. And then somebody's like, well, turn it this way. And then it's like, game over. It's, oh, yeah, why didn't I think of that?
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yeah. It's so nice to have an opportunity to problem solve like that. I feel like I interact with a lot of people who aren't necessarily in rehab, aren't necessarily seeing clinicians regularly and don't have as much opportunity to problem solve and be creative with someone.
So it's so nice to see that folks have the opportunity to do that with you and can bring that home with them into their life. And I feel like it's so powerful to have someone just problem solving with you to figure things out like that.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Yeah, there's a lot of things that you can look online that they're a million dollars. And you're just like, I really don't want to spend that much money on something, so if you can have somebody who's even handy in your house that can build it.
Or like what we said, instead of buying Coban, if you're just building up a pencil or a pen or whatever, you can literally just get a couple rubber bands and build it up that way. Then you have that rubbery, tactile.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yeah.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: And it works just as well.
ALANNA RAFFEL: For sure. Yeah, or instead of Dycem, I sometimes recommend shelf liner.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Yeah.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Yeah. Dycem still is a special material that shelf liner doesn't replicate. But sometimes we can find things that work. Awesome. Well, if there are no other questions, we will say farewell for now. And we'll see you on December 11. I popped the link in the chat. Oh, Meredith, did you have something?
MEREDITH MCDEVITT: I wanted to ask, so I teach elementary art education-- I'll turn my camera on, sorry. Hi, everybody. I'm in my classroom right now. And I teach a group of six children who are severely autistic. All the children are non-speaking. And they use assistive technology to communicate.
And I thank you so much for sharing all the tools. I'm definitely going to look into those tools. I was just wondering if you had any projects? This is my second year teaching them. I'm a Conshohocken Elementary in Conshohocken.
Yeah, I just wanted to see if you had any recommendations for how to structure their studio time. I'm keeping it very open-ended right now, where I have stations set up. And they explore a different station and they hop to a new one. But yeah, if you had any advice or anything you wanted to share with me?
ALEX LEE: Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, we do a lot of different projects. Again, I feel like you probably would be able to agree that you encounter this, but after working with a patient once, I'm like, OK, I know the amount of structure that you need. You know what I mean?
You tend to, the more you work with people and the more you work with a given population, you can anticipate what's going to be better and what's going to fall apart or be too much. So I feel like something I've learned is adding structure to two things that maybe aren't structured by adding steps to it or not bringing out a material right away-- like showing examples first, letting people get into that.
And then when everybody's done with that, OK, now we're going to bring out the supplies. Now, gather your supplies, whatever-- and really implementing a lot of steps to try not to overwhelm almost. I find a lot of difficulty with that, especially at the main hospital.
If somebody wants to do mosaics, we have boxes, many, many boxes of mosaic supplies. I'm like, what color do you want? What shape? What size, whatever? I go to bring them all out. And then I'm like, there are five boxes on the table. This is too overwhelming.
So starting with one and then noticing that somebody's going for the red ones. OK, I'm going to show you this other box, really building in that structure. As far as projects go, we'll do simple things like tape paintings, where we'll put tape in a geometric spot on canvases.
And then you can paint them in all different colors. You can blend the colors. You can do whatever. And then it dries, you take it off. It's simple, very abstract stuff. Collage, and even felt collage can be really fun because it's tactile. And you can really build. It's simple, too.
It's not overwhelming with images. It's more focused on shape and color-- so even just breaking down some of the elements of more complex things into something that's simpler. Yeah, I don't know. I could talk about different projects all day. So if you want, I'm happy to--
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Maybe depending on your students, how they learn, some people are very abstract and they can do well with abstract. And others need break-down, step-by-step. You give me a blank canvas, I'm like, I have no idea. And our patients, some are really good and they can just go to town and do their own thing. And the other ones are just sitting there staring at each other.
So I feel like if you have a mix of them, then you can have one section being very structured. And the other one, if they want to explore and create on their own, having that, and they can go to their own section, that could also help, too. Versus, if they're like, I don't like to follow these steps. I want to do my own thing and be creative. That can help as well.
ALEX LEE: Or materials that they can get more creative with. Watercolor is a good example where you can get kind of crazy and messy with watercolor. But it's otherwise pretty straightforward. And you can follow that step by step. Another one is tissue paper, things like that where people tend to approach it the same of, oh, I'm going to lay this flat and I'm going to layer it.
And then you have somebody that bunches it up and glues it that way and makes it three dimensional. And you're like, OK. You totally took it and ran with it. So stuff like that where you get a little bit of the best of both worlds and people can push their creativity, if that's what they're into.
MEREDITH MCDEVITT: Thank you so much. I appreciate your time.
ALEX LEE: Yeah, absolutely. Thanks for the question.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Thanks. Now I want to go play with tissue paper. I put a link to an adaptive art list on our website, as well as a link that, Meredith, if you or anyone on the call is interested in connecting with a TechOWL staff member, Pennsylvania-specific-- Tennessee, you might have to connect with your own state-- to set up an appointment with a AT Specialist.
Everyone, if you're in the area, can come visit our community space on Temple's campus, where we have some adaptive art stuff and other fun 3D printed tools and things like that. So I will make sure to also send all this information out, including the slides, to everyone who was here today. So thank you, thank you again to Alex and Colleen. And we will see you on December 11, everyone. Bye.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Bye.
ALEX LEE: Thanks, everyone.
COLLEEN MCALLISTER: Thank you.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Thank you.
This webinar highlights how low and high tech assistive technology are transforming recreation and daily living for people with disabilities. Recorded December 2025.
Putting the AT in Recreational Therapy
ALANNA RAFFEL: Welcome, and thank you all for-- I'm recording, right? OK. Oh, hang on, let me let some people in. OK, great. OK, now I'm really ready.
Thank you all for joining us today for our December Tech Accelerator webinar. Our presentation topic this month is Assistive Technology for Recreation. This session is being recorded, and the video will include picture-in-picture ASL interpretation as well as a full transcript. You'll be able to access that video on our website, which I will put a link to in the chat.
This series is part of the Tech Accelerator project. This is an initiative funded by the Office of Developmental Programs and the Office of Long Term Living, here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It's made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Pennsylvania Tech Accelerator project includes five major focus areas: training and resources to build capacity for stakeholders, readiness evaluations to develop tools for successful adoption of remote supports and assistive tech, statewide assessment to plan and benchmark a technology for systems change, a provider survey to assess technology awareness and resources among providers, and finally, two technology summits, which were live events hosted in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh this past spring. You can learn more about this fantastic project on our website at disabilities.temple.edu. And that link will also be in the chat.
So I'm going to pass it over to our special guest for today, and we'll get started.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: Hi, everyone. [LAUGHS] We're just going to start sharing our screen. Give us one second. Hopefully no technical difficulties because we are a little bit of tech experts.
[LAUGHTER]
But thank you for joining us today. We are live from our Inglis Innovation Center, which is located off of Belmont Avenue, Conshohocken area-- Conshohocken, Belmont, Kenwood, if you're familiar with Inglis. It is a nursing home skilled facility that has focused on clients with physical disabilities for over 100 years.
We are very unique because the Inglis House only-- our residents all have to have a disability that has a mobility impairment. So it's considered a wheelchair community. But we get to do so much more than just providing mobility. We do a lot of assistive technology. We have PT, OT, speech. We have a gym. We do a lot of community integration. And on top of just our housing, we do a lot of community-facing programs.
Move to the next slide. But before we get into that, we're going to just introduce ourselves. I'm Katie Griffiths. I'm our ATP. CTRS is my background. I went to Temple and specialize in recreational therapy. Started out in rec therapy, found out about assistive technology at Inglis, and applied for a job. And I've been here almost 14 years. Started out in the House. And when we say House, that's really where we all started-- Inglis House.
And basically helped run a computer lab that was built for 30-plus residents to sit at any workstation and receive an assistive technology evaluation, which included all different types of inputs-- keyboards, mouse, some really high-tech items that we'll talk about today, or as simple as just making an adjustment to provide a prop under a wrist to use a trackball.
And a lot of it is just heavy on education. One of our things is just providing the support. Janet also started out in Inglis House.
JANET SHOEMAKER: Hi, everybody. I'm Janet Shoemaker. I'm also ATP and CTRS. Started out in rec therapy, graduated, came straight into this AT program at Inglis. I am one of the AT educators out in Philadelphia. As Katie was saying, we start in the House. Or at least, I've started in the House and then made my way out to the community. And we'll continue to talk about all those services in this presentation.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: And I am Christina, also ATP and CTRS, also went to Temple. I'm the only one that didn't start in the House. I was in rehab and long term care. But I've always been connected to here. I had my senior internship here with Nancy, who's going to join us this afternoon. So I'll introduce Nancy.
[LAUGHTER]
All right. Let me go to our next slide.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: But yeah, getting back to history of Inglis.
JANET SHOEMAKER: Yeah, so just to give us a little bit of history of who Inglis is-- I know Katie just touched on it. But Inglis has been around for more than 150 years now. We were really committed to helping individuals with a physical disability, as well as their caretakers.
Inglis, like it says on the slide, serves people living independently in the community as well as those in the residential nursing facility-- again, Inglis House. Yeah, we really like to enable individuals to live their fullest life, to achieve the goals, and find ways to make those barriers disappear.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: A lot of our residents and folks in the community are folks that might have cerebral palsy. So we'll see folks that graduated from a program and moved to Inglis to get continued support, folks that have multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neuromuscular diseases.
JANET SHOEMAKER: To further break out our entire company-- so there's really three major entities to Inglis. And it's Inglis House, Inglis Housing Corporation, and then Inglis Community Services. So Inglis House, when we talk about it again, it's that skilled nursing, long term care facility that's here in Philadelphia. Then we have our housing corporation, which is the largest private provider of affordable, accessible housing in the greater Philadelphia region, with more than 400 affordable units and nearly half fully accessible for people with disabilities, which is really great.
And then the entity that we really sit under is the community services. So we offer a variety of programs and resources, which includes us, assistive technology, employment services, home modifications, and housing opportunities.
So again, our mission for ICS, which, again, is Inglis Community Services, is we champion independence through innovation, life-enhancing services, and communities. And what's really awesome is we opened up this center in Philadelphia right at the end of 2019. We had a little hiatus because we had our friend COVID. And then we launched our Innovation Center in Pittsburgh-- last year?
KATIE GRIFFITHS: Two years.
JANET SHOEMAKER: Two years ago. So that's a little bit more recent. So we are now able to proudly say that we are statewide services. So really diving into, again, ICS-- so the different services that we have here. It's, again, as we said, it offers comprehensive programs that support physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of individuals with disabilities living independently in the community. So that includes not only our housing services and individuals who live there, but really all over Philadelphia County, as well as the five surrounding counties around Philadelphia. So we have a pretty far reach.
It's not only individuals with disabilities now. We've actually really tapped into our senior, who are trying to live in age, in place, living in their own homes and learning what is available for them, which is really awesome.
So really talking about our programs, assistive tech solutions-- so IATS is Inglis Assistive Tech Solutions, is our program. We provide individualized goals-based AT services for people with disabilities and older adults who are seeking to increase their independence, social engagement, or life management through technology.
And this can be everything and anything that you think of. It could be the basics to a cell phone, a tablet, a computer, to, hey, I really want to do smart home and integrate everything, as well as, hey, I want to learn about what social media is and connect with individuals that way. How can I be safe on the internet? I want to do online shopping, online banking. We really hit a lot of things, I want to say, a really huge range.
But our services are always provided by a team of certified assistive technology professionals. So all of us have the ATP credential, and we're always ready to adapt environments and provide really creative solutions that overcome barriers of independent living. So just to show you about the pictures that we have at the bottom, the very far left is one of our housing sites.
We just opened a computer lab thanks to funding with PA Health and Wellness. So we have not only accessible computer stations that we are also providing education with, but as well as a gaming station for individuals who are interested in that and want to learn about how they can continue gaming as well.
The middle picture is a class that we held with Philadelphia Senior Center. In that time, we really took on, probably, a class of 10 to 12 individuals weekly to talk about their cell phones, really understanding the basics of just navigating it, all the way to how to play with your settings, how to find certain things, how to-- I think we also hit email on that, I want to say. We had a huge range with that. And then, Katie, you want to talk about that picture to the right?
KATIE GRIFFITHS: You touch on that. That same grant helped provide services down at McGee on the waterfront. So we did a lot of education with the phone and really just unlocking technology to do a lot of different leisure, recreational activities, as well as just access and education. Basically, in this picture down on the right, I'm with a group home project. And I was just doing a lot of, not only smart home stuff-- like, have you guys heard of Ring doorbells to enhance safety, and things like that.
But as I was like working with those folks and assessing more, there was like-- we really just had to dive into how to use your device, or how to use your device to do things that 20-year-olds are doing, like Instagram and Snapchat and social media, but then diving into-- oh, we have to evaluate the safety hazards with these devices. And what does it mean to get a chat? You got invited to be a friend of somebody. And what does a friend mean?
And really just diving into all of those little pieces that allow folks to engage in technology for leisure components, but also how to do it safely. And that goes back to a lot of what we do with the education.
JANET SHOEMAKER: So continuing on.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Oh, I'm so sorry.
JANET SHOEMAKER: We're good. I'm going to go back. So just our approach to all the services that we provide. Like we said, we provide individualized assessment, ongoing support, and education and training. So our first step with assessment, we're really learning and understanding the abilities and challenges of a service participant.
And that could be, again, just like, hey, I want to learn something, to, I want to do adaptive gaming, I want to do leisure, online shopping, all of that fun stuff. It's really, what are you wanting to do, what services? And what challenges are you seeing? And then from there, we really build out a quite extensive list of recommendations, which, again, often get funded by insurance. Or if we have grants, we will purchase all of those for them.
We bring all the equipment and install them, support it, set it up, and then provide very personalized training sessions that are skill based, and a lot of hands-on support. We're seeing that a lot of individuals love what they do. They love that they can really accomplish their goals and build a lot of confidence in knowing, hey, I can do this. But in order to get them to that confidence, it's a lot of hand-holding in the beginning, understanding that education has to be very personalized to the individual. So we really like to tailor it depending on the individual that we are working with.
And then once we feel like the education is complete-- "complete." You can always learn. But, complete-- we like to provide ongoing support. So this is assistance through troubleshooting. Maybe it's further education on a topic we didn't hit because now they're learning. Hey, I'm having trouble with this. What else can I be doing? To just ensure that it's sustainable, it's effective, that we're not just going to hand something off to an individual and say, hey, good luck.
We really want to avoid device abandonment, skills abandonment. We really want it to be ongoing and self-sustainable.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: And really unlocking just the potential, any technology. We always try to say, your phone can do so much. And the iOS updates are really empowering. Sometimes we'll do an assessment with somebody, and they've been using their phone the whole session. And then at the last 10 minutes, they're like, you know what? This phone is kind of old. And we're like, oh, let's update a phone just to unlock the potential of the accessibility options.
Other things are what we learned in the House. And one of the luxuries of the House is we have an assistive technology program that started in there and is continuing. And one of the things we did really good with that program and that helped support all the other programs and the programs in the House as far as rec therapy goes, or working with an OT for access to things, is we've always funded an in-room support position.
That looks huge now, because years ago when it was created, it was just to support a few folks that were able to obtain a device. And mostly, folks were coming up to the computer lab to access technology, or we were going in a room with a therapist or assisting with a program to make some modifications.
But now that in-room support position, as well as opportunities in gaming and just the explosion of what assistive technology and 3D printing can do-- that position has been maintained for 14 years, as long as I've been here, to support folks in their individual technology. Because I think every resident has some level of technology in their room. And it could just be as simple as an adaptive call bell or something like that.
JANET SHOEMAKER: And just again, to give you another overview of our services in our program, we really like to focus on digital literacy-- so really understanding and using computers, your devices, smart home, your tablets, all of it-- and software programming, understanding how to navigate it, to be confident in it, just learning to troubleshoot yourself as well. Then we like to do skills development is huge, acquiring the skills needed for successful and fulfilling independent living.
We also touched on web browsing-- so again, the online shopping, social media, telehealth, understanding that being online, being connected through the web, is extremely important as things are becoming more streamlined. So learning those skills are there. And then, like we said, troubleshooting, learning to identify and fix those common issues-- at least the basic troubleshooting. We want people to feel confident in doing that themselves. And of course, if they have trouble with that, they can always reach out to us.
As well as equipment setup-- so this is including our smart home devices, like our Alexa, your smart lights, your Ring doorbells, all of those fun stuff. So we do that, as well as a big one is our email and account management-- so understanding how to reset passwords, how to recover devices, how to recover accounts, making sure that everything's up to date and connected.
So we have folks that forget their own password, reset them. Then they don't connect something. Then it's like, hey, I cannot use this. So we like to really also educate folks on saying, hey, it's really important to keep your account password, your info, in a secure location that you can access.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: Sometimes our evaluations, or even day one of implementation, is a huge discovery phase of-- just yesterday, we were setting up a Ring, and they had two, three different emails. And we were like, OK, but which one's linked to Amazon. And just having that thinking ahead of writing it all down-- we call them our cheat sheets. Really just supporting longevity of using the technology, and training the support staff. Making sure others know how to support.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: So I feel like that-- it's a long background to understand where we're coming from in this field. But the purposes of this presentation, we're going to focus on more the integration of all these different technologies into recreation and leisure. So we'll identify some of the categories. We'll talk about the role of recreational therapy. We're going to look at some different applications and modalities used. And then we'll talk about the different opportunities.
So just important things to talk about. What is assistive technology? We really jumped in without even saying anything about it. So it's any device or software or equipment that helps individuals perform a task that they otherwise couldn't. So that's really overarching for a lot of things. And what is recreational therapy, if you don't know? It uses recreation and leisure as treatment to improve health, well-being, and function in multiple domains of health.
So just an overview of the options of assistive technology. It can cover different categories. They cover mobility, communication, sensory needs, cognitive supports, and environmental controls. And we'll talk about how all of these things intertwine with recreation and leisure as well. The photos are just some examples of them. We were frequently talking about-- an Amazon Alexa. It can be your power mobility device, your AAC device. My new favorite thing is the Meta glasses. So I'll let you-- but yeah.
So I like to break it down into three different things because I feel like it's a lot easier to understand. So we have low tech, mid tech, and high tech, which-- I don't know who's in this group. So I'm sure we all have heard these things before.
But my famous low tech example is something like a card holder. It's pretty easy to find off the shelf. And you can utilize it. That photo's from Amazon. They're pretty readily available. But then your mid tech, I always say, it's one step up, that it needs a little bit more. So we have our switch-activated toys, which I'm sure you guys have all seen through TechOwl throughout the years. But it could be as high tech as our adaptive gaming setup. So that's an adaptive Xbox there with all the switch access as well. We'll go through all of these. This is just an overarching understanding.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: I do have to point out back in the day, and I'm talking 15, 16 years ago-- when phone books were still available, that was our original card holder. So we would wrap one in duct tape and then slice it in four quadrants. And that would be the card holder for our big poker nights.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Yeah, but you got to use what works. I've used a hairbrush. I've used a pool noodle. Amazon is next day, but if you need it right then, you got to make it work.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: And these things are sometimes free.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Yeah, exactly. So just also a review of what recreational therapy is. So their role is to use recreation to improve our physical functioning, emotional-cognitive skills. We're also talking overall quality of life, which we talk about all the time. It's very important to all aspects of health, and also with that, community inclusion. So having the ability to adapt games and activities and any other recreational activity will just include people into whatever their peers are doing.
So yeah, both recreational therapy and assistive technology aim to remove barriers and promote independence for the individual. It expands participation in sports, arts, games, leisure. It enables inclusive recreation. And it supports goal setting and skill development, which is what we all do.
So these are just some examples. We're going to break down through the modalities that we have used in Inglis House, but just an overarching, some ideas to get you thinking is-- so, when I think of what assistive technology could be used in your physical well-being, some things that pop, usually, to people's heads first is your adaptive sports equipments, like an adaptive bike, but also your prosthetic device. So I always think of-- I mean, the Paralympics is coming up, the Winter Paralympics. So you have all the devices that go with that, too.
The cognitive health-- you're adding adaptive puzzles, memory games. You can have different games with voice commands and all of-- there's so many things you could do.
[LAUGHTER]
With your creative leisure, you could do a switch-adapted music instrument, which we'll talk about, but you can also use eye tracking to do an art project as well. Our outdoor recreation-- there are all-terrain wheelchairs, or if you've been down to the Jersey shore, they have accessible beach wheelchairs.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: We do an annual trip.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Yeah, so that's always something that I feel like people have seen, so they're more familiar with it. And I always talk about adaptive kayaking gear. I don't know why. I always found it interesting. So I bring it up all the time.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: It's funny, too. You said what we learned as rec therapists still bleeds and is really a big part of our intake for assistive technology evaluations. Just the other day, Christina and I, the family-- we were like, all right, this referral is for these needs-based assessment. And family's like, yes, but can you wrap in education on the iPad to do some novel tasks and some matching and things like that?
And we can really make a case for that because there's the need there. And then we can see-- here's an extra 10 minutes of just sharing our expertise or what we're passionate about that will, in our minds, improve overall quality of life through the device.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Yeah, do you want to talk about music?
KATIE GRIFFITHS: I can. I can. So at Inglis, we are just really lucky to have music therapists. So we use that as a modality, as a contracted therapist as well as an on-staff therapist. And it used to be a lot. I remember my first days of rec therapy. We used to get a harpist come in, and I just thought that was so wonderful. And I was on a different unit. It was a lot of traumatic brain injuries. So just pairing those two can be really relaxing.
And now that technology-- music therapists aren't just using the instruments and their passion or ability to help with pain relief through relaxation and music and things like that. They can really leverage technology to really engage clients. You think of Guitar Hero as a gaming thing that we did in college and goofing off. That can really allow somebody that can't strum a guitar anymore to engage in playing music.
And we did a really cool thing with switches. We did a switch ensemble and really allowed folks to engage by pressing a switch to play a certain note. Or you even think of just bells, like you're gripping. Maybe you can add a weight to that. And now you're having somebody play. Everybody is given a bell to play a song.
And just working together with speech and the PT and OT team to find different avenues for that. It could be on your AAC device, and you're pressing a piano key to play that part. Maybe they can't reach out for a switch, but we can adapt through recording a sound on an iPad with just a quick gesture button, like leveraging an AAC button.
Also, we've done a lot of adapted piano and drumming, doing the digital drums that can get really close up to somebody. You don't have fear of damaging anything. They're truly made for folks to actively engage.
And then just using the team for mounting. Mounting, I think, is so important. So we do a lot of modular housing or mounts to mount switches or devices near somebody where they can touch it. Even thinking of a proximal switch-- as long as you can make this movement or gesture, it's going to activate a sounds or a piece of technology.
So I think we do a really good job. And it's really neat because these were all just the what ifs. Like, what if I could do a drum again? What if I could play piano again? And now we have a group of guys that get together, and they actually are performing at our Music Fest every year and recording. And it gives them a different skill set and just something to be proud of, like being part of a band, living out some dreams, right.
I can talk about art as well, because I've been here for a long time. And Inglis has always done this wonderful job at bringing art to folks that might have a severe physical impairment. And back in the day, we're talking a cap with taping a paintbrush to and allowing somebody to actively engage in painting. We've done it with cuffs. We've done it with mouth sticks, building up paint brushes, using overbed tables to really bring the painting and mounting it perfect way.
We have folks that paint independently in their room. And it's been care planned to help that person set up the canvas, their brushes and stuff. And there's folks that make a living still painting in their rooms.
We have folks that make cards. Hallmark cards was huge in the computer lab for the past 15 years, because folks were making cards and personalizing cards for family members, different residents, different staff, their children. And then we'd address them and mail them out. So that was art. It was just so neat to see folks make something from scratch for themselves and using digital platforms to do that.
We had a lot of folks that had severe impairments, and even an adapted brush or a head stick weren't going to be means of access for them. So they couldn't, maybe, hold a paintbrush, but maybe they could move a mouse, a trackball. Maybe they could click a switch and move their mouse and unclick the switch to make it stop and have had a drag for a paintbrush.
We incorporated Corel paint program that let them have a variety of different brush styles and change their colors. And really, some of that art was just beautiful. And we've actually paired digital art and traditional art, and we've allowed folks to get it mounted and printed out. And we've assisted them in getting them framed and helped them submit to different art exhibits.
So we [INAUDIBLE] art abilities and really let folks try and sell their art and be at an event and just show off their work. And just thinking of all the ways to do it. I'm trying to think. We even bring in art specialists that talk about different artists. And then they will focus on that modality for the month and learn about different techniques and take a stab at it.
So it's just a really neat thing to watch, and just how assistive technology-- we've done adaptive cuffs through 3D printing or mouth sticks and head sticks and just trying different angles and things that worked for folks.
You can do reading because you have that one client that you'd like to do it.
JANET SHOEMAKER: Reading is another big modality within the House. We don't have it on here, but we do have a library in-house, which not only has books and movies, but also large printed books, which has been really popular. But for individuals who can't physically hold a book, turn it themselves to-- maybe, even, I'm having trouble even seeing the large print. We really found different ways to still provide that same access in their own space, in their own rooms. So that's kind of where a lot of our e-readers come from.
So thankfully, your local libraries also have this service where there are audio tapes for a lot of these books, as well. So I know some individuals love having that tape in hand that they can play themselves because they like to be there old school, which is great. And they get assisted with returning and borrowing out new ebooks.
But another way that we found that's been a little bit more accessible and giving a little bit more independence back to the individual is our ebooks. And I'm sure we're familiar with Audible and those other services that are out there. But the big one that we love to promote is Libby.
So Libby is a free app as well as a free service. It is connected with your local library. And you can just sign up right on there. You can get a library card for free, and same concept of going to a library to borrow or return books and ebooks-- or ebooks and audiobooks. Sorry-- is all on that one platform. And they can choose whether they want to flip through it themselves. And that could be through switch access, voice activation. Now with some of our newer iOS, it's eye gaze is also on there that you can do all in one device, which is amazing-- as well as audiobooks.
So I had a client back in the day that I love, love, love because I started this whole project with her. She would always be in her room. She was independent, loved to read. She loved reading and hearing about the royal family in Britain, which is amazing.
And she'd be like, what biographies can I read? What autobiographies? What stories? What fiction, non-fiction, everything about them? And I was able to be like, hey, did you know you can get a free library in the palm of your own hand, in your own bedroom. And she instantly lit up.
Once she was comfortable going through it herself, we checked out, I want to say, maybe seven books every two weeks. This lady was nonstop on it, and I absolutely love it. And she still uses it to this day. She's able to do it independently. She uses voice activation when she gets tired instead of just physically touching the iPad, as well as her caregivers also know how to set it up for her and make sure that she's able to navigate it when she is having those bad days that she needs a little bit of extra help.
So this is also a great feature that we've been also recommending out in the community, which is awesome. Yeah, because who doesn't love ebooks? It gets [INAUDIBLE]
KATIE GRIFFITHS: And like Janet said, we have folks that want to just actually follow along with reading and downloading a book. So we even had somebody donate three touch screen computers. And that was really neat for folks, because they're reading. They're picking something. They're tapping the screen to change.
And then we had a gentleman that couldn't do that. So then we created a right and left click switch. So we mounted a right switch and a left switch, so he could either go back a page or forward a page. But it gave him independence. We would just set him up with his switches, pick his book. And this man read so many books.
We had a card donated specifically for buying books. And he was the one pushing it every week. I'm like, OK, another best seller, right. Because back in the day, I mean, you had to lug around a big magnifier, or we had a big device that would mechanically catch the page and turn it over. And I mean, there are folks that still use ancient equipment to access because they like what they like, but it's really neat to just see how all the technologies are helpful and useful to all sorts of needs.
We had a recreational therapist who recently retired, Jay Lee, who was here for--
JANET SHOEMAKER: 38 years.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: --38 years, yeah, a lifetime. And she loved horticulture and did a really good job at bringing in all different modalities to horticulture. Simple as planting seeds, and then transferring that to a pot, and then transferring it to a larger pot, and coming in and watering it, and maybe working with PT or OT to add a weight to the wrist to then add to watering, or adapting different watering cans so that somebody could still engage in watering.
And then it's really neat. We have a whole wall of lamps for different gardening and different vegetables and different herbs and all the different things. And now, Inglis just has plants of years and years, and propagating. Even practicing cutting with scissors to propagate something and cut off and then put it in water and water that and then replant that.
And then as it gets warmer out, the group then transitions outside. And we have adapted beds outside. And now they're digging. So they might have an adapted shovel or an adapted utensil for digging. And then they're transferring their little babies and watching that grow.
And the best part of that is, OK, now we have herbs and tomatoes and peppers. So then she transitions that into a cooking class. So now our residents are using herbs and different fruits or vegetables to be placed in a recipe. And now they're cooking for their group from the seeds they raised into the recipe.
It's just a really cool full circle program. And it touches on even nurturing or just something that-- oh, I have to check on my plant. I have to water my plant, all that. That goes into caring for your plant and then assisting in being able to still garden from your wheelchair with these raised beds that we had built.
So it's endless. There's actually a rec therapy-- horticulture therapy program. McGee does it really well as well. And just all the natural benefits from horticulture and just making that accessible to our Inglis House residents, as well as just seeing their plants throughout the entire landscape of our quad area and residence rooms and all the shared spaces.
JANET SHOEMAKER: Absolutely.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: This is my bread and butter. I love tabletop games. [LAUGHS] So there's a lot of things you can do with tabletop games. I don't even know where to start with tabletop games.
I feel like card holders are always used. We see them all the time. I showed you a picture of them. But you can also change different graph styles on the game pieces itself. On the bottom right, you can see it adapted a game of checkers in order to pick it up.
You can also mount the game differently. So the Scrabble board in the middle picture is on an easel. You can do tactile pieces. Katie has sequins in her hands now, and that's what I was using to make tactile game pieces.
So I try to make tabletop games a little bit more low tech, because it makes it a little bit easier for that client to be able to take it either home or with their loved ones, and modify it as well. I feel like my favorite case to talk about is I was able to program somebody's AAC to play Crazy Eights and Uno with their family on FaceTime. So they were able to select-- if they had a wild card, they would tell you what color it was. They liked Uno.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: Who doesn't?
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Who doesn't like Uno. But he was younger, so he liked to be sassy. So if he hit you with a draw four, he had, sorry, not sorry, programmed on there. So that's one of my-- we really integrated everything. So it's not just-- it gave him the opportunity to play with his family again, but it also gave him a new skill. Yeah, I could talk about-- that could be its own hour thing of just tabletop games. So I can't keep going.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: Jan and I just did an evaluation for somebody that was just really limited and just feeling stuck. And then we decided, all right, well, we're just going to mirror your iPad. And we were like, and do Wordle.
So it was so neat because we got to-- he had no idea about Wordle. And he wanted to do something that he could engage with his family. So they can help a little bit. There's some memory impairments, or just needing some cueing. So it was something that he could engage with the family. I think the sister really wanted to play a game with him, and not just Mario Kart.
We were starting to really tap into the needs, like starting to recall and problem solve. So we mirrored Wordle on his screen, and he just thought that game was awesome. And it's a novel task. He's learning something different, using different strategies to solve the problem. And also, he was doing it on the iPad and leaning down.
And we were able to mirror it on a big screen, which really invited a group effort in engaging in the game. So just finding all different opportunities. This is also yours.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: I know, yeah.
[LAUGHTER]
Adapted sports, I feel like, is what everyone thinks about when they think of including assistive technology and recreation. A lot of people are familiar with the sports chairs, like ones used for wheelchair basketball. There's wheelchair tennis, there's racing. Those are the ones I feel like-- like how I was saying, you see on the Paralympics and everything.
But there are other opportunities as well. This photo shows you a modification of a fishing pole. I modified a pool stick. I don't know pool. I shouldn't speak about pool like that. But I would modify a pool stick that would use one hand, and it had a little stand that came with it. And it was this person's personal--
KATIE GRIFFITHS: I think we 3D printed those--
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Yeah, so I feel, really, anything in adapted sports, I feel like, tends to be, honestly, a little bit easier to adapt because it's bigger equipment. So it's easier to add a universal cuff to it so you can use it one-handed, things like that.
You can also modify the rules of the game and things like that to make it a little bit more user friendly. Again, adapted sports could be its own entire thing.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: And we'll get into it, but we do a lot of adapted gaming, sporting, at Inglis.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: I'm moving it around.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: We even do competitions in digital gaming.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Adapted video games, I feel like is-- I know Tech Accelerator had its own highlight on them, so we'll gloss over it real quick. But the computer lab at Inglis does have a lot of people interested and continually enjoy the adaptive gaming. We have the adaptive Xbox, the PlayStation, and a Nintendo Switch.
And there's frequently groups that they do adaptive gaming with peers, but they also get to learn from each other the different controls. Yeah, if you guys want to say anything else about adaptive gaming, I feel like--
KATIE GRIFFITHS: It's just such an-- it's just so popular and such a need. Even we'll see it when we're doing evaluations from an insurance waiver. It's like, oh, there's a gaming need.
[LAUGHTER]
We can't get gaming through your insurance, but we can refer you to our programs and leverage that. We touched a lot on computer access. The reason I think we all got into it is that computer access is the vehicle to recreation and leisure when there are huge barriers, or just a way to encourage folks to try different things.
Hey, a lot of our assessments at Inglis House are just, what do you want to do? Like Janet was touching on, what's the goal? What would you like to do? What did you do? What would you want to do if you had the vehicle to do it?
A lot of folks wanted to go back to school and wanted to just practice going to school, like the screen readers, just being able to read, using a Google Chrome extension just to be able to screen read your homework, because it's too difficult to maybe have a textbook anymore, things like that, touching on the digital art.
And a lot of it is just social connectedness. I mean, what a huge modality, especially during COVID. We were able to use technology for folks that have never touched the computer lab, never had any desire to even own a cell phone. I mean, during COVID, we were able to, I think, just explore and explore folks that didn't have any desire for technology. I mean, families were getting iPads and Amazon Alexas and just FaceTiming.
And the lack of social connectedness allowed us to explore technology. And then we were able to then-- OK, now that you got this iPad and you did FaceTime, what else would you like to do? So as tough a time that was, it was really neat to see how access really helped those barriers, especially in social connection, and just expanding all leisure opportunities.
And then really doing what we do best is-- all right, you have a desire for access. What else do we need in order to get you on a computer? Adapting mice, keyboards, working with SLPs and OTs and PTs. We've done a lot of just using AACs for TV access and things like that.
And we did touch on Inglis Keen Games. That's one that's something close to Janet's heart, so I'll let her talk about it.
JANET SHOEMAKER: Very, very close. So for those of you who don't know what Keen Games is, it's essentially our own Olympics for the residents at Inglis House. It has a bunch of different games and activities that individuals can sign up and compete for. And it's a whole couple of days in September, which is always awesome. And it's every year.
In the pictures alone are just some of the events that we have-- there we go-- that we have helped adapt. So as you see in the first video-- I know it was really short-- but essentially, what we used is a leaf blower and a inflatable soccer ball. And we created, basically, a shootout, which is what we call it, allowing our individuals to play soccer, which is really great. And we have a little goalie that does go back and forth and tries to block it. It was a huge hit, finding different ways to adapt the games that some of these individuals thought they would never be able to participate in.
The middle video, if you see, is also switch activated. Sorry, the leaf blower was also switch activated, and we connected all of that.
But the middle one, it was off the idea of archery, trying to do something a little bit different. Some folks can't hold a bow and arrow. So we were like, hey, how about a Nerf gun? Let's adapt it, slap it on a switch, and mount it so that it's just sitting on a table.
The individual can ask the staff member to move it around for them, to move the table around for them. The switch can be brought closer to the individual if their reach is not as far. What's also really cool about that Nerf gun is the individual who wants to grab it themselves and pull that trigger, it's all up to them. So it really gives us a range of what it allows the participant to do.
And then the very last one that we have on there is we did make a skeeball table, essentially, which is what this is. So instead of the individual having to throw it and roll it themselves, they're able to push it down a ramp, which will then launch it into one of the buckets.
In the past, we've had a very similar concept, but instead of this, it was a bouncy ball. So you would drop it on the ground and have it bounce into one of the holes, which I believe a school of students had created for Inglis back in the day. But that was a little bit harder to bring individuals up to it so that they can push it themselves.
Another couple of examples that we have.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: Eight minutes. I know there was some stuff in the chat, so we'll--
JANET SHOEMAKER: Yeah, we'll keep it going. I'll move faster. So the far left is golf. As you can see, all we did for this individual is put a little bit of a platform. He wanted to use a golf club himself. But if you look all the way to the right, we have another adaptation to it. So an individual who cannot hold and swing it themselves, we created another ramp that they can drop in or, with assistance, have it pushed down.
We found that if we move that ramp away from the target, it allows it to bounce off the floor, which allows for a little bit more of a probability, instead of it just dropping into a spot, which individuals are really open and excited for.
The middle top is ax throwing. So instead of a normal ax, obviously, we're using suction cups onto a whiteboard, which was a lot of fun for individuals to do themselves. And then our picture in the middle on the bottom is our computer lab being involved in Keen Games as well. So allowing individuals to play Bejeweled on any kind of setup, anywhere from eye gaze to your own AAC device to standard mouses, adaptive mouses, all the shebang. It's really allowing everybody to participate, which was really important to us.
CHRISTINA RENNIE: Do we want to-- OK, I'll go really fast. So like we were saying in the beginning, similarly to how we deal with that in the community, we're going to assess and implement their recreational needs as well. And again, all of the above, the benefits from including assistive technology into recreation are listed here. But I think, overall, as we keep saying, it just overall includes their better quality of life and their ability to connect with others.
Some of the barriers that we have frequently run into is mostly costs and funding, along with their training and their support needs. Not everyone has a place like Inglis house that's able to have these things and want to try different opportunities with people. And just using the accessibility and the compatibility of, also, the software devices as well.
Some future things that I always tend to look forward to is the importance of AI and virtual reality into all of leisure, but also the development of inclusive recreational spaces to allow people to go to any space and feel welcomed and have things available for them. But also just an emphasis on training, not only for providers, but caregivers and everyone that is interested.
So some of our big resources, I typically point people towards utilizing the recreational tab on TechOwl to borrow different equipment and try things. The PA Center for Adapted Sports is a great opportunity as well. They help provide different equipment, but they can also advise and teach you. And you're also surrounded by other people with disabilities too, which becomes more of a social thing.
And GamingReadapted is our trusted resource for anything with adaptive gaming.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: And what we're seeing out in the community, as well, and in the House, is just the evaluations. What we do for the IATS program is really just-- even if we get a referral, we work really hard to try and find funding.
We just had somebody in here yesterday. And it was just something very simple. Like, well, what do you want to do? What does it look like at home, and things like that. And she was like, well, I can't vacuum anymore.
And just thinking outside the box. Like, well, a Roomba is AT. And then I'm like, well, that's kind of a home mod need. And then maybe there's a grant for a home mod need that might tie into some other assistive technology, because I probably need you to have a smart device to run that.
So really just trying to use all our expertise and assess a person for the full quality of life needs, and always tying in that rec therapy background to really just make sure that we're being appropriate and ethical with what we're recommending, but also something that will be helpful and overall something that they won't abandon and want to use, and use for all types of things.
So that's everything. [LAUGHS] And more.
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
ALANNA RAFFEL: Hi. Yeah, well, partially. That was fantastic. Thank you guys so much for sharing all of this wonderful information. I always learn something when I hear from you and talk to you guys.
Lori wants to know if it's OK for us to share out this slide deck after. So if that is OK with you guys, you'll send it to me, and I can share it out with all the registrants. And otherwise, I don't think we got any other questions in the chat. So I'll open it up to the audience in our last minute or two here, if anyone wants to pop on and share a question in the chat, or they can ask a question.
I also put a feedback survey link in the chat. And I'll also reshare the links for past recordings of our monthly webinars, as well as a link to find your state Assistive Technology Act program, in case some participants here don't live or work in Pennsylvania. You can find your Assistive Technology Act program through that link.
We're also doing this again at 4 o'clock today. So if you know someone that might be interested in hearing this presentation and learning about this topic, you can share the registration link with them. I'll put that in the chat again.
And otherwise, I'll give it a moment to see if anyone has any questions.
JANET SHOEMAKER: And even if you don't have a question now and you think of something later, feel free to reach out to us by that email that's on the screen. I may or may not be covered based on our chat. But yeah, you can feel free to just email us. Or if you just want to speak to us about-- maybe you have a client or a case study that you're working on and you're struggling for. We're here, so please reach out.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: Yeah, I've done a lot of consults just through friends and helping out and sharing resources.
ALANNA RAFFEL: Thank you guys. Thank you to our interpreters. And we'll see you again at 4 o'clock. Bye, everyone.
KATIE GRIFFITHS: Thanks, Alanna.
Overview of PA Tech Accelerator Activities
- Training and Resources about Technology Solutions
- Conduct a series of trainings and deliver resources to build capacity to stakeholders and across County Behavioral Health/ID and Autism Offices and Community Health Choices Managed Care Organization.
- Develop Readiness Evaluation and Tools for Providers
- Development of a readiness evaluation for the successful adoption of remote supports and assistive technology solutions by Pennsylvania disability provider agencies.
- Advance Technology First Statewide Assessment and Planning
- Development of a Technology First Systems Change state plan through benchmarking and evaluation.
- Statewide Technology Solutions for Provider Assessment
- Survey of approximately 2,000 providers on technology awareness, planning, implementation, and training resources.
- Enhance Technology Resources for Stakeholders
- Sustainability evaluation of TechOWL’s CATS – Consider Assistive Technology Solutions and DOGS – Devices Offering Great Solutions online tools.
- Develop Technology First Policies Alongside Technology Champions
- Engage a group of Technology Champions to participate in the modernization and harmonization of statewide technology-related policies.
- Technology Summits
- Technology summits held in the spring of 2025 in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh brought together project partners, people with disabilities, family members, and support and other professionals to increase awareness of current and emerging technology solutions.