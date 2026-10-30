Shapiro Administration Reduces Emergency Waitlist for ID/A Services by More Than 2,700 Individuals in Unprecedented Commitment to Serving Pennsylvanians with Intellectual Disabilities and Autism

The Shapiro Administration’s multi-year growth strategy has resulted in more than 42,000 Pennsylvanians – the highest number ever – receiving services in their home or community.

In his second budget, Governor Josh Shapiro secured an historic $354.8 million for ID/A services to raise rates for service providers and wages for workers who care for Pennsylvanians with ID/A, dramatically reducing job vacancies.

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced that the emergency waiting list for intellectual disabilities and autism (ID/A) waiver services has been reduced by 2,742 individuals – or 40 percent, down from 4,592 individuals– since February 2024. Additionally, five counties – Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Potter, and Warren – have eliminated their emergency waitlist altogether.

“When we reduce and eliminate the emergency waitlist for adults with intellectual disabilities and autism, it means they are receiving the critical services they need when they need them,” said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Thanks to the ongoing support of Governor Shapiro and of county administrators, we have been able to reduce the waitlist for services by an unprecedented amount, and our work will continue.”

PA DHS works every day to help Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and/or autism access vital supports and services they need to live safely and independently, pursue education and job opportunities, and participate in the Everyday Lives they deserve. However, many of these individuals have had to wait to receive services due to limited capacity and funding. To address this, Governor Josh Shapiro launched a Multi-Year Program Growth Strategy for Pennsylvania to completely eliminate the emergency waiting list for services for adults with intellectual disabilities and autism. Now, more than 42,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and/or autism currently receive services in their home and community.

An essential part of this strategy includes targeted investments in the direct support professionals (DSPs) who serve the ID/A community. In his 2024-25 budget, Governor Shapiro secured an historic $354.8 million in state and federal funding for ID/A services to raise rates for service providers and DSP wages and to begin to clear the emergency waiting list for adults seeking ID/A waiver services. Investments in service rates enabled providers to increase wages and support recruitment efforts, reducing the job vacancy rate for DSPs.

The Governor has continued these investments ever since – his 2026-27 budget built on this historic progress by maintaining funding for DSP wages to support those who provide services to adults with disabilities.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has been laser focused on ensuring that Pennsylvanians with disabilities have the resources to succeed and thrive on their own terms. In April 2026, the Governor signed three Executive Orders expanding protections for Pennsylvanians with disabilities and autism and creating a new Governor’s Advisory Commission on People with Disabilities.