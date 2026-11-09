Shapiro Administration Highlights $900,000 Investment to Improve Health Care for Pennsylvanians Leaving Incarceration, Reducing Recidivism and Boosting Public Safety

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes a $900,000 investment for a reentry pilot program to improve transitions from State Correctional Institutions.

Reducing recidivism changes lives, benefits communities, and saves money – even a five percent reduction in recidivism would save approximately $2 million for the Commonwealth.

Erie, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh today highlighted a $900,000 investment in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 Budget for an innovative pilot program that will provide 90 days of pre-release Medicaid services for individuals with high-risk health conditions who are leaving State Correctional Institutions.

The Investments in Health pilot will connect Pennsylvanians to intensive case management and support continuity of care post-release, resulting in improved health, more seamless coordination with local resources, and reduced recidivism – ultimately saving taxpayer dollars.

During a visit to the Erie County Re-Entry Services and Support Alliance, Secretary Arkoosh discussed the importance of reentry support programs with local leaders. Secretary Arkoosh shared how the Investments in Health program will provide access to health care and services like substance use disorder care and medication to those leaving incarceration, helping ease their return to their communities and saving lives.

“As a former County Commissioner, I have seen firsthand how essential it is to provide reentry services that address a person’s individual needs and give them the best chance to succeed when they transition from incarceration back to their communities. Starting that planning before discharge and taking a person’s health needs into consideration in this process is a proven strategy that makes successful, sustainable returns possible,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “By making strategic investments through the Medicaid program, we have an opportunity to save lives from overdose deaths, improve public safety, and reduce the chance that a person will return to a State Correctional Institution. This funding will help Pennsylvanians right away, and it will save the Commonwealth money and resources long term.”

In Pennsylvania, nearly two-thirds of returning citizens recidivate within 16 months of leaving an SCI, incurring societal costs of $3.1 billion annually. The investment of state funds for reentry supports allows Pennsylvania to leverage additional federal matching funds, which will bring total funding to $2.7 million. Reducing recidivism changes lives, benefits communities, and saves money – even a five percent reduction in recidivism would save approximately $2 million for the Commonwealth.

The Investments in Health pilot program includes $900,000 for reentry supports and a separate $1 million investment for housing stability, for a total $1.9 million investment. Those state funds allow Pennsylvania to leverage additional federal matching dollars, bringing total funding for the pilot program to $5.2 million in the first year, and allows PA DHS to start work in two key areas:

Reentry Supports: $900,000 in state funds to leverage additional federal funding for a total of $2.7 million that will support pre-release Medicaid coverage for incarcerated individuals returning to their communities from State Correctional Institutions.

Housing Stability: $1 million in state funding to leverage additional federal funding for a total of $2.5 million to launch a pilot that will help Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness connect to stable housing and services.

Targeted budget investments in these proven services improve people’s health and quality of life, reduce health care costs and hospital visits, improve public safety, and reduce recidivism.

Erie County Re-Entry Service and Support Alliance (ECRSSA) serves clients released from federal, state, or county prison who are reentering Erie County after serving a sentence for a criminal conviction. Through an intentional network of community and faith-based organizations and in partnership with the criminal justice system, ECRSSA provides case management for clients in the six to twelve months after their release from incarceration, connecting them to job training, employment, housing, education, and physical and behavioral health care services. ECRSSA believes everyone has something meaningful to offer and helps individuals find confidence, purpose, and personal strength. In supporting individuals, ECRSSA is building stronger and more connected communities.

“Access to dependable health care and strong reentry support is essential for returning citizens and for the overall well-being of our community,” said Erie County Re Entry Service and Support Alliance Program Manager Bob Hess. “This investment by the Commonwealth strengthens our ability to help individuals successfully transition home, ease pressure on local systems, and promote greater safety for everyone.”

Building on Nearly Four Years of Progress

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has advanced initiatives to ease reentry to communities and expand options for those seeking clemency and pardons including:

Expanding services to provide people returning to the workforce from the justice system with on-the-spot birth certificates, helping to remove a significant barrier that can stand in the way of work, training, housing, and reentry.

Expanding safe and responsible AI use across state government by using AI to assist with transferring information from handwritten applications for clemency into the Board of Pardons online tracking system.

In December 2023, Governor Shapiro signed “Clean Slate” legislation to streamline the process for pardoned Pennsylvanians to clear their criminal records.

In July 2023, the Board of Pardons expanded its “expedited review” process for pardon applicants to make it more efficient, providing applicants with a clear and transparent process to follow. Started in 2025, applicants no longer need to request expedited review; Board staff automatically review all applications for eligibility.

In the 2023-24 state budget, the Shapiro-Davis Administration invested $355,000 into a dedicated clemency unit within the Department of Corrections to address a backlog of applications for pardons and commutations.

Read more about Governor Shapiro's 2026-27 Budget.