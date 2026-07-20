Governor Shapiro and DHS Secretary Dr. Arkoosh Highlight Historic Increase in Funding for Rape Crisis Centers, Administration’s Strong Support for Survivors During Visit to YWCA in Carlisle

Governor Shapiro secured a $12 million increase in funding for rape crisis centers in the 2026-27 budget, the largest increase in Pennsylvania history.

Under the Governor’s leadership, more than $60 million has been driven out to these vital centers all across the Commonwealth..

Carlisle, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh visited YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County to meet with community leaders, advocates, and survivors to highlight the $12 million increase secured in the 2026-27 budget to support rape crisis centers — the largest increase in Pennsylvania history.

This year’s budget doubles funding for these critical centers – for a total of $24.17 million – ensuring vital resources including legal support and counseling remain accessible and available to survivors. Since taking office, the Governor has driven out more than $60 million to the Commonwealth’s rape crisis centers.

“Earlier this year, I visited the Pittsburgh Action Against Rape center and heard firsthand about how hard it is to provide essential services to support victims of rape and sexual assault on a tight budget,” said Governor Shapiro. “Their stories stuck with me – as have the stories of survivors I’ve met throughout my career – and as we worked to negotiate this new budget, I knew we had to deliver for them. The work our 47 rape crisis centers do every day is incredibly important to the communities they serve, and I’m proud we secured an historic increase in funding for these vital centers and are making sure these providers have the resources they need all across Pennsylvania.”

In addition to funding for these centers, the 2026-27 budget provides $10 million in first-ever dedicated state funding for the 988 crisis hotline and $5 million to sustain walk-in crisis stabilization centers, prioritizing regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care and strengthening collaborations among hospitals, community providers, and local responders. The 2026-27 budget further invests $658,000 to enhance ChildLine staffing and provide more training to all workers — which will allow caseworkers more time and resources to effectively triage calls before referring them to the counties or appropriate agency.

Together, these investments support survivors and protect our most vulnerable while building out Pennsylvania’s mental health services and crisis response system.

Governor Shapiro was joined for a ceremonial bill signing by DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County CEO Maddie Young, and YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County Board Member Andrea Greene. As part of today's visit, the Governor ceremonially signed the General Appropriations Bill.

“In times of crisis, who responds and the experience they bring makes all the difference. YWCA Carlisle and Cumberland County and our rape crisis centers work every day to be that for sexual assault survivors in Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Dr. Arkoosh. “In a time that can feel deeply isolating for assault victims, our rape crisis centers are here so people have a support network that is on their side – experience, empathy, and advocacy that makes all the difference.”

YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County is one of 47 rape crisis centers in the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR). Last year, the center supported approximately 1,100 people through crisis services, which included in-person services to an average of 825 people and crisis counseling through their hotline to an average of 275 people.

“We are frontline providers and now, an historic investment has been made in Rape Crisis services in the 2026-27 budget, and it will ensure victims across our Counties and PA can access such important services,” said Young, who is also a member of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women. “And after experiencing a staffing crisis, to the Governor and our legislators, thank you for hearing us — this increased funding will allow us to continue providing Advocates, supplies, shelter, and basic needs to victims and families going through a rape crisis.”

The YWCA provides crisis services which include advocate accompaniment to medical procedures, court and judicial procedures, and interactions with law enforcement; assistance with filing sexual violence protective orders and protection from abuse orders; crisis counseling through the hotline and in person; one-on-one and group counseling for survivors and their loved ones; emergency housing and financial assistance; and prevention/awareness education and professional community trainings.

“Through my work as an advocate, I am blessed to be able to answer the call, or go to a medical accompaniment, where I can listen, support, encourage, and offer comfort,” said Greene, who is also a survivor. “Most importantly, in the case of a child, reporting to ChildLine to ensure a young person receives the protection he or she deserves. The $12 million in funding is critical as it enables rape crisis centers across the commonwealth to educate young people to say no and to ask for help. It allows us to answer the call to stand with survivors and say, ‘we see you, we hear you, we believe you, and we support you.’”

In addition to repeatedly calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation that extends the statue of limitations reform for child sexual abuse, this funding builds on the Governor and his Administration’s support for survivors:

Since 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested nearly $5 million in Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities to combat sexual violence and support survivors.

In October 2024, Governor Shapiro signed a bill into law requiring the establishment of an electronic statewide sexual assault evidence tracking system, enabling survivors to monitor the status of their rape kits throughout the testing process.

In January 2025, the Shapiro Administration announced $2.5 million in federal funding for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to improve the Commonwealth's ability to increase accountability and transparency through a new statewide sexual assault kit tracking system.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has also prioritized supporting victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime through the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP). In total, more than $18 million has been driven out since 2023 to ensure that this critical financial lifeline remains available.

Today’s event at YWCA follows Governor Shapiro’s visit to a rape crisis center in Pittsburgh earlier this year and reinforces his Administration’s commitment to supporting survivors.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared here, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks here.