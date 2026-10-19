Shapiro Administration Launches Nation’s First Apprenticeship Program to Train Doulas, Ensuring Mothers Have Access to Physical and Emotional Support Before, After Childbirth

The Shapiro Administration is working with nonprofit Patients R Waiting to launch the Pennsylvania Statewide Registered Doula Apprenticeship Program to improve health outcomes for mothers and increase access to maternal health care.

Lancaster, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration launched a first-in-the-nation apprenticeship program specifically designed to train and prepare doulas – the professionals who provide continuous physical, emotional, and educational support to their client before, during, and shortly after childbirth.

The Pennsylvania Statewide Registered Doula Apprenticeship Program will formalize doula training through an earn-while-you-learn approach to expand Pennsylvania’s maternal health workforce and increase women’s access to doulas as part of their care teams.

A collaboration between the Pennsylvania departments of Human Services (PA DHS), Health (DOH), Labor & Industry (L&I) and Patients R Waiting, the program is the first apprenticeship of its kind in the United States.

“Pregnancy, childbirth, and welcoming a new baby are exciting but often stressful times for parents. Working with a doula connects pregnant women with a skilled advocate and advisor through pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum – an ally who can help navigate the many changes that occur during pregnancy, prepare for and assist through delivery, and help identify when problems arise and additional supports are necessary. Doulas help ensure mothers and their babies have a safe and empowering birth experience,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “This first-of-its-kind doula apprenticeship program will increase access to their services by removing barriers for those who want to become a doula and is a significant step to growing this important workforce.”

“Under Governor Shapiro's leadership, we're continuing to expand registered apprenticeships into new and emerging fields, creating more opportunities for Pennsylvanians to build meaningful careers while strengthening our workforce,” said L&I Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Patricia Blumenauer. “This doula apprenticeship demonstrates the power of collaboration – bringing together community members, health care expertise, and workforce development resources to create a structured career pathway that will benefit both aspiring health care professionals and the families they serve.”

To develop the Pennsylvania Statewide Registered Doula Apprenticeship Program, PA DHS worked closely with L&I to include health occupations in the registered apprenticeship model, making the program the first apprenticeship of its kind in the United States. The apprenticeship model, developed and implemented by Patients R Waiting, combines structured classroom instruction, supervised clinical experience, mentorship, and professional development to create a sustainable pathway into the doula profession. This earn-while-you-learn approach reduces financial barriers to entry, supports workforce diversification, and prepares doulas to provide high-quality, evidence-based, culturally responsive care. Patients R Waiting opened applications for the Pennsylvania Statewide Registered Doula Apprenticeship Program on October 16, 2026.

The apprenticeship program includes:

Eight weeks of online training;

16 module doula school with certified trainers;

12 month Evidence-based Birth Practices subscription, which provides trainees with the latest research and best practices in the field; and

A two day, in-person training with a certified DONA International trainer, where they learn comfort measures, childbirth education, signs of labor, and other practices that enhance their clients' birthing experience.

A Record of Expanding Doula Services

The Shapiro Administration has prioritized expanding access to doulas for Medicaid recipients to further help address maternal health disparities in access to quality health care for mothers, especially Black and Latino Pennsylvanians who may experience greater barriers to care and less representation in care settings.

In 2024, PA DHS created an official certification for doulas through the Pennsylvania Certification Board. This change allows certified doulas to enroll as Medicaid providers for the first time ever. Previously, doula services were offered in coordination with Medicaid managed care organizations. As enrolled providers, doulas are able to work directly with Medicaid recipients and work independently for services offered through pregnancy and postpartum. Currently, there are 255 certified doulas with 150 enrolled in Medicaid.

Patients R Waiting is a Lancaster-based national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating health disparities by increasing diversity in medicine. The organization also works to improve maternal health outcomes at the local, state, and national levels through its Diversifying Doulas Initiative (DDI). DDI aims to decrease maternal morbidity and mortality in birthing people through doula care.

Improving Health for Mothers and Young Children

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has taken action to reduce maternal health disparities by investing in healthier lives for mothers and children. Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has secured more than $17.5 million for the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s maternal and child health initiatives that are delivering real results, like increased postpartum depression screenings, improved access to care for women, and new grants specifically designed to improve the health of Pennsylvania mothers and babies.

Earlier this year, the Shapiro Administration unveiled Pennsylvania’s Maternal Health Strategic Action Plan, entitled Healthy Moms, Vibrant Futures. The comprehensive multi-agency plan is the first in Pennsylvania and contains strategic goals, data and research, ongoing work, and recommendations to combat maternal health disparities that can shape quality of life for both mothers and their children.

“Doulas play a vital role in improving maternal health outcomes by providing continuous emotional, physical, and informational support to birthing people and their families. As a physician, I have seen the value of having doulas as part of the care team to help patients feel heard, supported, and empowered throughout their birth experience,” said Patients R Waiting Founder Dr. Sharee Livingston. “The Pennsylvania Statewide Registered Doula Apprenticeship Program is an important step toward expanding access to doula care while creating sustainable professional development and career opportunities for aspiring doulas. By investing in a trained and supported doula workforce, we can strengthen our maternal health system and work toward more equitable birth outcomes for families across Pennsylvania.”

More information on maternal-child health programs available across Pennsylvania is available on PA DHS’ website.