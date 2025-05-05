State Water Plan: Statewide Water Resources Committee

The role of the Statewide Committee is to recommend to the Secretary the approval and adoption of the State Water Plan, assist the Department, in cooperation with regional committees, to encourage the input from persons interested in water resources issues throughout the process of developing and formulation regional plan components and the State Water Plan.

Recommend policies and guidelines for the preparation and development of regional plans and the State Water Plan. The Statewide Committee, at least every five years, reviews the State Water Plan to determine whether it reflects the objectives, policies and purposes of Act 220 (Water Resources Planning Act).