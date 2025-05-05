The role of the Statewide Committee is to recommend to the Secretary the approval and adoption of the State Water Plan, assist the Department, in cooperation with regional committees, to encourage the input from persons interested in water resources issues throughout the process of developing and formulation regional plan components and the State Water Plan.
Recommend policies and guidelines for the preparation and development of regional plans and the State Water Plan. The Statewide Committee, at least every five years, reviews the State Water Plan to determine whether it reflects the objectives, policies and purposes of Act 220 (Water Resources Planning Act).
State Water Plan: Statewide Water Resources Committee
May 19, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes October 28, 2025 (PDF)
October 2026 Meeting Date and Location
Microsoft Teams link will be posted when available
Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.
October 27, 2026
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (Agenda and times TBD)
Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Contact us
James Horton
Water Resources Planning
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101