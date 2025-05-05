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    Water Advisory Committees

    State Water Plan: Statewide Water Resources Committee

    The role of the Statewide Committee is to recommend to the Secretary the approval and adoption of the State Water Plan, assist the Department, in cooperation with regional committees, to encourage the input from persons interested in water resources issues throughout the process of developing and formulation regional plan components and the State Water Plan.

    Recommend policies and guidelines for the preparation and development of regional plans and the State Water Plan. The Statewide Committee, at least every five years, reviews the State Water Plan to determine whether it reflects the objectives, policies and purposes of Act 220 (Water Resources Planning Act).

    State Water Plan: Statewide Water Resources Committee

    May 19, 2026

    October 2026 Meeting Date and Location

    Microsoft Teams link will be posted when available

    Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.

    October 27, 2026
    9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (Agenda and times TBD)

    Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
     

    Contact us

    James Horton
    Water Resources Planning
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Contact Us

    Call us

    You can call the Statewide Water Resources Committee at:

    tel:717-772-1100

    Email us

    You can email the Statewide Water Resources Committee at:

    jahorton@pa.gov