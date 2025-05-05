Previous Years' Meetings

December 16, 2020 (10:00 AM – 1:40 PM)

In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting will be held as a virtual meeting and will begin at 10:00 a.m. Individuals who wish to join the meeting may do so by registering in advance of the meeting.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

September 17, 2020 (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM)

In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting will be held as a virtual meeting and will begin at 10:00 a.m. Individuals who wish to join the meeting may do so by registering in advance of the meeting.

The meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

May 20, 2020 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf's emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the public may participate in this meeting via Skype for Business.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

The meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting recording here (MP4)

January 15, 2020 (10:00 AM - 2:15 PM)



This meeting is open to the public and individuals who cannot attend in person may join the meeting remotely via Skype.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.