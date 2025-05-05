Previous Years' Meetings

Meetings
December 11, 2025
- Canceled
September 11, 2025
Oil & Gas Technical Advisory Board Meeting - September 11, 2025
June 25, 2025
Oil & Gas Technical Advisory Board Meeting - June 25, 2025
March 20, 2025
Oil & Gas Technical Advisory Board Meeting Recording - March 20, 2025
December 5, 2024 (10:00 AM – 2:45 PM)
Meeting Location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
View Meeting Recording: Part One | Part Two
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for September 5, 2024 TAB Meeting (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: RISE PA (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Emissions Guidelines (EGs) for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions From Existing Crude Oil & Natural Gas Facilities (40 CFR Part 60 Subpart OOOOc)(PDF)
September 5, 2024 (10:00 AM – 2:45 PM)
Meeting Location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for June 13, 2024 TAB Meeting (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Guidance for Maintaining Freeboard and Dewatering of Well Development Impoundments for Unconventional Oil and Gas Operations TGD (.ppt)
June 13, 2024 (10:00 AM – 3:15 PM)
Meeting Location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for March 19, 2024 TAB Meeting (PDF)
- Erosion and Sediment Control General Permit (ESCGP-4) PowerPoint Presentation
March 19, 2024 (10:00 AM – 3:30 PM)
Meeting Location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
December 5, 2023 (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)
Meeting Location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
View Afternoon Meeting Session
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Final Meeting Minutes for September 5, 2023 (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for September 5, 2023 (PDF)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. Section 5703, your participation in the meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
September 5, 2023 (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)
Meeting Location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
View part one of the meeting here
View part two of the meeting here
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. Section 5703, your participation in the meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
June 6, 2023 (10:00 AM – 2:15 PM)
Meeting Location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. Section 5703, your participation in the meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
March 13, 2023 (10:00 AM – 1:45 PM)
Meeting Location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for December 01, 2022 (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation “Carbon Capture and Storage/Hydrogen Development in Pennsylvania” (PDF)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. Section 5703, your participation in the meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
December 1, 2022 (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)
Meeting location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
View the meeting here (MP4)
The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022 has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 1, 2022. A meeting agenda and meeting materials will be made available on this website two weeks prior to the meeting.
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Final Meeting Minutes for July 25, 2022 (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for July 25, 2022 (PDF)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
July 25, 2022 (10:00 AM – 2:45 PM)
Meeting location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
View the meeting here (MP4)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
April 25, 2022 (10:00 AM – 3:15 PM)
Meeting location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
View the meeting here (MP4)
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for January 14, 2022 (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Environmental Justice Overview and Draft Environmental Justice Policy (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Guidelines on Notification Requirements for Unauthorized Discharges to Waters of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Clean Streams Law (PDF)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
January 14, 2022 (10:00 AM – 2:45 PM)
Meeting location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
View the meeting here (MP4)
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for September 9, 2021 (PDF)
- Draft Guidelines for the Development and Implementation of Oil and Gas Well Site Integrated Contingency Plans for Unconventional Well Sites (PDF)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
September 9 (9:00 AM – 1:30 PM)
The September 9, 2021, Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting was a hybrid meeting which allowed participants to join in person or remotely.
Meeting location:
Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
The meeting was conducted via webinar.
View the meeting here (MP4)
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for May 5, 2021 (PDF)
- Draft Radioactive Monitoring at Solid Waste Processing and Disposal Facilities TGD (PDF)
- Proposed Chapter 78 Annex A (Waste Management) (PDF)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
May 5 (9:00 AM – 1:15 PM)
In accordance with the governor’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), this Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting was held as a virtual meeting.
The meeting was conducted via webinar.
View the meeting here (MP4)
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes for December 16, 2020 (PDF)
- Proposed Chapter 78 Annex A (Environmental Protection Standards) (PDF)
- Proposed Chapter 78 Annex A (Waste Management) (PDF)
- Guidelines for Development of Operator Pressure Barrier Policy for Unconventional Wells (PDF)
- Pressure Barrier Policy Model Plan (PDF)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
December 16, 2020 (10:00 AM – 1:40 PM)
In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting will be held as a virtual meeting and will begin at 10:00 a.m. Individuals who wish to join the meeting may do so by registering in advance of the meeting.
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes from September 17, 2020 (PDF)
- Draft Prioritized Review Process TGD (PDF)
- Draft Notice of Intent – Prioritized Review Checklist (PDF)
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
September 17, 2020 (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM)
In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting will be held as a virtual meeting and will begin at 10:00 a.m. Individuals who wish to join the meeting may do so by registering in advance of the meeting.
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes from May 20, 2020 (PDF)
- Draft Guidelines for Chain Pillar Development and Longwall Mining Adjacent to Unconventional Wells (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking – Chapter 78, Annex A (Environmental Protection Standards) (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking – Chapter 78, Annex A (Waste Management) (PDF)
The meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
May 20, 2020 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf's emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the public may participate in this meeting via Skype for Business.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes from January 15, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- Amended Meeting Minutes from January 15, 2020 (PDF)
- Draft Guidelines for Development of Operator Pressure Barrier Policy for Unconventional Wells (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Draft Proposed Regulation – Interstate Pollution Transport, CO2 Budget Trading Program (PDF)
The meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting recording here (MP4)
January 15, 2020 (10:00 AM - 2:15 PM)
This meeting is open to the public and individuals who cannot attend in person may join the meeting remotely via Skype.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes from September 19, 2019 (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Trenchless Technology/Alternatives Analysis (PDF)
- Guidance for Developing Chapter 105 Alternatives Analysis for Proposed Impacts to Aquatic 5 Resources (PDF)
- Trenchless Technology Technical Guidance Document (PDF)
Canceled - December 18, 2019 (10:00 AM — 3:30 PM)
Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
September 19, 2019 (10:00 AM — 3:00 PM)
Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting recording here (MP4) (NOTE: The audio portion of this meeting begins at 1 minute 16 seconds. Advance the audio “slider” control to the 1 minute 16 second mark to immediately play the recording)
Canceled - June 20, 2019 (10:00 AM — 3:30 PM)
Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
March 21, 2019 (10:00 AM — 2:45 PM)
Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes from August 8, 2018 (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation – Preliminary Draft Proposed RACT Regulation for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation – Update on DEP's Guidance for Dealing with Radioactivity in Solid Waste (PDF)
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting recording here (MP4)
2019 Coal/Gas Industry-Agency Subcommittee Meetings
March 19, 2019 (10:00 AM — 2:00 PM)
131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, PA 15672
February 19, 2019 (10:00 AM — 2:00 PM)
131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, PA 15672
January 17, 2019 (10:00 AM — 3:30 PM)
131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, PA 15672
November 7, 2018 – MEETING CANCELLED
August 8, 2018
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes from May 10, 2018 (PDF)
- Draft Environmental Justice Public Participation Policy (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (MP4) or here (WMV).
May 10, 2018
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes from February 14, 2018 (PDF)
- Proposed Oil and Gas Permit Application Fee - Annex A (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (MP4) or here (WMV).
February 14, 2018
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Amended Meeting Minutes from November 1, 2017 (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes from November 1, 2017 (PDF)
- GP-5/GP-5A/Exemption #38 PowerPoint Presentation
- Draft-final GP-5/Draft-final GP-5A/Draft-final Exemption #38
- 3-Year Oil and Gas Fee Report (PDF)
- Draft Operator Pressure Barrier Policy – clean version (PDF)
- Draft Operator Pressure Barrier Policy – marked-up version (PDF)
- Draft Water Supply Replacement Technical Guidance Document – clean version (PDF)
- Draft Water Supply Replacement Technical Guidance Document – marked-up version (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
To view the morning session of the meeting click here (WAV) and to view the afternoon session of the meeting click here (WAV).
November 1, 2017
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes from August 23, 2017 (PDF)
- TAB Bylaws (PDF)
- Area of Review Technical Guidance Document (PDF)
- Guidelines for Chain Pillar Development and Longwall Mining Adjacent to Unconventional Wells (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Technical Guidance Document (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Updates to the Regulatory, Technical Guidance and Advisory Committee Policies (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (mp4) or here (wmv)
August 23, 2017
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes from April 13, 2017 (PDF)
- Draft Amended TAB Bylaws (PDF)
- Area of Review Technical Guidance Document (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (MP4) or here (WMV).
May 18, 2017 (MEETING CANCELED)
April 13, 2017
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Amended Meeting Minutes from November 22, 2016 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes from November 22, 2016 (PDF)
- Draft Operator Pressure Barrier Policy from April 13, 2017 (PDF)
- Development and Implementation of Oil and Gas Wells (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (mp4) or here (wmv).
February 16 (MEETING CANCELED)
The 2012 Oil and Gas Act authorizes TAB to submit a report to the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) on the Department's final Chapter 78 and 78a regulation. TAB accepted public comment and prepared a report that will be considered by EQB at its next regularly scheduled meeting on February 3, 2016.
A copy of the final report is available here.
A copy of the public comments that were received by TAB during the public comment period can be viewed by clicking here and here.
November 22, 2016
To view or provide public comment about the "Interim Final Policy for the Replacement or Restoration of Private Water Supplies Impacted by Unconventional Operations" click here.
To view or provide public comment about the "Interim Final Guidelines for Implementing Area of Review (AOR) Regulatory Requirments for Unconventional Wells" click here.
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (mp4) or here (wmv).
November 3, 2016 [MEETING CANCELED]
August 25, 2016 [MEETING CANCELED]
June 23, 2016
Main Conference Room, DEP's Moshannon District Office Building, 186 Enterprise Drive, Philipsburg, PA 16866
* This meeting is a combined meeting of members of the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board (TAB) and the Conventional Oil and Gas Advisory Committee (COGAC)
- Draft Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes from March 31, 2016 (PDF)
- Amended Meeting Minutes from March 31, 2016 (PDF)
- Master Forms List (PDF)
- Draft Guidelines for Implementing Area of Review Regulatory Requirement (PDF)
- Draft Policy for the Replacement or Restoration of Private Water Supplies (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Concepts for Proposed General Permit for Well Pads and Proposed GP-5 Modifications (PDF)
May 19, 2016 [MEETING CANCELLED]
March 31, 2016
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes from December 22, 2015 (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Minutes from January 14, 2016 (PDF)
- Amended Meeting Minutes - January 14, 2016 (PDF)
- Master Forms List (PDF)
- Draft Forms: Surface Activities (PDF)
- Draft Forms: Area of Review (PDF)
- Draft Guidelines for Implementing Area of Review Regulatory Requirement (PDF)
- Draft Policy for the Replacement or Restoration of Private Water Supplies (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Concepts for Proposed General Permit for Well Pads and Proposed GP-5 Modifications (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the morning session here (mp4) or here (wmv). View the afternoon session here (mp4) or here (wmv).
January 14, 2016
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from October 27, 2015 (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: Clean Power Plan (PDF)
- PowerPoint Presentation: PA Natural Diversity Inventory (PDF)
- Well Completion Report Update (PDF)
- Waste Reporting Codes Update (PDF)
- Amended Minutes from October 27, 2015 (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the morning session here (mp4) or here (wmv). View the afternoon session here (mp4) or here (wmv).
Tuesday, December 22, 2015
The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board (TAB) held a public conference call on Tuesday, December 22, 2015 via webinar. The purpose of the meeting was for TAB to develop and consider comments to be submitted to the Environmental Quality Board regarding the final rulemaking amending 25 Pa. Code Chapter 78 and Chapter 78a.
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting session here (mp4) or here (wmv).
Tuesday, October 27, 2015
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from September 2, 2015 (PDF)
- Draft Final Rulemaking (Chapter 78, Subchapter C and Chapter 78a, Subchapter C) (PDF)
Resolution (PDF): The voting members of TAB adopted this Resolution during the 10/27/2015 board meeting.
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting session here (mp4) or here (wmv).
Friday, September 18, 2015
The Office of Oil and Gas Management hosted a joint webinar meeting of the Conventional Oil and Gas Advisory Committee and the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board on Friday, September 18, 2015 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. The purpose of the webinar meeting was to consider issues relating to the draft final rule making presented at their meetings of August 27, 2015 and September 2, 2015, respectively.
A copy of the Chapter 78 final draft rulemaking language that was discussed during the Webex can be viewed here.
A copy of the Chapter 78a final draft rulemaking language that was discussed during the Webex can be viewed here.
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting session here (mp4) or here (wmv).
Wednesday, September 2, 2015
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from March 20, 2015 (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from April 23, 2015 (PDF)
- Summary of Changes to Draft-Final Regulation (PDF)
- Draft-Final Chapters 78 and 78a (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the morning session here (mp4) or here (wmv) and the afternoon session here (mp4) or here (wmv)
Thursday, April 23, 2015
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Bylaws (PDF)
Thursday, March 5, 2015
Rescheduled to Friday, March 20, 2015
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Bylaws (PDF)
- Draft Final Chapter 78a (PDF)
- Chapter 78 Final PowerPoint TAB (PDF)
Recorded Webinar:
This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the morning session here (mp4) or here (wmv) and the afternoon session here (mp4) or here (wmv).
Thursday, January 22, 2015 - Canceled
Thursday, March 27, 2014 - Canceled
Thursday, June 26, 2014
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- 6-12-2013 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Subchapter C Comments Presentation (PDF)
- Subchapter D Concepts (PDF)
- Subchapter D Concepts Presentation (PDF)
Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Subchapter C Presentation (PDF)
- Chapter 78 - Conventional Wells with Proposed Rulemaking (PDF)
- Chapter 78a - Unconventional Wells with Proposed Rulemaking (PDF)
Webinars
Thursday, September 25, 2014
- Chapter 78 Oil and Gas Regulations Update (MP4) 43.4 MB
- Chapter 78 Oil and Gas Regulations Update (WMV) 379 MB
Thursday, September 25, 2014
- Chapter 78 Oil and Gas Regulations Update (MP4) 17.3 MB
- Chapter 78 Oil and Gas Regulations Update (WMV) 219 MB
Thursday, June 26, 2014
- Discussion of comments received on the Proposed Rulemaking: Environmental Protection Performance Standards at Oil and Gas Well Sites (25 Pa. Code Chapter 78 Subchapter C) (MP4) 23.9 MB
- Discussion of comments received on the Proposed Rulemaking: Environmental Protection Performance Standards at Oil and Gas Well Sites (25 Pa. Code Chapter 78 Subchapter C) (WMV) 395 MB
- Discussion of comments received on the Proposed Rulemaking: Environmental Protection Performance Standards at Oil and Gas Well Sites (25 Pa. Code Chapter 78 Subchapter C) (YouTube Video)
Thursday, June 26, 2014
(Please note: Due to technical difficulties, the audio for the first two files below begins at 3:53 into the recordings)
- Discussion of concepts for a new rulemaking related to casing, cementing, and plugging of oil and gas wells (25 Pa. Code Chapter 78 Subchapter D) (MP4) 15.7 MB
- Discussion of concepts for a new rulemaking related to casing, cementing, and plugging of oil and gas wells (25 Pa. Code Chapter 78 Subchapter D) (WMV) 203 MB
Wednesday, December 4, 2013 - Canceled
Wednesday, February 20, 2013
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Final Spill Policy (2013-01-22) (PDF)
- Final Spill Policy Comment & Response (2013-01-22) (PDF)
- Chapter 78 Subchapter C Annex A (PDF)
- Final Spill Policy CHANGES TRACKED (2013-01-22) (PDF)
Tuesday April 23, 2013
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Chapter 78 Subchapter C ANNEX A (2013-04-02) (PDF)
- Draft Annex A - Proposed Fee Reg (2013-04-02) (PDF)
- Three Year Report to Oil and Gas TAB – Final (PDF)
- Cost Analysis Appendix 1 (PDF)
- Cost Analysis Appendix 2 (PDF)
Wednesday June 12, 2013
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- April 23, 2013 DRAFT OG TAB Minutes (PDF)
- February 20, 2013 DRAFT OG TAB Minutes (PDF)
Wednesday July 17, 2013
Thursday July 18, 2013
Westmoreland Conservation District, Donohoe Center, 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg, PA 15601
Wednesday August 14, 2013
Thursday August 15, 2013
Nittany Room, Ramada Conference Center, 1450 South Atherton Street, State College, PA 16801
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Tab Meeting Minutes 07-17-2013 (PDF)
Wednesday September 18, 2013 - Cancelled
Thursday September 19, 2013 - Cancelled
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Plugging Comparison Table among States (PDF)
- FINAL TAB Draft Proposed Oil Gas Spill Policy (PDF)
- Chapter 78 Subchapter C Summary Revisions (PDF)
Wednesday May 16, 2012
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- February 16, 2012 Meeting Minutes (Draft) (PDF)
- AMD Whitepaper Revisions Handout (PDF)
Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- May 16 , 2012 Meeting Minutes (Draft) (PDF)
- Act 9 of 2012 Draft Emergency Regulations (PDF)
- Chapter 78 Summary of Proposed Changes (PDF)
Monday, Sept. 17, 2012
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- August 15, 2012 Meeting Minutes (Draft) (PDF)
- Act 9 of 2012 Draft Emergency Regulations (PDF)
Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012 - Canceled
Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012 - Canceled
Tuesday, December 6, 2011 - Canceled
Friday, October 21, 2011
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Oil Gas Spill Policy (PDF)
- Draft Storm Water Policy (PDF)
- 5500-FM-OGM0004A - Well Record (PDF)
- 5500-FM-OGM0004A - Well Record Instructions (PDF)
- 5500-FM-OGM0004B - Completion Report (PDF)
- 5500-FM-OGM0004B - Completion Report Instructions (PDF)
- ESCGP-2 Permit (PDF)
Tuesday, April 12, 2011
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from September 16, 2010 (PDF)
- Well Record (PDF)
- Completion Report (PDF)
- Draft Instructions for Evaluating Mechanical Integrity of Operation Oil and Gas Well (PDF)
- Draft Well Mechanical Integrity Report (XLS)
- Draft Predrill Water Supply (PDF)
Friday, Jan 21, 2011 - Canceled
Tuesday, January 21, 2010
Thursday, March 25, 2010
- March 2010 Agenda (PDF)
- Chapter 78 Revisions Draft (PDF)
- Comment Summary (PDF)
Thursday, September 16, 2010
Wednesday, October 28, 2009
- October 2009 Agenda (PDF)
- Chapter 78 Regulatory Revisions (PDF)
- Stray Gas Migration Cases (PDF)
- October 2009 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Thursday, September 17, 2009
- September 2009 Agenda (PDF)
- September 2009 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Gas Migration Handout (PDF)
- Regulation Revision Handout (PDF)
Thursday, May 28, 2009
- May 2009 Agenda (PDF)
- May 2009 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Annex A Document (DOC)
- Comment and Response Document (DOC)
Thursday, March 26, 2009
- March 2009 Agenda (PDF)
- March 2009 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Thursday, January 22, 2009
- January 2009 Agenda (PDF)
- January 2009 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
October 30, 2008
- October 2008 Agenda (PDF)
- October 2008 Minutes (PDF)
Proposed Marcellus Shale Fee
- Total Fees-Tax Comparison 10-21-2008 (XLS)
- Executive Summary - Marcellus Shale fee package 10-23-2008 (DOC)
- Final Omit Annex A 10-22-28 (DOC)
- Final Omit Order - 10-22-28 (DOC)
- Marcellus Shale Final Omit RAFA 10-22-2008 (DOC)
- Marcellus Fee-Report-Form 10-22-2008 (DOC)
Proposed Oil and Gas Fee Package
- Executive Summary - Oil and Gas fee package 10-23-2008 (DOC)
- OG-Fee-Report-Form 10-22-08 (DOC)
- Oil and Gas Fee Amendment RAF 10-23-2008 (DOC)
- Proposed Annex A Reg. Fee 10-22-08 (DOC)
- Proposed Rulemaking Preaamble 10-22-2008 (DOC)
- Total Fees-Tax Comparison 10-21-2008 (XLS)
May 29, 2008
- May 2008 Agenda (PDF)
The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting scheduled for October 3, 2007, was cancelled and not rescheduled. For information contact Carol Daniels at 717-772-2199 or e-mail cardaniels@pa.gov.
The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting scheduled for May 23, 2007, has been cancelled. Notice will be given when a new date is established. For information contact Carol Daniels at 717-772-2199 or e-mail cardaniels@pa.gov.
November 17, 2005
- November 2005 Agenda (Word)
- November 2005 Meeting Minutes (Word)
June 2, 2005
- June 2005 Agenda (Word)
- June 2005 Meeting Minutes (Word)
- Bond Proposal (Word)
- October 2004 Minutes (Word)
May 10, 2005 Workgroup
- May 2005 Agenda (PDF)
- Bond Proposal (PDF)
February 15, 2005 Workgroup
January 27, 2005 Workgroup and Meeting
- Workgroup January 27, 2005 (PDF)
- January 2005 Agenda (PDF)
- December 2004 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Proposed Bond Matrix (PDF)
- December 2004 Attendee List (PDF)