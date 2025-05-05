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    Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board

    Previous Years' Meetings

    Previous years' meeting information for the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board.

    Meetings

    Oil & Gas Technical Advisory Board Meeting - September 11, 2025

    Oil & Gas Technical Advisory Board Meeting - June 25, 2025

    Oil & Gas Technical Advisory Board Meeting Recording - March 20, 2025

    December 5, 2024 (10:00 AM – 2:45 PM)

    Meeting Location:
    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View Meeting Recording: Part One | Part Two

    September 5, 2024 (10:00 AM – 2:45 PM)

    Meeting Location:
    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View Meeting Recording

    June 13, 2024 (10:00 AM – 3:15 PM)

    Meeting Location:
    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    March 19, 2024 (10:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

    Meeting Location:
    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View Meeting Recording: Part One | Part Two

    December 5, 2023 (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

    Meeting Location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View Morning Meeting Session

    View Afternoon Meeting Session

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. Section 5703, your participation in the meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    September 5, 2023 (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

    Meeting Location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View part one of the meeting here

    View part two of the meeting here

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. Section 5703, your participation in the meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    June 6, 2023 (10:00 AM – 2:15 PM)

    Meeting Location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View the meeting here

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. Section 5703, your participation in the meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    March 13, 2023 (10:00 AM – 1:45 PM)

    Meeting Location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View the meeting here

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. Section 5703, your participation in the meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

     

    December 1, 2022 (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

    Meeting location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View the meeting here (MP4)

    The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022 has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 1, 2022. A meeting agenda and meeting materials will be made available on this website two weeks prior to the meeting.

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    July 25, 2022 (10:00 AM – 2:45 PM)

    Meeting location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View the meeting here (MP4)

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    April 25, 2022 (10:00 AM – 3:15 PM)

    Meeting location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View the meeting here (MP4)

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    January 14, 2022 (10:00 AM – 2:45 PM)

    Meeting location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    View the meeting here (MP4)

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    September 9 (9:00 AM – 1:30 PM)

    The September 9, 2021, Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting was a hybrid meeting which allowed participants to join in person or remotely.

    Meeting location:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building, Room 105
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    The meeting was conducted via webinar. 

    View the meeting here (MP4)

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    May 5 (9:00 AM – 1:15 PM)

    In accordance with the governor’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), this Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting was held as a virtual meeting.

    The meeting was conducted via webinar. 

    View the meeting here (MP4)

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    December 16, 2020 (10:00 AM – 1:40 PM)

    In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting will be held as a virtual meeting and will begin at 10:00 a.m. Individuals who wish to join the meeting may do so by registering in advance of the meeting.

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    September 17, 2020 (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM)

    In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting will be held as a virtual meeting and will begin at 10:00 a.m. Individuals who wish to join the meeting may do so by registering in advance of the meeting.

    The meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here.

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    May 20, 2020 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

    In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf's emergency disaster declaration and based on advice from the Department of Health regarding the mitigation of the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the public may participate in this meeting via Skype for Business.

    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meeting is recorded in its entirety. In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.

    The meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting recording here (MP4)

    January 15, 2020 (10:00 AM - 2:15 PM)

    This meeting is open to the public and individuals who cannot attend in person may join the meeting remotely via Skype.

    IMPORTANT NOTICE:  This meeting is recorded in its entirety.  In accordance with the state Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act (Wiretap Act), 18 Pa. C.S. § 5703, your participation in this meeting conveys your implied acceptance and consent to be recorded.  

    Canceled - December 18, 2019 (10:00 AM — 3:30 PM)

    Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

    September 19, 2019 (10:00 AM — 3:00 PM)

    Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting recording here (MP4) (NOTE: The audio portion of this meeting begins at 1 minute 16 seconds. Advance the audio “slider” control to the 1 minute 16 second mark to immediately play the recording)

    Canceled - June 20, 2019 (10:00 AM — 3:30 PM)

    Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

    March 21, 2019 (10:00 AM — 2:45 PM)

    Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting recording here (MP4)

    2019 Coal/Gas Industry-Agency Subcommittee Meetings

    March 19, 2019 (10:00 AM — 2:00 PM)

    131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, PA 15672

    February 19, 2019 (10:00 AM — 2:00 PM)

    131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, PA 15672

    January 17, 2019 (10:00 AM — 3:30 PM)

    131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, PA 15672

    November 7, 2018 – MEETING CANCELLED

    August 8, 2018

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (MP4) or here (WMV).

    May 10, 2018

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (MP4) or here (WMV).

    February 14, 2018

    Recorded Webinar:
    To view the morning session of the meeting click here (WAV) and to view the afternoon session of the meeting click here (WAV).

    November 1, 2017

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (mp4) or here (wmv)

    August 23, 2017

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (MP4) or here (WMV).

    May 18, 2017 (MEETING CANCELED)

    April 13, 2017

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (mp4) or here (wmv).

    February 16 (MEETING CANCELED)

    The 2012 Oil and Gas Act authorizes TAB to submit a report to the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) on the Department's final Chapter 78 and 78a regulation. TAB accepted public comment and prepared a report that will be considered by EQB at its next regularly scheduled meeting on February 3, 2016.

    A copy of the final report is available here.

    A copy of the public comments that were received by TAB during the public comment period can be viewed by clicking here and here.

    November 22, 2016

    To view or provide public comment about the "Interim Final Policy for the Replacement or Restoration of Private Water Supplies Impacted by Unconventional Operations" click here.

    To view or provide public comment about the "Interim Final Guidelines for Implementing Area of Review (AOR) Regulatory Requirments for Unconventional Wells" click here.

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting here (mp4) or here (wmv).

    November 3, 2016 [MEETING CANCELED]

    August 25, 2016 [MEETING CANCELED]

    June 23, 2016

    Main Conference Room, DEP's Moshannon District Office Building, 186 Enterprise Drive, Philipsburg, PA 16866

    * This meeting is a combined meeting of members of the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board (TAB) and the Conventional Oil and Gas Advisory Committee (COGAC)

    May 19, 2016 [MEETING CANCELLED]

    March 31, 2016

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the morning session here (mp4) or here (wmv). View the afternoon session here (mp4) or here (wmv).

    January 14, 2016

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the morning session here (mp4) or here (wmv). View the afternoon session here (mp4) or here (wmv).

    Tuesday, December 22, 2015

    The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board (TAB) held a public conference call on Tuesday, December 22, 2015 via webinar. The purpose of the meeting was for TAB to develop and consider comments to be submitted to the Environmental Quality Board regarding the final rulemaking amending 25 Pa. Code Chapter 78 and Chapter 78a.

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting session here (mp4) or here (wmv).

    Tuesday, October 27, 2015

    Resolution (PDF):  The voting members of TAB adopted this Resolution during the 10/27/2015 board meeting.

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting session here (mp4) or here (wmv).

    Friday, September 18, 2015

    The Office of Oil and Gas Management hosted a joint webinar meeting of the Conventional Oil and Gas Advisory Committee and the Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board on Friday, September 18, 2015 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.  The purpose of the webinar meeting was to consider issues relating to the draft final rule making presented at their meetings of August 27, 2015 and September 2, 2015, respectively. 

    A copy of the Chapter 78 final draft rulemaking language that was discussed during the Webex can be viewed here.

    A copy of the Chapter 78a final draft rulemaking language that was discussed during the Webex can be viewed here.

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the meeting session here (mp4) or here (wmv).

    Wednesday, September 2, 2015

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the morning session here (mp4) or here (wmv) and the afternoon session here (mp4) or here (wmv)

    Thursday, April 23, 2015

    Thursday, March 5, 2015
    Rescheduled to Friday, March 20, 2015

    Recorded Webinar:
    This meeting was conducted via webinar. View the morning session here (mp4) or here (wmv) and the afternoon session here (mp4) or here (wmv).

    Thursday, January 22, 2015 - Canceled

    By Laws

    Membership List

    Thursday, March 27, 2014 - Canceled

    Thursday, June 26, 2014

    Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014

    Webinars

    Thursday, September 25, 2014

    Thursday, September 25, 2014

    Thursday, June 26, 2014 

    Thursday, June 26, 2014

    (Please note: Due to technical difficulties, the audio for the first two files below begins at 3:53 into the recordings)

    Wednesday, December 4, 2013 - Canceled

    Wednesday, February 20, 2013

    Tuesday April 23, 2013

    Wednesday June 12, 2013

    Wednesday July 17, 2013
    Thursday July 18, 2013

    Westmoreland Conservation District, Donohoe Center, 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg, PA 15601

    Wednesday August 14, 2013
    Thursday August 15, 2013

    Nittany Room, Ramada Conference Center, 1450 South Atherton Street, State College, PA 16801

    Wednesday September 18, 2013 - Cancelled
    Thursday September 19, 2013 - Cancelled

    Tuesday, January 21, 2010

    Thursday, March 25, 2010

    Thursday, September 16, 2010

    The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting scheduled for October 3, 2007, was cancelled and not rescheduled. For information contact Carol Daniels at 717-772-2199 or e-mail cardaniels@pa.gov.

    The Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board meeting scheduled for May 23, 2007, has been cancelled. Notice will be given when a new date is established. For information contact Carol Daniels at 717-772-2199 or e-mail cardaniels@pa.gov.

    September 14, 2006

    November 17, 2005

    June 2, 2005

    May 10, 2005 Workgroup

    February 15, 2005 Workgroup 

    January 27, 2005 Workgroup and Meeting

    January 6, 2005 Workgroup