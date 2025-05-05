Preface

The Water Quality Division has documented many of the technical aspects that support the DEP’s development of different tools and indices used for assessing the protected uses of Pennsylvania’s surface waters and communicating those aspects to the public. Links to technical reports and interactive Story Maps are provided below, for the following:

Statewide Water Quality Models

State Scale Statistical Survey Technical Development Report (by D. R. Shull and M. K. Shank, 2026)

Statistical modeling techniques were used to estimate the biological integrity of unsampled stream sites using the watershed’s corresponding land cover. The performance of the model enabled DEP to estimate the extent of streams in good, fair, poor, and very poor condition, and to report on water quality conditions statewide for the periods of 2006–2015 and 2016–2025.

Biological Assessment Tools

DEP Macroinvertebrate Data Dictionary (by M. K. Shank, 2025)

This is a technical reference tool presented in an interactive format that serves as a source and data dictionary for aquatic macroinvertebrates recognized by DEP for inclusion in official statewide index calculations. It includes a Data Dictionary tab and a Macroinvertebrate Taxa Table tab. The Data Dictionary includes descriptions of all attributes for macroinvertebrate taxa, including tolerance values, feeding guilds, and higher-level taxonomy. The interactive Macroinvertebrate Taxa Table can be downloaded as a .csv document.

An Index of Biotic Integrity for Pennsylvania Multihabitat Streams (by C. A. McGarrell and M. Pulket, 2007)

The development of a macroinvertebrate biological assessment method for assessing the Commonwealth’s low-gradient streams is documented herein. Low-gradient waterways consist of pool/glide channel morphology and naturally lack riffles. This report identifies practical and regionally appropriate field, laboratory, and data analysis procedures used to develop an index of biological integrity that accurately reflects the ecological conditions of the low-gradient streams of Pennsylvania.

An Index of Biological Integrity for “True” Limestone Streams (by W. Botts, 2009)

The concepts of “true” limestone streams and the technical process of developing Pennsylvania’s index of biological integrity for these streams are discussed within this document.

A Benthic Macroinvertebrate Index of Biotic Integrity for Wadeable Freestone Riffle-Run Streams in Pennsylvania (by B. Chalfant, 2012)

This technical document reports on the development of an index of biological integrity for benthic macroinvertebrate communities in Pennsylvania’s wadeable, freestone, riffle-run streams up to 1,000 square miles.

A Benthic Macroinvertebrate Multimetric Index for Large Semi-Wadeable Rivers Technical Report (by D. R. Shull, 2018)

The technical process of developing a benthic macroinvertebrate multi-metric index (MMI) for large semi-wadeable rivers is reported in this document. The use of benthic macroinvertebrates to assess water quality conditions has become more common in recent years, but large semi-wadeable rivers with drainage areas over 1,000 square miles require more complex assessment methods to represent the macroinvertebrate community with sufficient accuracy and precision. These efforts concluded that macroinvertebrate communities do respond to influences across the width of a river, and therefore, employed the transect method to create a macroinvertebrate MMI tool to make Aquatic Life Use and Special Protection Use decisions in the large semi-wadeable rivers of Pennsylvania.

Technical Development of a Thermal Fish Index (by T. A. Wertz, 2021)

The purpose, applicability, and development of a Thermal Fish Index (TFI) that serves as a multidisciplinary tool for management centered around fish and their role in 25 Pa. Code § 93 for measuring water quality are detailed herein. Specifically, “Uses” are discussed to establish initial context for making assessments and evaluations, pursuant to Water Quality Standards, using fish community data. The technical development of the TFI focuses on introducing important fish-related concepts and empirical evaluations that support these concepts. General results are discussed to create an initial foundation for assessment and evaluations. Results indicate that the TFI is responsive not only to temperature changes but also changes in habitat and water quality.

Wadeable Freestone Acidification Assessment Method Technical Report (by M. K. Shank, 2023)

This report describes the technical background of surface water acidification in Pennsylvania, water chemistry associations with watershed characteristics, the chemical parameters associated with surface water acidification, and the biological effects of surface water acidification. It details the development of an Acid Tolerance Index (ATI) using macroinvertebrate community data and how it is applied to identify Aquatic Life Use and Special Protection Use impairments due to surface water acidification in wadeable freestone streams of Pennsylvania.

Chemical Assessment Tools

Water Use Assessment Decision-Making Based on Physicochemical and Bacteriological Sampling (by B. Chalfant, edited by R. Whiteash, 2021)

A review of several key regulatory and policy considerations associated with making assessment decisions of protected water uses based on physicochemical and bacteriological water quality sampling in Pennsylvania was conducted. This review highlights regulatory and guidance language with a focus on numeric water quality criteria. The application and interpretation of general water quality criteria is not discussed herein.

Physical Assessment Tools

Technical Documentation Coming Soon (2027)

Source and Cause Identification Tools

Eutrophication Cause Method Technical Report (by C. A. McGarrell and G. Gocek, 2023)

The technical background behind the development of DEP’s 2023 Eutrophication Cause Method (ECM), to identify eutrophication as an Aquatic Life Use cause of impairment for streams with a drainage area of up to 500 square miles is summarized in this technical report. The 2023 ECM expands upon and supersedes DEP’s 2018 Eutrophication Determination Protocol. The relationships observed between water column nutrient levels, continuously measured dissolved oxygen characteristics, and benthic macroinvertebrate community structure and composition and how these relationships were used in the development of this method for Pennsylvania streams are described herein.

Interactive Story Maps

Benthic Macroinvertebrate Story Map (by D. R. Shull, 2025)

The Department’s Story Map, Looking Below the Surface: DEP's Macroinvertebrate Dataset for Streams and Rivers, provides a user-friendly, interactive platform to discuss the many aspects of using macroinvertebrates as a proxy for determining water quality conditions in Pennsylvania’s surface waters. It provides information on the data collection protocols DEP uses to address the complexities of different types of streams and the macroinvertebrate communities that may prefer certain physical or chemical features. An interactive map allows the public to view approximately 10,000 macroinvertebrate samples collected across the Commonwealth and download any of those data.

Water Contact Sports Use Story Map (by S. Miller, 2026)

The Department’s Story Map, DEP's Water Contact Sports (WC) Program, provides a user-friendly, interactive overview of the bacteria monitoring and assessment program as well as direct access to the data used to make assessments. It provides the historical background of the program and highlights different aspects of bacteria data collections and making assessment decisions for the WC Use. An interactive map allows the public to view the bacteria sampling locations and current assessments across the Commonwealth.