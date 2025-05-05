The link below includes the suite of Assessment Methods used by the Department to assess water quality data for use in compiling the biennial Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report, which satisfies requirements of the federal Clean Water Act sections 303(d) and 305(b).

After the public comment period DEP compiled, considered, and responded to the comments provided. The comment-response document is available by clicking on the link below.

For questions, assistance, or requests for training on any of the Department’s protocols please contact the Division of Water Quality staff in the Assessment Section at 717-787-9637 or send an email to RA-epwater@pa.gov.