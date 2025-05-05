If your facility is in need of credits to meet permit cap load requirements, view the 2025 Verified Nitrogen Credits and 2025 Verified Phosphorus Credits lists to see what credits are available and who has them. These lists are updated daily when changes occur.

Check out our Nutrient Credit Trade Negotiation and Register Your Nutrient Credit Trade at a glance summaries to find out how to buy credits.

Need to contact a credit generator on the verified credits lists?



Check out our Certified Generator Contact Information list.