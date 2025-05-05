What's New
- Updated! The new, updated Annual Chesapeake Bay Spreadsheet (version 2.3) (XLSM) is now available. This current version (version 2.3, 5/28/26) must be used for Compliance Year 2026 annual DMR submission and nutrient credit trading. The spreadsheet includes instructions, but Supplemental Instructions (PDF) are also available. Data can be transferred from the old version into this new version by copying a single column at a time.
- Updated! Compliance Year 2026 (CY2026) deadlines are now posted.
If your facility is in need of credits to meet permit cap load requirements, view the 2025 Verified Nitrogen Credits and 2025 Verified Phosphorus Credits lists to see what credits are available and who has them. These lists are updated daily when changes occur.
Check out our Nutrient Credit Trade Negotiation and Register Your Nutrient Credit Trade at a glance summaries to find out how to buy credits.
Need to contact a credit generator on the verified credits lists?
Check out our Certified Generator Contact Information list.
Certified Point Sources
If your Annual Chesapeake Bay Spreadsheet v2.3 (XLSM) indicates that you have generated credits after all data has been entered (after September 30th), you can verify those credits and sell them.
Check out our Verify Your Nutrient Credits (Point Source), Nutrient Credit Trade Negotiation, and Register Your Nutrient Credit Trade at a glance summaries to find out how to sell credits.
Certified Nonpoint Sources
If your verification plan calculations indicate that you generated credits, you can verify those credits and sell them.
Check out our Verify Your Nutrient Credits (Nonpoint Source), Nutrient Credit Trade Negotiation, and Register Your Nutrient Credit Trade at a glance summaries to find out how to sell credits.
Not sure if you are Certified?
Check out our Certified Generator Certification ID list to see if you are certified and get your current certification ID. Certification IDs with expirations of 9/30/2027 are valid for the current CY2026 truing period (October 1, 2026 – November 28, 2026).
Request submissions are logged in and processed in the order they are received. See the Credit Trading Process page for more details on the request submission process.
To ensure processing can be completed in time for credits to be sold and applied to permit limits no later than the November 28th Chesapeake Bay annual DMR submission deadline, submit complete requests for compliance year 2026 (10/1/25 – 9/30/26) electronically to the Nutrient Credit Trading Program email (RA-EPPANutrientTrad@pa.gov) by the following dates:
- Certification Requests: Monday, April 6, 2026
- Verification Requests: Friday, October 30, 2026
- Registration Requests: Friday, November 13, 2026
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, requests for Compliance Year 2026 must be received by midnight, November 20, 2026, to be accepted and processed.
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) maintains a registry with information on credit certification, verified credits, and credits that are registered as sold. Detailed information concerning the number of certified, verified, and registered credits is listed below.
The Nutrient Credit Trading Program is based on a Compliance Year (CY) that runs from October 1st to September 30th. CY are named for the year in which they end (Oct. 1, 2024 - Sept. 30, 2025 is CY 2025).
Certification means approval has been given by DEP for a pollutant reduction activity to generate credits. The approved credit generator may or may not generate credits during a compliance year. Generated credits must be verified by DEP before they may be sold and registered to an NPDES permit.
- Certified Generator Certification IDs (PDF)
This is a list of the certification ID numbers for all currently certified generators. These certification IDs should be used for CY 2025 verification and registration requests during the CY 2025 truing period (October 1, 2025– November 28, 2025).
- Certified Generator Contact Information (PDF)
The certified generator contact information in this list is provided to facilitate communication between buyers and sellers. If your contact information needs updated, please send updated contact information to the Nutrient Credit Trading Program email RA-EPPANutrientTrad@pa.gov.
Point Sources (PS)
All NPDES-permitted Significant Sewage Point Source discharges within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed with cap loads listed in the Point Source Credit Generators Table (PDF) that meet Credit Generation Process have the potential to generate credits under a mass certification. However, not all PS generate credits in a compliance year.
- Point Source Credit Generators Table (PDF)
A list of PS eligible to generate nutrient credits (Table 5 of the Phase 3 WIP Wastewater Supplement)
- Permitted facilities (Instructions)
A report identifying facilities with NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) and WQM (Water Quality Management) permits. The results include contact information for each facility.Only facilities listed in the Point Source Credit Generators Table (Table 5 of the Phase 3 WIP Wastewater Supplement) are eligible to generate credits.
Nonpoint Sources (NPS)
NPS Nutrient Credit Generators
- A list of all currently certified NPS credit generators that have the potential to generate credits. There are currently no certified NPS credit generators. The list will be updated periodically as certifications occur.
Verification means approval has been given by DEP that a generator has used their Annual Chesapeake Bay Spreadsheet (version 2.3) (XLSM) or approved verification plan to demonstrate that a pollutant reduction activity generated credits during the compliance year. Verified credits may be sold.
The links for the current CY below contain lists of which credit generators may have verified credits for sale.
CY 2026 (10/1/25 — 9/30/26)
- 2026 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2026, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated at least daily when new verifications are approved)
- 2026 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2026, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated at least daily when new verifications are approved)
CY 2025 (10/1/24 — 9/30/25)
- 2025 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2025, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Nov. 28, 2025)
- 2025 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators verified credits in CY 2025, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Nov. 28, 2025)
CY 2024 (10/1/23 — 9/30/24)
- 2024 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2024, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Nov. 28, 2024)
- 2024 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2024, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Nov. 28, 2024)
CY 2023 (10/1/22 — 9/30/23)
- 2023 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2023, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Nov. 28, 2023)
- 2023 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2023, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Nov. 28, 2023)
CY 2022 (10/1/21 — 9/30/22)
- 2022 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2022, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Nov. 28, 2022)
- 2022 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2022, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Nov. 28, 2022)
CY 2021 (10/1/20 — 9/30/21)
- 2021 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2021, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Dec. 1, 2021)
- 2021 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2021, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Dec. 1, 2021)
CY 2020 (10/1/19 — 9/30/20)
- 2020 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2020, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Dec. 4, 2020)
- 2020 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2020, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated Dec. 4, 2020)
CY 2019 (10/1/18 — 9/30/19)
- 2019 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2019, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Dec. 3, 2019)
- 2019 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2019, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Dec. 3, 2019)
CY 2018 (10/1/17 — 9/30/18)
- 2018 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2018, including how many credits they have verified and sold to date (updated Nov. 30, 2018)
- 2018 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2018, including how many credits they have verified and sold to date (updated Nov. 30, 2018)
CY 2017 (10/1/16 — 9/30/17)
- 2017 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2017, including how many credits they have verified and sold to date (updated Nov. 30, 2017)
- 2017 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2017, including how many credits they have verified and sold to date (updated Dec. 5, 2017)
CY 2016 (10/1/15 – 9/30/16)
- 2016 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2016, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Jan. 10, 2017)
- 2016 Verified Phosphorus Credits (PDF) (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2016, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Jan. 10, 2017)
CY 2015 (10/1/14 – 9/30/15)
- 2015 Verified Nitrogen Credits (PDF)
All 2015 Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2015, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Nov. 30, 2015)
- 2015 Phosphorus Generators (PDF)
All 2015 Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2015, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Nov. 30, 2015)
CY 2014 (10/1/13 – 9/30/14)
- 2014 Verified Nitrogen Generators (PDF)
All 2014 Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2014, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Nov. 30, 2014)
- 2014 Verified Phosphorus Generators (PDF)
All 2014 Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2014, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Nov. 30, 2014)
CY 2013 (10/1/12 – 9/30/13)
- 2013 Verified Nitrogen Generators (PDF)
All 2013 Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2013, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Nov. 30, 2013)
- 2013 Verified Phosphorus Generators (PDF)
All 2013 Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2013, including how many credits they verified and sold (updated Nov. 30, 2013)
Registration means approval has been given by DEP for a sale of credits upon review of an agreement between a buyer and seller. Registered credits may be applied to meet NPDES permit cap load requirements or resold.
The following links contain information related to the buyers and sellers involved in DEP-approved registrations.
CY 2026 (10/1/25 – 9/30/26)
- 2026 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
All Nitrogen credit generators that verified credits in CY 2026, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated at least daily when new verifications are approved)
- 2026 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2026, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated at least daily when new verifications are approved)
- 2026 Registration Details (PDF)
All Phosphorus credit generators that verified credits in CY 2026, including how many credits they have verified and sold (updated at least daily when new verifications are approved)
CY 2025 (10/1/24 – 9/30/25)
- 2025 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2025, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Nov. 28, 2025)
- 2025 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2025 (updated Nov. 28, 2025)
- 2025 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2025 (updated Nov. 28, 2025)
CY 2024 (10/1/23 – 9/30/24)
- 2024 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2024, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Nov. 28, 2024)
- 2024 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2024 (updated Nov. 28, 2024)
- 2024 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2024 (updated Nov. 28, 2024)
CY 2023 (10/1/22 – 9/30/23)
- 2023 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2023, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Nov. 28, 2023)
- 2023 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2023 (updated Nov. 28, 2023)
- 2023 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2023 (updated Nov. 28, 2023)
CY 2022 (10/1/21 – 9/30/22)
- 2022 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2022, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Nov. 28, 2022)
- 2022 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2022 (updated Nov. 28, 2022)
- 2022 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2022 (updated Nov. 28, 2022)
CY 2021 (10/1/20 – 9/30/21)
- 2021 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2021, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Dec. 1, 2021)
- 2021 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2021 (updated Dec. 1, 2021)
- 2021 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2021 (updated Dec. 1, 2021)
CY 2020 (10/1/19 – 9/30/20)
- 2020 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2020, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (Updated Dec. 4, 2020)
- 2020 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2020 (Updated Dec. 4, 2020)
- 2020 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2020 (Updated Dec. 4, 2020)
CY 2019 (10/1/18 – 9/30/19)
- 2019 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2019, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Dec. 3, 2019)
- 2019 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2019 (updated Dec. 3, 2019)
- 2019 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2019 (updated Dec. 3, 2019)
CY 2018 (10/1/17 – 9/30/18)
- 2018 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2018, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Nov. 30, 2018)
- 2018 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2018 (updated Nov. 30, 2018)
- 2018 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2018 (updated Nov. 30, 2018)
CY 2017 (10/1/16 – 9/30/17)
- 2017 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2017, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Dec. 5, 2017)
- 2017 Nutrient Sellers Summary (PDF)
A list of all nutrient credit sellers (generators, aggregators, brokers) in CY 2017 (updated Feb. 1, 2018)
- 2017 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2017 (updated Dec. 5, 2017)
CY 2016 (10/1/15 – 9/30/16)
- 2016 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2016, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Jan. 10, 2017)
- 2016 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2016 (updated Feb. 17, 2017)
CY 2015 (10/1/14 – 9/30/15)
- 2015 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2015, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Nov. 30, 2015)
- 2015 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2015 (updated Nov. 30, 2015)
CY 2014 (10/1/13 – 9/30/14)
- 2014 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2014, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Nov. 30, 2014)
- 2014 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2014 (updated Nov. 30, 2014)
CY 2013 (10/1/12 – 9/30/13)
- 2013 Nutrient Buyers Summary (PDF)
A list of facilities that purchased nutrient credits in CY 2013, including the total Nitrogen and Phosphorus credits bought by each facility (updated Nov. 30, 2013)
- 2013 Registration Details (PDF)
Individual nutrient trading transactions (credits bought/sold) in CY 2013 (updated Nov. 30, 2013)
PENNVEST Auction Historical Data
From CY 2010 through CY 2018, PENNVEST worked in conjunction with DEP to host auctions for nutrient credits through IHS Markit. Information about those specific auction results can be found on the IHS Markit PENNVEST Nutrient Credit Trading Program page. All trades facilitated by the auction are included in the registration reports above.
For further information, contact:
Nutrient Credit Trading Program
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Clean Water - Division of Data Management
RCSOB, P.O. Box 8774
Harrisburg, PA 17105
(717) 787-6744
RA-EPPANutrientTrad@pa.gov