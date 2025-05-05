Credit Generation Requirements

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued an interim Final Trading Policy in October of 2005, which was finalized in November of 2006. This policy was the basis for the development of the Nutrient Credit Trading Program (Trading Program).

On October 9, 2010, DEP issued requirements for participation in Program regulations titled "Use of offsets and trdable credits from pollution reduction activities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed" (25 Pa. Code § 96.8) in the Pennsylvania Bulletin (40 Pa. B. 5790).

In April 2014, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began objecting to the issuance of NPDES permits prepared by DEP that contained annual mass load effluent limitations ("cap loads") and permit language that enabled the use of credits to achieve compliance with those cap loads.

The objections were based on EPA's concerns with the nonpoint source agricultural baseline requirements in the nutrient trading regulations. EPA asserted that DEP had not made a quantitative demonstration that these requirements achieve the load allocations for agricultural sources in the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL).

Unlike point source discharges with NPDES permits, agricultural operations cannot quantitatively measure the potential nonpoint source loading of nutrients from their fields.

To resolve EPA's objections and retain the ability to issue the NPDES permits in question, DEP has established additional eligibility and credit calculation requirements to ensure the effectiveness of the use of credits to meet legal requirements of the Chesapeake Bay TMDL as authorized by its regulations (25 Pa. Code §§ 96.8(d)(5) & (e)(3)(vi)).

Further details on these requirements and how a credit generator can comply with these new provisions can be found in the Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) Nutrient Trading Supplement (PDF).

A summary of the changes as they impact Point Source Credit Generators and Nonpoint Source Credit Generators is below.