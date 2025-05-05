DEP's certification of credit generation is required for credits to be generated.

Certification means approval has been given by DEP for a Pollutant Reduction Activity (PRA) to generate credits. The approved credit generator may or may not generate credits during a compliance year. Generated credits must be verified by DEP before they may be sold and registered to an NPDES permit.

The Nutrient Credit Trading Program (Trading Program) regulations titled "Use of offsets and tradable credits from pollution reduction activities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed" (25 Pa. Code § 96.8 specify procedural requirements to ensure that credits are calculated correctly and accomplish pollutant reductions.

A summary of what a PS and NPS credit generator must do to generate credits can be found on the Credit Generation Requirements page. Further details on these requirements can be found in the Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) Nutrient Trading Supplement

Point Sources (PS)

Significant sewage point source (PS) discharges within the Chesapeake Bay watershed subject to annual mass load effluent limitations (referred to as cap loads) in their NPDES permits and listed in the Point Source Credit Generators Table (Table 5 of the Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) Wastewater Supplement) are covered under a mass PS certification and do not need to submit a separate certification request. However, because each mass certification includes an expiration date, all PS intending to verify credits should check the Certified Generator Certification IDs list to determine their current certification ID.

On October 1, 2022, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) published notice in the Pennsylvania Bulletin of a mass certification of significant sewage PS PRAs. This current mass PS certification will expire September 30, 2027. Between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2027, PS will not be required to submit requests for certification of credits to DEP. However, requests for the verification and registration of credits for compliance purposes will still be required.

Nonpoint Sources (NPS)

Nonpoint Source (NPS) credit generators requesting DEP certification must submit their request by emailing the Nutrient Credit Nonpoint Source Certification Request Form (3830-FM-BCW0503, instructions), a PDF from CBNTT, and a verification plan describing how credit generation will be verified to the Nutrient Credit Trading Program (RA-EPPANutrientTrad@pa.gov).

A verification plan is a written description of what will be done (Best Management Practice descriptions, etc.), how it will be done (calculation methodology, etc.), when it will be done, and what documents will be submitted to verify credit generation. This verification plan should describe the methods that will be used for credit verification sufficient to allow verification that the PRA in the certification was properly implemented during the applicable compliance period. The verification plan must include self-verification by the person responsible for implementing the PRA or third-party verification, and is subject to approval by DEP.

Certification Notice Process

To ensure processing can be completed in time for credits to be sold and applied to permit limits no later than the November 28th Chesapeake Bay annual DMR submission deadline, submit complete certification requests electronically to the Nutrient Credit Trading Program (RA-EPPANutrientTrad@pa.gov) (see the Deadlines section above for this Compliance Year’s certification request deadline).

All certification requests are logged in and reviewed for administrative completeness. DEP will publish notice of receipt of an administratively complete certification request in the Pennsylvania Bulletin for an informal 30-day public comment period. During this 30-day period, a team will review the request for technical accuracy and consistency with Trading Program requirements.

If DEP approves a certification request, DEP will publish final notice of the action in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, which begins a 30-day appeal period. Certification serves as DEP's final determination of the number of credits that the PRA may generate.