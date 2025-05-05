DEP Central Office Contacts
Division of Municipal and Residual Waste
Bureau of Waste Management
PA Department of Environmental Protection
14th Floor Rachel Carson State Office Building
PO Box 8472
Harrisburg PA 17105-8472
717-787-7381
E-mail: ra-epmuniresidwaste@pa.gov
Jason Dunham – Division Chief, Municipal and Residual Waste
Chris Tersine – Chief, Permits Section
Kevin Beer – Chief, Compliance and Technical Support Section
DEP Regional Office Contacts
SOUTHEAST REGION
Norristown
484-250-5900
Counties: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties
NORTHEAST REGION
Wilkes-Barre
570-826-2511
Counties: Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties
SOUTHCENTRAL REGION
Harrisburg
717-705-4700
Counties: Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties
NORTHCENTRAL REGION
Williamsport
570-327-3636
Counties: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties
SOUTHWEST REGION
Pittsburgh
(412) 442-4000
Counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties
NORTHWEST REGION
Meadville
814-332-6945
Counties: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties