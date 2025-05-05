The Schools Chemical Cleanout Campaign (SC3) originated from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program established to build a network of federal agencies, state agencies, teachers' associations, school administrator organizations, chemical suppliers, and industry leaders to raise national awareness of the potential chemical dangers in K-12 schools, facilitate chemical cleanouts, and prevent future problems with chemicals in schools.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), as part of SC3, is again providing integrated chemical management and safety training for teachers and administrators in Pennsylvania schools. The purpose of the training is to help schools improve overall chemical management practices. Topics will include Hazard Awareness & Chemical Safety and the Development of a Chemical Hygiene Plan. There is no fee charged for the training.

The day-long training will be offered at different selected Intermediate Units in the Fall.

Please contact Hoa Dao at hdao@pa.gov if you have questions regarding SC3.