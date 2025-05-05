The Schools Chemical Cleanout Campaign (SC3) originated from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) program established to build a network of federal agencies, state agencies, teachers' associations, school administrator organizations, chemical suppliers, and industry leaders to raise national awareness of the potential chemical dangers in K-12 schools, facilitate chemical cleanouts, and prevent future problems with chemicals in schools.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), as part of SC3, is again providing integrated chemical management and safety training for teachers and administrators in Pennsylvania schools. The purpose of the training is to help schools improve overall chemical management practices. Topics will include Hazard Awareness & Chemical Safety and the Development of a Chemical Hygiene Plan. There is no fee charged for the training.
The day-long training will be offered at different selected Intermediate Units in the Fall.
Please contact Hoa Dao at hdao@pa.gov if you have questions regarding SC3.
- Chemical Management Training Presentation (PDF)
- Integrated Chemical Management - 2014 PASBO Conference (PDF)
- The Chemical Safety Audit - 2015 PASBO Conference (PDF)
- Chemical Safety Manual for Pennsylvania Schools (PDF)
- EPA Lessons Learned Report (PDF)
- Prudent Practices in the Laboratory: Handling and Management of Chemical Hazards, Updated Version from the National Academies Press 2011
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2013 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2014 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2016 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2017 Part 1 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2017 Part 2 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2018 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2019 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2020 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2023 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2024 (PDF)
- School Chemical Cleanout Project Report for 2025 (PDF)