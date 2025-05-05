Upon submission of a completed Discrimination Complaint form, DEP will review and investigate the grievance. DEP will gather information to verify the facts stated in the complaint form and assess whether discrimination has occurred and take appropriate action. The preponderance of the evidence standard (which generally means, “more likely than not”) will be applied during the investigation and analysis of the complaint.

Forms that are submitted without responses to every question in the Complaint Information section may be considered incomplete and returned to the sender. DEP will open an investigation if the information provided in the completed complaint form alleges discriminatory action by the agency. DEP will provide notice when it commences an investigation. Anonymous complaints may be filed, but no further information on the complaint will be released to the individual who submitted the form. DEP will consider any form with the Name field noted with “Anonymous” or left blank to be submitted anonymously. Please keep a copy of the completed form for your records.

Written notice will be promptly provided about the outcome of the investigation, including whether discrimination is found and the description of the investigation.

Intimidation and retaliation as the result of submission of a Discrimination Complaint form are prohibited, and claims of such will be handled promptly and fairly.

DEP commits to the prompt investigation and fair resolution of complaints which allege violations of federal and state nondiscrimination laws. DEP will keep the person who submitted the complaint informed of the progress of the investigation.